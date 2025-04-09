18 Best Farming Games: Escape to a Simpler Life in 2025

The best farming games have become a beloved genre for gamers seeking relaxation, creativity, and a break from fast-paced action. Growing crops and tending to your daily chores evokes a zen-like state. Nothing can beat the satisfaction of seeing your land flourish because you took the time to nurture it.

Right now, the genre is oversaturated with many mediocre titles. This list narrows down the best farming games that are worth your time and money.

Our Top Picks for Farming Games

The best farming games will have planting and harvesting crops at the core of their gameplay. While many cozy games feature farming, they have straightforward mechanics that don’t require more effort.

Here are our top choices for engaging farming sims:

Stardew Valley (2016) – A cozy farming sim where you restore a neglected farm, build relationships, and explore a charming rural town. Harvest Moon: Friends of Mineral Town (2020) – A nostalgic farming classic with a focus on growing crops, animal care, and heartfelt relationships. Farming Simulator 25 (2024) – A hyper-realistic farming experience with lifelike machinery, crop management, and cooperative multiplayer. Wylde Flowers (2022) – A magical farming sim where you grow crops, craft potions, and uncover secrets as a witch in a small town. Staxel (2018) – A blocky farming and building game where you design your farm and village in a vibrant, voxel-based world.

While many farming games have similar mechanics, these games have new content and a different idea of how to approach the genre. Keep reading to see our full reviews.

18 Best Farming Games for Casual and Hardcore Gamers

These farming games will have alternative approaches to the wonderful life of farming. There are more activities like mining, animal care, and fishing. Of course, building relationships, progressing the story, and eventually settling down keeps the game interesting.

Let’s take a closer look at what each of these farming games offers.

1. Stardew Valley

Platforms Year of release Developer Windows, Linux, macOS, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation Vita, iOS, Android 2016 Concerned Ape

Stardew Valley is the gold standard of farming games, blending farming, mining, fishing, and relationships into one addictive package. All of these systems seamlessly blend together and you can end each day feeling satisfied with your progress. The game’s pixel-art visuals are charming and an art style that players quickly associate with games like Stardew Valley.

With regular updates from its solo developer and a thriving modding community, Stardew Valley offers endless replayability. Whether you’re a casual gamer or a farming enthusiast, you owe it to yourself to try this modern classic that made the world fall in love with the genre.

2. Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral Town

Platforms Year of release Developer Nintendo Switch, Microsoft Windows, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S 2019 Marvelous Inc.

A faithful remake of the beloved Harvest Moon: Friends of Mineral Town, this game captures the nostalgic charm of the original. Veterans would love all the quality-of-life fixes to the game such as higher item stacks.

Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral Town predates all end-game grinds and long-term progression systems that most farming games boast. It’s an incredibly cozy game that puts the focus more on building relationships with the townsfolk—a perfect fit for fans of classic farming sims.

3. Farming Simulator 25

Platforms Year of release Developer Microsoft Windows, MacOS, PS5, Xbox Series X/S 2024 GIANTS Software

Where most games simplify and emulate the farming process, Farming Simulator 25 presents it to players as unfiltered as possible. Farming Simulator 25 takes the series to new heights with cutting-edge graphics and ultra-realistic farming mechanics.

For players familiar with the series, new crops, animals, and production chains were added. Its multiplayer mode allows you to collaborate with friends to take on all these tasks together. Farming Simulator 25 is the best simulation game when it comes to delivering an authentic farming experience.

4. Wylde Flowers

Platforms Year of release Developer Nintendo Switch, iOS, Microsoft Windows, Mac operating systems 2022 Studio Drydock

Wylde Flowers weaves farming and witchcraft into a magical experience. Unlike traditional farming sims, it features a fully voice-acted story, adding depth to its narrative-driven gameplay. Players who prefer a linear game with clear goals will feel right at home here.

You’ll grow crops, tend animals, and craft potions while uncovering your role as a witch in a community filled with secrets. With its focus on inclusivity and storytelling, Wylde Flowers offers a fresh take on the genre, perfect for players seeking a cozy adventure.

