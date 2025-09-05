16 Games Like Project Zomboid for Survival Thrills in 2025

There aren’t a lot of games like Project Zomboid, because let’s face it: Zomboid offers the ultimate zombie survival experience . That doesn’t mean that there aren’t any games similar to some aspects of Zomboid, and if you’re chasing those kinds of thrills, you’ve come to the right place.

In this list, we’ll run through some of the best games like Project Zomboid, whether that’s because they’re survival games, zombie games, or are close to the essence of Zomboid.

Our Top Picks for Games Like Project Zomboid

Now, while every game on this list is worthy of attention, some of them really stand out among the others. These titles are:

Rimworld (2018) – Barely any zombies, but this space colony sim wins players over with its incredibly rich emergent storytelling. 7 Days to Die (2024) – A voxel-based zombie survival sandbox that sends endless zombies to attack every in-game week. DayZ (2018) – This zombie game is old but gold, and features a huge open world where players can be just as bad as the zombies. SCUM (2025) – As if zombies and other players weren’t bad enough, SCUM features a super detailed health system. State of Decay 2 (2018) – Lead a group of survivors in the apocalypse, Rick Grimes style.

16 Games Like Project Zomboid to Test Your Survival Skills

It’s tough to replicate Project Zomboid’s gameplay. As the definitive zombie survival experience, Zomboid hits all the right marks to create a perfect game.

But while nothing is 100% like Zomboid, some games are quite close: whether that’s because they have zombies, because they rely on emergent storytelling, or because they have in-depth survival mechanics.

Without further ado, let’s jump into the list.

1. Rimworld [Best Emergent Storytelling]

Our Score 10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, Linux, macOS, PS4, Xbox One Year of Release 2018 Creator Ludeon Studios Average Playtime Variable (moddable)

Hear me out: Zomboid is as much a story generator game as it is a sandbox. There’s no set goal in Zomboid, just the question of how long you’ll last and how long before your inevitable demise.

Because Rimworld relies on emergent storytelling and player agency, it makes it one of the best single-player games on PC – and really close to Zomboid’s essence.

In Rimworld, you’re put in charge of a colony of survivors who crash-landed on a distant planet. To keep your people alive, you’ll need to secure food, build defenses, research tech, and make friends or enemies with your neighbors.

If that sounds like every other survival sim, I guarantee you that it’s not. Rimworld excels at diving into minute details, from pawn psychology, relationships, seasons, and the very material that things are made of. It’s not a stretch to say that every little detail can have a massive effect on your colony in the long run.

Pro tip While the base game already offers a wild ride, both DLCs and the massive mod library will take your Rimworld experience to the next level.

Rimworld not only offers complete freedom in how you play it, but it also actively assists in emergent storytelling. Each game is run by an AI storyteller, who determines what events will hit your colony, ranging from crop plagues to giant insect invasions or maybe even literal gifts from the sky.

My Verdict: Ultimately, Rimworld offers unlimited freedom coupled with emergent storytelling – perfect if building your own story in Project Zomboid is its main draw.

Our Score 8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, Linux, macOS, PS4/5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S Year of Release 2024 Creator The Fun Pimps Average Playtime Variable (moddable)

7 Days to Die is a first-person survival sandbox simulator set in a world ravaged by the undead, who will waste no time in ripping you apart, and is, in my opinion, one of the best survival games you can play, zombies or not.

Instead of getting by on scraps and living in fear of every single encounter, 7 Days encourages players to not just survive, but thrive in a zombie-infested world. This is primarily realized through a robust, fully destructible, voxel-based physics system, which allows players to not just build massive bases. Just make sure you’re accounting for building support, yeah?

And build you must, for every 7th evening, you’ll be attacked by an endless horde of undead until the sun rises. Thus, you’ll need to budget your time between scavenging for supplies, crafting new tools and weapons, strengthening your fortifications, and laying traps to help defend your base.

Pro tip Always carry some wooden blocks on your quickbar. They’re great not just as an impromptu defense, but also for bypassing dungeons once you’ve mastered their layouts.

7 Days completes the action-survival experience with an RPG system. Everything you do, from killing zeds to crafting tools and blocks, rewards you with some experience points. Each level grants you a point that you can spend on 7 Days’ expansive skill tree, allowing you to lean into certain builds – whether that’s shotgun-toting badass or engineer supreme.

My Verdict: 7 Days to Die is unmatched in giving you a “king of the wasteland” experience with its blood moon hordes, robust building system, and character progression.

