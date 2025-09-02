15 Best Nintendo Switch Family Games for Endless Fun in 2025

The best family Switch games are more than just a way to pass the time; they’re an opportunity to bring everyone together, no matter their age or gaming experience. Whether you’re looking for fast-paced competitions, lighthearted challenges, or adventures that encourage teamwork, the Nintendo Switch has something for every type of family dynamic.

These games are designed with accessibility in mind, so even beginners can jump in quickly, while seasoned players will still find plenty of excitement. With colorful graphics, engaging mechanics, and a strong focus on shared enjoyment, they turn ordinary evenings into memorable moments of laughter and connection!

Our Top Picks for Family Games on Switch

Here are the best family games for Switch. These games will bring you lots of fun and shared moments. Each one is special in its own way, and I’m sure you’ll find something interesting for yourself and your child to have a fun family game night.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (2014) – a colorful kart racer with over 40 characters, 48 tracks, and both local and online multiplayer for the whole family. Super Mario Bros. Wonder (2023) – a modern 2D adventure with vibrant worlds, fresh mechanics, and co-op play for up to three players. Super Mario Party (2018) – features 80+ mini-games, simple controls, and fun local battles perfect for family gatherings. Animal Crossing: New Horizons (2020) – a cozy life simulation where you can build, decorate, and share an island together with family. Super Mario Odyssey (2017) – a colorful adventure with the innovative Cappy mechanic, exploration, and two-player co-op.

Read on to learn the details about each best family Nintendo Switch games! Discover what makes these titles perfect for players of all ages, from exciting multiplayer fun to relaxing solo adventures.

15 Best Family Games for Nintendo Switch: For Fun Adventure

Here are 15 of the best family games for Nintendo Switch that will bring lots of joy and fun to every family member. From lively multiplayer games to cozy adventures, everyone will find something for themselves. How many of these best family games for Switch have you already tried?

1. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe [Best Nintendo Switch Family Game For High-Speed Laughs And Friendly Rivalries]

Our score 10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Genre Kart racing Platforms Wii U, Nintendo Switch Year of release 2014 Creator/s Nintendo EAD Group No. 1 Average playtime 20-30 hours

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe isn’t just a racing game; it’s a true celebration for the whole family. With over 40 characters, 48 tracks, and a variety of modes, it offers endless fun for players of all ages. This exciting racing game suits both beginners and experienced players thanks to different difficulty levels and Joy-Con controller support.

The game includes both classic series elements and new features, like the ability to hold two items at once. The developers also improved Battle Mode with five new modes and 23 unique items.

Why we chose it Loads of content. It includes all DLC from the original version and adds new tracks and characters. Supports up to 8 players locally and up to 12 online, making it a great choice for parties and family gatherings. The game runs smoothly at 60 frames per second, providing a fluid and visually appealing experience.

My verdict: Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is the perfect pick for family fun. It offers accessible gameplay, a variety of content, and multiplayer options. All this makes it one of the best Nintendo Switch games.

2. Super Mario Bros. Wonder [Best Nintendo Switch Family Game For Magical, Shared Adventures]

Our score 10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Genre Platforms Platforms Nintendo Switch Year of release 2023 Creator/s Nintendo EPD Average playtime 10 hours

Super Mario Bros. Wonder is the long-awaited return of the platformer 2D classic Mario game, but with fresh new ideas and improved graphics. The game features bright and colorful worlds, diverse levels, puzzles, and unique mechanics. In this installment, players have more ways to interact with the environment.

Wonder introduces many new enemies and bosses, as well as a co-op mode for up to three players, making it great for family gaming.

The game world feels alive and dynamic, with animations that create a magical adventure atmosphere. The levels are designed to be engaging and thrilling while remaining accessible not only to experienced players but also to kids and beginners.

Average playtime is about 14 hours, perfect for completing over a couple of shared evenings.

Why we chose it The game supports up to three players in cooperative mode, making it a great choice for family nights or playing with friends. New character abilities, like shape-shifting and special actions, make each level unique. The levels are carefully crafted, they invite exploration of every detail and encourage coming back for secrets. Every world is full of vivid colors and detailed animations, creating a sense of magic. Simple and intuitive controls make the game easy for players of all ages.

