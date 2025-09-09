15 Best Boxing Games To Play in 2025 for Knockout Action

Are you searching for the best boxing games that truly pack the kind of punch you’re looking for?

With so many titles out there, figuring out which one deserves your time can feel like stepping into the ring blindfolded. That’s why I’ve done the heavy lifting for you. After spending days digging through hundreds of options, I’ve rounded up the top boxing games to play in 2025.

This curated list cuts through the noise and brings you the very best. Whether you’re chasing realism, fierce competition, an intense workout, or wild arcade fun, your next favourite boxing game is waiting just below.

Our Top Picks for Boxing Games

You should check out our top picks if you only care about the best. One or more deserve a spot in your video game collection. These boxing games offer unmatched gameplay, replay value, and intense fighting satisfaction across different styles.

Fight Night Champion (2011) – Widely regarded as the greatest boxing game ever made. Its gritty story mode and realistic boxing animations still make it the benchmark for cinematic sports combat.

Undisputed (2024) – Features licensed fighters, lifelike animations, and a deep career mode that captures the tactical essence of real boxing.

Big Rumble Boxing: Creed Champions (2021) – Perfect for casual players, it offers accessible arcade-style gameplay and lets you step into the shoes of iconic fighters like Creed and Drago.

Punch Club (2016) – A unique RPG management game where you train, upgrade, and guide your boxer’s career outside the ring.

Thunder Ray (2022) – This is a sci-fi take on boxing. It delivers over-the-top action with futuristic fighters and flashy, violent visuals that set it apart from traditional titles.

If you can’t decide just yet, that’s okay, I understand. Keep reading to discover the complete list of 15 best boxing video games and find the one you’ve played or want to try out next.

15 Best Boxing Games in 2025

Below is the complete list of the best boxing games available right now. A great boxing game blends hyper-realistic sims, precision, and personality. Whether you’re chasing hardcore realism or over-the-top arcade chaos, this list showcases the top boxing games across every style of gameplay, so there’s something here for every type of gamer.

1. Fight Night Champion [Best Cinematic Boxing Game]

Our Score 10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms iOS, PlayStation 3, Xbox 360 Year of release 2011 Creators EA CanadaHB Studios (iOS version)EA Sports Unique features Gritty story mode, realistic boxer animations, and deep career progression Metacritic score 86

Initially released in 2011, Fight Night Champion remains the standard for cinematic boxing games. Its gameplay focuses on realistic movement, punch physics, and stamina-based mechanics, demanding patience and tactical thinking from players instead of wild button-mashing.

In terms of game mode, I noticed that there are a couple of options to choose from. You get the exhibition mode, which enables you to fight in cross-division bouts solo or versus.

There is also the Champion Mode, which is like a fully narrated story campaign that feels like a playable boxing movie. This scripted story mode allows you to take control of a fighter named Andre Bishop. Andre is the main protagonist of the game. He began his professional career as a talented boxer. However, his dreams of following in his father’s footsteps and taking a shot at the world title were cut short after two crooked cops framed him.

Visually, it offers a gritty, analogue-style presentation, which reinforces the brutal tone of its famous “Champion Mode.” For the most immersive experience, you can get a gaming monitor. I enjoyed the game better on a 4k display.

Finally, you get the legacy mode, which is like a career mode where you take a boxer from amateur all the way up to the pro ranks. In this game mode, you build experience and increase your stats.

If you want more action, there is the online mode to play against a random player. This mode is particularly intense and enjoyable because you can’t predict the moves and skills of the player. You can also get creative with the character customisation, which I liked.

Why we chose it Fight Night Champion combines a gripping cinematic story mode and a roster of legends like Marvin Hagler, Mike Tyson, and Muhammad Ali, making it a top choice for boxing lovers.

Active players still praise this title over a decade later for its authentic punches and animations, which they say haven’t been beaten by newer boxing releases.

Combined with its deep Legacy Career Mode and impressive roster of real-life boxing legends, Fight Night Champion will keep you coming back.