3. DayZ [Best for Hardcore PVP]

Our Score 10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PS4, Xbox One Year of Release 2018 Creator Bohemia Interactive Average Playtime Variable (moddable)

No list of zombie games can be complete without mentioning DayZ. And while there have been many great games like DayZ, the original, at least for me, will always come out on top.

We’re all probably tired of the “humans are the real monsters” trope in zombie movies, but it’s something altogether different to experience it firsthand. Running into other players in DayZ is always a toss-up, as social interactions can range from helpful to straight-up murderous – and you’ll never know until you get there.

Pro tip While DayZ is primarily known for its multiplayer, it can also be played solo or with a small group of friends for a more intense co-op experience.

Apart from the brutal player-driven experience, DayZ also offers a realistic take on the survival sandbox experience. You’ll need to scavenge for necessities and construction materials with which you can build both temporary camps and permanent bases.

Unlike most of the entries on this list, DayZ does not have character progression. Pure survival is the name of the game here, and success depends not on how many levels you can grind out, but on your sheer skill.

My Verdict: If what you’re looking for is a hardcore survival experience where other players are just as dangerous and challenging as the living dead, then DayZ is what you want.

4. SCUM [Most Realistic Health System]

Our Score 8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC Year of Release 2025 Creator Gamepires Average Playtime Variable

And since we’re already on the topic of other players being the real threat, let’s talk about SCUM.

In SCUM, you play as a convict set free on SCUM Island, located somewhere in Croatia. Once you land, anything goes – build a base, fight zeds and mutants, dive into abandoned buildings for loot, and play nice with other people…or put a bullet in their head before they do the same to you.

Pro tip Pretty much everything you do in SCUM nets you Fame. Be sure to spend this at dealers for goods and services.

SCUM is famous for being one of the most realistic games yet in terms of taking care of your body. If you liked taking the Nutritionist perk in Zomboid, SCUM will be a real treat for you. Virtually every detail of your survivor’s body is tracked in SCUM, from body temperature to carbs to the number of teeth. Yes, really.

My Verdict: If you’re looking to add more layers to your zombie survival sandboxes – as well as PVP – SCUM won’t disappoint

5. State of Decay 2 [Community Centered Survival Sandbox]

Our Score 7.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, Xbox One Year of Release 2018 Creators Undead Labs, Xbox Game Studios Average Playtime ~50 hours

What’s better than surviving alone? Surviving as a community. Enter State of Decay 2.

Unlike other zombie games, State of Decay 2’s emphasis is on the collective, not the individual. As leader of a group of survivors, you call the shots – where to settle, what to build, and how your people’s society will develop in this new world filled with the living dead.

Each of your people is a valuable asset in their own right. Not only can they be brought along with you to help clear locations and do missions, but each of them also has traits that can help or hinder their core skills.

Pro tip While State of Decay 2 has co-op, bear in mind that you can only progress your own world by being the host.

Said traits also force you to make judgment calls on who lives and who dies; dead weight will drag everyone down, after all. Couple that with the game’s permadeath system, and you’ve got both challenges and drama aplenty in this fantastic RPG game.

My Verdict: Players who like to focus on building communities will definitely appreciate State of Decay 2’s take on the genre.

6. The Escapists 2 [Great Planning and Crafting Game]

Our Score 7.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, Linux, macOS, Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox One, Android, iOS Year of Release 2017 Creators Mouldy Toof Studios, Team17 Average Playtime ~30 hours

Now for another horizontal take. Just like Rimworld, The Escapists 2 isn’t exactly in the same genre as Project Zomboid, but it does capture its essence quite well by turning the survival genre into a fun strategy game.

The Escapists 2 puts you in the shoes (and orange jumpsuit) of a prisoner. As the title suggests, this living condition isn’t exactly ideal, so you’ll need to plan and execute a getaway to reclaim your freedom.

Naturally, this won’t be an easy task. To break out, you’ll need to learn the rules of your jail, from attending roll calls to sticking to your mandated routine – all the while completing the steps needed for your master plan.

Pro tip The Escapists 2 has a lot of co-op options: online, couch, split screen, or LAN. Escaping is better together!

To help you with your breakout, The Escapists 2 features a huge list of craftable items, as well as the recipes for each. Finding and hiding these tools is another matter entirely, as you’ll have to find time to sneak into restricted areas and keep the guards from discovering your plan.

My Verdict: If planning daring operations in Project Zomboid and slowly laying down the steps to success is your jam, then give The Escapists 2 a try.

