15 Best Games Like Mass Effect: Your Next Epic Quest in 2025

If you have ever played through this legendary franchise, I bet you have googled for the best games like Mass Effect at least once. I know I have, multiple times. And every single time I’d end up finding yet another journey to lose myself in. There’s a good reason why many people feel this way.

These games are simply incredible. But while I did love the improved combat and exploration of Andromeda, nothing made me want to get on the next spaceship and head into the stars as the original trilogy did when I first played it. So, for the sake of this article, know that when I say Mass Effect or ME, I mean those games.

I never really managed to come across something that could scratch that itch exactly the same way. However, there are plenty of amazing titles that can give you a very similar feeling while also being their own thing. When you think about it, this might be even better.

So, if, once again, you came looking for games similar to Mass Effect, I believe I have a list ready that will be of great interest to you.

Our Top Picks for Games Like Mass Effect

Coming at least close to the legendary ME games is no easy task. After all, these games set a very high standard to match. But no matter how high expectations are, nothing is ever impossible. Here’s the short list of those that come the closest:

Cyberpunk 2077 (2020) – a race against time and insane odds in an open-world, story-driven action RPG set in the chaotic, neon-drenched dystopian future. The Outer Worlds (2019) – shape the story of a corporate-controlled galaxy in this choice-driven RPG that feels like a cross between ME and Fallout: New Vegas. Dragon Age: Inquisition (2014) – ME of the fantasy games. Become the key to saving the world from a looming supernatural threat in this massive RPG story. Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic (2003) – A legendary RPG and the predecessor of the ME series. Shape your own Jedi or Sith destiny in a galaxy torn by war. Metro Exodus (2019) – a gripping, story-driven shooter that takes you and your tight-knit crew on an epic journey across post-apocalyptic Russia.

I know that some of these may seem out of place, but I believe they have a stronger case than they appear at first glance. I’ve got 15 titles in total waiting for you on the full list, so bear with me because chances are, your next ME-like journey is just a few scrolls away.

15 Best Games Like Mass Effect in 2025

Many things come into question when considering what games to include in such a list. Personally, I think that what makes ME titles stand out the most are the setting, the atmosphere, the writing, the action RPG mechanics, branching storylines and dialogues, moral dilemmas and alignments, difficult choices, and most importantly, the overall feeling.

We could go on and on, naming every single detail that makes this franchise great. But that’s not why we’re here, so let’s dive in and find out what your next epic adventure will look like.

1. Cyberpunk 2077 [Best Open-World RPG Like Mass Effect]

Steam Score 85% Platforms PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S Year of release 2020 Developer CD Projekt RED Total playtime 60 hours Our Score ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★

I know that games like Cyberpunk 2077 are probably not what you’d expected at the top of the list, but this placement is very much deserved. It’s not the same kind of game, but it hits a lot of the same highs – deep world-building, great characters, and choices that actually matter.

Night City feels alive, just like the Citadel did back in the day. Walking its streets, hearing random NPCs talk, seeing how the world reacts to your choices – it’s immersive in a way few games pull off.

The story, while not quite ME 2 level, is still really great. V’s journey reminded me of Shepard in a way – fighting against time, trying to beat insane odds. And Johnny Silverhand? A renegade spirit that feels like a mix of Garrus and Jack.

Why we chose it I picked this game because Night City feels real and full of life with its dense streets, characters who react, and a world you can’t stop exploring. I got pulled in from the start and kept finding surprises around every corner. Some players say small choices ripple out and change how the city responds to you, and I’ve seen that in my own playthrough.

I finished my first playthrough in about 40 hours and spent another 20 hours on the Phantom Liberty DLC, but you can potentially go way longer. It had a rough launch, no doubt, but now it feels like the game it was always meant to be, which makes now the perfect time to try it.

2. The Outer Worlds [Best Retro-Futuristic RPG Like Mass Effect]

Steam Score 83% Platforms PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch Year of release 2019 Developer Obsidian Entertainment Total playtime 30 hours Our Score ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★

The Outer Worlds feels like a great cross between the Mass Effect trilogy and Fallout: New Vegas. It has a unique and interesting retro-futuristic feel that mixes very well with the sarcastic narrative full of twists that happen in this corporate-controlled colony that you play in.