My verdict: Super Mario Bros. Wonder is one of the best family games on Nintendo Online Switch, successfully combining classic gameplay with new ideas. It promises joy and fun for both kids and adult gamers. A great choice for shared adventures.

3. Super Mario Party [Best Nintendo Switch Family Game For Competitive, Laugh-Out-Loud Moments]

Our score 9.8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Genre Party Platforms Nintendo Switch Year of release 2018 Creator/s NDcube Average playtime 7-10 hours

Super Mario Party is just pure fun for hanging out with friends or family! There are over 80 different mini-games, from easy and silly to ones where you can totally crush everyone.

You can play together on the same screen with up to 4 people, plus there are tons of modes: want the classic board game? Got it. Want lightning-fast battles? That too.

The graphics are bright, and the music is so catchy it lifts your mood and makes you want to dance. Overall, it’s a top Nintendo Switch party game where everyone can find something to do, whether you want to use your brain or just go all out and have a blast.

Why we chose it There’s a ton of mini-games, and they never get boring, there’s always something new and funny. Controls are simple, so even your little brother or grandma can jump in. Local multiplayer is a perfect excuse to gather everyone for a fun showdown. Colorful graphics and up beat music create a really festive vibe. You can play chill or switch to “I’m gonna crush everyone” mode, your call.

My verdict: Super Mario Party is a must-have for anyone who loves hanging out and competing with friends on Switch. It’s great for kids and adults who want to soak up good vibes and have a total blast. If you’re into party games, don’t sleep on this one, it’s fire!

4. Animal Crossing: New Horizons [Best Nintendo Switch Family Game For Cozy, Shared Island Memories]

Our score 9.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Genre Social simulation Platforms Nintendo Switch Year of release 2020 Creator/s Nintendo EPD Average playtime 30-40 hours

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is basically pure stress relief in slow-paced sandbox games. You start on a blank island and slowly but surely level it up into a cool place to live. You can do just about anything: fishing, growing flowers, building houses, and decorating them however you want. No violence or hassles, just chill and calm. Honestly, this game is super addicting. You pop in for 5 minutes and end up playing for hours.

In family mode, you can set up the island together with two or three people. The catch is everyone shares the same island on one console, so you have to agree on stuff, but that’s actually great, teamwork strengthens the family bond and team spirit.

For those looking for interesting games like Animal Crossing, I’d recommend Stardew Valley.

Why we chose it The game doesn’t pressure you; you do everything at your own pace, enjoying and relaxing. Loads of activities, fishing, gardening, building, decorating, and much more, making the game for all ages. Regular seasonal events, winter, summer, holidays, just like real life, so you won’t get bored. Suitable for everyone, kids and adults alike, no one gets hurt here. You can hang out with family or friends, which adds extra fun and shared enjoyment.

My verdict: If you want a calm but engaging game where you can create, craft, and chill with loved ones, Animal Crossing: New Horizons is definitely for you. It’s such a cozy and addictive game that you’ll want to come back again and again.

5. Super Mario Odyssey [Best Nintendo Switch Family Game For Epic, Hat-Tossing Teamwork]

Our score 9.2 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Genre Platform, action-adventure Platforms Nintendo Switch Year of release 2017 Creator/s Nintendo EPD Average playtime 12-15 hours

Super Mario Odyssey is an awesome adventure where Mario travels through different kingdoms on his hat-shaped ship to save Peach from Bowser. In the game, you explore locations, solve puzzles, and collect Power Moons, which power the Odyssey and unlock new worlds. Plus, it’s one of the standout multiplayer Switch games in the Mario theme.

The main feature is the hat Cappy, which Mario can use to capture enemies and objects, adding fresh gameplay and new strategies. Each kingdom is unique and full of secrets; boredom is impossible.

Why we chose it Innovative gameplay with Cappy. Varied worlds with different atmospheres, from bustling cities to snowy mountains. Two-player co-op, the second player controls Cappy and helps in the adventure. Lots of secrets and hidden features for replay value. Family-friendly, easy for both newbies and veterans to pick up.

My verdict: Super Mario Odyssey is a perfect mix of classic and new, packed with fun and exploration. If you want a game with bright gameplay and co-op, go for it without hesitation.

