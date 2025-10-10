20 Most Underrated Games to Discover in 2025

Some of the most underrated games remain hidden in plain sight, quietly offering unique stories and mechanics that outshine bigger releases. These overlooked gems combine creativity, emotion, and replay value in ways that surprise even seasoned players.

I’ve gathered up a list of titles worthy of recognition this year. Many of these titles deserve more recognition for pushing boundaries that major studios often overlook.

These unpopular games offer personal adventures that defy expectations, with intense action, rich stories, and vibrant worlds that prove the best experiences are not always the ones everyone talks about .

Our Top Picks for Underrated Games

Before diving into the full list, let’s spotlight a few titles that truly stand out: the kind of games that redefine what “underrated” really means. These are the ones meant to be experienced, not just played.

Spec Ops: The Line (2012) – A brutal deconstruction of modern war shooters that turns every firefight into a moral gut punch and forces you to face the cost of your own choices. Vampyr (2018) – Sink your teeth into 1918 London as Dr. Reid, torn between saving lives and feeding on them in this haunting mix of story, combat, and moral tension. Sleeping Dogs (2012) – A stylish open-world brawler that blends Hong Kong action cinema with gritty storytelling and combat so fluid it puts most modern games to shame.

These three alone prove how deep the rabbit hole of underrated video games goes. There are worlds full of daring design, bold storytelling, and moments that reminded me why I love gaming. And the best part is that we’re just getting started. Keep scrolling to discover even more hidden treasures you’ll wish you played sooner.

20 Most Underrated Games That Deserve Your Attention

Some games slip under the radar, but once you find them, they leave a lasting mark. These hidden gems are proof that greatness doesn’t need the spotlight. How many of these underrated games have you played?

1. Spec Ops: The Line [The Unflinching Deconstruction of the Shooter]

Our Score 10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Third-person shooter Platforms PC, PS3, Xbox 360, OS X, Linux Year of release 2012 Creator/s Yager Development (Developer), 2K Games (Publisher) Unique features Narrative-driven gameplay; morally ambiguous choices; psychological horror elements Best for Players seeking a thought-provoking shooter experience What I liked The game’s narrative depth and emotional impact set it apart from typical military shooters

At first sight, Spec Ops: The Line looks like your standard military shooter, but it’s not. It’s a visually generic game that sneaks in one of the darkest, most intense psychological stories you’ll find in gaming. You play as Captain Martin Walker, sent into a sand-choked Dubai to find a missing battalion.

What starts like any mission quickly spirals into madness and moral collapse. You’re running and gunning, sure, but it’s also about decisions. Cover-based firefights, squad commands, and sandstorms that can kill you just as easily as bullets. Every encounter keeps you on edge. Every choice feels like it matters… because it does.

Don’t expect flashy landscapes. But there’s beauty in the ruin. Dust-filled streets, shattered buildings, eerie sandstorms. It’s subtle, but it pulls you in, sets the tone, and makes the world feel alive and terrifying.

Pro tip Use Cover Smart. Don’t rush. Every choice leaves a mark.

Spec Ops: The Line tells a different story: one that twists the typical war narrative into a psychological descent. It’s not so much about heroism, but about consequences, making it stand apart even among the best TPS games for its haunting depth and moral weight.

Final Verdict: Spec Ops: The Line stands among the true hidden gems of gaming, blending sharp, relentless combat with an unsettling look at the cost of war. It’s a story that stays with you long after the credits roll.

2. Vampyr [The Moral Burden of the Undead]

Our Score 10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Action RPG Platforms PC, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch Year of release 2018 Creator/s Dontnod Entertainment (Developer), Focus Home Interactive (Publisher) Unique features Moral feeding choices that permanently affect city districts and story; dialogue and relationships shape gameplay; vampiric powers woven into combat and exploration Best for Players who want narrative weight, moral ambiguity, and atmospheric RPG depth What I liked The emotional tension between healing and hunting hits deep, and the world reacts to your every bite

Playing Vampyr feels like swinging a scalpel and a fang at the same time. You’re Dr. Jonathan Reid, a war doctor turned vampire in 1918 London. The city’s drowning in the flu, and you’re its reluctant predator.

A narrative action-RPG where every choice, that is, who to spare or feast upon, permanently changes the city’s fate and difficulty. Heal or hunt. Save or starve. Either way, someone bleeds. You’ll roam fog-soaked districts, chatting with citizens, curing the sick, and fighting off monsters.

Combat is fast and hard. It’s all about blades, guns, and brutal vampiric powers. Feed on innocents and grow stronger, but their absence twists the world around you. Hold back, and the battles get rougher. Every decision has teeth.