The ship you control may not be Normandy, but it’s still awesome, and the crew has that same kind of charm. I think the strongest part of this game was the writing, and especially the dialogue. There are just so many choices you can make that give you tons of ways to roleplay and shape the narrative.

The combat is a lot closer to Fallout than anything from the ME series, but it’s fun nonetheless. You’ve got slow-motion aiming (kind of like V.A.T.S.), different playstyles, and some cool sci-fi weapons.

Why we chose it I love how the writing pulls me in. Every conversation surprises me and feels alive. I’ve built so many different characters, and the choices I made actually shaped who they became. Folks say the story and companions hold up even when the combat feels weak, and I saw that firsthand when my crew’s quirks stayed with me long after missions ended.

At 25-30 hours with DLCs, the game is a bit short for an action RPG, but it’s packed with great moments that make it definitely worth it. It’s like Mass Effect’s scrappy, rebellious cousin, and it’s not something you want to miss out on.

3. Dragon Age: Inquisition [Best Fantasy RPG like Mass Effect]

Steam Score 75% Platforms PC, PS3, PS4, Xbox 360, Xbox One Year of release 2014 Developer BioWare Total playtime 80 hours Our Score ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★

Dragon Age: Inquisition is basically a fantasy ME, and that’s exactly why it’s so awesome. Huge world, with deep lore, and a squad of companions that are there for you in every step of this epic journey.

In the classic RPG fashion, your choices shape the story in a major way. Just like in ME games, your decisions come back to haunt you, alliances shift, and you feel like you’re actually leading something important.

Combat’s different, obviously – third-person action borrowing some elements, like tactical pausing, from some of the most clever strategy games, just like other titles in the Dragon Age series. But while this might make it a little slower, it’s still an action RPG. Once you get into the flow, mixing abilities and commanding your party becomes a whole lot of fun.

Why we chose it I chose this game for its storytelling and characters since every companion feels fully realized, and their conversations stick with me. I’ve spent long hours exploring and crafting gear, and watched my choices ripple through the world. I heard players say the crafting, world-building, and deep dialogue make it stand out, and after playing, I understand why.

The world is massive, and you can easily go for 80+ hours. While some areas (cough, Hinterlands cough) drag, the main story is wonderful and really keeps you going.

If you love ME but want something more fantasy-medieval type, this is a must-play. It’s BioWare doing what they do best, which is giving you a world, a team, and letting you shape the journey.

4. Star Wars: Knights Of The Old Republic [Best Classic RPG Like Mass Effect]

Steam Score 89% Platforms PC, Xbox, Switch, Mobile Year of release 2003 Developer BioWare Total playtime 40 hours Our Score ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★

If you’re a Mass Effect fan, chances are you already know of Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic (KOTOR). After all, it’s pretty much the blueprint for this legendary game series. And what is a better place to find something similar than going back to the roots?

Aside from being a little dated in some places, this game has it all: the same deep storytelling, the same tough choices, and the same kind of squad banter that makes you care about every character. There’s even the Light Side vs. Dark Side morality system, akin to Paragon vs. Renegade.

KOTOR is not only one of the coolest Star Wars games – it’s the grandfather of all that is held dear in the ME franchise and many other RPGs. While the old-school turn-based combat might take me a second to adjust to, it’s incredibly fun once you do. And when it comes to the narrative, I’d say that it’s easily one of the greatest in Star Wars, movies and shows included.

Why we chose it I like this game for its story and characters since they stay with me long after I’ve played. Many players praise its storytelling and companions for capturing the right tone in the Star Wars universe, and I agree. The choices you make (light side, dark side, or somewhere in between) shape how the world and your companions react, and I’ve felt that impact in my own playthroughs.

In short, if you ever wanted to spend around 30-40 hours telling your own story in the galaxy far far away, there’s not a second to waste. And the best part is that since it’s one of the older games, it pretty much costs pennies.

