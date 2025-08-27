18 Best Nintendo Switch RPGs to Min-Max Your Downtime in 2025

The best Switch RPGs give you everything – big stories, bold combat, and the freedom to play from anywhere. Nintendo Switch RPGs let you grind on the go, get lost in massive fantasy worlds during lunch, or cry on the bus because a pixel character said something unexpectedly deep.

My list covers the heavy hitters, the hidden gems, and the beautifully strange. No genre snobbery or time-wasters here, just great picks for anyone who loves stats, stories, and turn-based mayhem on the go.

Grab your Joy-Cons. Ready your potions. Someone’s village probably needs saving.

Our Top Picks for Nintendo Switch RPGs

Let’s kick things off with the heavy hitters. These are the best Switch RPGs that deliver on story, combat, vibes, and pure obsession potential. If you play no other games but five RPGs on the Nintendo Switch, make it these five bangers and call it a side quest well spent.

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 (2022) – Big world. Bigger emotions. This one blends sleek real-time combat with a story that gets surprisingly philosophical (and occasionally unhinged). If you like anime melodrama and strategic mayhem, don’t miss this one Sea of Stars (2023) – A love letter to the SNES era without the jank. Gorgeous pixel art, snappy turn-based combat, and a surprisingly cozy tone. It’s what happens when nostalgia is handled by people who actually get what made those old games great. Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age (2019) – Classic to the core, but polished like a jewel. This is peak turn-based combat with charming characters, vibrant towns, and the kind of world you want to wander just to see what’s over the next hill. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt (2019) – Yes, it runs on Switch. Yes, it’s still incredible. If you somehow missed this role-playing game icon, the Switch version is a miracle port with hundreds of hours of quests, monster hunting, and Geralt grumbling through political drama. Fire Emblem: Three Houses (2019) – Half tactics, half dating sim, all chaos. Teach classes by day, fight a war by night. The choices are brutal, the writing’s sharp, and you’ll absolutely regret getting attached to anyone.

These top picks earned their spot among my best games by doing something special. Whether it’s worldbuilding, tactical depth, combat polish, or just making me lose sleep thinking about which dialogue option I should’ve picked. If you’re diving into the best Switch RPGs, this is the dream team.

18 Best Nintendo Switch RPGs You Can Play

Think you’ve seen all the best Nintendo Switch RPGs? Not even close. My final list goes from deep cuts to heavy hitters, turn-based heartbreakers to tactical brain-melters. Some are weird. Some are iconic. All of them are dangerously playable. Choose wisely (and maybe clear your weekend first).

1. Xenoblade Chronicles 3 [Epic Worlds Emotional Storytelling]

Our score ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Switch Year of release 2022 Developer Monolith Soft Publisher Nintendo Average playtime 60-80 hours Best for Fans of huge worlds and smart real-time combat Unique features Massive open world, real-time tactical combat, deep story with heavy themes, mech battles, strong character drama

In this massive open-world game, two warring nations are locked in an endless conflict. You play a group caught in the middle, trying to uncover a truth that changes everything. The story isn’t your usual save-the-world stuff. It’s heavy, emotional, and filled with twists you won’t see coming.

Combat is real-time but demands serious strategy. You control six characters and can switch between them mid-fight to pull off killer combos. Then there are the mech battles – giant robots smashing each other with style. It’s a perfect mix of spectacle and skill.

The world itself is huge, packed with forests, deserts, and ruins to explore. Side quests actually matter here – they build out the story and characters instead of just padding your playtime. You’ll spend hours gathering resources and crafting gear that makes a real difference in battle.

The vibrant anime art style keeps things lively, and I caught myself staring at beautiful landscapes for minutes at a time. I definitely recommend playing this one on a top-tier gaming monitor or TV.

Why RPG fans will enjoy it:

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 combines deep storytelling with combat that actually challenges your brain. It’s a wild ride through a giant world, packed with memorable characters and moments. Plus, those mech fights? Just wait for them. It’s on so many favorite games lists for a reason.

