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Patch 0.5 Return of the Ancients launches May 29th, and your best PoE 2 class choice heading into the new meta is the most important starting decision of the season.

This patch is the largest the game has seen in early access. From what I’ve tracked in the pre-launch reveals, it brings a full endgame overhaul plus two new ascendancies that will reshape how the top PoE2 classes perform on the ladder: Martial Artist for Monk, and Spirit Walker for Huntress.

This guide covers all eight Path of Exile 2 classes with full breakdowns, ascendancy picks for every subclass, a complete tier list for the 0.5 meta, and a dedicated section on the strongest picks for new players. Rankings will update once the patch settles.

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All PoE 2 Classes: Quick Comparison Table

There are currently eight Path of Exile 2 classes, and patch 0.5 Return of the Ancients makes it the most competitive the roster has ever been. Your base class sets your starting attributes, your available weapons, and the ascendancy subclasses you unlock as you progress.

The table below covers all eight PoE2 classes for your Path of Exile 2 best class decision. Difficulty reflects how forgiving a class is for new players, while Tier reflects overall performance in the current meta.

If you are still narrowing down the best PoE 2 class for your first character, give the Easy and Medium difficulty rows the most attention before anything else.

Class Tier Type Difficulty Who It’s For Monk S Dexterity/Intelligence Hard Experienced players chasing peak endgame DPS. Squishy without freeze and stun mastery, but the damage ceiling with Invoker is second to none. Ranger S Dexterity Medium Speed mappers and currency farmers at any experience level. Deadeye or Pathfinder is a playstyle call, both hit the Hardcore ladder. Huntress A Dexterity/Strength Medium New-patch chasers and spear enthusiasts. Spirit Walker arriving in 0.5 makes this the most exciting league start, and the spear feel is entirely its own. Sorceress A Intelligence Medium ARPG veterans who want familiar elemental magic gameplay. Visual feedback is clear and intuitive, but mana management creates a real early campaign challenge. Druid A Strength/Intelligence Medium Players who want three completely different combat styles in one build. No other class in the roster plays like this. Witch B Intelligence Easy Hands-off players who want minions to do the fighting. Infernalist is forgiving enough to serve as a genuine learn-the-game vehicle. Warrior B Strength Easy Beginners who want to die less while learning. Titan’s life scaling forgives suboptimal gear and passive choices at every stage. Mercenary C Dexterity/Strength Medium Experienced players who want tactical depth. Crossbow reload mechanics and grenade timing punish players who skip positioning practice.

All classes in Path of Exile 2 are completely free to access and play. There are no microtransactions or paywalls blocking any playable class. If you want a deeper look at what each class actually plays like before committing, the full breakdowns below cover every one of them in detail.

Patch 0.5 Return of the Ancients: What Changes?

Patch 0.5 Return of the Ancients is the largest Path of Exile 2 update in early access. Beyond the two new ascendancies, it reshapes how PoE2 classes perform across every stage of the game.

Martial Artist (Monk). The third Monk ascendancy summons illusory bells, creates combat clones, and excels at unarmed fighting powered by runes socketed into the body.

The third Monk ascendancy summons illusory bells, creates combat clones, and excels at unarmed fighting powered by runes socketed into the body. Spirit Walker (Huntress). The third Huntress ascendancy channels Stag, Owl, and Bear spirits, can subdue pinnacle bosses, and calls a spectral companion into battle.

The third Huntress ascendancy channels Stag, Owl, and Bear spirits, can subdue pinnacle bosses, and calls a spectral companion into battle. Endgame overhaul. The Atlas has been fully rebuilt with over 300 nodes, 30 new map areas, and a new structured endgame questline called Origins of Divinity.

The Atlas has been fully rebuilt with over 300 nodes, 30 new map areas, and a new structured endgame questline called Origins of Divinity. Runes of Aldur league. The first challenge league in Path of Exile 2 introduces Verisium Runesmithing, a new item crafting system built around Ezomyte Remnants.

The first challenge league in Path of Exile 2 introduces Verisium Runesmithing, a new item crafting system built around Ezomyte Remnants. Reworked league mechanics. Delirium, Breach, and Ritual all received expanded storylines, new bosses, and completely revamped Atlas passive trees.

Delirium, Breach, and Ritual all received expanded storylines, new bosses, and completely revamped Atlas passive trees. Ascendancy balance. Chronomancer received a major survivability rework with the new Phased Form mechanic. Blood Mage and Acolyte of Chayula were buffed.

