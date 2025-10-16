25 Best Survival Games to Play in 2025

The best survival games immerse you in vulnerable moments that reveal what you’re really made of, testing creativity, resourcefulness, and nerve. The genre has grown from simple crafting systems to sprawling open worlds, and this guide highlights the true standouts – games that reward planning, improvisation, and persistence.

No matter if you prefer calm base-building, brutal PvP, eerie survival horror, or story-driven adventures, these picks span subgenres and difficulty levels so you can find the right challenge. Dive in for curated recommendations focused on replayability, atmosphere, and the pure thrill of surviving against the odds.

Top Picks: Survival Games

Before we jump in, here are three standout picks you shouldn’t hesitate to try – each teaches a different side of survival. These choices are handpicked for design, replayability, and how well they teach core survival skills. No matter if you’re new to the genre or a seasoned vet, one of these will click.

Grounded (2020) – Shrink to the size of an insect and survive a backyard full of threats. Deep crafting, clever enemy design, and tight co-op make this a fresh, imaginative survival experience.

DayZ (2013) – A hardcore, emergent online zombie survival where every player encounter matters. Scavenge, craft, and choose your allies wisely – tension and unpredictability are the name of the game.

The Long Dark (2014) – Slow, stark, and meditative wilderness survival focused on realism. Plan routes, manage warmth and calories, and savor quiet, high-stakes exploration.

These three showcase very different survival styles – tiny-scale co-op, raw multiplayer tension, and quiet solo endurance – so there’s something here for every kind of survivor. Try one based on how you like to play, then use it as a springboard into the full list below to find more games that match your taste.

25 Best Survival Games – Co-op, Horror & Open-World Hits

Survival games are loved throughout the gaming community, and a major reason is that you can sink countless hours into this genre without getting bored. One moment, you’re collecting resources for your next building, and the next, you’re fighting off invasions, and it’s that thrilling chaos that keeps you glued to the edge of your seat.

From open-world survival games to zombie survival games, there are a ton of games out there, but only a few rise to the top, and today, we’ll dive into the best survival games.

1. Grounded [Tiny-Scale Survival & Crafting]

Our score 10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Tiny-scale survival & crafting Platforms PS5, Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Microsoft Windows Year of release 2020 Creator/s Obsidian Entertainment / Xbox Game Studios Average playtime 20–40 hrs (focused/co-op; longer for completionists) Metacritic score 83

Imagine waking up to find yourself just 6cm tall instead of 6ft, forced to survive among ants, beetles, and all the creepy crawlies of the backyard. Sounds like a nightmare, right? Well, that’s exactly the wild survival adventure Grounded throws you into. Right away, you’ll have to craft tools for your survival, kill a few ants and mites along the way, and complete objectives, all while keeping yourself sane in this insane world.

Pro tip Prioritize armor and shelter early; insect behaviors are pattern-based. Learn attack windows and use the environment to your advantage. Team up for tougher bosses.

For someone who isn’t well-versed in survival games, Grounded is not the best place to start for a newbie, as there are a lot of moving parts here, and wrapping your head around all the mechanics can be quite complicated. On the other hand, if you’re a survival games enthusiast and don’t mind complex mechanics, you’ll love Grounded. No matter if you’re crafting tools or taking on giant grasshoppers, it’s too much fun, and I’d highly recommend it.

My verdict: Inventive tiny-world survival with clever enemy design and fulfilling co-op progression.

2. DayZ [Hardcore Zombie PvP Survival]

Our score 9.8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Hardcore zombie PvP survival Platforms PS4, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows Year of release 2013 Creator/s Bohemia Interactive Average playtime 20–300+ hrs (very open-ended; veteran players log hundreds) Metacritic score 31

DayZ is an online zombie survival game that has been around for more than a decade and still boasts a vast community that plays this game every day. It features online gameplay where you’re thrown off in a zombie-infested city where you’ll have to find food, craft weapons, medicines, and shelters, all while fighting zombies and other players on the servers.

Pro tip Move quietly, avoid major towns early, and learn essential medical crafting; trusted allies are worth more than loot. Treat every player encounter as high-risk.

With its recent Vanilla update, DayZ offered new content and stronger zombies, which greatly revived the game, and tons of new players came abroad. Moreover, if you’re looking for a third-person shooter-style survival game with ARs and all kinds of modern weapons, DayZ comes highly recommended.

