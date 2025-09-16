18 Games Like Raft: Top Survival & Crafting Picks in 2025

If you loved Raft, you’ve probably asked yourself what to play next. The search for games like Raft is all about finding that same mix of survival, crafting, and discovery that keeps you hooked for hours. You want the tension of gathering resources before night falls, the challenge of building something out of nothing, and the thrill of exploring dangerous environments with friends.

This review is here to help. We’ve put together 18 survival games that capture the same feeling Raft delivers while adding their own twists. Some throw you into vast oceans or harsh wilderness, others test your teamwork against tough enemies, but all of them promise that same addictive loop of gathering, crafting, and surviving.

Our Top Picks for Games Like Raft

Some survival games come close to matching Raft’s mix of crafting, tension, and teamwork. Out of all the options, these five stand above the rest for how well they capture that same feeling.

Stranded Deep (2015) – You start stranded on a tiny island after a plane crash, armed with almost nothing. Crafting rafts, spears, and shelters while fighting off sharks and storms makes survival feel immediate and personal, just like in Raft. Subnautica (2014) – This one takes the ocean theme further by sending you into alien waters. Exploring the deep sea, managing oxygen, and building underwater bases adds a layer of mystery and danger that keeps you pushing deeper into the unknown. Green Hell (2018) – Set in the Amazon rainforest, Green Hell focuses on realism. Tracking calories, treating wounds, and even fighting off hallucinations turns survival into a psychological challenge, perfect if you want something harsher than Raft. Astroneer (2019) – Instead of the sea, Astroneer places you on colorful planets. Digging into alien soil, reshaping terrain, and linking resources with oxygen tethers gives you freedom to experiment, appealing to players who enjoy Raft’s creativity but want a fresh setting. Valheim (2023) – With its Viking-inspired world, Valheim shines in co-op. Gathering resources, building bases, and taking down massive bosses feels rewarding, especially with friends. It offers the same loop of progress and danger that makes Raft so addictive.

These five are the strongest starting points if you’re looking for your next survival adventure. But there’s plenty more ahead, so keep reading to discover all 18 games worth trying.

18 Games Like Raft: Craft Your Way To Survival

1. Stranded Deep [Best Ocean Survival Game With Sharks and Crafting]

Our Score 10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, macOS, Microsoft Windows, Linux Creator/s Beam Team Games, Beam Team Publishing Average Playtime Around 25–60 hours, depending on survival style

After a plane crash leaves you stranded in the middle of the Pacific Ocean, Stranded Deep throws you into a fight mission for survival and your life where every choice shapes your fate. The world is procedurally generated, meaning no two islands or seas are ever the same, and each run demands new strategies in this best survival game.

You’ll scavenge wrecks, craft tools, and slowly piece together shelters, rafts, and even advanced creations like a gyrocopter. Survival goes beyond building. You need to manage health, hunger, thirst, and exposure, which adds weight to even the simplest daily tasks.

One day might be spent fishing for food, while another could see you patching wounds, farming potatoes, or braving storms at sea. The atmosphere balances calm beauty with constant risk: sunsets and clear waters quickly turn into wild weather and close encounters with sharks or whales.

Open-world survival across a procedurally generated oceanic archipelago makes Stranded Deep a strong match for players who love Raft’s loop of gathering, crafting, and enduring.

My Verdict: It keeps you on edge while rewarding creativity and persistence, making every hour feel like a battle you’ve genuinely fought to win.

2. Subnautica [Top High-Pressure Survival Game in an Alien Ocean]

Our Score 9.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Android, iOS, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, GeForce Now, Microsoft Windows, macOS Creator/s Unknown Worlds Entertainment Average Playtime 30–70 hours depending on exploration depth

Subnautica begins with a crash landing on an alien ocean planet, and survival means heading straight into the depths. The world stretches from shallow coral reefs to volcanic trenches, bioluminescent rivers, and endless cave systems, each hiding both beauty and danger.

Exploration is tied to managing oxygen, collecting resources, and slowly building the equipment needed to go deeper. Bases on the sea floor act as safe havens, while submarines and diving suits open the way to uncharted zones.

