15 Best Multiplayer Horror Games To Keep You Awake

The best multiplayer horror games bring a different kind of thrill. They’re low-key terrifying but hilarious at the same time. Sometimes friends A and B are screaming because friend A gets killed out of nowhere. Other times, you’re laughing as friend C behind you yells, “Follow me!” and runs straight off the cliff.

That constant push and pull between safety and danger is what makes multiplayer horror so addictive. Every session feels like a horror movie with the worst cast of survivors – your co-op mates . Nobody follows the plan. And before you know it, you’re dealing with chaos instead of monsters.

I have done all the research and put together the top 15 multiplayer horror games that will keep you and your friends awake at night. Scroll down to find all about them.

Our Top Picks for Best Multiplayer Horror Games

We’ll kick things off with the top five multiplayer horror games. All of them demand teamwork to survive. Yet, they throw you into MADNESS where trust doesn’t last long. Together, these picks show the range of experiences horror fans can enjoy:

The Outlast Trials – Horror hits differently in The Outlast Trials. You’re dragged into twisted experiments as a test subject. The experiments break you down and force you to make choices you’d rather avoid. No More Room in Hell – Survival in this one is raw grit. You’ve got hardly any bullets, and a single slip-up can seal your fate forever. Killing Floor 2 – Co-op mayhem where waves of monsters force you and your squad to coordinate or die. So, you gotta stand your ground and move as a team. Dead by Daylight – Not many multiplayer games can reach the level of this one. Survivors move carefully, always trying to escape without being caught. Play as the killer, and your experience is very different. Role-flipping makes it an exciting game. Forewarned – Exploring forgotten tombs with your team feels adventurous until the curses kick in. What starts as treasure hunting quickly shifts into survival horror. The deeper you go, the harder it gets to hold the group together.

That’s only the start of the madness. If you’re one of those players wondering if anyone knows horror games that don’t disappoint, the full rundown of multiplayer horror is still ahead.

15 Best Multiplayer Horror Games for Co-Op Chaos & Scares

What separates the top multiplayer horror games from the rest isn’t just the scares; it’s how they handle different personalities. In every group, some players will be natural leaders, and others will panic at the first sign of danger. The following games take such differences in personalities and turn them into gameplay features rather than problems.

1. The Outlast Trials [Best Psychological Multiplayer Horror Game]

Platforms PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S Year of release 2024 Creator/s Developer/Publisher – Red Barrels Average playtime 14 hours Metacritic score 69 (PC), 75 (PS5), 74 (Xbox Series X)

The Outlast Trials takes horror in a psychological direction like Silent Hill. You might think having friends around makes things less scary, but The Outlast Trials proves that wrong. The game places you and your friends inside cruel Cold War experiments, where trust becomes your most valuable resource.

Every trial is designed to break you down mentally. You’ll creep through abandoned labs, and rooms filled with unsettling details that make you second-guess what’s real. On top of that, the game visuals do their job perfectly. Empty labs look harsh and unwelcoming. Narrow halls give the sense that something will go wrong any second.

The sound design even makes everything worse. First, you hear a distant scream, then the steady echo of footsteps. The atmosphere builds until paranoia takes over, making The Outlast Trials one of the best horror games to play right now.

Other than that, what makes this one of the best multiplayer horror games is how it uses group dynamics to amplify fear. The game creates situations where your teammates become both your salvation and your biggest liability. One friend always ends up wandering off alone, while another panics at the worst possible moment.

Pro tip In “Program X,” checkpoints can save your squad. If a teammate dies early, fail at the next checkpoint. This resets the section and brings the whole team back to full health.

There are various modes to play in the game. “Program X” trials form the narrative course. Then, you have “MK-Ultra” and “Reborn” that crank up the difficulty until squad coordination crumbles.

If you don’t have hours to commit, “Therapy Sessions” work well. It drops you into quick trials that deliver scares without the full campaign grind.

My Verdict: The Outlast Trials delivers horror that genuinely gets under your skin. Its psychological pressure is so intense that even simple coordination becomes impossible when everyone’s panicking. Hands down, it is the perfect choice if you want group scares mixed with hilarious moments of poor decision-making.

What do players say?

Davester17 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ It’s me and my best friend’s go-to game, it’s really fun with engaging gameplay, some chase sequences still get my horror-seasoned heart pumping.

2. No More Room in Hell [Best Hardcore Multiplayer Horror Game]

Platforms PC, MacOS, SteamOS, Linux Year of release 2011 Creator/s Developer – No More Room in Hell Team; Publisher – Lever Games Average playtime 23½ hours Metacritic score 7.1 (User Score)

No More Room in Hell is a zero-mercy survival horror game at its peak. Unlike many multiplayer horror experiences, this one takes a unique approach to failure. Most games soften the blow when things go wrong, but No More Room in Hell lets you feel the full weight of your mistakes.