2. Undisputed [Best Authentic Boxing Game]

Our Score 10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and Series S, Microsoft Windows Year of release 2024 Creators Steel City InteractiveTen24 MediaDeep Silver Unique features Modern boxing sim with licensed fighters, realistic mechanics, and a deep career mode. Metacritic score 70

As the newest major entry into the world of sports video games, Undisputed aims to be the most authentic boxing game. The gameplay favours footwork, timing, range control, and clever jab placement over flashy combos.

Undisputed rewards patient and technical fighters, so if you are a technical gamer like me, you are definitely going to have a good time playing this game.

Visually, it delivers crisp, modern graphics, detailed boxer models, and rock-solid motion capture that make every punch look and feel authentic. To improve the overall gaming experience, Undisputed packs a roster of licensed fighters with their real-life movements, like Larry Holmes, Roy Jones Jr, Sugar Ray Robinson, Muhammad Ali, among other active fighters.

The creators of Undisputed are trying to put you in the shoes of a professional boxer to know what it feels like to rise through the ranks in the boxing world. To play the game, you can opt for a quick fight, career mode, or play online. With its impressive character customizations, you can pick different hairstyles, face shapes, tattoos, and create your own unique boxing champion. You also get to choose your manager, cutman, and coach in career mode.

Pro tip Spend time in practice mode to master stamina management. Pacing yourself is the key to surviving late rounds.

To take it a notch higher, the game features various fighting styles to choose from, which affect your functional gameplay. You can create an offensive-minded bruiser like Mike Tyson that focuses on inside power punches or float like Muhammad Ali; whichever fighting style you pick, it affects your game performance.

If you are a lover of authentic games, then this should be in your rotation. Enjoy the realism and deep career mode.

3. Big Rumble Boxing: Creed Champions [Best Casual Boxing Game]

Our Score 9.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Microsoft Windows, Xbox One Year of release 2021 Creator Survios Unique features Accessible arcade boxing featuring iconic fighters like Creed and Drago. Metacritic score 67

Big Rumble Boxing: Creed Champions is a fast–paced arcade-style boxing game that drops realism in favour of pure, button–bashing fun. It is based on the Rocky and Creed films.

The game features 20 characters with popular names from the franchise, like Apollo Creed, Club Lang, and Rocky Balboa.

Ten players are available at the start of the game, while the remaining 10 can be unlocked when you complete challenges within the game’s versus mode or through the arcade mode. The visual style is colourful and cartoonish, with exaggerated punches and dramatic slow-motion moments that channel classic “Rocky” energy.

Pro tip Use Training Mode to learn each fighter’s unique combos before heading into arcade battles, it makes winning much easier.

The gameplay revolves around simple combos, flashy special moves, and quick knockouts, making it ideal for casual players or friends looking to get competitive without learning complex mechanics.

4. Punch Club [Best RPG Boxing Game]

Our Score 9.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Microsoft Windows, OS X, Linux, iOS, Android, Nintendo 3DS, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch Year of release 2016 Creators Lazy Bear GamestinyBuild Unique features Management RPG hybrid where you build and train your boxer over time. Metacritic score 73

Punch Club isn’t your typical boxing game. It’s an RPG management simulation game where your success in the ring depends on how you live outside of it. Instead of button–smashing fights, you’ll spend most of your time training stats, earning money for food, managing relationships, and planning out skills in a deep upgrade tree to build your fighter from nobody to champion.

If you love simulation games, this is a perfect choice. You’ll get the thrill of an RPG combined with the fun of managing a boxer’s career.

Why we chose it It blends boxing with RPG management, letting you build your fighter’s skills and career path outside the ring.

Visually, it uses charming pixel–art graphics with a retro ’90s action–movie vibe. I would describe it as “The Sims meets Rocky,” with clever humour, pop culture references, and branching storylines that keep you coming back.

5. Thunder Ray [Best Sci-Fi Boxing Game]

Our Score 9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X and Series S, Microsoft Windows, and Xbox One. Year of release 2023 Creator Purple Tree Unique features Futuristic arcade boxing with sci-fi characters and high violence. Metacritic score 69

Thunder Ray is a wild, stylish throwback to classic arcade boxing but with a psychedelic sci-fi twist. In this game, you play as Ray, an undisputed and undefeated boxing champion who gets forcibly transported off-world to compete in an intergalactic tournament against powerful aliens.

