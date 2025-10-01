15 Best Xbox Racing Games To Play In 2025

Nothing matches the best Xbox racing games for pure chaos on wheels. Here, fast cars meet heart-stopping crashes, and big thrills await around every corner. On top of that, Series X/S hardware makes the visuals shine with jaw-dropping clarity. It keeps the action smooth, even when chaos breaks loose. And with all that speed and spectacle, Game Pass lets you jump into new racing experiences without spending much.

In this guide, I have rounded up the strongest racing titles on Xbox. Stick around and find out which games bring pure fun, and which demand real skill on the track.

Our Top Picks for Xbox Racing Games

From crazy arcade titles to super-realistic driving sims, there are all kinds of racing games on Xbox. But the following five give you the most complete experience. They have a lot of depth and nonstop action that keeps you hooked for hours.

Forza Horizon 5 (2021) – An open world set in Mexico, where cars rule the streets, and challenges await discovery. The Crew Motorfest (2023) – Hawaii is more than just a setting here. It’s a stage where asphalt and ocean collide, and sky becomes part of the mayhem. F1 25 (2025) – The realism is INSANE here! Every car and track is a 1:1 copy of real-world detail.

These are the best Xbox racing games, which are proof of how much technology has advanced the genre. Alongside blockbusters, we have uncovered hidden gems that deliver fresh experiences and exciting twists on traditional racing. Keep scrolling to see my full review of the best racing games to play on Xbox.

15 Best Xbox Racing Games Worth Your Time

The racing genre reaches its peak on Xbox with these carefully selected titles that cover every possible racing experience. Put together, they prove that Xbox has become the definitive platform for racing fans. No other console matches this incredible variety and quality.

1. Forza Horizon 5 [Open-World Racing at Its Peak]

Our Score 10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5 Year of Release 2021 Creator/s Developer – Playground Games; Publisher – Xbox Game Studios Average Playtime Main story ~20–30 hours; completion ~80–100 hours (achievements) Metacritic Score 92

When I first sat behind the wheel in Forza Horizon 5, it felt like I’d been handed the keys to an entire country. The game feels bigger than any standard racing title on Xbox. The open-world Mexico setting gives it endless energy. The sheer range of cars and events makes it one of the best Xbox open world games I’ve ever played.

You can switch between street races and cross-country adventures without ever having to wait for a loading screen. One race tests how well you can drive. Another puts you in crazy situations where you have to face off against trains and planes.

Pro tip For quick rewards, stick to seasonal events. They are the quickest way to get rare cars without having to grind for hours.

Multiplayer makes it even more fun. You can also race with friends on a huge map in the game’s online multiplayer mode, while seasonal events keep the world feeling fresh and alive with new content rotating weekly.

The graphics of the game are on another level. Mexico looks incredible. Wide beaches go on for miles. And the jungles and deserts provide each track with a unique challenge and vibe.

The real stars, though, are the cars. Forza Horizon 5 provides you with hundreds of choices, ranging from hypercars that exceed 200 mph to tough off-road beasts designed for mayhem.

My Verdict: The perfect entry point for anyone wanting pure driving joy without the stress of realistic physics.

2. The Crew Motorfest [The Best Coast-to-Coast Car Culture Experience]

Our Score 9.8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S Year of Release 2023 Creator/s Developer – Ubisoft Ivory Tower;Publisher – Ubisoft Average Playtime 39½ Hours Metacritic Score 75

The Crew Motorfest is a wild ride through a massive open world inspired by Hawaii, and it feels like Ubisoft threw every racing element into one package. The core gameplay centers around themed playlists that mix different vehicle types and racing disciplines.

You might start by racing supercars through the streets of Honolulu. The action continues on a speedboat along the coast before ending with aerial challenges in vintage planes. And let me be honest; few games pull off switching between cars, boats, and planes this smoothly.

Pro tip Play events in your playlist in the order they are listed, not randomly. Completing tasks in order unlocks extra rewards and discounts on vehicles.

Every moment feels like a mix of sim precision and arcade fun. And what keeps it exciting is how different each vehicle feels. Supercars grip the road with precision, while off-road trucks bounce and slide across muddy trails.

