21 Games With Character Creation You Need to Try in 2025

If you’re into games with character creation, you know the feeling of spending 45 minutes perfecting your character before even hitting play. Changing every tiny feature or ensuring your stats match your playstyle is part of the fun.

I’ve put together a list of top titles, where character customization isn’t just a feature but a whole playground. Some offer wild visual options, others go deep into stats and backstory. A few even let your choices shape the game’s story.

So if crafting a unique character is what gets you hyped, trust me, there’s something here you’ll want to play.

Our Top Picks for Games with Character Creation

You know when a game nails the character creation system so well, you’re hooked before the story even begins? That’s the energy these titles bring.

They’re the kind of games with character creation that actually respect your time and creativity, letting you build someone that feels like your hero, not just a preset with a new haircut:

Baldur’s Gate 3 (2023) – If you want a true role-playing experience, this one’s a masterpiece. You’re not just editing appearance: your class, race, and background all impact the actual story. It’s one of the few titles where your character creation truly shapes the world around them. Cyberpunk 2077 (2020) – Visual freedom here is on another level. This game gives you tools to make a unique character in a gritty, futuristic setting. Plus, every change you make blends perfectly with the game’s setting. Dragon Age: Inquisition (2014) – This is one of those RPGs where the character creator is both flexible and meaningful. Sculpt your face, pick your race and class, and then step into a rich story where your choices matter. It holds up incredibly well even after years. Dragon Age: The Veilguard (2024) – The new kid on the block, and already turning heads. It’s inclusive, it’s bold, and it gives you real control over things like body, voice, and pronouns. Perfect if you want full freedom over how you express your character. Elden Ring (2022) – You’d think a Soulslike wouldn’t care much about appearance, but nah, this game lets you go deep with facial sculpting and physique. Sure, you’ll die a lot, but at least you’ll look cool doing it.

Not bad for a starting lineup, right? Well, there’s more where that came from. If you’re still hunting for the perfect character customization game, keep scrolling. The full list is packed with gems!

21 Games With Character Creation – Epic Worlds & Endless Styles

Here are 20 titles with insane character customization, rich worlds, and the kind of freedom that keeps you hooked for hours. Some are deep RPGs, others pure visual playgrounds.

How many of these games with character creation have you played?

Our Score 10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S Year of release 2023 Creator/s Larian Studios (developer & publisher) Average playtime/Best for/Unique features 50–100+ hours / Best for RPG fans/ D&D-based Metacritic score 96

Baldur’s Gate 3 is one of those games with character creation that truly changes the way you play. This is a role-playing beast built on Dungeons & Dragons rules, meaning your class, race, and background don’t just change your appearance, they reshape the whole adventure!

From the first screen, the character creator feels like a rabbit hole you’ll gladly get lost in. You can tweak facial features, body, voice, and more, but the real magic is how those decisions ripple through the game’s story. Choose a sly rogue and you’ll get dialogue options a paladin would never see. Pick a half-orc barbarian, and suddenly, combat feels like pure chaos.

Why we chose it It’s the rare RPG where your custom options matter just as much as your combat skills, and the world reacts to your character in believable ways.

Visually, it’s gorgeous: detailed environments, expressive faces, and cinematic cutscenes that make your character feel like a true protagonist. And because it’s turn-based, you’ve got time to think through every move without rushing.

My Verdict: If you want a deep character-driven experience where your choices genuinely impact missions, relationships, and combat, Baldur’s Gate 3 is a masterpiece. It’s the kind of game you’ll spend hours exploring before even hitting your first battle.

And if you’re curious about other great games like Baldur’s Gate 3 with similar gameplay and vibes, there are plenty of gems worth your time.

Our Score 9.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, Xbox One Year of release 2020 Creator/s CD Projekt Red (developer & publisher) Average playtime/Best for/Unique features 40–60 hours / Best for lovers of futuristic worlds and freedom / Body, voice, cyberware character custom Metacritic score 87

Imagine a video game that nails a gritty cyber-future while giving you the keys to fully shape your avatar. Well, Cyberpunk 2077 does exactly that. You step into Night City as V, a merc with a major attitude, and you can tweak everything: body type, gender-leaning voice, hairstyle, background, and more. The custom tools let you craft a cool character that is truly yours.

