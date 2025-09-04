Best Point and Click Adventure Games To Revisit in 2025

The best point-and-click adventure games you’ll see on this list are all timeless classics that give off nostalgic, retro-gaming vibes. It’s a genre that peaked in popularity in the ‘90s, after all.

However, that doesn’t mean in the slightest that such games can’t be enjoyed nowadays, especially with remasters of older point and click titles being released in recent years.

This genre offers a refreshing break from more visually and mechanically overwhelming modern titles. It also provides that familiar, almost cozy gameplay feel that older games excel at. These games offer unique, narrative-heavy experiences that draw you in. You could be cracking complex puzzles like a genius or struggling through them like a rookie, but either way, there’s something for everyone.

For this list, we considered a range of point-and-click games, each selected based on its storytelling, puzzle complexity, and overall impact within the genre. We focused on games that provide a balance of engaging narratives and satisfying gameplay, which ensures a diverse selection that appeals to both newcomers and long-time fans alike.

Our Top Picks for Point and Click Adventure Games

If you came here looking for only the very best point and click adventure games, then check out these five excellent titles our team has picked out that we’re sure you’ll enjoy – either as a massive fan of the genre or a newcomer looking for your next game:

Grim Fandango (1998) – lets you experience a spine-tingling, bone-chilling story based on the Mexican rendition of the afterlife, complete with charming film noir-esque aesthetics and a plot filled with intrigue and dark humor. Broken Sword – Shadow of the Templars (1996) – a standout title that hooks you in with a conspiracy-fueled plotline inspired by real history, memorable characters, and a beautiful, hand-drawn art style that makes those memorable characters pop out, as well as the various in-game locations. Monkey Island 2: LeChuck’s Revenge (1991) – one of the certified GOATs in the adventure genre that shows off LucasArts’ creative prowess, giving you a goofy, yet pretty enjoyable gaming experience filled with witty jokes, puns, 4th wall breaks, and unconventional puzzles. Day of the Tentacle (1993) – has a unique time-travel mechanic that lets you control multiple characters from three different points in time, with puzzles and the plot itself being affected across all timelines with every action you make. Full Throttle (1995) – a high-octane adventure game that throws you into a Mad Max-style post-apocalyptic world with rad motorcycles, action-filled puzzle sequences, a kickass soundtrack, and even more rad motorcycles.

Out of all the titles curated by our team for this list, these five games arguably stand at the very top of the point-and-click adventure genre

However, if you want more recommendations or just plain disagree with our top picks – don’t fret. We’re just getting started! Just scroll further below to see five other point and click adventure games that might be the perfect match for you.

10 Best Point and Click Adventure Games To Try

The point-and-click genre had an entire generation of gamers eating well for a good few decades, giving us multiple iconic titles that perfectly encapsulate what pre-2000s era gaming is all about.

And even though the genre isn’t as popular now, it’s still undeniable that point and click adventures carried the entire gaming industry for several years, with multiple releases filled with phenomenal storytelling, challenging puzzles, unique art styles, and immersive gameplay.

Here, I’ll give you a list filled with the best point and click adventure games gathered by our team, and why I think you should play each of them ASAP!

1. Grim Fandango Remastered [Film Noir-Style Detective Classic]

Our score 10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Genre Puzzle, Adventure Platforms Microsoft Windows, Linux, OS X, PS4, PS Vita, Android, iOS, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One Year of release 1998 (Remastered version: 2015) Developer and Publisher Double Fine Productions Average playtime 12-16 hours Standout features Film noir-inspired story, dynamic re-mastered visuals, live orchestra soundtrack

Grim Fandango Remastered takes you back to a world that feels both familiar and new. It’s a great pick for both newcomers and long-time fans of point-and-click adventures. In this game, you play as Manuel “Manny” Calavera, a travel agent working in the Department of Death. Your mission is to uncover flaws in the afterlife system, which brings you on a journey full of mystery and twists. The film noir atmosphere, sharp writing, and challenging puzzles are what make this game stand out. It’s perfect for those who love a good crime story and clever puzzles.

The combination of Mexican folklore and noir detective themes gives this game a unique feel. The remastered version brings the game to life with updated visuals and a live orchestra soundtrack. This makes the experience even more engaging. If you like solving tricky puzzles and uncovering deep stories, Grim Fandango Remastered will keep you hooked. The characters are quirky, and the humor is on point. The story is well-rounded, so if you enjoy a mix of great storytelling and puzzle-solving, this game will likely resonate with you.