5. Staxel

Platforms Year of release Developer Nintendo Switch, Microsoft Windows, Linux, macOS, SteamOS, Mac operating systems 2018 Plukit

Staxel brings a creative twist to farming sims with its blocky, voxel-based art style reminiscent of Minecraft. Design and build your entire farm and village from the ground up, shaping the landscape and helping villagers with their requests. The game’s relaxed pace and no combat emphasize creativity and freedom only the best indie games can provide.

Staxel lets you focus on farming, fishing, or exploring the island at your own speed. Creative mode offers endless fun possibilities for building and designing your sandbox. Adding multiplayer options, Staxel is a cozy, family-friendly experience perfect for fans of creative farming sims.

6. Farm Together 2

Platforms Year of release Developer GeForce Now, Microsoft Windows, Mac operating systems 2024 Milkstone Studios

Farm Together 2 is a co-op farming sim that lets you build and manage your dream farm, either solo or with friends. The sequel builds on its predecessor’s success with real-time farming and a massively multiplayer experience. This game lets you manage your farm continuously, even when you’re offline.

The game sticks to the classic farming formula, with activities like planting crops, raising animals, seasonal events, and decorating your farm, but adds a new town feature where you can sell products and unlock upgrades. With its cute art style and steady updates, Farm Together 2 is a polished, if familiar, entry in the series.

7. Disney Dreamlight Valley

Platforms Year of release Developer iOS, macOS, tvOS, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S 2022 Gameloft

Disney Dreamlight Valley merges farming with life simulation and Disney game magic, creating a whimsical experience for players of all ages. You can grow crops, cook meals, and build relationships with iconic Disney characters like Mickey Mouse and Elsa.

The game’s story-driven quests and ever-expanding world keep the gameplay fresh. Its real-time mechanics and forgiving pacing make it easy to play in short bursts or for hours at a time. Its relaxing gameplay and nostalgic appeal make it a perfect choice for casual gamers and Disney fans alike.

8. Echoes of the Plum Grove

Platforms Year of release Developer Nintendo Switch, Microsoft Windows, macOS, Mac operating systems 2023 Unwound Games

Echoes of the Plum Grove takes a unique approach to farming sims by focusing on generational gameplay and survival mechanics. The game emphasizes family lineage, as you raise children to inherit your farm while managing crops, relationships, and the passage of time.

The game’s dynamic world, where townsfolk age, marry, and pass away, creates a sense of realism. With its cozy yet challenging gameplay, Echoes of the Plum Grove offers a fresh take on the genre.

9. Rusty’s Retirement

Platforms Year of release Developer Microsoft Windows, Mac operating systems, macOS 2024 Mister Morris Games

Rusty’s Retirement is a charming idle farming game designed to sit at the bottom of your screen. You play as a retired robot who tends to crops, raises animals, and collects biofuel to expand your farm. The game’s minimalist design make it like a virtual aquarium that’s entrancing to watch.

Quickly, you’ll unlock automated gameplay, turning it into an idler cozy game. With multiple farm types to unlock and upgradeable bots to optimize efficiency, the game offers a surprising amount of depth for its simplicity.

10. Bandle Tale: A League of Legends Story

Platforms Year of release Developer Windows, Nintendo Switch 2024 Lazy Bear Games

Riot Games continues with its tradition or making great media-based on League of Legends. Bandle Tale is a cozy crafting and life sim where you must rebuild Bandle City’s portal system.

However, the slow progression and overly intricate crafting system can feel tedious at times. While the story is lighthearted and the characters are endearing, expect to grind for long-term progression.

12. Graveyard Keeper

Platforms Year of release Developer Microsoft Windows, Mac OS X, Linux, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, iOS, Android 2018 Lazy Bear Games

Graveyard Keeper is a darkly humorous crafting and management sim where you run a medieval graveyard instead of the wonderful life on a farm. The game combines resource management, crafting, and morally ambiguous decisions as you expand your graveyard.

