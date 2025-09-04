Best 15 Games Like Rust For Survival Sandbox Lovers in 2025

If you’re a fan of games like Rust, you know how adrenaline-pumping survival in the open world can be: raids, PvP, crafting, and a constant battle for resources.

But what if you’ve grown tired of the classic title and want to try similar games with new mechanics and settings?

In this list, you’ll find 15 of the best games like Rust, where you’ll have to build bases, explore the open world, gather resources, and fight for survival. From post-apocalyptic wastelands to dinosaurs, zombies, and even vampires – choose your perfect game and prove you’re the ultimate survivor.

Our Top Picks for Games Like Rust

Looking for the best Rust-like games? In this list, we’ve collected top games with survival mechanics, where you’ll have to gather resources, craft weapons, and survive in a hostile environment with other players or alone.

DayZ (2018) – hardcore zombie post-apocalyptic world with tough survival mechanics and danger at every turn. ARK: Survival Evolved (2017) – try to survive in a world full of dinosaurs and tame massive creatures. Of course, base building is also part of the game. 7 Days to Die (2013) – a great mix of survival, zombie horror, and crafting. Do everything you can to survive in a zombie-infested world every 7 days. Minecraft (2011) – the iconic cubic world with survival elements, where you can build, explore, survive, and fight mobs. The Forest (2014) – a gripping survival horror game where you must scavenge, craft, and build to stay alive while uncovering the mysteries of a cannibal-infested island.

15 Best Games Like Rust for Crafting, Combat, and Survival

Next, we’ll take a closer look at each game in our ranking, highlighting its key features, unique mechanics, and what makes it a great choice for Rust fans. Find out which survival and open-world games might become your new favorites.

1. DayZ [Best Hardcore Zombie Survival Game]

Our score 9.2 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PS4, Xbox One Year of release 2013 Developer Bohemia Interactive

DayZ is a game that perfectly embodies the survival genre, so get ready for the fact that every wrong step here could be your last. In this game, danger comes not only from zombies but also from players willing to do anything for valuable resources and survival. That constant paranoia – never knowing if the next guy you meet will trade or shoot – makes every encounter unforgettable.

The realistic graphics, unique mechanics, and sessions full of dangers make this game worthy of being ranked among the most impressive TPS games. If you’ve already experienced Rust, then this game is a must-play. It can be frustrating at times, but that’s also what makes surviving feel authentic. It’s like Rust’s grittier cousin, where survival feels even more unforgiving and every bullet, can of food, or bandage carries insane value.

The visuals amplify the immersion. Foggy forests, ruined cities, and abandoned barns set the tone perfectly. The sound design keeps me on edge, with distant gunfire or growls making me stop in my tracks.

Pro tip Stick close to your friends in DayZ. A good team can help you find loot faster and defend against both zombies and backstabbing players.

My verdict: If you’re into hardcore survival with unpredictable PvP encounters, DayZ is easily one of my favorite games in this niche.

What do players think?

_Steve_French_ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ DayZ is better now than the mod ever was.

2. ARK: Survival Evolved [Best Dinosaur Survival Game]

Our score 8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PS5, Xbox Series X/S Year of release 2017 Developer Studio Wildcard

ARK is a true challenge for genre lovers. Here, survival aspects in the brutal world of dinosaurs perfectly combine with base building and fighting for resources with other players. I would include this game in the ranking of the vastest open-world games. Its sheer scale is overwhelming; you’re not just surviving but carving your place in a world that’s alive with both danger and wonder.

And I also liked the ability to tame a Tyrannosaurus and Pteranodon. Taming creatures changes everything, turning the world’s most terrifying predators into your allies and transportation. The gameplay mechanics require the player not only survival skills but also the right strategy to help them survive in a world of wild creatures.

On the graphics side, ARK leans into realism. The lush jungles, roaring rivers, and detailed dinosaurs look incredible. The ambient noise of creatures nearby always keeps me alert. It feels less polished than some newer titles, but no other survival game brings dinosaurs to life this well.

Pro tip Taming flyers like the Pteranodon early will completely change your survival run. You’ll scout easier, raid bases from above, and escape nasty ambushes.

My verdict: ARK: Survival Evolved is one of my favorite games when it comes to long-term survival projects. If you love survival, base building, and dinosaurs, this is one of those great games you can’t skip. Among games similar to Rust, ARK is pure chaos and glory – and I wouldn’t have it any other way.