2. Sea of Stars

Our score ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S Year of release 2023 Developer Sabotage Studio Publisher Sabotage Studio Average playtime 26–30 hours Best for Fans of classic 16-bit turn-based RPGs seeking a beautifully crafted, nostalgic adventure with modern enhancements Unique features Stunning SNES-style pixel art with real-time lighting, strategic active-turn combat (timed button presses for bonuses), open isometric traversal

Sea of Stars is a great JRPG game that looks and plays like something you’d swear came from the golden age of 16-bit (but better). You play two young heroes, Solstice Warriors, who harness the power of the sun and moon to stop a world-ending threat. It’s pure throwback, but with smarter systems and actual quality-of-life features.

Combat uses a timing-based twist. Press a button at just the right moment to block or boost attacks. It’s simple, satisfying, and way more engaging than just spamming “Attack.” Outside of battle, there’s fishing, puzzles, sailing, and cooking. And it’s not just a nostalgia trip. There are real surprises and clever writing baked in.

Visually, the game is stunning. The pixel art is bright and detailed, with dynamic lighting that somehow makes every screen feel magical. The soundtrack, composed in part by Chrono Trigger’s Yasunori Mitsuda, adds extra heart. You can feel the love in every frame.

Why RPG fans will enjoy it:

This is for players who grew up on Chrono Trigger, Golden Sun, and other SNES-era greats (or wished they had). Sea of Stars respects the classics without copying them. It’s cozy, clever, and full of charm. A near-perfect pick for anyone craving an old-school adventure that feels fresh.

Our score ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch Year of release 2019 (Definitive Edition) Developer Square Enix Publisher Square Enix Average playtime 60-100 hours Best for Fans of classic turn-based RPGs with modern flair Unique features 2D/3D mode switching, turn-based combat, full voice acting, orchestrated soundtrack, horse racing, costume changes, extra story arcs

This is Dragon Quest at its most refined – big story, huge world, and all the slimes you could ever want. You play as the Luminary, a prophesied hero with a mysterious past, hunted by a kingdom that fears his power. It’s a classic high-fantasy game, but with a polished edge and some of the best pacing in the genre.

Combat is fully turn-based and delightfully old-school. No flashy gimmicks, just smart party management, solid spell choices, and satisfying upgrades. You can switch between modern 3D and retro 16-bit visuals at any time – a cool feature, but also wildly nostalgic if you grew up on SNES-era RPGs.

There’s a lot to do. You have mini-games, side quests, character-specific arcs, crafting, and horse racing. And it’s all wrapped in a bright, colorful world that stays fun even when the story gets heavy. The Definitive Edition adds new content and major quality-of-life tweaks that make this the version to play.

Why RPG fans will enjoy it:

This is the blueprint for classic role-playing games, done with care and confidence. If you’re into big adventures, charming characters, and actual turn-based combat that respects your time, Dragon Quest XI S is unmissable. It’s comfort food with real depth, and the 2D mode alone is worth the ride.

4. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

Our score ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S Switch Year of release 2019 (Switch version) Developer CD Projekt Red Publisher CD Projekt Average playtime 70-150 hours Best for Fans of mature, open-world RPGs with choice-driven storytelling Unique features Massive open world, branching dialogue, monster hunting contracts, Gwent card game, dynamic weather, multiple endings

The Witcher 3 on Switch is a miracle port and still one of the best action RPG games out there. It may not have the crisp textures of a high-end PC, but it keeps everything that matters: the story, the choices, and the grit. You play Geralt of Rivia, a professional monster hunter with a dry wit, a silver sword, and way too many problems.

This is an open-world RPG game done right. You’re not just checking boxes on a map – every quest feels personal. Dialogue choices change outcomes. Characters remember what you said. Some moments will come back to bite you five hours later. The world is huge, but packed with things that matter: monsters to track, people to help, moral dilemmas to sweat over.

Combat is fast and tactical. Mix swordplay, signs (aka magic-lite), and potions to prep for each fight. It’s not just hack-and-slash – the right prep can save your life. I also liked the occasional third person shooter moments. Oh, and Gwent? It’s a fully playable card game inside the game. You’ll lose hours to it. You’ve been warned.

