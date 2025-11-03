16 Best Cozy Games To Help You Unwind in 2025

The best cozy games are perfect for relaxing after a long day, offering gentle gameplay without pressure or high stakes. These titles let you unwind, explore, and enjoy simple joys at your own pace. In this list, I’ve gathered 16 cozy, charming, and fun games that combine relaxation with variety – from calm life sims and creative builders to lighthearted adventures.

Each one provides a soothing experience while keeping things engaging with plenty of activities to enjoy. No matter if you prefer farming, exploring, or storytelling, there’s a cozy game here to match every mood and play style.

Our Top Picks for Really Cozy Games

Here are 3 of the best cozy games, universally beloved by thousands. These titles let you unwind, explore, and enjoy life’s simple pleasures at your own pace:

Stardew Valley (2016) – a heartwarming farming game about moving from the city to the countryside. Animal Crossing: New Horizons (2020) – Nintendo Switch exclusive social simulation game about building an island community. My Time at Sandrock (2023) – a cozy farm life simulator about surviving in the desert.

Not quite what you’re looking for? Don’t worry; there are plenty of other cozy game options below. I tried to pick games across a wide range of genres to accommodate gamers with various tastes.

16 Best Cozy Games That Feel Like a Warm Hug

My chosen cozy games are perfect for unwinding. They feature peaceful gameplay, creative freedom, and charming visuals without overwhelming difficulty. If you prefer farming, exploring, or crafting, these titles let you play at your own pace with relaxing music and beautiful art styles. Now, let’s dive into my list of the best cozy games!

1. Stardew Valley [Grow, Relax, and Reconnect with Nature]

Our Score 10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Farming sim, life sim, light RPG Platforms PC, PS4, PS Vita, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch 2, mobile Year of release 2016 Creator/s ConcernedApe Average playtime ~50–150 hours for core farm; hundreds more if you min-max What I liked Relaxing routine, rewarding progression, lovable townsfolk, endless side activities

Stardew Valley is the passion project of ConcernedApe, a one-man team that created arguably the coziest game ever. Initially, the game appears as just a cute farming game with stylish 2D graphics and great music. However, further playing shows there’s much more to this ever-popular game.

The gardening aspect is pretty rewarding if you take extra care of your crops. You can also go fishing, raise farm animals, and even go into the mines if you’re itching for combat and exploration.

2. Animal Crossing: New Horizons [Build Your Dream Island Escape]

Our Score 9.9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Social/life sim, decorating, collecting Platforms Nintendo Switch (Switch 2 Edition announced for Jan 2026) Year of release 2020 Creator/s Nintendo EPD Average playtime ~60–200+ hours across seasons What I liked Ultimate “play at your pace,” adorable villagers, deep customization, relaxing real-time loop

For many, Animal Crossing: New Horizons is the main reason for buying a Nintendo Switch. It’s one of the nicest multiplayer Switch games featuring immense creative and social potential.

You can customize the island entirely to your liking by gathering resources, crafting items, building houses, and populating your new village with unique animal villagers filled with character.

Once you’ve customized your island to your tastes, you can invite other players to show off your creative magnum opus. Naturally, you can also visit your friends’ islands to explore their unique villages.

Nintendo has announced a renewed edition of the game, Animal Crossing: New Horizons – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition, scheduled for release on January 15, 2026. This version will bring enhanced features, such as 4K TV resolution, mouse-control support, built-in microphone functionality, and expanded online multiplayer of up to 12 players. Existing Switch players will also receive a free version 3.0 content update on the same day, so both versions benefit.

3. My Time at Sandrock [Rebuild a Desert Town with Heart]

Our Score 9.7 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Life sim, crafting, farming, light action RPG Platforms PC, Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S Year of release 2023 Creator/s Pathea Games, PM Studios & Focus Entertainment Average playtime ~40–80 hours for main + side content What I liked Cozy building/crafting loop, likable townsfolk, better QoL over Portia, gentle story beats

This engaging action RPG game is the sequel to My Time at Portia. It takes you to a run-down town in the desert that you must help bring back to life. The second installment features many quality-of-life improvements that make it an excellent follow-up for veterans and a good entry point for beginners.

The story revolves around a community trying to survive in a post-apocalyptic world where most modern technology was destroyed. The town of Sandrock includes many unique NPC characters with whom you can interact and build relationships.

There’s an overarching main story with multiple plot points, but you can easily get distracted by side quests that require your helping hand.

