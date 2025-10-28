20 Best Games Where You Are the Villain in 2025

The games where you are the villain protagonists blur the line between fantasy and real life. These worlds allow players to wield unique powers, kill without mercy, and rewrite nature itself. You can join the corrupt, become god of the dead, or raise the fallen to serve your cause.

To earn a spot on this list, each release had to hand you control, tempt you past redemption, and turn every act of rebellion into something thrilling.

There are no good guys here. Only intent. Keep reading if you can handle untapped power without consequence.

Our Top Picks for Games Where You Are the Villain

Some games let you save universes. The best ones let you crush them. If you’re eager to be the bad guy, the killer, the villain protagonist… below are my top three choices. Each delivers its own flavor of power, mischief, and moral dilemmas.

Destroy All Humans! (2020) – It’s the ultimate alien invasion power trip and the best game where you are the villain; combining sharp satire, gleeful destruction, and that perfect 1950s sci‑fi bite. Overlord (2007) – A classic among games where you play as the villain, you command an army of chaotic minions, and build your empire one hilarious act of evil at a time. Fable III (2011) – It’s still one of the best games where you are the bad guy, proving that corruption isn’t about greed; it’s about what you risk to get your way.

Many games let you feel powerful, but these let you feel untouchable. Each of these video games embraces villainy in a different way. This list is your license to embrace the dark side. Keep reading to see how.

20 Best Games Where You Are the Villain: Embrace Darkness

Step into worlds where choices bite back and power feels personal. These twenty games hand you anarchy, control, and consequence in equal measure. From strategy and satire to full-blown destruction, each one rewrites the hero’s story in your image. Ready to wreak havoc in these games where you are the villain?

1. Destroy All Humans! [Chaos, Comedy, and the Thrill of Control]

Our Score 10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Open‑world action‑adventure, parody Platforms 2020 Year of release PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch Creators Black Forest Games/THQ Nordic Unique features Telekinesis, mind control, dark comedy Best for Sandbox mayhem fans What I liked Over‑the‑top destruction and wittiness

Forget saving the world, it’s time to scorch it for fun. Destroy All Humans! lets you loose as Crypto‑137, an irreverent alien armed with a ray gun, a jetpack, and a terrible attitude. You’re here to harvest DNA, terrorize farmers, and humiliate entire governments in the name of the Furon Empire.

Telekinesis lets you fling cows at cops, scan minds mid‑conversation, and disguise yourself as the very people you’re mocking. Each small town is a playground of chaos. You’re a menace: brain extractions, abductions, and vaporized tanks. Zap‑O‑Matic bolts crackle through parades while your flying saucer turns military bases into ash.

Why we chose it Few games let you enjoy villainy as openly as Destroy All Humans!. Its well-balanced slapstick humor, explosive liberation, and the darker side of power.

The world itself parodies every 1950s fear. From red scares to UFO hysteria, it’s all served with smoky rubble and a side of absurdity. It’s pure, chaotic sandbox fun.

Sike! You’re not here for diplomacy. This is gleeful anarchy done right.

My Verdict: In the mood for mayhem and laughter, then Destroy All Humans! delivers both in glorious, unapologetic style. This makes it the best game where you are the villain.

What do players say?

redditusercameron ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ The game does a lot of things right, and not much wrong. The levels are fantastic, vibrant and fairly detailed, and super fun to traverse through...

2. Overlord [Satire, Strategy, and the Pleasure of Command]

Our Score 9.7 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Action‑RPG, strategy, dark fantasy Platforms PC, PS3, Xbox 360 Year of release 2007 Creators Triumph Studios/Codemasters Unique features Command mischievous minions, multiple moral endings Best for Fans who enjoy strategic villainy What I liked Hilarious minions and flexible morality system

The forge hisses, armor gleams, and a new dark lord rises, that’s you. You’re leader to shrieking minions who worship every wicked order. March out to crush heroes, plunder kingdoms, and claim forgotten relics in Overlord.