5. Metro Exodus [Best Story-Driven Shooter Like Mass Effect]

Steam Score 91% Platforms PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S Year of release 2019 Developer 4A Games Total playtime 30 hours Our Score ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★

Continuing the topic of the games you probably didn’t expect on this list, here’s Metro: Exodus – a journey I totally didn’t think would remind me of ME, but here we are.

With one being a post-apocalyptic shooter and the other a space opera RPG, at first glance, these games couldn’t appear more different. Yet, at their core, both are about a journey with your crew in an immersive, narrative-rich world full of moral dilemmas and consequences for your actions.

Instead of the Normandy, you’ve got the Aurora, a train carrying you across a ruined Russia. Instead of aliens, you’ve got mutants and desperate survivors. The shooting is weighty, the survival mechanics add tension, and the atmosphere is incredible.

While the story is more personal and not galaxy-spanning, the character interactions hit just as hard. You bond with your crew, and their fates depend on your choices. The world feels huge, with open areas that let you explore at your own pace, and the whole game takes around 20-30 hours to beat.

Why we chose it I chose this game for its atmosphere and pacing. It tugs at me long after I finish playing. Players consistently praise how immersive it is: one wrote that it felt like “one of the best and most immersive single‑player games I’ve ever played,” especially citing the final chapter. The world design, lack of HUD, and soundtrack pull you in. I’ve felt that pull myself. The shifting landscapes, from underground tunnels to open, haunting vistas, create tension and beauty that linger.

Metro: Exodus is easily one of the most exciting FPS games out there, so if you’re looking for a game with such a twist that would make you feel similarly to how ME does, there’s hardly a better recommendation.

6. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt [Best Story-Rich Fantasy RPG Like Mass Effect]

Steam Score 96% Platforms PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch Year of release 2015 Developer CD Projekt RED Total playtime 100 hours Our Score ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★

The Witcher 3 and Mass Effect are different beasts, but they both scratch that same itch probably all RPG lovers have. Deep stories, strong characters, and choices that actually matter.

Where ME gives you the stars, The Witcher 3 throws you into a dark, messy fantasy world. However, in the end, both heroes end up playing a key role in a fight that might just determine the fate of not only them but also all known life in the respective game’s universe.

Geralt isn’t a commander like Shepard. He’s a monster hunter, a legend, but also just a guy trying to get by in a world that changes with them. You don’t just pick a dialogue option and move on; your choices shape the world in ways you don’t always see coming.

Why we chose it I love this game for its unforgettable tales and deep characters. I still think about quests long after I’ve played. Players often say it makes them truly care about the people around Geralt and that choices feel real and heavy. I’ve seen how even small side quests can pull at your heart, and I’ve felt that impact myself. Writing, world design, and music all come together so well that it stays with you like a song stuck in your head.

It’s also huge. 50+ hours for the main story, over 150 if you add the exemplary DLCs and the side quests (and trust me, you will). If getting lost in a world full of consequences, unforgettable characters, and jaw-dropping moments is what you remember from ME the best, The Witcher 3 is a must-play.

7. Halo: The Master Chief Collection [Best Sci-Fi Shooter Like Mass Effect]

Steam Score 92% Platforms PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S Year of release 2014 Developer Bungie Total playtime 60 hours Our Score ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★

Halo: The Master Chief Collection (MMC) and the Mass Effect games are very similar and very different at the same time. ME is all about choices, relationships, and shaping the galaxy. Halo? It’s pure, unfiltered sci-fi action, but with a deep universe that pulls you in. However, both are some of the most epic games I’ve ever played.

The Master Chief and Commander Shepard are very different leaders and characters overall. Yet they’re both at the very front of the galactic war with impossible odds, a larger-than-life scale, and unimaginable stakes.

Gameplay-wise, Halo is faster and more combat-focused. After all, it’s an FPS, not an RPG. However, the storytelling is still incredible, and with six full games in one collection, there are easily 40+ hours of campaign content alone.

