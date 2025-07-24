12 Best Simulation Games: Explore A New Perfect Sim World in 2025

You’re here because you’re looking for the best simulation games . I’m sure of that, and I get it. Nothing beats a game that lets you lose yourself in another world that feels as real as the world you live in right now. I’ve made this article for your instant gratification: newbie sim fans, specific-genre fans, and hardcore realism geeks are all welcome here.

You could be flying high in a cockpit, running a bustling farm, or managing a chaotic city – there’s a simulation game on here that feels like it was made just for you. And I don’t discriminate. I know some of you want your game time to be meaningful, and some of you just want to forget your problems and get some much-needed therapeutic button-mashing. I’ve played my fair share of simulation games, and I’ve rounded up a list that’s packed with variety.

And don’t worry, I’m not just throwing random games at you. Each pick on this list has a little magic to it, from the jaw-dropping realism of Microsoft Flight Simulator to the engaging zoo-building fun of Planet Zoo. Plus, I’ll be providing links to the best game deals if you want to dive in ASAP into a game title that you saw and liked. Sweet, right? Cool. Let’s get started.

Our Top Picks for Simulation Games

Alright, let’s get into the best simulation games. The best sim games will suck you in and keep you there. A good sim game is packed with endless possibilities and satisfies all kinds of gamer needs. My list will give you the chance to fly and to rule like a boss. Here’s a sneak peek at some of the best simulation games that deserve a spot in your library:

Microsoft Flight Simulator (2022) – Take off anywhere in the world. Hyper-realistic skies and insane detail await. Cities: Skylines II (2023) – Go big or go chaotic. Your dream city, your rules. Euro Truck Simulator 2 (2012) – An immersive truck driving simulator that combines realistic driving mechanics with business management. RimWorld (2018) – A colony sim where you manage survivors on a distant planet, balancing survival and their mental well-being. Planet Zoo (2019) – A zoo management sim where you design habitats and ensure animals and guests thrive.

That’s just the tip of the iceberg. Scroll down to get the full rundown of all games. Learn why they’re so good, where you can play them, release dates, and what makes each one a must-try. I give you all the info you’ll need to make the next step easier.

12 Best Simulation Games

Now that you’ve had a sneak peek at the top simulation games, it’s time to dive deeper into each of them and look into some more exciting titles. These simulation giants aren’t just some entertainment options for you. They’re challenges that will have you on your toes, spark your creativity, and give you the chance to take over worlds. Alright, let’s get started! ado, here’s our list featuring our top picks for this genre.

1. Microsoft Flight Simulator [Best for Realism and Immersion]

Platforms PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S Release year 2022 Genre Flight Simulator Unique Features Hyper-realistic graphics, real-time weather, live air traffic, detailed global map, flight training system, and modding support

This is your invitation to fly the skies. Picture yourself flying through the jagged peaks of the Himalayas or gliding above a gorgeous Tokyo skyline. And not just any Himalayas or Tokyo skyline, an impressive replica of the real ones! This game takes realism to another level. It’s got real-time weather changes, insanely detailed landscapes, realistic controls, and super-real visuals.

The game tries to cater to EVERYONE. Maybe you’re a curious rookie looking to play with basic controls or perhaps you’re a hardcore aviation nerd? Either way, the game keeps you hooked. It layers challenges and achievements that feel personal. Here’s why it’s a must-try: the game blends immersion and exploration together perfectly. It’s also got multiplayer mode like the best co-op games out there.

After playing it for a while, you might convince yourself that you can actually fly a plane for real. In which case, I advise you not to.

2. Cities: Skylines II [Best for City-Building Aficionados]

Platforms PC, Xbox Series X/S, PS5 Release year 2023 Genre City-Building Simulator Unique features Dynamic city simulation, advanced AI-driven citizens, realistic traffic and infrastructure management, detailed zoning, and modding support

Cities: Skylines II raises the bar just to tear it down and build something massive in its place. This game serves sprawling maps, revamped AI, and endless tools to shape the city of your dreams. Whatever you want to do, whether you want to build something pristine or chaotic, you can do it. This is creative freedom wrapped in glorious chaos. It’s heaven for detail-obsessed gamers.

You’ll get the chance to perfect traffic patterns, master zoning laws, and just try your hand at city-building. The game makes it easy to start small and grow into something grand. Newcomers and veterans will keep engaged with impressive and layered game mechanics. This game shines for its creativity, strategy, and love of urban mayhem.