Why RPG fans will enjoy it:

If you want your RPGs messy, mature, and packed with hard choices, The Witcher 3 delivers. The writing is razor-sharp, the world feels lived in, and even the side quests are better than most games’ main stories. It’s dark fantasy at its finest, now playable on the go.

5. Fire Emblem: Three Houses

Our score ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Switch Year of release 2019 Developers Intelligent Systems, Koei Tecmo Publisher Nintendo Average playtime 80-100 hours Best for Fans of tactical RPGs with deep character-building and branching storylines Unique features Three branching story paths, permadeath option, turn-based tactical combat, social sim mechanics, teaching system, romance options

Three Houses is a top-tier tactical RPG game with school drama, medieval politics, and just the right amount of anime chaos. You’re Byleth, a mysterious professor at a military academy where every student can become a powerhouse (or die trying). Pick a house. Train your students. Shape the future of an entire continent.

Combat is grid-based and brutal. Mistakes have consequences, especially if you turn on permadeath. But between battles, it’s all about bonding with your students. You host tea parties, give feedback, and matchmake your favorites. It sounds silly, but it works. These characters grow on you. Losing one hurts.

Each of the three story paths offers its own perspective, battles, and emotional gut-punches. You’ll want to replay it just to see how everything connects. And yes, you can absolutely date your favorite knight, mage, or axe-wielding powerhouse. That’s part of the charm.

Why RPG fans will enjoy it:

Three Houses blends brainy tactics with full-on character obsession. If you like tough choices, deep turn-based combat, and obsessing over support ranks like it’s your job, this is your game. It’s anime chess with heartbreak, and I mean that in the best way.

6. Octopath Traveler II

Our score ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PS4, PS5, Switch Year of release 2023 Developers Acquire, Square Enix Publisher Square Enix Average playtime 50-70 hours Best for Fans of deep turn-based combat and layered storytelling Unique features HD-2D visuals, eight playable characters with unique storylines, timeline-based turn order, path actions, cross-path story arcs, day-night system

This amazing turn-based RPG game takes everything the first Octopath nailed and gives it more personality, better pacing, and actual party interaction. You choose from eight heroes (a scholar, a dancer, a thief, and more), and each has their own full story. The big twist? You can tackle their stories in any order, and their paths slowly start to connect in clever ways.

Combat is turn-based but tactical. You break enemy defenses by exploiting weaknesses, then pile on the damage with boosted attacks. It’s fast, satisfying, and rewards smart planning. Each character also has unique skills outside battle, like bribing townsfolk or challenging them to duels. This element made the exploration much more enjoyable during my playthroughs.

The HD-2D art style is a stunner. Crisp sprites on layered, moody dioramas make every village and dungeon pop. If you’re going portable on PC, I recommend experiencing the game on a solid gaming laptop. The day-night system changes how NPCs behave and which path actions you can use. It’s classic JRPG design, reimagined without losing the magic.

Why RPG fans will enjoy it:

Octopath Traveler II is a love letter to classic role-playing games, but sharper and smarter than most throwbacks. It’s perfect if you love turn-based combat, character-driven stories, and games where everything matters. It’s pretty and punchy at the same time.

7. Octopath Traveler

Our score ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, Xbox One, Switch Year of release 2018 Developers Acquire, Square Enix Publisher Square Enix Average playtime 40-60 hours Best for Fans of old-school JRPGs with a modern shine Unique features HD-2D graphics, eight character stories, break/boost combat system, path actions, orchestral soundtrack

The first game made a huge splash for a title that looked like it came straight off a lost SNES cartridge. It followed in the footsteps of some of the best RPG games ever (like Chrono Trigger, for example). You start by picking one of eight characters, each with their own story, job class, and special ability. Then you explore the world at your pace, recruiting the rest and weaving a party that fits your style.

Combat mixes classic turn-based systems with some clever tricks. Enemies have breakable defenses, and you can charge up your attacks for big damage. It’s simple to learn but deep enough to keep battles interesting through the 50th hour.

The art style launched the now-iconic HD-2D look: crisp sprites, dynamic lighting, and environments that feel like pop-up storybooks. The soundtrack is one of Square Enix’s best in years – a sweeping, emotional score that sells every boss fight and twist.

