7 Best PS5 Fighting Games in 2025 That Pack a Serious Punch

The best PS5 fighting games hit fast, look sharp, and actually feel good to play. Load times are near-instant, input lag is low, and most games run at a locked 60 FPS.

But not every fighter earns its place. Some of them look right but fall apart in ranked. Others drown you in unlocks and menus before you throw a single punch.

So I’ve put together a list that cuts through all that. I’ve built it for people who care about mechanics, flow, and long-term fun. If you’re looking to get serious or just want a solid brawl, these are the best fighting games on PS5 right now.

Our Top Picks for PS5 Fighting Games

There’s a lot to like in the PS5 fighting game library, but only a few titles stand out to me for the right reasons. These three deliver where it matters – tight mechanics, strong online modes, memorable playable characters, and a reason to keep playing after the first weekend. Whether you’re into anime-style combos or brutal finishers, this list covers the best of the best:

Under Night In-Birth II Sys:Celes (2024) – This one surprised me the most. It’s one of the sharpest 2D fighters on PS5 right now. The GRD system rewards smart play, and the cast has incredible variety without being overwhelming. If you like technical fighting games that don’t feel bloated, start here.

– This one surprised me the most. It’s one of the sharpest 2D fighters on PS5 right now. The GRD system rewards smart play, and the cast has incredible variety without being overwhelming. If you like technical fighting games that don’t feel bloated, start here. Mortal Kombat 11 (2019) – MK is still one of the cleanest fighters on the platform. The animations are slick, the customization runs deep, and its story mode is leagues ahead of most fighters. Plus, it runs beautifully on PS5.

– MK is still one of the cleanest fighters on the platform. The animations are slick, the customization runs deep, and its story mode is leagues ahead of most fighters. Plus, it runs beautifully on PS5. Tekken 8 (2024) – We’re picking up the pace with aggressive movement and hard-hitting combos. The Heat system gives matches a new edge, and the online rollback netcode finally puts the series on par with other top-tier fighters.

These three set the bar high, but there’s more heat where that came from. Let’s dig into the full lineup of the best PS5 fighting games and see which fighters deserve a spot in your PS5 fight club.

7 Best PS5 Fighting Games Worth Mastering

I’ve rounded up PS5 fighters that actually felt good to play. I wanted satisfying mechanics, strong replay value, interesting gameplay modes, and plenty of depth. So, if you want engaging fighters that deliver round after round, here are the digital games worth your time.

1. Under Night In-Birth II Sys:Celes

Platforms PS5, PS4, Switch, Windows Year of release 2024 Developer French-Bread Average playtime 15-30 hours for campaign and training Best for Competitive fighters Unique features GRD system, Vorpal state, high-speed footsies

Under Night In-Birth II Sys:Celes is a precision fighter made for players who love clean 2D brawling with serious depth. You’ll face off in fast-paced 1v1 combat, where every move matters and timing wins fights. The game builds on the solid core of the first entry, sharpening both movement and spacing to near perfection.

The GRD system adds an extra layer to every round – controlling space and making smart choices fills your gauge, pushing you into the “Vorpal” state. That grants a temporary edge and can turn the tide of any match. It’s a tug-of-war that rewards smart play over brute force.

With its tight animations, responsive controls, and tournament-level balance, Sys:Celes stands out from the crowd. The roster feels varied without bloating, and every character demands practice. It’s not just flashy – it’s disciplined. After playing it for quite a while, I can say it’s also one of the best anime games out there.

Why it’s my top fighting game for PS5:

If you’re serious about fighting games, this one respects your skill. It’s technical, stylish, and rewarding once you learn the rhythm. Every frame counts, and the game makes sure you feel it. It can be a bit of a challenge for new players, though.

2. Mortal Kombat 11

Platforms PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, Windows Year of release 2019 Developer NetherRealm Studios Average playtime 10-25 hours for story + online replayability Best for Players who love brutal cinematic combat Unique features Fatalities, custom loadouts, full story mode

Considered one of the best Mortal Kombat games, 11 keeps everything you ever loved about the franchise. It’s a brutal mash of fists and broken spines. Over-the-top fighting, combos, special moves, and finishers, it’s all there. It’s fast, tight, and unforgiving – one slip, and you’ll be eating a 30-hit juggle or a fatal blow.

You’ll have to use your split meter strategically, knowing when to commit to special moves and when to break out of a tight spot. Fatal blows are your last hope when you’re down to the final sliver of health. Every match I ever played was tense right to the very end.

The cinematic story mode delivered bombastic action with my favorite characters, and I loved it. At times, it was like watching a great video game movie. There’s also gear customization, giving you visual tweaks and bonus perks without breaking balance in ranked play.

Why it’s worth playing:

Mortal Kombat 11 rewards aggression and does it in style. You’ll get a strong single-player campaign, deep mechanics, and pure spectacle. And yes, the fatalities are as ridiculous (and satisfying) as ever.

3. Tekken 8

Platforms PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Windows Year of release 2024 Developer Bandai Namco Entertainment Average playtime N/A Best for Fans of technical 3D fighters Unique features New Heat system, advanced movement mechanics

Tekken 8 sharpens the classic 1v1 3D fighting. As always, spacing, movement, and timing are everything. You’ll be focusing on combos, character stances, and finding that one crucial opening. The title is on our list of the top fighting games for a reason.

The new Heat system adds an aggressive edge. When you push your offense, it can power up your attacks and even unlock new combos. The game sets a pretty punishing pace, so you’ll have to balance risk and reward a lot.