With over 50,000 players logged daily on launch, it will be easy to see the hype once you get started. For sim fans, this game could potentially be your next best obsession.

3. Euro Truck Simulator 2 [Best for Relaxing Truck Driving and Logistics]

Platforms PC, PlayStation, Xbox Series X/S Release year 2012 Genre Simulation, Driving Unique Features Realistic truck driving, detailed European maps, cargo delivery system, dynamic weather and time cycles, vehicle customization, and modding support

Imagine one of those movie scenes where a truck driver enters the bar, and with every step, they bring this powerful and intimidating presence that demands respect (and maybe a little bit of fear). You start imagining what it would be like if you were a truck driver. What a lifestyle that must be! A beautiful combination of chill and adventure. In Euro Truck Simulator 2, you get to experience exactly that. You navigate the twists and turns of Europe’s highways in this great mission, where your journey is just as important as your destination.

It’s one of those games where, even though what you do is the same, driving from point A to point B, every trip, every experience, is very different from the other. You deliver different kinds of cargo and manage everything, from planning your routes to vehicle maintenance. Your goal is to get everything to its destination on time and keep your cargo safe and in good condition.

What sets Euro Truck Simulator 2 apart from other games is the way it combines realistic simulation of driving mechanics with an immersive business management system. On top of that, external factors like weather conditions, heavy traffic, and day/night cycles, add to how real the experience feels. While the game is categorized as a simulation, fans of action-packed games love the thrill of trying to make it on time, dodging different challenges, and battling unexpected weather.

4. RimWorld [Best for Colony Management and Survival Strategy]

Platforms PC, macOS, Linux Release year 2018 Genre Simulation, Strategy Unique Features Procedural storytelling, AI-driven colony management, deep character interactions, random events, and modding support

RimWorld is a different-dimension type of game. It’s a colony simulation where you’re stranded on a distant planet and you’re in charge of managing a group of people who have survived so far with you. Your task is to build something out of nothing. As you’re working on building structures and protecting your “tribe” from natural disasters, you need to always stay prepared to fight off any threat that might come your way.

The game brings a lof of variety and this makes you feel like you’re playing a different game each time, exploring new terrains, resources and the personalities of your survivors. Here lies the beauty of it. With every new adventure, you start to piece everything together and figure out the truth.

The game stands out for its versatility and depth, allowing players to strive for a perfect balance between managing their resources and being aware of constant dangers. Although RimWorld is categorized as a simulation game, it also features plenty of action and high-stakes situations. You must fight off hostile raiders or raging fires, and manage difficult situations, like your colonists losing it from all the pressure.

Rimworld is a game that keeps you interested throughout the game with its unpredictable events. It tests your critical thinking, creative problem solving, and strategic planning.

5. Planet Zoo [Best for Animal Lovers]

Platforms PC Release year 2019 Genre Construction/Management Simulator Unique features Realistic animal behavior, detailed zoo management, large selection of animals and exhibits, dynamic weather and seasons, and extensive modding support

Planet Zoo lets you create the wildlife park of your dreams. You control everything down to the tiniest detail: from visitor paths to the animals’ homes. You manage a living, breathing ecosystem and cater to the unique needs of your animals. This is the perfect entry for creative players who love management sims. Surprisingly, the game has a lot of depth for a zoo sim.

Spend your time crafting cozy sanctuaries or preparing exhibits. Why else should you pick it up? Well, the graphics are pretty stunning and the gameplay is addictive. You’ll even form a bond with your animal family if you open up to it. If you ever wanted to try being a zookeeper, this is it. With over 2 million copies sold globally, try this one out for yourself. You might just be pleasantly surprised.

6. PowerWash Simulator [Best for Relaxation and Casual Play]

Platforms PC, Xbox, PlayStation Release year 2021 Genre Simulation/Relaxation Unique features Relaxing cleaning mechanics, a variety of locations and objects to clean, cooperative multiplayer mode, soothing ASMR-like experience, and frequent content updates

Grab a pressure washer, aim it, and watch as dirt surrenders. PowerWash Simulator is oddly hypnotic, turning grime into gleaming perfection in seconds. There’s a rhythm to the simple things you do in the game: a soothing pulse that almost feels like therapy but is disguised as a jet stream in a game. It’s the rare game where the goal isn’t just to win: it’s to clean, breathe, and satisfy closet compulsions.