My verdict: Harsh, emergent online survival where tension and player interaction create unforgettable moments.

3. The Long Dark [Realistic Wilderness Survival & Solitude]

Our score 9.7 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Realistic wilderness survival & solitude Platforms Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows Year of release 2014 Creator/s Hinterland Studio Average playtime 15–100+ hrs (story ~15–25; sandbox runs can last much longer) Metacritic score 77

Whether you’re dropping into the coastal highway or deep into the hushed river valley, there’s a challenge waiting for you at every corner of The Long Dark. It is one of those few survival games where you only have a single task: survive. The entire gameplay depends on exploration of the map and finding supplies in the most unexpected spaces.

Pro tip Prioritize warmth, calories, and rest. Small comforts (shelter, fire prep) beat risky looting runs. Plan trips with weather and darkness in mind.

While there are a few wolves and bears out to get you, there aren’t any undead creatures or other mysterious creatures found along the way, so if you’re only expecting a simple survival game with good visuals and no drama, The Long Dark is a good place to start. Moreover, there’s a story mode available as well that adds to the immersion factor and makes this game worthy of your time and money.

My verdict: Quiet, unforgiving, and meditative – survival pared down to its most satisfying essentials.

4. Rust [Brutal PvP Survival & Raiding]

Our score 9.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Online PvP survival & raiding Platforms PS4, PS5, Microsoft Windows, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S Year of release 2013 Creator/s Facepunch Studios Average playtime 30–200+ hrs (PvP servers extend playtime dramatically) Metacritic score 69

Whenever there’s talk of the harshest and most brutal survival games of our time, Rust will always take the top spot. This brutal survival game puts you in a harsh world with hardly anything, and you have to craft shelters and capture resources, all while protecting them from your opponents.

Pro tip Play stealthily at first: avoid loud fights until you have a raid-ready base and allies; small, smart raids beat reckless aggression. Learn to read player behavior.

And since Rust is an online PvP survival game with factors like hunger, thirst, and weather threatening your existence, you’ll have to either create alliances with other players or outwit them and steal their resources. If you live for squad skirmishes and base raids, browse our picks for the best multiplayer survival games.

As you can tell, Rust can be quite unforgiving at times, and that makes it one of the thrilling survival games of recent times. If you’re in the market to test your survival skills against the best, you must check out Rust.

My verdict: Brutal and unforgiving PvP survival that rewards cunning, alliances, and cold strategy.

5. Green Hell [Brutal Amazon Survival Simulator]

Our score 9.3 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Brutal Amazon survival simulator Platforms PS5, PS4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Microsoft Windows Year of release 2018 Creator/s Creepy Jar Average playtime 20–80 hrs (survival sim with long runs for mastery) Metacritic score 78

Green Hell is a brutal survival sim set in the deadly Amazon forest. From poisonous trees to the pissed-off local inhabitants of the jungle, danger looms at every corner. Green Hell follows the tale of Jake Higgins, who embarks on a journey to find his lost wife, but is met with a harsh reality when Amazonian cannibals attack his boat, kill his driver, and leave him for the snakes.

After regaining consciousness, your journey starts right away as you have to gather some supplies to craft shelter and find some food. There’s a massive emphasis on the mental state of the character and the overall health of the protagonist, which adds a layer of realism and immersion to the game.

Pro tip Master the mental/health systems: make clean water, track calories, and treat infections immediately – ignorance kills faster than predators. Learn simple recipes.

The lush green surroundings with their beautiful lakes and different terrains make Green Hell one of the finest-looking survival games out there. Moreover, while Green Hell is intended mostly for single-player, you can team up with your mates and play in the co-op mode, which makes it a lot more fun to play.

My verdict: A punishingly realistic jungle survival sim that rewards careful, studied play.

Our score 9.2 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Dinosaur taming & open-world survival Platforms PS4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows, mobile Year of release 2017 Creator/s Studio Wildcard Average playtime 50–200+ hrs (taming/endgame extends playtime) Metacritic score 70

Waking up on a Dinosaur-filled island with nothing but your fists to defend yourself, ARK: Survival Evolved is where your true survival skills will be put to the test. Alone on a mysterious island, you’ll have to craft weapons, gather resources, and once yodou’re equipped with the right tools, you’ll delve into the world of taming Dinosaurs, and this is where all the fun begins.

