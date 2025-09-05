20 Best Games Like Valheim in 2025: Must-Try Survival Titles

As a hardcore Vikings fan, I’m the first person to look for games like Valheim. Viking-flavored, hardcore survival never gets old . It’s what pumps up your testosterone and makes you feel eerily excited. That’s how I felt when I started exploring other games similar to Valheim.

Much to my surprise, I found and played dozens of them. However, my selection of the best games like Valheim includes picks, which I think is more than sufficient for weeks, months, or even years of fun.

If you love Valheim to bits, these similar games will perfectly scratch that itch for something fresh and new.

Our Top Five Picks for Games Like Valheim

I know you’re ecstatic about something new, but I also think I need to clarify something before we move on. What exactly are games like Valheim? Simply put, these games “borrow” one or more gameplay elements from Valheim. Either Norse mythology, survival mechanics, art style, or something else.

While some of them aren’t that similar, they surely capture Valheim’s spirit and target pretty much the same audience. Here’s a brief overview of my top five options and why I believe they’re the best games like Valheim:

The Forest (2018) – the #1 game like Valheim that combines resource management and survival horror in dense, brutal wilderness. The Forest is played from a first-person perspective, offering unique graphics and top-notch sound design to keep you immersed. Conan Exiles (2018) – If you love Arnie and his role as Conan, this game captures the Conan universe perfectly. Explore the sprawling world, survive, and build your way up. Enjoy responsive combat and PvP multiplayer that emphasizes immersion and enhances the experience. ARK: Survival Evolved (2017) – There’s no way you haven’t heard of this one. ARK: Survival Evolved is everything you want from a game like Valheim, offering polished survival gameplay mechanics and gargantuan dinosaurs that spice up the game world. Grounded (2022) – This coop survival game shrinks you to the ant’s size and forces you to survive in a suburban graveyard. Crafting, building, and gathering resources are key to survival, making Grounded a fun, yet unforgiving experience that Valheim fans will adore. RUST (2018) – Survival games fans rejoice! RUST thrusts you into a vast, open world, giving you nothing to survive. It’s up to you to gather resources, craft tools, find weapons, and build shelters to survive an onslaught of wildlife and a harsh environment.

These five will keep you hooked up harder than dialysis; hopefully, we never reach that point. Luckily, we’ve reached the point of reviewing the best games like Valheim. Scroll down just a bit more.

20 Games Like Valheim That Capture Valheim’s Unique Magic

Oh, we’re already there. These games await you to explore their sprawling worlds and uncover their unwavering mysteries.

The best games like Valheim are below, and I explained why each is a unique experience worth tasting if Valheim becomes boring. How many of these have you played, though?

1. The Forest [Best Game Like Valheim for Terrifying Co-Op Survival & Base Defense]

Our score 10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Genre Survival horror Platforms Windows, PlayStation 4 Year of release 2018 Creator/s Endnight Games Average playtime 16 hours for main objectives

The Forest may not sound like a Valheim-like game, but it is in more ways than you might expect. After a plane crash, you are thrown into a dense jungle where you fight to survive against cannibal mutants. You’ll gather resources, craft weapons, and build shelters to survive.

The Forest is played from a first-person perspective, which maximizes the immersion and makes it feel more real thanks to beautiful graphics. As one of the best survival games, The Forest is highly difficult and unforgiving if you don’t think twice before every move.

Pro tip I advise playing The Forest with a friend in co-op mode for a more immersive and fun experience.

I’d say it’s a bloody, terrific horror game! Being terrified by a horde of mutants chasing you between dense trees makes me pee my pants. With a pair of quality headphones, the experience makes me tremble! The Forest doesn’t hold your hand, which I always love.

The Forest came out in 2018, years before Valheim’s initial release. Despite its age, it’s still the best game like Valheim that you can play solo or in co-op. Even the VR mode is included if you’re ballsy enough to face gut-wrenching cannibals and look them right in the face, jeez!