6. Kirby and the Forgotten Land [Best Nintendo Switch Family Game For Adorable, Stress-Free Teamwork]

Our score 9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Genre Action, platform Platforms Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch 2, Nintendo Lite Year of release 2022 Creator/s HAL Laboratory Average playtime 10 hours

Kirby and the Forgotten Land is the first game real 3D adventure of Kirby, where you travel to a mysterious, forgotten world to rescue the kidnapped Waddle Dees. The platformer is a cool and exciting hack-and-slash game. It offers a ton of new combat abilities and features.

The game has awesome updated copies of abilities, like Drill and Ranger, plus a special “Mouthful Mode,” where Kirby can capture and control different objects. This adds freshness and fun to the gameplay.

Co-op is its own thing: you can play with two players, where one controls Kirby and the other controls a Waddle Dee with a spear. This really boosts teamwork and brings even more fun.

The gameplay is pretty accessible for players of all ages, with a gradual difficulty curve that keeps things interesting. The game world itself is bright, cute, and full of funny characters and situations, the perfect setting for a fun time.

If you like this game, I also recommend checking out another part in the series – Dreamland Deluxe.

Why we chose it Cool new abilities and the fun “Mouthful Mode” mechanic. Co-op mode lets you team up and play with a friend. Easy to pick up with gradually increasing challenge for all ages. Bright, charming world full of quirky characters and adventures.

My verdict: Kirby and the Forgotten Land is a great choice for family gaming and for anyone looking for a fresh and engaging platformer with cool co-op and new mechanics. The game combines Kirby’s classic style with new ideas, creating a memorable and awesome experience.

7. Luigi’s Mansion 3 [Best Nintendo Switch Family Game For Boo-Tiful Cooperative Scares]

Our score 9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Genre Action-adventure Platforms Nintendo Switch Year of release 2019 Creator/s Next Level Games Average playtime 13 Hours

Luigi’s Mansion 3 isn’t just a game, it’s a real adventure with a mix of horror and humor. You play as Luigi, who goes to a fancy hotel for a vacation, but things don’t go as planned: his friends and Mario get trapped, and the hotel is full of ghosts. Instead of relaxing, Luigi grabs his main weapon, the Poltergust G-00 vacuum, and starts clearing the floors of the haunted trouble.

The game looks amazing for the console, with detailed locations and an atmosphere that’s both spooky and fun. Using the Poltergust G-00 to catch ghosts, solving puzzles, and interacting with the world make the gameplay engaging and varied.

Why we chose it You can play co-op with a friend, where one controls Luigi and the other controls his slimy double, Gooigi. There are also ScareScraper and ScreamPark modes for fun competitions. The game has an “E” (Everyone) rating, making it safe and fitting for kids and adults.

My verdict: If you’re looking for a game with a unique atmosphere, interesting gameplay, and the option to play with someone else, Luigi’s Mansion 3 is a great pick. It will give you lots of good vibes and unforgettable moments.

8. Clubhouse Game: 51 Worldwide Classics [Best Nintendo Switch Family Game For Classic, Screen-Free Bonding]

Our score 8.9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Genre Party, tabletop game Platforms Nintendo Switch Year of release 2020 Creator/s NDcube Average playtime 9 hours

Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics is a collection of 51 classic tabletop games from around the world, gathered in one place. From checkers and chess to dominoes and poker, it has everything to have fun with a group or just two players.

Why we chose it From classic board games to action games using Joy-Con motions. Play with two players on one console, via local network, or online. Intuitive controls suitable for players of all ages. Connect multiple Nintendo Switch games consoles to create one big screen in certain games.

My verdict: If you’re looking for a variety of classic games in one package with the option to play with friends or family, Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics is a great choice for your Nintendo Switch collection.

9. Pikmin 4 [Best Nintendo Switch Family Game For Tiny Heroes, Big Teamwork]

Our score 8.7 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Genre Real-time strategy Platforms Nintendo Switch Year of release 2023 Creator/s Nintendo EPD, Eighting Average playtime 17.5 hours

Pikmin 4 is a real-time puzzle-solving strategy game where you control a team of tiny Pikmin creatures, gather resources, and take down enemies. This installment of the series added new types of Pikmin, ice and glowing ones, making the gameplay even more varied and tricky. There are also night expeditions where you have to defend the base from wild nocturnal creatures using only the glowing Pikmin.