London looks haunting. Gas lamps glow through the mist, brick alleys drip with despair, and the soundtrack aches like a dying heartbeat. The atmosphere is the perfect mix of gothic, decaying beauty that makes you want to explore every corner.

Pro tip Take your time with people. The more you learn about them, the more power and guilt you’ll gain when you finally decide to feed.

What really gets me is how personal it feels. There are no filler NPCs. Every face matters, every death echoes, and that’s one of the features that makes it worth playing.

Final Verdict: Vampyr isn’t perfect, but it’s bold, moody, and unforgettable: a true underrated gem for players who crave weighty choices and dark worlds.

3. Sleeping Dogs [The Underrated Open-World Martial Arts Epic]

Our Score 9.8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Open-world action-adventure Platforms PC, PS3, Xbox 360, PS4, Xbox One, macOS Year of release 2012 Creator/s United Front Games (Developer), Square Enix (Publisher) Unique features Fluid martial arts combat blended with parkour and gunplay. A dense, neon-lit Hong Kong full of side stories. Undercover cop identity adds narrative stakes Best for Gamers who crave action, hand-to-hand fighting, and immersive streets to explore What I liked Every punch and chase felt alive, combat is tight and city life pulses with energy

Sleeping Dogs is one of those games I wish more people had played. This game is for all of you into open-world exploration with kung fu. You play Wei Shen, an undercover cop, transplanted back to Hong Kong, tasked with infiltrating the Sun On Yee Triad.

You’re balancing two lives: keeping the cops happy and rising through the gang ranks. It’s loyalty and betrayal. Tension hangs in every mission. You’ll mash up criminals with your bare hands.

Punch. Kick. Counter. Throw bad guys into street hazards: phone booths, air vents, random objects you find. Gunfights exist, but they’re kind of secondary. Parkour through alleys, chase through markets. Drive cars, ride bikes, duke it out on foot. Do side missions: street races, gambling, even karaoke.

Visually, the city pops. Neon signs, rain-slick streets, reflections dancing on wet asphalt. Districts feel distinct. Hong Kong is alive: you’ll walk high-rise luxury and cramped backstreets. The Definitive Edition upgrades offer sharper textures, better lighting, and more detail everywhere.

Pro tip Master counters first. Don’t just spam attacks. Knowing when to dodge and punish turns fights from slog to flow.

What makes Sleeping Dogs stand out is how good the combat feels. It’s got that free-flow rhythm you might recognize from Arkham, but with heavier hits and a street-fighting edge. Enemies push back and the world feels alive around every punch. It’s one of the best open-world games out there, and honestly, just a very good game overall.

Final Verdict: Sleeping Dogs is a must for those who want an underappreciated game that punches harder and looks alive. It sure is gritty and fun, and you’ll walk away feeling like you uncovered something special.

4. Lost Odyssey [The True Successor to Classic Final Fantasy]

Our Score 9.6 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game JRPG (turn-based) Platforms Xbox 360 (backwards compatible on Xbox One / Series) Year of release 2008 Creator/s Mistwalker & Feelplus (Developer), Microsoft Game Studios (Publisher) Unique features Thousand Years of Dreams: short, poignant stories from the main character’s long life. Traditional ATB-style combat with magical industrial revolution setting. Huge world map with ships and field exploration Best for Gamers who miss classic JRPGs rich in emotional story, old-school battles, and slow-burn character arcs What I liked The writing got to me: loss, regret, love woven in memories make this one unforgettable

For all the fellow RPG vets, this one’s for you. In Lost Odyssey, you play Kaim Argonar, an immortal soldier burdened with a thousand years of forgotten memories. The world teeters between magic and machinery, and as Kaim fights to recover his past, you uncover stories of loss, love, and purpose.

This is a classic JRPG game setup with real emotional weight. The gameplay feels straight out of the golden age. Turn-based battles, party strategy, and skill linking between mortals and immortals. You’ll explore towns, dungeons, and wide fields, earning gear and spells the old-fashioned way. It’s comfort food for fans of 90s Final Fantasy.

What truly elevates Lost Odyssey are the Thousand Years of Dreams, short, written memories that reveal fragments of Kaim’s life. They’re beautifully written, quietly devastating, and remind you why this amazing game sticks long after you finish it.

Pro tip Don’t skip the Dreams, they’re where the soul of the game lives.

The graphics may show their age, but Nobuo Uematsu’s soundtrack carries every emotional beat, from quiet reflection to full-blown heartbreak.

Final Verdict: Lost Odyssey is a heartfelt reminder of why turn-based RPGs mattered in the first place. Its main features are rich storytelling, emotional depth, and the kind of world you don’t just play, you feel.