Why Would Valheim Fans Enjoy It?

There’s nothing to hate about The Forest. It’s an in-depth survival game with a pinch (a good one) of horror to spice things up. The Forest is a complete Valheim-like game with a different take on the same formula, making it perfect to break up the pace between Valheim sessions.

2. Conan Exiles [Best Game Like Valheim for Savage Sandbox Survival]

Our score 9.6 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Genre Survival Platforms Xbox One, Xbos Series X/S, Windows, PlayStation 4 Year of release 2018 Creator/s Funcom Average playtime 42 hours for main objectives

What can I say about this astounding game? While Norse mythology is absent, Conan Exiles compensates with its in-depth survival gameplay mechanics. This is a large, open-world game where you’ll construct shelters, craft weapons, and fight creatures and other players to survive.

Conan Exiles even supports co-op, allowing you to jump in with a friend or two and wreak havoc! One of my favorite gameplay features is taming and using large wild animals, which you can ride and use to fight your foes. The game looks stunning, and the art style is phenomenal.

Pro tip Start slowly and practice in the PvE mode before you test your might in the brutal multiplayer mode.

When you think about it, the game was released in 2018, three years before Valheim. Given its age, it’s among the top open-world games that you can experience in Valheim style. It’s worth mentioning that the game received multiple expansion packs that expand upon its universe.

This means you can always get new weapons, items, building pieces, and cosmetics to personalize your character. Sadly, we don’t get to see Arnie (Conan) himself, but hey, you wanted Valheim’s spirit, so there you go.

Why Would Valheim Fans Enjoy It?

Valheim fans will love it for the same reasons they love their Norse fantasy title. If we exclude this aspect, Conan Exiles offers everything a survival games fan would enjoy. Crafting, building, engaging combat, a medieval world, excellent graphics, and more. I can go on like this forever.

3. ARK: Survival Evolved [Best Game Like Valheim for Dino-Taming & Tribe Warfare]

Our score 9.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Genre Survival, MMORPG Platforms Windows, PlayStation 4, macOS, Xbox One, Android, iOS, Linux, Nintendo Switch Year of release 2017 Creator/s Studio Wildcard Average playtime 400+ hours

Holy cow, ARK: Survival Evolved came out in 2017, and I remember being so captivated by its prehistoric setting and almighty dinosaurs. ARK puts you on a mysterious island where you’ll start with nothing. You must scavenge resources and food to live and fight every day.

Like Valheim, ARK includes well-known gameplay quirks, such as crafting, resource management, combat, and exploration. However, a unique twist is the dinosaur setting amplified by ARK’s clever inclusion of other prehistoric creatures for maximum immersion.

Why we chose it ARK is a work of art for survival lovers who love exploration and unpredictable gameplay that promises endless fun.

ARK looks great even to this day, plus, you can experience the world alone or with a group of friends. The map is huge, and with a few expansions, such as Aquatica and Fjordur, you’ll get more amazing content and places to explore.

ARK: Survival Evolved is a stunning MMORPG title and is still popular in 2025. A few glitches here and there can spoil the fun, but they’re uncommon.

Why Would Valheim Fans Enjoy It?

As a Valheim fan, you’ll love this game because of its refined gameplay and brutal, open world brimming with giant dinosaurs and mysterious places to explore. It’s an OG survival game that can be both terrifying and hilarious, especially when played with friends.

4: Grounded [Best Game Like Valheim for Whimsical Backyard Adventure]

Our score 9.3 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Genre Survival Platforms Windows, PlayStation 4 & 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch Year of release 2022 Creator/s Obsidian Entertainment, Xbox Game Studios Average playtime 70 hours for the main story

Grounded shrinks you to an ant’s size and makes you feel small, as you combat nasty bugs and spiders in a game similar to Valheim. It’s not all about combat, though. If you hate spiders, you’ll hate them more, but I’m sure you’ll at least like the game’s challenging survival gameplay.