Mid-game, you’re already hacking, double-jumping, or blasting through alleys. And it’s not just about looking cool, the choices you make when you create a character (like your Lifepath) actually affect dialogue, who trusts you, and how the world around you responds.

Plus, thanks to updates like the 2.2 patch, you now get wild extras like the “plain‑to‑punk” appearance slider or even double‑eye options, taking the custom options to a whole new level.

Pro tip Want to push your edit options even further? Mods can add hairstyles, outfits, and even new cyberware designs that aren’t in the base game. Also, if you want to take Night City on the go, running it on a solid gaming laptop keeps the neon vibes portable.

Few places feel as alive as Night City, a neon-drenched masterpiece: gritty, vibrant, and packed with verticality. Running through a rain-soaked street with your custom cyberware lit up is pure Sin City vibes.

My Verdict: If you love sci-fi settings and want to pour hours into customizing both your character’s look and identity, Cyberpunk 2077 is a deep, stylish playground, flaws included. But there are also more games like Cyberpunk 2077 that scratch that same futuristic itch.

Our Score 9.3 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PS4, Xbox One Year of release 2014 Creator/s BioWare (developer) / Electronic Arts (publisher) Average playtime/Best for/Unique features 80–100+ hours / Best for fans of epic fantasy RPGs / Rich creator with race, class, and facial sculpting Metacritic score 85

If you’re into sprawling fantasy RPGs with character customization, Dragon Age: Inquisition is a classic that still holds up. You take on the role of the Inquisitor, the game’s protagonist, leading a team to save Thedas from chaos, and before any of that, you’ll get lost in a seriously satisfying character creator menu.

You can pick from multiple races (each with unique backstories), fine-tune facial features, and choose your class, which directly impacts combat and dialogue options. It’s not just about looking cool, NPCs react differently based on your race and origin, adding real weight to your choices.

Why we chose it It blends meaningful character creation with world-shaping choices, making every playthrough feel like your unique adventure.

Once you’re out in the world, it’s a mix of tactical combat, exploration across gorgeous open zones, and completing story-driven missions that feel personal to your character creation. The art direction leans into grand landscapes, detailed armor sets, and richly designed cities that make Thedas feel alive. That’s why it still stands tall as one of the most epic fantasy games of its era.

My Verdict: If you want a fantasy epic where the look, background, and customization options of your character genuinely influence the story, Dragon Age: Inquisition is a safe bet. It’s an RPG you can sink dozens of hours into without running out of things to do. Also, if you’re a fan of magical adventures like Hogwarts Legacy, you’ll feel right at home shaping your own hero here.

Our Score 9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S Year of release 2024 Creator/s BioWare (developer) / Electronic Arts (publisher) Average playtime/Best for/Unique features 35–70 hours / Best for inclusive fantasy RPG fans / Body, voice & pronoun character creation Metacritic score 82

You jump into Dragon Age: The Veilguard as Rook, a character you shape from scratch (race, body size, voice, and yes, even pronouns, which is a big step forward in representation compared to earlier entries). And it’s not just skin-deep, your choices affect relationships within your squad and how the world responds.

Gameplay strips away the open-world chaos of Inquisition in favor of tighter zones and a hub system, which means less wandering and more underground catacombs and magical portals, perfect for quick, action-packed runs.

Combat is fast and fluid, mixing real-time action with tactical pauses so you can plan and coordinate with your companions. And because your race, background, and personality choices actually show up in conversations and relationships, every playthrough feels personal.

Why we chose it It sets a new bar for inclusivity in character creation, giving players unmatched control over how they represent themselves in a rich fantasy setting.

The visuals land hard: vibrant worlds, detailed characters, and Hans Zimmer-level soundtrack vibes. Sure, the narrative gets mixed reviews (some say it’s less dense than what fans remember), but seeing your character shape both the big moments and small conversations is seriously satisfying.

