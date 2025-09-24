12 Best Single-Player Nintendo Switch Games in 2025 – Epic Solo Adventures

The best single-player Nintendo Switch games can transform your commute into epic conquests and make quiet nights unforgettable.

From sprawling open worlds to intimate indie gems, the Switch’s library has something for every type of player. You’ll find action-packed adventures, brain-bending puzzles, and stories that’ll stick with you long after the credits roll .

I’ve personally experienced the magic these titles create. They’re proof that Switch is a home to some remarkable single-player journeys.

With that in mind, here are the best 12 single-player Nintendo Switch games that deserve a spot in your library!

Our Top Picks for Single-Player Switch Games

I’ve played through dozens of solo Switch experiences, and these five games rise above the rest because each has its own distinct strength.

Some pull you in with massive worlds, others with inventive mechanics or an unforgettable atmosphere. They all showcase why single-player gaming on the Switch can be so rewarding.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (2017) – The game that redefined open-world design with complete player freedom. And of course, its revolutionary game physics. The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (2023) – An upgrade to the previous entries, cranking up the quality tenfold with its verticalities and building mechanics. Super Mario Odyssey (2017) – Pure platforming joy with Cappy’s possession mechanics creating endless creative possibilities across gorgeously designed kingdoms. Hollow Knight (2017) – A hauntingly beautiful metroidvania that rewards exploration with tight combat and mysterious lore hidden throughout the game. Hades (2020) – The perfect roguelike that makes dying fun. Every run teaches you something new about combat, story, or the underworld’s quirky characters.

If you’re ready to see the complete list, keep scrolling and discover in detail why these games earned their spots and find seven more incredible single-player Nintendo games that showcase the Switch’s incredible library.

12 Best Single-Player Switch Games – Complete Solo Gaming Guide

How many of these titles have made it to your collection? Here are the 12 best single-player Switch games that showcase the console’s finest storytelling, gameplay depth, and replayability.

1. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild [Best Open World Adventure]

Our Score 10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Nintendo Switch, Wii U Developer & Publisher Nintendo EPD / Nintendo Year of Release 2017 Metacritic Score 97 Average Playtime 100+ hours

As one of the biggest Switch launch titles, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild completely reshaped what an open-world game could be.

You begin on a quiet plateau with nothing but curiosity to guide you. The world unfolds as an enormous playground where you can climb mountains, dive into forests, or chase glowing shrines on the horizon. There are no waypoints or arrows forcing your path. Exploration comes from what catches your eye, and every detour feels rewarding.

The game’s physics make each encounter feel alive. I still remember tossing a metal weapon to the enemies during a storm, only to watch lightning strike and wipe them out in one flash. Breath of the Wild constantly surprises you for thinking creatively about its systems.

Its cel-shaded art style is equally striking, giving the game a timeless look that will never age the way realism often does.

Why we chose it The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild offers unmatched freedom, a massive world full of discovery, and game systems that remain groundbreaking.

My verdict: If you’re after a single-player Nintendo Switch game that feels truly epic, this is a must-own title, one worth buying the console for alone.

What do players say?

DimeadozenNerd ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Still one of the best games I’ve ever played. Still a masterpiece. Still a must-own for any Switch owner.

2. The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom [Best Open World Alternative]

Our Score 9.7 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Nintendo Switch Developer & Publisher Nintendo EPD / Nintendo Year of Release 2023 Metacritic Score 96 Average Playtime 100+ hours

Take everything great about its first game, multiply it by ten, and then add the power to build anything you imagine. That’s The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

With new abilities, Link becomes part adventurer, part engineer. You can lash logs into bridges, craft boats to cross rivers, or slap fans onto contraptions to create flying machines. I’ve lost hours just experimenting, and the creativity tools still feel boundless.

The sky islands expand the sense of scale, adding vertical exploration that makes Hyrule feel endless. Plunging from floating landmasses never stops being exhilarating, especially when you glide down in a custom-built aircraft.