You’ll have to gather resources and use crafting to your advantage. Build shelters and get new weapons to combat insects in a game that, while offering cartoonish graphics, is still terrifying at times. Despite being one of the best games like Valheim, Grounded looks completely different.

Why we chose it We chose Grounded because of its flashy combat, beautiful in-game locations, and top-notch survival mechanics that true Valheim fans will cherish.

However, once you play it, you’ll realize that it’s a great action RPG with fluid combat and inventory management. Grounded isn’t a mindless survival game. It has a deep story, lore, and environmental design, making it a hidden gem in the Valheim-like game category.

Why Would Valheim Fans Enjoy It?

Valheim fans will love it for its playful graphics, smooth gameplay, and crafting. The backstory is interesting, and the sprawling, king-sized environments make it very immersive.

5. RUST [Best Game Like Valheim for Unforgiving Player vs Player Action]

Our score 9.2 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Genre Survival Platforms Windows, macOS, PlayStation 4 & 5, Xbox One Year of release 2018 Creator/s Facepunch Studios, Double Eleven Average playtime 10+ hours per session

It’s clear that games like RUST deserve to be compared to Valheim. In my experience, RUST is even more brutal, and when I first played it, I remember feeling like everything in this game wants me to freaking die. I wasn’t wrong. The wildlife, the environment, and other players are dangerous.

Pro tip Be patient with RUST. It’s quite a challenging game with no PvE, so it may feel intimidating. Give it time, and you’ll realize just how fun it really is.

You’ll have to fight all three while crafting and building shelter to get some well-earned rest. Weapons and healing items are found or crafted as you go. If you’re playing it fair, you’ll die a miserable death. Join up with a group of friends, and you have better chances of survival.

RUST’s highlight is base raiding. Imagine building a huge base with bunkers, only to be attacked by others trying to level it and steal anything; RUST is a true ball-kicker! I’ll warn you that it’s not for everyone, especially if you don’t know how to handle defeat and rage quit.

Why Would Valheim Fans Enjoy It?

Again, no Vikings in this game, but that doesn’t mean it’s bad. RUST is one of the original RPG titles with an emphasis on survival and base-building. With gritty combat and an unforgiving PvP environment, RUST is for hardcore Valheim fans who appreciate the overbearing challenge.

6. Tribes of Midgard [Best Game Like Valheim for Viking-Themed Roguelite Survival]

Our score 9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Genre Survival, action RPG Platforms Windows, PlayStation 4 & 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch Year of release 2021 Creator/s Norsefall Games, Gearbox Publishing Average playtime 28 hours for the main story

You can’t go wrong with Tribes of Midgard set in Norse mythology, with stunning cartoonish graphics, tale-like environments, and brutal combat. Precedurally generated levels make the game unpredictable, as you fight different creators trying to bring about Ragnarok.

Fighting is entertaining, but you’ll also have to survive, craft, and build shelters. I play Tribes of Midgard alone because I’m partly anti-social, but when I do it with a friend, I have a blast. The Roguelite nature makes the game more accessible than hardcore Roguelike games.

Why we chose it This game offers fantastic survival elements with Norse mythology and Vikings, making it eerily similar to Valheim if you want to explore this setting further.

Furthermore, its polished gameplay makes it much less “janky” than typical survival games. Tribes of Midgard was released in 2021 and is still packing a punch a few years later. However, it’s a much smaller game than Valheim and isn’t updated as frequently. Still, there’s ample content to explore and enjoy.

Why Would Valheim Fans Enjoy It?

As a Valheim and Vikings fan, Tribes of Midgard scratched that itch for more. The combat, exploration, world-building, and art style made Tribes of Midgard one of the most immersive games on a Sunday afternoon. I’d say it’s a pretty realistic game with its crafting, base-building, and survival mechanics.