The world bursts with color and dark humor. Your minions cackle, fight, and drink from barrels when you’re not watching. Each mission follows a satisfying rhythm: explore, command, conquer, collect.

Why we chose it Overlord is one of the rare fantasy games that makes evil playful. It turns conquest into comedy without losing its tactical core.

Send your minions to clear paths, gather treasure, and overwhelm enemies while you direct the flow of battle from behind the lines. The thrill comes from letting your pint‑sized army do the dirty work while you enjoy the carnage. Disorder is the strategy.

Not everything runs smoothly. The controls can fumble when your army crowds together, and the camera sometimes gets lost in the action. Even so, it’s hard not to grin as your army storms another helpless village.

My Verdict: If you’re ready for destruction, Overlord makes ruling wickedly irresistible.

What do players say?

funkmasta_kazper ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ All the levels and enemies are excellently designed, and it doesn’t wear out it’s welcome - a dozen or so hours of bashing idiots with axes and ordering minions around, and it’s over. Just overall fun games.

3. Fable III [The Crown, the Consequences, and the Corruption of Power]

Our Score 9.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Action‑RPG Platforms PC, Xbox 360 Year of release 2011 Creators Lionhead Studios/Microsoft Game Studios Unique features Redefine morality Best for Choice‑driven RPG fans What I liked The political power dynamic and questionable morals

You’ve been the hero, but this time, you’re the villain protagonist fighting for the right to wear the crown. In Fable III, your rise from outcast to crown puts morality to the test, redefining Albion through every promise you make, and every one you break.

You explore bustling towns, duel bandits, and decide who prospers or falls under your rule. Each decision carves a visible mark on your character and the land itself, which affects your ability to inspire or intimidate. Virtue keeps the people’s faith.

Why we chose it Fable III shows how corruption changes not just a hero, but a world. Every choice alters your destiny, making it one of the most engaging moral journeys in RPGs.

Corruption earns fear and power. The world’s warm glow slowly fades as your moral decay spreads across the kingdom. The combat remains light but satisfying, even if controls and camera angles sometimes lack polish.

Fable III still charms with its humor, expressive characters, and fairy‑tale beauty. Yet the heart of the game is its decisions. Few RPGs make moral choices this tangible.

My Verdict: Power tests everyone. In Fable III, how you face that test becomes your story.

What do players say?

lastpieceofpie ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Fable III is absolutely the best game in the series, and one of my favorites of all time.

4. Prototype 2 [Vengeance, Mutation, and the Hunger for Power]

Our Score 9.2 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Open‑world action Platforms PC, PS3, Xbox 360 Year of release 2013 Creators Radical Entertainment/Activision Blizzard Unique features Absorb powers from enemies, shapeshift, vengeance‑driven story Best for Power fantasy lovers What I liked Fluid combat and sheer destructive freedom

The skyline burns, the streets bleed, and vengeance wears your face. In Prototype 2, you play as Sgt. James Heller, ex-soldier turned walking apocalypse. Your grief becomes a living weapon, remaking New York one shredded soldier at a time.

The loop hooked me fast. I absorbed enemies, stole their memories, and felt stronger every time the screen went red. Flying across rooftops, tearing through tanks, and crashing back into the street as you kill everything never gets old. It’s one of the most explosive hack-and-slash games I’ve ever played.

Why we chose it Prototype 2 channels pure chaos and control. You truly embody the antagonist through fast, fluid, and satisfying destruction.

Part revenge story, part demolition derby, but not everything shines. The plot can feel predictable, and the missions sometimes blur together. Still, the rush of unstoppable power overrides all that.

My Verdict: Ready for chaos, speed, and total control… Prototype 2 is pure villainous fun.

What do players say?

Background_Fan1056 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Good soundtrack, I like the gameplay, took me awhile to get used to it but eventually I’ll get it, I certainly had fun playing it.