Why RPG fans will enjoy it:

If you grew up on Chrono Trigger, Final Fantasy VII, Final Fantasy IX, or other Final Fantasy games, this scratches the same itch, but it’s cleaner, faster, and prettier. Octopath Traveler brings that turn-based JRPG magic into the modern era, complete with deep mechanics and characters you’ll actually care about.

Our score ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch Year of release 2022 (Switch version) Developer Atlus Publisher SEGA Average playtime 90-120 hours Best for Fans of stylish turn-based combat and deep social systems Unique features Daily life sim mechanics, calendar-based progression, massive dungeons, persona fusion, romance options, jazzy soundtrack

Stylish, surreal, and packed with teenage angst – Persona 5 Royal turns a high school semester into one of the best dungeon crawler games out there. You’re a transfer student by day and a Phantom Thief by night. You jump into corrupted minds to steal twisted desires and reform the broken adults running society.

It’s turn-based combat, but flashy and fast. You exploit weaknesses, chain attacks, and capture new personas like Pokémon – then fuse them into stronger ones. Outside the dungeons, you manage schoolwork, friendships, part-time jobs, and relationships. Every choice matters, every day counts. It’s like juggling homework and demon-slaying at the same time.

Royal adds tons of content: new characters, expanded dungeons, an entire extra semester, and better pacing all around. And somehow, this monster of a game runs beautifully on Switch. The soundtrack slaps. The writing hits. And the whole thing oozes style without ever losing heart.

Why RPG fans will enjoy it:

Persona 5 Royal is an amazing game that’s part dungeon crawler, part life sim, part social experiment. It’s a slow burn that turns into an obsession. If you want a massive, stylish JRPG with depth, drama, and just the right amount of weird – this one steals the show.

9. Super Mario RPG [Best Super Mario Remake]

Our score ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Switch Year of release 2023 (Remake) Developers ArtePiazza, Nintendo Publisher Nintendo Average playtime 12-18 hours Best for Fans of lighthearted RPGs with timing-based combat and classic Nintendo charm Unique features Action-timed combat, revamped visuals, remastered soundtrack, quirky dialogue, playable Bowser and Peach, team-based special moves

The original Super Mario RPG was a weird and wonderful mashup of Nintendo charm and SquareSoft design. The 2023 remake keeps all the magic, adds slick visuals, and smooths out the wrinkles without messing with the soul. You’ll team up with Bowser, Peach, and two brand-new oddballs to stop a living sword from wrecking Mario’s world. Yes, really.

Combat looks turn-based but adds rhythm. Hit a button at the right time to block or land a critical. It makes every fight more interactive (no autopilot here). New triple moves add flair, letting your party pull off special combos once you build enough energy.

It’s short, sweet, and genuinely funny. The writing doesn’t take itself seriously (thankfully), and the world’s full of bizarre moments. Not even the greatest Nintendo Switch games out there let you race a cake. If you missed it on the SNES, this is your chance to see why people still won’t shut up about Geno.

Why RPG fans will enjoy it:

Super Mario RPG is the gateway drug of role-playing games. Simple systems, great humor, and just enough challenge to keep you hooked. Whether you’re new to RPGs or just want something breezy and joyful, this one’s a classic reborn.

Our score ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Switch, GameCube (original) Year of release 2024 (Remake) Developer Intelligent Systems Publisher Nintendo Average playtime 25-30 hours Best for Fans of quirky humor, light RPG mechanics, and stylish turn-based combat Unique features Timing-based combat, paper-inspired visuals, crowd system, badge-based abilities, companion characters, puzzle-platforming elements

This is peak Paper Mario, now with a fresh coat of paint and smoother edges. The remake of the beloved GameCube classic keeps everything that made the original a fan favorite: sharp writing, charming companions, and a battle system that turns every encounter into a mini rhythm game.

You’re not just jumping on Goombas. Combat is turn-based but full of timing tricks. Press buttons at just the right moment to block or land critical hits. The crowd system returns, too – fight well, and the audience cheers you on. Mess up, and they throw junk at you. It’s brilliant.

