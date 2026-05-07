16 Best Medieval Games You Need To Try in 2026: Old but Gold

All the best medieval games out there have a few things in common, including gothic architecture, hierarchical societies, and other historical themes appropriate for the Middle Ages. A game doesn’t have to be historically accurate; some great medieval titles incorporate magic and fictional creatures, trading historical accuracy for a more fantasy-heavy experience.

I’ll now show you the greatest titles the medieval genre has to offer. Whether you prefer games based on actual history or fantasy games rich with medieval elements, this list will give you the best of both worlds and let you know about titles that are worth your time and money . Ready to experience a world of cold steel, politics, and war? Let’s dive in!

Our Top Picks for Medieval Games

There are lots of top-tier medieval games already out on the market, but if I were to recommend only the best titles in the genre, here is what I’d choose for my top picks:

Manor Lords (2024) – features a fantastic blend of real-time strategic combat and highly customizable city-building elements, making it the perfect title for medieval strategy game fans. Total War: Medieval II (2006) – an older medieval strategy game that holds up well even against modern titles and is a definite must-play for all historical game enthusiasts. Medieval Dynasty (2020) – offers a unique city-building experience where you can explore a vast open world and gather resources for the settlements you lead.

Keep in mind that my top picks are subjective. In fact, there are plenty of other games worthy of making this list. We do have plenty more games to cover though, so keep an eye out – your favorites might just be among them.

16 Best Medieval Games for Fans of Swords, Castles, and Kingdoms

The medieval genre offers timeless charm and exciting gameplay, whether conquering territory or fighting large armies. To help you find the best titles, here is a list of highly recommended games across different subgenres.

1. Manor Lords [Best Blend of RTS Combat and City-Building]

Our Score Enebameter 10/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Windows, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S Year of release 2024 Developer/Publisher Slavic Magic / Hooded Horse Average playtime 16 Hours

Manor Lords is a city-builder strategy game that lets you manage a territory of your own during the late medieval times in Franconia, Europe. It offers a masterful combination of classic RTS mechanics, detailed customization systems, and tactical combat.

In Manor Lords, you can build up a small village to a bustling center of commerce and military power, fight alongside your militia against outside threats, and dominate the territories of other nobles. It’s truly one of the best strategy games for medieval fans, especially if you’re into Clash of Clans-esque gameplay.

My Verdict: This game offers a fantastic mix of city-building strategy and tactical combat. It is highly recommended for fans who value efficient resource management and precise battle maneuvers.

★ Best Blend of RTS Combat and City-Building Manor Lords Shop on Eneba

2. Total War: MEDIEVAL II [Timeless Classic Historical RTS]

Our Score Enebameter 9.8/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Windows, macOS, Android, iOS Year of release 2006 Developer/Publisher The Creative Assembly / Sega Average playtime 70 Hours

The Medieval Total War series has been a blessing for the Total War IP as a whole, with Total War: Medieval II being the better title of the two games. It’s a timeless classic that allows you to establish an empire during the Hundred Years War, aided by fun RTS mechanics and an active modding community.

While Medieval: Total War was a pretty good RTS game for its time, Total War: Medieval II upped the ante by a long shot and is one of the best Total War games even to this day, despite its older release date.

Sure it might have outdated graphics and AI compared to other strategy games on this list, but that’s what mods are for, right? Although even without mods to customize your experience, I would still recommend this game for any self-respecting medieval strategy enthusiasts out there. It’s just that good.

My Verdict: This is a timeless classic RTS title that still holds up well against modern games. It is a must-play for historical strategy enthusiasts, especially with the benefit of the active modding community.

★ Timeless Classic Historical RTS Total War: MEDIEVAL II Shop on Eneba

3. Medieval Dynasty [Best City-Builder and Survival Blend]

Our Score Enebameter 9.7/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Windows, PS5, Xbox Series X/S Year of release 2020 Developer/Publisher Render Cube / Toplitz Productions Average playtime 53 Hours

The life of a commoner in medieval times is no joke indeed, and Medieval Dynasty lets you experience this firsthand by letting you play as a lowly peasant right at the beginning. Of course, you’ll eventually be able to build castles and do battle alongside your armies down the line, which makes all the grind worth it.

Having played Medieval Dynasty myself, it’s certainly an experience I won’t soon forget. This, to me, was basically medieval-style Minecraft due to the sheer amount of resource collection and crafting you have to do to progress.