What do players think?

mattmaintenance ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Ark is the most amazing gaming experience I’ve ever had. It’s kept me entertained for 8+ years and 8,000+ hours. No other game has done that for me, with the pokemon series being close decades ago.

3. 7 Days to Die [Best Zombie Survival Game]

Our score 8.7 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PS4, Xbox One Year of release 2013 Developer The Fun Pimps

7 Days to Die is not just an intense zombie game. It’s about resource gathering and building a reliable shelter. You’ll have only 7 days to prepare your base for the zombie horde invasion. That countdown timer keeps the tension sky-high which makes every single day and decision matter.

I spent many nights in this game – the building and resource-gathering mechanics are truly engaging. Fortifying your base, laying down spikes, and reinforcing walls always feels satisfying when you hear the undead storming in at midnight. If you’re looking for the best games focusing on base defense and co-op play, this title will definitely appeal to you. It’s even better with friends, where teamwork and planning can mean the difference between holding the line or being overrun.

Visually, it might not blow you away compared to newer first-person shooter survival hybrids, but the eerie atmosphere is spot on. The soundtrack adds to the tension, and hearing the groans of a zombie horde breaking through your walls at night is nightmare fuel.

Pro tip Use the early days to dig underground bunkers. They’re lifesavers when the seventh night hits and zombies tear through weaker defenses.

My verdict: 7 Days to Die sits high on my list of favorite games for survival with stakes. It may not be perfect visually, but the gameplay depth and co-op fun make it one of the most interesting games if you’re hunting for games similar to Rust with a horror twist.

What do players think?

oOBlackRainOo ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ It’s in my opinion the best survival/crafting game

4. Minecraft [Best Creative Survival Game]

Our score 8.3 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PS5, Xbox Series X/S Year of release 2011 Developer Mojang

Minecraft is a whole world where you can build anything out of blocks.

And you can also explore the vast world, survive, fight mobs, and look for valuable resources. That mix of creativity and survival is why Minecraft has become timeless. You’re free to decide if today’s about mining diamonds or fighting through the Nether. Also, if you’re looking for mobile games where you can spend a few hours, this is a great option. The mobile version is no different from the main one.

It’s a great alternative to Rust if you’re tired of hardcore survival and want to enjoy the creative aspects more. Instead of constant paranoia, Minecraft gives you breathing room to dream, build, and make the world truly yours.

Visually, it’s all about charm. The blocky style might look simple, but it’s iconic. Mods and shaders can transform it into a jaw-dropping open-world environment with realistic lighting. Throw in the peaceful soundtrack, and you’ve got a gameplay vibe that can switch from cozy to intense depending on your mood.

Pro tip Try Hardcore mode if you want that Rust-level intensity. One life, and it’s over. That’s when Minecraft goes from chill to downright nerve-wracking.

My verdict: Minecraft is more than nostalgia, it’s still one of the most favorite games of all time. If you want games similar to Rust but with infinite creative freedom, this one game should always be on your radar. Build, survive, explore – the choice is yours.

What do players think?

Whispering_Wolf ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ It’s the best sold game ever and loads of people still play every day. So yeah, it’s still a great game.

5. The Forest [Best Horror Survival Game in the Forest]

Our score 9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PS4 Year of release 2014 Developer Endnight Games

The Forest immediately immerses you in a creepy horror game atmosphere – you crash with your son and end up on a mysterious island filled with cannibals.

Hunt, set up your base, and create dangerous traps for enemies. The tension never lets up, because you’re always aware that something could be watching you from the treeline. In your free time, explore the mysterious island in an attempt to find your son. That mix of raw survival with a personal, emotional goal makes The Forest one of the most haunting survival experiences out there.

Pro tip Build treehouses early on. They provide a safe spot above ground and allow you to scout without getting jumped.

My verdict: The Forest deserves a top spot when talking about games similar to Rust with a horror edge. If you like to play games that balance survival with storytelling, this is one of my go-to picks. Creepy, intense, and unforgettable.

What do players think?

nomoredroids2 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ I enjoyed the forest until I realized there was a time pressure element. The idea that I can’t gather and explore at my own pace stresses me out.

6. SCUM [Best Survival Game with Maximum Detail]

Our score 7.7 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC Year of release 2018 Developer Gamepires, Croteam

SCUM is one of the most realistic survival games where every detail matters – from the calories in food to stress levels. Unlike other survival games, the focus here is on realism. You’re literally tracking macros, vitamins, and your character’s biology in a way that feels closer to a survival simulator than a traditional game.