Pro tip Tame a few reliable dinos for transport and resource gathering before tackling dangerous areas; bring taming tools and kibble. Never travel lightly.

Once you’ve tamed a few dinosaurs and wild animals, you can use them for various purposes. From riding them throughout the Island to raiding other parties, ARK: Survival Evolved offers a truly immersive experience through its sandbox gameplay.

My verdict: Ambitious and wild – dinosaur taming and base raiding make every session memorable (and chaotic). It ranks among the top sandbox games for players who want to tame, farm, and build empires atop dinosaurs.

7. Don’t Starve [Quirky Roguelike Survival & Crafting]

Our score 9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Quirky roguelike survival & crafting Platforms Nintendo Switch, PS3, PS4, PS Vita, Xbox One, Wii U, Microsoft Windows, mobile Year of release 2013 Creator/s Klei Entertainment Average playtime 20–100+ hrs (roguelike loops + expansions/mods) Metacritic score 78

Looking for a different perspective on survival games? Don’t Starve, with its spooky gameplay, will surely blow you away. It offers cartoonish gameplay of a strange terrain where you have to craft and survive the wild. From furious honey bees to mean buffalo, there are all sorts of enemies out there that’ll keep you on your toes.

Pro tip Master seasonal cycles and prioritize a reliable food loop (farming + crockpot) to survive long-term. Carry torches/armor on expeditions.

The crafting mechanics are quite vast, as you can do all sorts of stuff in this game. From setting up traps for rabbits to building farms to cooking up food, Don’t Starve makes sure you’re always doing something.

People who enjoy spooky games must check out Don’t Starve; it could be the next big thing for you. Craving more run-based tension? Dip into our list of the best roguelike games.

My verdict: Charming, brutal, and endlessly surprising – survival with a twisted, clever design sensibility.

8. Enshrouded [RPG-Style Survival & Exploration]

Our score 8.9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game RPG-style survival & exploration Platforms PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Microsoft Windows Year of release 2024 Creator/s Keen Games Average playtime 30–100 hrs (RPG-survival; varies by completionism) Metacritic score tbd

Enshrouded mixes tight action-RPG combat with deep survival systems to create a rare hybrid: an open-world survival game that actually feels like an RPG. For more giant worlds to explore at your own pace, see the best open-world games.

From its excellent melee combat that’ll remind you of Elden Ring to crafting resources out of thin air, Enshrouded offers something different that we haven’t seen in any other open-world survival game.

As for the plot, Enshrouded showcases the aftermath of a devastated civilization after a deadly fog killed almost everyone except a few. You are tasked with restoring the peace of the world by taking on hostile forces, recovering lost survivors, and completing various RPG-style quests throughout your adventure.

Pro tip Treat it like an action-RPG: upgrade weapons and mobility, and balance exploration with safebase sessions to consolidate loot and crafting mats. Focus on melee mechanics.

Enshrouded stands out from the usual survival games with its rich narrative and a strong focus on exploration and environmental interaction. It delivers a deeply immersive experience, making it all too easy to lose track of time as you dive into its world.

My verdict: A standout hybrid that marries Elden Ring–style melee with meaningful survival loops – ideal for players who want action-led combat, rich exploration, and a narrative reason to keep pushing forward.

9. Valheim [Viking Co-op Crafting & Boss Raids]

Our score 8.8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Viking survival – co-op, crafting & boss raids Platforms Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Microsoft Windows Year of release 2021 Creator/s Iron Gate Studio / Coffee Stain Publishing Average playtime 30–200+ hrs (base-building and boss progression) Metacritic score tbd

If you’ve had enough of sci-fi survival games, then Valheim could be your true calling. It is a Vikings-inspired survival game with some magical creatures here and there. Like many other survival games, it drops you in the middle of nowhere, and you have to get to work right away. Cut some trees, pick up a few stones, and build a crafting table, and you know how the rest of the things go.

Pro tip Prioritize building a sheltered, well-lit base near varied biomes so you can farm resources without long travel. Upgrade your boat early – exploration equals better drops and boss prep.

However, what sets Valheim apart is that it offers you a variety of enemies and challenges throughout your journey and allows you to team up with friends and family in the co-op mode. If you’re building a crew, you’ll love the broader picks in the best co-op games. Overall, with its funky mechanics and Vikings-inspired settings, Valheim is worthy of your hard-earned money.

