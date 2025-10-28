8 Best Gundam Games Worth Your Time in 2025: From Customization to Strategic RPGs

The search for the best Gundam games can feel like navigating the vast reaches of the Gundam universe itself. As a big fan of this iconic franchise, I know the struggle. We all want a game that perfectly captures the heart of Mobile Suit Gundam .

It can mean commanding massive armies of mobile suits, meticulously building our perfect Gunpla, or reliving the intense story arcs of Zeta Gundam or Gundam Wing. Many titles promise the thrill of piloting a giant robot, but few deliver on the scale and strategic depth fans truly crave.

I have spent years playing through the decades of Gundam media and the resulting video game library. This guide cuts through the noise to bring you the best Gundam games currently available on PC, PlayStation, and Switch.

Our Top Picks for Gundam Games

Choosing just three is tough, but these titles stand out for their exceptional gameplay. They offer the most polished and complete Gundam experiences available for the franchise today.

SD Gundam G Generation Cross Rays (2019) – It features a massive roster of mobile suits and deep upgrade mechanics that will keep tactical RPG fans busy for hundreds of hours. Gundam Breaker 4 (2024) – For players who dream of designing their own ultimate mobile suit from the ground up, this Gundam Breaker installment offers unmatched customization and satisfying, real-time action gameplay. SD Gundam Battle Alliance (2022) – The best way to blast through iconic moments from the entire Gundam series with friends, with a co-op, action-packed hack-and-slash design.

Ready to find the perfect Gundam game for yourself? Keep scrolling to see the full list, including dedicated fighting, classic RPG, and story-focused experiences. How many of these have you played?

8 Best Gundam Games Every Fan Will Love

This is the ultimate list of the best Gundam games that capture the franchise’s spirit across multiple genres. If you’re a fan of this iconic series, you’ll love every upcoming title.

1. SD Gundam G Generation Cross Rays [Best Gundam Game for Tactical Thinkers]

Our Score 10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PS4, Nintendo Switch Year of release 2019 Creator/s Developer: Tom Create; Publisher: Bandai Namco Entertainment Average playtime ~140 Hours Best for Deep tactical strategy and extensive Gundam roster building

SD Gundam G Generation Cross Rays is one of the best tactical RPG games that’s a bit complex but highly rewarding. It brings together four major non-Universal Century timelines, including Mobile Suit Gundam Wing, Gundam SEED, Gundam 00, and Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans, into one massive crossover story.

Your mission is to recruit pilots and collect hundreds of mobile suits, then deploy them on grid-based battlefields.

The game’s core loop is incredibly addictive: complete missions, use the capital earned to develop new mobile suits and upgrade your pilots, and fuse units to unlock even more powerful machines.

Pro tip Use the “Development” feature to convert low-level units into new, more powerful ones, which is much faster than farming for blueprints.

The visual aesthetic uses “super-deformed,” or SD Gundam designs for the units, but the attack animations are stunning, cinematic recreations of iconic scenes making it the best Gundam game available today.

This is the definitive Gundam game for fans who love deep customization and complex strategy games in the style of Fire Emblem or Final Fantasy Tactics. The inclusion of over 30 Gundam series is fantastic, allowing fans to form dream teams that span entire Gundam universe timelines.

My Verdict: SD Gundam G Generation Cross Rays is a vast, rewarding tactical experience perfect for players who want a deep military strategy game with incredible mobile suits from across the Gundam series.

2. Gundam Breaker 4 [Best Gundam Game for Customization and Creative Combat]

Our Score 9.8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch Year of release 2024 Creator/s Developer: Crafts & Meister Co., Ltd.; Publisher: Bandai Namco Entertainment Average playtime ~25 hours Best for Gundam customization, real-time action, and co-op play

Gundam Breaker 4 is a paradise for fans of model kits and hands-on customization. The premise is simple: you pilot a Gunpla – a miniature plastic model kit of a Gundam – in high-octane virtual battles. The core loop of this Gundam Breaker game is to destroy enemy mobile suits and collect their parts as loot, which you then use to assemble your own ultimate creation.