Playing Grim Fandango Remastered feels like stepping into a noir film. The game has a gritty, whimsical vibe that makes each area feel alive. The puzzles require a sharp eye and logical thinking. Sometimes they can be frustrating, but solving them is incredibly satisfying. The remastered graphics make everything look fresh, and the soundtrack really sets the mood. That said, some parts, like backtracking, can feel a bit dated for today’s players. But overall, the visuals and music make up for it.

The updated graphics make Grim Fandango feel like a new experience, even though it still has the charm of the 1998 release. The detailed environments and character models make the story even more immersive. The lighting adds drama and depth to each scene, which pulls you into the Land of the Dead. The jazz-infused soundtrack by Peter McConnell is another highlight. It captures the noir vibe perfectly and adds a layer of emotion and immersion to the whole experience.

Why we chose it Unique blend of film noir and Mexican folkloreChallenging and rewarding puzzlesUpdated visuals and live orchestra soundtrackOccasionally frustrating backtracking and dated gameplay mechanics

My verdict: Grim Fandango Remastered is a masterclass in storytelling within the point-and-click genre. Its gripping crime drama, memorable characters, and dynamic art style make it a standout. If you’re a veteran of the genre or new to it, this game is an essential experience for anyone who appreciates narrative-driven gameplay. Perfect for puzzle enthusiasts and those who enjoy a strong, cinematic storyline.

u/GrimFanatic ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ A visually stunning remaster of a classic. The story is captivating, though some puzzles feel dated.

Our score 10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Genre Adventure, Indie Platforms Windows, Mac OS, PlayStation, Palm OS, Windows Mobile Year of release 1996 (Reforged version: 2024) Developer and Publisher Revolution Software Ltd Average playtime 12-15 hours Standout features Hand-drawn art style, historical fantasy storyline, challenging puzzles

Broken Sword – Shadow of the Templars: Reforged stands as a timeless classic that blends historical fiction with captivating puzzles. This game is perfect for anyone who loves historical conspiracies and thrilling narratives. The plot weaves together real historical events with an intriguing mystery, which leads you through a series of puzzles that will keep your mind engaged. Revolution Software’s unique hand-drawn art style is one of its standout features, which brings the world to life with stunning visuals and adding to the atmosphere.

The game’s historical fantasy themes are very captivating. You’ll step into the shoes of George Stobbart, a tourist who gets caught in a web of political intrigue after witnessing a bomb explosion in Paris. As you work to uncover the mystery, you’ll encounter recurring characters that become more endearing with each entry in the series. The game’s puzzles are cleverly designed, which gives you a sense of accomplishment every time you crack one. The historical context, combined with a richly detailed storyline, will resonate with players who enjoy detective work, challenging puzzles, and a plot full of twists.

Playing Broken Sword feels like being inside a high-stakes adventure novel. The game’s puzzles are rewarding but can be tricky, so they require patience and logic. From my experience, the sense of discovery while solving puzzles kept me hooked, even when I hit roadblocks.

Some puzzles can be frustrating, especially if you’re not familiar with the genre, but there are always hints available that can help guide you in the right direction. The game’s pacing is well-balanced, keeping the story moving forward without feeling rushed. The visuals, though dated, still have a timeless charm thanks to the hand-drawn art style, and the music fits the tone of the game perfectly.

Broken Sword’s hand-drawn art style is a work of art in itself. The environments are lush and detailed, which makes each scene feel like a painting come to life. The re-forged version has updated visuals that breathe new life into the game while keeping the original charm. The soundtrack, composed by Barrington Pheloung, adds to the overall atmosphere, blending seamlessly with the game’s narrative. The mood shifts from lighthearted to intense as the story progresses, with music and visuals perfectly complementing the changing tone of the game.

Why we chose it Strong historical conspiracy themes that keep you investedChallenging puzzles that offer a real sense of achievementStunning hand-drawn visuals and atmospheric soundtrackSome puzzles might be difficult for newcomers, but hints are available

My verdict: Broken Sword – Shadow of the Templars: Reforged is a must-play for anyone who loves historical mysteries with a touch of fantasy. The game’s compelling story, combined with its beautiful art and challenging puzzles, makes it a standout in the point-and-click genre. It’s perfect for puzzle lovers and those who enjoy a deep narrative. If you’re up for a game that tests both your mind and your love for historical conspiracies, this is the one to try.

u/HistoryBuff ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ The revamped visuals breathe new life into this timeless tale. The narrative still holds up, but some mechanics feel a bit clunky.

Our score 9.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Genre Adventure, Puzzle Platforms Windows Year of release 1991 (Special Edition: 2013) Developer and Publisher LucasArts Average playtime 8-10 hours Standout features High-definition graphics, voiceovers, new hint system

Monkey Island 2 Special Edition: LeChuck’s Revenge takes the pirate adventure to new heights with a blend of humor, mystery, and mind-bending puzzles. As the best pirate in the Caribbean, Guybrush Threepwood returns to face the zombie version of LeChuck, who’s back for revenge. This game shines with its unique, out-of-the-box puzzle mechanics that make you think differently to solve challenges. If you’re a fan of point-and-click adventures or historical pirates, this game offers something fresh and exciting.

