15 Best Split Screen Games You Must Play in 2025

There’s something unbeatable about sharing the best split screen games in the same room, laughing, competing, solving puzzles, or working through chaos side by side. These games don’t need multiple consoles, online accounts, or headsets. All you need is one screen and a second controller.

If you’re into high-speed races, emotional co-op journeys, or pixelated prison breaks, split screen gaming delivers a level of fun and connection that online multiplayer can’t quite match. After reviewing numerous titles across genres and platforms, I’ve handpicked the best split screen games that truly make the most of local multiplayer in [current year].

These games are built for shared experiences; bringing players together through tight design, intuitive controls, and plenty of replay value. If you’re looking to relive that couch co-op magic or just want an easy way to game with someone next to you, this list covers everything from lighthearted fun to intense team-based action.

Our Top Picks for Split Screen Games

I’ve played countless multiplayer games, and these five stand out in 2025 for offering the most rewarding split screen plays. Each title delivers memorable co-op mechanics, solid replay value, and gameplay that’s built for side-by-side fun. From solving puzzles as a team or clashing in chaotic arenas, these games shine with their tight design, strong pacing, and thoughtful two-player systems.

Here’s a quick overview of our top picks for split screen play games:

It Takes Two (2021) – Bursting with variety and charm, this co-op game only platformer is the most creative and emotional split screen game I’ve ever played. A Way Out (2018) – A cinematic escape adventure where both players must coordinate, explore, and make choices that shape the story—no solo mode here. Split Fiction (2010) – Explosive racing game with real-time track destruction and a twist: everything’s built for two-player chaos from start to finish. Unravel Two (2018) – A quiet, beautiful platformer where every puzzle requires coordination, perfect for players who enjoy a more relaxed, emotional pace. The Escapists 2 (2017) – Top-down prison break sandbox with endless co-op replay value, blending strategy, humor, and freedom in pixel-art style.

If you’re after games designed to be shared on the same couch and on one screen then these are the ones I keep going back to.

15 Best Split Screen Games

Here are fifteen titles that genuinely deliver the shared-screen experience; no online logins, no extra hardware, just gameplay built to be enjoyed side by side. These are the games I’ve personally tested, replayed, and would recommend to anyone who values in-person co-op games or competitive fun.

How many of these have you played? If you’re looking for the best split screen games, this list brings together the strongest options in 2025.

1. It Takes Two [Emotional Co-op Game]

Platforms PC, PlayStation 4 & 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S Year of Release 2021 Developer Hazelight Studios Average Playtime 10–12 hours Best For Couples, friends who enjoy puzzles and variety-driven platforming Unique Features Mandatory co-op game, level-specific mechanics, emotional narrative, great pacing

In my experience, It Takes Two is the gold standard for split screen co-op games. It doesn’t just support two players, it depends on both. The entire game is built around cooperation, with mechanics that constantly shift between levels, making each section feel fresh and engaging.

You play as Cody and May, a couple navigating both a magical world and their strained relationship. The way the gameplay mirrors the story is what sets this one apart. One moment you’re using magnets to solve puzzles, the next you’re flying squirrels through a tree or navigating a snow globe. Every sequence is designed so both players must contribute in different ways. You’re never doing the same thing twice.

Visually, the game is charming and colorful, with environments that feel alive and varied. The split screen is fixed, meaning both players are always on screen, but the design makes it feel natural, not restrictive. The dialogue can be cheesy in parts, but the heartfelt moments land well, especially if you’re playing with someone close. If you want to play more games like It Takes Two, then find the 22 best in our detailed guide.

2. A Way Out [Cinematic Prison Escape]

Platforms PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One Year of Release 2018 Developer Hazelight Studios Average Playtime 6–8 hours Best For Friends or partners who enjoy interactive storytelling Unique Features Permanent split screen, narrative choices, co-op gameplay

From the first scene, A Way Out builds everything around two-player collaboration. If you are looking for one of the best split screen games on Xbox, then this is definitely the hit. You play as Leo and Vincent, two inmates working together to escape prison and survive beyond it. The experience never hands control to just one person. One player might be in a dialogue while the other explores or causes a distraction. This creates a unique pace that keeps both players constantly involved.