This installment enhances the series by introducing a dual-weapon system and a much smoother, more refined combat experience than New Gundam Breaker.

The action is a fast-paced hack and slash, making it a highly accessible and fun game that focuses on real-time combat and loot drops.

Pro tip Combining a close-range blade with a long-range cannon can significantly increase your battle versatility and ensure you are never blocked by a difficult enemy mobile suit.

Customization is the main star here. You can mix and match parts from over 250 base Gundam kits, applying paint, weathering, and decals to truly make your mobile suit unique. Gundam Breaker 4 is the ultimate mech builder’s paradise, perfect for players who love both creation and destruction.

The multiplayer and co-op gameplay also allow you to team up with friends to take on missions and collect rare parts together.

My Verdict: If you love building and customizing model kits as much as piloting a giant robot in intense, loot-driven action, Gundam Breaker 4 is the best Gundam game for you.

3. SD Gundam Battle Alliance [Best Co-Op Gundam Game With Action-Packed Nostalgia]

Our Score 9.6 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S Year of release 2022 Creator/s Developer: ARTDINK; Publisher: Bandai Namco Entertainment Average playtime ~36 hours Best for Co-op multiplayer and fast, action RPG combat

SD Gundam Battle Alliance is a fast-paced action RPG that takes the adorable, chibi-style aesthetic of SD Gundam and pairs it with satisfying hack-and-slash gameplay. The story centers on a “G: Universe,” a digital world where Gundam history has been mysteriously distorted into “Breaks.”

You must lead a three-unit squadron through iconic battles from the entire Mobile Suit Gundam franchise to correct these anomalies.

The experience is a rush of nostalgia, letting you pilot legendary mobile suits from Mobile Suit Gundam, Zeta Gundam, Gundam Wing, and more against hordes of enemy mobile suits. While the visuals are “super-deformed,” the combat is anything but mild.

Pro tip Prioritize upgrading your primary mobile suit’s stats, but always bring along two supporting units that excel in different ranges. A balanced team is key to efficiently clearing the high-difficulty battle missions.

It is an intense action RPG with a highly replayable mission structure. The best part is the efficient multiplayer and co-op features, which allow you and two friends to team up and tackle the toughest battles together.

The progression system focuses on acquiring new mobile suits and upgrading their stats, making every successful mission feel like a meaningful step forward. The emphasis on replaying favorite moments makes Battle Alliance great for newcomers and a fun trip down memory lane for veterans.

My Verdict: Battle Alliance is an incredibly fun, cooperative Gundam game that offers fast action and allows you to relive the highlights of the Gundam series with friends.

4. Dynasty Warriors: Gundam Reborn [Best Gundam Game for Massive Mech Battles]

Our Score 9.4 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PS3, PS Vita Year of release 2013 Creator/s Developer: Omega Force; Publisher: Bandai Namco Entertainment Average playtime ~75 hours Best for Over-the-top action RPG and large-scale battle fantasy

If you want to feel the sheer power of a Gundam against an entire army, Dynasty Warriors: Gundam Reborn is the absolute best Gundam game. Developed by Omega Force, this title takes the “one warrior against a thousand” hack-and-slash game formula of Dynasty Warriors and transplants it directly into the Mobile Suit Gundam universe.

You’ll pilot iconic mobile suits like the Nu Gundam or the Zeta Gundam and tear through massive groups of enemy forces in explosive, cinematic battles. The scale of the war is immense.

Your mission is to push back the enemy, take control of key areas on the map, and defeat powerful enemy aces. It features both Official Mode, which lets you follow the major story arcs of the various Gundam universes, and Ultimate Mode, which offers original crossover storylines.

Pro tip Focus on chaining long combos together. Use your mobile suit’s area-of-effect special attacks only when surrounded by hundreds of enemy mobile suits for the biggest impact and kill count.