I truly enjoyed the visuals this time around. Every punch, kick, and block feels weighty and smooth. The combo system stays deep, rewarding those who learn the characters inside out.

Why fighting fans will like it:

Tekken has never been about mashing buttons, and the 8th installment is no different. You’ll need a lot of technical skill and deep familiarity with your character’s moves. Once there, you’ll dominate with smart, fast-paced offence and clever defence.

4. Street Fighter 6

Platforms PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, Windows Year of release 2023 Developer Capcom Average playtime 20+ hours Best for Fans of strategic 2D fighters Unique features Innovative Drive system

Street Fighter 6 brings the classic fighting vibes with a fresh twist. You’ll be duking it out in intense 1v1 battles, nailing combos, special moves, and mastering spacing – the bread and butter of Street Fighter.

The new Drive system adds layers to the strategy, letting you use impact, parry, rush, and reversal moves to control the fight and outsmart your opponent. It’s a new spin on a famous multiplayer game that truly feels like a breath of fresh air.

The visuals feel modern but keep that arcade energy. It’s fast-paced, but every move counts – footsies and timing matter more than button mashing here. Whether you’re climbing ranks in online play or messing around with friends, the game hits the sweet spot between accessible and deep.

Why fighting fans will like it:

Street Fighter 6 is for those who love smart, tactical fights without sacrificing fun. The Drive system keeps matches unpredictable and rewarding, making every round a chance to outthink and outplay. If you want a classic fighter that’s still fresh, this is it.

5. Dragon Ball FighterZ

Platforms PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, Windows Year of release 2018 Developer Arc System Works Average playtime 20+ hours Best for Fans of fast, flashy team fights Unique features 3v3 tag-team combat with anime-style visuals

Dragon Ball FighterZ is all about frantic 3v3 fights that look straight out of the anime. You pick your team, cobble up insane combos, call in assists, and keep the pressure. It’s a perfect mix of flash, speed, and style. I’d also go as far as to say it’s one of the greatest Dragon Ball games out there.

You’ll have to master teamwork and timing. Knowing when to tag in an assist or swap characters is just as important as landing hits. Each character plays differently, so you won’t get many wins without nailing your squad’s moves and synergies. Every battle was a visual threat for me thanks to sharp and colorful graphics.

Dragon Ball FighterZ packs a lot of heat, but also delivers a lot of style and depth. It’s easy to pick up and play casually with your friends, but offers plenty of room to learn and “git good.“

Why fighting fans will like it:

This game nails flashy combos and explosive team dynamics. It’s perfect if you want high-energy, exciting matches with a deep layer of strategy beneath the chaos.

6. Guilty Gear Strive

Platforms PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, Windows Year of release 2021 Developer Arc System Works Average playtime 20+ hours Best for Fans of flashy combos and a steep skill curve Unique features Roman Cancel system, simplified inputs

Guilty Gear Strive is just how you imagine it – fast-paced, hard-hitting, and all about 1v1. I love baiting opponents with tricky mix-ups or downright demolishing them with a flashy combo. Although not as famous as SF or MK, Guilty Gear has always been one of my top games for PS5.

The Roman Cancel mechanic lets you extend combos or escape pressure, perfect for creative plays and clutch moments. Characters feel unique – some rush you down, others hit like trucks. The game cuts down complexity from older entries but keeps the depth intact. Every match is a stylish slugfest backed by an insane soundtrack.

You can also play online and keep things smooth and responsive thanks to rollback netcode. It’s an ideal pick-up for fans of the series, but also a good entry title if you’ve never played GG before. The game’s unique flair will get you hooked quickly and make you dig through the past for earlier installments.

Why fighting fans will like it:

Guilty Gear Strive has everything, from big combos and slick moves to rising tension that won’t let up until the match is finished.

7. Samurai Shodown

Platforms PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Switch Windows Year of release 2019 Developer SNK Average playtime 12-15 hours Best for Fans of slower, tactical fights Unique features Weapon-based combat, Rage Gauge, Deflect system, slower, tactical pace

Samurai Shodown is a slower-paced fighter that values spacing and timing. It replaces bare knuckles with swords, spears, and other weapons. Every hit lands heavy, so you’ll quickly learn that every move counts. It’s about patience and punishing mistakes rather than nonstop combos.

The tension builds as you carefully measure distance and choose when to strike. Defensive play and reading your opponent’s patterns are crucial. The fresh PS5 version adds sharper visuals and smoother performance.

When you take enough damage, your Rage Mode activates, giving you a damage boost and special attacks. The deflect system lets you punish greedy opponents with clean blocks. The roster is a balance between nostalgia and new blood, and there’s a solid online mode with rollback netcode.

Why fighting fans will like it:

Samurai Shodown feels like playing chess dressed up as a fighting game. It’s strategically deep, and nothing can beat the feeling when your well-timed strike finishes the match. It also gives you a break from frantic button-mashing.

FAQs

What is the best PS5 fighting game?

Under Night In-Birth II Sys:Celes is the best PS5 fighting game right now. It’s tight, technical, and rewards smart play. The GRD system adds a layer of strategy that hardcore fans will love.

Are there any cross-platform fighting games on PS5?

Yes. Games like Mortal Kombat 11 and Street Fighter 6 support cross-platform play between PS5 and other consoles/PC. Having a larger pool of opponents keeps the competition fresh and matchmaking faster.