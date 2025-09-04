Best 15 Games Like Rust For Survival Sandbox Lovers in 2025
If you’re a fan of games like Rust, you know how adrenaline-pumping survival in the open world can be: raids, PvP, crafting, and a constant battle for resources.
But what if you’ve grown tired of the classic title and want to try similar games with new mechanics and settings?
In this list, you’ll find 15 of the best games like Rust, where you’ll have to build bases, explore the open world, gather resources, and fight for survival. From post-apocalyptic wastelands to dinosaurs, zombies, and even vampires – choose your perfect game and prove you’re the ultimate survivor.
Our Top Picks for Games Like Rust
Looking for the best Rust-like games? In this list, we’ve collected top games with survival mechanics, where you’ll have to gather resources, craft weapons, and survive in a hostile environment with other players or alone.
- DayZ (2018) – hardcore zombie post-apocalyptic world with tough survival mechanics and danger at every turn.
- ARK: Survival Evolved (2017) – try to survive in a world full of dinosaurs and tame massive creatures. Of course, base building is also part of the game.
- 7 Days to Die (2013) – a great mix of survival, zombie horror, and crafting. Do everything you can to survive in a zombie-infested world every 7 days.
- Minecraft (2011) – the iconic cubic world with survival elements, where you can build, explore, survive, and fight mobs.
- The Forest (2014) – a gripping survival horror game where you must scavenge, craft, and build to stay alive while uncovering the mysteries of a cannibal-infested island.
15 Best Games Like Rust for Crafting, Combat, and Survival
Next, we’ll take a closer look at each game in our ranking, highlighting its key features, unique mechanics, and what makes it a great choice for Rust fans. Find out which survival and open-world games might become your new favorites.
1. DayZ [Best Hardcore Zombie Survival Game]
|Our score
9.2
|Our score
|Platforms
|PC, PS4, Xbox One
|Year of release
|2013
|Developer
|Bohemia Interactive
DayZ is a game that perfectly embodies the survival genre, so get ready for the fact that every wrong step here could be your last. In this game, danger comes not only from zombies but also from players willing to do anything for valuable resources and survival. That constant paranoia – never knowing if the next guy you meet will trade or shoot – makes every encounter unforgettable.
The realistic graphics, unique mechanics, and sessions full of dangers make this game worthy of being ranked among the most impressive TPS games. If you’ve already experienced Rust, then this game is a must-play. It can be frustrating at times, but that’s also what makes surviving feel authentic. It’s like Rust’s grittier cousin, where survival feels even more unforgiving and every bullet, can of food, or bandage carries insane value.
The visuals amplify the immersion. Foggy forests, ruined cities, and abandoned barns set the tone perfectly. The sound design keeps me on edge, with distant gunfire or growls making me stop in my tracks.
Stick close to your friends in DayZ. A good team can help you find loot faster and defend against both zombies and backstabbing players.
My verdict: If you’re into hardcore survival with unpredictable PvP encounters, DayZ is easily one of my favorite games in this niche.
2. ARK: Survival Evolved [Best Dinosaur Survival Game]
|Our score
8
|Our score
|Platforms
|PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PS5, Xbox Series X/S
|Year of release
|2017
|Developer
|Studio Wildcard
ARK is a true challenge for genre lovers. Here, survival aspects in the brutal world of dinosaurs perfectly combine with base building and fighting for resources with other players. I would include this game in the ranking of the vastest open-world games. Its sheer scale is overwhelming; you’re not just surviving but carving your place in a world that’s alive with both danger and wonder.
And I also liked the ability to tame a Tyrannosaurus and Pteranodon. Taming creatures changes everything, turning the world’s most terrifying predators into your allies and transportation. The gameplay mechanics require the player not only survival skills but also the right strategy to help them survive in a world of wild creatures.
On the graphics side, ARK leans into realism. The lush jungles, roaring rivers, and detailed dinosaurs look incredible. The ambient noise of creatures nearby always keeps me alert. It feels less polished than some newer titles, but no other survival game brings dinosaurs to life this well.