Chronomancer received a major survivability rework with the new Phased Form mechanic. Blood Mage and Acolyte of Chayula were buffed. Free weekend. From May 29th to June 1st, anyone can access the full game at no cost.

The PoE 2 class tier list will shift once players get proper time with the new content. I’d hold off on your best PoE 2 class pick until week two. The full patch notes are available on the official Path of Exile forum here.

All PoE 2 Classes Ranked: Full Breakdown

I ranked the best PoE 2 class options based on top-ladder representation, build diversity, and community feedback across the 0.4.x cycle. The order runs from most to least recommended for the 0.5 meta, and every entry includes a full breakdown of what makes the class worth your time.

All eight Path of Exile 2 classes can clear endgame content when built correctly. What makes the Path of Exile 2 best class different for each player is how efficiently it reaches peak performance. Patches shift rankings quickly, so treat this as a living snapshot.

1. Monk [Best PoE 2 Class Overall]

Type Dexterity and Intelligence Difficulty Hard Tier S Equipment Quarterstaves, Staves, Unarmed / Evasion and Energy Shield Ascendancies Invoker, Acolyte of Chayula, Martial Artist (new in patch 0.5) Best For Experienced players and endgame chasers

Monk is the best PoE 2 class for players who want the highest ceiling and the most build flexibility in the game. It runs on Dexterity and Intelligence, sits consistently at the top of the PoE 2 class tier list, and covers everything from staff combat to unarmed builds.

The core playstyle is fast-moving close-range melee built around spirit skills and lightning damage. Monk is notably squishy for a class that stays this close to enemies, and from my time with it, learning to freeze and stun before they punish you is the discipline all strong Monk players develop.

Monk has three ascendancy options. Invoker is the top pick built around lightning damage and spirit scaling, which defines its position in the PoE 2 class tier list. Acolyte of Chayula covers chaos and void damage but demands deep game knowledge most players won’t have early. Martial Artist lands in the next 0.5 patch.

When to choose Monk When not to choose Monk ✅ You want the highest build ceiling in the game



✅ You want Invoker and will invest time to optimise it



✅ You want access to Martial Artist in 0.5 ❌ You are new and want a more forgiving first class



❌ You want strong results before heavy build investment

2. Ranger [Best PoE 2 Class for Bow Builds]

Type Dexterity Difficulty Medium Tier S Equipment Bows / Evasion Armor Ascendancies Pathfinder, Deadeye Best For Speed mapping and currency generation

Ranger is the best PoE 2 class for speed mapping and currency generation. It earns its S-tier position among all PoE2 classes in the current meta, and I’d put it top of the list if those two goals drive your league start.

The playstyle revolves around maintaining distance and letting pierce and chain mechanics do the work. A single well-placed arrow chains through an entire pack, but from my time running Ranger, the clear speed only fully shows once the passive tree and gem links are properly sorted.

Ranger has two ascendancy options and both are strong picks. Deadeye focuses on projectile speed, pierce, and chain mechanics. Pathfinder goes a different route through flask mastery and poison damage. Both sit regularly on the current Hardcore ladder, and that alone says more than any tier list placement.

When to choose Ranger When not to choose Ranger ✅ You want the best ranged build in the current meta



✅ Speed mapping and currency generation are your main goals



✅ You want two equally strong ascendancies to pick from ❌ You want a melee or close-range playstyle



❌ Projectile and positioning mechanics are new to you



❌ You prefer a slower and more methodical style of play

3. Huntress [Best PoE 2 Class for Spear Builds]

Type Dexterity and Strength Difficulty Medium Tier A Equipment Spears / Hybrid Defenses Ascendancies Amazon, Ritualist, Spirit Walker (new in patch 0.5) Best For Mobile hybrid fighters who want both melee and ranged flexibility

For patch 0.5 excitement, Huntress might be the best PoE 2 class bet in the entire lineup. Spirit Walker, the brand new ascendancy, can tame unique boss monsters mid-fight. No other class can do this, and I expect it to push the class even higher in the rankings.

The spear lets Huntress fight at melee range, throw at distance, and switch between both in ways no other class manages. I found the damage struggles outside top configurations like Twisters or Lightning Spear. Without proper setup, campaign scaling hits harder than expected.

The Twisters build is one of the strongest league starters in 0.5 and pairs naturally with Spirit Walker. Amazon handles critical strike and precision builds for burst damage. For players who see Huntress as the Path of Exile 2 best class going into the new league, the timing is right.