Bolstered by incredible graphics and an interesting gameplay loop that sees you playing as your heir every time your character dies, it’s certainly a shining example of the best open-world games I’d recommend not just for medieval game connoisseurs, but survival game fans as well.

My Verdict: This title offers a unique blend of survival and city-building, starting you as a peasant who must work to build a great dynasty. Its compelling gameplay loop includes resource collection, crafting, and playing as your character’s heir.

★ Best City-Builder and Survival Blend Medieval Dynasty Shop on Eneba

Our Score Enebameter 9.5/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Windows, PS5, Xbox Series X/S Year of release 2025 Developer/Publisher Warhorse Studios / Deep Silver Average playtime 92 Hours

If story-heavy single-player games are what you prefer, then Kingdom Come: Deliverance II will satisfy all your medieval needs and more. While its prequel, Kingdom Come: Deliverance, stands proudly among the best RPG games of all time, Deliverance II takes all that and makes it even better, creating a pretty much perfect sequel.

It’s really hard not to be impressed by the improvements Warhorse Studios made for Kingdom Come: Deliverance II. It has stunning graphics and a more detailed open world, which makes it hard to believe that the series came to life due to crowdfunding via Kickstarter. Oh, how far we’ve come!

Such a massive leap in quality naturally places this title in the conversation for the industry’s highest honors. A comprehensive Game of the Year nominees 2025 breakdown shows just how fierce the competition is this year, yet this RPG manages to shine brightly among the elite contenders.

There simply are not many games that take realism to such a high level. For example, the combat gameplay makes you feel like an unstoppable knight – or a deluded drunkard, all based on how well you train. It’s really not the kind of game where you can speedrun things at the first level, and that’s exactly the thing that makes it such a rewarding experience.

My Verdict: As a highly anticipated sequel, this story-heavy RPG boasts stunning realism and an immersive, detailed open world. The combat system is challenging and rewarding, demanding skill and training to succeed as a knight.

★ Best Story-Heavy Realistic RPG Kingdom Come: Deliverance II Shop on Eneba

5. A Plague Tale: Requiem [Best Dark Narrative and Graphics]

Our Score Enebameter 9.4/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Windows, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch Year of release 2022 Developer/Publisher Asobo Studio / Focus Entertainment Average playtime 20 Hours

A Plague Tale: Requiem follows the story of two siblings as they navigate the treacherous, nightmarish hellscape that is France during medieval times. Here, every faction is at war and the Black Plague is at its peak, devastating the realm to the point of near destruction.

It’s certainly one of the best story games I’ve ever played, presenting a dark and twisted, yet touching storyline that made the game hard to put down from beginning to end. Of course, it’s not just the story that makes A Plague Tale: Requiem stand out above all other great medieval games. Otherwise, it wouldn’t be on this list.

In addition to its superb narrative, A Plague Tale: Requiem also boasts one of the most impressive graphics out of all modern medieval titles, making it a visual treat to play, especially on a high-end PC or console.

My Verdict: This game delivers a dark yet touching narrative set against the grim backdrop of medieval France during the Black Plague. Beyond the superb story, it features some of the most impressive graphics among modern medieval titles.

★ Best Dark Narrative and Graphics A Plague Tale: Requiem Shop on Eneba

Our Score Enebameter 9.3/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S Year of release 2025 Developer/Publisher id Software / Bethesda Softworks Average playtime 20 Hours

I bet you didn’t expect to find DOOM: The Dark Ages on this list, but believe it or not, it’s a perfect fit for this list.

While most of the greatest DOOM games are known to heavily lean into sci-fi, this prequel to the 2016 soft reboot takes a slightly different turn. It still features plenty of futuristic stuff, but this time, the other part of the recipe is deeply gothic medieval themes, and it works surprisingly well.

You, as a Doom Slayer, fight alongside your faction, conquering territory in a world full of castles, honor, and, of course, demons. While compared to its predecessors, this title is more strategic, it’s still super fast-paced if compared to the likes of Crusader Kings III or Medieval II: Total War.

But perhaps that’s exactly what your medieval experience has been lacking. If you’re not all about historical accuracy, give it a shot and find out. I have a feeling you’ll love it.

My Verdict: This surprising prequel expertly fuses fast-paced shooter action with deep gothic medieval themes. It offers a unique, strategic combat experience for players not strictly concerned with historical accuracy.