Every layer of the ocean feels alive. Peaceful fish swim in schools while predators stalk the shadows, forcing you to decide when to fight and when to flee. Resource gathering feeds directly into crafting; one dive might bring food and water, while another might yield rare minerals for advanced gear.

As progress continues, the story unfolds through wreckage and mysterious alien structures, hinting at what happened on this strange planet. The visuals lean heavily on vibrant colors and glowing bioluminescence, making exploration as breathtaking as it is unsettling.

My Verdict: Subnautica is a perfect choice for Raft fans who want the same balance of scavenging, crafting, and survival, but in a setting that feels truly otherworldly.

3. Green Hell [Best Jungle Survival Game With Realistic Difficulty]

Our Score 9.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Microsoft Windows, GeForce Now Creator/s Creepy Jar Average Playtime 25–80 hours depending on playstyle

Green Hell drops you deep into the Amazon rainforest, a setting that feels as dangerous as it is alive. The game isn’t about simple crafting, it’s about surviving the harshest conditions nature can throw at you.

Every action has consequences: eating the wrong mushroom can poison you, untreated wounds can fester, and exhaustion can break your focus. The jungle itself becomes an opponent, with unpredictable weather, hostile wildlife, and your own mind working against you.

Players spend their time foraging for food, building shelters, and crafting tools from wood, stone, and vines. Hunting animals provides much-needed nutrition, but staying alive also means keeping track of hydration, carbohydrates, protein, and fats. There’s also a psychological layer, prolonged isolation or constant stress leads to hallucinations, turning survival into both a physical and mental challenge.

Visually, the game leans on gritty realism: dense vegetation, muddy rivers, and eerie nights create an atmosphere that feels oppressive yet authentic. A hardcore tropical jungle survival sim with realistic health, nutrition, and psychological mechanics, Green Hell appeals to players who want a test of endurance that feels brutally authentic.

My Verdict: It rewards patience and careful planning, offering an experience that’s less about relaxation and more about pushing your limits against one of Earth’s harshest environments.

4. Astroneer [Hardcore Space Survival With Chill Exploration Vibes]

Our Score 9.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows, Xbox Cloud Gaming, GeForce Now Creator/s System Era Softworks Average Playtime 30–100 hours depending on exploration and building focus

Astroneer takes survival away from the oceans and jungles and instead places you on colorful alien planets spread across a vast solar system. The goal is not just staying alive but thriving through exploration, resource management, and base-building.

With the unique Terrain Tool, players can reshape the land itself, digging tunnels, sculpting surfaces, or carving pathways to uncover hidden resources. This mechanic sets it apart, turning the environment into both a canvas and a challenge that you can play on the best gaming monitor.

Progress comes from building modular bases, setting up automation systems, and linking power networks to keep everything running. You might craft vehicles to cross massive planets, set up extractors to automate mining, or create rail systems that tie your network together.

Despite the vibrant art style and playful look, the game hides real depth: biomes differ drastically, and venturing underground into vast cave systems brings its own risks and rewards. A colorful, sandbox space exploration game with terrain-deforming mechanics at its core, Astroneer is perfect for players who enjoyed Raft’s crafting and teamwork but want a more creative, lighthearted take.

My Verdict: Its mix of freedom, cooperation, and experimentation makes it stand out as one of the most approachable survival titles.

5. Valheim [Norse-Themed Survival Game With Boss Battles and Co-op]

Our Score 9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms macOS, Linux, Microsoft Windows, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, GeForce Now Creator/s Iron Gate AB, published by Coffee Stain Publishing Average Playtime 40–150 hours depending on progression and co-op play

Valheim takes survival to the realm of Norse mythology, dropping players into a procedurally generated world known as the Tenth World, something like the top simulation games. Designed for solo play or groups of up to ten, the game blends crafting, combat, and exploration with a sense of mythic scale. You gather resources to build shelters, forge weapons, and prepare meals, but survival also means venturing into the unknown to face hostile creatures and massive bosses.

