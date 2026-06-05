18 Best Assassin’s Creed Games: Which One Should You Play in 2026?

The best Assassin’s Creed game pursuit spans centuries of history, from Renaissance rooftops to Viking conquests, and picking the right entry point is genuinely tricky. The series has grown into one of gaming’s most expansive franchises, with each title offering a distinct era, tone, and playstyle. That variety is a strength, but it can make knowing where to begin a real challenge.

This ranking is built for anyone stepping into the Assassin’s Creed series for the first time or looking to rediscover it . Every main title has been played and assessed, so by the end you’ll know exactly which game matches your playstyle and where to start your journey. Find your pick with our guide to the best Assassin’s Creed game.

Our Top Picks for Best Assassin’s Creed Game

While every entry in this ranking has its merits, a few stand tall above the rest. Here are my top picks from the best Assassin’s Creed games on this list:

Assassin’s Creed II (2009) – The gold standard of the best Assassin’s Creed games, with a compelling protagonist, stunning Renaissance Italy setting, and gameplay that defined the series. Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag (2013) – A swashbuckling open-world adventure that remains one of the most beloved entries in the franchise. Assassin’s Creed Brotherhood (2010) – A masterful expansion of everything AC II built, with tighter combat, a richer Rome, and the introduction of the iconic Assassin recruits system.

That’s just scratching the surface, though. Read on to discover the full ranking of the best Assassin’s Creed games and find the perfect entry for your playstyle!

18 Best Assassin’s Creed Game Options Ranked

Before diving into the full breakdowns, here’s a quick overview of our picks. Each entry covers the protagonist, historical setting, and standout elements to help you land on the best Assassin’s Creed games ranked by what matters most. The perfect starting point for finding the best Assassin’s Creed game to start with is closer than you think.

1. Assassin’s Creed II [Best Character Development in the Series]

Our Score Enebameter 9.8/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Genre Action-Adventure Platforms PC, PS3, Xbox 360, PS4, Xbox One Year of Release 2009 Creator Ubisoft Avg. Playtime 20-25 hrs

Assassin’s Creed II is widely regarded as the gold standard of the franchise and one of the best Assassin’s Creed games ever made. Set in Renaissance Italy, it follows Ezio Auditore da Firenze, a young nobleman turned Assassin on a quest for revenge against the Templar conspiracy that destroyed his family. It’s the entry that transformed the series from a promising debut into a cultural phenomenon.

The gameplay is where AC II truly cemented its legacy. Dual hidden blades, refined free-running mechanics, and fluid combat all came together to create an experience that felt genuinely revolutionary at the time. Iconic historical figures like Leonardo da Vinci and Lorenzo de’ Medici are woven naturally into the story, grounding the fantasy in real history. As the best Assassin’s Creed game ranked by fans and critics alike for years, its reputation has never faded.

Visually, Renaissance Italy is brought to life with stunning attention to detail. The rooftops of Florence and the canals of Venice remain some of the most atmospheric environments the series has ever produced, even by today’s standards.

My Verdict: Assassin’s Creed II remains one of the best Assassin’s Creed games in the franchise’s history, and the benchmark every entry since has been measured against. If you play only one game from this list, make it this one.

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2. Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag [Best Naval Combat in the Series]

Our Score Enebameter 9.6/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Genre Action-Adventure Platforms PC, PS3, PS4, Xbox 360, Xbox One, Wii U Year of Release 2013 Creator Ubisoft Avg. Playtime 25-30 hrs

Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag stands as one of the most ambitious and beloved entries in the franchise, and a strong contender among the best Assassin’s Creed games ever made. Set during the Golden Age of Piracy in the Caribbean, it puts you in the boots of Edward Kenway, a charming and roguish pirate whose path crosses with the Assassin Brotherhood in unexpected ways. The premise alone is irresistible.

The perfected naval combat system is what truly sets Black Flag apart from its peers. Commanding the Jackdaw, treasure hunting, customizing your ship, and exploring a sprawling map of tropical islands and open seas created a sense of freedom the series had never achieved before. For anyone asking about the best Assassin’s Creed game ranked for sheer open-world ambition, Black Flag is always part of that conversation.