I’ve played a lot of co-op games, but this one stands out for how deeply it integrates storytelling into every moment. Choices you make together affect what happens next, and sometimes that tension spills over into real-life disagreements about what to do. The story moves fast, the settings are grounded, and the emotional stakes keep climbing.

The fixed split screen adapts based on what each player is doing, giving scenes a cinematic feel without taking away interactivity. Visually, it uses a realistic style that feels consistent with the mood of the game, even if the graphics aren’t top-tier today.

If you’re looking for a tightly focused, story-first game that demands cooperation and trust, this one belongs in your library.

3. Split Fiction [Destructive Racing Mayhem]

Platforms PC, PlayStation 3, Xbox 360 Year of Release 2010 Developer Black Rock Studio Average Playtime 6–10 hours (cooperative campaign) Best For Arcade racing fans who love chaos and surprises Unique Features Power Play system, cinematic racing, real-time course destruction

Split Fiction gave me the kind of high-speed split screen experience that’s hard to find today. What sets it apart is how unpredictable each race becomes once the “Power Play” system kicks in. I have played many games like Split Fiction, but this game stands out for many reasons. In this game, you’re triggering collapsing highways, exploding helicopters, and other hazards that completely change the course in real time.

I’ve played a lot of racing games, but very few give this much control to the player when it comes to dynamic events. You have to time your attacks, memorize shortcuts, and read your opponent’s positioning to get ahead. Playing in split screen with a friend adds tension, especially when you’re the one who gets buried under a falling tower.

The game uses a glossy, stylized realism that still looks clean even years later. The screen is evenly divided, and the frame rate holds steady, which is essential in any head-to-head racing setup.

In terms of gameplay variety and competitive fun, this title still holds up surprisingly well for the best PC games. If you want something fast, reactive, and absolutely wild in co-op or versus mode, it’s worth bringing back to your setup.

4. Unravel Two [Heartfelt Yarn Adventure]

Platforms PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch Year of Release 2018 Developer Coldwood Interactive Average Playtime 6–8 hours (main story) Best For Players who enjoy thoughtful platforming and relaxing visuals Unique Features Local co-op game, physics-based puzzles, seamless transitions between players

When I played Unravel Two, I was drawn in immediately by its atmosphere. The game doesn’t rely on dialogue to tell its story. Instead, it lets you experience the journey through carefully crafted environments and soft visual cues. You and a partner play as two Yarnys, small thread-like characters connected by a single strand, working together to move forward through beautifully designed levels.

The puzzles require real coordination. Sometimes one player holds a rope steady while the other swings across gaps, or you’ll need to use momentum together to solve a physics-based challenge. The teamwork feels meaningful without being overly complex. It’s accessible for new players, but still rewarding for more experienced ones.

What stood out to me most was how calm the game felt. The soundtrack is gentle, the movement is fluid, and the pace lets you stop and appreciate the scenery. Visually, the game blends natural elements like forests, rivers, and urban decay into something that feels handmade and personal. And on a good gaming laptop, it runs beautifully – smooth, stutter-free, and with all the details that make its world feel so alive.

Split screen here is local only, but it’s seamless. You can pass the controller or play side by side without any frustration or confusion about who’s doing what.

If you’re in the mood for a quieter, more reflective co-op game, this one delivers.

5. The Escapists 2 [Tactical Prison Break]

Platforms PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch Year of Release 2017 Developer Mouldy Toof Studios Average Playtime 20–30 hours Best For Players who enjoy creative sandbox gameplay and strategic planning Unique Features Pixel-art style, variety of prisons, split screen co-op

When I reviewed The Escapists 2, what caught my attention was how open-ended it feels. In this two player game (you and the other player), you take on the role of a prisoner planning an escape in multiple prisons, each with its own challenges and layout. The pixel-art style gives the game a nostalgic charm, while the gameplay is surprisingly deep.