The building system lets you construct everything from modest huts to sprawling Viking halls, with mechanics like structural integrity and ventilation adding depth to construction. Combat is stamina-based, encouraging timing and preparation rather than button-mashing. The world itself feels alive, misty forests, frozen mountains, and stormy seas all provide unique resources, enemies, and challenges.

Co-op elevates the experience, as teamwork is often the key to overcoming both environmental threats and the epic bosses tied to progression. A Viking-themed survival sandbox with procedural worlds, cooperative play, and unforgettable boss battles, Valheim appeals to Raft fans who want survival mechanics with a grander, more mythical scale.

My Verdict: It rewards patience, collaboration, and exploration, while always pushing you toward the next epic fight.

6. Sunkenland [Post-Apocalyptic Ocean Survival With PvE and Raids]

Our Score 9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Microsoft Windows Creator/s Vector3 Studio Average Playtime 25–80 hours depending on exploration and co-op play

Sunkenland imagines a post-apocalyptic Earth where rising seas have swallowed cities with secrets, leaving only scattered islands and half-submerged ruins. Survival here means scavenging the remains of the old world while defending yourself from raiders and mutants. Players spend their time diving into sunken skyscrapers, collecting rare resources, and transforming scraps into tools, weapons, and vehicles.

Exploration extends below the surface, where dark waters hide both valuable technology and lurking dangers. On the surface, you’ll engage in clan warfare, fortify defenses with traps and turrets, and expand your territory piece by piece on your top gaming laptop.

The game’s oceanic survival focus makes it stand out. Its mix of deep-sea exploration, crafting, and constant underwater tension provides a harsher, more combat-driven spin on the Raft formula.

My Verdict: Sunkenland offers a world where every dive could be your last, and every base you build feels like a true stronghold against the apocalypse.

7. 7 Days to Die [Zombie Survival Game With Base Defense and Crafting]

Our Score 9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Microsoft Windows, macOS, Linux, GeForce Now Creator/s The Fun Pimps Average Playtime 50–200 hours depending on world size and progression

7 Days to Die blends zombie survival, crafting secrets, and tower defense into the best sandbox game experience. Set in a post-apocalyptic wasteland, the game challenges players to scavenge resources, craft weapons, and build defenses against relentless hordes of undead.

Daily life is split between exploring cities, looting ruins, farming, and upgrading fortifications. Combat relies heavily on crafted gear and modded weapons, while survival depends on food, water, and careful planning. The game’s voxel-based world means nearly everything can be destroyed or reshaped, letting players design elaborate forts, underground bunkers, or towering castles to withstand sieges.

The aesthetic is gritty and harsh, with sprawling forests, deserts, and decaying towns that all feel dangerous. Community discussions often highlight the sheer freedom of playstyles, some players go full RPG survival, others lean into base defense engineering, and many just enjoy the chaos of surviving co-op blood moon nights.

My Verdict: A zombie survival sandbox genre that combines crafting, base-building, and tower defense, 7 Days to Die is ideal for Raft fans who want a more combat-heavy challenge while still enjoying progression through crafting and construction.

8. Conan Exiles [Savage Survival Game Set in the World of Conan]

Our Score 8.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Microsoft Windows, GeForce Now Creator/s Funcom Average Playtime 40–200 hours depending on progression and multiplayer

Conan Exiles drops players into the savage Exiled Lands, a brutal open-world top-down action RPG game inspired by the universe of Conan the Barbarian. After being cut down from the “corpse tree,” you start with nothing and must fight to survive sandstorms, freezing mountains, and hostile beasts. The game combines survival mechanics with RPG progression, allowing you to hunt, build, and fight your way toward dominance.

Activities span from crafting shelters and weapons to commanding thralls and even summoning godlike avatars in large-scale battles. The building system is versatile, letting you construct simple huts or entire fortified cities piece by piece. Combat is fast-paced and violent, mixing melee weapons, ranged attacks, and sorcery.