4. A Short Hike [Take a Peaceful Journey to New Heights]

Our Score 9.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Exploration, adventure Platforms PC, Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox One Year of release 2019 Creator/s Adam Robinson-Yu Average playtime ~1–3 hours (longer if you meander) What I liked Gentle humor, delightful traversal, bite-size quests, zero pressure to rush

The name A Short Hike tells you basically everything you need to know about this game. Although you can complete it in about an hour, you’d miss out on some excellent exploration and side activities across the area. Moreover, every part of the game is crafted perfectly to make an outstanding adventure game without unnecessary padding.

Here, you play as Claire, a little bird who must reach Hawk Peak to get phone reception. To do that, you must collect golden feathers. These feathers allow you to jump higher, glide longer, and scale rocky surfaces – powers necessary for reaching the summit.

You’ll meet other travelers along the way, who will give you the needed feathers and other helpful trinkets if you complete their side quests.

5. Bear and Breakfast [Run a Woodland Inn, One Guest at a Time]

Our Score 9.1 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Management sim, light adventure Platforms PC, Nintendo Switch Year of release 2022 Creator/s Gummy Cat, Armor Games Average playtime ~15–25 hours What I liked Comfy upgrading loop, charming characters, decorate-at-your-pace vibe

The name Bear and Breakfast tells you all you need to know about this charming, laid-back management adventure. You’re literally a friendly bear running a bed and breakfast. What’s not to love? Uncover a heartfelt story, meet quirky characters, and build up your business – all at your own chilled-out pace.

Your character is Hank, a bear who stumbles upon an abandoned shack and decides to turn it into a cozy inn. Expanding your B&B requires gathering materials, decorating rooms, and keeping guests happy. But beneath the game’s relaxing atmosphere lies a deeper mystery.

As you explore the forest, you’ll meet eccentric travelers, complete side quests, and slowly but surely uncover the secrets hidden in the wilderness.

6. Spiritfarer [Sail, Care, and Say Goodbye with Love]

Our Score 9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Management, crafting, narrative adventure Platforms PC, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, mobile Year of release 2020 Creator/s Thunder Lotus Games Average playtime ~25–35 hours What I liked Tender stories about loss, beautiful hand-drawn art, soothing ship-building and cooking

While a colorful strategy game about the afterlife doesn’t sound particularly cozy, Spiritfarer shows that anything can be soothing and relaxing. In this gorgeous game, you’ll be playing as Stella, who must find and take care of the spirits of the deceased before releasing them to the afterlife.

The gameplay centers around your ship where you travel mystical seas and take care of your passenger’s various needs, such as lodging and other necessities. Most people praise the game’s overall narrative, which focuses on the spirits’ distinct emotional stories.

Spiritfarer is also visually stunning with its excellent animation quality and unique hand-drawn art style.

7. Unpacking [Find Calm in Every Little Box]

Our Score 8.8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Puzzle, zen decorating Platforms PC, Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, mobile Year of release 2021 Creator/s Witch Beam, Humble Bundle Average playtime ~3–5 hours What I liked Story told through objects, tactile sound design, meditative flow with zero fail states

The aptly named Unpacking is a relaxing simulation game about unpacking and setting various belongings in different rooms. The gameplay is very straightforward – you draw items from boxes one by one and put them in appropriate places. The game doesn’t even have a tutorial – that’s how easy it is to get into it.

There’s a certain degree of freedom on how you can arrange everything, meaning you can try some interesting interior designs. Once all items are set, you progress to the next room. There’s no time limit, allowing you to chill and decorate everything however you want.

8. Kirby and the Forgotten Land [Adventure with Wholesome Wonder]

Our Score 8.6 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game 3D platformer, light collect-a-thon Platforms Nintendo Switch Year of release 2022 Creator/s HAL Laboratory, Nintendo Average playtime ~10–15 hours main; ~20+ for completion What I liked Wholesome wonder, Mouthful Mode silliness, great co-op and level variety

Kirby and the Forgotten Land is a charming 3D platformer full of color, creativity, and heart. For the first time, Kirby explores an open, semi-post-apocalyptic world packed with secrets, enemies, and clever level design.

You play as Kirby, using his classic copy abilities and new “Mouthful Mode” to explore and solve puzzles. As you progress, you rescue Waddle Dees and rebuild their village, unlocking mini-games and upgrades along the way.

The game’s art style is bright and inviting, blending cute characters with detailed environments. The playful soundtrack is perfect and matches the tone perfectly, making the whole adventure feel lighthearted, fun, and super cosy.