This game is packed with challenging puzzles that require more than just trial and error. The story is built around Guybrush’s attempt to outwit the resurrected LeChuck while dealing with quirky pirates and strange challenges, including the infamous spitting contest. With a clever mix of humor and action, the game appeals to those who enjoy puzzles that make you think creatively. It’s also a great pick for fans of the original Monkey Island, as it builds on its legacy while introducing new mechanics and high-definition graphics that enhance the experience.

Playing Monkey Island 2 is like diving into a pirate’s life with a series of clever, mind-bending puzzles. The game is immersive, pulling you into its world with colorful visuals, catchy music, and quirky characters. Personally, I found the puzzle-solving both fun and rewarding. You’ll have to think outside the box, and at times, you may need to consult the hint system, especially during more challenging moments. The special edition’s updated controls and interface make it smoother to play, but the puzzle difficulty remains high, which can sometimes lead to frustrating moments for newer players.

The high-definition graphics in the special edition bring the classic Monkey Island style into the modern era. The hand-drawn visuals are sharp, and the bright, colorful scenes add to the game’s charm. The soundtrack is another highlight, with a renewed score that perfectly complements the pirate adventure. Also, the updated voiceovers give the characters more personality and depth. While the style remains true to the original, the new visuals add a layer of polish that makes the game feel fresh without losing its nostalgic touch.

Why we chose it A blend of challenging puzzles and witty humorHigh-definition graphics and updated voiceoversNew controls and interface that improve playabilityPuzzle difficulty may be too challenging for some players, but the hint system helps

My verdict: Monkey Island 2 Special Edition: LeChuck’s Revenge is a classic that stands the test of time. Its challenging puzzles, vibrant visuals, and unforgettable characters make it a must-play for any point-and-click adventure fan. If you enjoy a good challenge and appreciate clever storytelling, this game will keep you entertained from start to finish.

u/PuzzleMaster ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ A perfect blend of humor and challenging puzzles. The remastered graphics are beautiful, and the voice acting adds depth.

4. Day of the Tentacle Remastered [Unique Puzzles and Wacky Time-Travel Adventure]

Our score 9.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Genre Adventure, Puzzle Platforms Windows, Mac OS, PlayStation 4, PS Vita, iOS, Linux, Xbox One Year of release 1993 (Remastered: 2016) Developer and Publisher Double Fine Productions Average playtime 12-14 hours Standout features Time-travel puzzle mechanics, hand-drawn graphics, original and remastered audio

Saying that Day of the Tentacle is “just a funny game” would be doing it a massive disservice, however, as it’s also one of the best puzzle games here.

It is one of the most iconic adventure games of the 90s, bringing time-traveling puzzles to life with humor and unique mechanics. In this game, you’ll solve puzzles by traveling between the past, present, and future, using different characters to create ripple effects across timelines. The humor is quirky and often outlandish, which makes it a perfect choice for fans who love offbeat comedy alongside clever gameplay.

The game centers around Bernard Bernoulli and his quirky group of friends as they attempt to stop the evil Purple Tentacle from taking over the world. Each character has unique abilities that help solve puzzles, and the time-travel mechanics give the game a fresh twist.

If you’re into creative puzzles, out-of-the-box thinking, and a strong dose of humor, this game will keep you entertained. It’s a must-play for fans of classic point-and-click adventures and a great entry point for newcomers who enjoy challenging, narrative-driven games.

Day of the Tentacle Remastered is a blast to play, especially if you love quirky humor and head-scratching puzzles. The time-travel mechanic is one of the most fun aspects, as you need to think across timelines to solve problems. Personally, I found it satisfying to solve puzzles by affecting the past to change the present. The controls are smooth, and the hint system is helpful if you get stuck, though some puzzles may still leave you scratching your head. The wacky humor throughout the game makes the whole experience lighthearted, even when the puzzles get tough.

The remastered visuals bring a vibrant, hand-drawn style to life, with rich colors and detailed environments. The old-school charm is retained, and you can switch back to the original art style if you want a more nostalgic feel. The music and sound effects are remastered, too, which adds to the atmosphere with catchy tunes and immersive sound. The voice acting gives the characters even more personality and makes each interaction fun and engaging. The balance between the game’s visual style and its humor creates a playful, yet adventurous atmosphere.

