10 Best Detective Games in 2025: Leave No Stone Unturned

The best detective games pull you into a world where every clue matters, every suspect’s a puzzle, and the story twists like crazy. Matching this magical feeling is no easy task.

As a huge fan who’s played tons of mystery games, I can tell you, nothing beats that rush of detective work. Whether you’re hunting for hidden objects at a crime scene, piecing together a murder mystery, or even cracking cases in the courtroom, these games make you feel like a real investigator.

Some detective games focus on sharp detective skills and investigation discovery, while others are heavy on story and character, and sometimes even come with a fair amount of action. Yet, the thrill of collecting clues and uncovering the truth never gets old, no matter what angle you take.

If connecting the dots, hunting killers, and diving deep into well-crafted detective stories are things that drive you too, then don’t look any further because this list is for you.

Today, I’ll share with you some of the greatest detective games ever made and, hopefully, help you find your new favorite mystery along the way. Are you in?

Our Top Picks for Detective Games

These days, we’re fortunate enough to have a very solid amount of actually great detective games available to us. However, when it comes to the best of the best, you simply can’t fit everything.

So, if you want to have a peek at what we’re about to cover in just a few short moments, here are our top picks:

L.A. Noire (2011) – Become a crime-solving legend in 1940s Los Angeles. Uncover secrets, take on danger, and look cool while doing it all to smooth noir jazz. The Case of the Golden Idol (2022) – A title that rewrites the rules of detective games. Figuring out hidden motives and cryptic clues rarely feels more rewarding than this. Disco Elysium (2019) – Blur lines between detective work, deep philosophy, and wild personality with one of the most unique games of this century.

You might already see something that caught your eye, or your mind might still be wandering.

But no matter which scenario fits you better, no good detective should ever leave evidence half-examined. With that in mind, I invite you to follow me, because the full list is right up ahead, and you’ve got to see it!

10 Best Detective Games for Investigative Minds

And now, finally, let’s get into it and crack this case wide open. These detective games are more than good – they’re addictive, and they’re bound to pull you in. But you know, I believe that every good detective needs a dash of obsession.

I’ve spent hours chasing answers, solving puzzles, and trying to stay one step ahead in these masterpieces that you’re about to see and possibly experience yourself. So get ready, because now, it’s time to put your detective skills to the test. Let’s dive in!

1. L.A. Noire

Platforms Windows, PS3, PS4, Xbox 360, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch Year of release 2011 Developer Team Bondi Average playtime 30 Hours

For those who love a truly good classic murder mystery, you simply can’t find anything that tops the masterpiece that is L.A. Noire. It drops you into a smoky, post-war Los Angeles where you step into the shoes of a rising detective. The gameplay is super fun, the writing is top-of-the-shelf, and the atmosphere is as if straight out of the greatest noir movies.

In this game, the detective is not only the protagonist’s title. Sure, there’s a fair amount of action that makes you feel as if you’re in the best Mafia games, just on the other side of the law. But the rest of the time, you’re investigating, collecting clues, reading faces, and catching lies in interviews.

In other words, you’re actually solving cases, and boy, are they great. Each one is like its own little mystery game, with twists that keep you guessing until the final piece clicks into place. And when it comes to detective games, it’s exactly what you need.

2. The Case of the Golden Idol

Platforms Windows, macOS, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, Android, iOS Year of release 2022 Developer Color Gray Games Average playtime 8 Hours

At first glance, The Case of the Golden Idol really doesn’t look like anything special. But once you give it a shot, you quickly realize that it’s really a masterpiece in a very good disguise.

Despite its mobile game looks, it’s an incredible detective title that could also rank among the greatest puzzle games ever. You find yourself in a strange world full of death, greed, and secrets, and get tasked to figure out what happened, all on your own.

Each crime scene is like a locked box. You collect clues, read notes, examine rooms, and slowly piece together the murder mystery. The gameplay feels like flipping through pages of a twisted detective story, where every word matters and every object hides something.

