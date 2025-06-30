15 Best MMORPGs in 2025: Find Your Epic Online Adventure

The best MMORPG games bring us sheer freedom that no other genre can offer. Go alone, team up with friends, battle against strangers, or just chill. Only you can decide where your journey will take you.

I’ve spent countless hours playing these games, and this experience never gets old. There’s something special about stepping into a world where thousands of players forge their own stories alongside you. One minute, you’re battling a towering raid boss with a party of strangers, the next, you’re wandering through a quiet village, soaking in the atmosphere.

Of course, all these games are still very different from one another. Likewise, every player is just as unique, so finding a perfect title that fits you best is no task to be taken lightly. And that is exactly why I made this list.

While MMORPGs may no longer be as popular as they were back in the day, there are still plenty of good picks that are absolutely worth your time. Stay with me, and in just a moment, I’ll show you the best there is.

Our Top Picks for MMORPGs

It’s true that many of the strongest MMORPG titles these days are at least a decade old. However, when it comes to these games, they are most often ever-expanding and constantly updated, keeping the experience fresh way beyond what one may expect when looking at the release year.

Below you’ll find the shortlist of the best of the best that this genre has to offer:

World of Warcraft (2004) – The legendary fantasy title that has set the standard for all MMORPGs and has kept players hooked for over two decades. Guild Wars 2: End of Dragons (2022) – A dynamic and ever-evolving fantasy adventure that redefined everything about MMORPGs. Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn (2013) – Share the magical world of Final Fantasy with friends in one of the most polished MMORPG experiences. The Elder Scrolls Online (2014) – Dive into the massively rich fantasy world of The Elder Scrolls universe, filled with unlimited freedom and endless adventure. RuneScape (2013) – A perfectly nostalgic title that brings us back to the simplistic yet absolutely legendary days of 2007 RuneScape.

Of course, that is but a part of the whole selection that I brought here with me today. I have 15 games in total that I want to share with you. Thus, I invite you to scroll down and prepare to find your next epic adventure!

15 Best MMORPG Games That Keep You Coming Back For More

It’s difficult to pick which MMORPG will fit you perfectly when there are so many diverse choices. Some may prefer going on grand quests in the deep fantasy worlds, while others want to explore the stars in some of the sci-fi universes. There are players who wish to dive into dungeons with small parties of friends, while others crave the thrill of massive PVP faction wars.

This list can go on and on. Fortunately, here, I’ve got something for everyone. So let’s wait no longer and jump straight to it!

1. World of Warcraft

Platforms PC Year of release 2004 Developer Blizzard Entertainment Best for Classic MMO lovers

World of Warcraft (WoW) isn’t just an MMORPG. It’s the MMORPG and arguably one of the best RPG games of all time.

Since 2004, this game has been pulling players into its massive and living world. It essentially revolutionized the genre into the accessible, immersive, and endlessly rewarding experience we know today.

At its peak, the game had over 12 million active players, and it’s easy to see why. You get 21 races, 13 classes, and a world so packed with stories, dungeons, and raids that it’s almost overwhelming. You can go solo, team up with guildmates, crush PvP battles, or dive into some of the most epic boss fights in gaming.

Of course, the subscription fee that the game employs is not the cheapest, and while there are ways to play it for free, it can be a dealbreaker to some. However, when WoW is good? It’s unbeatable. Some expansions hit 90+ on Metacritic, and millions still play today.

The sheer freedom, scale, and sense of adventure make it a one-of-a-kind experience. If you love MMORPGs and haven’t played WoW – you’re undeniably missing out.

2. Guild Wars 2: End of Dragons

Platforms PC Year of release 2012 Developer ArenaNet Best for Flexibility-seeking players

If you love MMORPGs but the good old formula feels a little too old for you, Guild Wars 2 is exactly what you need. It ditches the old-school grind for dynamic events, epic world bosses, and a fast-paced combat system that actually makes you think.

Every class can hold its own, which keeps things fresh. The world, Tyria, is massive, full of secrets, and constantly evolving through its Living World updates.

The base game is free to play and has no subscription fee, which is a massive plus. And when you beat all the free content, the expansions are more than worth it.

It holds a 90/100 on Metacritic and has over 88% positive reviews on Steam. While the story pacing can be hit or miss, and PvP balance is always a work in progress, overall, this game is a masterpiece, and there’s nothing else quite like it.