Taming flyers like the Pteranodon early will completely change your survival run. You’ll scout easier, raid bases from above, and escape nasty ambushes.
My verdict: ARK: Survival Evolved is one of my favorite games when it comes to long-term survival projects. If you love survival, base building, and dinosaurs, this is one of those great games you can’t skip. Among games similar to Rust, ARK is pure chaos and glory – and I wouldn’t have it any other way.
3. 7 Days to Die [Best Zombie Survival Game]
|Our score
8.7
|Our score
|Platforms
|PC, PS4, Xbox One
|Year of release
|2013
|Developer
|The Fun Pimps
7 Days to Die is not just an intense zombie game. It’s about resource gathering and building a reliable shelter. You’ll have only 7 days to prepare your base for the zombie horde invasion. That countdown timer keeps the tension sky-high which makes every single day and decision matter.
I spent many nights in this game – the building and resource-gathering mechanics are truly engaging. Fortifying your base, laying down spikes, and reinforcing walls always feels satisfying when you hear the undead storming in at midnight. If you’re looking for the best games focusing on base defense and co-op play, this title will definitely appeal to you. It’s even better with friends, where teamwork and planning can mean the difference between holding the line or being overrun.
Visually, it might not blow you away compared to newer first-person shooter survival hybrids, but the eerie atmosphere is spot on. The soundtrack adds to the tension, and hearing the groans of a zombie horde breaking through your walls at night is nightmare fuel.
Use the early days to dig underground bunkers. They’re lifesavers when the seventh night hits and zombies tear through weaker defenses.
My verdict: 7 Days to Die sits high on my list of favorite games for survival with stakes. It may not be perfect visually, but the gameplay depth and co-op fun make it one of the most interesting games if you’re hunting for games similar to Rust with a horror twist.
4. Minecraft [Best Creative Survival Game]
|Our score
8.3
|Our score
|Platforms
|PC, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PS5, Xbox Series X/S
|Year of release
|2011
|Developer
|Mojang
Minecraft is a whole world where you can build anything out of blocks.
And you can also explore the vast world, survive, fight mobs, and look for valuable resources. That mix of creativity and survival is why Minecraft has become timeless. You’re free to decide if today’s about mining diamonds or fighting through the Nether. Also, if you’re looking for mobile games where you can spend a few hours, this is a great option. The mobile version is no different from the main one.
It’s a great alternative to Rust if you’re tired of hardcore survival and want to enjoy the creative aspects more. Instead of constant paranoia, Minecraft gives you breathing room to dream, build, and make the world truly yours.
Visually, it’s all about charm. The blocky style might look simple, but it’s iconic. Mods and shaders can transform it into a jaw-dropping open-world environment with realistic lighting. Throw in the peaceful soundtrack, and you’ve got a gameplay vibe that can switch from cozy to intense depending on your mood.
Try Hardcore mode if you want that Rust-level intensity. One life, and it’s over. That’s when Minecraft goes from chill to downright nerve-wracking.
My verdict: Minecraft is more than nostalgia, it’s still one of the most favorite games of all time. If you want games similar to Rust but with infinite creative freedom, this one game should always be on your radar. Build, survive, explore – the choice is yours.
5. The Forest [Best Horror Survival Game in the Forest]
|Our score
9
|Our score
|Platforms
|PC, PS4
|Year of release
|2014
|Developer
|Endnight Games
The Forest immediately immerses you in a creepy horror game atmosphere – you crash with your son and end up on a mysterious island filled with cannibals.
Hunt, set up your base, and create dangerous traps for enemies. The tension never lets up, because you’re always aware that something could be watching you from the treeline. In your free time, explore the mysterious island in an attempt to find your son. That mix of raw survival with a personal, emotional goal makes The Forest one of the most haunting survival experiences out there.
Build treehouses early on. They provide a safe spot above ground and allow you to scout without getting jumped.
My verdict: The Forest deserves a top spot when talking about games similar to Rust with a horror edge. If you like to play games that balance survival with storytelling, this is one of my go-to picks. Creepy, intense, and unforgettable.