Outside of battle, the paper world comes alive with clever puzzles, platforming bits, and a cast of oddballs you’ll actually want to talk to. Each chapter plays like its own mini adventure, from haunted trains to pro wrestling rings. It’s funny, creative, and never afraid to get weird.It’s one of the best single-player games on Switch (again).

Why RPG fans will enjoy it:

If you like your role-playing games with jokes, style, and zero grind, this is it. The Thousand-Year Door is endlessly inventive, incredibly polished, and packed with personality.

11. Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch Remastered

Our score ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PS3, PS4, Switch Year of release 2019 (Remastered version) Developer Level-5 Publisher Bandai Namco Entertainment Average playtime 40-60 hours Best for Fans of heartfelt stories, monster collecting, and Studio Ghibli-style animation Unique features Animated cutscenes by Studio Ghibli, real-time battle system with familiars, stunning orchestral score, emotional coming-of-age story, giant world map

Ni no Kuni is a classic role-playing game with a full-blown Studio Ghibli production. It’s charming, emotional, and so visually rich you’ll forget it started on the PS3. You play as Oliver, a young boy who enters a magical parallel world to bring back his mother. It’s a setup with just the right mix of sweet and devastating.

The battle system is part real-time, part Pokémon. You’ll summon “familiars” (basically magical pets) to do the fighting, swapping between them mid-battle to counter enemies and exploit weaknesses. It can be clunky early on, but once it clicks, it’s pure magic.

Visually, it’s a stunner. The hand-drawn cutscenes are animated by Studio Ghibli, and the overworld feels like something you’d frame and hang on your wall. The music, composed by Joe Hisaishi, elevates everything. From the storybook cities to the tearjerker twists, this game goes all in on heart.

Why RPG fans will enjoy it:

Ni no Kuni is perfect for players who want emotion with their grinding. It’s one of the most visually and musically beautiful RPGs on Switch, and the creature-collection mechanics add addictive depth. If you’re into role-playing games that feel like fairytales, this is a must-play.

Our score ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S Switch Year of release 2024 (Vengeance version) Developer Atlus Publisher SEGA Average playtime 70-90 hours Best for Hardcore JRPG fans who love high-stakes battles and philosophical storytelling Unique features Demon fusion, press-turn combat system, two distinct story routes, massive ruined Tokyo map, negotiation mechanics, branching endings

Think Persona’s grittier, more metal older sibling. Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance strips away the dating sim fluff and throws you into an apocalyptic Tokyo crawling with demons, angels, and moral choices. This enhanced version adds a brand-new “Canon of Vengeance” route, reworked areas, and loads of quality-of-life tweaks.

Combat is turn-based but brutal. You’ll need to exploit weaknesses and plan ahead or get wiped. This is a game that laughs at your tricked-out setup and fancy Nintendo Switch accessories. It doesn’t care how comfy your grip case is – only your builds and brains matter.

Demon fusion returns, letting you build your ideal party of monsters, gods, and mythological creatures. Recruiting enemies mid-fight through conversation is still one of the most unpredictable (and entertaining) systems around.

Exploration leans open-ended. You’ll traverse a twisted, ruined version of Tokyo called Da’at, uncovering secrets, side quests, and powerful bosses. It’s lonely, oppressive, and full of atmosphere. And despite its grim tone, there’s an addictive core loop: recruit, fuse, survive, repeat.

Why RPG fans will enjoy it:

SMTV: Vengeance is for players who want tough choices, punishing battles, and one of the deepest monster fusion systems in any JRPG. It doesn’t hold your hand, but that’s the point. This one rewards the bold and the strategic.

13. The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim

Our score ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch Year of release 2017 (Switch version) Developer Bethesda Game Studios Publisher Bethesda Softworks Average playtime 50-100+ hours Best for Fans of open-world freedom, deep role-playing, and endless exploration Unique features Massive open world, extensive crafting, dynamic quests, first-person and third-person perspectives, dragons to slay

Skyrim is a legend for a reason. You wake up in a cold, snowy cell and somehow end up as the Dragonborn – a walking, talking dragon-slaying machine with a ton of freedom. Want to be a sneaky assassin, a fireball-spitting mage, or a giant swinging a massive hammer? Go for it. The game doesn’t hold your hand, and that’s the whole point.