This one’s for the gamer who craves simple, satisfying tasks that reset the brain. Over 5 million downloads back its appeal, proving that watching filth dissolve is more rewarding than it should be. It’s a game and a quiet rebellion against clutter. You don’t need hours. Five minutes, and you’ll feel that zen-like calm, the hum of water in your ears, the chaos of the world drowned out.

7. MLB The Show 23 [Best for Baseball Action]

Platforms PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch Release year 2023 Genre Baseball Simulator Unique features Storylines mode, 180+ MLB legends, Captain Cards, enhanced Franchise & commentary

MLB The Show 23 is a game that baseball fans and newcomers alike will enjoy. The game’s graphics are crisp, and the gameplay is as smooth as ever, making you feel like you’re actually at the ballpark. The addition of Storylines mode is a huge win, bringing the incredible history of the Negro Leagues into the spotlight with legendary figures like Jackie Robinson.

Diamond Dynasty gets even more exciting with over 180 MLB legends to collect, and the Captain Cards add a fresh twist to team-building strategy. The revamped Franchise Mode is also a treat, with an updated MLB Draft experience and a more realistic postseason format. If you’re looking for a fun, fast-paced baseball game that nails both realism and excitement, MLB The Show 23 is the home run you’ve been waiting for.

8. F1 24 [Best for Formula 1 Racing Fans]

Platforms PC, PS5, Xbox Series X Release year 2024 Genre Racing Simulator Unique features Revamped Career Mode with real-world drivers, Dynamic Handling System, F1 World mode with Fanzone, updated circuits, and mid-race objectives

F1 24 is the apex of racing sims. Feel the roar of the engine as you take on iconic circuits, perfect your pit stops, and chase the checkered flag. With realism so sharp you can almost smell the rubber, it’s the ultimate play for speed enthusiasts and strategy nerds. Built for fans of the best racing games, it delivers heart-pounding action regardless if you’re battling online or fine-tuning setups in career mode.

Fun fact: the game has already racked up over 1 million downloads within its first month. Why choose it? You’ll really feel like you’re an actual racer. So it’s nailed the ‘racing simulation’ part pretty well if you ask me. If you live for the thrill of speed and precision, F1 24 will keep your adrenaline pumping long after your game’s over.

9. Forza Motorsport 7 [Best for Racing Simulation and Car Enthusiasts]

Platforms PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S Release year 2017 Genre Racing Simulation Unique features Over 700 cars, 30 tracks, dynamic weather, day-night cycles, extensive car customization, and realistic physics engine

Forza Motorsport 7 is an advanced racing simulator that provides a remarkably lifelike driving experience, highly praised by auto racing enthusiasts. It boasts a wide collection of over 700 cars and 30 tracks, each designed with incredible attention to detail. Racing in different weather conditions, from beautiful sunny days to rain-soaked tracks, makes the experience so realistic.

Your main goal in Forza Motorsport 7 is to finish different racing events, earn credits, and continuously customize and upgrade your vehicle to turn it into a beast that can handle the hardest of challenges. The game offers a range of playing options. You can participate in multiplayer competitions, circuit racing, or time trials. The driving mechanics are so realistic that it makes you feel like you’re really behind the wheel, and the game’s career mode gives you a visual structure and pathway to follow.

Forza Motorsport 7 provides this unmatched adrenaline-pumping action as you drive through grand tracks like the Nürburgring or Circuit de la Sarthe, and just being able to handle your vehicle to mastery gives you such a rush that will keep you hooked!

10. Derail Valley [Best for Train Simulation Enthusiasts]

Platforms PC, (VR Supported) Release year 2019 Genre Vehicle Simulator Unique features Open-world train driving, immersive VR support, detailed locomotive physics, dynamic weather and day-night cycles, career progression with licensing, and sandbox mode with customizable difficulty

Trains, but turn up the madness. In a few seconds, Derail Valley pulls you into a world of screeching metal and roaring engines. Driving locomotives isn’t just a job… it’s a passion. The role you play is complete control, from the hyper-detailed mechanics to the VR immersion that makes your hands sweat like you’re there for real. Every rumble, every clank, every endless track: it responds to you, and only you.

This isn’t some casual game. It’s the train sim that sets the standard, with 93% of Steam players raving like it’s a masterpiece. There’s something about a simple sim that makes them go crazy. Haul cargo or just ride to nowhere. Either way, this is Derail Valley. And it’s brilliant.