Why we chose it Time-travel puzzle mechanics that keep the gameplay freshUnique, outlandish humor that will appeal to fans of quirky storiesGorgeous hand-drawn visuals with the option to switch to the original styleSome puzzles may be challenging, but the hint system helps

My verdict: Day of the Tentacle Remastered is a top-tier puzzle adventure that’s both hilarious and challenging. Its creative puzzles and outlandish humor make it stand out from other point-and-click games. If you’re a fan of the genre, this is a must-play. It’s perfect for anyone who enjoys time-traveling adventures with a good laugh.

u/TimeTraveler ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ A delightful mix of quirky humor and clever puzzles. The remastered visuals are top-notch, though some puzzles can be perplexing.

Our score 9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Genre Adventure, Puzzle, Action Platforms Windows, macOS, PS4, Xbox One, iOS, Linux Year of release 1995 (Remastered: 2017) Developer and Publisher Developed by LucasArts and Tim SchaferDouble Fine Productions Average playtime 6-8 hours Standout features Action-packed storyline, motorcycle chases, unique puzzle mechanics

Full Throttle Remastered offers a thrilling mix of action and challenging puzzles that’s hard to find in the point-and-click genre. This game, developed by LucasArts and Tim Schafer, follows the gritty, shades-wearing Ben Throttle as he navigates through a post-apocalyptic world full of high-speed motorcycle chases, demolition derbies, and clever puzzles. If you’re someone who loves adrenaline-pumping action but still craves the satisfaction of a well-crafted puzzle, this game hits the mark.

The game features a plot that’s as action-packed as it is engaging. Ben Throttle, the leader of a biker gang, is thrust into a world of corporate conspiracies and explosive chases. The unique blend of action sequences, such as motorcycle chases and a thrilling demolition derby, combined with intricate puzzles, makes this a standout title. It’s perfect for gamers who want a point-and-click experience that’s more fast-paced than the usual, with an unforgettable protagonist and a plot that keeps you on the edge of your seat.

Playing Full Throttle is a rush. The fast-paced action sequences, especially the bike chases, make you feel like you’re right in the middle of a high-speed adventure. The puzzles, on the other hand, require creative thinking and patience.

Personally, I found the balance of action and puzzle-solving refreshing. It’s an adventure that keeps you engaged on multiple levels. While the action is exciting, some of the puzzles can be a bit challenging, especially if you’re new to this type of game. But that challenge is part of what makes the game satisfying. The remastered version’s smooth controls make it even more enjoyable, though some of the puzzle sequences might still leave you scratching your head.

The remastered version of Full Throttle brings the original’s iconic animation to life with high-definition graphics. The hand-drawn art style still has that retro feel, but it’s polished with vivid colors and detailed environments. The soundtrack, composed by the legendary Peter McConnell, is another highlight. Its rock-infused tunes set the perfect tone for this post-apocalyptic world. The sound effects and voice acting are top-notch, adding to the atmosphere and making the world feel even more immersive.

Why we chose it Unique blend of action and puzzles that sets it apart from other point-and-click gamesExciting motorcycle chases and demolition derby sequencesRemastered visuals and rock-inspired soundtrackSome puzzle sequences can be challenging for beginners

My verdict: Full Throttle Remastered is an exciting, action-packed point-and-click adventure that’s perfect for anyone looking for a more dynamic gameplay experience. The combination of high-speed action and clever puzzles keeps the game fresh and engaging, which makes it a must-play for fans of the genre. If you’re looking for something a little different, something that combines action with traditional adventure mechanics, this game is a fantastic choice.

u/BikerChick ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Fast-paced and engaging with a gripping storyline. The remastered edition enhances the experience, but the gameplay is relatively short.

6. Indiana Jones and the Fate of Atlantis [Classic PC Treasure Hunt Adventure]

Our score 9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Genre Adventure, Puzzle, Point-and-Click Platforms Microsoft Windows, Wii, Linux, FM Towns, Amiga, macOS, Macintosh, DOS, AmigaOS Year of release 1992 Developer and Publisher LucasArts Average playtime 10–15 hours Standout features Branching story paths (Wits, Fists, Team), dialogue-based puzzles, rich Indiana Jones narrative

Indiana Jones and the Fate of Atlantis captures the spirit of adventure with a story that feels like a lost movie in the franchise. Instead of rehashing the films, LucasArts built a brand-new tale about Nazis hunting for the mythical city of Atlantis. That choice gives the game originality and depth, while still staying true to the Indy style of globe-trotting, relic-hunting, and witty banter. It’s a must-play for anyone who enjoys puzzles wrapped in cinematic storytelling.