The split screen mode supports local co-op, so you can team up with a friend and coordinate your plans in real time. This adds a lot of fun and strategy as you both work together to gather supplies, avoid guards, and figure out creative escape routes.

Players on Reddit often mention how the variety of prisons keeps the gameplay fresh and interesting. It’s a sandbox that encourages trial and error, rewarding players who are patient and inventive.

For fans of cooperative play who like mixing planning with action, this game offers many hours of entertainment.

6. Boomerang Fu [Fast-Paced Fun]

Platforms PC, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 Year of Release 2019 Developer Cranky Watermelon Average Playtime 4–6 hours Best For Casual and competitive local multiplayer Unique Features Simple controls, power-up combos, environmental hazards

When I played Boomerang Fu, I found it easy to jump into but hard to master. The concept is straightforward: players control cute food characters armed with boomerangs. The gameplay revolves around fast-paced, chaotic battles in small arenas with lots of interactive elements.

What makes this game stand out is the variety of power-ups and how the environment can change the tide of a match. You can bounce your boomerang off walls, pick up speed boosts, or use hazards like traps to outsmart your friends.

The pixel-art style is colorful and charming, with animations that add to the fun, lighthearted vibe. Split screen is local only, but it runs smoothly and keeps all the action visible, which is critical for this type of quick gameplay.

If you want a cool indie game that rewards skill and quick thinking, Boomerang Fu is a great pick. It’s perfect for casual get-togethers if you want to play split screen or have more serious split screen competitions.

7. Overcooked! All You Can Eat [Chaotic Cooking Frenzy]

Platforms PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch Year of Release 2020 Developer Ghost Town Games Average Playtime 15–20 hours Best For Cooperative local multiplayer Unique Features Combines Overcooked! 1 & 2, cross-gen support, chaotic kitchen gameplay

Overcooked! All You Can Eat is a fantastic pick for split screen gaming enthusiasts who enjoy cooperative chaos and fast-paced fun. This edition bundles both Overcooked! and Overcooked! 2 into one seamless package, allowing you and up to three friends or family members to tackle frantic cooking challenges on a single screen. The game’s core gameplay revolves around working together to prepare and serve dishes under time pressure in increasingly complicated kitchen layouts.

Visually, the game is bright, colorful, and cartoony, which adds to the playful tone and accessibility – especially when played on a top gaming monitor, where the vibrant details truly pop. The split screen divides the play area in a way that keeps everyone’s station visible while maintaining an energetic pace. Controls are straightforward, making it easy for players of all skill levels to jump in.

What makes this game stand out is its ability to foster communication, cooperation, and sometimes hilarious frustration, all in good fun. Reddit users often praise its party-friendly vibe and replayability due to the diverse level designs and seasonal updates.

If you’re after a lively, social gaming experience that brings out teamwork and laughs, Overcooked! All You Can Eat is a top contender.

8. LEGO Marvel Super Heroes [Superpowered Blockbuster Action]

Platforms PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch Year of Release 2013 Developer Traveller’s Tales Average Playtime 20–25 hours Best For Family-friendly co-op, casual and younger players Unique Features Extensive Marvel universe, humor, puzzle-solving, wide character classes

LEGO Marvel Super Heroes is a perfect choice for split screen fans looking for a casual, fun experience filled with superhero action. The game allows two players to team up on the same screen, tackling a variety of missions and puzzles in a vibrant, blocky world full of Marvel characters. It balances combat, exploration, and puzzle-solving in a way that keeps the gameplay engaging without overwhelming new players.

The visual style is charming, with colorful LEGO models of fan-favorite heroes and villains, all delivered with humorous cutscenes and witty dialogue. The split screen is dynamic, zooming in and out as players move apart or come together, making sure the action remains clear and accessible.