Whether you’re diving into massive raids or just jumping puzzles, Guild Wars 2 feels like an adventure, not a chore. If you love exploration, deep customization, and an MMO that respects your time, this is it.

3. Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn

Platforms PC, PS3, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S Year of release 2013 Developer Square Enix Business Best for Story-driven gamers

Have you ever played the legendary Final Fantasy games and wished you could share that experience with your friends? Well, with Final Fantasy XIV (FFXIV), you can do exactly that!

The game is everything you’d expect it to be and more. The world is massive, packed with stunning environments, deep lore, and epic battles. It has one of the best stories in gaming, and the combat, which starts simple, evolves into a complex, satisfying dance of abilities that is insanely fun.

The early levels can be slow, but the fact that you can max out every job on one character without rerolling more than makes up for it. While the game features a subscription model like WoW, the first 70 levels are free to play. This includes Heavensward, which is widely considered one of the greatest MMO expansions ever.

With a solid 87% positive Steam reviews, FFXIV is nothing short of a masterpiece. If a great MMO with anime notes is what you’re looking for, it’s a must-play.

4. The Elder Scrolls Online

Platforms PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S Year of release 2014 Developer ZeniMax Online Studios Best for The Elder Scrolls fans

For the fans of MMOs and The Elder Scrolls series, there’s nothing better than The Elder Scrolls Online (ESO). It’s the ultimate “what if Skyrim was an MMO” experience, and it’s exactly as good as it sounds.

The game throws you into Tamriel’s massive open world, packed with quests, dungeons, and endless lore. You can play solo, team up for epic PvE, or dive into massive faction wars in Cyrodiil.

ESO has come a long way since its launch, now boasting over 20 expansions, including Morrowind, Summerset, and Necrom. The combat can be a bit floaty at times, but the build customization alone more than makes up for it.

It holds a very positive rate of 83% on over 125,000 Steam reviews. The game is paid, but there are no subscriptions, so once you get it, it’s yours for as long as the servers are live.

In short, if you love MMOs, Elder Scrolls, and the freedom of great open-world games, ESO should absolutely be on your playing list. Trust me, it’s absolutely worth it.

5. Old School RuneScape

Platforms PC, Mobile Year of release 2013 Developer Jagex Best for Retro MMO lovers

Initially released in 2001, RuneScape has since evolved into a much different thing, and not all for the better. Fortunately, in 2013, doing a massive fan service to its longtime players, Jagex brought back the 2007 version of the game as a separate title, blessing us with the Old School RuneScape (OSRS) once again.

For those unfamiliar, OSRS is a free-to-play open-world sandbox where you can do whatever you want – train skills, grind bosses, trade on the Grand Exchange, or just chill with friends. There’s no strict path, just endless freedom. The economy is player-driven, PvP is intense, the music is iconic, and the quests? Some of the best in any MMO.

It has an 82% positive review rating on Steam, proving its staying power. The graphics are ancient, sure, and the grind is real, but that’s part of the charm. There might be a ton of nostalgia at play here, but there’s a reason why people still look for incredible games like RuneScape. OSRS simply has something no other game has ever managed to truly capture.

6. Star Wars: The Old Republic

Platforms PC Year of release 2011 Developer BioWare Best for Retro Star Wars fans

BioWare has proven time and time again why they’re among the greatest RPG creators. And when in 2011 they released Star Wars: The Old Republic, they proved that they can be just as incredible in the MMORPG genre.

The Old Republic is a cinematic Star Wars adventure where your choices actually shape the galaxy. However, unlike Knights of the Old Republic, here you get to share that galaxy with millions of other players.

Whether you’re a Jedi, Sith, Bounty Hunter, or Smuggler, every class has its own fully voiced, story-driven campaign. The combat is fast-paced, flashy, and packed with Force powers, blasters, and lightsaber duels. There are massive PvP battles, epic raids, and space combat, plus the chance to romance companions or betray allies.

The Old Republic is free-to-play for the base game and the first two expansions, with more content being unlocked via subscription. Whether you’re here for the lore, the action, or just to choke someone out with the Force, it’s one of the best Star Wars games ever made.

7. Warframe

Platforms PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, Mobile Year of release 2013 Developer Digital Extremes Best for Fast-paced action players

Warframe is an absolute power trip. You’re a space ninja, flipping through the air, slicing enemies in half, and unloading sci-fi firepower at insane speeds. Is there anything cooler than this?

The movement is smooth, the combat is fast, and the customization is pretty much endless. There are over 50 Warframes, each with its own unique abilities, plus a massive arsenal of weapons to mod and master.

