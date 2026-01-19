15 Best Fighting Games Dominating the Scene in 2026

The best fighting games have evolved dramatically since Sega’s early arcade boxing titles and Bruce Lee’s influence on martial arts gaming. Street Fighter II (1991) set the standard we know today, where it was a game-changer with deep mechanics, diverse characters, and highly competitive 2P action that turned fighting games into a phenomenon.

Having spent over two decades immersed in the genre, I can safely say fighting games are still evolving with exciting new formats and increasingly insane mechanics. Button-masher or strategic fighter, there’s something for everyone. This guide breaks down the best of the best, including the latest hits and hidden gems every fighting fan needs to play. Let’s get into it!

Our Top Picks for Fighting Games

The best fighting games have come a long way, and the list of essential titles is packed with all sorts of styles, mechanics, and epic characters. Here’s a list of our top fighting games ever:

Dragon Ball FighterZ (2018) – This explosive 3v3 fighter combines stunning anime visuals and lightning-fast combat that captures the franchise’s intensity perfectly.

Street Fighter 6 (2023) – A modern evolution of the classic franchise, with deep mechanics and a fresh new look.

Mortal Kombat 1 (2023) – Brutal, cinematic combat with over-the-top fatalities that push the boundaries of competitive fighting game violence.

Seasoned fighters or newcomers, these popular fighting titles deliver unforgettable battles and endless fury. So, pick your fighter and step in the ring for our complete guide to the best fighting games ever.

15 Best Fighting Games That Define Competitive Gaming

The best fighting games test skill, reflexes, and mental fortitude. It’s just you versus your opponent, no teams, no excuses. Landing perfectly timed counters, executing complex combos, and reading your opponent creates pure satisfaction. With high skill ceilings and endless replayability, these titles reward dedication like nothing else.

1. Dragon Ball FighterZ [Best Anime Fighter]

Our Score 10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch Year of release 2018 Creator/s Arc System Works Average playtime ~12 hrs

If you’re a Dragon Ball fan, you need to check out FighterZ. For a lot of players, it’s the best Dragon Ball game when it comes to pure fighting energy, because it captures everything that makes the anime so hype: fast, explosive battles, iconic characters, and over-the-top moves – all wrapped in jaw-dropping animations that look like they were pulled straight out of the show.

You’ll love pulling off insane combos, with signature moves like Kamehameha and Final Flash, while battling it out with a roster stacked with fan favorites like Goku, Vegeta, Frieza, Trunks, and Piccolo.

The controls are smooth and beginner-friendly, but don’t let that fool you – there’s plenty of depth for hardcore players who want to master advanced techniques. Whether you’re just jumping in or ready to go pro, Dragon Ball FighterZ offers an experience you won’t want to miss.

If you’re craving the ultimate Dragon Ball fighter, this game delivers in every way.

My Verdict: This is the definitive Dragon Ball fighting experience that perfectly captures the anime’s intensity while balancing accessibility for newcomers and depth for competitive players.

2. Street Fighter 6 [Best Modern Evolution of a Classic]

Our Score 9.8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S Year of release 2023 Creator/s Capcom Average playtime ~18 hrs

Capcom really outdid itself with Street Fighter 6, bringing fresh mechanics and a stunning new aesthetic that revitalizes this iconic series. The new Drive System offers way more control over the flow of battle, whether you’re looking to pressure your opponent or play a more defensive game. Special moves, like the Hadouken and Shoryuken, feel smoother than ever, with their classic inputs seamlessly integrated into the modern combat system.

The game’s rich single-player modes and smooth, robust online experience ensure you’ll keep coming back for more. With a mix of familiar faces and exciting newcomers, every match is packed with intensity and action.

If you’re a longtime fan of Street Fighter or diving in for the first time, SF6 takes the formula to new heights and might just be the best entry in the franchise yet.

My Verdict: Street Fighter 6 represents the franchise at its absolute peak, blending fresh innovations with legendary mechanics to create what may be the best entry in the series.