6. SCUM [Best Survival Game with Maximum Detail]
|Our score
7.7
|Our score
|Platforms
|PC
|Year of release
|2018
|Developer
|Gamepires, Croteam
SCUM is one of the most realistic survival games where every detail matters – from the calories in food to stress levels. Unlike other survival games, the focus here is on realism. You’re literally tracking macros, vitamins, and your character’s biology in a way that feels closer to a survival simulator than a traditional game.
I’ve tried playing, and sometimes it’s really difficult to maintain the character’s physical state. Even something small, like overeating or ignoring hydration, can completely throw you off balance and punish you harshly. Any missed detail, and you have to start over. If you’re into survival with realistic elements, this is the one for you.
Visually, SCUM leans into gritty realism. The environments feel harsh and grounded and the weather system adds tension; clear skies can turn to storms that wreck visibility and force you to adapt on the fly.
Don’t ignore your metabolism tab; it’s basically your lifeline.
My verdict: SCUM is brutal, but if you love the grind of true-to-life survival, nothing else comes close.
7. Green Hell [Best Jungle Survival Game]
|Our score
|Our score
8.5
|Platforms
|PC, PS4, Xbox One
|Year of release
|2019
|Developer
|Creepy Jar
Green Hell is a real test of survival skills in the wild. Your main goal is to stay alive in the Amazon jungle. Here, you not only need to find resources but also fight psychological challenges.
Isolation, fear, and hallucinations hit just as hard as hunger or thirst, and that mental battle makes survival twice as intense. The game mechanics are realistic, and any wrong move will lead to death. Every action feels like a gamble: eat the wrong plant, cut yourself in the wrong spot, and you’re spiraling fast.
The atmosphere? It’s everything. The jungle is lush but oppressive, with dense foliage hiding dangers at every step. The sound design – chirping insects, distant animal cries, and the rustle of leaves – makes the Amazon feel alive and constantly on edge.
Always craft bandages before exploring deeper into the jungle. You’ll thank yourself later.
My verdict: If you love to play games that test your physical and psychological survival, Green Hell is your pick. It makes every session a true test of grit.
8. Miscreated [Best Post-Apocalyptic Survival Game]
|Our score
8
|Our score
|Platforms
|PC
|Year of release
|2018
|Developer
|Entrada Interactive
Miscreated is a harsh survival game, where you’ll face not only hordes of zombies but also hostile players.
Realistic weather, great survival mechanics, and an open world – all these factors set the game apart from others in the genre. Sandstorms, rain, and radiation zones aren’t just cosmetic; they change how you play and where you can even go.
If you love challenges, this game with RPG elements will keep you hooked for a long time. The mix of crafting, scavenging, and fending off mutants (and other survivors) makes every run feel unpredictable.
Graphically, Miscreated has that bleak, post-apocalyptic vibe. Weather effects like fog and storms crank up the tension when visibility drops. To me, the world feels unforgiving, and the ruined landscapes perfectly set the tone.
Build your base in a hidden spot off the main roads. Visibility is death in this game.
My verdict: Miscreated might not hold your hand, but that’s exactly why it’s one of the most rewarding survival experiences.
9. Valheim [Best Viking Open World Survival Game]
|Our score
9.2
|Our score
|Platforms
|PC
|Year of release
|2021
|Developer
|Iron Gate Studio
Valheim is a survival game set in a Viking world where you build, fight, and explore vast locations tied to Norse mythology.
I enjoyed the game for its impressive atmosphere, where every boss is carefully designed, and each adventure can be crucial for your survival. The world feels alive, from quiet meadows to stormy seas, and each biome demands new strategies. The game will appeal to fans of cooperative play. Building longhouses with friends, sailing across unknown oceans, and preparing for massive boss fights are where Valheim truly shines.
Valheim’s art style isn’t about realism, it’s about mood. The stylized visuals, dynamic lighting, and haunting soundtrack work together to create an atmosphere that feels both mystical and inviting, even when the world itself is brutal.
Don’t rush bosses: gear up and learn the biome before you dive in.