The gameplay is fast and reactive. You dodge, block, and counter against bizarre alien opponents in increasingly brutal bouts. Its comic-book visuals, over-the-top animations, and heavy metal soundtrack give it a uniquely chaotic energy that makes every fight feel like a boss battle.

Pro tip Study each opponent’s attack pattern. Dodging and countering at the right moment is the key to surviving Thunder Ray’s flashy, arcade-style boss fights.

This game is shockingly addictive because of its Punch-Out style mechanics and rewarding difficulty curve, especially when you master the patterns. What I also love is that Thunder Ray can be played on a PC, so you can consider getting a good gaming laptop to enjoy the full experience.

While it doesn’t aim for realism, it delivers pure entertainment with buckets of personality.

6. World Championship Boxing Manager II [Best Managerial Boxing Game]

Our Score 9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Microsoft Windows, Xbox One. Year of release 2023 Creators Mega Cat StudiosZiggurat Interactive Unique features Deep manager sim with contracts, training, and fight promotions Metacritic score TBD

World Championship Boxing Manager II puts you in the promoter’s chair, not the ring. Instead of throwing punches, you’ll scout talent, manage fighters’ careers, set up training camps, negotiate contracts, and promote sold-out fight nights.

If you are like me and you’ve ever imagined that you would make a great boxing manager, this is your time to shine.

When you play, the goal is to manage the boxer to win the world championship in either the Federation of World Boxing (FWB) or the World Council of International Boxing (WCIB). Between rounds during a match, the player can heal the boxer and tell the boxer to change strategy.

Pro tip Focus on training balance, building a fighter with equal parts stamina, power, and defense will give you more long-term success than maxing out just one attribute.

Visually, it uses a charming retro pixel aesthetic with bright colours and exaggerated characters that feel straight out of the ’90s arcade era.

I love the blend of humour and deep behind-the-scenes strategy. It’s like “Football Manager with boxing gloves.”

From handling fighter fatigue to picking the right sparring partner, your decisions determine whether your gym becomes legendary or folds overnight, and there’s only one way to find out.

7. Beast Boxing Turbo [Best Fantasy Boxing Game]

Our Score 8.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC Year of release 2013 Creator Goodhustle Studios Unique features First-person indie boxing game where you fight quirky monster opponents in a stylised underground league Metacritic score TBD

Beast Boxing Turbo is a first-person indie boxing game that takes players into a stylised underground league filled with quirky monster opponents. The gameplay focuses on timing and reflexes, with punches, dodges, and blocks forming the core mechanics. This game can comfortably be included amongst the best PC games available in 2025.

When you win a fight, you can earn money, which will help you upgrade your gear. You can see the upgrade on your character once you equip it. You also get stats between fights, adding a light roguelike progression element.

From experience, indie games often try to outdo themselves, and it shows here. The developers did a solid job with the visuals. The graphic style is hand-drawn and vibrant, emphasising the bizarre yet charming designs of each creature you face.

Pro tip Experiment with different monster opponents. Each monster has unique attack patterns that will help you sharpen your reflexes.

I like the game’s unique humour, fast-paced combat, and replayability. Every fight feels distinct thanks to unpredictable monster behaviour.

8. Fitness Boxing 3: Your Personal Trainer [Best Fitness Boxing Game]

Our Score 8.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Nintendo Switch Year of release 2024 Creator Imagineer Unique features Motion-controlled boxing workouts with structured fitness programs and daily routines on Nintendo Switch. Metacritic score 70

Fitness Boxing 3: Your Personal Trainer transforms your Nintendo Switch into a virtual boxing gym, offering motion-controlled workouts designed to improve stamina and calorie burn, which is a common feature in rhythm games.

With over 100 routines and multiple personal trainer avatars, it guides you through jab-filled cardio sessions that adapt to your fitness goals.

For accessibility, there is a new mode called “sitfit boxing.” This gaming feature offers lighter exercises and a different stance that can be done while sitting down. The sitfit mode is excellent for when you are in an environment where you can’t stand, which I found helpful.

Pro tip Set daily goals in Exercise Mode. Consistency turns this fun game into a genuine cardio workout.