I’ve tried playing, and sometimes it’s really difficult to maintain the character’s physical state. Even something small, like overeating or ignoring hydration, can completely throw you off balance and punish you harshly. Any missed detail, and you have to start over. If you’re into survival with realistic elements, this is the one for you.

Visually, SCUM leans into gritty realism. The environments feel harsh and grounded and the weather system adds tension; clear skies can turn to storms that wreck visibility and force you to adapt on the fly.

Pro tip Don’t ignore your metabolism tab; it’s basically your lifeline.

My verdict: SCUM is brutal, but if you love the grind of true-to-life survival, nothing else comes close.

What do players think?

sandman-anesthesia ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ I prefer scum. It will at least provide you hundreds of hours of an enjoyable experience.

7. Green Hell [Best Jungle Survival Game]

Our score ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PS4, Xbox One Year of release 2019 Developer Creepy Jar

Green Hell is a real test of survival skills in the wild. Your main goal is to stay alive in the Amazon jungle. Here, you not only need to find resources but also fight psychological challenges.

Isolation, fear, and hallucinations hit just as hard as hunger or thirst, and that mental battle makes survival twice as intense. The game mechanics are realistic, and any wrong move will lead to death. Every action feels like a gamble: eat the wrong plant, cut yourself in the wrong spot, and you’re spiraling fast.

The atmosphere? It’s everything. The jungle is lush but oppressive, with dense foliage hiding dangers at every step. The sound design – chirping insects, distant animal cries, and the rustle of leaves – makes the Amazon feel alive and constantly on edge.

Pro tip Always craft bandages before exploring deeper into the jungle. You’ll thank yourself later.

My verdict: If you love to play games that test your physical and psychological survival, Green Hell is your pick. It makes every session a true test of grit.

What do players think?

MarcelvanBasten ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Because Green Hell is, simply put, the most impactful survival game I’ve played so far, in mechanical depth, content, and more surprisingly, narrative hook.

8. Miscreated [Best Post-Apocalyptic Survival Game]

Our score 8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC Year of release 2018 Developer Entrada Interactive

Miscreated is a harsh survival game, where you’ll face not only hordes of zombies but also hostile players.

Realistic weather, great survival mechanics, and an open world – all these factors set the game apart from others in the genre. Sandstorms, rain, and radiation zones aren’t just cosmetic; they change how you play and where you can even go.

If you love challenges, this game with RPG elements will keep you hooked for a long time. The mix of crafting, scavenging, and fending off mutants (and other survivors) makes every run feel unpredictable.

Graphically, Miscreated has that bleak, post-apocalyptic vibe. Weather effects like fog and storms crank up the tension when visibility drops. To me, the world feels unforgiving, and the ruined landscapes perfectly set the tone.

Pro tip Build your base in a hidden spot off the main roads. Visibility is death in this game.

My verdict: Miscreated might not hold your hand, but that’s exactly why it’s one of the most rewarding survival experiences.

What do players think?

New_Ad_2888 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Just got my first PC and i just bought miscreated bc i absolutely love the ideas behind it, the concept is the game i’ve always dreamed of.

9. Valheim [Best Viking Open World Survival Game]

Our score 9.2 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC Year of release 2021 Developer Iron Gate Studio

Valheim is a survival game set in a Viking world where you build, fight, and explore vast locations tied to Norse mythology.

I enjoyed the game for its impressive atmosphere, where every boss is carefully designed, and each adventure can be crucial for your survival. The world feels alive, from quiet meadows to stormy seas, and each biome demands new strategies. The game will appeal to fans of cooperative play. Building longhouses with friends, sailing across unknown oceans, and preparing for massive boss fights are where Valheim truly shines.

Valheim’s art style isn’t about realism, it’s about mood. The stylized visuals, dynamic lighting, and haunting soundtrack work together to create an atmosphere that feels both mystical and inviting, even when the world itself is brutal.

Pro tip Don’t rush bosses: gear up and learn the biome before you dive in.

My verdict: Valheim is survival wrapped in Viking legend, perfect for anyone who wants exploration with a side of mythology.

What do players think?

Lausee- ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ One of the best crafting survival adventure games I’ve played in a long time.

10. Conan Exiles [Best Conan-Themed Survival Game]

Our score 8.8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PS4, Xbox One Year of release 2018 Developer Funcom

Conan Exiles takes us to the exciting medieval game world of Conan, where survival elements are perfectly intertwined with battles and mythical creatures.