7. Myth of Empires [Best Game Like Valheim for Large-Scale Medieval Conquest]

Our score 8.7 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Genre Survival Platforms Windows Year of release 2021 Creator/s Angela Game, Imperium Interactive Entertainment Average playtime 400+ hours

Myth of Empires doesn’t reinvent the wheel. It’s a third-person survival game where you hunt wildlife, gather resources, and craft weapons, healing items, and shelters. The game is set in an ancient world with vast environments, dense forests, and detailed cities waiting to be explored.

Why we chose it Myth of Empires provides a classic survival experience akin to Valheim. We chose it because it’s fun and emphasizes crafting, looting, and building as a survival game should.

Although it’s a relatively new game, it has many excellent expansions, such as new maps, cosmetics, and in-game items. Myth of Empires has fantastic graphics and an immersive world that encourages survival at all costs. It’s a solid single-player game if you’re playing alone.

However, I recommend doing so with friends and engaging in PvP battles for never-ending excitement.

Why Would Valheim Fans Enjoy It?

Overall, Myth of Empires ticks many boxes and does many things right to earn its name as one of the best games like Valheim. Although it has a slightly “jankier” combat, other aspects of the game are spot on, especially if you like ancient worlds and hardcore survival.

8. Expeditions: Viking [Best Game Like Valheim for Historical Viking Adventures]

Our score 8.6 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Genre Strategy, tactical RPG Platforms Windows Year of release 2017 Creator/s Logic Artists, THQ Nordic Average playtime 32+ hours for the main story

Forget about MMORPGs and large, online games. Expeditions: Viking is, in many ways, a game similar to Valheim, but in a single-player world where you’ll enjoy exploration, combat, and survival on your own. It’s a nice change of pace if you want a story and rewarding gameplay.

Pro tip Ease into this game slowly and take your time to learn its turn-based combat. It may feel hard at first, but getting the gist of it will make it incredibly fun.

From a gameplay perspective, this is partly a strategy game, but it plays smoothly and is constantly engaging despite the turn-based combat. The game supports extensive character customization, where you can modify your characters’ looks, stats, and skills for a better experience.

Expeditions: Viking is a profound game with lots of content, diverse environments, and an overarching story. It’s a single-player title, but you’ll easily spend over 100 hours on main and side missions and exploration.

Why Would Valheim Fans Enjoy It?

While not as survival-focused as Valheim, Expeditions: Viking captures its spirit with a Viking-themed story, excellent gameplay, and a captivating world. The only “quirk” is its single-player nature, but you can always opt for the best multiplayer games if you get bored.

9. Northgard [Best Game Like Valheim for Strategic Norse Kingdom-Building]

Our score 8.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Genre Real-time strategy Platforms Windows, Nintendo Switch, Linux, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, iOS, Android Year of release 2018 Creator/s Shiro Games Average playtime 14+ hours for the main story

Okay, so, there’s another Norse heaven: Northgard. I love this real-time strategy for its visual presentation, satisfying gameplay, and a vast open world. Northgard is both a single-player and online (PvP & co-op) game, making it highly versatile. I’d also say it’s a multi-genre game.

Why we chose it Northgard is best for Valheim fans who also love the strategy genre. It’s an ideal option for blending survival and strategy that’s hard to come by.

On one hand, you have survival elements like building, resource scavenging, and clan management. On the other hand, the game’s city-building elements and combat ensure that no moments are dull. Northgard heavily emphasizes exploration and world-building.

You’ll face nearly insurmountable obstacles like snowy mountains, dense forests, and other players’ wraith. You must survive by building a base and leading your Viking clan to victory. Explore the world, uncover its secrets, and become the most powerful clan in the Throne.

Why Would Valheim Fans Enjoy It?

Northgard’s Norse mythology perfectly drives the setting and story. Its captivating gameplay and stunning world make it one of the best games like Valheim. While fundamentally different gameplay-wise, it’s a fantastic title to explore in your free time.