My verdict: A brilliantly addictive co-op survival with satisfying progression and boss encounters that reward teamwork.

10. Minecraft [Endless Sandbox Creativity & Survival]

Our score 8.7 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Sandbox survival / creative Platforms Xbox One, PS4, Nintendo Switch, Microsoft Windows Year of release 2009 Creator/s Mojang Studios Average playtime 100–1000+ hrs (massive sandbox; depends on player) Metacritic score 93

Minecraft is considered a genre-defining title, and it offers endless possibilities for survival. No matter if you’re playing survival mode or playing with your mates on their servers, Minecraft will challenge your inner creativity.

You can craft anything here. From building skyscrapers to farms with livestock and complete farming equipment, there’s nothing you cannot do in Minecraft, making it an all-time favorite for many gamers. Minecraft is a natural pick for a best multiplayer games list – its massive servers, creative co-op builds, and modded minigames make it endlessly social and great with friends.

Pro tip Learn to automate basic resource chains (farms, smelters) early – saves hours and unlocks creative projects. Always carry a bed and an ender chest when exploring.

Now with different variations and support for real-time ray tracing, the game has never looked better, and since the community is growing massively each year, you’ll never run out of content for Minecraft, making it a timeless favorite.

My verdict: The ultimate sandbox – limitless creativity and survival depth make it timeless.

11. Subnautica [Underwater Exploration & Survival]

Our score 8.6 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Underwater exploration & survival Platforms PS5, Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Microsoft Windows, mobile Year of release 2018 Creator/s Unknown Worlds Entertainment Average playtime 20–80 hrs (main story + exploration/deeper runs) Metacritic score 87

After crashing on an alien planet that’s entirely made up of an ocean, you’ll have to dive into deep waters to survive. From crafting various tools to fighting off mysterious creatures of the underworld, Subnautica keeps you on your toes at all times, making it a true fan-favorite in the survival games genre. If spacefaring survival calls to you next, plot a course through the best space games.

Pro tip Build a seamoth early and prioritize oxygen and thermal modules – mobility and depth upgrades make exploration far safer. Mark interesting wrecks on your mental map.

The graphics of the game are absolutely beautiful, and with phenomenal attention to detail, it’s easier to lose track of time. Moreover, as you dive deeper, the game throws tougher challenges and more complex mechanics your way. But since it’s a solo adventure, every new discovery keeps things exciting, so boredom never stands a chance. It’s easily one of the best survival sims out there.

My verdict: One of the best solo survival sims – gorgeous, tense, and relentlessly rewarding to explore.

12. No Man’s Sky [Procedural Space Survival & Discovery]

Our score 8.3 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Procedural space survival & exploration Platforms PS5, Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch 2, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Microsoft Windows Year of release 2017 Creator/s Hello Games Average playtime 50–300+ hrs (endless exploration & updates) Metacritic score 71

To every space exploration enthusiast out there, No Man’s Sky burst onto the scene as a ray of hope. It offered everything we could ever want, and although it required a few updates here and there, Hello Games managed to deliver one of the best space survival games of our time.

With billions of planets to discover, No Man’s Sky puts you in a space suit, equips you with a spaceship, and gives you all the necessary tools to survive the outer wilds. Things like running out of oxygen and energy aren’t the only things that’ll get you; there are a ton of monsters and other elements out to get you, and it makes it so much fun to play.

Pro tip Use base-building to create a mobile hub and prioritize exosuit inventory upgrades; focus on quality-of-life tech to extend exploration windows. Join community missions for quick resources.

With regular updates over the years, No Man’s Sky has evolved massively, and if you’re looking for a game with decent gameplay and a friendly community, you must check this one out. For a wider sci-fi fix beyond this, browse the best sci-fi games.

My verdict: From rocky launch to a deeply satisfying space survival sandbox – vast and endlessly discoverable.

13. Palworld [Monster-Taming Survival & Multiplayer]

Our score 8.2 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Monster-taming survival & multiplayer Platforms PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows Year of release 2024 Creator/s Pocket Pair Average playtime 30–150 hrs (monster-taming plus base/multiplayer time) Metacritic score tbd

Set in the thriving Palpagos Island, Palworld is the open-world survival game we always wanted. Right away, it offered us the freedom to roam around the beautifully crafted island and begin our survival journey. The world is beautiful and full of opportunities, and you can begin by crafting some wood and start catching some Pals, Pokémon-like creatures, which you can capture using Pokémon-like balls.