Combat also demands more from you. Enemies punish carelessness, and preparation is key. The Fuse ability, which lets you combine materials with weapons, encourages experimentation and smart planning in every encounter.

Why we chose it Tears of the Kingdom stands as one of the best Nintendo Switch games, blending inventive building mechanics, layered physics, and a vast world that rewards exploration.

My verdict: If you want another unforgettable journey through Hyrule, this is the adventure to pick up.

What do players say?

IrishSpectreN7 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ It does freeform exploration better than any game I’ve ever played.

3. Super Mario Odyssey [Best Platforming Experience]

Our Score 9.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Nintendo Switch Developer & Publisher Nintendo EPD / Nintendo Year of Release 2017 Metacritic Score 97 Average Playtime 12-60+ hours

Mario returns to his classic quest of rescuing Princess Peach, but this time he’s joined by Cappy, a possessed hat that brings fresh mechanics and endless possibilities.

Unlike the linear design of earlier entries, Super Mario Odyssey opens up vast kingdoms that feel alive, each like a postcard filled with personality and secrets. I spent hours just wandering around, hunting Power Moons hidden in clever spots that reward both sharp platforming and pure curiosity. For fans of cozy Switch games, it’s easy to lose yourself in quiet exploration just as much as in the big platforming challenges.

The capture mechanic stole the show for me, letting Mario possess familiar enemies like Bullet Bills or Cheep Cheeps.

Movement is just as satisfying, jumps feel perfectly weighted, rolls make traveling fun, and Cappy’s extensions add a new layer of play. I even found myself racing through certain sections like a mini racing game just to see how fast I could navigate the kingdoms.

Costumes also bring extra charm, and I loved seeing Mario in everything from chef whites to a full suit, even a dinosaur disguise.

Why we chose it Super Mario Odyssey offers boundless creativity and joyful exploration. The capture mechanic and vibrant kingdoms make it the ultimate Mario adventure.

My verdict: If you want pure platforming joy with endless creativity, Mario’s journey in Odyssey is a guaranteed smile every session.

What do players say?

TerminalChaos ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ It is probably my favorite game on the Switch it brought me back to when I got Super Mario 64.

4. Hollow Knight [Best Indie Metroidvania]

Our Score 9.4 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, Xbox One Developer & Publisher Team Cherry Year of Release 2017 Metacritic Score 90 Average Playtime 25-60+ hours

Hallownest pulls you in with haunting, hand-drawn art that makes every ruin feel alive. In Hollow Knight, you play as a small, silent knight exploring a vast underground kingdom. At first, it feels quiet and mysterious, but soon you’re battling strange creatures, solving clever puzzles, and realizing just how massive the map really is.

Combat demands precision. Your nail has weight and timing you have to respect. I quickly learned that button mashing doesn’t work. Boss fights hit hard but feel deeply rewarding once you master their patterns. The game’s skill level keeps you engaged without ever feeling unfair.

The interconnected world constantly tempts you to backtrack, and new abilities make old areas feel fresh. I often retraced steps, hoping to uncover hidden secrets or rewards. The lore hides in subtle NPC dialogue, item descriptions, and environmental details, making discovery feel like piecing together a mystery.

Why we chose it Hollow Knight stands out for its hand-drawn world, precise combat, and deep, layered exploration. The haunting atmosphere and intricate lore make it an unforgettable metroidvania experience.

My verdict: If you’re after challenge, mystery, and rich lore, Hallownest is the deep dive you’ll lose yourself in.

What do players say?

JamSa ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ I think Hollowknight is the best metroidvania ever made. I liked it quite a bit more than every Metroid game.

5. Hades [Best Roguelike Action]

Our Score 9.6 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One Developer & Publisher Supergiant Games / Supergiant Games Year of Release 2020 Metacritic Score 93 Average Playtime 20-50+ hours

In Hades, death is a lesson. Every failed escape attempt makes you stronger through permanent power ups and new story revelations, so progress never feels wasted. I loved how even short runs feel meaningful, making it one of the best games to play on the Switch’s portability or a big TV.