Death is permanent. When you mess up here, you’re done, and your friends have to continue without you until the next round. Players often find themselves saying things like “hey im just wondering why I even tried that” after particularly brutal deaths.

The game keeps resources limited. Don’t expect fresh ammo drops every time you play. If you run out of bullets, you’re down to your axe, and if that breaks, well… good luck.

Pro tip In “Objective” mode, split your team between defenders and runners. Have two players focus on completing objectives while the others create chokepoints and manage zombie hordes at key doorways.

The game has various modes and extras that all maintain this unforgiving philosophy. “Escape” mode challenges teams to fight through infected zones toward extraction points while managing dwindling supplies.

The “National Guard” mode provides military equipment, but the zombie hordes scale accordingly, so don’t expect the forgiving systems common in the best survival games.

Custom servers often feature “Last Stand” scenarios where teams defend specific locations until rescue arrives or everyone dies trying. The “Survival” waves mode strips away objectives entirely to test how long your team can endure against endless zombie attacks.

Each mode forces the same brutal decision-making: conserve ammunition, stick together, and accept that heroic last stands usually end in permanent death rather than miraculous victories.

My Verdict: This game offers zero mercy and maximum tension where every bullet counts. Perfect for hardcore players who want their horror games to have genuine consequences. Fair warning: you’ll lose friends over ammo hoarding decisions.

What do players say?

apecrunch ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ I will just say it’s a super fun and atmospheric zombie survival game that you will really get into with your friends.

3. Killing Floor 2 [Best Wave-Shooter Multiplayer Horror Game]

Platforms PC, PS4, Xbox One Year of release 2016 Creator/s Developers – Tripwire Interactive, Hardsuit Labs, Saber Interactive; Publisher – Tripwire Interactive Average playtime 16½ hours Metacritic score 75 (PC), 75 (PS4), 79 (Xbox One)

Killing Floor 2 focuses on wave-based survival. Teams face off against grotesque creatures called Zeds. And unlike slow-burn horror games, this one jumps straight into fast-paced combat. The game throws wave after wave of horrifying creatures at you, and your only option is to stand your ground and fight back.

Co-op teamwork mixes with over-the-top gore to keep the action intense. Early waves let you joke around, experiment with weapons, and beat to the punch, but later waves demand serious coordination and communication.

Pro tip During boss waves, don’t cluster at a single trader pod. Spread out to different pods so you avoid getting pinned down.

The game’s class system is what keeps it interesting. Each player chooses a role – medic, sharpshooter, berserker, and more – and these roles encourage coordinated play. Victory depends on how well your squad balances these classes and adapts as waves intensify.

Guns feel powerful, and melee combat is brutal. Picking the wrong mix of classes can turn a wave from manageable to overwhelming fast. This is one of my top multiplayer horror game recommendations, and it is super fun if you play.

“Endless” mode tests how long your team can survive against infinitely scaling difficulty, while “Weekly Outbreaks” introduce special modifiers that change gameplay mechanics entirely. “Versus Survival” adds a competitive twist where one team plays as Zeds trying to eliminate the human players.

The “Objective” mode moves away from pure wave defense. It requires teams to complete specific goals while fighting off Zed attacks. The game shines brightest when your squad is on the brink of collapse, scrambling to reload and heal while Zeds close in from every angle. That’s where it’s at its most fun.

My Verdict: Killing Floor 2 balances horror atmosphere with satisfying cooperative action beautifully. The progression system keeps you coming back long after the initial scares wear off. It’s the gold standard for competitive multiplayer horror gaming.

What do players say?

Contrary45 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ It’s been my go to horde shooter since I first played it about 2.5 years ago replaced cod zombies and halo firefight in that sense.

4. Dead by Daylight [Best Asymmetrical Multiplayer Horror Game]

Platforms PC, PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Stadia Year of release 2016 Creator/s Developer – Behaviour Interactive; Publishers – Behaviour Interactive, 505 Games, Deep Silver, NetEase Games, Starbreeze Studios Average playtime 274 hours Metacritic score 71 (PC), 64 (PS4), 61 (Switch), 58 (Xbox One)

Dead by Daylight stands out as one of the strongest asymmetrical multiplayer horror titles. The setup is simple: one killer versus four survivors.

The asymmetrical elements of Dead by Daylight work because both sides have completely different objectives and abilities. Survivors focus on repairing generators to open exit gates, while killers hunt them down using unique powers.

This difference creates constant tension, as survivors must balance stealth and speed, while killers rely on pressure and control to keep the game in their favor. Want more multiplayer action? This guide highlights the top multiplayer games filled with unique, fun and intense experiences.

Pro tip As a survivor, never attempt risky saves without Borrowed Time or similar perks. A poorly timed rescue often results in two hooked survivors instead of one.