10. Subnautica: Below Zero [Best Game Like Valheim for Oceanic Survival & Mystery]

Our score 9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Genre Survival Platforms Windows, PlayStation 4 & 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, macOS, Nintendo Switch Year of release 2021 Creator/s Unknown Worlds Entertainment Average playtime 20-30 hours

Dive deep into Subnautica’s immersive world. I think it’s a great game like Valheim with a different take on the formula. The game occurs under the sea, where you’ll scavenge for resources, craft tools, and build habitats. Unlike Valheim, Subnautica is a single-player game.

Why we chose it Subnautica is a masterclass in survival horror and isn’t for the faint-hearted. If you want something to keep you on your toes, Subnautica is a masterpiece.

The main takeaway is that engaging games like Subnautica make it even more terrifying because there’s no one there to help you. Subnautica is full of alien creatures looking to eat you alive. If you thought the sea was scary, the game will quickly teach you that even the surface can be hazardous.

Subnautica is an old-school survival game with all the famous gameplay mechanics and systems. As a single-player game, I also deem it more immersive, especially with a pair of headphones and a proper gaming monitor to emphasize its graphics and vibrant colors.

Why Would Valheim Fans Enjoy It?

Overall, Subnautica: Below Zero is an exceptional survival game with an immersive world, exceptional sound design, and an unpredictable gameplay loop. It’s far from Valheim setting-wise, but that shouldn’t detract you from trying it.

11. No Man’s Sky [Best Game Like Valheim for Cosmic Crafting & Discovery]

Our score 9.1 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Genre Survival, action adventure Platforms Windows, PlayStation 4 & 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, Nintendo Switch 1 & 2, macOS Year of release 2016 Creator/s Hello Games Average playtime 30-160 hours

No Man’s Sky is famous for its procedurally generated universe, where you can explore limitless planets, mine resources, and build bases. It’s a terrific title that includes profound survival gameplay and combines it with first-person action against creatures as you scavenge.

Pro tip I advise learning the game’s mechanics in the single-player mode and trying PvE after that. As a very “deep” game, No Man’s Sky offers a lot, but only if you’re ready to take it all in.

The game is very diverse, offering an online PvP mode or a co-op mode where you can explore the planets with your friend. No Man’s Sky is nearly a decade old, but still looks impressive. This is one of the rare games where I prefer the multiplayer mode because it feels so lively.

Since No Man’s Sky is still relevant and highly playable, there’s no shortage of survival fun with other players. I bet you’d also like to try it in VR for maximum immersion. Lucky you, No Man’s Sky is fantastic in this mode!

Why Would Valheim Fans Enjoy It?

You don’t always need Norse mythology and beastly Vikings for exploration and survival. No Man’s Sky will enthrall you with its visuals, refined gameplay, and top-notch multiplayer. True Valheim fans will be impressed.

12. Astroneer [Best Game Like Valheim for Relaxed Planetary Crafting]

Our score 9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Genre Survival Platforms Windows, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One Year of release 2016 Creator/s System Era Softworks Average playtime 24-70 hours

Now, this is an absolute banger. One of the best games like Valheim in 2025. Its flashy, cartoonish graphics always make my jaw drop. And the gameplay? Oh, boy, it reeks of resource management, base-building, terraforming, and exploration, which always excites me.

Why we chose it Astroneer is a great option for chilling out from all the hardcore survival giants we’ve covered. Try it if you want to ease tension, enjoy stunning visuals, and explore at your own accord.

Astroneer is about a decade old, but its beauty isn’t fading. The appeal lies in both single-player and co-op modes, as you and your friend explore Astroneer’s sprawling world and create bases with production lines to keep you alive. Astroneer is a master of chill survival, which I really like.

There’s no excess tension or horror seen in the majority of famous FPS games with horror elements. Instead, you’re thrown into this colorful world and left to explore at your own accord, scrambling for resources alone or with a friend. What an immersive piece of a game.

Why Would Valheim Fans Enjoy It?

Astroneer is a perfect Valheim replacement if you value intricate world exploration, distinct graphics, and refined gameplay. Best of all, Astroneer is an optimization masterpiece, so you don’t need the beefiest gaming laptop or PC to run it smoothly.

