11 Best Switch Games for Kids in 2025

Finding the best Nintendo Switch games for kids isn’t always easy. But there are plenty of titles that balance fun and learning. Some are packed with adventure, while others challenge kids with puzzles.

The key is finding games that entertain and help kids develop new skills.

After trying different options, I’ve discovered a few that really stand out. They not only keep my kids entertained but also encourage them to solve problems, develop creativity, and acquire other important skills.

Let’s take a look at the games that I’ve found to be the most enjoyable and educational for young gamers.

Our Top Picks for Switch Games for Kids

When it comes to the best Switch games for kids, these five titles stand out for their engaging gameplay, colorful graphics, and family-friendly content:

Super Mario Odyssey – A game that takes players on a globe-trotting adventure with Mario and his friend Cappy. With its vibrant, open-world environments, this game encourages exploration, problem-solving, and teamwork. Animal Crossing: New Horizons – A relaxing and charming game that invites players to create their own island paradise. With engaging activities like fishing, bug catching, and designing homes, it’s the perfect blend of creativity and tranquility. Kirby and the Forgotten Land – A fun and whimsical 3D platformer where kids can control Kirby as he explores a mysterious world. With colorful visuals and simple gameplay mechanics, this game offers a delightful mix of exploration, puzzle-solving, and action.

These five games are fantastic for kids, offering fun adventures, exciting races, and creative challenges. From exploring vibrant worlds in Super Mario Odyssey to teaming up in Super Smash Bros., there’s something for every young gamer. Perfect for the whole family, these games bring hours of enjoyment and friendly competition.

11 Best Switch Games Perfect for Kids

The Nintendo Switch has become a favorite console for families thanks to its wide selection of fun and age-appropriate titles. Kids can jump into exciting adventures, solve puzzles, race with friends, or unleash their creativity in games designed to keep them engaged.

Each of these picks is easy to learn, entertaining to play, and perfectly suited for younger players. Here are 11 of the best Nintendo Switch games that kids will absolutely love.

1. Super Mario Odyssey [Best Game for Kids Learning Platforming and Exploring Vibrant Worlds]

Our Score 10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Nintendo Switch Year of Release 2017 Developer Nintendo Publisher Nintendo Average Playtime ~10–20 hours Metacritic Score 97 / 8.9

Super Mario Odyssey is an exciting 3D platformer game that takes kids on a colorful, globe-trotting adventure with Mario and his new friend Cappy. Players embark on a mission to rescue Princess Peach and the kingdom from Bowser’s clutches.

One of the key features that makes this game a fantastic pick for kids is its “Assist Mode.” It allows kids to enjoy the game’s vibrant worlds and mechanics while providing just enough challenge to keep them engaged.

The visual aesthetic of the game is bright, imaginative, and varied, from tropical jungles to snowy landscapes and beyond. Kids will be captivated by the different characters and environments that keep evolving as they journey through each world.

According to Metacritic, players praise the game’s charm, engaging puzzles, and kid-friendly mechanics, which makes it a family favorite. Kids will love Super Mario Odyssey for its fun platforming, cooperative play options, and bright world-building, making it a must-have title for their Nintendo Switch collection.

Why we chose it I went with Super Mario Odyssey because it’s a total no-brainer for fun, imaginative gameplay. It’s packed with surprises, smooth controls, and that classic Mario magic that keeps kids (and adults) grinning from ear to ear.

2. Animal Crossing: New Horizons [Best Game for Kids Who Want to Manage a Town]

Our Score 9.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Nintendo Switch Year of Release 2020 Developer Nintendo Publisher Nintendo.5 Average Playtime 30+ hours Metacritic Score 90 / 5.8

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is a life simulation game where kids take on the role of a character who moves to a deserted island, to build and personalize their new home and the homes of other villagers. The game offers an open-ended experience where players can gather resources, build structures, and decorate their island, all while interacting with a charming cast of plush friends.