5. Fallout: New Vegas [Freedom, Fallout, and the Weight of Every Choice]

Our Score 9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Open‑world RPG, post‑apocalyptic adventure Platforms PC, PS3, Xbox 360 Year of release 2013 Creators Obsidian Entertainment/Bethesda Softworks Unique features Deep moral choices, vast replayability Best for RPG fans who love moral ambiguity What I liked Complex storyline and moral freedom

Evil doesn’t always wear a mask, sometimes it walks out of the desert with a bullet in its brain. In Fallout: New Vegas, every deal, double‑cross, and moral choice alters the warring wasteland around you.

As the Courier, you determine the fate of the Mojave: join the NCR, back Caesar’s Legion, or forge your own kind of tyranny. Every faction is corrupt in its own way, and every quest tempts you to kill or manipulate to seize control.

Why we chose it Few games capture moral freedom like Fallout: New Vegas. It’s ruthless, reactive, and alive with consequence.

The world bends to your morals, or lack of them. The city glows like sin against the sand, and its people are just as desperate. Even with aging gunplay, the thrill of altering destinies through charm, intimidation, or outright slaughter never fades.

My Verdict: Set the morals aside. Some games let you wander; Fallout: New Vegas lets you rule.

What do players say?

DVHellsing ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ What I enjoy about New Vegas is there’s near unlimited roleplay replayability, choosing your factions and have choices that affect the game world helped put it on completely different level, there’s reputation you must pay attention to- and exploring the political and social complex within their group.

6. Braid [Obsession, Memory, and the Illusion of Redemption]

Our Score 9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Indie puzzle‑platformer, narrative Platforms PC, PS, Xbox, Switch Year of release 2009 Creator Number None Unique features Time‑manipulation puzzles, interpretive storytelling, hidden narrative twist Best for Puzzle lovers What I liked Intelligent design and haunting moral revelation

Time doesn’t forgive; it’s a wound you keep reopening. Braid starts as a charming puzzle‑platformer but unravels into something much darker. You play as Tim, chasing redemption and a mysterious princess across painted realms.

What struck me most is how it felt to play. The hand‑painted visuals lull you with warmth, and the music hums with regret. Solving a level feels personal, almost painful, as the truth behind Tim’s obsession starts to surface.

Why we chose it Braid is a story about control, obsession, and how the line between hero and villain blurs when you can’t let go.

You experiment, fail, and rewind again. But you’re not fixing mistakes, you’re perfecting them. That pursuit of mastery is the sharp edge that makes this a must‑play indie game.

My Verdict: Braid looks innocent. Play if you think you’re the good guy.

What do players say?

KR4T0S ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Braid to me is a masterpiece, I want more like it in gaming. The potential for obfuscation in games is huge since you can use powerful imagery to confuse somebody and mislead them.

7. Tyranny [Authority, Fear, and the Architecture of Evil]

Our Score 8.8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Narrative‑driven isometric RPG Platforms PC, macOS, Linux Year of release 2017 Creators Obsidian Entertainment/Paradox Interactive Unique features Deep branching choices Best for Narrative‑heavy RPG fans What I liked Clever world‑building and moral inversion

Tyranny starts where other RPGs end. Evil has already won the war, and you’re its enforcer. As Kyros’ Fatebinder, you enforce the Overlord’s law across a shattered realm, serving as judge, jury, and executioner.

You decide which cities burn, which factions kneel, and which rebels vanish beneath your decree. Battles unfold through tactical, isometric combat where every spell and alliance stems from your choices.

Why we chose it Tyranny turns the fantasy hero’s journey on its head, giving you power first and conscience later. It’s about ruling, not redeeming.

The universe remembers your rulings, twisting to reflect your cruelty, mercy, or indifference. The result is a rare and gripping action RPG game that measures not your strength, but your intent.

My Verdict: Tyranny doesn’t ask if you’ll use power, it dares you to find out what kind of tyrant you’ll become.

What do players say?

damerboy4 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ The story itself is unique in this genre, you are the bad guy, you can decide whether to be a horrible person or a less horrible but still pretty horrible...