Boats throw in just enough unpredictability as they skim the waves. Planes open the sky in ways that completely change how racing feels. No two events feel the same, and that variety makes every playlist worth trying. Overall, The Crew Motorfest proves that racing has no limits.

My Verdict: Perfect for players who want more than just road racing. Here, boats and planes open up new ways to play.

3. F1 25 [Formula 1 at Full Throttle]

Our Score 9.6 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PlayStation 5, PC, Xbox Series X/S Year of Release 2025 Creator/s Developer – Codemasters;Publisher – EA Sports Average Playtime 6 Hours Metacritic Score 82

Sliding into the cockpit in F1 25 feels intense. You instantly find yourself in a world built on precision and raw competition. The series has always delivered. But this title feels sharper than ever before.

What sets it apart is its obsession with realism. Every mode is loaded with detail, making it one of the best Xbox F1 games for anyone craving authenticity, with Career Mode offering the full thrill of a championship season.

Grand Prix weekends provide nail-biting, high-stakes racing. And online multiplayer allows you to face real opponents. You can race full grids of up to 22 drivers on all official Formula 1 tracks (now with the 2025 regulations).

Pro tip Lift off the throttle a little in corners to practice tire management during longer races. Preserving rubber pays off during the final stint.

The cars’ setup options also let you adjust wing angles, suspension geometry, and brake balance to find those crucial tenths of a second. When you get everything right, it feels like you’re actually behind the wheel of a Formula 1 machine.

Visually, F1 25 is a stunner. The cars look amazing, from their shiny paint work to the minute details on the wheels. Rain makes all tracks slippery and difficult to drive, while sun makes the ambiance of the track shine.

My Verdict: The most polished F1 game yet, perfect for anyone who wants authentic racing. Newcomers might find it demanding, but the payoff is worth it.

4. Wreckfest 2 [The King of Chaotic Crash Racing]

Our Score 9.4 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S Year of Release 2025 Creator/s Developer – Bugbear Entertainment;Publisher – THQ Nordic Average Playtime 18 Hours Metacritic Score tbd

The first time I fired up Wreckfest 2, I knew I was bracing for chaos. This game takes the thrill of driving and mixes it with crashes that feel like a full-on battle. It’s one of the most fun racing games on Xbox and it fits perfectly for anyone who prefers their competition loud and unpredictable.

Gameplay here is pure mayhem. You can race on dirt ovals or tricky figure-eight tracks. Then there are wild custom courses that practically invite collisions.

I’ve never had so much fun losing races. Sometimes watching my car fold like origami after a perfectly timed hit felt more satisfying than crossing any finish line.

Pro tip Before a derby, heavily armor the rear bumper of your car. The majority of damage comes from behind, and rear protection keeps you mobile longer.

The game’s visual destruction is so detailed that you can practically feel every impact. Mud, rain, and bad visibility all make races even harder when the weather changes. The sound of metal grinding is almost musical. If chaos had a soundtrack, this would be it.

The world around the tracks is rough and real. But that just makes the action even more exciting. Wreckfest 2 shows that the best Xbox racing games are about seeing your opponents lose a wheel in the middle of a turn instead of being about traditional racing.

My Verdict: Pure fun for fans of chaotic crashes and unpredictable races.

5. Assetto Corsa Competizione [GT Racing With Unmatched Realism]

Our Score 9.2 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S Year of Release 2019 Creator/s Developer – Kunos Simulazioni;Publishers – Kunos Simulazioni (PC), 505 Games Average Playtime 336 Hours Metacritic Score 76

Whenever I want to feel like I’m truly in the driver’s seat, Assetto Corsa Competizione is the sim I load up. It’s less about arcade fun and more about laser-focused driving, and that makes it one of the top simulation titles on Xbox. If you love performance tuning, real tracks, and mastering every corner, this is where the competition gets serious.

The game only deals with the GT World Challenge competition. You can drive complete GT championships, participate in endurance races, or practice laps. Endurance Mode is where pressure is high. Races are extended into longer sessions. Pit stops, driver changes, and strategic calls will make each lap count.

Pro tip Master one track to perfection before handling others. Knowledge of the track is more important than car setup for consistent lap times.

