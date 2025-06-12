Best Mario Games in 2025: Top Titles You Need to Play

When we talk about the best Mario games, we’re looking into decades of pure gaming joy. From classic side-scrollers to full-blown open-world adventures, he’s been jumping, power-upping, and saving the day since the ‘80s.

Over the years, Mario’s been in hundreds of games, starred in TV shows, and even made it to the big screen with the 2023 Super Mario Bros. Movie. And somehow, our favorite Italian plumber is still going strong on a Game Boy, with more games in the pipeline and no signs of slowing down.

But let’s be real, what keeps us coming back are those unforgettable platformers. And with the 40th anniversary of the new Super Mario Bros. coming up in September, there’s no better time to celebrate Mario’s greatest hits.

So we sat down, had a few arguments, relived some epic levels, and finally narrowed it down. Here’s our handpicked list of the 10 best Mario games of all time, the ones that truly capture the magic of Nintendo’s mustachioed hero.

Our Top Picks for Mario Games

The best Mario games stand out for their polished gameplay, creative level design, and timeless fun. These titles showcase Nintendo’s ability to blend innovation with classic platforming and multiplayer. Let’s see a few games that make the top five category.

Super Mario Odyssey (2017) – A groundbreaking 3D platformer with inventive hat mechanics and an expansive Super Mario world. New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe (2019) – Brings classic 2D Mario platforming action to the Switch, featuring enhanced visuals and multiplayer fun for up to four players. Super Mario 3D World (2013) – Offers large, colorful levels and exciting multiplayer action with unique power-ups.

Ready to see more? Scroll down to check out the full list and find out how many Mario games stood the test of time.

10 Best Mario Games You Need To Keep on Your Radar

Mario games are the gold standard. For nearly 40 years, Nintendo has been fine-tuning the magic. They deliver video games packed with tight controls, iconic level design, and a ton of charm, like Yoshi games, or even some arcade game titles.

The titles we’re about to show you aren’t just fan favorites; they’ve raised the bar for the whole genre. So if you’re looking for the best Super Mario games to get into or rediscover, this list is where the real adventure begins.

Let’s-a go.

1. Super Mario Odyssey [Best Super Mario Land Game]

Platforms Nintendo Switch Year of release 2017 Developer Nintendo EPD Average playtime 12–20 hours Best for Fans of open-world games and 3D platformers Unique features Innovative hat mechanic, vibrant worlds, seamless gameplay

Super Mario Odyssey brought our favorite plumber into the new generation of fantastic open-world games. Mario was sent on a globe-trotting adventure that felt fresh yet very familiar. The standout feature? Mario’s new hat, Cappy, lets him possess objects and enemies in this Super Mario land.

But what really makes Super Mario Odyssey shine is its great game feel. Not since Mario 64 has a 3D platformer played this smoothly while looking so stunning. Anyhow, the experience is both thrilling and nostalgic, almost like you play it on Game Boy Advance.

2. New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe [Best 2D Side-Scrolling Mario Game for Switch]

Platforms Nintendo Switch Year of release 2019 Developer Nintendo Average playtime ~10-15 hours for the main story Best for Family-friendly multiplayer fun and classic 2D platforming action Unique features New Super Luigi U expansion, multiple playable characters, and local multiplayer for up to four players

New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe is a fresh spin on classic Mario side-scrolling fun! In this upgraded adventure, you’ll join Mario, Luigi, and pals as they dash, bounce, and wall-jump their way through over 160 colorful levels. Play solo or grab up to three friends for chaotic co-op multiplayer – perfect for family game nights or quick pick-up-and-play sessions.

The game also packs in the New Super Luigi U expansion, offering an extra challenge with trickier levels and faster gameplay. Whether you’re a seasoned platformer pro or just love goofing around with pals, this game promises heaps of laughs and classic Mushroom Kingdom charm.

3. Super Mario 3D World [Best Multiplayer Mario Game for Wii U & Switch]

Platforms Wii U, Nintendo Switch Year of release 2013 (Wii U), 2021 (Switch) Developer Nintendo Average playtime 15-20 hours Best for Fans of cooperative multiplayer and creative platforming Unique features Multiplayer co-op, cat suit power-up, Double Cherry cloning mechanic

Not only is Super Mario 3D World one of the very best games on the Wii U, but it’s also one of Mario’s greatest adventures. Building on the diorama feel of Super Mario 3D Land, it offers bigger stages, cool puzzles, and constantly changing aesthetics that keep things fresh.

Playing with up to three friends turns this into one of the best multiplayer experiences in the series. Plus, classic power-ups return alongside new favorites, like the iconic cat Mario suit and the mind-blowing Double Cherry that clones your character.

Once you’ve tried it, your Mario adventures will never feel the same.

4. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe [Best Super Mario Kart Game for Nintendo Switch]

Platforms Nintendo Switch Year of release 2017 Developer Nintendo Average playtime 20-30 hours Best for Fans of fast-paced racing games and multiplayer fun Unique features Extensive roster, Booster Course Pass DLC, refined karting mechanics

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is, hands-down, the best-selling Mario game on Switch, and for good reason. It’s the ultimate Mario Kart track experience, packed with dozens of racers, courses, and finely tuned karting action. It’s among some of the greatest racing games ever.