This is the ultimate power fantasy. The game’s roster is enormous, covering all the major Gundam series like Mobile Suit Gundam, Zeta Gundam, Gundam SEED, and Gundam Wing. It is a nonstop action experience with heavy emphasis on satisfying, over-the-top special attacks.

My Verdict: Dynasty Warriors: Gundam Reborn is the perfect Gundam game for players who want a simple, satisfying, non-stop action-heavy battle game that captures the scenario of large-scale war.

5. MS Saga: A New Dawn [Best Classic Gundam RPG Experience]

Our Score 9.2 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PS2 Year of release 2005 Creator/s Developer: BEC; Publisher: Bandai Namco Entertainment Average playtime ~59 hours Best for Traditional turn-based action RPG and an original story

MS Saga: A New Dawn is a true hidden gem for those who enjoy classic Japanese role-playing games (JRPGs). It is not a Gundam game in the usual action-oriented sense. Instead, it’s a turn-based RPG for the PlayStation 2 that places your custom mobile suits into a traditional JRPG framework of exploration, character development, and strategic, turn-based combat.

The story follows Tristan, a person who sets out to avenge the destruction of his orphanage in the wake of a devastating war. Unlike most Gundam games, this title features an original cast and storyline.

Pro tip The upgrade system in MS Saga is crucial. I found that investing heavily in the frame and armor of my main mobile suits early on made the late-game battle challenges much more manageable.

However, it allows you to recruit and pilot classic mobile suits like the Gundam, Zaku, and Zeta Gundam. The customization here is significant; you can equip different weapons, upgrade internal parts, and paint your mobile suits.

This unique mix of traditional JRPG elements, such as random encounters and a world map to explore, makes MS Saga a charming and surprisingly deep experience. The classic JRPG format of this game offers a great escape from the non-stop action often found in other Gundam titles.

My Verdict: MS Saga: A New Dawn is the ideal game for RPG fans who want a narrative-driven story with deep character and mobile suit customization in the Gundam universe.

6. Mobile Suit Gundam Battle Operation Code Fairy [Best Story-Driven Gundam Game]

Our Score 9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PS4, PS5 Year of release 2021 Creator/s Developer: Bandai Namco Forge Digitals, Publisher: Bandai Namco Entertainment Average playtime ~20 hours Best for Deep, single-person story mode and tactical mech battle

Mobile Suit Gundam Battle Operation Code Fairy is a highly focused, character-driven tactical shooter. It is a single-person game set within the famous One Year War timeline of the original Gundam series. The game focuses on a secret Zeon unit of all-female pilots known as the “Noisy Fairy.”

This is a story-first experience that uses the gameplay engine of Mobile Suit Gundam Battle Operation 2 but offers a deeply narrative campaign.

Code Fairy excels at merging strategic, third-person battle with a great story mode. Your missions involve squad-based tactical maneuvers on battle maps, forcing you to utilize the unique skills of each pilot and her respective mobile suit.

The story is surprisingly emotional. It offers a fresh perspective on the One Year War from the side of the Principality of Zeon.

Pro tip Master the rock-paper-scissors mechanic of different mobile suits (General, Raid, and Support). Always check the enemy’s composition before a battle and assign your pilots to counter their strengths.

The game does an excellent job of detailing the close-quarters war of the Earth Federation and Zeon forces. With multiple volumes of story content and dynamic gameplay, Code Fairy is an outstanding choice for Gundam fans who want a single-person campaign that makes them care about the pilots and the fate of their mobile suits.

My Verdict: Code Fairy is a unique, story-driven entry that delivers an emotional narrative and tactical squad-based battle in the classic Mobile Suit Gundam setting.