My Verdict: If crafting a character with inclusive customization options is just as important to you as the story, The Veilguard is a world worth stepping into.

Our Score 9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S Year of release 2022 Creator/s FromSoftware (developer) / Bandai Namco Entertainment (publisher) Average playtime/Best for/Unique features 50–120+ hours / Best for fans of dark fantasy RPGs / Extensive facial sculpting and physique tuning Metacritic score 96

You’d think a Soulslike wouldn’t care much about character creation, but Elden Ring surprises right from the start. The character creation menu lets you fine-tune facial features, adjust your body, and even tweak tiny details like jaw shape or eye color. It’s one of those menus where you can lose an hour before swinging your first sword.

Once you step into the Lands Between, it’s pure FromSoftware magic: massive open areas, dangerous dungeons, and a world that’s equal parts gorgeous and hostile. Every bit of armor you find changes your look, so your character keeps evolving visually as you progress. And here, looking cool matters almost as much as mastering combat.

Pro tip Don’t stress too much about early-game gear, fashion in Elden Ring is a long game, and some of the best armor sets are hidden deep in optional areas.

The game blends exploration, brutal boss fights, and hidden missions into a loop that’s endlessly rewarding. Even when you’re getting wrecked by a giant dragon or ambushed in a swamp, the fact that it’s your creation out there makes each victory sweeter.

My Verdict: If you want an RPG where building a cool character is just the start of an unforgettable adventure, Elden Ring delivers: style, challenge, and freedom all in one epic package.

6. The Sims 4

Our Score 8.9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, macOS, PlayStation 4, Xbox One Year of release 2014 Creator/s Maxis, EA Average playtime/Best for/Unique features 20–40 hrs main / Fans of creative, open-ended life simulation and sandbox storytelling / Emotions system, advanced Create-A-Sim, flexible Build Mode, mod support, free-to-play with DLC Metacritic score 70 (PC)

When it comes to character creation, nothing beats The Sims 4. This game basically lets me play god; I can design anyone from scratch, from hairstyle and wardrobe to their wildest personality quirks. It’s not just about looks either; I’m literally shaping their dreams, fears, and life paths. If you’re into life-sims where you’re in control of everything, The Sims is the ultimate playground.

What makes it so addictive is how personal it feels. I can spend hours fine-tuning the tiniest details, then throw my Sim into chaotic social experiments just to see how they react. Sometimes I build the dream life, sometimes I trap them in a pool with no ladder (don’t judge me). Sure, the expansions can feel like they nickel-and-dime you, but the base game is free, and the sheer amount of creativity makes up for it.

Visually, it balances realism and fun. Animations are goofy but expressive enough that every Sim feels alive. The soundtrack has that quirky charm too; it’s the kind of music that sticks in your head long after you quit. If you’re into life-sims where you’re in control of everything, The Sims 4 is the ultimate playground.

Why we chose it It stands out thanks to its ridiculously deep character creation tools, cozy-yet-chaotic life-sim gameplay, and infinite replay value boosted by mods and expansions.

My Verdict: The Sims 4 is a digital sandbox of life itself. If you want creativity with zero limits, this is it. And if you’re hunting for similar vibes, look for other games like The Sims.

Our Score 8.7 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S Year of release 2024 Creator/s Capcom (developer & publisher) Average playtime/Best for/Unique features 40–80 hours / Best for action RPG fans who want realism in design / Physics-aware body sliders that affect gameplay Metacritic score 77

Dragon’s Dogma 2 is an action RPG where the freedom to shape your custom character goes way beyond looks. You start by creating the Arisen, and the depth character creation system here is seriously clever: height, weight, and even body type sliders don’t just change your appearance, they directly impact how you move, fight, and interact with the world. A taller hero has a longer reach in combat, while a heavier build might climb slower or burn stamina faster.

Once you’re in the world of Dragon’s Dogma, it’s all about exploration, combat, and questing with your AI companions (called Pawns). The landscapes mix rugged mountains, ancient ruins, and sprawling cities, giving everything that “lived-in fantasy” vibe.