This immersive co-op game is nothing short of awesome. You can join with a friend and complete levels together. The co-op mode lets two people play with others, where the second player controls the cursor and helps the main pilot collect resources and solve tasks, adding wild fun and teamwork.

Why we chose it Unique Pikmin types expand tactical options, make the game more lively, and make you think. Night levels are full of surprises and challenges, where you have to stay alert and wisely use the glowing Pikmin. Suitable for everyone, controls are simple and intuitive, so any person can quickly get into it.

My verdict: Pikmin 4 is a great choice if you want great fun with elements of strategy and puzzles. Perfect for family hangouts or playing with a friend on one TV, where you can totally get into the flow and enjoy the shared adventure.

10. Big Brain Academy: Brain vs. Brain [Best Nintendo Switch Family Game For Laugh-Filled Brain Battles]

Our score 8.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Genre Puzzle Platforms Nintendo DS, Wii, Nintendo Switch Year of release 2005-2021 Creator/s Nintendo EAD (2005–2007), Nintendo EPD Average playtime 8 hours

Big Brain Academy: Brain vs. Brain, a bright and dynamic puzzle game that tests your logic, speed, and memory. It has tons of different mini-games that train various parts of the brain. The perfect Nintendo Switch puzzle game. Great for family battles and friendly challenges where you can laugh out loud and get a boost of positive vibes. The controls are simple, and the gameplay is fast, suitable even for the smallest gamers.

Why we chose it In multiplayer, you can battle both locally and online, joining friends and family in real time. The variety of mini-games keeps boredom away: logic, speed, calculation, memory, everything you need for a real brain workout. The interface is simple, and the tutorial is well done, so anyone can quickly get the hang of it. The game truly develops thinking, boosting concentration and reaction, a handy lifehack for those who want to stay sharp.

My verdict: Big Brain Academy is a great way to organize a fun and useful hangout for the whole family. If you want a combo of fun and brain training, this game will be a good one for you.

11. Kirby Star Allies [Best Nintendo Switch Family Game For Cheerful, Chaotic Teamwork]

Our score 8.2 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Genre Action, platform Platforms Nintendo Switch Year of release 2018 Creator/s HAL Laboratory Average playtime 6 hours

Kirby Star Allies, a bright and colorful Switch game for kids that shines with its cooperative gameplay. You control Kirby and his friends, gather allies, and use unique abilities to clear levels. The game really clicks with kids, simple controls and a friendly style make it super accessible for the whole family.

Why we chose it For kids and families, the tasks are simple, the levels clear, so anyone can quickly get into it. Co-op for up to 4 players, gather friends or relatives, and jump into joint runs. The graphics are bright and lively, appealing to both little kids and adults. You can switch abilities between characters, which adds strategy and helps solve puzzles and fight enemies.

My verdict: Kirby Star Allies is an excellent choice for family time and shared fun. If you’re looking for a game where kids and adults can play and enjoy together, this is definitely one of the best on Switch.

12. The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening [Best Nintendo Switch Family Game For Nostalgic, Puzzle-Filled Quests]

Our score 8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Genre Action-adventure Platforms Nintendo Switch Year of release 2019 Creator/s Nintendo Average playtime 14 Hours

The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening is a remake of the Game Boy classic that surprises with vibrant graphics and detailed world-building. It has cool puzzles, exploration, and battles, appealing to both newcomers and longtime fans of the series. A great pick for families who want to dive into an adventure full of strategy and smart challenges together.

Why we chose it Nostalgia mixed with a fresh design, a classic with modern charm, and stunning visuals. Puzzles and exploration will make you think and discuss together, adding real teamwork. The game suits any skill level, whether you’re just joining the series or already familiar with it. The story is engaging, and the characters are so cute you instantly feel part of this wild adventure.

My verdict: The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening is a must-play for families who love awesome adventures and cooperative puzzles. One of the best games on Switch that truly brings generations together and delivers tons of fun.