Running on Xbox consoles, the visual fidelity is stunning. You’ll notice individual sponsor decals, realistic tire wear patterns, and dynamic lighting that influences track temperature and levels of grip.

The weather simulation is highly advanced. The impact of rain on different parts of the track is diverse. This creates realistic racing conditions that change grip dynamically throughout races.

What truly shines is how the cars respond. Each car has weight, traction, and equilibrium that you can feel on the wheel.

Braking too late throws the hammer down on you, while hitting the racing line just right gives that rush you don’t forget.

My Verdict: Built for hardcore sim racers who want a true-to-life track experience.

6. Need for Speed Unbound [Street Racing With Bold Style]

Our Score 9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PlayStation 5, PC, Xbox Series X/S Year of Release 2022 Creator/s Developer – Criterion Games;Publisher – Electronic Arts Average Playtime 51½ Hours Metacritic Score 76

Few franchises have been around as long as Need for Speed, and Unbound gave the series a fresh coat of paint. It’s a bold mix of street racing, stylized visuals, and wild energy that makes it one of the best Need for Speed games on Xbox and PC for anyone who loves arcade racers.

A fictional American city forms the backdrop of the map. You compete in different event types, from circuit races to drift challenges. Online multiplayer features persistent world events where you can encounter other players organically while exploring the city.

Pro tip Save your burst nitrous for corners, not straights. The handling boost helps you take turns at ridiculous speeds without losing control.

With Game Pass and EA Access, getting into the action is easier than ever. Every race is a battle for pride, and I love the constant sense of risk.

The cel-shaded visual effects are the game’s signature feature. The cars leave colorful trails during drifts, impacts create manga-style burst effects, and nitrous usage generates spectacular light shows.

The soundtrack perfectly complements the street racing atmosphere with hip-hop and electronic music that keeps energy levels high. The contrast between realistic car models and stylized effects creates a unique aesthetic that looks fresh in the racing game world.

My Verdict: Street racing gets a stylish makeover with effects that pop off the screen. The perfect blend of arcade action and urban attitude.

7. DIRT 5 [Off-Road Action With Pure Adrenaline]

Our Score 8.8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Stadia Year of Release 2020 Creator/s Developer – Codemasters Cheshire;Publisher – Codemasters Average Playtime 8½ Hours Metacritic Score 83

Whenever I want to throw realism out the window and just have fun, I jump into DIRT 5. It’s one of those thrilling Xbox games that doesn’t care about perfect lap times. It’s all about mud and chaos. For players who prefer off-road action with a big dose of personality, this game hits the spot.

The map covers places from Arizona deserts to Norwegian fjords. Each location brings its own environmental challenges. Career Mode comes with a full narrative-driven campaign. Troy Baker and Nolan North provide the voice work.

Pro tip Use a manual transmission for better control over power delivery. Automatic shifting often picks the wrong gears for loose surface traction.

The handling model strikes an excellent balance between accessibility and challenge. Cars feel weighty and responsive without requiring extensive tuning knowledge. Then, there is a Playground Mode where you can design your own tracks and share them online.

The game also includes split-screen multiplayer for local competition, plus online races supporting up to 12 players across diverse track types.

Dynamic weather systems dramatically alter track conditions mid-race. You might start on dry asphalt and finish sliding through mud or snow.

With its upbeat soundtrack and festival atmosphere, DIRT 5 proves that racing games don’t need to be serious to be seriously entertaining.

My Verdict: A lively off-road racer that focuses on fun over realism. It’s a great pick when you want pure energy.

Our Score 8.6 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch Year of Release 2018 Creator/s Developer – Criterion Games;Publisher – Electronic Arts Average Playtime 11 hours Metacritic Score 79

Few racing games scream “freedom” as loudly as Burnout Paradise Remastered. It’s the kind of game where you can either chase victory or just cause the biggest, most spectacular crashes possible.

Paradise City serves as your massive playground, with smooth transitions between races, road rage events, and exploration. The game features no loading screens. You simply drive to any intersection and spin your wheels to start events instantly.

Pro tip Memorize shortcut locations throughout Paradise City. These alternate routes provide massive advantages in races and pursuit modes.