13. V Rising [Best Game Like Valheim for Gothic Base-Building & Bloodsucking]

Our score 8.8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Genre Action RPG, survival Platforms PlayStation 5, Windows Year of release 2024 Creator/s Stunlock Studios Average playtime Up to 70 hours for the main story

V Rising took the world by storm in 2024, reinventing the survival genre with its unique vampiric theme. You’re a vampire and need only one thing: BLOOD. V Rising forces you to grind during the night, build your castle, and drink some mighty blood to survive. Avoid the Sun, though!

Why we chose it V Rising is a tremendous survival, action RPG game like Valheim. I included it because of its unique atmosphere, award-winning PvP, and world-building.

The gameplay loop is extremely satisfying, with an isometric camera highlighting detailed animations and world design. V Rising sleeps, breathes, and eats “gothic”, so the art style is impeccable. I also like the PvP portion of the game, where I can battle other players.

However, even as a single-player experience, V Rising is one of the most immersive titles I’ve played. In many ways, it reminds me of Diablo, and I love that series to death.

Why Would Valheim Fans Enjoy It?

As one of the best games like Valheim, V Rising transports you from Norse mythology to a vampire-ridden world. You’ll enjoy it for its gothic setting, creepy atmosphere, and comprehensive base-building, combat, and survival gameplay.

14. Satisfactory [Best Game Like Valheim for Industrialized World Crafting]

Our score 9.1 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Genre Sandbox, CMS Platforms Windows Year of release 2024 Creator/s Coffee Stain Studios, Coffee Stain Publishing Average playtime 80 to 200 hours

Who said you can’t blend first-person, open-world exploration, combat, and factory building? Satisfactory sounds like a jumbled mess, but this highly rated game has everything you need to enjoy. You’re on an alien planet where you can thrive by gathering resources and building mega factories.

Why we chose it Satisfactory is a unique combo of factory-building and combat, making for a never-before-seen experience that Valheim fans will immediately embrace.

The game is best experienced in co-op, where each of the game’s mechanics shines. You’ll build factories, kill beasts, and roam the badlands while searching for resources to build your heaven. The graphics, the setting, and the sound design are all beautifully crafted.

Satisfactory’s name is self-explanatory: it’s satisfying as hell! While not exactly a game like Valheim, it embodies many similar gameplay elements, making it a worthy alternative. Can it replace Valheim completely? Likely not, but it’s another nice change of environment.

Why Would Valheim Fans Enjoy It?

If you’ve dreamt of building your own factory but weren’t born a Rothschild or DuPont, you can do this in Satisfactory. Add a bit of shooting and shenanigans with your friends and co-op, and you get a recipe for one of the best games similar to Valheim.

15. 7 Days to Die [Best Game Like Valheim for Apocalyptic Tower Defense]

Our score 8.4 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Genre Survival horror, tower defense Platforms Windows, PlayStation 4 & 5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Linux Year of release 2016 Creator/s Ten Fun Pimps, Telltale Publishing Average playtime Around 106 hours

7 Days to Die doesn’t sound like a game that will hold your hand and caress you. It’s far from it, like so many Valheim alternatives. It’s a first-person survival game that blends intense apocalyptic atmosphere, adds grueling zombie hordes, and spices it up with survival elements.

Why we chose it I included it for its meaty shooting and gritty visuals that make the zombie-infested world believable, although I want to believe we’ll never see zombies in real life!

The result? An epic adventure of fighting to live and fight another day! You’ll chop wood, hunt for food, build your shelter, and kill zombies in this never-ending struggle for survival. 7 Days to Die is a reputable tower defense game, where you’ll also protect your shelter from an onslaught of zombies.

It offers satisfying shooting, immersive visuals, and punchy weaponry, all of which pull you in and beckon you to play the game for hours.

Why Would Valheim Fans Enjoy It?