9. Gris [Heal Through Art and Emotion]

Our Score 8.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Artistic platformer, light puzzling Platforms PC, Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, mobile Year of release 2018 Creator/s Nomada Studio, Devolver Digital Average playtime ~3–5 hours What I liked Stunning watercolor art, moving soundtrack, gentle difficulty and healing themes

Gris is a beautiful platformer game with outstanding visuals, excellent sound design, and straightforward gameplay. The game’s gripping story is told visually without dialogue or excessive text.

You play as Gris, a girl who’s dealing with the pain and sorrow of losing a loved one. The game starts in a colorless state, but progressing unlocks new abilities and brings color back to the world. Your new powers are essential for moving forward and solving platforming puzzles throughout your short adventure.

Most players praise the game’s excellent visual art style, which is intricate and beautifully conveys Gris’s emotions. The soundtrack is also top-notch and greatly complements the overall vibe.

10. Dave the Diver [Dive Deep, Dine Well, and De-Stress]

Our Score 8.3 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Adventure, fishing, restaurant management Platforms PC, Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5 Year of release 2023 Creator/s Mintrocket Average playtime ~20–35 hours What I liked Day–night gameplay swap, lively humor, satisfying upgrades, gorgeous ocean vibes

In this excellent RPG game, your task is to dive into the ocean to gather resources for your restaurant business. It’s an excellent mix of adventure, exploration, and management that culminates in a superb cozy game filled with gameplay mechanics.

During the day, your job is to dive into the Blue Hole to explore and gather materials for your restaurant. There are many ways to approach each encounter, and the underwater environment changes each day to keep things interesting.

At night, you manage a sushi restaurant and take care of food preparation, growing ingredients, and serving drinks. The profit from your business is necessary to upgrade your diving equipment, which will enable you to gather better fish for your sushi.

11. Strange Horticulture [Solve Mysteries Among Magical Plants]

Our Score 8.2 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Puzzle, deduction, shop management Platforms PC, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One Year of release 2022 Creator/s Bad Viking, Iceberg Interactive Average playtime ~8–12 hours What I liked Detective-like plant IDs, branching narrative, cozy occult mood

Strange Horticulture is a cozy puzzle game about running a shop specializing in various powerful plants. The main goal is to correctly identify the plants that your customers are looking for. This is where the game’s excellent puzzles come in, making you feel like a detective.

Your primary tool is an incomplete encyclopedia that partially describes various characteristics of the plants you will need. These clues allow you to choose the correct plants for your shop’s customers. However, the plants have numerous positive and negative effects that will affect your customers and also change the course of the mysterious branching story.

12. Firewatch [Find Solace in the Wilderness]

Our Score 8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Narrative adventure (“walking sim”) Platforms PC, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch Year of release 2016 Creator/s Campo Santo, Panic Average playtime ~4–6 hours What I liked Intimate story, stellar voice acting, tranquil Wyoming vistas

This oddly relaxing survival game puts you into the role of Henry, a fire lookout in the wild forests of Wyoming. Your only point of contact with the outside world is your walkie-talkie, with your supervisor, Delilah, on the other end.

The goal is straightforward – you’re here to ensure there aren’t any fires in the forest. Gameplay-wise, the game is described as a walking simulator, meaning there’s not much mechanically to do except walk around beautiful forests and observe things – all the while talking with Delilah.

The game’s real highlight is the gripping story, excellent voice acting, and unique visual style. Firewatch is definitely a game worth considering if you’re looking to immerse yourself in an excellent mystery.

13. Cozy Grove [Bring Color Back to a Haunted Island]

Our Score 7.8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Life sim, daily quests, crafting Platforms PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch Year of release 2021 Creator/s Spry Fox Average playtime ~20–40 hours across many short sessions What I liked Real-time daily rhythm, sweet ghost stories, adorable art and music

This cute indie game reminds me of Don’t Starve, while the gameplay has many similarities to Animal Crossing and even Spiritfarer. The in-game day and night cycle is tied to real-world time, thus emphasizing its life simulation aspect. You get different tasks each day, and the game encourages you to play shorter sessions while returning daily to slowly progress.

The story is that you’re a Spirit Scout who set up camp on a haunted island. Your goal is to find and help restless ghosts to move on to the afterlife. Completing their tasks brings color back to the island while unlocking new resources to find and items to craft.