8. Grand Theft Auto V [Comedy, Crime, and Consequence Collide]

Our Score 8.7 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Open‑world crime sandbox Platforms PC, PS, Xbox Year of release 2015 Creators Rockstar North/Rockstar Games Unique features Heists, three villains, endless player freedom Best for Sandbox enthusiasts What I liked Immense detail, dark, humor

You don’t climb the ladder in Los Santos, you build it out of other people’s bad decisions. Grand Theft Auto V hands you a city of greed and chaos, then dares you to make it yours. Power is the only real currency in this chaotic open-world game.

You switch between Michael, Franklin, and Trevor, three sides of the same corrupted coin. One chases control, one craves respect, and one just wants to watch it all burn. From precision heists to reckless stunts above the skyline, every job feeds that itch for power I didn’t know I missed.

Why we chose it Grand Theft Auto V is the ultimate crime fantasy, you live it one bad decision at a time.

Years later, it’s still a technical marvel. The satire cuts deep, the driving still sings, and the online chaos is its own strange ecosystem.

My Verdict: Only Grand Theft Auto V makes villainy this fun. Anarchy isn’t a side effect, it’s the point.

What do players say?

Welshhobbit1 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Fun gameplay, fun story, fab characters, great radio stations, amazing view on mount chilad, golf!

9. Carrion [Instinct, Carnage, and the Evolution of Monstrosity]

Our Score 8.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Reverse horror, 2D action Platforms PC, PS, Xbox, Switch Year of release 2020 Creators Phobia Game Studio/Devolver Digital Unique features Play as the monster, devour scientists, fluid physics‑based movement Best for Horror fans seeking a twist What I liked The freedom of movement, perspective shift

Carrion brought to you by Phobia Game Studio…yeah, username checks out. You’re not running from the monster this time, you are the monster. As a villain protagonist, you slither through vents and corridors as the thing everyone else fears.

You’re a writhing mass of claws, muscle, and hunger, you evolve with every scientist you devour and every door you tear apart. The movement is disturbingly graceful, like a nightmarish ballet. Blood splatters against sterile walls, alarms echo through metal halls, and you keep growing.

Why we chose it Carrion redefines horror into a power fantasy for players tired of running. A shift in perspective turns prey into predator.

The pixel art pulses with tension, eerie and hypnotic all at once. It’s an atmospheric metroidvania game where curiosity and cruelty intertwine.

My Verdict: Carrion doesn’t scare you, it indulges you. Being the monster has never felt better.

What do players say?

trmdyl ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ The gameplay is fast, fluid, extremely responsive… sound design is fantastic and as immersive as it could get and I also absolutely LOVED the pixelated graphic design. The blood and gore is FANTASTIC and the sense of power you feel when you are about to clear out a whole room of nervous armed mercenaries and scientists is extremely invigorating. The puzzles are so well done as well imo.

10. Nefarious [Parody, Chaos, and the Joy of Being Bad]

Our Score 8.4 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Platformer, action‑comedy Platforms PC, PS, Xbox, Switch Year of release 2018 Creators StarBlade/Digerati Unique features Play as the villain kidnapping princesses Best for Platformer fans What I liked Witty writing and fun satire of hero tropes

Every villain needs a good PR team, but I make do with a robot army instead. Nefarious flips the classic platformer script. It places you in the mechanical gauntlets of Crow. A self‑aware supervillain who kidnaps princesses to power his latest doomsday device. And the princesses don’t play along.

You fight rival heroes, and craft turmoil across kingdoms. It’s a side‑scrolling platformer packed with colorful stages, punchy combat, and a charming soundtrack. The humor lands fast, full of explosions.

Why we chose it Nefarious celebrates rebellion. It’s a clever parody for players who prefer mischief to morality.

Easter eggs and meta jokes about what it means to play the bad guy. Some sections lack precision, but the energy and variety keep it fun.

My Verdict: If you’re ready to be the villain protagonist, Nefarious turns it into an art form. It’s loud, clever, and proudly mischievous.