The vibrant, clean visual style keeps things upbeat, while built-in daily tracking and monthly ranks make it easier to stay motivated over time.

Unlike traditional boxing games, this boxing game focuses on exercise-first gameplay, using Joy-Con motion sensors to register punches and dodges, making it perfect for personal exercise.

9. Boxing Simulator [Best Training Boxing Game]

Our Score 8.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC Year of release 2023 Creator Inogames Unique features Physics-based sandbox boxing experience where you can experiment with punches, stamina, and timing mechanics. Metacritic score TBD

Boxing Simulator delivers a physics-driven experience that lets players experiment freely with punch types, combos, stamina, and timing mechanics. This game focuses on helping players practice footwork, punch angles, and endurance management in a low-pressure environment.

The visual style is minimalistic but functional, keeping the spotlight on realistic motion and physics rather than flashy presentation.

After a couple of minutes playing this game, I realised that it’s a valuable training tool for gamers who want to understand boxing fundamentals or simply enjoy tweaking mechanics and watching how fights unfold under different conditions.

Pro tip Mix up long-range punches with quick dodges. Unpredictability is the secret to beating experienced opponents.

Perfect for gamers who love tinkering with fighting systems and honing skills, this title offers a pure training experience without distractions.

Our Score 8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Android, Linux, Microsoft Windows, iOS, and Mac operating systems Year of release 2020 Creators HiFightSlickage Unique features Minimalist fighting game focused on footwork, spacing, and counterpunching, perfect for training fundamentals. Metacritic score TBD

Footsies: Rollback Edition strips boxing down to its purest tactical essence, delivering a minimalist 2D fighting game built entirely around spacing, footwork, and split-second reads.

With only a handful of attacks and no over-the-top combos, every move matters, which is why I found it to be a fantastic training tool for gamers who want to master fundamentals like timing, punishing, and counter-punch reactions.

The art style is retro-pixelated and clean, keeping distractions very low so you can focus on precision.

Why we chose it Thanks to its rollback netcode, online matches feel smooth and competitive, offering endless depth for players who enjoy mastering mechanics through repetition.

From my experience, the game is easy to learn but quite challenging to master, making it ideal for both practice and competitive thrills.

11. BoxVr [Best VR Boxing Game]

Our Score 8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PlayStation 4, Microsoft Windows, Meta Quest Year of release 2017 Creator FitXR Unique features VR rhythm-based boxing workout game with calorie tracking and immersive fitness routines Metacritic score 81

BoxVR turns your living room or bedroom into a full-blown virtual boxing studio. The game combines rhythm-based punch combos with heart-pumping fitness routines.

Using VR motion controls, you’ll dodge, jab, uppercut, and hook your way through workouts choreographed by professional fitness instructors, all to a backdrop of energetic music.

The visual presentation is sleek and neon-lit, keeping things fun and motivating while you burn calories and track progress over time.

Unlike most fighting games that I’ve played, it doesn’t focus on opponents or story modes. Instead, it acts as a fitness-first experience designed to deliver real-world results. I found the sessions very addictive once I started seeing improvements in stamina and agility.

Pro tip Every workout is tracked, showing you exactly how many calories you’ve burned. Set your goals and watch your progress build day by day.

If you want an engaging VR workout that makes you sweat, then you’ve found the top pick for interactive fitness boxing.

12. Art of Boxing [Best Physics-Based Boxing Game]

Our Score 8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, Mac, PS4, and Xbox Year of release 2020 Creator Gold from Straw Games Unique features Physics-driven combat with corner minigames and a stamina mechanic Metacritic score TBD

Art of Boxing focuses on realistic physics-driven combat, offering a grounded experience where every punch is affected by weight, balance, and momentum.

Instead of flashy arcade gameplay, it delivers measured stamina management, defensive manoeuvres, and dynamic reactions, making each bout feel like an authentic sparring match, which I found interesting.

While there is no story mode, you can play in corner minigames, working on recovery and strategy between rounds to gain the upper hand. There are also in-game tutorials to improve your skills and a career mode where you can challenge other fighters.

Pro tip Keep punches compact and mind your balance.