14. Cult of the Lamb [A Cute Cult with a Cozy Core]

Our Score 7.6 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Base management + light roguelike action Platforms PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch Year of release 2022 Creator/s Massive Monster, Devolver Digital Average playtime ~12–20 hours main; more with post-game What I liked Cozy-cute aesthetic with just enough bite, satisfying cult/base loop, snappy runs

Cult of the Lamb is a cute but devious roguelike game is mixed wit base management elements in an exciting way. The base management part is the primary focus, where your task is to convert followers to your cult and take care of their needs.

Eventually, some will have to be sacrificed to appease your god, while others will die of old age. Either way, you’ll have to ensure they’re well indoctrinated through rituals and base expansion.

The other half is roguelike combat, which complements the management part by enabling you to find new followers, gather resources, and, obviously, kill heretics. Each excursion is different since the area is procedurally generated, and you get a random weapon to fight your foes. The combat is relatively simple and easy to get into, yet the animations are smooth and satisfying.

15. Hollow Knight [Explore a Hauntingly Beautiful World]

Our Score 7.4 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Metroidvania, action-platformer Platforms PC, Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox One Year of release 2017 Creator/s Team Cherry Average playtime ~25–50+ hours What I liked Hand-drawn world, atmospheric score, exploration freedom, fair challenge with cozy tone

I recommend Hollow Knight to gamers looking for a 2D platformer that combines challenging combat and exploration while retaining a cozy vibe.

The most apparent coziness factor in Hollow Knight is the art style, which features hand-drawn cute characters and otherworldly landscapes. The haunting music also blends beautifully with the overall spooky vibe.

Hollow Knight is also an excellent Metroidvania game where you can explore the vast world in a non-linear fashion. Some areas will appear closed at first, but only because you haven’t unlocked a certain ability yet.

16. Terraria [Create, Explore, and Build Without Limits]

Our Score 9.3 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Sandbox survival/crafting, 2D adventure Platforms PC, Nintendo Switch, PS Vita, Wii U, 3DS, Xbox 360, Xbox One, PS3, PS4, mobile Year of release 2011 Creator/s Re-Logic, 505 Games Average playtime ~40–120+ hours per world What I liked Endless building tools, rich biomes, relaxing explore-and-create flow

Terraria is one of my favorite creative sandbox games. It has great cozy potential once you get comfortable with the gameplay. Unsurprisingly, the survival aspect makes it challenging, but that’s just one part of a top-rated, feature-rich game that works with an incredible number of different devices.

Focusing on the cozy aspect, Terraria offers outstanding creative potential through its extensive crafting and building system. Although limited to two dimensions, you have an endless array of building materials to construct your dream home.

For me, the coziness comes from exploring the game’s procedurally generated worlds that are filled with underground caverns, sprawling jungles, and other unique biomes.

Upcoming Cozy Games in 2026

If you thought 2025’s cozy lineup was heartwarming, wait until you see what’s coming next year. Developers are doubling down on charm, creativity, and relaxation with games that offer more ways than ever to unwind. From expanded life sims to charming exploration adventures, these upcoming cozy titles are set to redefine comfort gaming.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons – Switch 2 Edition (January 2026) – Nintendo’s beloved island sim gets a next-gen upgrade for the Switch 2, featuring 4K visuals, enhanced multiplayer for up to 12 players, and brand-new customization options. It’s the perfect excuse to rebuild your dream island from scratch.

– Nintendo’s beloved island sim gets a next-gen upgrade for the Switch 2, featuring 4K visuals, enhanced multiplayer for up to 12 players, and brand-new customization options. It’s the perfect excuse to rebuild your dream island from scratch. Cozy Grove 2 (mid-2026) – The sequel to the fan-favorite spirit-scouting game expands its world with deeper crafting, seasonal events, and new ghostly friends to help. Expect more emotional storytelling wrapped in hand-painted charm.

– The sequel to the fan-favorite spirit-scouting game expands its world with deeper crafting, seasonal events, and new ghostly friends to help. Expect more emotional storytelling wrapped in hand-painted charm. Palia (2026) – After years in beta, this peaceful community sim is set for a full release across PC and consoles. Build, farm, fish, and forge friendships in a living world that grows alongside its players.

– After years in beta, this peaceful community sim is set for a full release across PC and consoles. Build, farm, fish, and forge friendships in a living world that grows alongside its players. Moonglow Bay 2 (late 2026) – The cozy fishing RPG returns with new locations, co-op gameplay, and a bigger emphasis on exploration. Relax, catch rare fish, and rebuild seaside communities one meal at a time.

These titles promise to bring wholesome adventures, gentle pacing, and enough charm to make 2026 one of the coziest years in gaming yet.