When to choose Huntress When not to choose Huntress ✅ You want hybrid melee and ranged combat in one class



✅ The momentum-based in-and-out combat style appeals to you



✅ The new Spirit Walker subclass interests you ❌ You struggle with fragile, evasion-based classes in campaigns



❌ You prefer simple, consistent damage without build-specific setup



❌ You prefer builds that perform outside specific skill combos

4. Sorceress [Best PoE 2 Class for Elemental Builds]

Type Intelligence Difficulty Medium Tier A Equipment Wands, Staves / Energy Shield Armor Ascendancies Stormweaver, Chronomancer, Disciple of Varashta Best For Ranged casters who want the strongest proven league-start option

Sorceress enters 0.5 as the best PoE 2 class choice for a proven day-one league start. Spark Stormweaver is the most favored build heading into 0.5 on Mobalytics, and I have not seen another class come close to this level of pre-launch community confidence.

Sorceress lives and dies by positioning. The Energy Shield holds as long as enemies stay at range, but one mana-draining mob that closes the gap can punish you immediately. Mana also needs heavy investment across gear, gems, flasks, and passives to stay functional.

Stormweaver is the go-to league starter, but I think the most interesting pick in 0.5 is Disciple of Varashta. It commands invulnerable Djinn spirits and is confirmed to be stronger in this patch than in 0.4. Sorceress stands apart from other Path of Exile 2 classes, with each ascendancy playing completely differently.

When to choose Sorceress When not to choose Sorceress ✅ You want the most proven league-start option in 0.5



✅ You prefer a ranged, stand-back playstyle with high AoE damage



✅ You want three ascendancies that each play completely differently ❌ Extensive mana investment across gear, gems, and flasks frustrates you



❌ You struggle when enemies close to melee range during fights



❌ You want strong performance outside a dominant build archetype

5. Druid [Best PoE 2 Class for Shapeshifting Builds]

Type Strength and Intelligence Difficulty Medium Tier A Equipment Animal Talismans, Staves / Armour and Energy Shield Ascendancies Shaman and Oracle Best For Hybrid casters who want physical and elemental magic in one build

Druid joined the Path of Exile 2 classes roster in patch 0.4.0 as the game’s only Strength and Intelligence hybrid. Both Shaman and Oracle bring distinct playstyles, and for players who see Druid as their Path of Exile 2 best class option, both ascendancies hold up at endgame.

I find the Druid’s main appeal is its flexibility between physical combat and elemental magic in the same build. The catch is that Strength and Intelligence gearing is harder to balance than single-attribute classes. The right hybrid stats across gear slots take more effort and planning than most classes require.

Shaman focuses on elemental and nature-based combat and is the more accessible pick for most players. Oracle leans into a complex utility playstyle that rewards deliberate positioning and passive tree knowledge. Druid is the best PoE 2 class pick for players who want physical and magical identity in one character.

When to choose Druid When not to choose Druid ✅ You enjoy a hybrid Strength and Intelligence build



✅ The dual-ascendancy flexibility of Shaman and Oracle appeals to you



✅ You want to blend physical combat and elemental magic ❌ Balancing two attributes across gear slots frustrates you



❌ You prefer a single-attribute class with a simpler gear path



❌ You want a class with a longer endgame track record

6. Witch [Best PoE 2 Class for Minion/Summoner Builds]

Type Intelligence Difficulty Easy Tier B Equipment Wands, Sceptres / Energy Shield Ascendancies Infernalist, Blood Mage, Lich Best For Players who want strong survivability and dark magic or minion builds

Witch sits at B-tier, but I think that undersells how forgiving it is compared to other PoE2 classes. Energy Shield and minion synergies absorb early campaign mistakes that would end a Ranger or Huntress run. Infernalist is the strongest ascendancy for most builds, with Blood Mage and Lich also viable.

The catch is map clear speed. In my experience, Witch clears packs notably slower than Ranger or Monk at comparable progression levels. The class is built for survivability and sustained damage, not for blasting through map tiers at speed.

Witch holds B-tier in this PoE 2 class tier list mostly because of that clear-speed ceiling. Boss encounters and endgame survivability are where it over-performs. The Lich ascendancy, added in 0.2.0, is the best PoE 2 class pick for players who want the most complex dark-magic build in the game.