13. Yoshi’s Crafted World [Best Nintendo Switch Family Game For Cozy, Creative Exploration]

Our score 7.8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Genre Platform Platforms Nintendo Switch Year of release 2019 Creator/s Good-Feel Average playtime 8 to 36 hours

Yoshi’s Crafted World is a bright and friendly platformer game where the entire world looks like it’s made from paper and random craft materials. Each level feels like a little handmade project, adding a cozy, creative atmosphere. There are tons of secrets and hidden paths to explore with your family.

Why we chose it The vibe is pure coziness and creativity, with levels coming alive through paper textures and intricate details. Lots of diverse levels with secrets and alternative routes, boredom is not an option. Two-player co-op, perfect for family hangouts and shared fun. Simple and easy to understand, great even for those just joining the platformer world.

My verdict: Yoshi’s Crafted World is an excellent choice if you want to relax and enjoy a cool, colorful world together with your loved ones. Definitely one of the best platformers on Switch for family co-op and downtime.

14. The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom [Best Nintendo Switch Family Game For Epic, Shared Storytelling]

Our score 7.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Genre Action-adventure Platforms Nintendo Switch Year of release 2024 Creator/s Nintendo EPD, Grezzo Average playtime 17 hours and 30 minutes

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom is an epic co-op story where the whole family can explore a vibrant open world, solve clever puzzles, and fight enemies together. The recent game blends classic Zelda gameplay with new mechanics and improved graphics, perfect for those who want to enjoy adventures and share the excitement with their close ones.

Why we chose it A deep story and co-op, it’s easier to overcome tough moments together and fully immerse yourself in the narrative. Puzzles that really make you think as a team and boost team spirit. An open world, freedom of movement and lots of secrets, interesting for both newbies and veterans. Graphics and sound, high-quality visuals, and atmospheric music make the game a true show.

Plus, to enjoy it fully, I recommend playing on the best gaming laptop, so both picture quality and responsiveness will be top-notch.

My verdict: The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom is a must-have for family gamers who want shared adventures with a rich story and dynamic gameplay. Definitely one of the best 2024 Nintendo Switch games for co-op playthroughs.

15. Mario Golf: Super Rush [Best Nintendo Switch Family Game For Swingin’ Good Times]

Our score 7.2 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Genre Sports (Golf) Platforms Nintendo Switch Year of release 2021 Creator/s Camelot Software Planning Average playtime 8 Hours

Mario Golf: Super Rush is an exciting sports game with tons of modes, from classic golf to wild “Speed Golf,” where you not only need to hit the ball accurately but also run fast across the course. Supports up to 4 players in local and online multiplayer, making it perfect for family and friend gatherings.

Why we chose it Simple controls, fun gameplay, and kids and adults can both play easily. Many modes are present, from relaxed golf to fast-paced races, so everyone finds their style. Multiplayer for real battles and family game nights. Bright graphics and cool animations with your favorite Mario characters make the game lively and memorable.

My verdict: Mario Golf: Super Rush is one of the best sports games on Nintendo Switch that will fill you with energy and positivity during fun family and friend sessions.

FAQs

What’s the best family game for Nintendo Switch?

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is amazing and simply the best family Switch game, which is easy to pick up, fun for all ages, and supports up to 4 players locally! Additionally, you could try for family playthroughs, titles like Untitled Goose Game, Rayman Legends, Super Smash Bros, and Hyrule Warriors.

Is Nintendo Switch good for families?

Yes! Nintendo Switch has tons of family games for every taste, from calm and creative to fiery and competitive. You can play together on one screen or online, which brings people closer and turns any time into a party.

What’s the difference between individual and family Nintendo Switch Online subscriptions?

Individual is for one player, giving access to online and classic games. Family is better because it connects up to 8 accounts, so the whole family can play and save money by sharing one subscription.

What is a Nintendo family group for?

It lets the whole family share subscriptions, games, and content with each other. Up to 8 people can be in one group, convenient, cost-effective, and simple. Especially handy when there are several gamers in the house.

How do you play family members’ Nintendo Switch games?

You create a family group, link the accounts, and the game owner sets their console as the primary one. After that, others can launch purchased games on their own Switches. But keep in mind, you can’t always play the same game simultaneously on different consoles.