Pro tip Capture a few utility Pals early (gatherers/crafters) to automate chores so you can focus on exploration and combat. Balance taming and base defense.

Once you have captured Pals, you can assign them different tasks, take them to battle, and in dire times, you can cook them up for a special meal too. With its graphics, decent mechanics, and a fun-to-play multiplayer mode, it didn’t take long for Palworld to become a fan-favorite in the survival games genre.

My verdict: A fun, oddball mashup – monster-taming meets survival with surprising depth and multiplayer chaos.

14. The Forest [Horror Survival & Rescue Mission]

Our score 8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Horror survival & rescue mission Platforms PS4, Microsoft Windows Year of release 2014 Creator/s Endnight Games Average playtime 20–60 hrs (story + extended survival play) Metacritic score tbd

The Forest is a horror survival game that’s guaranteed to scare the living hell out of you. After crashing on a mysterious island and witnessing a dark figure kidnap your son, you’re the only other survivor on the plane and will have to survive mysterious enemies, cannibals, and almost every wild animal you can think of.

Eventually, you’ll get the resources, build your tree house, and then the real fun begins. You’ll have to find your son and save him, which gives you a real purpose in the game.

Pro tip Build multiple hidden caches and a lookout tower; stealth and traps beat straight-on fights with cannibals. Explore caves cautiously – they’re loot-rich but deadly.

In many survival games, you’re just thrown into the wild to survive. But when there’s an ongoing plot to follow, things get way more interesting and really hook you in. The Forest does just that, giving you a compelling story that motivates you to spend hours immersed in the game, making it an excellent title.

My verdict: Perfect horror-survival mix – tense atmosphere and a gripping rescue-driven narrative. It stands among the best survival horror, thanks to its relentless tension and smart balance of exploration and fear.

15. Resident Evil Requiem [Classic Survival‑Horror Return to Raccoon City]

Our score 7.9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Story‑driven survival‑horror Platforms PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch 2, Microsoft Windows Year of release 2026 (scheduled: February 27, 2026) Creator/s Capcom Co., Ltd. Average playtime TBD (series campaigns typically ~10–20 hrs; will vary with difficulty/collectibles) Metacritic score tbd

Capcom’s ninth mainline Resident Evil sends you back to Raccoon City with a new protagonist, FBI analyst Grace Ashcroft, for a tense investigation inside an abandoned hotel – heavy on resource management, puzzles, and slow‑burn dread. You can freely switch between first‑ and third‑person views, giving you precision for tight corridor encounters and broader awareness while exploring.

Pro tip Play to the series’ survival roots: keep a lean inventory, learn room layouts to create safe loops back to save rooms, and swap perspectives situationally – first‑person for precise shots, third‑person for spatial awareness and corner peeking.

It launches February 27, 2026, across PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC, and Nintendo Switch 2, and has already picked up awards buzz on the preview circuit.

My verdict: A polished, back‑to‑basics Resident Evil that marries classic survival‑horror tension with modern presentation and dual perspectives. If you love linear, story‑led survival with tight resource pressure, mark this one for day one.

16. The Last of Us [Story-Driven Survival Drama]

Our score 7.8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Story-driven survival drama Platforms PS3,PS4, PS4, Microsoft Windows Year of release 2013 Creator/s Naughty Dog / Sony Interactive Entertainment Average playtime 15–30 hrs (story-driven campaign; extras add time) Metacritic score 95

Survival games aren’t just about crafting tools and shelters out of wood and stones and calling it a day; some epic story-driven games like The Last of Us blow you away with their incredible plot and stunning gameplay, and excel in every way possible.

The Last of Us tells a dark tale of the aftermath of a fungal infection outbreak that turns humans into undead creatures, making it shine among the best story games. The game follows the tale of Joel and Ellie, who try to sneak their way out of the boundaries and reach their destination. However, their journey is filled with all sorts of dangers.

Pro tip Conserve ammo, use stealth takedowns, and craft silently – improvisation wins more fights than brute force. Pay attention to the environment for crafting ingredients.