Why we chose it It’s rare to find a character creator game where your body sliders influence stamina, climbing, and combat, making every build feel like a different experience.

Combat feels dynamic, especially when your character’s physical build influences animations and fighting styles. And because your Pawns adapt to your playstyle, every adventure feels like a team effort, one that changes depending on the character you’ve created.

My Verdict: Few excellent RPG action games make your time in the editor matter this much. In Dragon’s Dogma 2, the way you design your character literally shapes combat, exploration, and the whole adventure.



Our Score 8.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch Year of release 2017 Creator/s Larian Studios (developer & publisher) Average playtime/Best for/Unique features 70–150+ hours / Best for strategy RPG lovers / Deep character creator with flexible class and origin system Metacritic score 93

This one’s a classic. Divinity: Original Sin 2 doesn’t just let you roll a hero, it basically dares you to spend way too much time in the character creator. You can pick an origin story with a built-in backstory or just create a custom character from scratch: race, class, voice, the whole deal. And the cool part? NPCs actually react differently depending on who you are, so it’s not just about changing your appearance, the story shifts around you.

Combat it’s turn-based but way more hype than it sounds. You’re not just trading hits, you’re electrocuting puddles, blowing up barrels, freezing enemies, and pulling off combos that feel like big-brain plays. It’s tactical but super fun once you get into the flow.

Pro tip Seriously, try replaying with a different race or class. The way quests and dialogue change will make it feel like a whole new game.

Visually, it’s got that colorful fantasy vibe, bustling towns, swampy danger zones, and glowing ruins, and it all feels alive. No wonder people still list it among the top CRPG games ever made, standing right next to Baldur’s Gate 3.

My Verdict: If you’re after an RPG where your choices and builds actually change how people treat you, Divinity: Original Sin 2 is a good choice you’ll probably sink hundreds of hours into.

Our Score 8.4 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PS3, PS4, PS5, Xbox 360, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch Year of release 2011 Creator/s Bethesda Game Studios (developer) / Bethesda Softworks (publisher) Average playtime/Best for/Unique features 100–300+ hours / Best for fantasy RPG fans / Iconic character creator and freedom to explore Metacritic score 94

You can’t talk about video games with character creation without dropping Skyrim. This Elder Scrolls giant is basically the blueprint for open-world RPGs. Right from the character creator, you’re choosing race, tweaking your appearance, and setting up a custom character that feels like yours. Want to be a sneaky Khajiit thief? A heavy-armored Orc tank? Go wild, the game doesn’t lock you in.

The moment you step into Tamriel it’s just endless freedom. You pick missions, join guilds, hunt dragons, or just wander off into the mountains because something shiny caught your eye. Every skill you use, from blacksmithing to sneaking, levels up as you play, so your character edits aren’t just cosmetic, it’s baked into progression.

Pro tip Don’t ignore the guild quests (Thieves Guild, Dark Brotherhood, College of Winterhold). Each one feels like its own mini-game with rewards that really spice up your build.

Yeah, the visuals might show their age, but with mods, you can customize everything from clothing to weather until it feels like a whole new game. That’s partly why Skyrim keeps topping lists of great open-world games more than a decade later.

My Verdict: What makes Skyrim special is the freedom: your character isn’t just cosmetic, they’re the one writing the story as you play. The fact that people are still exploring it more than a decade later speaks volumes.

Our Score 8.2 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PS4, Xbox One (enhanced on PS5/Series X|S) Year of release 2021 Creator/s BioWare (developer) / Electronic Arts (publisher) Average playtime/Best for/Unique features 80–150+ hours / Best for sci-fi fans / One continuous save across all three games, upgraded graphics, smoother Metacritic score 90

If you ever wanted proof that RPGs can tell one massive, connected story, Mass Effect Legendary Edition is it. You kick things off in the character creator, build your Shepard from scratch, and then that same custom character carries across three entire campaigns. Every choice you make, from who you romance to how you deal with major conflicts, sticks with you. It’s wild how your decisions in the first game ripple all the way to the finale.