★ Best Fast-Paced Medieval Shooter DOOM: The Dark Ages Shop on Eneba

Our Score Enebameter 9.2/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Windows, macOS, PS5, Xbox Series X/S Year of release 2023 Developer/Publisher Larian Studios / Larian Studios Average playtime 114 Hours

Baldur’s Gate 3 is a high fantasy RPG with medieval elements woven into the lore, much like almost every DnD-based video game ever released. Here, you can either play as unique, premade characters or create your character with a customized background, stats, race, and abilities.

If you’re looking for a phenomenal, narrative-driven RPG that lets you explore a magical open world with death, monsters, and the threat of war at every turn, then Baldur’s Gate 3 will surely blow you away.

A strong narrative isn’t the sole selling point for impressive games like Baldur’s Gate 3, but, as this game also features outstanding graphics, memorable characters, multiple detailed maps, and strategy-driven, turn-based combat that makes multiple playthroughs a delight rather than an inconvenient slog.

If you’re prepared to spend dozens or even hundreds of hours on a single game, then Baldur’s Gate 3 is one magnificent title you shouldn’t miss.

My Verdict: This magnificent, narrative-driven RPG offers a massive, magical open world rooted in D&D lore. Its turn-based combat system and memorable characters make multiple playthroughs a continuous delight.

★ Best D&D-Style Fantasy RPG Baldur’s Gate 3 Shop on Eneba

Our Score Enebameter 9/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Windows, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch Year of release 2015 Developer/Publisher CD Projekt RED / CD Projekt Average playtime 103 Hours

Speaking of medieval fantasy RPG titles with incredible branching storylines, we also have The Witcher III: Wild Hunt – undoubtedly one of the best single-player games ever released on PC and consoles alike.

In this game, you play as Geralt – a wandering Witcher – in his fight against a variety of vicious monsters and mortal men unfortunate enough to get in the way of his search for his adopted daughter. This title is perfect for medieval enthusiasts who crave fast-paced third-person combat that tests your ability to dodge, block, and parry effectively.

If that isn’t enough to convince you to get this game as soon as possible, note that The Witcher III: Wild Hunt is a content-rich banger that takes hundreds of hours to fully complete. It also comes with one of the best videogame DLCs of all time, namely the Blood and Wine expansion pack that just adds to the value of the already awesome base game.

My Verdict: This is an iconic, content-rich RPG featuring fast-paced, third-person combat as you hunt monsters and mortals. The game’s massive scope, alongside the exceptional Blood and Wine expansion, offers hundreds of hours of value.

★ Best Medieval Single-Player RPG The Witcher III: Wild Hunt Shop on Eneba

9. The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim [Golden Standard for Open-World RPGs]

Our Score Enebameter 8.9/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Windows, PS3, PS4, PS5, Xbox 360, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch Year of release 2011 Developer/Publisher Bethesda Game Studios / Bethesda Softworks Average playtime 109 Hours

Next up, we have Skyrim – an iconic medieval fantasy RPG that set the golden standard for all modern open-world titles. Here, you can do just about anything you set your mind to.

Want to hunt dragons to near-extinction, become the leader of a large, exclusive faction, topple an empire by yourself, or craft godlike weapons to perfection? You can do all that in enticing games like Skyrim, in addition to a lot of other awesome stuff.

Skyrim is a masterpiece that I think all upcoming open-world RPGs should take a page or two out of, considering it’s a massive commercial success and is a beloved older title that players often rave about even today. It’s also one of the most modded games of all time, adding to its replayability. No wonder several players somehow spent thousands of hours playing this game without getting bored of it.

My Verdict: Skyrim set the standard for modern open-world RPGs, offering unparalleled freedom to explore, quest, and customize your experience. Its enduring popularity and massive modding community provide near-limitless replayability.

★ Golden Standard for Open-World RPGs The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Shop on Eneba

10. Crusader Kings III [Best Strategy for Political Machinations]

Our Score Enebameter 8.7/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Windows, macOS, Linux, PS5, Xbox Series X/S Year of release 2020 Developer/Publisher Paradox Development Studio / Paradox Interactive Average playtime 156 Hours

The medieval genre is no stranger to phenomenal strategy games, but even amongst the sea of great titles, Crusader Kings III stands out as a must-play for medieval buffs and strategy game connoisseurs alike.