Visually, the Caribbean is rendered with amazing, sun-drenched beauty. Turquoise waters, dense jungle canopies, and stormy naval battles all combine to create one of the most visually distinct and memorable settings in the entire franchise.

My Verdict: Black Flag proves that the best Assassin’s Creed games are the ones willing to take bold creative swings. A swashbuckling masterpiece that transcends the series and stands tall as one of gaming’s finest open-world adventures.

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3. Assassin’s Creed Brotherhood [Best Direct Sequel in the Series]

Our Score Enebameter 9.5/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Genre Action-Adventure Platforms PC, PS3, PS4, Xbox 360, Xbox One Year of Release 2010 Creator Ubisoft Avg. Playtime 15-20 hrs

Assassin’s Creed Brotherhood picks up directly where AC II left off, and proves without a doubt that it deserves its place among the best Assassin’s Creed games in the franchise. Ezio Auditore returns, this time trading the rooftops of Florence for the ancient streets of Rome, on a mission to dismantle the Borgia family’s iron grip on the city and rebuild the Brotherhood of Assassins from the ground up.

The Assassin recruitment and Brotherhood management system transformed the gameplay in ways nobody expected. Recruiting, training, and deploying your own squad of Assassins added a layer of strategic ownership that made every mission feel personal. The introduction of the franchise’s first multiplayer mode was equally bold, pitting players against each other in tense cat-and-mouse matches. As the best Assassin’s Creed game to start with for anyone who has already played AC II, Brotherhood is an effortless next step.

Visually, Renaissance Rome is a triumph. The sprawling city feels alive and layered, from the shadow of the Colosseum to the winding back alleys controlled by Borgia towers, each district has its own distinct personality.

My Verdict: Brotherhood refines and expands everything that made AC II great, cementing its place among the best Assassin’s Creed games ever released. A masterclass in building on a winning formula without losing what made it special.

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4. Assassin’s Creed Odyssey [Best Branching Narrative in the Series]

Our Score Enebameter 9.4/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Genre Action-RPG Platforms PC, PS4, Xbox One, Google Stadia Year of Release 2018 Creator Ubisoft Avg. Playtime 40-50 hrs

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey is one of the most amazing entries in the franchise and a serious contender among the best Assassin’s Creed games ever made. Set during the Peloponnesian War in Ancient Greece, it puts you in the sandals of either Alexios or Kassandra, a mercenary caught in a web of family feuds, political intrigue, and mythological creatures. The sheer scale of the world on offer here is staggering.

Branching dialogue options, multiple endings, and deep skill trees gave players a genuine sense of agency that the series had never fully explored before. Every conversation shapes the story, and every build feels distinct enough to warrant a second playthrough. For anyone debating the best Assassin’s Creed game PS5 experience, Odyssey‘s enhanced version runs beautifully and remains one of the richest RPG experiences available on the platform.

Visually, Ancient Greece is nothing short of breathtaking. Sun-drenched islands, marble temples, and vast open seas create a world that feels simultaneously historically grounded and mythologically alive.

My Verdict: Odyssey pushed the boundaries of what the best Assassin’s Creed games could be as full-blown RPGs. A staggeringly huge and deeply rewarding adventure that rewards both exploration and curiosity in equal measure.

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5. Assassin’s Creed Shadows [Best Stealth and Combat Contrast in the Series]

Our Score Enebameter 9.3/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Genre Action-RPG Platforms PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, macOS, Amazon Luna, Nintendo Switch 2 Year of Release 2025 Creator Ubisoft Quebec Avg. Playtime 40-50 hrs

Assassin’s Creed Shadows is the entry fans dreamed about for years, and its execution earns it a firm spot among the best Assassin’s Creed games ever made. Set in 16th-century feudal Japan during the Sengoku period, it follows two protagonists: Naoe, a shinobi built for stealth, and Yasuke, a real historical African samurai who fights with raw, overwhelming force.

The dual protagonist system is the most ambitious gameplay innovation the franchise has attempted in years. Naoe’s toolkit leans into classic AC stealth with shadow manipulation and precision assassination, while Yasuke turns combat into a brutal head-on affair. As the best Assassin’s Creed game PS5 experience on current hardware, Shadows is the most technically accomplished entry the series has produced.