One of the unique features of this game is its focus on real-time play, with each day in the game corresponding to real-world time. Players engage in activities like fishing, bug catching, fossil hunting, and even designing their own clothes.

The aesthetic of Animal Crossing is bright and whimsical, with colorful, pastel-like visuals and calming background music that create a relaxing atmosphere for players. It’s a gentle and low-pressure cozy game, which makes it perfect for younger children or those new to gaming.

Reddit users and Metacritic reviews highlight how the game is “easygoing and endlessly charming,” with one player mentioning how it encourages “gentle social interaction” and “responsibility in a way that’s fun for kids.” The game’s cooperative multiplayer mode also allows friends and family to visit each other’s islands and share their creations.

Young kids will love Animal Crossing for its creativity, peaceful gameplay, and rewarding progression as they build their dream islands. If your child enjoys this cozy island life, here are a few more games like Animal Crossing that capture a similar charm.

Why we chose it I picked Animal Crossing: New Horizons because it’s the kind of game that lets kids kick back and do things at their own pace. No matter if they’re decorating their dream island, making friends with quirky villagers, or just making pixel art patterns, it’s cozy, creative, and full of charm.

3. Kirby and the Forgotten Land [Best Game for Kids Who Love Adorable Characters and Gentle Action-Platforming]

Our Score 9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Nintendo Switch Year of Release 2022 Developer HAL Laboratory Publisher Nintendo Average Playtime 15–20 hours Metacritic Score 85 / 8.8

Kirby and the Forgotten Land is an action-platformer where players control Kirby, a round, pink hero who can inhale enemies and gain their abilities. Set in a mysterious, post-apocalyptic world filled with abandoned structures and lush environments, this game offers a blend of exploration, puzzle-solving, and light combat.

The primary activities revolve around navigating through vibrant levels, collecting power-ups, and using Kirby’s unique abilities to defeat enemies and overcome obstacles. The game features cooperative play, which allows a second player to join in as Bandana Waddle Dee, adding an extra layer of fun for family play.

With its bright, colorful visuals and cheerful soundtrack, Kirby and the Forgotten Land offers an inviting and playful aesthetic that’s appealing to younger players. Metacritic and Reddit users praise the game for its “fun and easy-going” gameplay and “super charming” design.

Kids will love this game for its cute characters, fun platforming action, and cooperative mode that allows them to play alongside a friend or family member.

Why we chose it I picked Kirby and the Forgotten Land because it’s the perfect mix of adorable and adventurous. It’s like handing kids a marshmallow that knows Kung Fu: super soft on the outside, but packed with exciting action and clever puzzles underneath.

4. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe [Best Game for Kids Who Enjoy Fun, Accessible Racing with Friends or Family]

Our Score 8.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Nintendo Switch Year of Release 2017 Developer Nintendo Publisher Nintendo Average Playtime 10–50 hours Metacritic Score 92 / 8.6

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is a fast-paced, kart-racing game that offers a thrilling, family-friendly experience with iconic Mario characters. Players race through vibrant, imaginative tracks while using power-ups like shells and bananas to sabotage their opponents and secure the lead.

The main activities include racing through colorful, dynamic courses with friends or AI-controlled opponents. The game supports local multiplayer for up to 4 players in split-screen mode and up to 8 players online, which makes it perfect for family game nights or casual play with friends. It’s easily one of the best multiplayer Switch games for kids and adults alike.

Visually, the game is bright and appealing, with whimsical characters and tracks that are easy on the eyes while providing a lot of action. Reddit users and Metacritic reviewers agree that Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is a must-have for families.

Kids will love the fun, competitive racing, and the ability to race against their friends or family members. The accessibility allows to adjust settings in case you have trouble keeping your cart on the track or holding gas, ensuring friendly competition – it’s an excellent pick for younger players.