With the full Booster Course Pass now available, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe delivers a staggering 96 tracks – spanning decades of Mario Kart history and fan favorites from across the globe. It’s the most complete and refined entry yet, a true celebration of the franchise.

With Mario Kart World already available, it’s clear Nintendo will have to get creative to outdo the gold standard they’ve already set.

5. Super Mario Maker 2 [Best Mario Level Creation Game for Nintendo Switch]

Platforms Nintendo Switch Year of release 2019 Developer Nintendo Average playtime 30+ hours Best for Creative players and Mario fans who love level design Unique features Level creation tools, massive online community, user-generated content

Super Mario Maker 2 is the ultimate digital toolbox for Mario fans who want to design, share, and play their own 2D Mario levels. While it has a single-player campaign, the real fun lies in its creative level-building features.

Players have used this freedom to craft everything from musical masterpieces inside levels to brutal, Kaizo-style challenges that push even the best Mario players to their limits. It’s a fantastic way to experience Mario in endless new ways.

6. Paper Mario [Best Mario RPG for Nintendo 64]

Platforms Nintendo 64 Year of release 2000 Developer Intelligent Systems Average playtime 25-30 hours Best for Fans of Mario RPGs and charming visuals Unique features Paper-cutout art style, turn-based battles, rhythmic combat inputs

Paper Mario brings a unique and charming paper-cutout art style to the Super Mario world, creating gorgeous 3D dioramas full of richly textured geometry.

It’s visually delightful, standing out alongside classics like Yoshi’s Island for its creativity. Definitely one of the best RPG games you can get your hands out.

Gameplay-wise, it builds on the approachable Super Mario RPG formula with rhythmic battle inputs that keep you engaged. Its story carries a more wistful and heartfelt tone compared to many other Mario RPGs, adding emotional depth to the whimsical adventure.

7. Mario & Luigi: Brothership [Best Mario RPG for Nintendo Switch]

Platforms Nintendo Switch Year of release 2023 Developer AlphaDream, Next Level Games Average playtime 30-40 hours Best for Fans of turn-based Mario RPGs Unique features Deep combat tactics, acrobatic moves, and seafaring adventure

Mario & Luigi: Brothership is the latest in the fan-favorite Mario & Luigi RPG series. This brings back turn-based action where the Bros use hammer thwacks and acrobatic leaps to fight enemies. The combat is deeper and more tactical than ever, and the animations and playable characters look great, just like other Luigi games.

Brothership looks great from the jump. The colorful art style and super-expressive animations make every island feel fun and full of personality – it’s a joy just to explore.

The adventure is a big one, and while things can slow down a bit with some backtracking or long-winded dialogue, those moments don’t really drag it down. Overall, it’s a charming ride that fans will really enjoy.

8. Mario Strikers: Battle League [Best Mario Sports Kingdom Battle Game]

Platforms Nintendo Switch Year of release 2022 Developer Next Level Games Average playtime 10-20 hours Best for Fans of chaotic, fast-paced sports games Unique features Over-the-top soccer action, character taunts, and multiplayer fun

Mario Strikers: Battle League brings Mario and friends back to the soccer pitch with a wild, over-the-top twist. What really sets it apart are the hilarious in-game taunts and outrageous cutscenes, like Wario butt-slamming the ball into oblivion, which is just classic chaotic fun.

The gameplay is fast-paced and full of energy, perfect for both solo sessions and competitive multiplayer. If you want a Mario sports game with plenty of personality and laughs, this is the one to pick.

9. Mario Party Superstars [Best Super Mario Party Game for Nintendo Switch]

Platforms Nintendo Switch Year of release 2021 Developer Nd Cube Average playtime 15-25 hours Best for Social gamers, party game fans Unique features Classic Mario Party boards and minigames, easy controls, multiplayer fun

Mario Party Superstars is my go-to whenever a social gathering calls for some friendly competition. It’s not about flashy new features, but rather a loving throwback, pulling together the best boards and minigames from across the series.

The simple, retro-style controls make it accessible to everyone, whether you’re a hardcore gamer or just a kid having fun on an iPad. It’s basically a Mario Party hall of fame, and might be the only one you really need these days. Also, it reminds me a bit of the Super Mario Sunshine game – bright, playful, and full of that classic Nintendo magic.

10. Super Mario Party Jamboree [Best Mario Party Game with Online Multiplayer]

Platforms Nintendo Switch Year of release 2023 Developer Nd Cube Average playtime 15-30 hours Best for Mario Party fans, online multiplayer lovers Unique features New boards and modes, Pro Rules to reduce luck, 20-player online Koopathlon mode

Super Mario Party Jamboree is easily the best Mario Party experience on the Nintendo Switch Online if you’re after fresh content and more control over the game’s luck factor. The new Pro Rules tone down the random elements, making the game less frustrating and more skill-based.

Plus, Koopathlon mode takes things online with a wild 20-player battle, perfect if you can’t get your friends together in person but still want that Mario Party original game vibe.

FAQs

What is the best Mario game?

According to most fans, the best Mario game is Super Mario Odyssey for its open-world feel, unique hat mechanic, and pure platforming joy that appeals to both longtime fans and new players.

What is the very first Mario game?

Though Mario became really famous with Super Mario Bros in 1985, Donkey Kong (1981), where Mario was first introduced as “Jumpman,” was where it all began.