Why we chose it I like this game for its epic scope and lasting impact. Fans often point out how polished the shooting feels, from smooth reloads to satisfying feedback, and I felt that precision in combat deeply myself . The campaigns span six great sci‑fi stories in one place, delivering adventure you can sink into and return to over and over.

If you love ME’s sci-fi world but want something with more action and less talking, Halo MCC is a must. It’s a different kind of space opera, but one that’s just as legendary.

8. Fallout: New Vegas [Best Choice-Driven RPG Like Mass Effect]

Steam Score 96% Platforms PC, PS3, Xbox 360 Year of release 2010 Developer Obsidian Entertainment Total playtime 85 hours Our Score ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★

It might not seem that way at first, but if you love Mass Effect, then the Fallout series, especially New Vegas, may be what you’ll want to check out next. Let me explain why.

Both are RPGs with impeccable writing that puts a heavy focus on choices and the consequences that come with them. In New Vegas, your decisions can make or break entire factions.

The depth of the narrative is also incredible. You might not be saving the galaxy from an ancient race of machines, but navigating a post-apocalyptic wasteland filled with political intrigue, dangerous factions, and a ton of morally gray choices really does bring a similarly magnificent feeling.

Why we chose it This one earned its spot for how your decisions actually shape the world. I truly appreciate how factions changed based on my actions. Players often say New Vegas is the best written in the series, with deep dialogue, real consequences, and meaningful choices that feel alive. I’ve felt that weight when a quest decision had lasting fallout. The world and lore are rich and layered, and I’ve lost count of hours getting lost in its factions, side quests, and the survival edge of the Mojave.

New Vegas might be set on a single planet instead of the whole galaxy, but it’s much more open-ended than ME and just as alive. I spent 80+ hours exploring these wastelands, and I loved every moment of it. Whether you’re looking for something to capture your attention the way ME did or just want to try a piece of gaming history, you gotta pick this up.

9. Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy [Best Narrative-Driven Action Game Like Mass Effect]

Steam Score 93% Platforms PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch Year of release 2021 Developer Eidos-Montréal Total playtime 20 hours Our Score ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy has some obvious similarities to ME games, but it’s really a lot more than you’d expect. Both games have great storylines that focus on a ragtag crew with tons of personality.

You play as Star-Lord instead of Commander Shepard, but you still find yourself bonding with a diverse group of misfits. The writing is absolutely top-notch – hilarious, emotional, and, at times, surprisingly deep.

It’s one of those third-person shooters, so the combat is more action-focused compared to Mass Effect’s tactical shooter gameplay, but it’s still fun nonetheless. There are also some dialogue choices and branching paths that shape the story, though not to the same extent.

Why we chose it Something about the story and banter between Star-Lord and his crew stuck with me way past the final credits. Many players called it one of the most immersive, character-driven single-player games they’ve played, and I felt that too. The emotional weight hits hard, from jokes to heart-punch moments, and the writing earned it Best Narrative at The Game Awards.

At around 15-20 hours long, it’s a quicker and more linear experience than ME, but it packs a punch like no one expected it to. Oh, and the soundtrack is absolutely unrivaled. Definitely worth playing if you want a good mix of humor and heart.

10. Deus Ex: Human Revolution – Director’s Cut [Best Cyberpunk RPG Like Mass Effect]

Steam Score 92% Platforms PC, PS3, Xbox 360, Wii U Year of release 2011 Developer Eidos-Montréal Total playtime 25 hours Our Score ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★

Deus Ex: Human Revolution is another cyberpunk-themed game to turn your attention to if you love ME games. Both revolve around making tough, impactful choices and diving deep into morally murky waters, which really gets you invested.

In Deus Ex, you play Adam Jensen, a cybernetically enhanced ex-cop in a world on the brink of chaos. It’s all about navigating a web of power struggles, corruption, and conspiracies.

What stands out is the freedom you get. Whether you sneak around, hack into systems, or go full-on combat mode – the playground’s all yours.

Why we chose it The freedom to approach challenges my way made each playthrough feel alive for me, and I’m confident it deserves its place in the ranking. Many players praise the multiple paths, including stealth, hacking, or combat, and how choices really matter in missions and outcomes . I’ve replayed it myself and discovered new story beats and strategies every time. The world design, rich detail, and powerful themes about human augmentation keep pulling me back.