7. Super Robot Wars [Best Gundam Crossover Game for Anime Mecha Fans]

Our Score 8.8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PS4, Nintendo Switch (Varies by title) Year of release 1991-Present Creator/s Developer: B.B. Studio; Publisher: Bandai Namco Entertainment Average playtime 50-100+ hours Best for Strategy games, massive anime crossover, and cinematic battle animations

Super Robot Wars (SRW) is not a Gundam game exclusively, but it is the ultimate destination for any big fan of mecha anime. This venerable strategy games franchise is a massive crossover, bringing together Mobile Suit Gundam with dozens of other legendary giant robot series, such as Neon Genesis Evangelion, Mazinger Z, and GaoGaiGar.

The core gameplay is a classic tactical RPG, similar to SD Gundam G Generation, but on an even grander scale. You command a huge army of characters and mobile suits from entirely separate universes, working together in a unified story. This makes it one of the best mech games you can try.

The joy of SRW comes from seeing the fantastic character interactions and the spectacular, cinematic attack animations. Every attack is a beautiful, hand-drawn sequence that looks like a powerful scene right out of its respective anime.

Pro tip Focus on upgrading the weapon power of your favorite Gundam units first. This will give them a huge edge in early missions and allow them to level up faster to unlock powerful new skills.

Recent English releases of the game make it much easier for international fans to play. If you are a fan who enjoys multiple mecha franchises and loves a deep, tactical strategy layer, this crossover is the ultimate celebration of the genre.

My Verdict: Super Robot Wars is the essential game for the complete mecha anime fan, offering a spectacular tactical strategy experience that celebrates the entire giant robot genre.

8. Mobile Suit Gundam Battle Destiny Remastered [Best Remastered Gundam Fighting Game]

Our Score 8.6 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, Nintendo Switch Year of release 2025 Creator/s Developer: Bandai Namco Forge Digitals Inc.; Publisher: Bandai Namco Entertainment Average playtime Varies (High Replayability) Best for Fast 3D fighting game action and mech customization

Mobile Suit Gundam Battle Destiny Remastered is a modern update of the popular Vita action title, offering refined controls and enhanced visuals. The intense 3D combat now feels better than ever.

The game is set in the Mobile Suit Gundam SEED and SEED Destiny timelines, allowing personalized pilots to participate in the dramatic events of the war from the perspective of the Earth Federation or ZAFT.

The core of the game is its fast-paced, arena-style fighting game gameplay. You’ll engage in frenetic 1v1 and 2v2 battles, utilizing your chosen mobile suit’s beam rifles, swords, and special abilities.

The progression system involves clearing missions, collecting new mobile suits, and tuning up their stats to match your specific playstyle. The remastered version makes this a much better game than its original release.

Pro tip To dominate the multiplayer battles, master the boost-dash technique. This is the key to maintaining distance, dodging enemy shots, and closing in for a quick counterattack.

It’s a great example of an action RPG where the focus is entirely on intense, close-quarters battle. If you love the high-speed duels of the Extreme Vs series or the classic Gundam Battle Assault titles, this Gundam game provides a similar, satisfying action experience.

My Verdict: This is a highly focused, action-packed Gundam game that delivers intense 3D fighting game excitement for fans of the SEED era of the Gundam series.

My Overall Verdict on the Best Gundam Games

The Gundam franchise offers an amazing variety in its video game offerings. Your best starting point depends entirely on what kind of gameplay you are looking for.

For seasoned strategists → SD Gundam G Generation Cross Rays

The intricate grid-based tactical battle and expansive roster from the four major timelines offer the most fulfilling long-term top tactical RPG game experience.

For those who love Gunpla and model kits → Gundam Breaker 4.

The sheer depth of customization and the satisfying loop of breaking and building your ultimate mobile suit in this addictive hack-and-slash game is unmatched by any other Gundam Breaker game.

For newcomers who want an easy start → SD Gundam Battle Alliance.

The fast-action gameplay and co-op feature make this excellent RPG game an immediately enjoyable entry into the Gundam universe.

No matter your playstyle, there’s a Gundam game perfectly suited to let you pilot your dream mobile suit and experience the thrill of battle among the stars!

FAQs