The standout feature here is the branching structure. You can choose between three different playstyles: puzzles and dialogue (Wits), action-heavy sequences (Fists), or a mix alongside Sophia Hapgood as your partner (Team). This makes replaying the game feel rewarding because each path delivers a different experience. The clever inventory puzzles and dialogue challenges push you to think creatively, and they remain some of the best-designed in the genre.

Playing Fate of Atlantis feels immersive. I personally loved tackling puzzles in the Wits path, where the game leaned into dialogue choices that changed outcomes. At the same time, combat on the Fists path adds variety, even if it feels clunky by today’s standards. Some puzzles can leave you scratching your head for a while, but that’s also part of what makes solving them so satisfying. It’s balanced, though: trial-and-error never feels unfair, just challenging.

Visually, the game still has that signature LucasArts style: detailed pixel art environments, expressive characters, and memorable set pieces like ancient ruins and mysterious dig sites. The CD-ROM version added voice acting, and while dated in places, it gave the story even more life. The soundtrack is another highlight, echoing the grandeur of John Williams’ iconic movie themes while adding original, moody tracks that fit the adventure.

Why we chose it Original Indiana Jones story with myth and mystery at its coreThree unique gameplay paths that add replay valueSmart inventory and dialogue puzzles that still hold upEngaging art style and atmospheric soundtrackSome dated combat and clunky inventory menus

My verdict: Indiana Jones and the Fate of Atlantis stands as one of the best point-and-click adventures ever made. Its clever design, strong story, and multiple gameplay paths make it timeless. If you’re a fan of Indiana Jones, puzzles, or narrative-driven games, this one deserves a spot in your library.

u/IndyFan ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ An epic adventure that captures the spirit of the films. The puzzles are challenging, and the story is immersive.

Our score 8.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Genre Adventure, RPG, Point-and-Click Platforms Microsoft Windows, iOS Year of release 1999 Developer and Publisher FunCom Average playtime 20 hours Standout features Brilliant storytelling, large cast of side characters, puzzle variety

The Longest Journey takes you deep into a rich, captivating world where the story is king. This game stands out in the point-and-click genre not only for its extensive map and diverse characters, but also for its brilliant storytelling. You play as April Ryan, a young woman tasked with saving two worlds: the fantastical Arcadia and the dystopian Stark. The narrative offers a rare depth, drawing you in with twists and turns at every corner. This game is about living in and exploring a fully realized world with a story that matters.

The world-building here is a major draw, and the sheer amount of lore and side characters makes it feel like you’re truly stepping into something vast and intricate. The puzzles are well-thought-out, and they offer a satisfying challenge that ranges from logical conundrums to emotional decisions. What really shines here is the diversity of those puzzles; each section of the game presents something unique and keeps you engaged without overwhelming you. It’s perfect for those who love to lose themselves in an immersive world full of rich detail and well-crafted narratives.

Playing The Longest Journey feels like stepping into the shoes of a reluctant hero in a well-written novel. As you solve puzzles, you get to know the characters, which makes the stakes feel more personal. The environments in both worlds, Arcadia and Stark, are beautifully designed, but it’s the writing that keeps you invested.

I found that while the puzzles themselves can get tricky, there’s a real sense of accomplishment once you figure things out. I remember one section where the solution to a puzzle wasn’t immediately obvious, but as I explored the environment and dug into the dialogue options, everything clicked into place. The game is very forgiving in terms of how you approach puzzles, which helps it feel accessible without losing its challenge.

However, the game’s pace may not appeal to everyone. Some moments feel a little slow, and backtracking can get repetitive if you’re not careful. But for those who enjoy an immersive narrative experience, the trade-off is well worth it.

The Longest Journey’s hand-painted backgrounds give it a timeless look. The art style fits perfectly with its narrative, offering lush environments that draw you in and make you feel like you’re exploring another world. Though the graphics have aged somewhat since its release, they still hold up well, especially in the way they convey the different tones of both worlds.

The soundtrack is another standout, with atmospheric music that complements the gameplay. The score has a mysterious, almost ethereal quality in the Arcadia sections, and a more grounded, industrial vibe in Stark. It’s subtle but effective at setting the mood, drawing you further into the game’s narrative. The voice acting is strong too, with memorable performances that bring the characters to life.

Why we chose it Deep, well-crafted storyline with memorable charactersDiverse puzzle mechanics that keep the gameplay engagingStunning hand-painted art and immersive soundtrackSlightly slow pace and some repetitive backtracking

My verdict: The Longest Journey is a must-play for anyone who loves story-driven adventures. It’s a game that’s as much about exploring the characters and world as it is about solving puzzles. If you enjoy RPGs that let you sink into their worlds and you appreciate narrative depth, this game will captivate you. The puzzles may be challenging, but the story makes it all worth it.

u/NarrativeLover ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ A beautifully crafted story with deep characters. The pacing can be slow at times, but it's worth the journey.