Why we chose it I went with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe because it’s an absolute blast for all ages, kids, parents, even that one cousin who always picks Rainbow Road. It’s fast, chaotic fun with just the right amount of competition, and with all the characters and tracks, there’s never a dull moment.

5. Luigi’s Mansion 3 [Best Game for Kids Who Enjoy Light Puzzle-Solving in a Spooky Setting]

Our Score 8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Nintendo Switch Year of Release 2019 Developer Next Level Games Publisher Nintendo Average Playtime 10–15 hours Metacritic Score 86 / 8.4

Luigi’s Mansion 3 is an adventure game where players control Luigi as he navigates a haunted hotel to rescue his friends. Equipped with his trusty Poltergust vacuum, Luigi faces quirky ghosts and solves puzzles to unlock new rooms and progress through the story.

The main activities include exploring the eerie hotel, solving environmental puzzles, and capturing ghosts using the Poltergust. The game also features cooperative multiplayer, where players can team up to take on additional challenges and complete objectives together.

Visually, the game is charming and fun, with colorful and cartoony graphics that balance the spooky setting with a lighthearted atmosphere. Reviews from Metacritic and Reddit highlight the game’s appealing blend of spooky adventure and humor.

Kids will enjoy the charming ghost-hunting gameplay, solving puzzles, and the spooky yet non-scary atmosphere. With its cooperative play elements, it’s an excellent choice for family play.

Why we chose it I picked Luigi’s Mansion 3 because it’s spooky fun without being too scary, like Halloween in a hotel. It’s got charm, puzzles, slapstick ghost-hunting, and just enough weirdness to keep kids (and adults) glued to the screen. Plus, watching Luigi nervously stumble around makes it hard not to root for him.

6. Minecraft [Best Game for Kids Who Love Building, Creativity, and Sandbox Exploration]

Our Score 7.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Nintendo Switch, Xbox, PS3, PS4, PS5, PC, Mobile Year of Release 2018 (Switch version) Developer Mojang Studios Publisher Mojang / Microsoft Studios Average Playtime 50–500+ hours Metacritic Score 93 / 8.3

Minecraft is a fantastic sandbox game where players are tasked with surviving, exploring, and building in a pixelated world made entirely of blocks. It drops kids into a randomly generated environment and lets them decide what to do: mine, craft, fight, farm, build, or just roam free.

The core gameplay centers on collecting materials, crafting tools, and using them to build whatever they can imagine, be it a simple house or a working rollercoaster. In Creative Mode, kids have unlimited resources and no threats. In Survival Mode, they must gather supplies, manage health and hunger, and fend off enemies.

The game’s blocky visual style may look simple at first glance, but it’s endlessly customizable. Players can switch up textures, skins, and even game rules. As one Reddit user put it, “Minecraft is like digital LEGO with dragons.”

Kids will love the total freedom to explore, build, and play at their own pace, in single-player mode or with friends. It’s relaxing, rewarding, and encourages creativity like no other game. As a bonus tip, kids who love Minecraft will also enjoy Minecraft Dungeons. This action-packed RPG lets players dive into a new dungeon-crawling adventure with friends in cooperative play.

Why we chose it I picked Minecraft because it’s the ultimate open-ended game for curious, creative kids. It’s like giving them an endless box of digital LEGO, with adventures, animals, and the occasional surprise lurking underground. Minecraft never runs out of ways to spark imagination and keep players coming back for more.

7. Pikmin 4 [Best Game for Kids Who Enjoy Nature-Themed Strategy and Small-Scale Coordination]

Our Score 7 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Nintendo Switch Year of Release 2023 Developer Nintendo Publisher Nintendo Average Playtime 15–25 hours Metacritic Score 87 / 9.0

Pikmin 4 is a nature-themed real-time strategy game where players control tiny, colorful creatures called Pikmin to explore, gather resources, and solve environmental puzzles. The game focuses on teamwork, strategy, and resource management, as players guide their Pikmin through various challenges.