A community favorite aspect is the freedom of choice: players can engage in solo survival, cooperative play, or PvP sieges, each offering a very different experience. Visually, the game leans into gritty realism with deserts, swamps, and snowy peaks, all designed to make the Exiled Lands feel as dangerous as they are alive.

My Verdict: An open-world survival RPG genre set in a barbarian world with crafting, exploration, and PvP, Conan Exiles appeals to players who enjoy harsh environments and the freedom to dominate through skill, strength, or strategy.

9. The Long Dark [Best Solo Survival Game in a Frozen Apocalypse]

Our Score 8.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, macOS, Linux, Microsoft Windows, GeForce Now Creator/s Hinterland Studio Inc. Average Playtime Around 40–100 hours depending on mode and playstyle

The Long Dark drops you into a frozen Canadian wilderness after a geomagnetic disaster, where every step is a fight for survival. Unlike most survival titles, there are no zombies or mutants, just you, the cold, and the unforgiving landscape.

Managing hunger, fatigue, warmth, and calories becomes a constant balancing act, with every action carrying a cost. Exploration is deliberate and tense, with wolves, bears, and moose as ever-present threats, while limited resources push you to make tough choices.

Visually, the game takes a stylized yet bleak approach, with muted palettes and stark landscapes that highlight the solitude of survival. Community players on Reddit often praise the “no hand-holding” design, which forces careful planning and punishes recklessness.

My Verdict: Fans love this game because it captures the pure essence of isolation and survival genre, making every decision matter in a way that few other titles achieve.

10. Rust [Most Competitive Survival Game With Intense PvP]

Our Score 8.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Windows, macOS, PlayStation 4, Xbox One Creator/s Facepunch Studios Average Playtime 40-80 hours (depends on servers and playstyle)

Rust throws you into the wild with nothing but a rock and a torch. From that moment on, survival is entirely up to you. You’ll need to gather resources, build shelter, and craft weapons, all while avoiding (or ambushing) other players who want exactly what you have.

PvP is intense, unforgiving, and often unpredictable, making every encounter feel personal. What makes Rust stand out is its brutal realism and chaotic player dynamics. One moment you’re peacefully farming mushrooms, the next you’re gunned down by a fully geared clan.

My Verdict: The tension never stops, but neither does the satisfaction when you finally take control of a server. If you’re into hardcore survival with raw competition and massive replayability, Rust is essential.

11. Don’t Starve Together [Stylized Co-Op Survival With Dark Humor]

Our Score 8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Windows, macOS, Linux, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch Creator/s Klei Entertainment Average Playtime 30–150 hours depending on playstyle and server settings

Don’t Starve Together throws players into a twisted, hand-drawn wilderness where survival is brutal and nothing is explained, similar to the favorite game like Rust. You’ll need to gather materials, craft tools, cook food, and avoid going insane, all while hostile creatures and the environment try to kill you. The game’s signature challenge comes from how little it holds your hand. Players learn by doing, failing, and then trying again.

The world is full of seasonal threats, random events, and punishing bosses, so building a safe and sustainable camp becomes a key goal. The game’s permadeath system adds high stakes, especially in multiplayer where one player’s mistake can doom the group. Its sketchy, gothic art style makes every moment feel both charming and tense.

My Verdict: A unique take on the best co-op game that mixes stylized visuals with harsh mechanics, Don’t Starve Together is ideal for Raft fans looking for a more unforgiving and mysterious challenge, especially if they enjoy learning the hard way.

12. Sea of Thieves [Best Pirate Adventure Game With Naval Exploration]

Our Score 8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Xbox Series X, Windows, PlayStation 5 Creator/s Rare Ltd. Average Playtime 50–200 hours depending on goals and crew activity

Sea of Thieves drops players into an open-ended top pirate game where the goal is simple: sail, loot, and survive together, the perfect game like Valheim. You’ll take command of a ship (alone or with friends) and explore a shared world full of rival crews, sea monsters, and buried treasure.

Every voyage unfolds differently, maybe you’re fighting a Megalodon, maybe you’re getting robbed by another crew, or maybe you’re singing shanties with strangers at an outpost. The game thrives on unscripted chaos, where PvE and PvP constantly intertwine.