When to choose Witch When not to choose Witch ✅ You want survivability and sustained damage over clear speed



✅ Minion mechanics and dark magic playstyles interest you



✅ You want a forgiving class for endgame boss encounters ❌ You want the fastest map-clearing class in the game



❌ You prefer direct, active combat over minion management



❌ Slow pack clear speed across long mapping sessions frustrates you

7. Warrior [Best PoE 2 Class for Beginners Who Want Durability]

Type Strength Difficulty Easy Tier B Equipment Maces, Two-Handed Maces / Heavy Armour Ascendancies Titan, Warbringer, Smith of Kitava Best For Beginners and Titan bossing builds

Warrior is the best PoE 2 class starting point for beginners. Heavy Armour and high life scaling help you absorb hits while learning flask management, dodge timing, and the passive tree. I’d point any new player here first. The campaign is more forgiving than in any other class.

Once the passive tree and gear start compounding, Warrior becomes one of the most satisfying classes to play. I find Titan especially rewards slow, deliberate progression. The honest catch is that map clear speed lags at endgame. Warrior is built for resilience and hit trading, not for fast mapping.

Titan is the clear top pick, and in my view is the reason to play Warrior at all. Warbringer adds damage-focused aggression for players who want more output. Warrior is the Path of Exile 2 best class starting point for players who want physical resilience from day one through endgame.

When to choose Warrior When not to choose Warrior ✅ You want the most beginner-friendly class in the game



✅ You want maximum physical resilience and a hit-trading playstyle



✅ Titan’s tanky bossing playstyle appeals to you ❌ You want fast, efficient map clear at endgame



❌ You prefer evasion and mobility over tanking hits directly



❌ You want a class with a higher endgame meta ceiling

8. Mercenary [Best PoE 2 Class for Crossbow Builds]

Type Dexterity and Strength Difficulty Medium Tier C Equipment Crossbows / Hybrid Defenses Ascendancies Witchhunter, Gemling Legionnaire, Tactician Best For Players who want unique crossbow and grenade mechanics over meta performance

Mercenary is the only class in PoE 2 built entirely around crossbow and grenade mechanics. That niche is also why it sits at C-tier. The class underperforms against campaign scaling that other PoE2 classes handle more comfortably, and the optimization gap shows in patch 0.5 build guides.

The crossbow mechanic requires thinking about reload timing and grenade placement in a way no other class demands. I find this is the most execution-heavy class in the game before the build fully clicks. Witchhunter rewards players who like burst windows and reactive play.

Tactician, added in 0.2.0, is the most accessible entry point and the one I suggest starting with. Gemling Legionnaire suits players who want to push gem-stacking to its limits. Mercenary is the best PoE 2 class pick if the crossbow and grenade identity is the main draw to you, not the meta.

When to choose Mercenary When not to choose Mercenary ✅ You want unique crossbow and grenade mechanics over meta power



✅ Witchhunter’s burst-window and reactive playstyle appeals to you



✅ You want a challenging class that rewards execution and knowledge ❌ You want a competitive class with strong meta performance



❌ The execution demands of crossbow reload timing frustrate you



❌ You prefer a class with smoother early campaign progression

PoE 2 Class Tier List 2026

The PoE 2 class tier list below covers all eight PoE2 classes for the current patch 0.5 Return of the Ancients meta, with Monk at the top as the best PoE 2 class in 0.5. Some placements may shift once the community fully tests the new ascendancies and endgame overhaul.

Tier Classes Reason S Monk, Ranger Monk leads build diversity with Invoker at its ceiling. Ranger tops speed mapping and currency generation with both ascendancies performing regularly on the Hardcore ladder. A Huntress, Sorceress, Druid Huntress gains Spirit Walker in 0.5 for strong upside. Sorceress has Stormweaver as the top boss-killing build. Druid brings strong hybrid versatility at consistent A-tier output. B Witch, Warrior Witch holds reliable Infernalist performance but its map clear speed trails the classes above it. Warrior earns its placement through Titan alone, which stands as one of the stronger bossing setups on this list. C Mercenary Versatile across three ascendancies but crossbow mechanics demand existing PoE 2 experience to reach a high performance level.

A C-tier placement in Path of Exile 2 does not mean unplayable. All Path of Exile 2 classes can clear endgame content. The tier reflects how efficiently each class reaches its peak and the build knowledge the journey takes. A lower placement does not rule a class out.

Tier rankings shift significantly with major patches. Martial Artist and Spirit Walker are the most likely movers in 0.5. I’ll update the Path of Exile 2 best class placements once the community has had a full week with the new content.

Maxroll, poe2wiki, and the PoE 2 subreddit are your best live references in the meantime. For a deeper look at how each of the PoE2 classes plays, the full breakdowns sit in the sections above.