The visual aesthetic of Pikmin 4 is charming and whimsical, and features vibrant environments and adorable characters. Players engage in both solo and cooperative play, where they can manage groups of Pikmin to tackle different objectives. The game’s gentle difficulty and simple mechanics make it a standout among the best single-player games, especially for kids learning critical thinking and problem-solving.

Metacritic reviews praise Pikmin 4 for its accessible gameplay and heartwarming design. One user mentioned, “The game is a fun way for kids to understand teamwork and resource management while playing in a colorful, engaging world.”

Pikmin 4 is perfect for kids who enjoy nature-inspired adventures and strategic gameplay with adorable characters. It provides a fun and educational experience while fostering creativity and teamwork.

Why we chose it I picked Pikmin 4 because it’s the perfect mix of strategy and charm, like gardening with a mission. It’s got tiny heroes, big adventures, and just the right amount of brain-teasing without ever feeling overwhelming.

8. Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope [Best Game for Kids Who Like Lighthearted Strategy and Quirky Humor]

Our Score 7 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Nintendo Switch Year of Release 2022 Developer Ubisoft Publisher Ubisoft, JP/AS: Nintendo Average Playtime 20–30 hours Metacritic Score 85 / 7.5

Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope is a lighthearted strategy game that combines the wacky humor of the Rabbids and the beloved Mario characters. Players engage in turn-based tactical battles where positioning, teamwork, and utilizing special abilities are key to success. For fans looking for the best platformer games, Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope offers a unique twist with its tactical battles.

The game’s colorful and vibrant visual style reflects its playful nature, with quirky character designs and humorous animations. Throughout the game, players guide Mario and his team of eccentric allies through different worlds filled with challenges, all while collecting Sparks, these powerful creatures that enhance abilities during combat.

Metacritic reviews highlight the game’s enjoyable and approachable gameplay, with one reviewer stating, “Sparks of Hope delivers a fantastic blend of humor and tactical combat that is easy for kids to understand and fun to play.”

Kids will enjoy Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope for its quirky humor, simple mechanics, and the chance to experience fun strategy gameplay with their favorite Mario characters.

Why we chose it I picked Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope because it’s a wild, quirky mashup that perfectly blends tactical strategy with the fun and charm of Mario’s world. It’s got enough humor, action, and teamwork to keep kids hooked, plus surprises around every corner.

9. Disney Illusion Island [Best Game for Kids Who Like Classic Platformers with Beloved Characters]

Our Score 6.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Nintendo Switch Year of Release 2023 Developer Dlala Studios Publisher Disney Games Average Playtime 8–12 hours Metacritic Score 73 / 6.7

Disney Illusion Island is a charming and family-friendly platformer that allows players to explore a magical island with Mickey, Minnie, Donald, and Goofy. The game combines cooperative play, exploration, and puzzle-solving as players journey through vibrant worlds filled with Disney-themed challenges.

The visual aesthetic is colorful and whimsical, with classic hand-drawn animation that brings Disney’s iconic characters to life in a fun, interactive environment. As they explore the island, players encounter puzzles, obstacles, and enemy characters that require cooperation and problem-solving skills to overcome.

Metacritic reviewers have praised the game’s “beautiful art style” and “entertaining puzzles” that are just challenging enough for kids without being frustrating.

Kids will love Disney Illusion Island for its familiar characters, fun platforming challenges, and the chance to play together with family and friends in a cooperative setting.

Why we chose it I chose Disney Illusion Island because it’s a delightful throwback with vibrant visuals and classic co-op fun. It’s packed with charming characters, clever puzzles, and just the right amount of challenge to keep kids entertained without overwhelming them.