Survivors get various game modes like regular trials, custom games with friends, and special event modes. Killers only have one task: hunt survivors. Each killer has unique powers. Some can teleport across the map.

Others rely on stealth or ranged attacks. Survivors have to adjust to whoever they’re up against. Killers, meanwhile, need to read survivor behavior. This turns each match into a mind game.

My Verdict: The asymmetrical design of Dead by Daylight creates endless replay value with completely different experiences for each role. The community can be toxic, but playing with friends eliminates that problem entirely.

What do players say?

Noahs_Asylum ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ I personally love the game and will always recommend it to people, the game has come a long way from when it first started.

5. Forewarned [Best Archaeological Multiplayer Horror Game]

Platforms PC Year of release 2021 Creator/s Developer/Publisher – Dreambyte Games Average playtime 3 hours Metacritic score 5.6 (User Score)

Forewarned combines archaeological methodology with supernatural terror. You and your friends play as researchers exploring ancient tombs. Here, survival is dependent on how well you track and document your findings. The archaeological elements are surprisingly detailed.

You’re asked to photograph hieroglyphs and catalog artifacts. These tasks aren’t just filler. They tie directly into uncovering which ancient entity haunts the tomb. Every clue you record narrows down the possibilities, but it also pushes you deeper into danger.

The game flips moods fast – players go from organized and chatty to panicked and scrambling once curses come into play. For other PvE games, check this guide to the best PvE games.

Pro tip Use the preparation phase in “expedition” mode to assign clear roles. Proper planning makes the difference between a smooth expedition and chaos when supernatural threats appear.

The tomb layouts change with every run in Forewarned. Certain artifacts bring valuable rewards back to camp, but others trigger deadly traps or anger the Mejai (ancient cursed spirits that guard the tombs).

When the Mejai manifests, the tone shifts from research to survival horror. Some stalk silently in the dark, others extinguish your torches, and a few mimic the voices of your teammates to spread confusion. Every encounter forces quick thinking and sharp coordination if the squad hopes to escape alive.

Voice chat adds another fun layer – the game actually listens. Talk too loud, and the entity might hear you. It’s one of the rare horror games that makes you feel like you’re actually part of an excavation gone horribly wrong.

My Verdict: I never expected an archaeological game to be this terrifying, but exploring cursed tombs with proper documentation tools is surprisingly engaging. The educational elements make you feel like legitimate researchers until ancient guardians ruin your day. It’s unique enough to stand out in a crowded genre.

What do players say?

RedRose1593 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ I absolutely love Forewarned, the game play is fantastic and I really hope it does gain momentum. It’s honestly scarier than phasmo and I like that u actually have something to do after you die.

6. Evil Dead: The Game [Best Campy Multiplayer Horror Game]

Platforms PS4, PS5, PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S Year of release 2022 Creator/s Developer – Saber Madrid; Publisher – Boss Team Games Average playtime 3 hours Metacritic score PC: 76/100, PS5: 72/100, XSX/S: 72/100

My friends were begging me to play Evil Dead: The Game, and I shortly realized why. It hits the right note between genuine scares and B-movie camp. It’s perfect for groups looking for horror served up with a side of humor.

The game never gets too serious. Chainsaws roar at your command. Ash Williams cracks jokes as the Deadites move in. And you’re the one saying ridiculous one-liners during tense moments.

Pro tip In “Survivor vs. Demon” mode, cars are your ally. Make use of them to move between targets rather than fight. The demon can possess vehicles, but careful positioning means you can jump out unharmed and continue on foot.

There are multiple game modes in Evil Dead. The game includes multiplayer survival, where you and your team complete rituals to banish evil. Then, there is the Asymmetrical mode, where one player takes control of the Kandarian Demon to wreak havoc.

Both modes play into the camp factor. You can also get to play as the franchise’s legendary characters, and each has its own abilities and playstyle. The game succeeds because it understands that multiplayer horror works best when everyone’s having fun.

Players who might normally avoid scary games find themselves drawn in by the campy atmosphere and cooperative gameplay. It’s the kind of game that creates inside jokes and memorable moments that extend well beyond the gaming session itself.

My Verdict: The campy tone of this game makes every session feel like participating in a B-movie. It strikes the perfect balance between genuine scares and absurd humor. Playing as Ash never gets old!

What do players say?

Silent_Palpatine ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Lots of fun but just like similar games, the loop can become repetitive due to the objectives always being the same. Get some mates together though and it becomes a real hoot.

7. The Forest [Best Wilderness-Survival Multiplayer Horror Game]

Platforms PC, PS4 Year of release 2018 Creator/s Developer/Publisher – Endnight Games Average playtime 16 hours Metacritic score 83 (PC), (78) PS4

You and your friends wake up in a wild forest after a plane crash. Fighting the elements is hard enough, and worse things are hiding in the shadows. On the surface, The Forest plays like a survival-crafting game: chopping wood, building shelters, hunting animals, and managing hunger.