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Best PoE 2 Class for Beginners

Not every class in Path of Exile 2 suits a first-time player equally. I’ve seen too many new characters abandoned mid-campaign because the starting class didn’t match the playstyle. The table below ranks all eight PoE2 classes to help you find the best PoE 2 class starting point.

Difficulty Class Verdict for Beginners Easy Warrior Titan makes you hard to kill from the start. No expensive gear needed to keep pace through the campaign. Witch Infernalist lets your minions do the work while you learn positioning, flasks, and the passive tree at your own pace. Medium Sorceress Visual feedback is clear and AoE spells are intuitive. Mana management is the one early hurdle that catches new players off guard. Ranger Bow mechanics feel natural for most players. Pierce and chain take some learning to use fully but the class never feels punishing. Huntress Fragile by design, and the damage struggles until the right build configuration comes together. Not the smoothest entry point, but Spirit Walker in 0.5 makes it worth considering. Mercenary Crossbow reload mechanics and tactical ammunition add complexity most new players won’t be ready for. Druid Managing three animal forms mid-fight is mechanically demanding. The shapeshifting concept also doesn’t appeal to every player. Hard Monk Squishy melee that puts you in the danger zone constantly. You stay alive by mastering freeze and stun chains, or by developing near-perfect evasion habits. The payoff is enormous but this is not where you start.

One thing worth knowing before you commit is that all Path of Exile 2 classes share the same passive skill tree. Your ascendancy choice at level 35 and 60 matters more than your base class for late-game power. Pick the class whose weapon type and early skills feel fun.

The PoE 2 class tier list above shows how each of these Path of Exile 2 best class picks performs once the build reaches endgame.

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PoE 2 Ascendancies Explained

Every one of the Path of Exile 2 classes has two or three ascendancy subclasses that reshape how the base class plays. Two Monk players on different ascendancies can feel like completely separate builds. That depth separates Path of Exile 2 from most entries on any best tactical RPGs list.

You unlock your first ascendancy by completing the Ascendancy Trial in Act 2, then the second in Act 3. Across all PoE2 classes, the ascendancy choice carries more weight than your base class for late-game identity. Know what you are picking before you commit.

Class Ascendancies Best Pick 2026 Monk Invoker, Acolyte of Chayula, Martial Artist Invoker Ranger Deadeye, Pathfinder Both equally strong Huntress Amazon, Ritualist, Spirit Walker Spirit Walker for endgame, Amazon for leveling Sorceress Stormweaver, Chronomancer, Disciple of Varashta Stormweaver Druid Shaman, Oracle Shaman for new players, both viable Witch Infernalist, Blood Mage, Lich Infernalist Mercenary Witchhunter, Gemling Legionnaire, Tactician Tactician for beginners, all three viable Warrior Titan, Warbringer, Smith of Kitava Titan

Ascendancy recommendations shift with each patch. The picks above reflect the best PoE 2 class meta as of 0.5 and will update as the PoE 2 class tier list settles.

Overall Verdict: What Is the Best PoE 2 Class?

The best PoE 2 class in patch 0.5 depends on your goal. These three picks each represent a different kind of win.

For players who want the highest build ceiling in the game → Monk / Invoker . Invoker leads the Hardcore ladder and scales higher than any other build in 0.5. The catch is melee exposure and a hard dependency on mastering freeze and stun chains, but the payoff is unmatched.

. Invoker leads the Hardcore ladder and scales higher than any other build in 0.5. The catch is melee exposure and a hard dependency on mastering freeze and stun chains, but the payoff is unmatched. For players who want top-tier power without the complexity → Sorceress / Stormweaver . Spark Stormweaver is the most-favorited league starter heading into 0.5 for good reason. It is the Path of Exile 2 best class choice for players who want high output without Monk’s learning wall. Just watch the mana.

→ . Spark Stormweaver is the most-favorited league starter heading into 0.5 for good reason. It is the Path of Exile 2 best class choice for players who want high output without Monk’s learning wall. Just watch the mana. For players who want to ride the 0.5 meta from day one → Huntress / Spirit Walker. Spirit Walker arrives in 0.5 with a companion-driven playstyle no other class can match. It is a fragile class that punishes positioning mistakes, but this is the highest-upside pick of the three. The timing is right.

Path of Exile 2 is already one of the best PC RPGs in the ARPG genre, and with the 1.0 free-to-play launch later this year, the player base for all PoE2 classes is only going to grow.

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