3. Mortal Kombat 1 [Best for Brutal Combat & Story]

Our Score 9.6 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch Year of release 2023 Creator/s NetherRealm Studios Average playtime ~7 hrs

This Mortal Kombat game ushers in a new era for the franchise, delivering everything fans crave: brutal combat, jaw-dropping fatalities, and a deep, engaging story mode. Every fight feels significant, and with each combo, there’s always the possibility of ending the match in a jaw-dropping finisher.

Special moves like Scorpion’s iconic Spear and Sub-Zero’s freezing attacks hit harder than ever, making battles both intense and strategic. The revamped gameplay is smoother than before, and the new Kameo system adds an extra layer of strategy, especially in multiplayer modes, making it more fun to play with friends.

Whether you’re in it for the gore, the glory, or the epic finishers, Mortal Kombat 1 stands as one of the best in the series and does not disappoint.

My Verdict: With its revamped gameplay, strategic Kameo system, and signature over-the-top violence, Mortal Kombat 1 is one of the strongest MK entries in years – and a serious contender for the title of best Mortal Kombat game.

4. Guilty Gear Strive [Best Visuals & High-Speed Combat]

Our Score 9.4 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PS5, PS4 Year of release 2021 Creator/s Arc System Works Average playtime ~5 hrs

Guilty Gear Strive is an electrifying experience that blends insane animation, high-speed combat, and deep mechanics. With its gorgeous art direction and rock-solid net code, it stands as one of the best fighting games out there today. The controls are incredibly fluid, and learning the ins and outs of the game’s characters is an addictive challenge. Special attacks, from Sol Badguy’s explosive Volcanic Viper to May’s devastating Overdrives, bring excitement to every fight, making each battle feel fast-paced and intense.

Whether you’re a veteran of the series or jumping in for the first time, Strive offers a balance of depth and accessibility.

My Verdict: Guilty Gear Strive masterfully combines stunning artistic presentation with lightning-fast, mechanically rich gameplay, which makes it a top-tier choice for players seeking both visual spectacle and competitive depth.

5. Tekken 8 [Best 3D Fighter]

Our Score 9.1 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PS5, PC, Xbox Series X|S Year of release 2024 Creator/s BANDAI Namco Studios, Bandai Namco Entertainment Average playtime ~4 hrs

Tekken 8raises the bar for 3D fighting games, blending new mechanics with the signature deep combat that has defined the series for years. The game’s visuals are beyond incredible, and the roster is packed with classic fighters, as well as exciting new faces. With an overhauled Rage System and stunning combos, the game feels fresh yet familiar, keeping the series’ legacy alive while offering new thrills.

If you’re looking for intense one-on-one combat and strong multiplayer, Tekken 8 absolutely delivers. The game’s competitive scene is thriving, and if you’re interested in diving deeper into Tekken esports, there’s a whole world of high-level play to explore. Just don’t expect a full co-op campaign – most of the experience is competitive 1v1 (online or local).

Releases displaying this level of polish and mechanical depth effectively set the benchmark for the Best Fighting Game nominees Game Awards 2025.

My Verdict: Tekken 8 sets the new standard for 3D fighting games with its breathtaking visuals and refined combat system, totally the ultimate choice for players who demand technical precision and intense 1v1 battles.

Our Score 9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Nintendo Year of release 2018 Creator/s Nintendo Average playtime ~24 hrs

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is the ultimate fighting game for anyone searching for fun, fast-paced combat, and a massive roster of characters. With every fighter from previous games and even more newcomers, it’s a dream for any fan of gaming crossovers. Whether you’re battling with friends locally or online, the action is always chaotic in the best possible way.

The new features take it to the next level, with customizable movesets, exciting game modes like Smashdown, and enhanced online play for smoother matches. Plus, the addition of new stages and an expanded single-player adventure mode ensures endless, dynamic Smash Bros action.

My Verdict: With its unmatched roster and chaotic multiplayer action, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate reigns supreme as the definitive party fighter that appeals to casual players and competitive enthusiasts alike.