Why we chose it Few series respect player decisions this much. Shepard feels like your hero the entire time, and with the updated visuals, it’s never been easier to dive back in.

It mixes squad-based shooting with branching dialogue and a ton of room to experiment with skills. Each type changes how you fight: biotics for flashy space magic, soldiers for heavy firepower, or engineers if you like playing with gadgets. And thanks to the remaster, the whole trilogy looks sharper, loads faster, and just feels smoother to play.

My Verdict: For anyone still waiting for proof that RPG choices matter, this collection nails it. Shepard isn’t just a preset hero, they’re your creation, and that consistency across all three games is what makes this remaster such a good choice.

Our Score 8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, Xbox Series X/S Year of release 2023 Creator/s Bethesda Game Studios (developer) / Bethesda Softworks (publisher) Average playtime/Best for/Unique features 60–150+ hours / Best for sci-fi explorers / Ship building, hundreds of planets, mod support Metacritic score 83

Starfield is Bethesda’s first new universe in ages, and it wears that ambition proudly. You hop into the character creator, put together your spacefarer, and then it’s all about exploring galaxies the way you want. From surveying planets to building ships and outposts, it’s a massive sandbox that feels more personal the deeper you go.

Pro tip Focus early on ship upgrades. A good reactor and shield setup can turn a fight from impossible to winnable real quick. Also, flying through space on a crisp display hits different, so totally worth checking out some gaming monitor options to make it shine.

The scope is wild: hundreds of planets, many games’ worth of side content, and plenty of freedom to create your own style of adventure. Some players compare it to an old country western in space (long stretches of quiet travel broken up by sudden bursts of action). And sure, it has its rough edges, but it’s one of those titles that thrives when you let yourself sink in-depth into its systems.

My Verdict: If you’ve been hunting for a sci-fi epic that actually delivers on scale and lets you build your journey from scratch, Starfield is one of the standout launches of this generation.

Our Score 7.8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch (cloud) Year of release 2021 Creator/s Owlcat Games (developer) / META Publishing (publisher) Average playtime/Best for/Unique features 100–200+ hours / Best for hardcore strategy RPG lovers / Mythic Paths system, turn-based + real-time hybrid battles Metacritic score 83

This isn’t just another fantasy RPG, it’s the kind of game where a single point in your build can make or break a fight. Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous kicks off with a surprisingly deep character creator, letting you shape a person who actually feels alive in the story, not just a generic preset. From stats and classes to backstory, it feels like building a hero straight out of a tabletop campaign.

The real star, though, is the Mythic Paths system. It’s like an expand collapse tree of destinies: pick angel, demon, lich, or trickster, and the entire game bends around that call. And it’s not just cosmetic either, it changes relationships, abilities, and even the way factions treat you. By the time you’re deep into Act II, you’ll see just how much these choices ripple through the story.

Pro tip Don’t skip experimenting with Mythic Paths on different playthroughs. They completely transform your experience, so it’s worth coming back just to see how different things get.

Sure, it’s crunchy and overwhelming at times, but that’s the point. It’s designed to allow players to dive all the way into spell lists, tactical choices, and branching outcomes. A great example of a modern RPG that respects your time and intelligence.

My Verdict: If you want a game that feels like a digital D&D campaign (complete with endless decision-making and the freedom to carve your own destiny) Pathfinder is as epic as it gets.

Our Score 7.7 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S Year of release 2018 Creator/s Capcom (developer & publisher) Average playtime/Best for/Unique features 70–200+ hours / Best for co-op lovers / Huge monsters, tons of loot, evolving gear and appearance Metacritic score 90

This is the first game in the series that really blew up worldwide, and it’s easy to see why. Monster Hunter: World drops you in a lush ecosystem full of giant creatures, where every hunt feels like a mini-boss fight.

Before heading out, you can spend ages in the character creator tweaking your hunter’s look, picking clothing, and even designing your Palico sidekick (yes, your cat buddy gets its own customization too)..

It’s all about tracking, battling, and carving up monsters to craft better gear. The loop is addictive: take down a dragon, forge new armor, and head back out looking cooler and hitting harder. With tons of weapons and playstyles, every hunt feels different.