Visually, Shadows is a landmark for the franchise. Seasonal cycles transform the open world across playtime, from cherry blossom courtyards to snow-blanketed mountain rooftops, making every environment feel alive and considered.

My Verdict: A bold and beautiful entry that earns its place among the best Assassin’s Creed games and sets a new benchmark for the franchise going forward.

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6. Assassin’s Creed Origins [Best World-Building in the Series]

Our Score Enebameter 9.2/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Genre Action-RPG Platforms PC, PS4, Xbox One, Google Stadia Year of Release 2017 Creator Ubisoft Avg. Playtime 30-40 hrs

Assassin’s Creed Origins is the entry that revitalized an entire franchise, and a landmark title among the best Assassin’s Creed games ever released. Set in Ptolemaic Egypt around 49-44 BC, it follows Bayek of Siwa, a Medjay warrior whose personal quest for revenge slowly unravels into the very origins of the Assassin Brotherhood itself. The stakes feel genuinely epic from start to finish.

Origins completely overhauled the series’ combat and progression systems, introducing a fully revamped leveling system, gear tiers, and skill trees that brought the franchise firmly into modern RPG territory. For anyone debating which AC game has the best open world, Origins‘ recreation of Ancient Egypt remains one of the most awe-inspiring and meticulously crafted settings in the entire series.

Visually, Origins set a new benchmark for the franchise. From the golden dunes of the Sahara to the bustling streets of Alexandria and the murky depths of the Nile delta, every corner of the map feels handcrafted and historically considered.

My Verdict: Assassin’s Creed Origins is proof that reinvention done right produces some of the best Assassin’s Creed games in a long-running franchise. A bold, beautiful, and deeply ambitious reimagining that still holds up as one of the series’ finest achievements.

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7. Assassin’s Creed Valhalla [Best Settlement System in the Series]

Our Score Enebameter 9.1/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Genre Action-RPG Platforms PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Google Stadia Year of Release 2020 Creator Ubisoft Avg. Playtime 50-60 hrs

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is one of the most expansive and content-rich entries in the franchise, and a strong addition to the best Assassin’s Creed games roster. Set during the Viking invasion of Britain in 873 AD, it follows Eivor, a fierce Norse warrior leading their clan from the frozen shores of Norway to the fertile lands of England. The premise taps into Viking mythology and history with remarkable confidence.

The settlement-building and raiding mechanics are what give Valhalla its distinct identity within the series. A deep dual-wielding combat system, extensive skill branches, and rich customization round out an already impressive package. For anyone weighing up Assassin’s Creed Valhalla vs Odyssey, both are exceptional RPGs, but Valhalla‘s settlement system and Viking fantasy give it a distinct edge in terms of atmosphere and immersion.

Visually, Valhalla is consistently stunning. The contrast between Norway’s snow-capped fjords and England’s misty green countryside creates a world that feels vast, varied, and perpetually worth exploring.

My Verdict: Valhalla earns its place among the best Assassin’s Creed games through sheer ambition and atmospheric world-building. A Viking epic that rewards patience and exploration in equal measure.

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8. Assassin’s Creed Rogue [Best Morally Complex Narrative in the Series]

Our Score Enebameter 9/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Genre Action-Adventure Platforms PC, PS3, Xbox 360, PS4, Xbox One Year of Release 2014 Creator Ubisoft Avg. Playtime 10-15 hrs

Assassin’s Creed Rogue is one of the most criminally underappreciated entries in the franchise, and a genuinely surprising addition to the best Assassin’s Creed games conversation. Set during the Seven Years’ War in North America, it follows Shay Cormac, a disillusioned Assassin who defects to the Templar Order and turns his skills against his former brothers. The premise alone makes it one of the most narratively daring games in the series.

Playing from the Templar’s perspective completely reframes the moral landscape of the entire franchise. Hunting down former Assassin allies adds genuine dramatic weight to every encounter, and the naval combat system, refined from Black Flag, remains as exhilarating as ever. As one of the best Assassin’s Creed games for beginners looking to understand the Templar side of the conflict, Rogue is an essential and often overlooked entry point.