The game’s twisted storyline and quirky characters set it apart from typical farming sims, while its complex tech trees and resource management offer a deep, if grindy, experience. The DLC packs add meaningful content, including zombie automation, a tavern, and a refugee camp, enhancing the base game’s replayability.

13. Fields of Mistra

Platforms Year of release Developer Windows 2024 (Early Access) NPC Studio

Fields of Mistria is an early access cozy farming sim that combines retro Game Boy-inspired visuals with modern gameplay innovations. You’ll grow crops, raise animals, and craft items, but with the added twist of elemental farming, where magical forces influence crops

Unlike traditional farming sims, tools like the fishing rod must be earned. With its polished early access build and attention to detail, Fields of Mistria is a standout title that redefines that will be even better when it officially launches.

14. Voltaire the Vegan Vampire

Platforms Year of release Developer Microsoft Windows, Nintendo Switch, GeForce Now 2023 Digitality Games

Voltaire: The Vegan Vampire offers a quirky twist on farming sims, where you play as a vampire who grows crops to sustain themselves instead of drinking blood. The game combines farming, crafting, tower defense, and roguelike mechanics as you protect your garden from nocturnal creatures.

The day-night cycle balances relaxing farming life with intense combat. Voltaire: The Vegan Vampire is a fresh, genre-blending title that stands out in the indie scene.

15. Roots of Pacha

Platforms Year of release Developer Linux, macOS, Windows, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S 2023 Soda Den

Roots of Pacha takes farming sims back to prehistoric times, offering a new life where you help build one of the first human settlements. The game focuses on community-building, where activities like growing crops, domesticating animals, and discovering technologies are done with your clan.

It’s an inherently social game where you know work with your tribe towards shared goals, bond over attending festivals, and even romance potential marriage candidates while you’re at it. There’s also online multiplayer to welcome three more friends into your clan.

16. Rune Factory 4 Special

Platforms Year of release Developer Nintendo Switch, Windows, PlayStation 4, Xbox One 2019 Neverland

Rune Factory 4 Special is a definitive version of the beloved 2012 3DS title, blending farming simulation with action RPG elements. Set in the charming town of Selphia, the game lets you grow crops, build relationships, and explore dungeons while wielding swords and magic.

The HD visuals and newlywed mode add fresh content, though the core experience remains unchanged. Rune Factory 4 Special is a modern classic that stands the test of time.

17. My Time at Sandrock

Platforms Year of release Developer Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S 2023 Pathea Games

My Time at Sandrock is a sequel to My Time at Portia, where you rebuild and revitalize the community. As a Builder, you restore the town by crafting, farming, and completing commissions. Along the way, you’ll build machines, adventure to uncover the town’s secrets, and form relationships with your neighbors.

The focus on community-building and environmental restoration shines here. Moreover, the friendship and romance systems add heart. My Time at Sandrock is a worthy follow-up that expands on the charm of its predecessor.

18. Coral Island

Platforms Year of release Developer Windows, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S 2023 Stairway Games

Coral Island is a tropical farming sim that emphasizes environmentalism and cultural diversity. You’ll grow crops, raise animals, and dive to restore coral reefs, all while building relationships with a huge, diverse cast of characters.

The game takes everything players love about the farming genre and polishes it. Perfect for players who enjoy farming sims with a purpose, Coral Island offers is more than ready to scratch the giant Stardew Valley-sized hole in your gaming library.

FAQs

What is the number one farm game?

The best farming game right now is Stardew Valley. It has all the features you’d look for in the farming genre, yet it does it with unprecedented polish and heart. The sole developer also frequently pushes out free new content.

What is the most realistic farming game for PC?

The most realistic farming game for PC is definitely Farming Simulator ‘25. It commits to providing an authentic farming experience, which includes operating heavy machinery and managing the supply chain.

What is the first farming game?

First released in 1996, Harvest Moon (Farm Story in Japan) is the first farming sim game. Many of the mechanics seen in the farming sim genre were already established, such as maintaining a farm, limited daily time, foraging, and building relationships with villagers.