It basically redefined the genre and still dominates conversations about top hunting games. Plus, fighting these beasts online with more players is peak co-op fun: coordinating traps, sharing items, and celebrating when the thing finally drops.

Pro tip Don’t just stick to one weapon. The game basically has 14 fighting styles, and swapping around can completely change the experience.

Visually, it still holds up with vibrant jungles, deserts, and coral forests. And the way monsters interact with the environment makes the world feel alive, like watching nature documentaries with way more combat.

My Verdict: Monster Hunter: World is a good choice if you want a game where your custom character evolves not just through levels, but through the gear and abilities you grind for with friends. And it’s also among the best co-op games, perfect if you want teamwork to matter as much as your build.

Our Score 7.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PS4, Xbox One Year of release 2015 Creator/s Bethesda Game Studios (developer) / Bethesda Softworks (publisher) Average playtime/Best for/Unique features 100+ hours / Best for sandbox explorers / Settlement building, branching dialogue, mod support Metacritic score 84

Jumping into Fallout 4 is like waking up in a wasteland where every point you spend on perks actually changes how you survive. The edit options at the start let you sculpt your Sole Survivor’s look in detail, and later in the game, you can even track down a facial reconstruction doctor to switch things up again. It’s not just about looks though, dialogue choices, factions, and builds all shape your journey through the ruins of Boston.

Why we chose it It’s not just another entry in the series, Fallout 4 became iconic because of how much control you had over both your character and the wasteland around you.

The loop is classic Fallout: explore irradiated zones, loot everything that isn’t nailed down, and decide whether to be the wasteland’s savior or its biggest nightmare. Building settlements adds a creative spin, one moment you’re wiring turrets and crops, the next you’re defending against raiders. It feels like Bethesda took the best parts of their sandbox formula and pushed it further.

My Verdict: Fallout 4 isn’t perfect, but it nails that post-apocalyptic vibe while giving you the tools to play it your way. And as one of the best single-player games, it proves you don’t need co-op to have a massive, immersive adventure.

Our Score 7.3 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PS4, Xbox One Year of release 2018 Creator/s Bandai Namco Studios (developer) / Bandai Namco Entertainment (publisher) Average playtime/Best for/Unique features 40+ hours / Best for fighting game fans / Weapon-based combat, expansive character creator Metacritic score 84

Soulcalibur VI isn’t just about flashy sword duels, the edit mode is a playground for creativity. You can make a fighter from scratch, tweak their fighting style, and even drop them into the story modes as if they were always part of the roster. It’s the kind of system where spending that extra point on height, gear, or stance changes how your character looks and fights.

Pro tip Dive into online lobbies with your custom warrior. Nothing beats seeing other players’ wild creations and then testing your own in actual battles.

Of course, Soulcalibur’s always been a little extra, sometimes catching heat for over-the-top outfits that border on sexual content, or dialogue sprinkled with inappropriate language. But for a lot of players, that’s just part of the wild, no-filter identity of the series. At its heart, the game nails fast, weapon-based duels while giving you freedom to build a warrior that feels like yours.

My Verdict: If you’ve ever wanted a fighter where your imagination matters as much as your combos, Soulcalibur VI is the sweet spot. It’s stylish, chaotic, and the character creator alone is worth the time sink.

Our Score 7.2 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch Year of release 2013 Creator/s Volition (developer) / Deep Silver (publisher) Average playtime/Best for/Unique features 30+ hours / Best for open-world chaos lovers / Over-the-top powers, parody of superhero and sci-fi tropes Metacritic score 76

If you’ve ever looked at GTA and thought, “Yeah, but what if I were the President with superpowers fighting aliens?” Well, that’s exactly the vibe of Saints Row IV. The game takes the sandbox chaos to eleven, letting you jump, glide, and punch through an alien invasion while running a government…all in the most absurd way possible.

Why we chose it No other franchise leaned into parody this hard. Saints Row IV makes you feel like the devs threw every wild idea into a blender, and it somehow works.