Supergiant’s signature art style is mesmerizing. Characters are beautifully animated, and the underworld feels alive with mythological detail.

What surprised me most was the story. Most roguelike games push narrative aside, but here every conversation matters. Characters remember what you’ve done, and their reactions give the world a sense of continuity.

Combat shines with countless combinations of boons from the gods. I alternated between bows and fists, discovering new favorite builds every playthrough. Endgame challenges, relationship arcs, and house customization keep pulling me back for more.

Why we chose it Hades is a masterclass in action and storytelling, turning every death into the most fun part of the game. With quick 15–30 minute runs, it’s perfect for short sessions or commuting on the Switch.

My verdict: If you want fast action mixed with gripping story, Hades makes every escape attempt exciting and meaningful.

What do players say?

AdCool2805 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Hades is the most fun I’ve had in a long ass time. When I first got it I played it for days straight. It’s super fluid.

6. Stardew Valley [Best Farming & Life Sim]

Our Score 9.3 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Nintendo Switch, PC, Mobile, PS4, Xbox Developer & Publisher ConcernedApe / ConcernedApe Year of Release 2016 Metacritic Score 89 Average Playtime 50+ hours

When I first stepped into Stardew Valley, it felt like slipping into a quieter, slower life. The premise is simple yet inviting. You inherit your grandfather’s old farm and are free to shape your adventure each day. From planting crops to raising animals, every action is under your control, giving a sense of absolute joy as you watch the valley grow.

Farming quickly expands into mining, fishing, and building relationships with villagers, each with unique personalities and stories. Seasonal festivals and changes keep the world alive, offering structure without ever rushing you. I often found myself exploring hidden nooks, following quests, or chasing rare items as this game rewards curiosity and careful search.

The pixel-art world is bright, detailed, and cozy, while the soundtrack perfectly complements every activity. It’s a simulation game that encourages slow, meaningful play, and the life you create on your farm feels truly your own.

Why we chose it Stardew Valley combines farming, exploration, and relationships into a deeply charming package. Its accessible gameplay and relaxing pace make it one of the best Nintendo Switch games for creating your own adventure.

My verdict: If you’re looking for cozy farming, heartfelt relationships, and slow-paced joy, Stardew Valley offers endless relaxation.

What do players say?

FreePhoenix888 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ The only thing I will say: I have 240 hours in Stardew Valley and I will play more.

7. Persona 5 Royal [Best JRPG Experience]

Our Score 9.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Nintendo Switch, PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Developer & Publisher Atlus Year of Release 2022 (Switch) Metacritic Score 95 Average Playtime 100+ hours

I’ve always been a huge fan of JRPGs, and that’s one of the reasons I picked up a Switch in the first place. Persona 5 Royal, the ultimate entry in the franchise, finally arrived in 2022, and it immediately became one of my favorite games.

You step into the shoes of an ordinary high schooler who doubles as the leader of the Phantom Thieves, infiltrating surreal “palaces” shaped by corrupt adults’ twisted desires. By day, you manage school life and relationships to sharpen your skills. By night, combat delivers strategic challenges with the signature “One More” system to exploit enemy weaknesses.

The visuals are bold, expressive, and instantly memorable, while the soundtrack perfectly matches the game’s stylish energy. I often found myself fully immersed in every palace and daily schedule, enjoying how the game blends social simulation with turn-based combat.

With dozens, even hundreds, of hours of content, Persona 5 Royal offers an incredibly deep and rewarding experience that keeps you coming back for more.

Why we chose it Persona 5 Royal blends strategic turn-based combat, deep relationships, and a bold presentation, making it one of the ultimate JRPG experiences and a standout among Nintendo Switch games.

My verdict: If you desire stylish turn-based combat and a story packed with heart, this JRPG gives you hundreds of immersive hours.

What do players say?

WelshWolf93 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Absolute banger of a game. Great artstyle and some quite adult themes despite the overall teen aesthetic.