My verdict: Valheim is survival wrapped in Viking legend, perfect for anyone who wants exploration with a side of mythology.
10. Conan Exiles [Best Conan-Themed Survival Game]
|Our score
8.8
|Our score
|Platforms
|PC, PS4, Xbox One
|Year of release
|2018
|Developer
|Funcom
Conan Exiles takes us to the exciting medieval game world of Conan, where survival elements are perfectly intertwined with battles and mythical creatures.
In the game, you’ll definitely enjoy the opportunity to engage in large-scale battles for control over other players’ lands. These clashes can get massive, with sieges, raiding, and betrayal all playing a part in the struggle for dominance.
This is the kind of game where you can build your own empire in the desert and send your army to fight the most dangerous creatures in these lands. The freedom to expand, conquer, and craft your legend makes every session feel like a brutal chapter of your own Conan story.
Visually, Conan Exiles captures the brutality of its world with vast deserts, towering fortresses, and blood-red skies. The atmosphere feels savage yet majestic: I feel like every battle and exploration feels larger than life.
Join a clan early, you’ll survive longer and conquer faster.
My verdict: Conan Exiles blends raw survival with empire-building, so you’re getting both the thrill of survival and the taste of conquest.
11. V Rising [Best Vampire Survival Game]
|Our score
8.2
|Our score
|Platforms
|PC
|Year of release
|2022
|Developer
|Stunlock Studios
An unusual game in our selection, where you’ll find an open world, build your own castle, epic battles with enemies, and a vampire theme. This title is definitely among some of the scariest vampire games out there with a dark, stylized atmosphere, a great item crafting system, and combat mechanics. A great choice for vampire fans.
The moment I jumped into the gameplay, I felt that mix of RTS-like management and action RPG combat. Feeding on humans to fuel your power adds a sinister twist, and combat against bosses feels weighty thanks to the unique vampire powers. On the flip side, soloing can feel punishing, so this one really shines if you team up with others.
Visually, the art direction leans into gothic fantasy: blood-red skies, towering castles, and forests dripping with atmosphere. The soundtrack is moody and epic, which will lock you into that dark lord fantasy vibe.
Farm iron early, it’s the backbone for stronger weapons and castle upgrades.
My verdict: V Rising is for anyone who wants more than just Rust-like games: it’s survival, strategy, and vampire power fantasy in one. Sink your teeth in and see if you’ve got what it takes.
12. Raft [Best Ocean Survival Game on a Raft]
|Our score
8.3
|Our score
|Platforms
|PC, PS4, Xbox One
|Year of release
|2018
|Developer
|Redbeet Interactive
Get ready to be left alone in the middle of the open ocean. You have nothing but a small platform and the resources that float by. The game brings a different kind of tension compared to many games in the genre: it’s less about hordes and more about the environment itself slowly wearing you down. I loved that you can play games like this at your own pace.
Set up your base on the raft and prepare to fight real sea predators. I played Raft, and I enjoyed the relaxing building atmosphere, as well as the constant tension from the threat of sharks. That balance of chill creativity and lurking danger is what makes Raft such a hit. You’re constantly scavenging, expanding your floating fortress, and turning scraps into survival tools.
Visually, Raft succeeds with a bright, cartoon-like look that contrasts with its deadly ocean setting. Calm sunsets on the horizon feel almost too peaceful before a predator hits, and the water effects make the ocean feel alive and unpredictable.
Always have a spear ready. Sharks love ruining your hard work when you least expect it.
My verdict: Raft is perfect if you’re craving survival in a fresh setting. Sure, it’s not that world overrun with zombies, but you’ll find yourself braving the endless ocean with nothing but grit and creativity.
13. ICARUS [Best Space Planet Survival Game]
|Our score
8.7
|Our score
|Platforms
|PC
|Year of release
|2021
|Developer
|RocketWerkz
ICARUS is an exciting survival game on a hostile planet, where every wrong step can be fatal. What sets ICARUS apart is its session-based design: you drop down, gather what you can, and try to make it back before time runs out. That loop of risk vs. reward makes every mission intense.