I love the way the game focuses on technique, replicating the tactical depth of actual boxing. Art of Boxing is perfect if you want a true-to-life boxing experience.

13. Cyber Fight Challenge [Best Stamina Boxing Game]

Our Score 7.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC Year of release 2020 Creator Nordville Technology LTD Unique features Low-cost, physics-based PC boxing sim with endurance and knockdown systems Metacritic score TBD

Cyber Fight Challenge is a boxing sim that focuses heavily on stamina and endurance mechanics. Every punch you throw and every block you attempt drains energy, making fights less about spamming moves and more about managing your fighter’s energy levels wisely.

This design creates a realistic ebb and flow of combat, where pacing and recovery often decide the outcome.

Visually, the game leans on a simple, cyber-styled presentation, but its strength lies in the raw gameplay challenge it offers.

The game delivers a challenging but rewarding experience, forcing you to carefully plan your punches, capitalize on openings, and avoid gassing out mid-round.

Pro tip Experiment with different fighter builds and special abilities. Combining upgrades smartly can give you the edge against tougher opponents.

It is a solid choice for those who enjoy gritty, stamina-focused matches. This game provides a budget-friendly way to experience the tactical side of boxing.

14. Punch a Bunch [Best Reflex Boxing Game]

Our Score 7.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, Nintendo Switch Year of release 2021 Creators Pontypants, Munar Pharma SA Unique features Captures classic arcade punch-meter gameplay in a boxing minigame style Metacritic score TBD

Punch a Bunch brings back the classic arcade feel of boxing games with its exaggerated physics and punch-meter mechanics that test your timing and reflexes. Instead of button-mashing, each movement is controlled through quirky, physics-based inputs that make every jab, hook, and dodge feel hilariously unpredictable.

The cartoon-inspired art style and humorous animations make it a party-friendly boxing game, but don’t be fooled, it requires quick reactions and sharp reflexes to stay competitive.

I discovered how funny yet surprisingly skill-based it can be, making each match a mix of laughter and intensity.

Pro tip Mastering timing and precision is key. The game is more about skill and practice than button-mashing.

A great pick for players who want fast, reflex-driven boxing gameplay with a humorous twist, this is an ideal casual title to enjoy solo or with friends.

15. Creed: Rise to Glory [Best Competitive VR Boxing Game]

Our Score 7 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PlayStation 5, PlayStation VR2, Meta Quest, PlayStation 4, Microsoft Windows Year of release 2018 Creators Survios, MGM Interactive, Sony Interactive Entertainment Unique features VR boxing with stamina-based mechanics, cinematic knockdowns, training montages, and PvP showdowns Metacritic score 73

Creed: Rise to Glory made me feel like I had stepped straight into a Rocky montage, minus the inspirational soundtrack and with a lot more panting. The game nails the boxing experience in VR: the punches feel satisfying, dodging is genuinely exhilarating, and yes, you will probably end up sweating like you just ran up the Philadelphia Museum steps.

The stamina system is both brilliant and brutal; the more you flail around wildly, the faster your virtual boxer burns out, which is a not-so-subtle way of telling you to actually learn some technique.

Why we chose it It’s one of the few VR games that combines intense cardio with cinematic boxing flair, delivering both a fun workout and an authentic “step into the ring” experience.

The campaign is fun enough, with appearances from familiar faces like Rocky himself, but it’s the PvP that really shines – nothing matches the chaos of squaring up against another real person.

Is it perfect? Not quite. The tracking can get a little wonky, and the story is pretty lightweight. But as a VR workout disguised as a game? Knockout.

FAQs

What is the best boxing game?

The best boxing game is Fight Night Champion. It delivers a perfect mix of realistic mechanics, gritty visuals, and an unforgettable story mode, making it a fan favourite and the standard for boxing games.

What is the aim of the boxing game?

The goal of a boxing game is to win matches by outpunching, outlasting, or knocking out your opponent, while carefully managing stamina, defence, and timing to gain the upper hand.

How do boxing games work?

Boxing games work by letting players control a boxer’s punches, movement, and defence using a mix of timing, reflexes, and strategy. Victory usually comes from landing clean hits, managing stamina, and avoiding knockouts.