What do players say?

th3shark ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Very glad they’re going all out with the you’re the bad guy concept…These reverse boss fights seem unique and fun.

11. Dungeon Keeper [Greed, Management, and Classic]

Our Score 8.4 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Strategy, dungeon management Platforms PC Year of release 1997 Creators Bullfrog Productions/Electronic Arts Unique features Build evil lairs, control monsters, torture heroes, Best for Classic strategy fans What I liked Twisted sense of humor, addictive gameplay

Dungeon Keeper puts you in charge of the monsters, traps, and dark lairs other games warn you about. The heroes aren’t coming to save you, they’re coming to die in your halls.

I spent hours tunneling through dirt, laying traps, and whipping imps into shape. There’s something so satisfying about building a perfect maze, then watching overconfident knights fall right into it.

Why we chose it Dungeon Keeper made villainy strategic. It turned dark fantasy into a sandbox for your worst ideas.

It’s a management sim wrapped in wicked humor, a blueprint for every evil tycoon game that followed. Despite its age and a few dated controls, it still oozes charm. It’s a grim yet playful classic fantasy game that rewards creativity as much as cruelty.

My Verdict: If you’ve ever rooted for the monsters, Dungeon Keeper was made for you.

What do players say?

uk_com_arch ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ I still enjoy it, I regularly replay it. If you’ve done it before and find it a bit stagnant, there are fan made campaigns and lots of extra maps. I’ve not found anything that can capture the same sort of enjoyable mechanics in a single package.

12. Evil Genius [Machination, Mischief, and Domination]

Our Score 8.1 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Strategy, base‑building, simulation Platforms PC Year of release 2004 Creators Elixir Studios (EG2: Rebellion)/Sierra Entertainment (EG2: Rebellion) Unique features Build secret lairs, stylish spy‑spoof tone Best for Fans of strategic domination What I liked The 1960s espionage aesthetic

Some build bases to protect the world; I built one to own it. Evil Genius puts me in the tailored suit and arched eyebrows of a classic mastermind. My goal, total domination.

You carve secret lairs into tropical islands, train henchmen, and deploy traps so elaborate they’d make Bond villains jealous. Spies infiltrate, minions panic, alarms blare, and you sit back and watch the chaos unfold.

Why we chose it Evil Genius captures the fun of being bad with style, strategy, and humor. It turns world domination into an art form.

It’s an evil organization built on goofy animations, 1960s spy flair, and smooth base-building. There are some pacing issues and stubborn AI pop-ups, but your wicked schemes still unfold beautifully in this iconic strategy game.

My Verdict: If laughter is part of your master plan, Evil Genius is your command center.

What do players say?

MrFiendish ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Honestly, for all of its flaws, EG1 is a unique game with a distinct style. I loved that game since I bought it back in the day.

13. Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 [Seduction, Power, and the Price of Immortality]

Our Score 8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Narrative action‑RPG Platforms PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S Year of release 2025 Creators The Chinese Room/Paradox Interactive Unique features Dynamic feeding system, Best for Fans of immersive, gothic games What I liked Haunting cityscape

Power feels different when it hums beneath your skin. Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 turns hunger into influence. As Phyre, an elder vampire who wakes after hundreds of years to find Seattle ruled by new and dangerous clans.

You’re stronger, wiser, and far more ruthless than most, but even monsters follow rules. You feed to survive, but survival breeds ambition. Choices pull you deeper into the supernatural underworld, where power and loyalty blur faster than the night itself.

Why we chose it Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 makes morality optional and temptation inevitable. Perfect if you prefer charm over chainsaws.

The setting drips with gothic style. From rain-slick streets, glowing eyes, and music that pulses like a heartbeat about to stop. No one truly escapes the pull of power.

My Verdict: Let your inner killer have some fun in Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2.

What do players say?

Mastermirror11 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Just wandering around the city at night feels immersive. The story pulled me in pretty quickly. There’s a good mix of mystery, politics, and betrayal, and the characters are interesting enough to keep you invested.