The plot is written beautifully, and with its impeccable graphics and overall mechanics, it’s a no-brainer to call TLOUS one of the finest survival games out there.

My verdict: A cinematic, emotionally devastating survival drama – storytelling and tension at their peak

17. Metro Exodus [Post-Apocalyptic Survival Shooter]

Our score 7.7 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Post-apocalyptic survival shooter Platforms PS5, PS4, Microsoft Windows, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One Year of release 2019 Creator/s 4A Games Average playtime 15–30 hrs (main campaign; exploration ups playtime) Metacritic score 82

Metro Exodus is a first-person shooter with a heavy emphasis on survival mechanics. Set in post-apocalyptic Russia, Metro Exodus follows a group of survivors as they make their way through the harsh terrain filled with terrors of all kinds. Along the way, you have to rely on supplies to craft weapons, bullets, and other useful tools.

Pro tip Scavenge everything, craft ammo on the fly, and learn gasmask/filters management; stealth often avoids costly firefights. Explore side areas for valuable upgrades.

The plot is to die for, and if you’ve played previous games in the franchise, you’d know how good the story is for each installment. Moving on, every part of the gameplay is exceptional in its own way, and if you’re a fan of horror survival games with good storylines, I can’t recommend Metro Exodus enough.

My verdict: A tense, beautifully realized post-apocalyptic FPS with survival systems that amplify every encounter.

18. Firewatch [Narrative Wilderness Mystery Experience]

Our score 7.6 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Narrative wilderness mystery experience Platforms Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows Year of release 2016 Creator/s Campo Santo / Campo Santo Average playtime 4–8 hours (typical story length) Metacritic score 81

If you’re looking for a survival game that you can immerse yourself in for just a handful of hours, Firewatch is a great place to do that. With its campaign lasting only a few hours, Firewatch can give you survival, crafting, storytelling, and an unforgettable immersive experience in a single setting.

Pro tip Play with the audio on and pay attention to dialogue choices – they shape the emotional tone and pacing of the short campaign. Savor the scenery.

Firewatch is set in the Wyoming wilderness in the late 80s, where the protagonist is a professional fire watcher, but when sudden mysterious events start to unravel, you’ll question everything around you. Firewatch, with its gripping plot, will keep you on the edge of your seat at all times. If you don’t want to spend chunks of hours on a survival game and just want something for a single sitting, don’t miss out on Firewatch.

My verdict: Short but powerful – a narrative survival experience that trades mechanics for atmosphere and story.

19. State of Decay 2 [Base-Building & Community Survival]

Our score 7.4 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Base-building & community survival Platforms Xbox One, Microsoft Windows Year of release 2018 Creator/s Undead Labs / Xbox Game Studios Average playtime 30–120+ hrs (community playloops scale runtime) Metacritic score 66

We’ve had a fair share of post-apocalyptic survival games over the years, but State of Decay 2, with its version of undead zombies, stands in a league of its own. Featuring a beautifully crafted city, you’re the leader of the pack that’s tasked with finding the supplies, crafting shelter, and keeping the survivors alive, all while fighting undead creatures lurking around every corner.

With a single and multiplayer mode, State of Decay 2 keeps you busy with various settings. Although playing alongside your friends in co-op mode is too much fun, you can depend on the single-player mode to keep you busy for a good few hours.

Pro tip Invest early in a sustainable base and diversify survivor skills; rotating missions keeps your community stable. Preserve morale.

One thing I liked the most about State of Decay 2 is that, unlike other survival games, it keeps the game mechanics very easy to understand. You can craft different tools and shelters without requiring too much effort. All-in-all, it is another excellent zombie survival game that scratches the same itch as the best zombie games.

My verdict: Accessible and fun community-survival with strong base-building and emergent drama.

20. Days Gone [Open-World Zombie Action & Story]

Our score 7.3 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Open-world zombie action & story Platforms PS4, PS5, Microsoft Windows Year of release 2019 Creator/s Bend Studio / Sony Interactive Entertainment Average playtime 25–60 hrs (story + open-world side content) Metacritic score 71

Days Gone is considered a GOAT in the story-driven survival games, and there’s no doubting that. Whether you’re here just to kill hoards and hoards of zombies or simply want to play a TPS game with a good plot, Days Gone is one of the best AAA titles on the market. And while we continue our wait for the sequel, all we can do is revisit the zombie-filled Oregon.