7. Kenshi [Hardcore Colony Survival Sim]

Our Score 7.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC Year of Release 2018 Creator Lo-Fi Games Average Playtime Variable (moddable)

Let’s get this out of the way: yes, Kenshi is a mess. Things often bug out, scripts don’t run, its performance often chugs, there are loading screens every couple of minutes, and the crashing is reminiscent of Fallout 3. And yet, despite all that, I’ve personally sunk almost 500 hours into Kenshi, because it’s that good of a game.

Kenshi is an open-world survival sandbox interspersed with real-time strategy elements, and in general, is an engaging game like Rimworld. As with that game, you’ll be in charge of a group of survivors trying to make their way in a massive, ruthless, post-apocalyptic world.

As with Rimworld, Kenshi gives you carte blanche with regards to your goals and how to achieve those goals. You could choose to become a wandering mercenary, taking on bounties for Cats, or an intrepid merchant in the opulent slaver lands of the United Cities. Or, you could always start something new – walk into the desert, gather comrades, and build your own city.

Pro tip The Wanderer start is great for new players. It offers relative safety as well as easy access to copper nodes for some early Cats.

Only the strong survive in the world of Kenshi. To stay alive in this sci-fi feudal world, you’ll need to actively seek equal or stronger foes to maximize skill experience gain. Think of it this way: getting your arms lopped off gives you an excuse to buy those high-quality replacements.



My Verdict: Kenshi is an unforgiving survival RPG sure to please those looking for something even harder than Project Zomboid. Just remember: relax. Enjoy death.

8. HumanitZ [Isometric Zombie Survival]

Our Score 7.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC Year of Release 2023 (early access) Creators Yodubbz Studios, indie.io Average Playtime Variable

Now, there are a lot of games like Project Zomboid on this list, but HumanitZ, a pretty great open-world game, is perhaps the closest to being an almost perfect take on the genre-defining titan.

HumanitZ’s premise is nothing you haven’t seen before: an apocalyptic event, zombies, and survivors eking a meager existence in the ruins of civilization. Many genre staples are here as well, from hunger and thirst to item crafting and character development via skills.

Pro tip Play the tutorial. It’ll teach you a lot of the basics – including where to gather resources vital for the early game.

Where HumanitZ differs from Zomboid is the immediate emphasis on multiplayer. While you can explore the vast world on your own, it’s much better with fellow gamers. Together, you’ll be able to tackle hordes, secure loot, and build bases much more easily.

My Verdict: HumanitZ is possibly the closest we’re going to get to Project Zomboid. While it’s still young, it already shows a ton of promise.

9. The Long Dark [Best Single Player Survival Experience]

Our Score 7.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, Linux, macOS, Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox One Year of Release 2017 Creator Hinterland Studio Average Playtime ~40 hours

The Long Dark doesn’t pit you against zombies, mutants, or other supernatural elements. No, what we have here is nature’s sheer ferocity. There’s no need for enemies to hunt you down when freezing temperatures, wild animals, hunger, and exhaustion will do it just fine.

Dying in The Long Dark is a question of when, not if. With four needs to look out for (hunger, thirst, warmth, and fatigue) to look out for, it doesn’t take much to get the disaster dominoes going. All that will keep you going is the will to struggle, survive, and last just one more day.

Pro tip While there’s nothing stopping you from jumping straight into sandbox mode, Story Mode will allow you to familiarize yourself with the game’s core concepts in a more forgiving environment.

Where The Long Dark is merciless, it’s also gorgeous. There’s something chillingly beautiful about the snow-laden ruins of civilization. It’s also quite humbling to see how quickly nature’s wrath can cause everything to fall apart.

My Verdict: The Long Dark is perfect for gamers looking to face down impossible odds with nothing but knowledge, courage, and a bit of luck.

10. Valheim [Best Stylized Survival Game]

Our Score 7.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, Linux, macOS, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S Year of Release 2021 (early access) Creators Iron Gate Studio, Coffee Stain Publishing Average Playtime Variable (moddable)

Valheim was a surprise indie gem that came out of nowhere in February 2021, and the survival genre has never been the same since. While there have been many incredible games like Valheim that came out over the years, none of them compares to Valheim’s sheer polish.

This Viking-themed survival game has you play as a fallen warrior intercepted on their way to Valhalla. Rather than fighting, feasting, and then fighting some more, Odin tasks you with vanquishing the Forsaken, dangerous creatures imprisoned in the realm of Valheim.

Survival in Valheim is, thankfully, rather simple. Each biome offers new things to build with and tasty things to eat, and building a home – whether that’s a simple log cabin or a massive stone castle – is satisfying in its own right.

No Viking game is without battle, and Valheim adopts an almost Soulslike approach. You’ll often find yourself beset by foes on all sides, so be sure to practice your weapon of choice, whether that’s a sword, axe, mace, bow, or spear. And remember – the more you fight with a weapon type, the better you’ll become at wielding it.