14. Spec Ops: The Line [Command, Consequence, and the Cost of Morality]

Our Score 8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game TPS, psychological narrative Platforms PC, PS3, Xbox 360 Year of release 2013 Creators Yager Development/2K Games Unique features Morally intense story, unreliable narration, subversion of military heroism Best for Story‑driven shooter fans What I liked Moral breakdown of the protagonist

The sandstorm isn’t the worst thing in Dubai, it’s what you do after it hits. In Spec Ops: The Line what begins as a rescue mission quickly unravels. As Captain Walker, you lead a small squad through a city that’s buried its war heroes and forgotten its cause.

Combat feels familiar at first. Tight, cover‑based, efficient, but the weight isn’t in the gunfire. As your mind fractures, you become the very thing you’re fighting, the villain protagonist, of your own story. Every firefight leaves a scar, every order a question.

Why we chose it Spec Ops: The Line deconstructs heroism, forcing you to confront what “doing the right thing” really costs.

It’s one of the most haunting narrative TPS games ever made, a brutal blend of precision and consequence.

My Verdict: Spec Ops: The Line…you are the villain, but think you’re the hero.

What do players say?

WitchaScaletta ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ you’ll find a game with a suberb plot, an amazing flow that always keeps you hooked, always dynamic maps and firefights even though the setting it’s always the same.

15. inFAMOUS [Electric Power and the Blur of Justice]

Our Score 7.8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Open‑world action, superhero sandbox Platforms PS3 Year of release 2009 Creators Sucker Punch Productions/Sony Computer Entertainment Unique features Karma system, city traversal with parkour mechanics Best for Superhero fans who enjoy moral choice What I liked The satisfying mix of powers and moral alignment system

inFAMOUS makes being good optional but being powerful irresistible. A sudden blast tears through Empire City, leaving chaos in its wake. With you standing at the center, crackling with electricity and questions you don’t want answered.

As Cole MacGrath, you can save the city or scorch it, you start to wonder if there’s even a difference. Every good deed draws the desperate closer. Every burst of power pushes them away. Each decision alters your powers, appearance, and legend.

Why we chose it inFAMOUS turns morality into a mechanic, letting you test what kind of hero, or menace, you are.

The parkour flows like a current, the combat hits hard, and watching lightning arc from your hands never stops feeling dangerous. Fight gangs, restore order, or unleash everything you’ve buried. Each action tips the balance of how the city sees you.

My Verdict: inFAMOUS is for those playthroughs where you’re not the savior… you’re the storm.

What do players say?

ki700 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ inFAMOUS is really unique in its exploration of electric powers though. Nothing else quite reaches its level.

16. Hatred [Violence, Emptiness, and the Pursuit of Meaning]

Our Score 7.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Isometric shooter Platforms PC Year of release 2015 Creator Destructive Creations Unique features Grim aesthetic, pure destruction gameplay loop Best for Fans of dark, intense, old‑school shooters What I liked Unapologetic commitment to its theme

No speeches, no redemption arc, just anarchy. Hatred is a cold, isometric descent into violence that makes no excuses. You play as Not Important, who walks into the world with one goal: total annihilation.

Plan, kill, survive. The gameplay is mechanical but hypnotic in its precision. You move through dark suburban streets, armed to the teeth, turning calm neighborhoods into corridors of smoke and panic. The black‑and‑white palette, splashed with crimson, strips away comfort and lays bare the carnage.

Why we chose it Hatred doesn’t glamorize evil; it exposes it. A stark mirror of hostility, unflinching and unforgiving.

It’s not a game for everyone. The violence is the point, and sometimes it overshadows its bleak message. Yet, as an experiment in control and atmosphere, it’s brutally effective.

My Verdict: For those cold, efficient, and ruthless gameplays, Hatred leaves nothing to hide behind.

What do players say?

Fun1k ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ...the first two levels were awesome, there was danger, but it wasn’t as overpowering…the destruction was really awesome.