Unlike most other strategy games on this list, Crusader Kings III’s focus doesn’t lie in massive-scale battles and building up combat units for battle (though you do get to do that too), but in political machinations and long-term masterful schemes.

Do you prefer seducing a rival lord’s spouse, kidnapping heirs, or creating a new religion to expand your empire instead of going to war? If so, then this game is perfect for you, as only ambitious masterminds thrive in Crusader Kings III.

My Verdict: This strategy title uniquely prioritizes political intrigue and long-term machinations over large-scale warfare. It’s the perfect game for masterminds who enjoy seduction, kidnapping, and creating new religions to dominate the realm.

★ Best Strategy for Political Machinations Crusader Kings III Shop on Eneba

Our Score Enebameter 8.6/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PS5, PS4, Nintendo Switch 2, Windows, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S Year of release 2022 Developer/Publisher FromSoftware Inc. Average playtime 50 Hours

Elden Ring is the perfect example of a thematically dark, action-packed game done right. It’s far and away one of the best soulslike games of all time, which is high praise considering how critically acclaimed almost every title in the Soulsborne series is.

Complete with Gothic-style castles, an intensive selection of cold weapons, and a variety of fantasy-infused knights you can slaughter, Elden Ring is one of the few games I personally had trouble putting down no matter how many times I got skill-checked by bosses.

This is definitely the game to play if you’re a massive fantasy medieval RPG fan like me, despite how challenging it can be for more casual gamers.

My Verdict: A thematically dark and action-packed Soulslike, Elden Ring offers a challenging yet rewarding experience with its intensive combat and Gothic-style world. It’s a must-play for fantasy medieval RPG fans who appreciate difficult bosses and detailed lore.

★ Best Open-World Soulslike Elden Ring Shop on Eneba

12. Mount and Blade II: Bannerlord [Best for Epic Large-Scale Battles]

Our Score Enebameter 8.5/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PS5, PS4, Windows, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S Year of release 2020 Developer/Publisher TaleWorlds Entertainment Average playtime 100 Hours

Do you prefer to fight alongside your troops instead of simply commanding them to charge ahead, away from all the action? Worry not, because in Mount and Blade II: Bannerlord, you can have the pleasure of hacking away or shooting at your enemies on the battlefield whilst also giving tactical commands to your armies.

Very few titles set in the Middle Ages can compete with Mount and Blade II: Bannerlord when it comes to epic large-scale battles and unit variety, making it the go-to game if you want to roleplay either as a valiant commander charging in the frontlines or a cerebral strategist who can outplay stronger armies through the use of tactics and formations.

You can create a customized character and start Mount and Blade II: Bannerlord as a complete nobody, only to kick off a classic rags-to-riches story by participating in tournaments, making good trades, negotiating with other factions, hiring stronger combat units, and even using marriage as a political tool.

My Verdict: This game excels in providing epic large-scale battles where you fight alongside your troops while commanding them tactically. It is the perfect roleplaying experience for both valiant frontline commanders and cerebral strategists.

★ Best for Epic Large-Scale Battles Mount and Blade II: Bannerlord Shop on Eneba

13. Chivalry II [Best Large-Scale Multiplayer Melee]

Our Score Enebameter 8.3/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Windows, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S Year of release 2021 Developer/Publisher Torn Banner Studios / Tripwire Interactive Average playtime 45 Hours

Fancy a multiplayer first-person game where you get to pick your character from four main classes – each with its unique playstyle – and show off your skills? Chivalry II has got you covered on that front, with its fast-paced, skill-based combat that’s the perfect match for competitive adrenaline junkies.

Chivalry II offers a good selection of fun maps, seamless controls for both PC and consoles, as well as pretty good visuals that make all the awesome and sometimes goofy battle sequences very amusing to look at.

All in all, I’d say Chivalry II is a fun take on multiplayer medieval games that every competitive gamer should watch out for. This goes double if you’re a fan of history-themed titles. Wanna annihilate other players while sieging castles or burning down villages? Try this game and thank me later!

My Verdict: This title offers a fun, fast-paced take on multiplayer medieval combat with a skill-based first-person perspective. It’s an ideal match for competitive gamers who enjoy large-scale sieges and goofy, adrenaline-filled battle sequences.