10. Yoshi’s Crafted World [Best Whimsical Co-op Adventure Game in a Handcrafted World for Kids]

Our Score 6.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Nintendo Switch Year of Release 2019 Developer Good-Feel Publisher Nintendo Average Playtime 6–10 hours Metacritic Score 79 / 8.0

Yoshi’s Crafted World offers a whimsical, handcrafted world filled with imagination, adventure, and charm. Players take control of Yoshi as they explore vibrant and beautifully crafted levels, all while solving gentle puzzles and collecting hidden treasures. The game is designed for accessibility, with simple yet engaging platforming mechanics that are easy for younger players to enjoy.

The game’s visual aesthetic features a “crafty” world made of cardboard, fabric, and other materials, which gives it a unique, tactile look that feels like stepping into a handmade diorama. The use of vibrant colors and creative designs adds to the fun and makes it super visually appealing for kids.

Critics and players alike have praised the game’s “charming art style” and “delightful secrets,” with a Metacritic reviewer mentioning, “Yoshi’s Crafted World is an adorable adventure that kids will love. The co-op mode is especially perfect for families, and the puzzles never feel too difficult.”

Yoshi’s Crafted World is ideal for kids thanks to its cute aesthetic, cooperative gameplay, and lighthearted puzzles that encourage exploration and teamwork. With its cooperative gameplay, having the best Switch controller makes playing Yoshi’s Crafted World even more enjoyable for families.

Why we chose it I picked Yoshi’s Crafted World because it’s an adorable, crafty adventure that feels like stepping into a playful handmade diorama. With its charming visuals, gentle difficulty, and clever level design, it’s perfect for kids who love exploration and lighthearted fun.

11. Splatoon 3 [Best Game for Kids for Colorful Turf War Chaos and Stylish Multiplayer Action]

Our Score 6 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Nintendo Switch Year of Release 2012 Developer Nintendo EPD Publisher Nintendo Average Playtime 20–40 hours Metacritic Score 79 / 8.0

Splatoon 3 is a vibrant third-person shooter that brings ink-based combat to the forefront, offering an exhilarating and fast-paced multiplayer experience. Players engage in colorful turf wars, where they control squid-like characters known as Inklings to shoot ink and cover the battlefield while outmaneuvering and outsmarting their opponents.

The game’s visual aesthetic is uniquely vibrant, with bold colors, slick designs, and a fun, playful atmosphere. The stylized ink splatters and creative character customization options help it stand out as a family-friendly and eye-catching game. Pairing Splatoon 3 with the best Nintendo Switch accessories can take family game time to the next level.

According to Metacritic, “Splatoon 3 is an exceptional game that continues to redefine multiplayer shooters for all ages,” and a Reddit user shared, “My kids love this game. It’s fun and fast-paced, but not too violent. It’s colorful and has a great sense of humor.”

Kids will enjoy Splatoon 3 for its colorful gameplay, the ability to customize their characters, and the engaging multiplayer modes that are easy to pick up but hard to put down. The teamwork and strategic turf control elements provide both fun and educational value.

Why we chose it I chose Splatoon 3 because it’s the perfect blend of color, chaos, and creativity. It’s a shooter that’s fun instead of violent, encouraging teamwork, quick thinking, and expression through ink-splatting mayhem. Kids love the vibrant battles, quirky style, and the thrill of turning the tide in turf wars.

FAQs

What is the best Nintendo Switch game for kids?

The best Nintendo Switch game for kids is Super Mario Odyssey, known for its fun platforming, vibrant worlds, and accessible gameplay. It offers a perfect mix of adventure and learning, which makes it ideal for younger players.

Can a 5-year-old play a Nintendo Switch?

Yes, a 5-year-old can play a Nintendo Switch. There are many family-friendly games like Animal Crossing: New Horizons and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, which are perfect for young children and feature simple controls and engaging gameplay.

Is Minecraft safe for 7-year-olds?

Minecraft can be safe for 7-year-olds, especially in Creative Mode, which encourages exploration and building. Parents can also enable safety settings, restrict online interactions, and monitor gameplay to provide a secure and fun experience.