Deus Ex: Human Revolution, the first game in the soft reboot of the series, took me about 20-25 hours to beat, and by that time I was already diving head-straight into its sequel, Mankind Divided. Both of the two games were incredible, but the first one is definitely a must-play.

What could be better?

The enemy AI often feels inconsistent, sometimes too sharp, sometimes oblivious, which undermines stealth and combat alike. Facial animations are stiff, and the graphics, though stylish, appear dated, while long load times can break immersion. The story, despite tackling big themes, lacks emotional depth, with Adam Jensen remaining distant and key relationships underdeveloped.

11. Control – Ultimate Edition [Best Mystery-Driven Action Game Like Mass Effect]

Steam Score 87% Platforms PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch Year of release 2019 Developer Remedy Entertainment Total playtime 27 hours Our Score ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★

Control is a wild ride. It may not seem all that similar to ME at first, but as you unravel its ominous nature, you notice just how many elements align.

If you love Mass Effect’s world-building and mystery, this one will hook you fast. You’re thrown into the eerie, ever-shifting Federal Bureau of Control, a place that feels alive in the weirdest way. You play as Jesse Faden, searching for her missing brother while unraveling a deep, supernatural conspiracy.

The combat is absolutely insane. Think biotic powers from ME but cranked up. It’s also more fast-paced, leaning heavily into movement and physics-based chaos.

The story is cryptic, almost dreamlike, but incredibly engaging. The entire game with both DLCs took me way over 20 hours to complete, and boy was it worth it. I honestly can’t wait for the second game, because there is still so much left untold.

Why we chose it This one grabbed me with its uncanny atmosphere. I still feel the chill of the Oldest House days after playing. Many players call it “a slow-burn, existential horror-type scary” with an eerie, shifting setting that pulls you in without jarring jump scares. I found myself piecing together cryptic clues from logs, documents, and live-action clips, and that hunt through mystery kept me hooked. The interplay of uncanny visuals, brutalist architecture, and strange yet grounded lore made it an unforgettable dive into something inexplicably alive.

I’ll say this: Do yourself a favor and go find out for yourself. It’s one of those games that’s best experienced going in as blind as you can.

What could be better?

Control can still crash or stutter on some systems, even high-end rigs, and visual bugs occasionally disrupt the experience. Its bright lighting and high-contrast visuals also cause eye strain for some players during longer sessions, which makes the game less comfortable to play for extended periods.

12. Dead Space Remake [Best Sci-Fi Horror Game Like Mass Effect]

Steam Score 91% Platforms PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S Year of release 2023 Developer Motive Studio Total playtime 13 hours Our Score ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★

The Dead Space remake is exactly what you should go for if you thought your Mass Effect experience was a little short on horror elements. It’s got that same deep sci-fi atmosphere but cranks up the tension to absolute terror.

The game is about 12-15 hours long, with insane visuals, brutal combat, and absolutely masterful horror-survival gameplay. It’s got that same polished cinematic feel as ME, but where Shepard inspires hope, Isaac just barely clings to life. No choices, no dialogue wheels, just raw, immersive storytelling as you try to survive in a spaceship overrun with horrific Necromorphs.

Why we chose it I was drawn to this one because it blends sci‑fi with heart‑stopping dread in a way I didn’t expect. Players often say the remake is “the DEFINITION of survival/horror done right” thanks to lighting, creature design, and chilling atmosphere, and I felt that terror myself exploring those dark corridors. The audio design deserves a call‑out for keeping tension sky‑high throughout, with every sound cue ratcheting the dread tighter.

It’s not exactly ME, sure, but what is? If you love deep sci-fi worlds and engaging gameplay, with a little spice of adrenaline, Dead Space is an absolute must-play.

What could be better?

Boss battles remain largely unchanged from the original and feel underwhelming compared to the game’s other upgrades. The addition of voice lines for Isaac, while adding personality, reduces the eerie isolation that made the original so tense. Some players also find the story predictable, leaning on familiar horror tropes rather than introducing fresh ideas.