Visually, Rogue captures the harsh beauty of colonial North America with impressive conviction. Icy North Atlantic waters, dense frontier forests, and the fog-shrouded streets of New York combine to create a world that feels distinctly cold, dangerous, and alive.

My Verdict: Rogue is the kind of hidden gem that reminds you why the best Assassin’s Creed games are worth exploring beyond the obvious favorites. Dark, morally complex, and far more rewarding than its reputation suggests.

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9. Assassin’s Creed Syndicate [Best Dual Protagonist System in the Series]

Our Score Enebameter 8.9/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Genre Action-Adventure Platforms PC, PS4, Xbox One Year of Release 2015 Creator Ubisoft Avg. Playtime 20-25 hrs

Assassin’s Creed Syndicate brought the franchise to Victorian London with swagger and style, earning its place among the best Assassin’s Creed games of the classic era. It introduces twin protagonists Jacob and Evie Frye, two Assassins with clashing personalities and complementary playstyles, united in their mission to liberate London from the Templar Order’s stranglehold. The dynamic between the two makes for one of the most entertaining character pairings in the series.

The rope launcher fundamentally changed how traversal felt in an Assassin’s Creed game, turning London’s dense Victorian skyline into a playground of rooftop leaps and zipline shortcuts. For anyone asking about the best Assassin’s Creed game to start with, Syndicate‘s accessible structure and charismatic leads make it a genuinely welcoming entry point into the franchise.

Visually, Victorian London is the real star of the show. Syndicate recreates the grime, grandeur, and gaslit atmosphere of 1868 London with extraordinary attention to detail, which makes the city feel like a living, breathing character in its own right.

My Verdict: Syndicate proves that the best Assassin’s Creed games thrive when the setting is treated as more than a backdrop. A charming, kinetic, and criminally underrated chapter in the franchise’s history.

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10. Assassin’s Creed III [Best Wilderness Exploration in the Series]

Our Score Enebameter 8.8/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Genre Action-Adventure Platforms PC, PS3, Xbox 360, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch Year of Release 2012 Creator Ubisoft Avg. Playtime 15-20 hrs

Assassin’s Creed III is one of the most historically ambitious entries in the franchise and a bold addition to the best Assassin’s Creed games lineup. Set during the American Revolution in the late 18th century, it follows Connor Kenway, a half-Mohawk Assassin fighting for the freedom of his people amid the chaos of a nation tearing itself apart. The scope and historical weight of the setting are unlike anything the series had attempted before.

The introduction of the franchise’s first naval combat system was a genuine turning point for the series, which planted the seeds that would fully bloom in Black Flag. Dual-wielding weapons, realistic weather effects, and the vast frontier wilderness of colonial America added layers of variety that kept the gameplay feeling fresh. For anyone debating which AC game has the best open world in terms of sheer environmental diversity, AC III‘s blend of frontier forests, frontier settlements, and revolutionary cities makes a compelling case.

Visually, AC III remains one of the most striking entries in the series. The contrast between the untamed wilderness of the frontier and the cobblestone streets of Boston and New York creates a world that feels genuinely vast and historically considered.

My Verdict: Assassin’s Creed III may be divisive among fans, but its ambition and historical scope place it firmly among the best Assassin’s Creed games for anyone with a passion for this turbulent period of history. Connor’s stoic determination and the revolutionary backdrop make for an experience unlike any other in the franchise.

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11. Assassin’s Creed Unity [Best Parkour System in the Series]

Our Score Enebameter 8.5/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Genre Action-Adventure Platforms PC, PS4, Xbox One Year of Release 2014 Creator Ubisoft Avg. Playtime 15-20 hrs

Assassin’s Creed Unity had one of the roughest launches in the franchise’s history, but the patched version stands tall as one of the best Assassin’s Creed games in the entire lineup. Set during the French Revolution in Paris, it follows Arno Dorian, a charming and conflicted Assassin navigating the chaos of one of history’s most volatile political upheavals. The personal stakes of Arno’s story are woven into the revolution’s broader tragedy with surprising elegance.