The character creator here is legendary. You can edit literally everything: face, voice, clothing, and even crank sliders in ways that break any sense of “normal.” The menus are packed, almost an expand collapse situation, with options hidden inside options. And once you’re done, every point you spend on powers and upgrades makes you even more of a ridiculous powerhouse.

My Verdict: Saints Row IV is pure madness in the best way. If you want an open-world game that doesn’t take itself seriously and gives you insane tools to play however you want, this is a ride worth taking.

Our Score 7 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC Year of release 2021 Creator/s Tactical Adventures (developer & publisher) Average playtime/Best for/Unique features 60+ hours / Best for tabletop fans / Strict D&D 5e ruleset, dice rolls, and tactical combat Metacritic score 77

If you’ve ever dreamed of a video game that feels like a true Dungeons & Dragons campaign, then Solasta: Crown of the Magister is basically that fantasy brought to life.

You build your party from scratch, pick races and backgrounds, and then head into a tactical adventure full of dice rolls, critical hits, and chaotic surprises.

Pro tip Bring a balanced party. Solasta doesn’t forgive reckless builds. Having a healer, damage dealer, and utility character can be the difference between victory and a full party wipe.

The menus can feel like an expand-collapse tree of options, but that’s the charm, every choice matters, from spell selection to light management in dark dungeons. The turn-based system might remind you of classic tactical RPG games like Baldur’s Gate or even how Guild Wars balanced party mechanics, but here it’s laser-focused on tactical depth.

My Verdict: If you’re into games that capture the feel of a tabletop RPG night with friends, Solasta nails it. It may not have the flashiest graphics, but it’s one of the most faithful adaptations of D&D rules you’ll find.

Our Score 7 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PS4, PS5, PC Year of release 2020 (PS4), 2021 (Complete Edition) Creator/s Team Ninja (developer) / Koei Tecmo (publisher) Average playtime/Best for/Unique features 40–100+ hours / Best for hardcore action fans / Samurai setting, Yokai Shift transformations, deep loot system Metacritic score 85

Nioh 2 doesn’t mess around. From the second you create your warrior, the game throws you straight into punishing battles where every dodge, block, and swing matters.

It’s set in a demon-infested version of old Japan, blending samurai precision with wild supernatural powers. The Yokai Shift, where you transform into a demon yourself, is a total game-changer in tough fights.

Pro tip Mastering Ki Pulses and timing your Yokai Shift saves you more times than any fancy piece of gear. Learn them early, thank yourself later.

Menu-wise, it can feel like an expand collapse maze (weapons, stances, guardian spirits, set bonuses), but once it clicks, the loop is addictive. The gear chase is real, and experimenting with weapons to find “your thing” is half the fun. And with an OpenCritic rating in the mid-80s, it’s clear fans and critics agree this one’s a gem.

My Verdict: If you want a game that tests your patience and pays it back with some of the most satisfying victories you’ll ever earn, Nioh 2 is absolutely worth diving into.

Our Score 6.8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Nintendo Switch, PC, Xbox One, Stadia Year of release 2018 Creator/s Acquire (developer) / Square Enix (publisher) Average playtime/Best for/Unique features 50–80 hours / Best for JRPG fans / Eight protagonists with intersecting paths, turn-based combat, HD-2D visuals Metacritic score 83

Octopath Traveler does something most best JRPGs only dream about: it gives you eight different heroes to choose from, each with their own backstory, abilities, and journey. You start with one and gradually recruit the others, weaving their paths together as you travel across a stunning fantasy world built in that signature “HD-2D” style, retro pixel art mixed with modern lighting.

Why we chose it Most RPGs hand you one hero, and here you get eight! That freedom means your experience won’t look like your friend’s, making it one of the best examples of branching design done right.

Battles are classic turn-based RPGs, but with a twist: the “Boost” system lets you stack actions for huge payoffs, so fights never feel stale. What really makes it stand out is how you shape your journey depending on which character you pick first, it completely changes the flow.

And critics highlight its strong OpenCritic rating, pointing out how the layered storytelling and tactical combat keep it engaging for dozens of hours.