Pro tip Learning to manage your stamina is key to winning fights in Valheim. Overcommitting leads to a quick and undignified death, especially on higher difficulties.

My Verdict: If survival and exploration are what drew you to Project Zomboid, then Valheim is guaranteed to please.

11. Days Gone [Story-Driven Zombie Experience]

Our Score 7.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PS4/5 Year of Release 2019 Creators Bend Studio, Sony Interactive Entertainment Average Playtime ~80 hours

Days Gone differentiates itself from its peers by being a more cinematic and story-driven adventure. However, it’s still one of the best zombie games due to just how massive its hordes can be.

In this game, you’ll play as Deacon St. John, a former bounty hunter who receives word that his wife, whom he presumed dead, may yet be alive. To find her, Deacon needs to travel across a devastated Oregon while confronting or avoiding utterly massive swarms of Freakers, who’ll do everything in their power to eat you alive.

Pro tip The SMP9 is a powerful early sidearm that you can get by clearing 4 hordes. With a little tactical thinking, this shouldn’t be difficult at all.

As I mentioned earlier, horde size is Days Gone’s strongest asset, and you’ll need to face off against 40 Freaker swarms, ranging from 25 to 500 members. You’ll need to not just use the massive array of available weapons to fend them off, but also need to think fast and adapt to a tense, high-pressure situation that’s constantly changing.

My Verdict: Days Gone is the perfect game like Project Zomboid for players looking for a more directed, cinematic zombie game.

12. Miscreated [Large Open World]

Our Score 7 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC Year of Release 2018 (early access) Creator Entrada Interactive LLC Average Playtime Variable

If you’re intimidated by how deep DayZ’s systems can get, Miscreated is a solid choice.

Like its peers, Miscreated is a first or third-person shooter set in a world decimated by the Final War. Said war has also led to the rise of the titular miscreated, horrific mutants hostile to all that roam the land.

To flourish in this harsh environment, you’ll need to learn to navigate the massive open world and find safe spots as well as places to top up your supplies. With dynamic weather and a vast array of places to explore, you’re bound to always find something interesting to see in Miscreated.

Pro tip Do note that it’s been a while since Miscreated received any updates, so it’s probably best to first gather a group of friends for a private rented server before committing to a purchase.

But with exploration comes risks, and it’s not just the miscreated you need to look out for. As with DayZ, the meat of the Miscreated experience comes from interactions with other players, and due to the persistent loot system, it’s always a toss-up whether approaching someone will lead to new friends…or a tense shootout.

My Verdict: Miscreated is essentially an easier DayZ that features updated graphics and a different spin on things – but is distinct enough to stand on its own two feet.

13. How to Survive [Slick Zombie ARPG]

Our Score 7 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, Wii U, PS3/4, Xbox 360, Xbox One Year of Release 2013 Creators Eko Software, 505 Games Average Playtime ~10 hours



How to Survive is an isometric, twin-stick action game that focuses more on the action side of things. Yes, there are survival elements like food and ammo, but those quickly fall to the wayside in favor of more zed bashing. So no, this isn’t a survival game.

What How to Survive does feature is quick, snappy ARPG gameplay. With its fast-paced, visceral combat that contrasts with the bright, colorful island setting, this zombie game promises a bloody good time.

And while this game isn’t a survival sandbox, it does have a large crafting tree. Components found from looting maps might yield something useful down the road, though you’ll need to experiment to get the hang of things.

Pro tip One of the game’s main annoyances is the lack of storage space. Look up recipes on the net, or keep your own notes – that way, you’ll know what’s valuable and what isn’t.

My Verdict: If you’re looking for a short, compact zombie experience to play with a friend, How to Survive is a solid pick.

14. Darkwood [Extremely Creepy Horror Game]

Our Score 7 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, Linux, mac OS, Nintendo Switch, PS4/5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S Year of Release 2014 Creator Acid Wizard Studio Average Playtime ~40 hours

Don’t let the release date fool you: Darkwood is bar none one of the best horror games I’ve played.

Unlike other titles on this list, Darkwood isn’t primarily an action game. Rather, it’s a top-down title that delivers chills via its incredibly creepy atmosphere that doesn’t rely on jump scares. To achieve this, Darkwood limits your vision to just what your character can see and uses subtle audio cues to clue you in, ensuring that gameplay is thick with tension.

Gameplay in Darkwood is very similar to most games on this list. By day, you’ll venture out of your shelter to gather supplies and do quests. Night, however, is a different beast altogether as you’ll be attacked by nightmarish creatures that you have no hope of beating in a fair fight. Remember: you only need to last until sunrise.