The most fluid and refined parkour system in the entire series is Unity‘s greatest achievement, with Arno moving through Paris with a grace and momentum that no other entry has quite replicated. Cooperative multiplayer missions introduced a genuinely fresh dynamic to the franchise, which lets players tackle Assassin contracts together for the first time. As the best Assassin’s Creed game PS5 backward compatibility experience for fans of dense, atmospheric open worlds, Unity‘s patched version holds up remarkably well on modern hardware.

Visually, Unity remains the most breathtaking recreation of a real-world city in the entire franchise. Revolutionary Paris is rendered in extraordinary detail, from the soaring Gothic arches of Notre-Dame to the blood-soaked cobblestones of the Place de la Révolution.

My Verdict: Unity is proof that the best Assassin’s Creed games sometimes need time to be properly appreciated. Look past the launch controversy, and you’ll find one of the most visually stunning and atmospherically rich entries the series has ever produced.

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12. Assassin’s Creed Revelations [Best Narrative Closure in the Series]

Our Score Enebameter 8.4/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Genre Action-Adventure Platforms PC, PS3, Xbox 360, PS4, Xbox One Year of Release 2011 Creator Ubisoft Avg. Playtime 12-15 hrs

Assassin’s Creed Revelations is the emotional conclusion to one of gaming’s most beloved character arcs, and a deeply personal entry among the best Assassin’s Creed games in the franchise. Set in the stunning cityscape of Constantinople in the early 16th century, it follows an aging Ezio Auditore on a final journey to uncover the secrets of Altaïr Ibn-La’Ahad‘s library. The weight of legacy hangs over every moment of the narrative.

The brilliant weaving of Altaïr’s memories into Ezio’s present-day storyline is what elevates Revelations above a simple continuation. The new hookblade mechanic added fresh momentum to traversal, while the advanced Eagle Sense deepened the investigative side of the gameplay. New bomb-crafting systems and the return to a dense, labyrinthine city environment kept the experience feeling varied and purposeful. For anyone invested in the best Assassin’s Creed game ranked by narrative closure alone, Revelations sits at the very top of that conversation.

Visually, Constantinople is one of the most richly realized settings in the entire series. The Byzantine architecture, bustling bazaars, and sun-drenched rooftops create an atmosphere that feels simultaneously exotic and deeply historical.

My Verdict: Revelations delivers the send-off that Ezio deserved, cementing its place among the best Assassin’s Creed games for anyone who followed his journey from the very beginning. A moving, layered, and deeply satisfying conclusion to one of gaming’s greatest trilogies.

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13. Assassin’s Creed Mirage [Best Return to Classic AC Stealth]

Our Score Enebameter 8.3/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Genre Action-Adventure Platforms PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S Year of Release 2023 Creator Ubisoft Avg. Playtime 15-20 hrs

Assassin’s Creed Mirage is a deliberate and confident step back to the series’ roots, and a refreshing addition to the best Assassin’s Creed games catalog. Set in 9th-century Baghdad during the Islamic Golden Age, it follows Basim Ibn Ishaq, a street thief whose hunger for justice pulls him deep into the world of the Hidden Ones. The origin story format gives the narrative an intimacy that the recent RPG entries largely traded away.

Stealth, patience, and tactical assassination planning are back at the absolute forefront of the gameplay, stripping away the sprawling RPG systems of its predecessors in favor of a tighter, more focused experience. As the best Assassin’s Creed game for beginners who want to understand the series’ stealth-focused DNA before diving into the larger RPG entries, Mirage is the perfect starting point.

Visually, 9th-century Baghdad is rendered with gorgeous cultural authenticity. The labyrinthine alleyways, grand mosques, and bustling market districts of the Abbasid Caliphate create one of the most visually distinctive and historically rich settings the franchise has ever explored.

My Verdict: Mirage is a love letter to the origins of the franchise and earns its spot among the best Assassin’s Creed games for fans who never stopped missing the classic formula. Compact, focused, and deeply satisfying in all the ways that matter most.