5. Xenogears [The Most Ambitious, Philosophical JRPG Narrative]

Our Score 9.4 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game JRPG (turn-based + mech combat) Platforms PlayStation Year of release 1998 Creator/s Square (Developer & Publisher) Unique features Dual combat systems: on-foot combos and epic Gear battles. Deep story weaving psychology, religion, and existential mystery. Gorgeous anime aesthetics and soundtrack by Mitsuda Best for Players who love sprawling narratives, mech battles, and philosophy in their games What I liked Every time a Gear dropped in and the soundtrack swelled, I got chills (and I still do)

If you’ve ever wanted a JRPG that pushes storytelling to its absolute limit, Xenogears is the one. It’s dense, brilliant, and borderline insane in the best way possible. You play Fei Fong Wong, a man with a mysterious past caught in a war fought with towering mechs called Gears.

What starts as a rebellion quickly unravels into a cosmic tale about identity, faith, and the cycle of human existence. The combat blends classic turn-based commands with a combo system that feels ahead of its time, letting you string together attacks like martial arts moves.

Pro tip Don’t rush it; this is a game you chew on, not binge.

Then there’s the Gear combat: giant mechs throwing punches and energy blasts that feel heavy and cinematic even decades later. But where Xenogears truly stands apart is its ambition. It’s packed with philosophy, religion, psychology, and enough lore to fill several books. The second half famously leans on narration due to time constraints, but somehow that only adds to its mystique.

Final Verdict: Xenogears is a complete JRPG with an ambitious, thought-provoking story and unforgettable mecha battles. All this comes together in an awesome experience that still outshines many modern games.

6. Resonance of Fate [Stylish, Rewarding, Gun-Fu Tactics]

Our Score 9.2 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Action-RPG / Tactical JRPG hybrid Platforms PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, 4K/HD Edition on PS4 & PC Year of release 2010 (original), 2018 (4K/HD remaster) Creator/s tri-Ace (Developer), Sega (Original Publisher Unique features Fast-paced strategic gunplay with acrobatics; combat using action points and charging attacks. Steampunk world built around Basel and fate mechanics. High-res visuals in the remaster amplify its style and scale Best for Gamers who thrive on tactical depth, stylish combat, and complex systems What I liked Dodging bullets mid-air and chaining moves felt like choreography

Resonance of Fate is one of those games that makes you feel cool just by playing it. It’s stylish, and weird, but also unapologetically difficult. This one is for anyone who loves tinkering with deep combat systems. You control a trio of mercenaries surviving in a towering mechanical city called Basel, where every mission has a mix of strategy and unpredictability.

Forget swords and spells, this is pure gun-fu and a pretty fun tactical RPG game. You control teams, juggling enemies with flips, slides, and precise chain attacks. Unlike other games, every shot and move counts, making you guess the perfect rhythm for maximum effect.

Pro tip Don’t give up early. Once the combat clicks, you’ll never want to go back to standard JRPG fights.

Visually, it oozes steampunk attitude. The world is rusty but elegant, the characters move with purpose, and every slow-motion dive looks like it came straight out of an action movie.

Final Verdict: Resonance of Fate is a masterclass in mechanical design and flair. Granted, it’s tough to learn, but once you do, it feels like discovering a secret language only true gamers understand.

7. The Last Remnant: Remastered [Massive Scale Tactical Combat Refined]

Our Score 9.0 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game JRPG (turn-based strategy) Platforms PC, Xbox 360, PS4, Nintendo Switch, iOS, Android Year of release 2008 (original), 2018 (remaster) Creator/s Square Enix (Developer & Publisher) Unique features Unique battle system where players command multiple unions of characters. Rich world-building with a deep lore centered around powerful artifacts called Remnants. Enhanced graphics and performance on the remastered version Best for Fans of traditional JRPGs seeking a complex battle system and immersive storytelling What I liked The strategic depth of commanding unions in battle kept me engaged for hours

The Last Remnant: Remastered feels like Square Enix’s most ambitious tactical experiment finally getting the respect it deserves. It’s massive and surprisingly elegant once you get into its rhythm. This game goes beyond controlling just a few heroes: you actually command entire unions of soldiers, giving orders that turn every battle into a wild dance of strategy and luck.

The system simulates large-scale warfare like no other JRPG. Teams’ positioning, morale, and timing matter more than raw power. Watching units clash, heal, and flank in sync gives a real advantage. It’s intimidating at first, but mastering it makes this a fun game.

Pro tip Don’t rush through the early fights; use them to experiment with formations and command flow. It pays off later.