13. Starfield [Best Space Exploration Game Like Mass Effect]

Steam Score 58% Platforms PC, Xbox Series X/S Year of release 2023 Developer Bethesda Game Studios Total playtime 69 hours Our Score ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★

Starfield is a title that gives you the ability to explore the universe in the way Mass Effect did not. While both are space games, they’re definitely not the same, but there’s still a ton to love. Instead of a tightly woven, cinematic RPG, you get full-blown space exploration. Over 1,000 planets, dozens of factions, and enough side quests to lose yourself in for 100+ hours.

Where ME thrives on its handcrafted worlds and deep squad interactions, Starfield is more about your individual freedom. You create your own story – build ships, join factions, smuggle contraband. The main storyline, while captivating, isn’t as big of a focus. Instead, it’s the side content where the game shines.

Why we chose it The vastness of Starfield stuck with me. I remember landing on a planet and just watching another world drift across the sky. It was breathtaking and unforgettable. Players also highlight how “Starfield showed me that there is beauty in emptiness,” especially when exploring at your own pace. Side quests and faction missions added unexpected depth, with persuasion systems that had me retrying conversations because they felt meaningful.

Starfield is a game for those who love the feeling of the Mass Effect but now want a bit of a different, more personal space journey to lose themselves in. If a vast sci-fi sandbox sounds appealing, look no further.

What could be better?

Many planets feel repetitive and procedurally bland, which creates monotony across such a massive universe. Players have also expressed frustration with frequent loading screens and the absence of immersive, real-time space travel, something modders have already begun addressing themselves.

14. Jade Empire: Special Edition [Best Martial Arts RPG Like Mass Effect]

Steam Score 75% Platforms PC, Xbox, Xbox One, Xbox 360, Mobile Year of release 2005 Developer BioWare Total playtime 16 hours Our Score ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★

With its setting, Jade Empire is probably a game that might seem the furthest from Mass Effect on this list at first glance. Yet, it’s an absolute hidden gem that came before BioWare’s success with ME, and there are a lot of elements that overlap between these games.

In this rich world inspired by Chinese mythology, you’re a martial arts student and get caught in a battle between destiny and corruption. The combat is real-time martial arts, which is fast, fluid, and surprisingly deep, and is something no other RPG has ever done so well.

Why we chose it This one grabbed me with its rich martial‑arts world and meaningful choices. Players often highlight the setting inspired by Chinese mythology and the unique morality system, not about good or evil, but intent, and I felt that weight myself. The combat is fast, fluid, and layered with style, while the side quests, music, and atmosphere add depth, surprise, and real charm.

It took me maybe 15-20 hours, and it felt just right. The world isn’t as massive, and there’s no galaxy-spanning epicness, but the storytelling and characters are top-notch. If you love Mass Effect for its writing and choices, this game is 100% worth playing.

What could be better?

The RPG mechanics feel shallow and underdeveloped, with an economy system that adds little depth and controls that show their age. Combat can grow repetitive, and the morality system often feels binary despite the promise of more nuanced choices. The pacing also drags early on, with a slow build that only picks up in the later stages.

15. Alpha Protocol [Best Espionage RPG Like Mass Effect]

Steam Score 83% Platforms PC, PS3, Xbox 360 Year of release 2010 Developer Obsidian Entertainment Total playtime 17 hours Our Score ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★

Have you ever wondered what Mass Effect would be like if instead of taking you on a grand mission to save the galaxy it was a spy thriller? Well, that’s pretty much what Alpha Protocol is.

It’s a well-known fact that it’s rough around the edges, but man, the RPG mechanics are incredible. Instead of playing a space hero, you’re a secret agent, Michael Thorton, making high-stakes decisions in a modern espionage world.

The dialogue system is pure gold. Timed responses force you to think fast, and your choices can easily change everything. It’s like Mass Effect’s Paragon/Renegade, but way more unpredictable.