17. Manhunt [Survival, Fear, and the Thrill of Hunting]

Our Score 7.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Stealth‑horror, action Platforms PC, PS2, Xbox Year of release 2004 Creators Rockstar North/Rockstar Games Unique features Stealth‑based executions, snuff‑film atmosphere, high tension and realism Best for Gamers seeking gritty, psychological horror What I liked Unique stealth mechanics and disturbing realism

The cameras are rolling, and you’re the Director’s unwilling star. Manhunt is a nightmare dressed as a snuff film. You’re James Earl Cash, an ex-death row inmate forced to kill for an audience that treats survival like sport.

The tension never fades. The soundscape amplifies the anxiety with ragged breathing, the crunch of concrete under cautious feet. Bats, plastic bags, shards of glass: everything becomes a weapon. Carcer City feels alive in the worst way; rotting, indifferent, and lit by flickering CCTV.

Why we chose it Few titles weaponize fear this effectively. Manhunt doesn’t just disturb; it implicates you.

Even now, Manhunt shocks. It remains one of the most unnerving horror games ever made. The stealth mechanics hold up, though the brutality can be hard to stomach.

My Verdict: Choose Manhunt if you have no qualms about crossing the line.

What do players say?

WoahKemosabe7 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Best thing is the atmosphere/music & just that grimy dark gritty vibe and really nothing about the game is terrible.

18. The Darkness II [Duality, Loyalty, and the Burden of Possession]

Our Score 7.4 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game FPS Platforms PC, PS3, Xbox 360 Year of release 2012 Creators Digital Extremes/2K Games Unique features Dual‑wielding demonic powers, comic‑book visuals Best for FPS fans who enjoy supernatural twists What I liked Stylish combat and strong narrative depth

Power feels incredible, until it starts fighting back. The Darkness II puts you in the blood‑soaked shoes of Jackie Estacado. A mob boss bound to an ancient, sentient force that feeds on turmoil. It’s a symphony of destruction: dual pistols blaze while demonic tentacles rip, shield, and feed.

You feel untouchable. The more you embrace the Darkness, the more it rewards you. Until you can’t tell where you end and it begins.

Why we chose it The Darkness II nails the thrill of absolute power, showing how quickly control becomes addiction.

That’s a problem because the Darkness wants out, away from the grief of your lost girlfriend and the Brotherhood cult that hunts you. They’re desperate to weaponize what’s inside you.

The more control you think you have, the less you really do.

My Verdict: The Darkness II makes you feel godlike, right up to the moment you realize you’re not the one in control.

What do players say?

Haunting_Drama8204 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ The actual gameplay of the darkness 2 is S tier! There are only a few games from years ago that I occasionally love to replay once or twice a year, and the darkness 2 is one of them.

19. BioShock: The Collection [Utopias, Ideals, and the Lie of Freedom]

Our Score 7.1 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game FPS, story‑driven Platforms PC, PS, Xbox, Switch Year of release 2016 Creators Irrational Games, 2K Marin/2K Games Unique features Philosophical storytelling, immersive world‑building Best for Narrative FPS fans What I liked The moral depth, cohesive world-building

The ocean swallows you whole, and then it whispers…Would you kindly? Experience BioShock: The Collection, three unforgettable experiments in power and philosophy. Across every story, ambition built these cities; decay made them honest.

The intoxicating gameplay spans Rapture, Columbia, Minerva’s Den, Burial at Sea, and the challenge modes. Explore, scavenge, and fight your way through corridors and clouds, drowning in art‑deco elegance and madness. Every encounter tempts you to use more power, kill restraint, and take more from the world and its people.

Why we chose it BioShock turns philosophy into survival. It asks if free will matters when power controls everything.

Control is power, but choice is an illusion. Every entry is an immersive FPS game that remains unmatched for its blend of combat, atmosphere, and moral weight. Even after all these years, the writing still cuts deep, and every city still dazzles.

My Verdict: Few universes tempt and betray you like BioShock: The Collection.

What do players say?