The world is huge, stuffed with quests, towns, caves, and dragons that keep dropping in to ruin your day. You can spend hours hunting loot, joining factions, or just wandering and soaking in the scenery. It’s the ultimate sandbox RPG where you make your own story.

Sure, the Switch version isn’t as slick as on other platforms. You get no mods, and the graphics take a hit. But you can play Skyrim anywhere. The freedom is still there, and that’s what matters. If you want a massive, immersive RPG on the go, this one’s got you covered.

Why RPG fans will enjoy it:

Skyrim is a legendary open-world RPG that lets you roam wild and make your own path. Even now, it beats most of the competition. The Switch version isn’t perfect, but it’s the full Skyrim experience in your backpack. Hard to beat.

14. Divinity: Original Sin 2 – Definitive Edition

Our score ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch Year of release 2017 (Definitive Edition) Developer Larian Studios Publisher Larian Studios Average playtime 60-100+ hours Best for RPG fans who want deep story, brutal tactical combat, and full co-op chaos Unique features Turn-based combat, fully cooperative multiplayer, extensive character customization, branching storylines, romance options, huge reactive world

If you want a great CRPG game that demands your brain and rewards your creativity, this is it. Divinity: Original Sin 2 nails the blend of tactical, turn-based combat with a story that reacts to your choices. The co-op mode is a riot, letting you team up with friends to wreak havoc or carefully plan every move.

The world is huge and packed with NPCs that don’t just stand around. They talk, fight, and change their behavior based on your decisions. The story branches hard, so no two playthroughs feel the same. Plus, you get tons of freedom in creating your character (magic, stealth, brute force, or diplomacy). And yes, this is one of the RPGs with romance options if you want to spice things up.

Combat is a highlight: it’s turn-based, but with environmental effects and combos that keep every fight fresh. Teamwork is key. Even in single-player, you’ll control multiple characters to chain attacks or control the battlefield.

Why RPG fans will enjoy it:

Divinity: Original Sin 2 is a heavyweight in the RPG world. It rewards players who love strategy, story depth, and co-op play. If you want an RPG that respects your smarts and your social side, it’s hard to beat.

15. Hades

Our score ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch Year of release 2020 Developer Supergiant Games Publisher Supergiant Games Average playtime 30-50 hours (depending on how hooked you get) Best for Fans of fast-paced action RPGs with roguelike twists and sharp storytelling Unique features Roguelike gameplay loop, fast-paced combat, rich Greek mythology setting, strong character-driven story, upgradeable weapons and abilities

Hades is like Greek mythology on espresso. You play Zagreus, the rebellious son of the underworld, trying to break free (again and again). Each run throws you a fresh mix of weapons and power-ups, so no two escapes feel the same.

Combat? Snappy, brutal, and insanely satisfying. You’ll chain combos, dodge like your life depends on it, and blast through enemies with style. During my runs, I was able to reach much further with a good Switch controller, but that’s just me. The writing kills – gods and monsters with attitude, throwing shade and banter as you fight.

What really hooked me was the characters. They evolve over time, revealing secrets and throwing some real drama your way. And the art style? Bold, colorful, and sharp enough to cut through Hades’ own flames.

Why RPG fans will enjoy it:

If you want an RPG that’s all about fast action, smart storytelling, and replay value, Hades is your jam. It’s a perfect mix of “just one more run” and “wait, what just happened?” moments.

Our score ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, Switch Year of release 2021 Developer Capcom Publisher Capcom Average playtime 50-100 hours Best for Anyone who loves monster hunts that make you think and move fast Unique features Huge monsters, slick combos, wirebug tricks, local and online co-op, massive maps, deep crafting

Monster Hunter Rise is a thrilling multiplayer Switch game where every hunt feels like a boss fight. You’re chasing monsters the size of buses. You’ll come across the likes of the lightning wolf Zinogre or the giant angry chicken Kulu-Ya-Ku, who fights you while clutching a rock like it’s Excalibur. It’s weird and glorious.