Reviews on platforms like Reddit highlight the game’s appeal to families and friends who want lighthearted co-op fun. The large roster of characters means you can switch and experiment, adding to replay value.

If you want a laid-back, entertaining split screen game that mixes comic book excitement with LEGO humor, LEGO Marvel Super Heroes fits the bill.

9. Rocket League [High-Octane Car Soccer]

Platforms PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch Year of Release 2015 Developer Psyonix Average Playtime 30–50 hours Best For Competitive split screen local multiplayer, sports fans Unique Features Soccer with rocket-powered cars, fast-paced matches, cross-platform support

Rocket League combines high-octane soccer with rocket-powered cars in a way that’s both thrilling and accessible for split screen gaming. You can play with a friend on the same screen, coordinating passes or battling against each other in fast-paced matches. The gameplay is intuitive yet deep, offering plenty of room to master mechanics like aerial hits and drifts.

Futuristic stadiums and colorful effects look phenomenal already, but pair them with a high-performance gaming TV and every goal feels like a cinematic moment. The split screen mode adjusts smoothly as players move around the field, keeping the action adventure in focus. Reddit comments often praise the game’s competitive spirit combined with casual fun, making it perfect for both quick sessions and longer gaming nights.

Rocket League’s multiplayer and esports presence keep it fresh with regular updates, new modes, and customization options. Its cross-platform nature ensures that playing with friends is simple, even beyond the couch.

If you want a competitive but approachable game to enjoy split screen, Rocket League is a top choice.

10. Borderlands: The Handsome Collection [Chaotic Loot-Fueled Adventure]

Platforms PC, PS4, Xbox One Year of Release 2015 Developer Gearbox Software Average Playtime 40–60 hours Best For Co-op shooter fans, loot collectors Unique Features Two Borderlands games in one, extensive loot systems, humorous storylines

Borderlands: The Handsome Collection bundles Borderlands 2 and Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel into a single package perfect for split screen co-op fans. This collection offers hours of cooperative shooting, looting, and character progression as you and a friend play side by side on the same screen.

The games feature a comic book-inspired art style that’s instantly recognizable, filled with over-the-top humor and quirky characters. Split screen works smoothly, giving each player control over their character’s actions in expansive open-world environments. The loot system provides endless motivation, with countless weapons and gear combinations to discover.

Players on Reddit often highlight the great chemistry between characters and the fun of strategizing with friends. The variety in missions and gameplay styles keeps the experience fresh, whether you’re sneaking, shooting, or boss-fighting.

For those who want deep cooperative gameplay with humor and huge replay value, Borderlands: The Handsome Collection is a solid pick.

11. Diablo III: Eternal Collection [Dark Fantasy Dungeon Crawl]

Platforms PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch Year of Release 2014 Developer Blizzard Entertainment Average Playtime 50+ hours Best For Action adventure RPG lovers, loot and dungeon crawl enthusiasts Unique Features Fast-paced combat, deep character customization, seasonal events

Diablo III: Eternal Collection delivers thrilling action RPG gameplay that works well in split screen for up to four players. The game centers around dungeon crawling, loot collecting, and defeating hordes of monsters together. Its combat system is fluid and satisfying, keeping players engaged for long sessions.

The dark fantasy world is richly detailed with atmospheric music and visuals, setting a tone that contrasts nicely with the fast pace. The split screen layout maintains clarity and lets each player enjoy their part of the battlefield without confusion. Community feedback often notes the smooth multiplayer experience and rewarding character classes.

Seasonal events and expansions add new content regularly, keeping the gameplay fresh. This game suits players who love teaming up for strategic combat and exploring vast environments.

If cooperative action RPGs are your thing, Diablo III: Eternal Collection is definitely worth checking out.

12. Mortal Kombat 11 [Brutal Competitive Fighter]

Platforms PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch Year of Release 2019 Developer NetherRealm Studios Average Playtime 20–30 hours Best For Fighting game fans, competitive couch battles Unique Features Brutal combat mechanics, cinematic story mode, character customization

Mortal Kombat 11 is the best fighting game for players who want intense, competitive split screen matches. With a roster of iconic fighters and fluid combat mechanics, the game offers a mix of fast combos and strategic gameplay. The cinematic story mode adds depth, but the real fun is battling a friend locally.