You go on missions, explore alien lands, and try to survive in a hostile atmosphere. Dangers can lurk at every turn, even when it seems like you’re in complete safety. When I played, the alien wilderness looked peaceful one second, then instantly deadly. It can be brutal solo, but squad runs feel like epic expeditions. It’s not as forgiving as single-player games like Minecraft, but it punishes mistakes hard, and I actually love that challenge.
Graphically, ICARUS is one of the most beautiful survival titles out there. Frozen tundras and dynamic storms push your rig hard, but they ensure immaculate moments. It’s a great combination of survival elements with science fiction and PvE. If you love space content, this game will definitely keep you hooked for hours.
Always prep medkits before landing. A simple wound can end a whole mission if ignored.
My verdict: ICARUS strikes that balance between survival grind and sci-fi adventure. If you’re into other games with risk-reward loops, this is a must-play.
14. Grounded: Fully Yoked [Best Insect Open World Survival Game]
|Our score
8.6
|Our score
|Platforms
|PC, Xbox One
|Year of release
|2020
|Developer
|Obsidian Entertainment
Grounded is an unusual survival game where you are shrunk down to the size of an ant and forced to survive in your own backyard. The game is great to play with friends. The concept flips survival on its head: it’s ants, bees, and spiders in a world where a blade of grass towers like a tree. This game is a fun twist if you’re a fan of multiplayer games who wants something lighthearted yet intense.
Explore, build shelters among the grass, and defend yourself from larger insects, like giant spiders. The game is fun, with unique mechanics, and exploring the miniature world will be really interesting. For me, Grounded feels equal parts survival and Saturday morning cartoon. I loved teaming up with my friends to gather dew drops, mine resources, and fend off waves of bugs. The co-op vibe is strong, but soloing can get tough if arachnophobia is real for you.
Visually, the shrunken backyard looks incredible: oversized mushrooms, soda cans, and toys all become landmarks in this open world environment. The atmosphere is playful yet creepy when you hear something skittering behind you in the tall grass. If you’re looking for something unique and creative, this is the perfect option.
Build high in the grass to avoid constant insect raids. Elevation is your best defense.
My verdict: Grounded: Fully Yoked stands out as one of the most interesting games I’ve played in the genre. Perfect for those who love survival but want something quirky and fresh.
15. Sons of the Forest [Best Survival Horror Game]
|Our score
8.5
|Our score
|Platforms
|PC
|Year of release
|2023
|Developer
|Endnight Games
Sons of the Forest is the sequel to the popular game The Forest, where you’ll once again have to return to the mysterious island. The setup is classic: a plane crash, a missing person to find, and a hostile island crawling with cannibals and mutants. It builds on the first game but turns the dial up on terror and survival depth.
You’ll experience updated survival mechanics, along with an even more intense and frightening atmosphere. Crafting traps, scavenging food, and keeping sanity intact made every day feel like a fight for life. Compared to other games, the AI here feels smarter and the island feels alive. The game can definitely scare you at times, and it will delight horror fans in the survival genre.
Visually, Sons of the Forest is chilling. The forests are dense and beautiful by day, but at night? Absolute nightmare fuel. Dynamic lighting and creepy sound design make even a simple campfire feel like a fragile lifeline.
Don’t underestimate base defense: fortify early before mutants start swarming.
My verdict: Sons of the Forest takes everything fans loved about the first and doubles down, truly one of the best survival-horror sequels I’ve touched.
FAQs
What game is similar to Rust?
DayZ is the game that is the most similar to Rust. It features an open world, great survival mechanics, and the option to gather a team for cooperative play.
Is Rust the same as ARK?
No, Rust and ARK are completely different games. ARK focuses on dinosaurs and taming creatures, while Rust emphasizes base building and constant survival struggles between players.
Is Rust a copy of DayZ?
Rust is not a complete copy of DayZ, although both games offer survival mechanics and an open world with zombies. Rust is more focused on crafting and building, while DayZ is about survival in a zombie world with horror elements.