7 Days to Die offers months, if not years, of zombie-ridden fun and intense shooting alone or with friends. With many gameplay elements similar to Valheim, it’s a real treat for those wanting a bit of variety and rest from the Norse mythology formula.

16. DayZ [Best Game Like Valheim for Brutal Open-World Survival]

Our score 8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Genre Survival Platforms Windows, PlayStation 4, Xbox One Year of release 2018 Creator/s Bohemia Interactive Average playtime 50 to 100 hours

DayZ is Bohemia Interactive’s masterpiece, throwing you into a brutal open world where you wrestle for resources and fight off zombies and wildlife. I also deem it one of the best tactical RPG games because of its realistic shooting and carefully crafted RPG elements coming along.

Pro tip DayZ is a hardcore survival game, so if you want to try it, I advise doing so with experienced players who will teach you all the ins and outs for effective survival.

DayZ is best experienced with a group of friends. However, you can be a loner, trust no one, and try to survive this harsh world. DayZ is one of the best games like Valheim for its action segments, and even some horror thrown in there to keep you on your toes.

Furthermore, its sound design and true-to-life graphics make it highly immersive. Comparing it to Valheim, we can see glaring differences in gameplay and setting. However, the gameplay elements like resource gathering, crafting, and endless struggle to survive are nearly identical.

Why Would Valheim Fans Enjoy It?

DayZ captures the feeling of doom and gloom when you just try to make it to another day. It’s a perfect blend of tactical shooting, gritty melee combat, and clever world navigation, quintessential for success. It’s one of the OGs in this genre, so let us all bow before it.

17. Project Zomboid [Best Game Like Valheim for Hardcore Isometric Survival]

Our score 7.7 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Genre RPG, survival Platforms macOS, Windows, Linux Year of release 2013 Creator/s The Indie Stone Average playtime 60+ hours

Okay, so this one sounds scray – zombies plus permadeath, gosh! Project Zomboid is a top-down survival game that emphasizes looting, building, fighting, and crafting across a sprawling city.

Why we chose it Project Zomboid nails the atmosphere and zombie-induced dread. While not similar to Valheim setting-wise, its gameplay makes up for it.

You’ll scavenge deserted houses and traverse narrow streets as you hunt for food and building elements. Project Zomboid isn’t your run-of-the-mill zombie game. It’s pretty much a “Tough Life” simulator that separates you and death with one tiny zombie bite.

While playing it in single-player makes it a lot scarier, I think it’s even more intense in a PvP mode where other players can chime in and ruin your life (opponents, I hope).

Why Would Valheim Fans Enjoy It?

It contains all the immersive gameplay elements from Valheim. Games like Project Zomboid add to that creepy atmosphere and zombie-infested streets, and you’ll get a brutal experience that will drop you on your knees begging for forgiveness. If that doesn’t sound great, I don’t know what does.

18. Scum [Best Game Like Valheim for Realistic Human Simulation]

Our score 7.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Genre Survival Platforms Windows Year of release 2025 Creator/s Gamepires Average playtime 15 to 40 hours

Scum may look like a typical third-person survival game, but trust me, it’ll kick your butt. The highlight is the presence of realistic mechanics, such as your metabolism rate, which drops when you don’t eat often, or the fame score, which increases based on your survival.

Pro tip Scum won’t hold your hand, and with so many realistic systems, it has a steep learning curve. Start with a more experienced friend or look up online guides on essential tips.

I also remember having to take off my gas mask each time I had to eat. Like, who the hell does that in real life?! Scum doesn’t reinvent the wheel, but as a game similar to Valheim, it takes fundamental survival elements and brings them to another level.

Scum’s combat is clunky at times, but that’s typical for this genre. To compensate, it includes a variety of weapons, environmental hazards, and vehicles that make the game far more enjoyable.

Why Would Valheim Fans Enjoy It?

Speaking of enjoyment, Scum is an all-in-one game like Valheim, and I believe it’ll tick many right boxes. It’s a great fighting game, a shooter, and a hardcore survival gem. If you seek months of fun, jump onto the hype train.