Why we chose it This game hooked me with its espionage flair and branching consequences that still surprise long after I’ve played. Players praise how “choices can affect a lot of situations in some small way and others in a big way,” with multiple endings and paths worth exploring more than once. I’ve felt that ripple effect myself because the missions I tackled differently changed critical outcomes. The dialogue system keeps things tense and spontaneous, and even when gameplay falters, it’s the story twists, spy tools, and global intrigue that keep pulling me back.

The game is about 15-20 hours long, and the replay value is insane. Different choices unlock entirely new mission paths. If you don’t mind its flaws, Alpha Protocol is a no-brainer here.

What could be better?

Alpha Protocol suffers from technical issues, including crashes, graphical glitches, and clunky combat mechanics. While the dialogue and timed-response system are innovative, both conversation and combat lack the polish of more refined RPGs. Even with multiple branching choices, level design often feels linear, and replay paths can become repetitive.

How To Pick Your Next Epic RPG Adventure?

When deciding which RPG to play next, it helps to narrow down your choices based on a few key factors:

Experience level: If you’re new to the genre, look for games with simple controls, clear tutorials, and an easier difficulty curve. Intermediate players might enjoy deeper role-playing systems, more complex combat, and light branching narratives. Experienced RPG fans often prefer games with intricate mechanics, punishing choices, and multiple layers of customization that reward mastery.

If you’re new to the genre, look for games with simple controls, clear tutorials, and an easier difficulty curve. Intermediate players might enjoy deeper role-playing systems, more complex combat, and light branching narratives. Experienced RPG fans often prefer games with intricate mechanics, punishing choices, and multiple layers of customization that reward mastery. Preferred platform: Some RPGs excel on PC thanks to mod support and more customization options, while others feel optimized for consoles with controller-friendly interfaces. Handheld and mobile versions can be perfect for shorter play sessions or gaming while traveling.

Some RPGs excel on PC thanks to mod support and more customization options, while others feel optimized for consoles with controller-friendly interfaces. Handheld and mobile versions can be perfect for shorter play sessions or gaming while traveling. Aspects of gameplay you value most: If you love memorable characters and strong relationship-building, seek out titles with deep companion systems. Story-focused players should aim for branching narratives with high replay potential. If action is your priority, pick games with fast, skill-based combat. Puzzle fans can look for exploration-heavy games with problem-solving challenges, while visual and audio enthusiasts may prioritize RPGs with stunning art styles or exceptional soundtracks.

My Verdict

RPG is one of those genres that can pretty much absorb your attention for hundreds of hours and still leave you wanting for more when you’re through. Personally, though, I feel that to really appreciate these journeys, you have to mix them up a little.

By this, I don’t mean that your next game shouldn’t be an RPG if you just played one. However, to keep things interesting, I’d suggest picking a little different experience, just so you can appreciate different things and even the same elements from different perspectives.

For example, say someone just played Mass Effect and came looking for something that would feel the same. Now, the most obvious choice would be something like The Outer Worlds or KOTOR, and those would be really great picks. Yet I say, go with Cyberpunk. It still has a lot of similar elements, but instead gives you a very different world, through very different eyes.In other words, my little advice to you would be to keep it fresh. The Outer Worlds will probably hit a whole lot better after Cyberpunk. And the same can be applied to probably all iconic RPG games out there.

FAQs

Are Halo and Mass Effect similar?

Yes, Halo and Mass Effect are both epic sci-fi stories of heroic soldiers and their grand battles, but while Mass Effect is an RPG, Halo is an FPS game.

Is Starfield a copy of Mass Effect?

No. While both are space RPGs, Starfield is more about exploration and Sandbox freedom, and Mass Effect is more of a story-driven epic adventure with more of a tactical spin on combat.

Are Dragon Age games connected like Mass Effect?

No, not exactly. While Dragon Age games take place in the same universe, they’re not directly connected to each other like the Mass Effect trilogy, where the same protagonist and most side characters appear in each game.

Is Mass Effect more like Star Trek or Star Wars?

Mass Effect is more like Star Trek as it focuses on exploration, complex relationships, and grand threats, but there are many Star Wars elements, too.