Combat is real-time and clunky in the best way, sailing feels weighty and physical, and teamwork is essential to success. The cartoonish water effects, storm systems, and day-night lighting make each journey feel cinematic.

A perfect fit for Raft or Valheim players who crave emergent multiplayer storytelling with an oceanic twist, where every mistake becomes a memory, and every voyage tells its own tale.

13. Spiritfarer [Cozy Management Game About Death and Farewells]

Our Score 8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Nintendo Switch, Android, PlayStation 4, macOS, Xbox One, iOS, Linux, Windows Creator/s Thunder Lotus Games Average Playtime 30–50+ hours depending on completion goals

Spiritfarer is the greatest cozy game where you ferry lost souls to the afterlife, one heartfelt goodbye at a time. You play as Stella, a gentle guide for spirits crossing over, accompanied by her cat Daffodil. You’ll build and customize a boat, sail to strange islands, harvest resources, and forge bonds with quirky spirits who join your ferry.

The gameplay loop blends light platforming, resource management, and story-driven progression, all wrapped in a stunning hand-drawn art style that looks like an animated movie in motion. Where Spiritfarer really shines is its tone and theme. The game takes death, a topic rarely touched in games, and transforms it into a peaceful, reflective experience filled with love, food, laughter, and memories.

My Verdict: For fans of Raft or Stardew Valley who want something gentler and more meaningful, Spiritfarer offers a slow, soulful ride through themes of love, grief, and letting go.

14. Flotsam [Floating City Builder With Waterworld Survival Themes]

Our Score 7.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Windows, macOS Creator/s Pajama Llama Games Average Playtime 15–30 hours depending on exploration and build pace

Flotsam is a colorful city-building survival sim set in a post-apocalyptic, waterlogged world where your town floats across the ocean. Instead of building on land, you construct your town atop scavenged debris, floating platforms, plastic scraps, driftwood, and remnants of the old world.

Your crew of quirky drifters must gather food, distill water, rescue stranded people, and recycle ocean trash into tools and buildings. The game’s cheerful visual aesthetic contrasts its survival roots, featuring a bright, saturated palette, clear skies, and an upbeat tone that makes the apocalypse feel strangely wholesome.

Despite the scary visuals, dangers still exist: polluted zones, food scarcity, illness, and unexpected weather events. What sets Flotsam apart is how it lets your entire city move, you’re not stuck in one place. Once an area runs dry, raise anchor and tow your whole base toward new waters and discoveries.

My Verdict: Flotsam’s mix of lighthearted tone and strategic complexity, especially those who want something more mobile and modular.

15. Palworld [Creature-Taming Survival Game With Farming and Guns]

Our Score 7.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Windows, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5 Creator/s Pocketpair Average Playtime 30–80 hours (with massive replay value in multiplayer and breeding)

Palworld is an open-world survival-crafting adventure where you collect and weaponize adorable creatures called Pals, then make them mine, farm, build, or fight for you in this best strategy game. While it looks like Pokémon at first glance, Palworld takes a far darker turn.

Players engage in combat, exploration, base-building, and genetic Pal breeding while navigating a harsh world full of poachers, deadly biomes, and moral choices. You can even eat your own Pals if you’re desperate enough.

Visually, Palworld combines a vibrant, cel-shaded anime style with detailed environments and over-the-top combat animations. Mount your Pals to fly, swim, or ride through vast landscapes, or throw them into factories to automate electricity, food, or weapons.

Every Pal has unique passive skills, work efficiency, and battle traits, which leads to deep strategy in both base logistics and PvE/PvP combat. Multiplayer support includes up to 4 players co-op or 32 players on a server, with full trading and battling mechanics. It’s chaos, it’s adorable, it’s borderline dystopian, and it works.

My Verdict: Palworld hooks players with its wild mix of cuteness and cruelty, perfect for fans of Pokémon, ARK, and automation sims who want something utterly unpredictable.