The game has been evolving for over a decade, with open-world zones, spaceship battles, and cinematic story quests. Oh, and the best part? You can enjoy it completely for free. Sure, the grind can be a little intense, but I’m talking all aside from cosmetics kind of free.

It’s an MMO that doesn’t quite feel like one, and that’s exactly what makes it special. Whether for PvE co-op action, the deep lore, or just the thrill of slicing through hordes of enemies, with an 87% rating from over 600,000 Steam reviews, it’s clear players love it. And you’ll give it a shot; I’m sure you’ll love it, too!

8. Destiny 2: The Final Shape

Platforms PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S Year of release 2017 Developer Bungie Best for FPS Lovers

Destiny 2 is an MMORPG disguised as a clever FPS game, and it’s absolutely addictive. It’s very similar and also very different from the previously discussed Warframe, but it’s undoubtedly just as good.

You play as a Guardian, wielding space magic, futuristic guns, and smooth, fast movement. The gunplay is simply unmatched. Bungie perfected it. PvE is massive – raids, dungeons, open-world activities, and cinematic story quests – but PvP is just as intense.

The base game is free, but the expansions add a ton of fun you won’t want to pass up on once you get hooked. It can feel a bit grindy, and Bungie’s content vaulting has frustrated long-time players. However, with over 600,000 Steam reviews sitting at 79% positive, the game is clearly one of the best MMO and FPS games nonetheless.

If you love sci-fi, co-op play, and loot-driven progression, this is the peak. Try it and find out for yourself!

9. Black Desert Online

Platforms PC, PS4, Xbox One, Mobile Year of release 2015 Developer Pearl Abyss Best for Stunning graphics-seeking players

If you feel like most regular MMOs don’t pack quite enough of a punch, I strongly suggest you check out Black Desert Online (BDO). Simply put, it’s like an MMORPG on steroids, and it’s just as exciting as it sounds.

The combat is fast, fluid, and insanely satisfying. Every class feels unique, with flashy combos that make even grinding fun, and there’s a lot of it. It’s complex and might feel overwhelming at first, but once you get into it, it’s hard to pull away.

It’s all about progression, whether it’s leveling up, mastering life skills like fishing and trading, or diving into its massive, player-driven economy. The world is breathtaking, easily one of the best-looking MMOs out there. PvP is a huge deal, with large-scale wars and intense duels.

BDO is buy-to-play in most regions, and it does have a reputation for being pay-to-win. However, if you love a deep, open-ended MMO with endless things to do, this one’s a beast like no other.

10. Lost Ark

Platforms PC Year of release 2019 Developer Tripod Studio, Smilegate Best for Diablo-like gameplay lovers

Do you love Diablo but wish it was more massive? Well then, you can’t go wrong with Lost Ark. If you like great games like Diablo in action combat with a huge MMORPG world, this one’s for you. It’s fast, flashy, and ridiculously addicting.

The moment I slashed through hordes of enemies with screen-shaking abilities for the first time, I was hooked. The game throws you into an epic PvE adventure, complete with cinematic dungeons and massive world bosses.

And if PvP is your thing? The arena fights are skill-based and brutally competitive. There’s always something to do – sailing, collecting, crafting, or hunting down powerful gear.

Of course, as usual, the endgame grind is real, and the monetization can be frustrating. Yet, the game is free, and despite it all, Lost Ark became one of Steam’s biggest launches, with over 1.3 million concurrent players at its peak, which says more than enough.

Today, it still has thousands of active players, and its Metacritic score hovers at 81. If you love high-speed combat, massive raids, and endless loot, this one’s worth diving into.

11. The Lord of the Rings Online

Platforms PC Year of release 2007 Developer Standing Stone Games Best for J.R.R. Tolkien fans

For the lovers of J.R.R. Tolkien’s The Lord of the Rings and MMORPGs, there’s nothing that can scratch that itch as well as The Lord of the Rings Online (LotRO). It might be old, but it’s still most certainly gold.

The game throws you straight into Middle-earth, and it feels incredibly faithful to the books. You can anywhere – the Shire, Rivendell, Moria, Rohan? You choose! The world is massive, and the storytelling is some of the best in any MMORPG. The class system is incredibly unique, and the PvE content is rich with quests and dungeons.