Online multiplayer supports drop-in, drop-out gameplay, where you can challenge friends to impromptu races or work together completing group challenges. Visually, the remaster adds polish without losing the heart of the original.

The cars themselves are a huge part of what makes Burnout Paradise Remastered so fun. Each one falls into categories like speed, stunt, and aggression, and every class drives differently.

Speed cars are built for straight-line velocity but demand precise control. Stunt cars feel lighter, letting you chain boosts and flips with ease.

Aggression cars are heavier, made to smash rivals off the road and soak up damage in crashes. With over 150 vehicles ranging from classic muscle cars to bikes and even toy-inspired models, there’s always something new to try.

My Verdict: Colorful and loud. Packed with wild off-road action. Perfect for players looking for an all-rounder racing game.

9. Hot Wheels Unleashed [Childhood Tracks Brought to Life]

Our Score 8.4 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Stadia Year of Release 2021 Creator/s Developer/Publisher – Milestone Average Playtime 36 Hours Metacritic Score 72

I didn’t think racing toy cars could feel this exciting until I tried Hot Wheels Unleashed. It takes the classic Hot Wheels tracks from your childhood and turns them into one of the most fun Xbox racing games out there. If you like arcade racers with creativity and speed, this one’s a blast.

The campaign mode features themed collections of races across different environments, from classic bedrooms to college dorms and skate parks. Track builder mode lets you create impossibly complex circuits using authentic Hot Wheels track pieces. You can then share your creations with the global community.

Pro tip Use drift boosts on looped tracks. Timing your boost mid-loop keeps your speed steady and helps with landing.

The roster includes classics like the Twin Mill and Bone Shaker alongside newer designs, each with unique handling characteristics. Upgrades give you ways to push performance even further.

You can improve handling, boost capacity, and acceleration to make your favorite cars competitive against tougher AI or online rivals.

Visually, the game hits its toy-box style spot-on. Tracks twist and turn in ways that feel larger than life, and the tiny cars look amazing in detail. Crashes and jumps feel exaggerated, but that’s the charm. The world feels playful yet intense, with a mix of lighthearted fun and real competition.

My Verdict: Still unmatched for high-speed mayhem. The epic crashes remain iconic. Players looking for enjoyment will love it.

10. Forza Horizon 4 [The Defining Open-World Racer]

Our Score 8.2 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S Year of Release 2018 Creator/s Developer – Playground Games;Publisher – Microsoft Studios Average Playtime 160 Hours Metacritic Score 92

When Forza Horizon 4 launched, it felt like the series leveled up. Driving across Britain in changing seasons was unlike anything I’d seen in other Xbox racing games. This was the title that turned Horizon from a fun franchise into a legendary one, and it’s still one of the top Forza games on Xbox consoles.

Gameplay is full of variety, and it proves that sometimes the best innovation comes from changing the world around you rather than from the cars themselves.

The map recreates a condensed but authentic version of Britain. It features everything from Edinburgh’s historic streets to the Lake District’s winding mountain passes, all connected by hundreds of miles of varied terrain.

Pro tip Change your car setup between seasons. What works in summer will leave you sliding all over winter roads.

The map shifts as the seasons roll in. Summer brings fast highway races, autumn throws wet tracks at you, winter freezes lakes solid, and spring mixes it all up. Car reflections in wet pavement and realistic snow accumulation demonstrate impressive attention to atmospheric detail.

Visually, Horizon 4 is gorgeous. The game’s genius lies in making familiar roads feel completely fresh every few months. This encourages players to revisit them often. Seasonal progression adds life to the world and proves that variety in scenery can rival new circuits.

My Verdict: Horizon 4 balanced variety with polish. Even years later, its seasonal world keeps it engaging.

Our Score 8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S Year of Release 2025 Creator/s Developer – Iron Galaxy;Publisher – Activision Average Playtime 7 Hours Metacritic Score 86

Although it is not a traditional racing game, Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4 delivers many racing-like mechanics. These include timed missions, route mastery, momentum, and score-chasing. The unique mix of tricks and challenges helps this title stand out as one of the best Tony Hawk games you can enjoy on Xbox Series consoles.