My Verdict: If you’ve been itching for a fresh spin on classic RPGs, Octopath Traveler is the kind of adventure that rewards patience and exploration. It’s a modern callback to the golden age of the genre, but with enough new tricks to keep even veterans hooked.

Our Score 6.7 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S Year of release 2018 Creator/s Funcom (developer & publisher) Average playtime/Best for/Unique features 40–150 hours / Best for hardcore survival fans / Base-building, brutal survival mechanics, and full nudity toggle Metacritic score 68

You know those survival games that really throw you into the wild with nothing but your will to survive? Conan Exiles is exactly that. No hand-holding, no gentle intro. You start out in the brutal old country of Hyboria, exiled, half-naked, and left to figure things out fast. From chopping down trees to building massive fortresses, it’s all about carving out your place in a world that doesn’t care if you make it or not.

What really hits different here is the way the environment itself is out to get you: sandstorms, hunger, thirst, and yes, other players if you’re rolling on a PvP server. And instead of endless grinding, Conan Exiles throws in epic moments like taking down giant bosses or diving into dungeons ripped from a dark fantasy tale.

Pro tip Play with friends if you can. Conan Exiles was built with multiplayer chaos in mind, and raiding or defending bases with more players makes the whole experience way more intense.

The character creation goes further than most expected. You can sculpt your exile in detail at the start, but it’s the way you shape your clan, your fortress, and even your alliances that really define who you are in this world. It’s messy, it’s harsh, but that’s kind of the point. Few titles capture the raw, violent vibe of survival as well as this one.

My Verdict: If you’ve ever wanted a survival game that feels like Conan the Barbarian meets sandbox chaos, this is it.

Our Score 6.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One Year of release 2019 Creator/s Bandai Namco Studios (developer) / Bandai Namco Entertainment (publisher) Average playtime/Best for/Unique features 30–70 hours / Best for Soulslike + anime fans / Deep character creator with over-the-top clothing and gear Metacritic score 70

If you ever wanted a soulslike game mixed with anime vibes, Code Vein is literally that. Right from the start, the character creator is on another level.

We’re talking sliders, hairstyles, accessories, crazy clothing options, and a ton of ways to customize your appearance until you’ve built a character that looks like they jumped straight out of a manga.

The gameplay feels familiar if you’ve touched Dark Souls: tough bosses, learning attack patterns, and managing stamina. But here you also get the skills system, called “Blood Codes,” which lets you swap your class on the fly. That means you’re not locked in, you can go heavy melee one minute and switch to caster the next. It keeps combat fresh and way more flexible than most RPGs.

Pro tip Don’t stress too much about your first build. The expand collapse system of Blood Codes means you can keep experimenting until you find a playstyle that clicks.

Visuals are all sharp anime aesthetics: post-apocalyptic ruins, glowing powers, and stylish finishers that make even grinding fun. Some say it’s underrated, while others had the opinion it was the perfect intro to tougher games like Elden Ring.

My Verdict: If you’re waiting for a stylish Soulslike that lets you truly customize both your appearance and your skills, Code Vein is a good choice that deserves more love than it gets.

FAQs

What is the best game with character creation?

If you want the most impactful character creation experience, Baldur’s Gate 3 is the clear winner. It’s built on Dungeons & Dragons rules, meaning your choices in class, race, and background don’t just change your look, but also significantly impact gameplay.

What are games with character customization called?

They’re usually tagged as RPGs or open-world titles, but not always. Some fighting games or even survival titles go all in with sliders and options. Basically, any game that lets you shape your avatar instead of sticking to a preset falls here.

How to create your own character in a game?

Most games kick things off with character creation. You’ll set basics like body type, then dive into sliders for face, hair, and clothing. Some go further, letting you define backstory before heading into the world.

What game has the most customization options?

I’d say Cyberpunk 2077 takes the win. Between cyberware, body tweaks, voice, and style, it’s insanely detailed. But if you want something crazier, Soulcalibur VI lets you build fighters that look straight out of your wildest ideas.