The remaster smooths out the original’s rough edges, giving you faster load times, sharper visuals, and a much cleaner interface. The steampunk-inspired world still looks fantastic, full of grand cities and haunting ruins that set the perfect tone for its epic story.

Final Verdict: At the beginning, The Last Remnant: Remastered challenges how a video game handles large-scale battles, turning what feels wrong on paper into a strategic spectacle. It’s not your typical JRPG, but a battlefield commander’s dream wrapped in cinematic flair. A slow burn, but oh, so worth it.

Our Score 9.2 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Action RPG (immersive sim) Platforms PC, PS4, Xbox One, Linux, macOS Year of release 2016 Creator/s Eidos-Montreal (Developer), Square Enix (Publisher) Unique features Deep narrative choices affect the game’s world and story. Blend of stealth, combat, and RPG elements. High-quality voice acting and character development Best for Players who enjoy complex narratives and freedom in gameplay approaches What I liked The freedom to approach missions in multiple ways made each playthrough unique

Deus Ex: Mankind Divided is what happens when a stealth game lets you think like a hacker, fighter, and ghost all at once. You’re Adam Jensen, an augmented agent dropped into a city tearing itself apart over cybernetic discrimination.

Every mission gives you the freedom to approach things your way. I crawled through vents, hacked turrets, and took down guards without leaving a trace. Then replayed it, going full assault just to see how differently it all unfolded.

Pro tip Focus on hacking and stealth augments early. They open up routes, loot, and story bits you’d otherwise miss.

The level design perfectly captures the essence of an immersive sim. Every room hides a secret path or a hackable device that changes how things play out. Exploring Prague feels incredible with neon lights, shady alleys, and dense interiors packed with detail. The world reacts to your actions, and it never feels fake or forced.

Final Verdict: Mankind Divided gives players freedom like few games can. It’s smart, stylish, and deeply replayable. If you’re into tactical creativity and cyberpunk tension, this one deserves a spot in your library.

9. The Saboteur [The Stylish, Color-Coded WWII Action Sandbox]

Our Score 8.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Open-world action-adventure Platforms PC, PS3, Xbox 360 Year of release 2009 Creator/s Pandemic Studios (Developer), Electronic Arts (Publisher) Unique features Noir-inspired art style that transitions from black-and-white to color as players liberate areas. Engaging open-world combat and sabotage missions. Strong narrative set during WWII in Nazi-occupied France Best for Gamers who appreciate a mix of stealth, action, and historical storytelling What I liked The evolving visual style as I liberated Paris added a unique touch to the experience

The Saboteur throws you into Nazi-occupied Paris as Sean Devlin, an Irish race car driver turned Resistance fighter. The transformation is palpable: restoring hope and defeating the Nazis literally brings color back to the black-and-white city. Liberated districts pop with life, making every mission meaningful and satisfying.

The experience mixes stealth, parkour, and explosive action. You can scale rooftops, sneak past guards, or go full assault. Weapons, vehicles, and environmental traps give a complete approach to each objective. At every point, you navigate history, dodge patrols, or perform awesome sabotage missions.

Pro tip Use rooftops and stealth to tackle strongholds quietly. It saves ammo and keeps the city’s momentum going.

The world feels alive. Side missions, hidden collectibles, and random encounters are the treasure of exploration. The story is sharp, Sean is a charismatic lead, and the soundtrack is all about the noir WWII vibe. Watching the city come alive as you push back the occupiers is genuinely amazing.

Final Verdict: The Saboteur combines open-world freedom, great combat, and a visually striking city that reacts to your actions. Taking back Paris is an adrenaline rush like no other.

Our Score 8.4 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Action RPG Platforms PC, Xbox Year of release 2002 Creator/s Bethesda Game Studios (Developer), Bethesda Softworks (Publisher) Unique features Vast, alien-feeling open world set on Vvardenfell; deep faction systems and lore; skill-based progression with no quest markers; heavy emphasis on exploration and player discovery Best for Players who love pure exploration, dense lore, and emergent role-play What I liked The world feels foreign in the best way; every trip off the beaten path delivered memorable moments and real discovery

Morrowind throws you into the alien world of Vvardenfell and doesn’t hold your hand. You create your character, pick your skills, and then the game basically says, “Good luck.” No quest markers, no tutorials telling you exactly where to go. Everything is earned. You explore, talk to NPCs, read books, and piece together the world yourself. That’s where the magic happens.

Every corner of Vvardenfell feels alive. As a sequel in the franchise, it builds on the previous game with richer cities, politics, and factions. Wilderness areas hide monsters, treasures, and interesting lore. Combat is skill-based, so even fights with mudcrabs feel tense if you’re underprepared.