The graphics are highly detailed, with realistic character models and smooth animations. Split screen is classic here since it’s head-to-head, perfect for close-quarters action and quick rounds. Reddit users praise the game’s balance between accessibility and depth, making it suitable for both newcomers and veterans.

The game supports extensive character customization and has regular updates, keeping the fighting scene alive. If you want to settle scores face-to-face, Mortal Kombat 11 provides that raw, adrenaline-pumping experience.

13. Moving Out [Hilarious Physics Chaos]

Platforms PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch Year of Release 2020 Developer SMG Studio Average Playtime 10–15 hours Best For Casual co-op, family fun Unique Features Physics-based moving simulator, humorous gameplay, simple controls

Moving Out brings quirky, physics-based chaos to the split screen co-op genre. You and up to three friends work together to move furniture out of bizarre homes while avoiding obstacles and hazards. The gameplay is simple but hilarious, perfect for casual sessions and family gaming nights.

The art style is bright and cartoonish, with exaggerated character animations adding charm. The split screen allows everyone to see their area clearly, making teamwork essential. Reddit users enjoy the lighthearted challenges and the way the game encourages communication and coordination.

What stands out is the game’s unique concept and the variety in levels, which keeps things fresh as you tackle increasingly tricky moves. It’s great for players who want fun without complexity.

14. Minecraft [Endless Creative Sandbox]

Platforms PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, Mobile Year of Release 2011 Developer Mojang Studios Average Playtime Unlimited Best For Creative builders, survival gamers, all ages Unique Features Open world sandbox, infinite creativity, mod support

Minecraft is a timeless choice for split screen gaming on consoles and PC. Its open sandbox lets players build, explore, and survive together in a pixelated world full of endless possibilities. The split screen mode works smoothly, allowing friends and family to share the screen as they gather resources or build intricate structures.

The blocky graphics are iconic and instantly recognizable, and the gameplay appeals to all ages and skill levels. The community often praises Minecraft for its creativity and versatility in both peaceful and survival modes. Reddit users frequently mention how great it is for bonding through shared projects and adventures.

If you want a relaxed yet endlessly engaging game to play side by side, Minecraft is hard to beat.

15. Cuphead [Vintage Cartoon Challenge]

Platforms PC, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PS4 Year of Release 2017 Developer Studio MDHR Average Playtime 10–15 hours Best For Challenging platformer fans, lovers of classic animation Unique Features Hand-drawn 1930s cartoon style, tough boss fights

Cuphead is a visually stunning platformer game with a distinct hand-drawn 1930s cartoon aesthetic. The game is known for its tough difficulty and memorable boss fights, which become even more engaging in split screen co-op. Two players can team up locally to tackle the challenging stages and bosses side by side.

The art style sets it apart from other games, with smooth animations and vibrant backgrounds. Split screen mode keeps both players fully visible and engaged. Reddit feedback often highlights the game’s rewarding difficulty and how teamwork makes tough fights manageable.

If you enjoy challenging games with a unique visual flair and want to share that experience on the couch, Cuphead is a must-play.

FAQs

What is the best split screen game?

From my experience, It Takes Two tops the list due to its unique cooperative gameplay and emotional story. It offers a varied experience that keeps both players engaged throughout.

Which Halo games are split screen?

Most Halo games from Halo: Combat Evolved through Halo Infinite support split screen on consoles, allowing local co-op or competitive multiplayer without needing multiple systems.

Is split-screen multiplayer?

Yes. Split screen allows multiple players to play on the same screen simultaneously, sharing one device rather than connecting online or using separate consoles.

How do I split-screen a game?

Typically, connect multiple controllers to your console or PC, start the game, and select local multiplayer or split screen mode in the settings or main menu.