★ Best Large-Scale Multiplayer Melee Chivalry II Shop on Eneba

14. Dragon’s Dogma 2 [Best Companion System (Pawns)]

Our Score Enebameter 8.1/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PS5, Windows, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S Year of release 2024 Developer/Publisher Capcom Average playtime 30 Hours

Dragon’s Dogma 2 is an open-world RPG with fantastic graphics and a classic zero-to-hero storyline. Here, you can create your own character and get lost in a vast, dangerous world full of monstrous enemies, beautiful weapons and armor to loot or trade for, as well as countless medieval-style castles and villages to explore.

Despite its lackluster launch that’s largely due to performance issues that even high-end PC rigs somehow got, Dragon’s Dogma 2 is still a medieval-themed fantasy title I’d recommend, especially if you’re more into RPGs instead of the usual medieval strategy games.

My Verdict: Despite a tricky launch, this open-world RPG delivers a visually fantastic and classic zero-to-hero storyline. It is highly recommended for fantasy RPG fans interested in a vast, dangerous world full of unique enemies.

★ Best Companion System (Pawns) Dragon’s Dogma 2 Shop on Eneba

15. Wartales [Best Indie Turn-Based Strategy]

Our Score Enebameter 8/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Nintendo Switch,, Windows, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S Year of release 2021 Developer/Publisher Shiro Games Average playtime 60 Hours

Wartales is one of the best indie games for medieval game fans craving a good single-player experience. I highly recommend trying it out at least once, especially if you like to create and customize your characters to prepare them for long, grueling adventures.

In Wartales, your mission is to lead a band of mercenaries in a harsh, unforgiving world that’s still recovering from a devastating plague.

It’s rich with engaging strategy elements, unit customization features, and classic turn-based mechanics that you’d find challenging as it is fun, especially if you don’t mind playing on harder difficulties.

My Verdict: This excellent indie game delivers a challenging single-player experience as you lead a band of mercenaries in a post-plague world. It’s rich with engaging turn-based strategy and deep unit customization features for grueling adventures.

★ Best Indie Turn-Based Strategy Wartales Shop on Eneba

16. For Honor [Best Competitive Melee Fighting Game]

Our Score Enebameter 7.9/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Windows, PS4, Xbox One Year of release 2016 Developer/Publisher Ubisoft Montreal / Ubisoft Average playtime 45 Hours

If you’re not satisfied with how competitive or complicated Chivalry II’s combat system is, then there’s only one other game I’d recommend, and that’s For Honor. Here, tryharding by memorizing combos, hero kits, and counter timings is greatly encouraged, unless you want to get absolutely stomped even on lower elos.

But don’t let that intimidate you from trying this game out, as For Honor has an incredible single-player story campaign to go alongside its superb multiplayer modes. Not to mention, it also has a decent tutorial system in the form of Warrior Trials, which should give you a decent fighting chance once you eventually decide to focus on PVP.

And like Chivalry II, For Honor also runs exceptionally well on both PC and consoles, so don’t forget to pick it up if you’d like to spend more time on competitive medieval games.

My Verdict: For Honor is a competitive melee fighting game where mastery of combos, hero kits, and counter timings is essential for success. It offers superb multiplayer modes backed by an incredible single-player story campaign and solid tutorials.

★ Best Competitive Melee Fighting Game For Honor Shop on Eneba

My Overall Verdict on the Best Medieval Games

If you’re looking for the absolute best way to dive into the medieval setting, here are three standout titles that represent the pinnacle of their respective subgenres.

Manor Lords: This is a must-play for strategy fans, combining deep city-building mechanics with tactical, large-scale RTS combat for a truly authentic medieval experience.

This is a must-play for strategy fans, combining deep city-building mechanics with tactical, large-scale RTS combat for a truly authentic medieval experience. Kingdom Come: Deliverance II: For the ultimate in realism, this RPG offers a rich, historical narrative and a challenging, skill-based combat system set in a stunningly detailed open world.

For the ultimate in realism, this RPG offers a rich, historical narrative and a challenging, skill-based combat system set in a stunningly detailed open world. Elden Ring: A phenomenal fantasy epic that masterfully blends challenging Soulslike action with an expansive open world full of dark lore, Gothic architecture, and intensive, cold-steel weapon combat.

No matter your preference, be it careful city planning, immersive realism, or grueling fantasy combat, these titles promise a rewarding journey through the Middle Ages.

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