The campaign features classic THPS progression across iconic skate spots, with goals ranging from collecting items to achieving massive point totals within time limits.

Create-a-Park mode lets you build insane skate courses with ramps, rails, and obstacles that would be impossible in real life.

Pro tip Link manuals between tricks to keep combos alive. A simple manual can turn a 5,000-point trick into a 50,000-point run.

Online multiplayer supports various game modes including trick competitions and objective-based challenges, while the level selection includes both remastered classics and entirely new locations designed specifically for modern gameplay mechanics.

Character customization includes extensive skateboard and skater personalization options, from deck graphics to clothing styles that reflect skateboarding culture authentically.

Visually, the game is colorful and playful. The parks are full of ramps, rails, and crazy loops that make each race unpredictable. It may not be for everyone, but Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4 proves that creativity and chaos can coexist.

My Verdict: Best choice if you want arcade-style tricks. The nonstop energy makes it addictive.

12. Forza Motorsport [The Most Precise Racing Simulation]

Our Score 7.8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, Xbox Series X/S Year of Release 2023 Creator/s Developer – Turn 10 Studios;Publisher – Xbox Game Studios Average Playtime 35½ Hours Metacritic Score 84

Forget the flashy detours – Forza Motorsport doubles down on realistic circuits, demanding accuracy and real driving smarts. Its dedication to authenticity is exactly what earns it a spot on every list of top Forza games.

The career mode features a unique car-building progression system. Each vehicle advances through multiple race series, and upgrades unlock as you gain experience with the car.

Practice sessions, qualifying rounds, and feature races mirror real motorsports structure, while online multiplayer features ranked competition with safety ratings that reward clean racing over aggressive tactics.

The track selection includes legendary circuits like Silverstone, Laguna Seca, and Road America, each recreated with highest attention to detail.

Pro tip Adjust tire pressure based on track temperature readings. Proper pressure optimization can reduce lap times by several tenths per sector.

Running on Xbox Series X/S, the visual fidelity is remarkable. You’ll notice individual rubber marbles building up on track surfaces, and realistic tire wear patterns affect grip levels. Every car model is detailed down to the stitching on the seats, and the lighting makes races look almost lifelike.

Rain affects the way you drive. And heat changes how your car handles. Track wear also impacts your driving, which adds to the immersion. For racing enthusiasts who prefer their motorsports authentic rather than accessible, this simulation offers the most rewarding track racing experience available on Xbox consoles.

My Verdict: A strong comeback for Motorsport. It proves that pure circuit racing still has a place.

13. Grid Legends [The Most Cinematic Racing Experience]

Our Score 7.6 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, macOS, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Meta Quest, iOS, Android Year of Release 2022 Creator/s Developer – Codemasters;Publisher – Electronic Arts Average Playtime 12½ Hours Metacritic Score 73

Grid Legends stands out among top sports video games by combining racing with a cinematic story mode, an approach few Xbox titles try. Gameplay includes multiple race types: classic circuit races, elimination rounds, time trials, and even high-speed city events.

The story mode features live-action cutscenes with professional actors. It follows a fictional racing series through dramatic season-long campaigns filled with rivalries, crashes, and comeback victories.

Pro tip Use the story mode as training. It teaches racecraft while still giving you competitive challenges.

Online multiplayer supports up to 22 players in races that recreate the dramatic intensity of the single-player campaign, while the track selection spans famous circuits worldwide alongside fictional street courses designed specifically for close racing action.

The number of modes and cars keeps you hooked, and switching between them never feels dull. The AI opponents have distinct personalities and racing styles that create memorable rivalries throughout the campaign.

The production values are impressive on Xbox Series consoles, with realistic car damage, dynamic weather effects, and lighting that emphasizes the cinematic approach throughout every race.

The live-action sequences integrate surprisingly well with gameplay. They create an emotional investment in race outcomes that is rare in racing games.

My Verdict: Cinematic storytelling meets solid racing. The live-action elements actually enhance rather than distract.

14. Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds [High-Speed Mascot Kart Battles]

Our Score 7.4 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch 2 Year of Release 2025 Creator/s Developer – Sonic Team;Publisher – Sega Average Playtime 3 Hours Metacritic Score 82

Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds feels like someone mashed up classic kart racing with wild new mechanics, and I love it. Among the top Sonic games, this one stands out on Xbox for its fresh and unique approach.