Pro tip Only carry what you actually need when venturing out of your shelter. That way, you’ll have more space to bring back items you actually need.



Darkwood is also a very story-driven game, and the devs have taken a lot of cues from Dark Souls. This means that you’ll need to work hard to make sense of things from vague item descriptions, and choices made today may have far-reaching consequences in the future.

My Verdict: Darkwood is a terrifyingly wild ride that delivers via superb tension buildup and excellent ambiance.

15. Survive the Nights [Fast Horde Defense Experience]

Our Score 7 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC Year of Release 2017 Creator a2z Interactive Average Playtime Variable (moddable)

While games like DayZ and 7 Days to Die take the forefront of zombie FPS games, Survive the Nights is a neat FPS game that you shouldn’t miss.

Survive the Nights has all the staples of zombie games – a hunger system, item crafting, and legions of ravening undead.

As with 7 Days, Survive the Nights also has a raid system. The main difference here is the preparation time: while 7 Days has swarms that arrive every week (by default), Survive the Nights won’t wait, meaning that you will be attacked every night.

Pro tip Days last for roughly 45 minutes in Survive the Nights. Keep in mind that the undead are much stronger at night.

This limited time means that you’ll need to budget your daylight wisely. It’s your choice how to approach this problem: scavenge nearby sites for resources and construction materials for base building, or stay mobile and plan out escape routes.

What really sets Survive the Nights apart for me is the vehicle customization system. Most zombie games only use vehicles as transports. Survive the Nights, however, takes it a step further via vehicle customization and upgrades. This allows you to transform your van into an impenetrable mobile fortress or the ultimate zed-killing machine.

My Verdict: Survive the Nights offers a faster, more compact zombie game while still featuring mechanics like Project Zomboid.

16. Don’t Starve [Dark Fantasy Survival Sandbox]

Our Score 6.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, Linux, macOS, OS X, Wii U, Nintendo Switch, PS Vita, PS3/4, Xbox One, Android, iOS Year of Release 2013 Creator Klei Entertainment Average Playtime Variable (moddable)

Last, but definitely not least on this list is Don’t Starve. This dark fantasy game is a survival sandbox that features a distinctly gothic art style that looks straight out of a Tim Burton film.

I like to say that, unlike similar games in the survival sandbox genre, Don’t Starve has teeth. Where other games tend to give you wiggle room when it comes to hunger, Don’t Starve means it. Starvation is always looming around the corner, so you must find food sources quickly.

The strange land you find yourself in is chock-full of creatures, as well. Grazing herds of Beefalo roam the savannas, fierce Tallbirds make their homes in stony land, and friendly Pigs create settlements wherever they see fit. Don’t let that lull you into a false sense of safety, though, as there are monsters aplenty too, and darkness will literally kill you.

Pro tip Don’t Starve’s combat revolves around kiting – armor is a secondary defense layer to mitigate any mistakes you might make.

As if that wasn’t bad enough, Don’t Starve requires you to manage your sanity. The lower your sanity, the more your mind works against you. At low insanity, you’ll start seeing things that might not be there, but as it depletes, you’ll start seeing shadows move, hear voices, see the world through different eyes, and finally, face your nightmares.

Lastly, I should also point out that Don’t Starve can also be an amazing multiplayer game via Don’t Starve Together.

My Verdict: This survival sandbox not only oozes personality with its distinct art style and themes, but has a solid and fun gameplay loop.

FAQs

What is the best game like Project Zomboid?

There’s no single game that’s exactly like Project Zomboid. There are, however, those that come close – Rimworld’s emergent storytelling is very similar, while those leaning more into the zombie aspect may enjoy 7 Days to Die, DayZ, SCUM, or State of Decay 2.

What style of game is Project Zomboid?

Project Zomboid is best described as a survival sandbox, set against the outbreak of the Knox Virus in 1993. Players must scavenge for supplies, manage resources, and build fortifications while facing both the undead and the harsh environment, creating a challenging survival experience.

How long is 24 hours in Project Zomboid?

By default, a full day in Project Zomboid lasts 1 hour in real time. You can increase or decrease this in the game’s settings to make your Zomboid experience more fast-paced or relaxed, allowing for a customizable playstyle that fits your preferences.

What is the goal of Zomboid?

Project Zomboid doesn’t have a set goal. The game is a simulation set in a zombie apocalypse, and it’s up to you to decide your goals – if any. You can choose to survive as long as possible, build a safe haven, or explore the world, depending on how you want to experience the game.