11. Arma 3 [Best for Realistic Tactical Combat]

Platforms PC Release year 2013 Genre Tactical Shooter Simulation Unique features Realistic combat mechanics, massive open-world environments, modding support, dynamic multiplayer modes, comprehensive vehicle arsenal

Arma 3 is the ultimate game for anyone craving a true-to-life military experience. From its vast open-world environments, like the sprawling terrains of Altis, to its incredibly detailed combat mechanics, this war game delivers immersion like no other. The realism is off the charts, with authentic ballistics, vehicle handling, and environmental effects that make you feel like you’re really out in the field.

The game shines in multiplayer, offering dynamic PvP and co-op scenarios that keep things exciting, especially in large-scale battles with friends or other players. If you’re into customizing your experience, the modding support is top-notch – there’s a massive community of creators adding new content all the time. With over 20 vehicles and a huge arsenal of weapons, every mission feels unique. Arma 3 isn’t just a game; it’s a virtual battlefield where you can live out your tactical fantasies. If you’re into military sims, it’s a must-play!

12. SnowRunner [Best for Rugged Road Warriors]

Platforms PC, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PS5, Xbox Series X/S Release year 2020 Genre Vehicle Simulation Unique features Over 60 vehicles from brands like Ford and Chevrolet; vast open-world environments; advanced terrain simulation; dynamic weather and day-night cycles; cooperative multiplayer mode

SnowRunner is the ultimate off-road adventure for anyone who loves a challenge. The game puts you in control of powerful vehicles as you navigate some of the most extreme and unpredictable terrains imaginable. From muddy swamps to snowy mountains, each environment feels alive and ready to test your driving skills. The realistic terrain simulation makes every inch of progress feel rewarding, and getting stuck in a ditch has never been so satisfying to work your way out of.

The variety of vehicles is impressive, with over 60 rigs from legendary brands like Ford and Chevrolet, each offering unique capabilities for tackling different obstacles. Plus, the dynamic weather and day-night cycles keep things fresh, forcing you to adapt your strategies on the fly. The cooperative multiplayer mode adds even more fun, letting you team up with friends to conquer the toughest trails together.

More Games With Simulation Vibes

Let’s be real – some games feel like simulations, but aren’t technically “true simulators.” Still, they borrow just enough real-life elements to scratch that sim itch, even if they throw in a healthy dose of fantasy, chaos, or pixelated creativity. Here are a few beloved titles that bring simulation vibes to the table, without fully committing to the genre.

1. Minecraft: Java & Bedrock Edition – Sandbox/Survival

You can punch trees, build houses, herd cows, mine diamonds, and survive terrifying nights – sounds pretty sim-like, right? While Minecraft is technically a sandbox survival game, it’s loaded with simulation-style mechanics. Farming, crafting, day-night cycles, and resource management all add layers of realism to its blocky world. Add a few mods and it turns into a full-on life or farming sim… if you want it to.

2. Sea of Thieves – Action-Adventure/Multiplayer

Sea of Thieves might not simulate every detail of pirate life, but it sure makes you feel like a salty sailor. From managing your ship’s sails to working as a team to bail out water mid-storm, it nails the collaborative chaos of life at sea. The game’s systems lean into simulation-style teamwork and navigation, even though it’s wrapped in a cartoony, treasure-hunting package.

3. The Sims 3 – Life Simulation/Sandbox

Okay, The Sims 3 walks the simulation walk more than most – but it’s still more sandbox life toy than strict sim. You don’t micromanage bathroom plumbing or do taxes (thankfully), but you do shape your Sims’ careers, relationships, and personal drama. The game lets you simulate human life in a way that’s charming, dramatic, and delightfully unpredictable.

FAQs

What is the best city simulator?

That crown definitely goes to Cities: Skylines II. It’s the ultimate sandbox for creating and managing cities with incredible depth, featuring detailed transportation, zoning, and city planning systems.

What is the best building simulator?

Planet Zoo tops the list. It offers a beautiful mix of creativity and management, allowing you to care for cute critters, design zoos, and manage visitor experiences with incredible realism.

Is there a game that simulates war?

Yes! Arma 3 is a highly realistic military simulation game that focuses on tactical warfare, with detailed combat mechanics and vast terrains for an immersive war experience.

What is the most realistic baseball simulation?

MLB The Show 23 knocks it out of the park with lifelike mechanics and authentic rosters, making it your go-to game if you are a baseball simulation fan.

What is the best life simulation?

The Sims 3 is unmatched when it comes to simulation. You’ll be able to have fun designing and exploring a virtual life that mirrors the real world with endless possibilities.