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14. Assassin’s Creed Liberation [Best Female Protagonist in the Series]

Our Score Enebameter 8.3/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Genre Action-Adventure Platforms PC, PS3, PS4, PS Vita, Xbox 360, Xbox One Year of Release 2012 Creator Ubisoft Avg. Playtime 10-12 hrs

Assassin’s Creed Liberation is a compact and distinctive entry that holds its own as part of the best Assassin’s Creed games catalog despite its smaller scope. Set in French-controlled New Orleans in the late 18th century, it introduces Aveline de Grandpré, the franchise’s first female protagonist, a mixed-heritage Assassin navigating the complex social and political landscape of colonial Louisiana. Her story carries a weight and originality that sets it apart from the mainline entries.

The Persona System is Liberation’s most inventive contribution to the franchise, allowing Aveline to switch between three distinct social roles: the Assassin, the Lady, and the Slave. Each persona unlocks different gameplay mechanics, social interactions, and movement options, which turn identity itself into a strategic tool. As one of the best Assassin’s Creed games to start with for players interested in a shorter, more focused entry, Liberation is an often overlooked but rewarding choice.

Visually, colonial New Orleans brims with personality. Spanish moss, muddy bayous, and the vibrant cultural melting pot of Louisiana create an atmosphere unlike any other setting in the franchise’s history.

My Verdict: Liberation punches well above its weight and deserves far more recognition among the best Assassin’s Creed games in the series. Aveline’s story and the inventive Persona System make it one of the most quietly ambitious entries Ubisoft has ever produced.

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15. Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: China [Best Artistic Direction in the Series]

Our Score Enebameter 8.2/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Genre Platformer Platforms PC, PS4, Xbox One, PS Vita Year of Release 2015 Creator Ubisoft Avg. Playtime 4-6 hrs

Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: China is a compact and visually arresting spinoff that earns its place among the best Assassin’s Creed games in the franchise’s extended catalog. Set during the Ming Dynasty in 1526, it follows Shao Jun, the last surviving Assassin of the Chinese Brotherhood, on a mission of vengeance against the Templar-backed Eunuch Macau that destroyed her order. The intimate scale of the story gives it a focus and urgency that many larger entries struggle to match.

The shift to a 2.5D platformer format is what makes Chronicles: China a genuinely unique entry in the franchise. Stealth, parkour, and puzzle-solving are all reimagined through a side-scrolling lens, demanding precision and patience in equal measure. The gameplay loop is tighter and more demanding than any mainline entry, and for anyone debating which AC game has the best open world versus best artistic direction, Chronicles: China makes a compelling case for the latter.

Visually, the game is nothing short of stunning. Every environment is rendered in a painterly aesthetic inspired by traditional Chinese ink art, with silhouetted architecture, rich amber tones, and delicate brushstroke-style details creating some of the most beautiful backdrops in the entire franchise.

My Verdict: Chronicles: China is a small but beautifully crafted gem that reminds you why the best Assassin’s Creed games come in all shapes and sizes. A visually stunning and mechanically distinct experience that deserves far more attention than it typically receives.

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16. Assassin’s Creed III Remastered [Best Value Package in the Series]

Our Score Enebameter 8.1/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Genre Action-Adventure Platforms PC, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch Year of Release 2019 Creator Ubisoft Avg. Playtime 15-20 hrs

Assassin’s Creed III Remastered is the definitive way to experience one of the franchise’s most historically ambitious entries, and a worthy addition to the best Assassin’s Creed games catalog for both returning fans and newcomers alike. Set during the American Revolution, it brings Connor Kenway’s story back to life with overhauled visuals, reworked gameplay mechanics, and the complete inclusion of all previously released DLC. The package feels genuinely complete in a way the original release never quite did.

The inclusion of Assassin’s Creed Liberation Remastered alongside the main game makes this one of the best value propositions in the entire franchise. Two full games, all DLC, and a suite of visual and mechanical improvements make for an extraordinarily generous package. The reworked controls and updated UI bring the experience meaningfully closer to modern AC standards without stripping away the original’s identity. As the best Assassin’s Creed game ranked for sheer content value per purchase, the Remastered edition makes a very strong case.