Pro tip Talk to everyone and read everything. Morrowind hides its rewards in the details.

The lore is insane. Every character, book, and letter adds layers to the world. You quickly realize that knowledge is power here: knowing the right faction, artifact, or secret passage can make all the difference.

Final Verdict: Morrowind is the purest form of Elder Scrolls. It challenges, rewards, and mesmerizes. Explore, experiment, survive. It’s a world you have to earn, and it’s worth every step.

11. Pillars of Eternity [The Pure, Modern CRPG Masterpiece]

Our Score 8.2 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Isometric CRPG (real-time with pause) Platforms PC, OS X, Linux, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch Year of release 2015 Creator/s Obsidian Entertainment (Developer), Paradox Interactive (Publisher) Unique features Faithful revival of Infinity Engine style with party-based tactics; text-heavy, reactive dialogue and quests; deep world-building and character/customization systems Best for Fans of old-school, tactical, lore-rich RPGs and players who love reading their way into the world What I liked The writing and tactical combat combine into that classic CRPG high: a mix of planning, suffering, and triumph

Pillars of Eternity grabs you from the first moment and never lets go. You step into the world of Eora, a place teeming with mysteries, factions, and hidden dangers. Every choice carries weight, every path matters, and the stakes remain intense.

The tactical, real-time-with-pause combat system requires careful planning and strategy, making each battle feel tense and satisfying. Thoughtful positioning, ability combos, and party synergy can completely turn the tide of challenging encounters.

Character creation is deep and flexible. You can shape your hero’s skills, class, and background to suit your playstyle, and the game challenges you to make meaningful choices. Exploration and interaction with the world are crucial, you’ll need curiosity and clever thinking to thrive.

Pro tip Take your time to read the lore and engage with NPCs. The depth of the world is in the details.

With its tricky maps, hidden loot, and intense pause-and-play combat, the game can remind you of amazing dungeon crawler games, making every encounter feel like a high-stakes adventure you actually want to dive into.

Final Verdict: Pillars of Eternity is a triumph of modern CRPG design. Deep stories, complex tactics, and a reactive world make this video game interesting on every level, keeping you locked in and eager to explore every corner and decision.

12. Vanquish [The Most Kinetic and Stylish Third-Person Shooter]

Our Score 8.0 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Third-person shooter/action Platforms PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, PC, PS4, Xbox One (remastered) Year of release 2010 (original) Creator/s PlatinumGames (Developer), Sega (Publisher) Unique features Rocket-slide sliding-boost mechanic that fuels hyper-fast combat; beat-’em-up pacing mixed with bullet-hell intensity; over-the-top boss fights and kinetic set pieces Best for Players who want pure, arcade-style speed and stylish shooter combat What I liked Rocket-sliding into a firefight never stopped feeling like the coolest thing I’d done all week

Vanquish is a high-octane, sci-fi third-person shooter that redefines speed and style. The rocket-slide mechanic lets you launch into cover at insane speeds, making this video game pretty fun to play solo, dodging bullets in ways that seem almost impossible.

Control Sam Gideon in his cool Augmented Reaction Suit, zipping around with insane reflexes. The dynamic cover system cranks up the difficulty, and one wrong guess can shred you fast. Every fight is intense, making this a non-stop, fast-paced video game thrill ride that encourages players to stay on the move.

Pro tip Mastering the rocket-slide mechanic is key to success. Use it to navigate the battlefield swiftly and strategically.

The combat is intense and fluid, combining traditional third-person shooting with beat ‘em up elements. You can utilize a variety of weapons and grenades, each with unique characteristics and melee attacks. The game’s pacing is relentless, with adrenaline-pumping sequences and challenging boss battles.

Final Verdict: Vanquish is a masterclass in fast-paced, stylish action. Its innovative mechanics and relentless pace make it a standout title for lovers of high-energy shooters.

13. Binary Domain [Squad-Based Trust and Engaging Action]

Our Score 7.8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Third-person shooter Platforms PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, PC Year of release 2012 Creator/s Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio (Developer), Sega (Publisher) Unique features Squad-based shooter focused on AI-driven teammate reactions, set in a flooded robotic Tokyo with adaptive enemies and a strong human-versus-machine narrative Best for Players who want a narrative-led shooter with squad dynamics and unusual tone What I liked The banter and squad interactions gave firefights actual stakes, it felt like a gritty sci-fi novel you could play

Binary Domain throws you into a near-future Tokyo overrun by rogue robots. You play as Dan Marshall, a gruff soldier investigating a company that’s secretly making human-like androids called Hollow Children.