Combat is deep and stylish. Want to swing a sword the size of a mattress? Cool. Prefer a bug-powered glaive that lets you vault into the air? Even better. Add in the wirebug system, and you’re zipping around like Spider-Man in feudal Japan.

This is one of the best co-op games I’ve ever played. Grab three friends and yell strategies while a Rathalos sets everyone on fire. Then craft sweet armor out of its hide. Fashion meets function – just how I like it.

Why RPG fans will enjoy it:

Rise blends tight action with RPG obsession. Stats, builds, upgrades, and glorious loot grinds – but with giant monster mayhem instead of goblin caves. If you love co-op games that keep you coming back for “just one more hunt,” welcome to your new obsession.

17. Live A Live

Our score ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PS4, PS5, Switch Year of release 2022 (remake) Developer Square Enix Publisher Nintendo (Switch) Average playtime 20-30 hours Best for Fans of weird, bold RPG experiments with a retro flair Unique features Multiple time periods, unique protagonists, 2D-HD visuals, tactical grid-based combat, chapter-based structure

This one’s for the RPG fans who think they’ve seen it all. Live A Live is a wild remix of time periods and genres. You’ll go from prehistoric grunts to Wild West standoffs, feudal Japan stealth, and even a sci-fi horror story aboard a doomed spaceship – all in one game.

Each chapter has its cast, style, and mechanics. One’s a no-dialogue caveman tale. Another is a Street Fighter-style tournament arc. They’re short, punchy, and totally different. But it all ties together in a finale that turns everything on its head.

The 2D-HD remake looks gorgeous on Nintendo Switch, blending pixel art charm with modern lighting. The combat is a grid-based tactical system that stays fast and fun across timelines.

Why RPG fans will enjoy it:

Live A Live is a love letter to the RPG genre itself. It’s short, strange, and full of bold swings. If you want something experimental but still satisfying to play, this one delivers.

18. Tales of Vesperia: Definitive Edition

Our score ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PS4, Xbox 360, Switch Year of release 2019 Developer QLOC Publisher Bandai Namco Games Average playtime 50-70 hours Best for Players who love deep, narrative-rich JRPGs with high replay value and expansive character-driven content Unique features All Japan-exclusive PS3 content (new characters, story events), upgraded graphics, both English and Japanese voice tracks, and enhanced performance for modern platforms

Vesperia is a classic JRPG with big hair, big swords, and even bigger feelings. You follow Yuri, a snarky ex-knight with a good heart and great hair. You’ll help him form a ragtag party to fight corruption, save the world, and occasionally throw shade during campfire chats.

Combat happens in real-time, not turn-based. You’ll chain combos, juggle enemies, and swap between characters mid-fight. It’s flashy, satisfying, and way more engaging than just picking attacks from a menu. The Definitive Edition adds extra characters, new content, and full voice acting throughout (finally).

The world leans into classic anime JRPG vibes: floating cities, magic tech, and plenty of philosophical rambling about justice and power. But the real hook is the cast. They banter, bicker, and bond like a real team. And the skit system keeps things fun even when you’re just walking from A to B.

Why RPG fans will enjoy it:

If you want a JRPG with real-time action, a solid story, and characters you’ll actually remember, Vesperia delivers. It’s old-school in the best way, with just enough polish to make it shine on Nintendo Switch.

FAQs

What is the best RPG on Nintendo Switch?

If you want the full package – giant world, emotional story, real-time combat, and a party you’ll care about – Xenoblade Chronicles 3 is your game. It’s deep, beautiful, and constantly surprising.

What are the best Switch-exclusive RPGs?

Xenoblade Chronicles 3, Fire Emblem: Three Houses, and Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance top the list. These exclusives hit hard with rich mechanics, bold stories, and gameplay you won’t find anywhere else. If you’re after games that truly define the Nintendo Switch RPG scene, these are your big three.

What is the hardest RPG game on Nintendo Switch?

Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance is the hardest RPG on Nintendo Switch but also a great game. Demons will wreck you. Buffs and debuffs matter a lot. One bad turn? Game over. It’s a challenge that demands strategy, sacrifice, and maybe a spreadsheet. If you want pain with your progress bar, this is the one.