The game’s signature CrossWorld portals let you jump between track variants during races. This adds multiple racing lines and strategic options that evolve with each lap.

Pro tip Save your warp ability for crowded sections. It can push you past multiple racers in one go.

Online multiplayer supports up to 12 players in races where portal timing becomes crucial for maintaining competitive advantage, while local split-screen accommodates four players for traditional couch competition.

Visually, the game is pure energy. Each world features distinct artistic styles, from Green Hill Zone’s classic loops to futuristic cityscapes that feel genuinely different rather than superficially reskinned.

The portal effects are spectacular, with seamless transitions between dimensions that maintain racing momentum while completely changing your surroundings and available racing lines.

Cars (well, karts) look sharp, and the constant track shifts keep things fresh. The soundtrack is upbeat and matches the speed of the action. It’s a title that embraces fun instead of being realistic, and it works.

My Verdict: A fun choice when you want a break from serious sims. It leans into pure arcade excitement.

15. Wheel World [A Fresh Spin on Racing Worlds]

Our Score 7.2 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, Linux, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S Year of Release 2025 Creator/s Developer – Messhof;Publisher – Annapurna Interactive Average Playtime Main story: 4½–5 hours; main + extras: 6½–7 hours Metacritic Score 71

You may not expect a cycling game to land on an Xbox racing games list, but Wheel World proves it deserves a spot. It swaps roaring engines for the rhythm of pedaling, yet it captures the same rush of competition.

Rather than traditional races, you’ll participate in delivery missions, trick challenges, and scenic tours that showcase the game’s emphasis on journey over destination.

Pro tip Upgrade your bike for stamina first. Long exploration rides are smoother when you don’t burn out early.

Multiplayer modes include cooperative exploration sessions and creative challenges that encourage collaboration rather than direct competition. Moreover, the map features diverse environments from mountain trails to urban bike paths designed for leisurely discovery.

Visually, Wheel World is playful and imaginative. The art style leans into charm instead of realism, which makes every area feel like an adventure.

The soundtrack is light, the characters are quirky, and the whole vibe is laid back. For players seeking a relaxing alternative to intense racing competition, this offers a genuinely unique experience that celebrates the simple joy of pedaling through beautiful environments.

My Verdict: A bold new idea that turns everyday objects into racing tracks. It feels fresh and playful.

My Overall Verdict

This list of Xbox racing games doesn’t miss – each one hits hard in its own way. But if I had to highlight a few, these would be my picks.

Forza Horizon 5 is your go-to game if you want the perfect racing and open-world experience overall. The Crew Motorfest comes in second with its diverse range of sports racing, including boat and airplane races that you can play alongside cars. You also wouldn’t want to miss out on F1 25, which is the best Formula 1 racing game on Xbox.

Once you learn the ropes, these games only get better with time. Each has its own flavor that makes racing feel fresh and exciting every time you play.

FAQs

What is the best Xbox racing game?

The best Xbox racing game is Forza Horizon 5. It combines open-world freedom with a huge car roster. The Mexican backdrop is gorgeous, and the festival atmosphere keeps the races interesting.

What is the most realistic Xbox driving game?

The most realistic Xbox driving game is Assetto Corsa Competizione. It focuses on GT racing and has tracks and cars that feel real. Start here if you want a real sim experience.

What is the Xbox equivalent of Gran Turismo?

The Xbox equivalent of Gran Turismo is Forza Motorsport (2023). It focuses on track racing with extensive car customization and realistic physics.

What’s a good co-op multiplayer car racing game on Xbox?

The best co-op multiplayer car racing game on Xbox is The Crew Motorfest. Friends can jump in anytime and explore Hawaii together. DIRT 5 also shines with local split-screen races.

What racing games are good for beginners on Xbox?

Racing games on Xbox that are good for beginners are Forza Horizon 5 and Hot Wheels Unleashed. The former has forgiving arcade handling and helpful racing that make it easy to learn. The latter offers simple controls with tons of fun factor.