It’s got a weirdly appealing art style, too, and it might take a little getting used to, but it’s well worth it. The Case of the Golden Idol is clever, creepy, and totally unforgettable.

3. Disco Elysium

Platforms Windows, macOS, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch Year of release 2019 Developer ZA/UM Average playtime 33 Hours

Disco Elysium is easily one of the wildest and most unique PC games in recent years. The fact that it’s also an incredible detective game only makes it better.

From start to finish, this title is like nothing else. You wake up hungover, half-naked, and completely clueless. It doesn’t take too long to realize that you’re actually a detective on a murder case. Once you do, you embark on a mind-bending investigation through a broken city full of crime, politics, and some of the most interesting characters in gaming.

The writing is absolutely brilliant, full of hilarious, dark, sad, fun, and deeply philosophical moments. The gameplay is all dialogue and decisions with D&D-style dice rolling when it comes to more complicated actions. Essentially, it’s just you, your partner, your thoughts (which argue with you), and your choices.

It really is a one-of-a-kind detective game in the best way possible, and that alone is a massive reason for you to try it.

4. Her Story

Platforms Windows, OS X, Android, iOS Year of release 2015 Developer Sam Barlow Average playtime 4 Hours

Her Story is yet another gem of a detective game that creeps up on you unexpectedly. It’s a video-based game that gives you nothing more than an old computer and a pile of broken video clips from a police interrogation, leaving you alone to figure out what happened.

But a great detective doesn’t necessarily need all the big features of a complicated RPG. You search keywords, watch interviews, and slowly figure out what happened in this eerie murder mystery. Every clip is a clue, and the moment the story starts clicking together is unforgettable.

The game really trusts you to think. You investigate at your own pace, connect the dots, and chase that final answer. The gameplay is simple but brilliant, turning the act of searching into a full-on investigation discovery rush.

It’s not very long, but every step is pure quality, and it feels absolutely real because of it. Trust me, you shouldn’t ignore this one.

5. The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles

Platforms Capcom Year of release 2021 Developer Windows, PS4, Nintendo Switch Average playtime 75 Hours

If you’re looking for a detective mystery game that’s also a full-on courtroom chaos, The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles is absolutely perfect for you.

You play as Ryunosuke Naruhodo, an anxious rookie lawyer with sharp detective skills and a knack for turning hopeless criminal cases around. The story, set in a beautifully stylized version of 19th-century London and Japan, is absolutely gripping, full of twists, eccentric witnesses, and absurd logic that somehow makes perfect sense.

This game strikes a surprisingly great balance between investigation and courtroom drama. You’re collecting clues, poking holes in testimonies, and teaming up with a very familiar-looking Sherlock Holmes-style detective. It’s funny, clever, and surprisingly heartfelt.

The characters are unforgettable, the plot is full of wild turns, and the presentation is absolutely top-tier. Sure, it’s pretty text-heavy, but if you want one of the best detective games with style, charm, and tons of twists, this is it.

6. Return of the Obra Dinn

Platforms Windows, macOS, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch Year of release 2018 Developer Lucas Pope Average playtime 10 Hours

When talking about more highly unique detective games, there’s simply no skipping over the Return of Obra Dinn.

You’re tasked with solving the mystery of a ghost ship, and it’s up to you to investigate the crime scenes. There’s no hand-holding, and almost everything, from graphics to various gameplay mechanics, feels absolutely refreshing.

You piece together a murder mystery by looking at frozen moments in time. It’s like playing a detective with a time machine. Every detail matters, with every face, every uniform, and every little clue you find telling a part of the story. The world is stark, minimalistic, and haunting, drawing you in deeper as you try to figure out what happened.

It’s a true masterpiece for anyone who loves a slow burn mystery. Don’t pass up on it, because there really are not many detective games as great as this gem.