While the game is a little slow and the combat as well as graphics may feel a bit dated, LotRO is still going strong, with regular updates and a dedicated player base keeping it fresh. It’s free-to-play with paid expansions, and for fans of Lord of the Rings, it’s an unmatched experience.

12. EVE Online

Platforms PC Year of release 2003 Developer CCP Games Best for Hardcore strategy lovers

EVE Online isn’t just a game – it’s an entire universe, and it’s brutal. If you love space, strategy, and player-driven chaos, this is the MMORPG to play.

The galaxy is massive, with thousands of star systems, corporations, and real-time wars that, to some of the most dedicated players, have cost thousands of real-world dollars. The economy is entirely player-run, meaning every trade, every battle, and every betrayal shapes the game. You can be a miner, pirate, trader, or warlord. The freedom is insane.

But before you begin, I must warn you – this game is not for the faint of heart. Its 88 score on Metacritic is well deserved, but the learning curve is steep, and new players can feel lost. However, once you’re in, it’s one of the most rewarding MMORPGs out there.

If you want a true sandbox MMO experience, where every choice matters, EVE Online is worth diving into – just watch your back.

13. Blade & Soul

Platforms PC, Mobile Year of release 2012 Developer Team Bloodlust, Netmarble Neo, NC Interactive Best for Martial arts fans

Looking for a martial arts twist with some high-speed anime-style action aftertaste for your MMORPG experience? Then check out Blade & Soul! It’s fast, flashy, and all about skill.

The combat, with its counters, combos, and dodge mechanics, is probably more fluid than in any other game of this genre, making every fight intense. The Wuxia-inspired world is gorgeous, packed with towering mountains, mystical temples, and cinematic story moments.

Ranked arenas put your skills to the test, and only the best survive, so you can surely count on PVP being brutal. The open-world PVP system also adds danger to exploration, which is fun – unless you’re the one getting ambushed.

Of course, there is a good amount of grind, especially in the endgame, and you’ll surely encounter a fair share of monetization. However, the game is still an absolute banger, and most of all, it’s free-to-play.

If you want lightning-fast action, a beautiful world, and a unique martial arts MMO experience, Blade & Soul is absolutely worth being on your playing list.

14. New World: Deluxe Edition

Platforms PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S Year of release 2021 Developer Amazon Games Orange County Best for Survival and PvP gamers

The most recent title on this list, New World, is a gorgeous, open-world MMORPG that throws you into the mysterious island of Aeternum. In this land filled with danger, magic, and warring factions, MMOs have never felt as fresh before.

The combat is real-time, skill-based, and feels more like an action RPG than a traditional MMO. Dodging, blocking, and timing attacks actually matter, making every fight feel intense.

The world is an absolute wonder to look at, with dense forests, towering mountains, and eerie ruins begging to be explored. Gathering, crafting, and town-building are weirdly addictive, and the massive 100-player Faction Wars are some of the best large-scale battles in any MMORPG.

The game is paid, and it had a rocky launch. However, with constant updates, New World is in a better place than ever. If you want a fresh take on MMORPGs with immersive combat and a living, breathing world, this is one to try.

15. DC Universe Online

Platforms PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch Year of release 2011 Developer Dimensional Ink Games Best for Superhero and comic book fans

Last but not least, I’ve got a title that is perfect for any superhero fan wanting to share their adventures with their friends. It’s the one and only DC Universe Online (DCUO).

Become a part of DC World. Create your own hero or villain, choose your powers, and fight alongside icons like Batman, Superman, and the Joker. The combat is fast, real-time, and action-packed, feeling more like an arcade brawler than a traditional MMO.

The open-world cities, Gotham and Metropolis, are massive and filled with missions, collectibles, and chaotic PvP battles. Raids and alerts keep the endgame engaging, and the constant story updates and expansions add fresh content.

It’s over a decade old, so expect the graphics to show their age. However, it’s free-to-play, and with 80% positive reviews on Steam, it’s still the best superhero MMO ever made. If you love DC or superheroes in general, DCUO is a must-play.

FAQs

What is MMO vs MMORPG?

MMO stands for Massive Multiplayer Online, while RPG means Role-Playing Game. Games that feature elements of both are known as MMORPGs.

What are the big 4 MMOs?

World of Warcraft, Guild Wars 2, Final Fantasy XIV, and The Elder Scrolls Online are the games many people consider the big 4 of MMOs.

What is the longest-surviving MMO?

Ultima Online, which was released in 1997 and has been running for about 28 years, is the longest-surviving MMO out there.