Our Score 8.9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch Year of release 2018 Creator/s Bandai Namco Average playtime ~7 hrs

For fans of weapon-based combat, Soulcalibur VI delivers unmatched fluidity and depth. The combat is fast, responsive, and satisfying, with a roster of great fighters that brings legendary warriors to life. The addition of the “Reversal Edge” mechanic adds a fresh layer to the game’s strategic approach, while the rich lore immerses you in a world of epic duels and dark legends. Available on home consoles, it’s perfect for both casual players and competitive fighters.

If you crave a fighting game that offers both spectacle and depth, Soulcalibur VI won’t disappoint.

My Verdict: Soulcalibur VI stands as the premier weapon-based fighter, combining fluid combat mechanics with strategic depth that appreciates both casual players seeking spectacle and competitive fighters hunting mastery.

Our Score 8.7 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S Year of release 2022 Creator/s SNK Average playtime ~40 hrs

King of Fighters XV builds on its legacy with tight, fast-paced action and a roster of iconic characters that fans have loved for decades.

Whether you’re playing solo or teaming up with friends, the game rewards mastery with its complex combos and team mechanics. It’s a true test of skill, with each match pushing you to fine-tune your tactics.

If you’re into team-based fighters with explosive action and deep combos, KOF XV is a must-have.

My Verdict: King of Fighters XV delivers the ultimate team-based fighting experience with its explosive combos and tactical depth, which makes it perfect for players who thrive on coordination and high-level execution.

9. Skullgirls 2nd Encore [Best Indie Fighter]

Our Score 8.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch Year of release 2013 Creator/s Lab Zero Games Average playtime ~14 hrs

Skullgirls 2nd Encore offers an amazing fusion of deep, intricate combat mechanics and beautiful hand-drawn animation. Despite being an indie title, this fighter competes with the best of them, offering a roster of quirky characters and an ever-evolving metagame. The mechanics are deep, yet the game is accessible, with excellent tutorials for beginners and high-level competition for those who want to master it. With its unique characters and style, it’s also become a pop culture phenomenon, influencing the wider fighting game community and beyond.

If you’re looking for something that’s both visually stunning and mechanically satisfying, Skullgirls 2nd Encore is an absolute gem.

My Verdict: Skullgirls 2nd Encore proves indie fighters can compete with AAA titles. It has gorgeous hand-drawn animation and tournament-level mechanics that satisfy both casual players and competitive purists.

Our Score 8.2 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PS4, Switch Year of release 2021 Creator/s French-Bread Average playtime ~42 hrs

Fast, flashy, and incredibly fun, Melty Blood: Type Lumina brings the anime fighter genre to life with its super tight mechanics and quick gameplay. The game strikes a great balance between accessibility and depth, making it perfect for both newcomers and seasoned players. With a strong visual style and combo-heavy combat, it’s a game that rewards quick reflexes and mastery.

If you’re building a shortlist of the best anime games and want one that’s all action and zero filler, Type Lumina is an easy recommendation. It’s welcoming, but it also has that competitive bite where improving is addictive and every small upgrade in execution pays off.

My Verdict: Melty Blood: Type Lumina excels at lightning-quick anime combat with tight mechanics that reward reflexes and mastery, ideal for players who want instant action without sacrificing depth.

Our Score 8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PS4, Switch, Xbox One Year of release 2018 Creator/s Arc System Works Average playtime ~12 hrs

BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle is an explosive crossover that brings together characters from BlazBlue, Persona 4 Arena, RWBY, and Under Night In-Birth. The 2v2 battles are fast and frantic, with a unique tag system that allows you to create custom teams with devastating combo potential. Whether you’re in it for the over-the-top action or the colorful characters, Cross Tag Battle offers a fresh, exciting take on the fighting game genre.

It’s an ideal choice for players who want to try something new, and its easy-to-learn mechanics make it a great starting point for beginners.

My Verdict: Cross Tag Battle nails the crossover formula with its accessible mechanics and explosive 2v2 combat, which makes it the perfect entry point for newcomers while offering enough depth to keep veterans engaged.

12. UFC 5 [Best Realistic Fighting Simulation]

Our Score 7.9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PS5, Xbox Series X|S Year of release 2023 Creator/s Electronic Arts Inc., EA Sports Average playtime ~24 hrs

If you’re hunting for the definitive UFC game, UFC 5 makes a strong case by treating MMA like a sport, not a button-mashing highlight reel.