Our Score 9.2 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, Xbox, Mobile Developer & Publisher Maddy Makes Games / Maddy Makes Games Year of Release 2018 Metacritic Score 94 Average Playtime 10+ hours

Celeste Mountain tests your platforming skills while Madeline’s journey explores anxiety, self-doubt, and personal growth with remarkable sensitivity. I remember the first time I misjudged a dash, instead of frustration, the game nudged me to learn and try again.

Badeline embodies Madeline’s inner critic, and their relationship drives both gameplay mechanics and the emotional narrative in brilliant ways. For me, it felt less like a platformer game and more like a reflection on resilience and hope.

The game is a must-play in the platforming genre, offering intense challenges alongside deep emotional experiences. I often found myself searching for every hidden strawberry, enjoying the balance of tough gameplay and heartfelt storytelling. Its accessibility and satisfying difficulty make it one of the best Nintendo Switch games for anyone looking to play something truly rewarding.

Why we chose it Celeste blends precise platforming with emotional storytelling, creating a game that challenges skill while delivering unforgettable experiences.

My verdict: If you want a platformer that tests your skills while telling a powerful emotional story, Celeste is unmatched.

What do players say?

ShadowAndSloth ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Celeste will change your life. Trust me.

9. Metroid Dread [Best Classic Metroidvania]

Our Score 9.1 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Nintendo Switch Developer & Publisher MercurySteam / Nintendo Year of Release 2021 Metacritic Score 85 Average Playtime 8+ hours

Samus returns in her most intense adventure yet. Planet ZDR pulses with danger as deadly E.M.M.I. robots hunt you through interconnected corridors. For longtime fans of the franchise, it feels like the Metroid formula from past Wii titles perfected.

At its core, this game is a masterclass in metroidvania game design. Tight controls, atmospheric environments, and clever puzzles make every playthrough rewarding. The E.M.M.I. robots add a bold new layer of tension. My first encounter had my heart racing, and escaping them became one of the most memorable challenges of the game.

Level design subtly guides you while still rewarding curiosity, and boss fights are brutal but fair once you learn their patterns. I loved uncovering hidden paths and secrets, feeling clever without being spoon-fed. Visually sleek and sharp, the environments pulse with life, and the understated soundtrack amplifies the atmosphere.

Why we chose it Metroid Dread combines classic metroidvania gameplay, intense challenges, and seamless exploration, making it one of the best Nintendo Switch games in the genre. Its mix of puzzles, combat, and tension offers a thrilling experience for both newcomers and longtime fans.

My verdict: If you seek tension, precision, and adrenaline, Samus’s hunt through ZDR delivers one of the tightest single-player thrills.

What do players say?

Inuship ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Absolutely loved it, samus feels so fluid in this game i love it.

10. Xenoblade Chronicles 3 [Best Epic JRPG]

Our Score 9.0 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Nintendo Switch Developer & Publisher Monolith Soft / Nintendo Year of Release 2022 Metacritic Score 89 Average Playtime 60+ hours

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 is the kind of JRPG that pulls you in and refuses to let go. As a console exclusive, it stands tall among the best Nintendo Switch games, continuing the franchise after two games that set a high bar in the past.

Noah and Mio’s intertwining destinies drive a sweeping narrative about war, identity, and hope. It makes one of the most compelling single-player games you can play on the system.

The six-person party system, plus a rotating Hero, makes battles feel massive without becoming chaotic. I enjoyed experimenting with different roles and classes mid-adventure. It kept the play dynamic and constantly evolving. The combat blends strategy with puzzle-like thinking, rewarding experimentation and mastery.

Cutscenes carry real weight, both visually and emotionally. More than once, I found myself pausing just to soak in the moment. Side quests also surprised me. Many tie directly into unique colonies with distinct cultures, giving every mission purpose and making the world feel alive.

Why we chose it Xenoblade Chronicles 3 delivers the ultimate JRPG experience on Switch, combining deep combat, a heartfelt story, and a living world. As one of the standout titles in the franchise, it’s a console exclusive worth every hour.