Visually, the improvements are most apparent in the game’s lighting and texture work. Colonial America’s frontier wilderness, Boston’s cobblestone streets, and the drama of revolutionary battlefields all benefit considerably from the visual overhaul.

My Verdict: AC III Remastered is the version of the game that always should have existed, and it earns its place among the best Assassin’s Creed games for completionists and history enthusiasts. A generous, polished, and long-overdue upgrade to a deeply underappreciated chapter in the franchise’s history.

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17. Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: India [Best Cultural Representation in the Series]

Our Score Enebameter 8/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Genre Platformer Platforms PC, PS4, Xbox One Year of Release 2016 Creator Ubisoft Avg. Playtime 4-6 hrs

Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: India is a compact and culturally rich spinoff that holds its own as part of the best Assassin’s Creed games extended universe. Set in 841 AD during the height of the Sikh Empire, it follows Arbaaz Mir, a charming and agile Assassin caught between a stolen artifact, a Templar plot, and a forbidden love story that gives the narrative a personal warmth rarely found in the franchise. The intimate stakes make it one of the more emotionally grounded entries in the Chronicles trilogy.

The stealth-centric 2.5D gameplay is refined and more demanding here than in its predecessor, with tighter level design and a greater emphasis on shadow manipulation and enemy pattern recognition. As the best Assassin’s Creed game PS5 backward compatibility pick for fans of compact, artistically driven platformers, Chronicles: India is a hidden gem worth revisiting on modern hardware.

Visually, the game draws heavily from the rich tradition of Indian miniature painting. Warm saffron tones, intricate geometric architecture, and beautifully stylized environments make every level feel like a handcrafted work of art.

My Verdict: Chronicles: India may be one of the smaller entries in the franchise but it punches above its weight and earns its place among the best Assassin’s Creed games for fans of artistic direction and stealth-focused gameplay. A compact, visually gorgeous, and quietly impressive chapter in the Chronicles trilogy.

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18. Assassin’s Creed Freedom Cry [Best Emotional Storytelling in a DLC]

Our Score Enebameter 7.8/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Genre Action-Adventure Platforms PC, PS3, PS4, Xbox 360, Xbox One Year of Release 2013 Creator Ubisoft Avg. Playtime 4-6 hrs

Assassin’s Creed Freedom Cry began life as a DLC expansion for Black Flag before earning a standalone release, and it absolutely deserves its place among the best Assassin’s Creed games in the franchise’s extended catalog. Set in the Caribbean in the 18th century, it follows Adewale, Edward Kenway’s former first mate, now a free man and Assassin whose mission centers entirely on liberating enslaved people from their oppressors. The moral clarity and emotional weight of the premise give it a gravity that few other entries in the series have matched.

Freeing enslaved people is not just a side activity in Freedom Cry but the emotional and mechanical core of the entire experience. Every liberation mission carries genuine dramatic weight, and Adewale’s personal connection to the cause makes every victory feel meaningful. The improved naval combat inherited from Black Flag keeps the gameplay sharp and engaging throughout. For anyone exploring the best Assassin’s Creed game for beginners who want a shorter but emotionally impactful entry point into the franchise, Freedom Cry is an ideal starting place.

Visually, the Caribbean setting carries over the sun-drenched beauty of Black Flag while grounding it in a darker, more somber palette that reflects the weight of the story being told. The contrast between the paradise of the islands and the brutality of the slave trade is rendered with striking visual honesty.

My Verdict: Freedom Cry is a short but deeply moving experience that earns its spot among the best Assassin’s Creed games for its emotional courage and narrative focus. Adewale’s story is one of the most memorable and meaningful the franchise has ever told, and it deserves to be played by every fan of the series.

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Assassin’s Creed Valhalla vs Odyssey: Which Is the Better RPG?

Both Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and Assassin’s Creed Odyssey represent the peak of the franchise’s RPG era, and the debate between them is one of the most common among fans of the best Assassin’s Creed games. They share a lot of DNA, but they have distinct experiences that suit very different types of players.

Odyssey is the bigger, more narratively complex game. Branching dialogue, multiple endings, and a cast of mythological creatures make it feel like a full-blown RPG where every choice carries weight. Ancient Greece is vast, sun-drenched, and endlessly explorable, with a scale that still impresses today.