In the game, you’ll definitely enjoy the opportunity to engage in large-scale battles for control over other players’ lands. These clashes can get massive, with sieges, raiding, and betrayal all playing a part in the struggle for dominance.

This is the kind of game where you can build your own empire in the desert and send your army to fight the most dangerous creatures in these lands. The freedom to expand, conquer, and craft your legend makes every session feel like a brutal chapter of your own Conan story.

Visually, Conan Exiles captures the brutality of its world with vast deserts, towering fortresses, and blood-red skies. The atmosphere feels savage yet majestic: I feel like every battle and exploration feels larger than life.

Pro tip Join a clan early, you’ll survive longer and conquer faster.

My verdict: Conan Exiles blends raw survival with empire-building, so you’re getting both the thrill of survival and the taste of conquest.

What do players think?

YMooseY ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Game is a ton of fun. Lots of replayability, and very fun with friends or alone. Don’t listen to the bitter whiners. If you haven’t played Conan Exiles you should. The game is definitely worth it.

11. V Rising [Best Vampire Survival Game]

Our score 8.2 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC Year of release 2022 Developer Stunlock Studios

An unusual game in our selection, where you’ll find an open world, build your own castle, epic battles with enemies, and a vampire theme. This title is definitely among some of the scariest vampire games out there with a dark, stylized atmosphere, a great item crafting system, and combat mechanics. A great choice for vampire fans.

The moment I jumped into the gameplay, I felt that mix of RTS-like management and action RPG combat. Feeding on humans to fuel your power adds a sinister twist, and combat against bosses feels weighty thanks to the unique vampire powers. On the flip side, soloing can feel punishing, so this one really shines if you team up with others.

Visually, the art direction leans into gothic fantasy: blood-red skies, towering castles, and forests dripping with atmosphere. The soundtrack is moody and epic, which will lock you into that dark lord fantasy vibe.

Pro tip Farm iron early, it’s the backbone for stronger weapons and castle upgrades.

My verdict: V Rising is for anyone who wants more than just Rust-like games: it’s survival, strategy, and vampire power fantasy in one. Sink your teeth in and see if you’ve got what it takes.

What do players think?

picknicksje85 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ I feel like it’s a great AA game you can sink a lot of hours into, and so it’s worth the price. It helps if you are into a dark setting and love vampires! I have only played by myself.

12. Raft [Best Ocean Survival Game on a Raft]

Our score 8.3 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PS4, Xbox One Year of release 2018 Developer Redbeet Interactive

Get ready to be left alone in the middle of the open ocean. You have nothing but a small platform and the resources that float by. The game brings a different kind of tension compared to many games in the genre: it’s less about hordes and more about the environment itself slowly wearing you down. I loved that you can play games like this at your own pace.

Set up your base on the raft and prepare to fight real sea predators. I played Raft, and I enjoyed the relaxing building atmosphere, as well as the constant tension from the threat of sharks. That balance of chill creativity and lurking danger is what makes Raft such a hit. You’re constantly scavenging, expanding your floating fortress, and turning scraps into survival tools.

Visually, Raft succeeds with a bright, cartoon-like look that contrasts with its deadly ocean setting. Calm sunsets on the horizon feel almost too peaceful before a predator hits, and the water effects make the ocean feel alive and unpredictable.

Pro tip Always have a spear ready. Sharks love ruining your hard work when you least expect it.

My verdict: Raft is perfect if you’re craving survival in a fresh setting. Sure, it’s not that world overrun with zombies, but you’ll find yourself braving the endless ocean with nothing but grit and creativity.

What do players think?

BarracudaJazzlike730 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ No reviews or any insight whatsoever and I gotta say.....this game is absolutely incredible. You start with no backstory, stranded in the middle of the ocean with 4 foundation pieces.

13. ICARUS [Best Space Planet Survival Game]

Our score 8.7 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC Year of release 2021 Developer RocketWerkz

ICARUS is an exciting survival game on a hostile planet, where every wrong step can be fatal. What sets ICARUS apart is its session-based design: you drop down, gather what you can, and try to make it back before time runs out. That loop of risk vs. reward makes every mission intense.

You go on missions, explore alien lands, and try to survive in a hostile atmosphere. Dangers can lurk at every turn, even when it seems like you’re in complete safety. When I played, the alien wilderness looked peaceful one second, then instantly deadly. It can be brutal solo, but squad runs feel like epic expeditions. It’s not as forgiving as single-player games like Minecraft, but it punishes mistakes hard, and I actually love that challenge.