8. The Walking Dead: The Telltale Definitive Series [Gripping Zombie Horror with Branching Narrative]

Our score 8.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Genre Adventure, Horror, Point-and-Click Platforms Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, Mac OS, Android, iOS Year of release 2012 Developer and Publisher Skybound Games Average playtime ~30 hours (for all episodes) Standout features Branching storylines, character-driven narrative, intense survival horror

The Walking Dead: The Telltale Definitive Series redefines the adventure game genre with its deeply immersive narrative, where every choice matters. This series lets you experience the zombie apocalypse through the eyes of Lee Everett, a convicted criminal turned protector of a young girl named Clementine. As you navigate this perilous world, your decisions have lasting consequences that affect both the people around you and the story’s outcome. The series includes all four seasons, the 400 Days DLC, and the spinoff, The Walking Dead: Michonne, which makes it a comprehensive and emotionally intense experience for fans of survival horror and narrative-driven games.

What makes this series stand out is how it combines the thrill of zombie survival with meaningful choices. Each episode challenges you not only to survive but to make decisions that can save or cost lives, and the emotional weight of these moments is powerful. If you enjoy a game where your decisions actually matter, this game delivers a satisfying, emotional rollercoaster. The adventure elements also ensure you’re constantly exploring, solving puzzles, and interacting with characters who react to your choices, which makes it feel like a true adventure.

Playing The Walking Dead: The Telltale Definitive Series is intense and deeply immersive. I remember moments where I had to choose between saving someone I had just met or leaving them behind to save the group, decisions that felt personal and heavy. The emotional depth of the story pulled me in, and the way the characters evolve based on your choices made it feel like I was truly influencing their lives. The game’s pacing keeps you on the edge of your seat as you balance the need for survival with moral dilemmas.

While the gameplay is engaging, it’s not without its flaws. Some of the quick-time events can be a bit too punishing, and there are moments where the difficulty spikes, which makes it tough to progress. However, the narrative and character development more than make up for these moments. It’s a game that rewards you for investing emotionally in the characters and story.

The art style in The Walking Dead: The Telltale Definitive Series is cel-shaded, which gives it a comic book aesthetic that fits well with the post-apocalyptic theme. It’s not hyper-realistic, but it’s visually striking, which helps to set the mood while maintaining a stylistic edge that works well for the narrative. The lighting and environmental effects add an extra layer of immersion, especially during tense moments in dark, desolate locations.

The soundtrack complements the atmosphere perfectly, with haunting music that amplifies the emotional stakes. The voice acting is top-notch, with every character’s performance drawing you further into the story. The sound design, especially the growls and sounds of the zombies, adds to the feeling of constant dread and enhances the survival horror experience.

Why we chose it Deep, emotionally charged narrative that reacts to player decisionsHigh replayability with branching paths and multiple endingsGreat character development that makes every interaction meaningfulSome quick-time events can feel unfair and may hinder gameplay progression

My verdict: The Walking Dead: The Telltale Definitive Series is a must-play for anyone who loves story-driven games that pack an emotional punch. Its engaging narrative, memorable characters, and difficult choices will keep you hooked from start to finish. If you’re a fan of survival horror and emotional storytelling, this game is perfect for you. While it may have its frustrating moments, the experience is one of the most immersive and impactful in the genre.

u/ZombieFan ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Emotionally charged with impactful choices. The remastered visuals and voice acting elevate the experience.

9. Thimbleweed Park [Modern-Retro Crime Adventure with Classic Point-and-Click Mechanics]

Our score 8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Genre Adventure, Puzzle Platforms Microsoft Windows, Linux, macOS, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, iOS, Nintendo Switch, Android, Amazon Luna Year of release 2017 Developer and Publisher Terrible Toybox Average playtime 8–10 hours Standout features Modern-retro graphics, dark humor, complex narrative

Thimbleweed Park is a love letter to the golden age of point-and-click adventures, with a twist of modern storytelling. Set in a quirky, eerie small town, the game tasks you with solving a grisly murder using your wits and puzzle-solving skills. The developers drew heavy inspiration from shows like Twin Peaks and The X-Files, and the result is a dark, twisted tale with just the right amount of campy humor. If you’re a fan of crime dramas mixed with offbeat humor, this game is an absolute treat.

The game’s charm lies in its richly detailed world and characters, each with their own quirky backstory and motivations. As you navigate through Thimbleweed Park, you’ll take control of multiple characters, each contributing their unique abilities to solve puzzles and uncover the town’s mysterious secrets. This variety adds layers to the gameplay, keeping things fresh as you explore the strange happenings in the town. Fans of the classic point-and-click genre will feel right at home with its traditional mechanics, while the story and humor give it a modern touch that appeals to newer players.