At its core, Days Gone is an open-world survival game with a gripping story, memorable characters, and zombies. Set in a post-apocalyptic world overrun by Freakers (zombies), you’ll have to navigate through town gathering all the resources, completing various quests, and keeping your weapon arsenal and motorbike in optimal condition.

Pro tip Upgrade your bike and maintain supplies; stealth and mobility are often the safest approach when dealing with large hordes. Use environmental traps.

Moreover, with its dynamic weather and evolving surroundings, Days Gone offers a survival experience like no other game. If you’re seeking a story-based game that delivers on so many levels, I’d highly recommend checking out Days Gone.

My verdict: A solid open-world zombie survival with strong narrative and satisfying traversal mechanics.

21. Raft [Ocean Survival & Resource Management]

Our score 7 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Ocean survival & resource management Platforms PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Microsoft Windows Year of release 2018 Creator/s Redbeet Interactive / Axolot Games Average playtime 20–100+ hrs (co-op and sandbox lengthen runs) Metacritic score tbd

Stranded in the middle of the ocean with just a raft and a fishing tool, you have to make the most out of the things you have. Luckily, there are a ton of scraps floating around you, so it isn’t as challenging as some other brutal survival we’ve listed on our list.

Nevertheless, with a family of sharks attacking you ever so often, you’ll have to remain on the edge of your seat whenever you decide to take a swim for some new supplies. Raft keeps things simple and pushes you to collect supplies and expand your raft by collecting wooden planks, crafting tables, antennas, and everything you could think of.

Pro tip Expand your raft methodically, build modular stations (farming, water, crafting), and maintain a net for constant scrap collection. Keep shark defenses up.

For someone who hasn’t sunk countless hours into the survival games genre and is looking for a good place to start, there’s no better option to dip your toes into survival sims than Raft. If cozy progression loops hook you, sail over to the best simulation games.

My verdict: Simple idea, deep execution – relaxing co-op survival with addictive progression and ocean tension.

22. SCUM [Hardcore Survival Sim & PvP]

Our score 6.8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Hardcore survival sim & PvP Platforms Windows Year of release 2018 Creator/s Gamepires Average playtime 15–40+ hours (hardcore PvP/sim; long-term players much higher) Metacritic score tbd

SCUM was one of my first experiences with an early access Steam game in the survival genre, and it still holds up well today. It’s a cross between The Running Man and Battle Royale, as you play a convict dropped onto an island for bloodsport.

The action in SCUM takes place on 80-person servers where players loot, build, and try to survive. Crafting is critical to survival, and so is going to the bathroom. How and when you use the bathroom will impact gameplay, along with other metrics like metabolism and blood pressure. The BCU monitor will help you keep track of those, but it can’t stop you from being slaughtered.

Pro tip Monitor metabolism and vitals constantly – small choices (food, bathroom, sleep) affect performance; learn the map and play smart in PvP. Don’t underestimate base security.

Between other players, deadly mechs, and the survival system, you’re always at risk. You’ll also need to keep your Fame Points high if you want to respawn. It’s a video game that’s unforgiving to newcomers, but one you can play solo if you have nerves of steel and find the right server.

My verdict: Brutal, simulator-leaning survival where detail and player skill drive the experience.

23. Don’t Starve Together [Best Multiplayer Game for Testing Friendships]

Our score 6.7 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Multiplayer survival co-op (quirky/chaotic) Platforms Windows, PS3, PS4, Wii U, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PS Vita, mobile Year of release 2015 Creator/s Klei Entertainment Average playtime 35–200+ hrs (co-op longevity varies) Metacritic score 83

If you’re ready for a toonish take on survival games, Don’t Starve Together should be high on your playlist. This indie game from Klei has kept players enthralled for a decade, and DST allows you to enjoy the struggle with friends. The quirky hand-drawn art style in Don’t Starve Together hides just how brutal this video game can be.

In the weird, Tim Burton-style world of Don’t Starve, you play as Wilson, a displaced scientist pulled into a parallel world where crafting and scavenging are key to staying alive. The base building is a bit different in this one due to the style, but just as engrossing. Bases are key to survival in the game, especially during those deadly nights in the Constant.