The highlight of the game is the trust system: every choice, command, and even how you fight, affects how much your squad believes in you. And that trust changes everything: teamwork, dialogue, and even the ending.

Combat feels tight and satisfying. Blasting robots apart is pure mayhem: arms fly off, circuits spark, and you can almost feel the weight of the gunfire. You’ll crouch behind cover, bark orders, and upgrade your gear between missions. The squad system excels when trust is high. They cover you better, respond faster, and actually listen. Screw up, though, and they’ll let you feel it.

Pro tip Treat your squad well. Save them. Talk with them. Avoid friendly fire. Trust = smoother firefights and added story bits.

Visually, it’s gritty and cinematic, blending cyberpunk Tokyo streets with collapsing ruins and sterile labs. It’s not the prettiest game out there, but it has heart and way more personality than most shooters from its era.

Final Verdict: Binary Domain keeps you guessing about who’s human and who’s not, and those Hollow Children moments are wild. The trust system makes every firefight personal, turning this squad shooter into a genuinely good game with surprising heart.

14. Sunset Overdrive [Pure, Unfiltered Traversal Joy]

Our Score 8.8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Open-world action Platforms Xbox One, PC Year of release 2014 Creator/s Insomniac Games (Developer), Microsoft Studios (Publisher) Unique features Traversal is the core: wall-runs, rails, zip lines, and constant momentum; style meter rewards over-the-top kills; vibrant punk tone with irreverent gameplay Best for Players who want pure movement joy and frantic, colorful action What I liked Zipping across skyscrapers while blasting mutants never felt more alive

Sunset Overdrive makes you feel like a punk-rock superhero bouncing off rooftops at insane speed. This high-octane, open-world shooter is packed with interactive elements, pushing you to keep moving in impossible ways to maintain unstoppable momentum.

Combat is seamlessly integrated into this dynamic movement system. Players can shoot while grinding or jumping, adding a layer of fluidity to battles. The game praises stylish play, with a “style meter” that increases as players perform acrobatic feats and defeat enemies in creative ways.

The world of Sunset City is vibrant and unpredictable, filled with colorful visuals and a quirky sense of humor. The game’s sound design complements the action, blending punk rock, electronic music, and immersive audio effects that intensify during every high-energy sequence in this amazing platformer game.

Pro tip Mastering the traversal mechanics is key to success. Keep moving, chain your movements together, and you’ll find yourself effortlessly gliding through the city.

Final Verdict: Sunset Overdrive is a celebration of movement and style. Its innovative traversal system and fast-paced combat make it a standout title for fans of high-energy action games.

15. Alpha Protocol [The Ultimate Spy Choice & Consequence RPG]

Our Score 8.6 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Spy RPG / Action RPG Platforms PC, Xbox 360, PlayStation 3 Year of release 2010 Creator/s Obsidian Entertainment (Developer), Sega (Publisher) Unique features Dialogue choices shift missions, alliances, and global standing; multiple approaches to infiltration; espionage RPG with emphasis on consequence and replayability Best for Gamers who want branching spy stories where nothing is fixed What I liked Every conversation made me hold my breath, it feels like doing espionage with real weight

Alpha Protocol is a spy RPG that makes you play the role. Every mission, every conversation, every choice you make shapes the world around you. Your decisions craft the narrative, alter alliances, and determine the fate of characters and nations. This game dares you to think, make decisions, and live with the consequences.

The dialogue system is dynamic and responsive, allowing you to approach interactions with different attitudes: professional, suave, or aggressive. These choices influence how characters perceive you, opening up new paths or closing others. No conversation is just filler; each one can change the course of your mission or the entire story.

Pro tip Pay attention to your choices and their consequences. The game doesn’t let you undo mistakes, so think carefully before acting.

Combat is a mix of stealth, strategy, and action. You can go in guns blazing, sneak past enemies, or use gadgets and hacking to outsmart your foes. The game offers multiple ways to approach each situation, celebrating creativity and adaptability.

Final Verdict: Alpha Protocol is a masterclass in choice and consequence. If you’re in for intricate narratives and tactical decision-making, you will be hooked from the first mission to the last, constantly on the edge of your seat.

Our Score 8.4 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Action-adventure / Platformer Platforms PS3, Xbox 360, PC Year of release 2010 Creator/s Ninja Theory (Developer), Namco Bandai Games (Publisher) Unique features Strong dual-character mechanics with Monkey & Trip synergy; cinematic platforming and combat; emotional storytelling with a focus on character bond Best for Players who love narrative-driven action with heart What I liked The chemistry between characters turned every fight and cutscene into something meaningful

Enslaved: Odyssey to the West is a visually stunning, linear action-adventure centered on the bond between its two leads. You play as Monkey, agile and tough, helping Trip, a tech-savvy woman, navigate a ruined world. Trust, survival, and teamwork drive every step, making their relationship the heart of the game.