Graphically, ICARUS is one of the most beautiful survival titles out there. Frozen tundras and dynamic storms push your rig hard, but they ensure immaculate moments. It’s a great combination of survival elements with science fiction and PvE. If you love space content, this game will definitely keep you hooked for hours.

Pro tip Always prep medkits before landing. A simple wound can end a whole mission if ignored.

My verdict: ICARUS strikes that balance between survival grind and sci-fi adventure. If you’re into other games with risk-reward loops, this is a must-play.

What do players think?

RPZcool ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ I had an absolute blast playing this game. It is a lot of fun, but be prepared, you have to grind a lot and I mean A LOT.

14. Grounded: Fully Yoked [Best Insect Open World Survival Game]

Our score 8.6 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, Xbox One Year of release 2020 Developer Obsidian Entertainment

Grounded is an unusual survival game where you are shrunk down to the size of an ant and forced to survive in your own backyard. The game is great to play with friends. The concept flips survival on its head: it’s ants, bees, and spiders in a world where a blade of grass towers like a tree. This game is a fun twist if you’re a fan of multiplayer games who wants something lighthearted yet intense.

Explore, build shelters among the grass, and defend yourself from larger insects, like giant spiders. The game is fun, with unique mechanics, and exploring the miniature world will be really interesting. For me, Grounded feels equal parts survival and Saturday morning cartoon. I loved teaming up with my friends to gather dew drops, mine resources, and fend off waves of bugs. The co-op vibe is strong, but soloing can get tough if arachnophobia is real for you.

Visually, the shrunken backyard looks incredible: oversized mushrooms, soda cans, and toys all become landmarks in this open world environment. The atmosphere is playful yet creepy when you hear something skittering behind you in the tall grass. If you’re looking for something unique and creative, this is the perfect option.

Pro tip Build high in the grass to avoid constant insect raids. Elevation is your best defense.

My verdict: Grounded: Fully Yoked stands out as one of the most interesting games I’ve played in the genre. Perfect for those who love survival but want something quirky and fresh.

O0O0SH ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ The level of polish Grounded has is unmatched. It has just the level of guidance I want in an open world game, an actually good combat system in a genre mostly without combat or just some combat thrown in

15. Sons of the Forest [Best Survival Horror Game]

Our score 8.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC Year of release 2023 Developer Endnight Games

Sons of the Forest is the sequel to the popular game The Forest, where you’ll once again have to return to the mysterious island. The setup is classic: a plane crash, a missing person to find, and a hostile island crawling with cannibals and mutants. It builds on the first game but turns the dial up on terror and survival depth.

You’ll experience updated survival mechanics, along with an even more intense and frightening atmosphere. Crafting traps, scavenging food, and keeping sanity intact made every day feel like a fight for life. Compared to other games, the AI here feels smarter and the island feels alive. The game can definitely scare you at times, and it will delight horror fans in the survival genre.

Visually, Sons of the Forest is chilling. The forests are dense and beautiful by day, but at night? Absolute nightmare fuel. Dynamic lighting and creepy sound design make even a simple campfire feel like a fragile lifeline.

Pro tip Don’t underestimate base defense: fortify early before mutants start swarming.

My verdict: Sons of the Forest takes everything fans loved about the first and doubles down, truly one of the best survival-horror sequels I’ve touched.

What do players think?

Psychocult ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Game worth 100%, even if getting slow updates. As much as i loved The Forest, after started Sons of the Forest, i really can’t go back to any other survival game(s). It's pure addiction, no matter if solo or with friends

More Survival Games

If you want to find even more tough survival games, there are plenty of other intense and immersive games worth checking out. Whether you prefer crafting your way to victory, battling harsh environments, or fending off relentless enemies, these titles will keep you on your toes.

From resource management to high-stakes combat, these games challenge your instincts and push your survival skills to the limit. Keep exploring, and you’re bound to find a new favorite!

FAQs

What game is similar to Rust?

DayZ is the game that is the most similar to Rust. It features an open world, great survival mechanics, and the option to gather a team for cooperative play.

Is Rust the same as ARK?

No, Rust and ARK are completely different games. ARK focuses on dinosaurs and taming creatures, while Rust emphasizes base building and constant survival struggles between players.

Is Rust a copy of DayZ?

Rust is not a complete copy of DayZ, although both games offer survival mechanics and an open world with zombies. Rust is more focused on crafting and building, while DayZ is about survival in a zombie world with horror elements.