7. Sherlock Holmes: Crimes & Punishments

Platforms Windows, PS3, PS4, Xbox 360, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch Year of release 2014 Developer Frogwares Average playtime 15 Hours

It would be weird to have the best detective games list without one of the most famous detectives of all time. Of course, that’s not the sole reason why Sherlock Holmes: Crimes & Punishments is here, because this game truly makes you feel like the legendary consulting detective.

As you step into the mystery-filled Victorian London, the feeling is unmatched. Every investigation you take on is smart and immersive. You actually get to collect clues, interrogate suspects, and piece together the crime to draw your own conclusions.

From analyzing crime scenes to using your detective skills to reconstruct the sequence of events, everything matters. The choices you make impact the story, and in some cases, you can even accuse the wrong person, adding a layer of complexity and realism to the detective story.

It really makes you feel like you’re in one of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s books, and that’s exactly how a Sherlock Holmes game should be.

8. The Wolf Among Us

Platforms Windows, OS X, PS3, PS4, PS Vita, Xbox 360, Xbox One, Android, iOS Year of release 2013 Developer Telltale Games Average playtime 10 Hours

The Telltale Games did like to involve plenty of detective elements in their games. Yet, no other title did it as well as The Wolf Among Us, which is nothing short of fantastic.

From the beginning, as you get pulled into a world of living yet twisted fairy tales, every step feels completely magical. You’re Bigby Wolf, the hard-hitting sheriff of Fabletown, trying to solve a gruesome murder mystery that could tear the entire community apart.

Everything is raw, gritty, and brimming with suspense. Every crime scene you investigate feels alive, every clue you gather unlocks secrets that leave you questioning everyone, and every choice you make influences the story around you.

It’s a perfectly weird dark noir and fairy tale mix that you won’t find anywhere else. Ever since it dropped, fans have been begging for a Season 2. Now, over a decade later, we might just get it, so be sure to play this and get ready!

9. Heavy Rain

Platforms Windows, PS3, PS4 Year of release 2010 Developer Quantic Dream Average playtime 12 Hours

Heavy Rain is a total emotional rollercoaster that pulls you into a web of lies, danger, and loss from the moment you set foot in it.

You follow four different characters, each with their own detective skills, all chasing the elusive origami killer. As you collect clues trying to connect the dots, you feel every twist and turn of this masterfully written story with ever-rising stakes. It’s a journey through heartbreak, guilt, and redemption.

The crime scenes you explore are full of small details that tell a bigger story, making every investigation a puzzle to piece together. There may be some moments that feel slow, but for the majority of the time, Heavy Rain keeps you on the edge of your seat like few other games can. You simply can’t miss out on this one.

10. Batman: Arkham Collection

Platforms Windows, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch Year of release 2019, 2023 (Switch) Developer Rocksteady Studios Average playtime 70 Hours

Naturally, no truly good detective games list could ever be complete without the world’s greatest detective on the scene. For that, let’s step into the shadows of Gotham with Batman: Arkham Collection.

It’s no secret that these titles pack a fair amount of action. After all, you’re the Dark Knight himself who has to defend his crime-ridden city. Yet there’s more to it than just throwing fists.

The detective work, which takes up a fair amount of the games, is rich, with Batman’s unique detective skills helping you piece together crime scenes, interrogate suspects, and uncover dark secrets. Each game features some of the most iconic Batman villains attempting to execute their vile plans, but before you can catch them, you must find them.

If you love a great mystery but also like it when it’s combined with some top-of-the-shelf action, these are three of the best Batman games combined into a single pack, and it’s absolutely worth it.

FAQs

What is the best detective game right now?

L.A. Noire remains one of the best detective games for its deep investigations, realistic interrogations, and immersive 1940s crime setting.

What is the best mystery-solving game?

Return of the Obra Dinn is arguably the best mystery-solving game, known for its unique deduction gameplay and captivating story aboard a ghost ship.

Are detective and spy games the same?

No, detective games focus on solving crimes using clues and investigation, while spy games often involve stealth, espionage, and covert missions.