The game features stunning visuals and incredibly lifelike animations that make every punch, kick, and submission feel authentic. With an expanded roster of legendary fighters and rising stars, you’ll have plenty of options to master different fighting styles, from brutal strikers to technical grapplers.

The revamped grappling system adds serious depth to ground game, while the striking feels more responsive and impactful than ever. Special techniques like flying knees, spinning back fists, and devastating ground-and-pound combos create moments of pure excitement.

The career mode lets you build your fighter from the ground up, while online multiplayer puts your skills to the ultimate test.

My Verdict: If you’re craving authentic MMA action with deep mechanics and realistic combat, UFC 5 is the definitive fighting simulation experience.

Our Score 7.6 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PS4, PC (via PlayStation Network) Year of release 2021 Creator/s Sega Average playtime ~12 hrs

When it comes to precision and technical fighting, Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown is still king. This game emphasizes a high skill ceiling, offering detailed, methodical combat where every move matters. It may not have the flashiest visuals, but its deep combat mechanics will keep you invested.

If you’re looking for a fighting game that rewards practice and strategy over flashy moves, Virtua Fighter 5 is where it’s at.

My Verdict: Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown remains the gold standard for technical fighting games, rewarding patient players who value precision and methodical strategy over flashy spectacle.

14. Arms [Most Unique Fighter]

Our Score 7.4 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Nintendo Switch Year of release 2017 Creator/s Nintendo Average playtime ~95 hrs

Arms is a unique entry into the fighting genre with its use of extendable arms that create a completely different combat system. It’s accessible and fun, perfect for quick pick-up-and-play matches, but it also features enough depth to keep things interesting for more serious players. The colorful cast of characters and varied arenas make Arms a blast for local and online multiplayer.

If you want a different type of fighter that still keeps things competitive, Arms is a perfect choice.

My Verdict: Arms carves out its own niche with an inventive combat system that’s accessible enough for casual play yet deep enough for competitive matches.

15. Fighting EX Layer [Best Hidden Gem]

Our Score 7.2 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PS4 Year of release 2018 Creator/s Arika Average playtime ~10 hrs

Fighting EX Layer might not be as widely known, but it’s an absolute hidden gem for fighting game aficionados. The game is built on the legacy of the Street Fighter EX series, offering deep mechanics and a unique “Gachi” system that rewards precise timing and combos. The striking visuals and balance between accessibility and depth make it an underrated gem for anyone who’s serious about mastering fighting games.

If you’re looking for a unique and rewarding challenge, don’t overlook Fighting EX Layer.

My Verdict: Fighting EX Layer is an underrated masterpiece that deserves serious attention from fighting game enthusiasts with unique mechanics and rewarding depth that rivals the genre’s biggest names.

My Overall Verdict

When it comes to the best fighting games, there’s truly something for every type of player. These standout titles guarantee unforgettable experiences:

For competitive purists → Street Fighter 6 . The pinnacle of traditional fighting games with its refined Drive System and polished mechanics that reward skill and strategy at the highest level.

. The pinnacle of traditional fighting games with its refined Drive System and polished mechanics that reward skill and strategy at the highest level. For anime fans → Dragon Ball FighterZ . A visually stunning 3v3 fighter that captures the explosive energy of the anime while offering accessible controls and deep combo potential for all skill levels.

. A visually stunning 3v3 fighter that captures the explosive energy of the anime while offering accessible controls and deep combo potential for all skill levels. For technical fighters → Tekken 8 . The best 3D fighter available today, featuring breathtaking visuals and methodical combat that demands precision timing and tactical thinking in every match.

. The best 3D fighter available today, featuring breathtaking visuals and methodical combat that demands precision timing and tactical thinking in every match. For MMA enthusiasts → UFC 5. The most authentic mixed martial arts simulation that combines realistic striking, grappling, and ground game for players craving true-to-life combat sports action.

No matter your fighting style or preference, these games represent the absolute best the genre has to offer in 2026!