Gameplay blends fluid platforming, fast-paced combat, and clever puzzles. Monkey’s staff doubles as melee and ranged weapons, while many puzzles rely on coordinating with Trip. Timing and strategy are crucial, especially when using their unique abilities together to overcome obstacles.

Pro tip Watch the dynamic between Monkey and Trip. Their evolving bond affects both story and gameplay strategies.

The environments are breathtaking. You’ll find lush landscapes that collide with the remnants of civilization, with each area brimming with life and character. Character animations, voice acting, and expressive cutscenes pull you deeper into their journey. The game’s pacing keeps you engaged from start to finish, balancing action, story, and exploration perfectly.

Final Verdict: Enslaved: Odyssey to the West combines stunning visuals with a heartfelt, character-driven story. For those like me who love emotional stories and action-packed adventures, this one completely pulled me in from start to finish.

17. Prey 2017 [The Systemic, Sci-Fi Sandbox on a Station]

Our Score 8.2 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Immersive sim / FPS Platforms PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One Year of release 2017 Creator/s Arkane Studios (Developer), Bethesda Softworks (Publisher) Unique features Dual-reality powers via Neuromods; open-world spaceship design; emergent gameplay, combining stealth, tactics, and alien abilities Best for Gamers who want a sci-fi sandbox with reactive systems What I liked The sense that my powers unraveled the station twisting every corner into opportunity

Prey 2017 is a masterclass in immersive sim design. Set aboard the sprawling space station Talos I, the game offers a rich, interconnected environment that celebrates exploration and creative problem-solving.

The station’s layout lets players tackle challenges in countless ways, mixing human skills with Typhon powers for inventive solutions. This freedom allows for a personalized gaming experience, where each decision can lead to vastly different outcomes.

Pro tip Experiment with the various Neuromods to tailor your abilities to your preferred playstyle. Combining Typhon powers with human skills can lead to powerful synergies.

The narrative unfolds through environmental storytelling, audio logs, and emails, providing a deep lore that enhances the player’s immersion. The Typhon enemies, with their shapeshifting abilities, add a layer of unpredictability. The game’s pacing keeps players on edge, balancing moments of quiet exploration with intense action sequences.

Final Verdict: Prey 2017 is an interesting FPS game that stands out for fans of immersive sims, offering a rich, systemic world where every choice matters. In my opinion, its blend of exploration, combat, and narrative depth is what ensures a captivating experience from start to finish.

18. Titanfall 2 [The Greatest FPS Campaign You Skipped]

Our Score 8.0 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game First-person shooter/mech hybrid Platforms PC, PS4, Xbox One Year of release 2016 Creator/s Respawn Entertainment (Developer), Electronic Arts (Publisher) Unique features Seamless pilot + Titan combat transitions, parkour and wall-running mobility, narrative bond between pilot & mech, mission design that mixes small-scale stealth and large mech set-pieces Best for Players who want high-octane FPS with epic scale and emotional stakes What I liked That moment when BT talks over comms mid-battle made me feel connected to my mech; it stopped being a tool and became a partner

Titanfall 2 delivers the most exhilarating FPS campaign you’ve probably missed. The game masterfully blends high-speed parkour with intense mech combat for a dynamic gaming experience throughout each level of the campaign.

The standout mission, Effect and Cause, showcases innovative time-shifting mechanics that redefine level design and player interaction. The emotional bond between Pilot Jack Cooper and his Titan, BT-7274, is developed through gameplay, not just cutscenes. Their camaraderie enhances the narrative, making every mission personal and impactful.

Pro tip Mastering wall-running and utilizing the grappling hook can significantly enhance your mobility and combat effectiveness.

Every scene looks incredible, too. Explosions burst with detail, and environments, from burned-out cities to alien jungles, are packed with color and motion. The visuals keep up perfectly with the game’s speed, so even in the most intense moments, everything stays sharp, stylish, and ridiculously fun to watch in action.

Final Verdict: Titanfall 2 delivers nonstop adrenaline. Riding with BT through its wild time-shifting missions and fast-paced firefights is what I liked most; it’s everything I want in an FPS.