19. ICARUS [Best Game Like Valheim for Mission-Based Wilderness Survival]

Our score 8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Genre Session-based survival Platforms Windows Year of release 2021 Creator/s RocketWerkz, Yooreka Studio Average playtime Up to 100 hours

There is no question that games like Valheim provide ample fun if they prioritize heavy survival, building mechanics, and addictive combat. Well, ICARUS is there for that, offering beautiful graphics and an amazing PvE experience that you can enjoy alone or in a co-op mode. ICARUS is incredibly in-depth.

Why we chose it ICARUS is unique for its session-based approach, which has various objectives to complete. It’s a different take on the survival formula worth exploring.

Shooting feels punchy, the comprehensive upgrade system, and timed missions are more than rewarding. ICARUS lets you build your outpost by exploring and gathering necessary resources. An update system allows you to improve your talents, weapons, and outpost.

I admit I miss the whole Norse mythology a bit, but ICARUS is so immersive that I always forget about it. After all, it’s a first-person game, which adds to the sense of immersion. Some well-known strategy games can also be immersive, and Frostpunk immediately comes to mind as another underrated survival gem.

Why Would Valheim Fans Enjoy It?

ICARUS is a treat for those looking for games similar to Valheim. Again, it’s all about survival, scavenging, and battling relentless enemies and environmental hazards. No vikings and that stuff, but hey, we’re allowed to have fun without them, aren’t we?

20. Enshrouded [Best Game Like Valheim for Magican Open-World Crafting]

Our score 7 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Genre Action RPG, survival Platforms PlayStation 5, Windows, Xbox Series X/S Year of release 2024 (early access), 2026 (full release) Creator/s Keen Games Average playtime 40 to 80 hours

Enshrouded’s jaw-dropping world is filled with exciting medieval game allure that awaits your arrival. You’re Flameborn, tasked with reclaiming your homeland and eliminating dangerous foes to make the Kingdom a better place.

Why we chose it Enshrouded is an embodiment of a stellar medieval survival RPG with comprehensive gameplay mechanics, a large in-game world, and world-class multiplayer.

Sounds like something from The Elder Scrolls, but trust me, it’s much more than that! Enshrouded is set in a medieval world, where you’ll build your shelter, search for resources, and explore a vast, open world. Single-player and co-op modes offer multiple paths for enjoyment.

The game perfectly blends survival with RPG elements, ensuring a unique experience for interested players. You can pick your class and play with up to 15 other players, as all of you live in Enshrouded’s world and try to build your legacy.

Why Would Valheim Fans Enjoy It?

Enshrouded’s medieval, fairy-like world and engaging characters will pull you in. As a Valheim fan, I love this game’s setting, fluid combat, inventory management, boss fights, and first-person exploration. If you’re bored with Valheim, try Enshrouded – you’re in for a treat.

FAQs

What is the best game like Valheim?

The Forest is the best game similar to Valheim. It emphasizes survival horror and base-building as you fight your way to survival against cannibal mutants. The Forest is terrifying yet strikingly engaging, making it my go-to game when I want something different.

Is Valheim still good in 2025?

Yes, the game is still going strong, and recent updates have made it even better. Valheim is highly popular among survival game fans and those who love Norse mythology. Even Steam reviews are “Very Positive” despite the game’s “Early Access” status.

What style of game is Valheim?

It’s an open-world, third-person survival game. You’re a fallen Viking who must survive by scavenging for resources and food, building shelters, and fighting enemies along the way. It’s a classic survival game experience set in the famous Viking era.

How long is Valheim?

It depends on your playstyle, but expect anywhere from 50 to 100 hours. Some players may take 150 hours to complete the game if they emphasize heavy exploration and 100% completion.

What game is inspired by Valheim?

Many games took similar steps to Valheim, but the most notable examples are Aska, Dawn of Defiance, and Core Keeper. They’re not carbon copies of the game, but their premises and gameplay elements borrow a lot from Valheim.