My verdict: If you want an epic JRPG with massive battles and emotional storytelling, this journey will keep you invested for weeks.

What do players say?

KingButter42 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ The amount of hours you can put into this game is insane and the story is really good.

11. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Complete Edition [Best Action RPG Adventure]

Our Score 9.0 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox Developer & Publisher CD Projekt RED Year of Release 2015 (2019 Switch) Metacritic Score 85 (Switch) Average Playtime 50-200+ hours

Even after nearly a decade, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt still stands as one of the greatest RPGs ever made. When it finally came to the Nintendo Switch, it felt surreal as you could now play Geralt’s sprawling adventure anywhere.

As an open-world game, it shines with freedom and consequence. Every battle demands preparation, every choice carries weight, and every side quest feels like a crafted tale pulled from the past. The main story is gripping, but it’s the romances and smaller human stories that make the world unforgettable.

Even on Switch, the game looks fantastic. Docked to the TV, the scale and detail impress, while handheld play makes Geralt’s journey and monster hunts surprisingly accessible on the go.

Voice acting, mature themes, and monster designs bring this genre to life in a way few Nintendo games dare attempt. With hundreds of hours of meaningful content, it’s an RPG worth losing yourself in.

Why we chose it The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt balances epic storytelling with rewarding exploration, blending open world freedom with RPG depth. Its mix of accessibility, unforgettable quests, and sheer ambition makes it one of the best games to ever grace Switch.

My verdict: If you crave mature storytelling, moral choices, and sprawling quests, Geralt’s saga is still one of gaming’s greatest.

What do players say?

stamps1646 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ I love it, it’s in my top 20 games of all time.

Our Score 9.0 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, Xbox Developer & Publisher Square Enix Year of Release 2019 (Switch) Metacritic Score 91 Average Playtime 50-100+ hours

Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age shows how timeless a JRPG can feel when done right. The story carries real emotional weight, moving from lighthearted charm to surprisingly deep arcs. I found myself attached to the cast, their personalities enhanced by expressive designs and a world that begs to be explored.

Combat sticks to the genre’s traditional turn-based roots, but remains sharp enough to stay engaging for dozens of hours. The game feels at home with Nintendo games, especially on Switch where you can relax with a Switch controller in hand and enjoy the adventure anywhere.

Exploration is rewarding, with hidden treasures and a crafting system that makes gathering materials feel purposeful. It’s the kind of experience that feels like only one game could deliver this mix of warmth, challenge, and scope. Docked or handheld, access to this definitive version means you’re always ready for another quest.

Why we chose it Dragon Quest XI S blends classic JRPG design with modern polish, offering an accessible yet deeply rewarding journey. It’s a definitive entry in the genre and one of the most essential adventures on Switch.

My verdict: If you want a traditional JRPG polished for modern play, this timeless quest feels both classic and endlessly rewarding.

What do players say?

RonaldGoedeKont ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Dragon quest XI is good. In fact, it’s so good that it made me a jrpg fan which I wasn’t before.

FAQs

What is the best single-player Switch game?

The best single-player Switch game is The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. Its open-world design and creative freedom revolutionized gaming while showcasing the Switch’s capabilities perfectly. Close runners-up include The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and Xenoblade Chronicles 3.

What is the best single-player open-world game on Switch?

The best single-player open world game on Switch is Breath of the Wild, though The Witcher 3 and Xenoblade Chronicles 3 offer compelling alternatives. Each provides hundreds of hours of exploration with different strengths and atmospheres.

What is the most sold single-player game on Switch?

The most sold single-player game on Switch is Super Mario Odyssey with over 25 million copies sold worldwide. Its accessibility and Mario brand recognition helped it achieve massive commercial success alongside critical acclaim.

What single-player Switch games have the best music?

Persona 5 Royal, Celeste, and Xenoblade Chronicles 3 feature exceptional soundtracks. Each uses music differently: P5R for style, Celeste for emotion, and XC3 for epic scope.