19. Okami [A Masterpiece of Interactive Art]

Our Score 7.8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Action-adventure / stylized open world Platforms PS2, Wii, PC; HD versions on PS3, PS4, Xbox One, NIntendo Switch Year of release 2006 Creator/s Clover Studio (Developer), Capcom (Publisher) Unique features Celestial Brush mechanics fuse art and gameplay, puzzles and combat tied into ink-painting aesthetics, Japanese mythology and world that “paints itself” as you restore it Best for Players who value beauty, creativity, and immersive atmosphere over flashy mechanics What I liked I loved drawing a vine mid-combat to rescue myself, it felt like I was wielding magic in paint

Okami is one of those hidden gems that gets you right in the creative soul. You play as Amaterasu, the sun goddess in wolf form, running, jumping, and slashing through a world that literally looks like it was painted with ink.

The Celestial Brush lets you literally draw your way through obstacles, manipulate enemies, and unleash stunning attacks. Every encounter is a chance to create, and one of the reasons why Okami stands out as an interesting puzzle game.

Combat is fast, fluid, and oddly elegant. Instead of just mashing buttons, you strategize, time your brush strokes, and chain attacks to keep things flowing. Using the environment creatively becomes part of the fun, and there’s always a satisfying “aha” moment when your brush skill turns the tide.

Pro tip Don’t be afraid to experiment with every Celestial Brush technique. Some of the most fun moments come from discovering wild, unintended combos.

The visuals are jaw-dropping. Landscapes, towns, and enemies all feel like living paintings, full of beautiful colors and life. And the soundtrack? It perfectly matches the world, mixing traditional Japanese instruments with cinematic flair.

Final Verdict: Okami is an unforgettable ride of art and action. For anyone who loves exploration, creativity, and pure adventure, this underrated adventure will stick with you long after you finish.

20. The Medium [The Unique Dual-Reality Horror]

Our Score 7.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Psychological horror / dual-reality exploration Platforms PC, Xbox Series X|S, PS5, macOS, Nintendo Switch Year of release 2021 Creator/s Bloober Team (Developer & Publisher) Unique features Dual-world gameplay: simultaneous navigation of real and spiritual realms, puzzles that span both dimensions, constant tension from shifting realities Best for Gamers who want horror that makes them think and feel uneasy in every moment What I liked Exploring two realities at once, every shadow and sound felt amplified; it’s a horror game that lingers

The Medium is a psychological horror game that dares to be different. You play as Marianne, a psychic who can exist in both the real world and the spirit world simultaneously. This dual-reality mechanic is the core of the gameplay.

The game splits your screen, allowing you to navigate and solve puzzles in both realms at once, creating a unique and immersive experience. It captures that eerie psychological tension that fans of the greatest Silent Hill games have been craving for years.

Pro tip Mastering the dual-reality mechanic is key. Pay attention to how actions in one world affect the other to solve complex puzzles.

The atmosphere is thick with tension, enhanced by haunting sound design co-crafted by Akira Yamaoka of Silent Hill fame. The environments are meticulously built, drawing inspiration from classic psychological horror games.

Final Verdict: The Medium offers a fresh take on horror, blending innovative gameplay with a compelling narrative. It’s a must-play for those seeking a deeper, more cerebral horror experience.

My Overall Verdict

In my opinion, some amazing single-player games are made for the curious: the explorers who crave something different from the usual blockbusters. If you’re a seasoned gamer tired of mainstream noise, these are your best entry points into the world of underrated greatness.

For story-driven thrill seekers, start with Spec Ops: The Line. This haunting, emotionally charged shooter turns the genre inside out and questions why you do it instead of just making you pull the trigger.

If you’re into deep mechanics and tactical decision-making, Alpha Protocol offers a spy RPG where every dialogue choice can reshape your mission and alliances. It’s clunky at times, but that’s part of its charm: it’s ambitious, and truly reactive.

For those who value artistry and atmosphere over hype, Okami stands tall as one of the most beautiful and original action-adventure games ever made, even inspiring a sequel that brought more heroes into its mythic world.

Each of these titles proves that “underrated” doesn’t mean “unworthy.” Dive in, and you might just discover your next all-time favorite.

FAQs

What is the most underrated game?

Spec Ops: The Line often takes the crown. It looks like a typical military shooter but hides a dark, psychological story about morality and war that few players forget.

What is the most unpopular game?

“Unpopular” can mean overlooked rather than bad. I think Alpha Protocol fits that perfectly. Its clunky gameplay masked one of the most reactive, choice-driven spy stories ever made.

What are underrated Switch games?

Astral Chain, SteamWorld Dig 2, and Baba Is You top the list. Each offers something distinct: flashy action, clever exploration, and genius puzzle design. They may not have massive followings, but they’re some of the most satisfying experiences on the Switch.

What underrated Xbox games are there?

Sunset Overdrive and Lost Odyssey top the list. They showcase Xbox’s creative range: from wild, kinetic open-world chaos to heartfelt, classic JRPG storytelling.