16. V Rising [Vampire-Themed Survival Game With Base Building]

Our Score 7.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Windows, PlayStation 5 Creator/s Stunlock Studios Average Playtime 30–100+ hours (massive replay via PvP, base raids, and updates)

V Rising is a vampire-themed and greatest open-world game that blends base-building, ARPG combat, and online multiplayer chaos. You awaken as a weakened vampire in a gothic world and must feed, craft, build, and fight your way to power.

Players gather resources by night, hunt humans for blood types that grant unique perks, and build sprawling castles as their base of operations. The gameplay loop involves crafting gear, raiding enemy strongholds, and slaying powerful bosses to absorb their abilities and evolve. PvE and PvP servers offer entirely different experiences, from slow, methodical building to brutal clan warfare with full loot mechanics.

V Rising’s dark fantasy aesthetic is top-tier: brooding forests, cursed villages, and haunted castles come alive with detailed isometric visuals and dynamic lighting that changes from day to deadly sunlight. The world feels alive and dangerous, especially when other players are out for blood.

My Verdict: V Rising sinks its fangs into fans of survival crafting, PvP raiding, and vampire lore. It’s addictive, atmospheric, and ruthless, perfect for players who want to build empires and burn others to ash.

17. Grounded [Backyard Survival Game With Bugs and Shrinking Fun]

Our Score 7 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Windows, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5 Creator/s Obsidian Entertainment Average Playtime 40–100+ hours (replayable with co-op, base-building, and survival modes)

Grounded is a first-person backyard survival game where you’re shrunk to the size of an ant and forced to survive in a hostile world of bugs, uncover secrets, grass blades, and lawn furniture, it’s similar to games like Palworld. You’ll gather resources, craft tools, and fend off giant insects while uncovering the strange mystery behind your miniaturization.

Gameplay revolves around daytime exploration and nighttime defense. Build fortified bases, unlock crafting stations, and upgrade gear to take on aggressive spiders, diving bell beetles, and other backyard bosses. Grounded nails the whimsical-but-dangerous aesthetic with oversized props, realistic bug animations, and surprisingly eerie lighting.

My Verdict: Grounded takes a silly concept and turns it into one of the most polished survival games around, perfect for fans of Honey I Shrunk the Kids, The Forest, and Valheim with a twist.

18. We Happy Few [Dystopian Survival Game With Drug-Fueled Paranoia]

Our Score 7 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Windows, macOS, Linux, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Cloud Gaming, GeForce Now Creator/s Compulsion Games Average Playtime 20–60+ hours (story-driven, high replay with survival mode and alternate endings)

We Happy Few is a narrative-driven survival adventure set in a drug-fueled, retrofuturistic 1960s England. You play as one of three rebellious citizens in the city of Wellington Wells, where society has chosen blissful ignorance over reality. To survive, you must sneak, craft, conform, or fight your way through a collapsing world obsessed with artificial happiness.

The core gameplay mixes exploration, stealth, survival mechanics, and resource management. You’ll scavenge supplies, craft weapons, avoid detection, and decide how to handle the deranged citizens hooked on “Joy” pills. Combat is optional, but intense when needed, especially when your cover is blown.

My Verdict: With its mix of story arcs, crafting, and moral choices, it’s perfect for fans of survival games who want their experience to feel personal, unpredictable, and just a little off-kilter.

FAQs

What is the best game like Raft?

The best game like Raft is Stranded Deep, if you enjoy intense survival and base-building, or Grounded if you want co-op crafting with a unique twist. Both offer similar game mechanics with distinct atmospheres.

Why is Raft so popular?

Raft is popular because it blends survival, exploration, and base-building in a relaxing but challenging ocean setting. Its co-op mode, constant updates, and simple mechanics make it highly replayable and fun with friends.

What type of game is Raft?

Raft is a first-person survival crafting game. Players must gather resources, build floating structures, and survive against threats like sharks while exploring islands and uncovering a larger story.

Is there a game like Raft on Roblox?

Yes. Booga Booga and Islands on Roblox share similarities with Raft, offering open-world survival, crafting, and exploration. They’re simplified, but great for younger audiences or casual players.