I found myself hooked by the game’s unique atmosphere. The eerie setting, paired with the witty dialogue and strange characters, creates a compelling narrative that kept me engaged throughout. Playing multiple characters allowed me to solve puzzles in different ways, and the puzzles themselves felt satisfying to crack. There’s a great balance of logical challenges and humorous moments, which keeps the experience light-hearted despite the dark plot.

The gameplay can get tricky at times, especially if you’re not familiar with older point-and-click mechanics. But this isn’t a game where you’ll get stuck for too long. There’s always a solution if you dig a little deeper into the environment or the dialogue options. While some puzzles felt more intuitive than others, the overall experience was smooth, and I enjoyed every moment of it.

Thimbleweed Park uses a modern-retro pixel art style that’s perfect for capturing that nostalgic feel of classic adventure games while still looking fresh. The art direction fits the eerie tone of the game, with vibrant yet unsettling environments that draw you in. The lighting and subtle details, like the flicker of a neon sign or the mist in the background, enhance the atmosphere without distracting from the story.

The soundtrack is equally impressive, with a quirky, suspenseful score that complements the mystery and humor of the narrative. The music shifts to match the game’s mood, whether you’re exploring the creepy, fog-covered town or engaged in a tense moment of puzzle-solving. The combination of the visual and audio elements helps create an immersive experience that makes the town feel alive, even as it’s filled with strange occurrences.

Why we chose it Intriguing, multi-layered narrative that keeps you hookedA great blend of dark humor and classic point-and-click gameplayRich, well-designed environments and detailed character designsSome puzzles may feel challenging for those new to the genre, but nothing too frustrating

My verdict: Thimbleweed Park stands out as one of the best indie point-and-click adventure games in recent years. Its blend of retro charm, modern storytelling, and memorable humor make it a must-play for genre fans and newcomers alike. If you enjoy crime dramas with a supernatural twist, and you’re ready to explore a town full of secrets, this game is the perfect fit for you.

u/RetroGamer ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ A nostalgic trip with modern sensibilities. The humor is sharp, and the puzzles are satisfying, though some may find them challenging.

10. Gabriel Knight: Sins of the Father [Thrilling Supernatural Crime Drama with Exceptional Characters]

Our score 8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Genre Adventure, Mystery, Point-and-Click Platforms Microsoft Windows, Macintosh, DOS, MS-DOS, Classic Mac OS Year of release 1993 (20th Anniversary Edition: 2014) Developer and Publisher Sierra On-Line, Phoenix Online Studios Average playtime 10–15 hours Standout features Supernatural storyline, memorable characters, detailed crime investigation mechanics

Gabriel Knight: Sins of the Father takes you deep into the world of supernatural mysteries and crime-solving. You step into the shoes of Gabriel Knight, a paranormal investigator and novelist, as he unravels a chilling plot filled with voodoo rituals, murder, and dark secrets. What sets this game apart from others in the point-and-click genre is its compelling supernatural narrative and the depth of its well-written characters. Gabriel, the protagonist, is witty, flawed, and utterly believable, which is a refreshing break from the usual heroic figures.

The game’s central appeal lies in its intelligent design and multi-layered story. As Gabriel, you’ll delve into a series of complex puzzles and crime investigations, where every clue and character interaction brings you closer to uncovering the truth. The mix of supernatural elements and a classic murder mystery makes for a gripping experience and keeps you on your toes as you explore New Orleans’ eerie streets. The game stands out in the genre due to its strong character-driven narrative and unique blend of horror and detective work.

Playing Gabriel Knight: Sins of the Father feels like being part of an old-school crime drama, but with a supernatural twist. I personally enjoyed the mix of investigative work and the creepy atmosphere. It makes the game feel engaging on multiple levels. You’ll spend time talking to various characters, gathering information, and solving puzzles that aren’t too hard but require some thought. The experience of piecing together the mystery is satisfying, and the dry humor Gabriel brings to the table adds a fun layer to the overall tension.

However, it’s not without its quirks. The interface can feel a bit dated, and some puzzles may feel too obscure for new players. But that’s part of the charm for long-time fans of point-and-click adventures. The narrative and character interactions are well worth any small annoyances in the mechanics. You’ll find yourself hooked by the story and wanting to solve each mystery the game throws at you.

The 20th Anniversary Edition of Gabriel Knight: Sins of the Father comes with updated graphics, but the retro-style visuals still capture the eerie essence of the original. The dark and moody environments set the perfect tone for a supernatural investigation. The updated character models and environments give the game a fresh feel while maintaining that nostalgic charm. The atmospheric music and ambient sounds help immerse you further into the story. There’s a consistent sense of tension throughout, thanks to both the soundtrack and the sound effects.