VirtualBoi92 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ THe Bioshock Trilogy is very good. The game’s story is absolutely bloody phenomenal. The motivations and ideals of the characters within the game are eloquently fed to you via audio logs littered around the enviroment…I love this game. I really love it to bits.

20. Alpha Protocol [Espionage Meets Moral Ambiguity]

Our Score 7 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game RPG, espionage, action Platforms PC, PS3, Xbox 360 Year of release 2010 Creators Obsidian Entertainment/Sega Unique features Consequence‑driven dialogue system, branching spy narrative, multiple endings Best for RPG gamers who love covert intrigue What I liked Complex choice networks and reactivity to player decisions

Espionage runs on secrets, and in Alpha Protocol, every one of them bleeds into another. You’re Michael Thorton, a disavowed agent chasing a terrorist cell called Al‑Samad. Only to uncover that its paychecks come from Halbech, the same corporation that has armed both sides.

From dim safehouses to neon skylines, every mission turns into a test of allegiance. SIE might share intel, or shoot you depending on your tone. Charm Mina, betray Scarlet, or burn your entire network to the ground, the realm rewrites itself around your choices.

Why we chose it Manipulation is an art form in Alpha Protocol. Your power comes through persuasion rather than firepower.

Lose your temper in a briefing, and your contact might pull a trigger instead of a favor. It’s reactive storytelling at its sharpest, where charm and silence can both be a weapon.

My Verdict: Let your master manipulator shine in Alpha Protocol. Lie or smile, either way someone’s left bleeding.

What do players say?

INTPoissible ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ An actual hidden gem. It’s ultimately about manipulating people. You benifit from making people hate you, quite a lot: stat buffs, and allowing you to manipulate them.

Upcoming Games Where You Are the Villain

The dark side never sleeps, especially when new realms keep tempting us to cross the line. These upcoming releases promise fresh ways to twist morality, test power, and revel in a bit of digital destruction.

Halloween – Don the Michael Myers mask; stalk, terrify, and outsmart your prey in this cinematic reimagining where fear itself becomes your weapon.

– Don the Michael Myers mask; stalk, terrify, and outsmart your prey in this cinematic reimagining where fear itself becomes your weapon. Judas – You’re a hacker-engineer in this story‑driven FPS aboard a collapsing starship where alliances are fragile, and betrayals feel personal.

– You’re a hacker-engineer in this story‑driven FPS aboard a collapsing starship where alliances are fragile, and betrayals feel personal. Turn by Turn Villain – Play as a demon antihero cleaning up the mayhem you unleashed in this pixelated turn-based RPG that flips morality and redemption on their heads.

– Play as a demon antihero cleaning up the mayhem you unleashed in this pixelated turn-based RPG that flips morality and redemption on their heads. Humans Must Die – Take command of an alien invasion fleet in a darkly comedic strategy game where humanity’s survival is just another obstacle between you and galactic domination.

Each of these video games continues the legacy of letting you play without a halo. The future of villainy looks bold, clever, and gloriously corrupt.

My Overall Verdict on the Best Games Where You Are the Villain

Villainy isn’t for everyone, it’s for gamers who crave dark humor and domination. This roster, primarily based on games that reward control and risk, gives you the ability to command, corrupt, and expand your wicked streak.

For newcomers → Destroy All Humans!

Great entry point into villainy; its humor and sci‑fi chaos make destruction easy to enjoy without heavy systems or moral weight.

For RPG fans → Tyranny (Deluxe Edition)

It’s perfect if you love choice‑driven universes where law, power, and fear replace heroism.

For open‑world fans → Grand Theft Auto V

No other game balances crime, satire, and freedom better; create a criminal empire or simply watch the city burn.

For strategy lovers → Dungeon Keeper

Building your lair, torturing heroes, and commanding imps never gets old, it’s a masterclass in wicked management.

For narrative fans → BioShock: The Collection

It’s storytelling at its best, where every “choice” asks whether you ever had one.

Call it corruption, call it freedom. In these games where you are the villain, it’s just another word for fun.

FAQs