Valhalla trades Odyssey‘s narrative breadth for a more grounded, atmospheric experience. The settlement-building system and Viking raid mechanics give it a sense of personal investment that Odyssey never quite matches. England and Norway feel lived-in and historically considered in a way that resonates long after the credits roll.

For the best Assassin’s Creed game PS5 experience, both titles run beautifully on current hardware with performance modes hitting 60fps. If you want sprawling mythological drama and pure RPG depth, Odyssey wins. If you want atmosphere, Viking fantasy, and a world that feels truly yours to build, Valhalla is the better choice.

Best Assassin’s Creed Games on PS5 and Xbox Series X

The best Assassin’s Creed games on current-gen consoles take full advantage of modern hardware, with faster load times, smoother frame rates, and enhanced visuals across the board. If you’re playing on PS5 or Xbox Series X, these are the titles worth prioritizing.

Assassin’s Creed Shadows is the standout current-gen exclusive, built from the ground up for modern hardware. Its seasonal weather system, dynamic lighting, and feudal Japan setting look genuinely stunning at 60fps, making it the best visual showcase the franchise has ever produced.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and Odyssey both received free next-gen upgrades, running at a locked 60fps with improved resolution and faster load times. For anyone looking for the best Assassin’s Creed game PS5 has available right now, these three titles form the definitive current-gen lineup. All three are available on Eneba at competitive prices.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage and Origins round out the current-gen catalog, both running well on modern hardware and worth revisiting if you missed them on last-gen platforms.

Best Assassin’s Creed Games for Beginners: Where to Start in 2026

With 18 titles spanning nearly two decades, knowing where to begin with the best Assassin’s Creed games can feel genuinely overwhelming. The good news is that most entries are standalone stories, so you can jump in almost anywhere.

The best Assassin’s Creed game to start with is Assassin’s Creed II. Ezio’s story is self-contained, historically rich, and mechanically polished enough to feel welcoming without being simplistic. It’s the entry that defined the series and remains the most universally recommended starting point.

If you prefer modern RPG systems, Assassin’s Creed Origins is the ideal entry point. Its revamped combat, skill trees, and accessible open world make it the best Assassin’s Creed game for beginners who are coming from games like The Witcher 3 or Horizon Zero Dawn.

For players who want the most current experience, Assassin’s Creed Mirage is a strong choice. It’s shorter, more focused, and deliberately designed to recapture the classic stealth formula, making it one of the most approachable entries in the modern lineup.

My Overall Verdict on the Best Assassin’s Creed Games

The best Assassin’s Creed games span centuries of history and wildly different playstyles, so the right entry point depends entirely on what kind of experience you’re chasing.

For story and character depth: Assassin’s Creed II sets the gold standard with Ezio’s unforgettable arc across Renaissance Italy, and remains the benchmark the entire franchise is measured against.

sets the gold standard with Ezio’s unforgettable arc across Renaissance Italy, and remains the benchmark the entire franchise is measured against. For open-world freedom: Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag puts you at the helm of a pirate ship in the Caribbean and never lets the excitement drop for a second.

puts you at the helm of a pirate ship in the Caribbean and never lets the excitement drop for a second. For RPG depth: Assassin’s Creed Odyssey drowns you in branching dialogue, mythological creatures, and a staggeringly vast Ancient Greece that rewards every hour you put in.

drowns you in branching dialogue, mythological creatures, and a staggeringly vast Ancient Greece that rewards every hour you put in. For Viking fantasy: Assassin’s Creed Valhalla builds a personal, lived-in world through its settlement system and dual-wielding combat that few open-world games can match.

builds a personal, lived-in world through its settlement system and dual-wielding combat that few open-world games can match. For classic stealth fans: Assassin’s Creed Mirage strips everything back to what made the series great in the first place, making it the perfect reentry point for lapsed fans.

No single entry does everything, but together the best Assassin’s Creed games form one of gaming’s most ambitious and wide-ranging franchises. Whatever era of history calls to you, there’s an Assassin’s Creed game built exactly for that curiosity.

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