Pro tip Assign roles in co-op (farmer, scavenger, builder) and build communal crockpots and farms to stabilize supplies. Share resources before winter hits.

You’ll also need to manage hunger, sanity, and health while fending off monsters and whatever seasonal horror the world throws at you. Darkness isn’t just a visual obstacle; it’s a threat that will kill you if you’re unprepared. Don’t Starve Together expands the original game for a multiplayer co-op experience.

My verdict: The multiplayer survival twist that turns solo chaos into hilarious and tense co-op storytelling. If you enjoy Klei’s oddball design, you’ll find plenty of the same creative risk-taking in our best indie games roundup.

Our score 6.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Sand-swept open-world survival MMO Platforms Windows, PS5, Xbox Series X/S Year of release 2025 Creator/s Funcom Average playtime Varies (live-service MMO) – 50–500+ hrs typical for live MMOs Metacritic score 78

Set on the brutal deserts of Arrakis, Dune: Awakening is a persistent survival MMO that blends large-scale PvP, faction politics, and environmental hazards into a single, unforgiving sandbox. You’ll scavenge for spice, build and fortify settlements, pilot ornithopters, and manage supply lines – all while sandstorms, rival players, and the ever-looming threat of colossal sandworms force you to weigh risk versus reward.

Pro tip Join or form a faction quickly – territory control and trade are critical; always plan spice expeditions with worm patterns and weather in mind. Fortify caravans.

The game leans heavily on player cooperation and conflict: alliances can control valuable territory, but raids and infiltration are constant risks, which makes every victory meaningful and every loss costly. At launch, the PC edition focused on tight survival systems and live-service content (with console versions planned), and early post-release updates have already begun tuning vehicle and recovery systems to smooth long-term play.

My verdict: Ambitious MMO survival that nails Arrakis tension – politics and environment make each play session meaningful.

25. Project Zomboid [Deep Sandbox Zombie Survival & Unforgiving Simulation]

Our score 6.4 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Deep sandbox zombie survival & unforgiving simulation Platforms Windows Year of release 2013 Creator/s The Indie Stone Average playtime 50–400+ hours (deep sandbox with long survivor campaigns) Metacritic score tbd

Project Zomboid is the best survival video game for PC if you appreciate Romero or The Walking Dead. Set in Kentucky after the “Knox Event,” you’ll find yourself struggling for survival and dying frequently in this gritty isometric sandbox.

The goal of this game is to simply stay alive, something that’s easier said than done. You’ll need to gather resources, manage injuries, avoid infection, and keep your mental state in check. One small mistake, like making noise or leaving a window open, can bring your run to a brutal end. Boredom, depression, hunger, and seasonal weather all affect your chances of survival.

Pro tip Build multiple safehouses and learn to rotate food crops; slow, patient play and learning crafting recipes will outlive any lucky sprint. Treat noise as your deadliest enemy.

Detail and realism are impressive as you can barricade windows and doors, grow crops for long-term food, or even read books to improve your skills. With a deep skill system, customizable sandbox options, and multiplayer support, Project Zomboid provides gamers with a challenging experience that rewards patience and planning.

My verdict: Deep, unforgiving sandbox zombie survival – the best choice for players who love emergent simulation and meaningful consequences.

My Overall Verdict on the Best Survival Games

Survival games test patience, planning, and nerves – this list highlights titles that reward different playstyles rather than pretending one game fits all. Below are clear starting points depending on what you want from the genre, so you can pick the right entry and dive in.

For newcomers → Subnautica. An approachable, single-player survival that teaches core mechanics through wonder and exploration rather than punishing difficulty.

For co-op players → Valheim. Lightweight systems, clear progression, and cooperative boss fights make it ideal for learning survival loops with friends.

For survival-horror fans → The Forest. Tight tension, emergent scares, and a purpose-driven story combine crafting with dread in a way newcomers and vets both appreciate.

For strategy/management players (Frostpunk style) → State of Decay 2. Community building, survivor roles, and base management give you the systemic problem-solving Frostpunk players crave, but with more action.

For hardcore sim/realism seekers → Project Zomboid. Deep, unforgiving mechanics and meaningful consequences make every choice count – perfect if you want a true survival simulator.

Pick the persona that matches how you like to play and start there – each recommendation trains the skills you’ll reuse across the rest of the genre.

FAQs