The voice acting in the anniversary edition is a standout feature. It brings the already well-written characters to life, giving them even more depth and personality. The acting complements the script beautifully, enhancing both the humorous and darker moments in the game. The contrast of realistic dialogue and supernatural elements creates a compelling mix of fun and suspense.

Why we chose it Engaging supernatural crime mystery with deep character developmentFun, witty, and memorable protagonist in Gabriel KnightExcellent voice acting in the 20th Anniversary EditionSome dated mechanics and obscure puzzles may frustrate newer players

My verdict: Gabriel Knight: Sins of the Father is a captivating mix of mystery, supernatural horror, and sharp writing. Its compelling story, combined with interesting characters and eerie atmosphere, makes it one of the best in the point-and-click genre. If you enjoy deep, narrative-driven games that also offer a good challenge, this game is a must-play. Its mix of humor, horror, and investigative elements make it a timeless classic.

u/SupernaturalFan ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ A gripping tale with rich characters and a compelling plot. The remastered edition enhances the experience, though some may find the pacing slow.

More Related Adventure Games

Only the greatest adventure games give you a large degree of freedom when following the story, exploring the world, solving puzzles, and interacting with other characters. This is what all the titles in our top ten exemplified, making them worthy of their placements.

Although, don’t forget to also check out the following point and click adventure games that didn’t quite make the cut for our team’s top ten, but are still incredible adventure games deserving of at least an honorable mention:

Unavowed (2018) – A supernatural thriller set in New York City, where you join a secret society combating dark forces. Your choices shape the narrative, offering multiple paths and endings.

A supernatural thriller set in New York City, where you join a secret society combating dark forces. Your choices shape the narrative, offering multiple paths and endings. Beneath a Steel Sky (1994) – A cyberpunk adventure following Robert Foster as he uncovers secrets in a dystopian city. Known for its engaging story and innovative Virtual Theatre system.

A cyberpunk adventure following Robert Foster as he uncovers secrets in a dystopian city. Known for its engaging story and innovative Virtual Theatre system. Syberia (2002) – a journey with Kate Walker where you solve puzzles and explore mechanical wonders across Europe. Praised for its atmospheric storytelling.

a journey with Kate Walker where you solve puzzles and explore mechanical wonders across Europe. Praised for its atmospheric storytelling. Leisure Suit Larry: Love for Sail! (1996) – Join Larry Laffer on a cruise ship adventure filled with humor and risqué puzzles. A lighthearted entry in the series.

– Join Larry Laffer on a cruise ship adventure filled with humor and risqué puzzles. A lighthearted entry in the series. The Blackwell Epiphany (2014) – The final chapter in the Blackwell series, where medium Rosangela Blackwell and her ghostly companion solve supernatural mysteries.

The final chapter in the Blackwell series, where medium Rosangela Blackwell and her ghostly companion solve supernatural mysteries. Kentucky Route Zero (2013) – A surreal journey through the American South, blending magical realism with poignant storytelling. Released episodically, it’s a unique narrative experience.

A surreal journey through the American South, blending magical realism with poignant storytelling. Released episodically, it’s a unique narrative experience. The Black Mirror (2003) – A gothic horror adventure set in a mysterious manor, filled with dark secrets and atmospheric tension.

A gothic horror adventure set in a mysterious manor, filled with dark secrets and atmospheric tension. The Dig (1995) – A sci-fi adventure where astronauts explore an alien world, solving puzzles and uncovering ancient mysteries.

A sci-fi adventure where astronauts explore an alien world, solving puzzles and uncovering ancient mysteries. Sam & Max Hit the Road (1993) – Follow the canine detective Sam and his rabbit partner Max in a quirky, comedic adventure across America.

Follow the canine detective Sam and his rabbit partner Max in a quirky, comedic adventure across America. Maniac Mansion (1987) – A classic horror-comedy where a group of teens investigates a creepy mansion, filled with eccentric characters and puzzles.

FAQs

What is the best point and click adventure game?

The best point and click adventure game is Monkey Island 2: LeChuck’s Revenge – the standout sequel to The Secret of Monkey Island and is one of LucasArts’ best works.

How popular are point and click adventure games?

The point and click adventure genre is currently not as popular compared to its peak back in the ‘90s and early 2000s, but it still sees a bunch of traffic and fandom nowadays thanks to indie publishers and title remasters.

Do point-and-click games still exist?

Yes, point-and-click games still exist. These adventure games are still being developed and enjoyed today. While their popularity has fluctuated, recent years have seen a resurgence in the genre, with both indie developers and major studios releasing new titles that capture the essence of classic adventures.