But it doesn’t take long before the real threat shows up: mutant cannibals who stalk your every move. They don’t rush in right away. Instead, they study you, and wait for the right moment to strike. Their unpredictable behavior creates constant tension, you never know if you’re being watched until it’s too late.

Pro tip Start in “peaceful” mode to learn the map and build a solid base. Once you feel confident, switch to normal mode. This way, you won’t get overwhelmed early and can master the survival mechanics first.

What makes The Forest unique is its blend of survival mechanics with horror elements. Unlike structured open-world games, the enemy AI of the game is unpredictable. The mutants display disturbing intelligence. They don’t follow scripted patrol routes or spawn at predetermined locations.

They react organically to player actions. adds to the fear. You can prepare as much as you like, but the mutants always find new ways to catch you off guard. If anyone plays any multiplayer horror and hasn’t played The Forest, call your friends, find some to play with, and don’t miss out.

My Verdict: The progression from peaceful survival to fortress defense creates incredibly satisfying cooperative experiences. The building mechanics are surprisingly deep, and coordinating base construction with friends is oddly therapeutic. Until the cannibals show up, anyway.

What do players say?

Grape_Fish ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ I really enjoyed the Forest. The physics can get a little screwy but that’s not unexpected for this kind of game. The enemies are so creepy, the first time I played it, I went full stealth to hide from them. Great atmosphere and sound design.

8. Demonologist [Best Paranormal Multiplayer Horror Game]

Platforms PC Year of release 2023 Creator/s Developer/Publisher – Clock Wizard Games Average playtime 16 hours Metacritic score NA

Demonologist is a supernatural investigation action, but you shouldn’t expect to see fast-paced action like top FPS games. The main objective is to determine the type of ghost in a particular location.

This game has some similarities with Phasmophobia (Phasmophobia is quite fun ghost-hunting game itself), but it does have its own unique features.

Pro tip Ask specific questions in total darkness to master the spirit box technique. Ask direct questions such as “What are you looking for?” after turning off all the lights. Some spirits will only respond to male or female voices. If you don’t get a response, try asking the question again.

You have a toolkit that is packed with the latest technology to help you in your paranormal investigations. EMF readers alert you to any unusual energy. The spirit box transforms that presence into faint voices, so you can understand what the spirits are trying to communicate.

A thermometer can detect cold spots left by spirits. The Ouija board and UV light help you to capture handprints. Even with all the technology available, one aggressive spirit can turn a peaceful investigation into a battle. The game gives you the option to both play solo and with your friend.

And I promise it’s really good, and many Lethal Company fans are also enjoying it. Having played this, im tryna find more games that have a storyline kind of like Demonologist.

My Verdict: Demonologist takes paranormal investigation seriously while delivering genuine supernatural tension. The evidence-gathering mechanics create natural teamwork moments that feel authentic. It’s Phasmophobia’s more serious cousin.

What do players say?

DarthCheez ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ I enjoy it more than phasmo personally. There is less grind, I like the scripted jump scares. Finally I like that you can actually exorcize the ghost rather than just identify and leave.

9. Devour [Best Exorcism Multiplayer Horror Game]

Platforms PC, MacOS Year of release 2021 Creator/s Developers – Straight Back Games, Joe Fender; Publisher – Straight Back Games Average playtime 3½ hours Metacritic score 6.6 (User Score)

Devour puts you in tense exorcism situations. Your team must finish a set of rituals, but increasingly angry demons try to stop them. The ritual modes escalate from simple ceremonies to complex multi-stage exorcisms. Each map has its own setup.

The game thrives on unpredictability. At one point you and your team are dealing with a possessed farmhouse, and at another, you all are in an asylum filled with horrors.

Players frequently find themselves in situations where someone’s trying to complete an objective while others provide cover from the demon. The frantic pacing and atmospheric visuals of Devour shine when played on the best gaming PCs.

Pro tip Treat ritual circles as safe zones. Position one player at each active circle so the team can quickly retreat and regroup when things get overwhelming.

The exorcism mechanics stay consistent: collect items, complete rituals, and survive the demon’s increasingly aggressive attacks. The unique hook here is escalation. At the start of each match, the possessed cult leader is manageable.

But as you complete objectives, their rage increases. The more progress you make, the faster and more aggressive the enemy becomes. This steady rise in tension keeps everyone on edge, as the final moments of each match turn into all-out panic.

My Verdict: Short sessions with escalating demon encounters create perfect tension curves. Every successful exorcism feels like a genuine team victory against impossible odds. Play if you dare!

What do players say?

Woldb0i113337 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ The game is great with friends, but there are some hardcore fans who know how to play the game really well and would be happy to help. Singleplayer is unfortunately a slog to play on.

10. Pacify [Best Short-Session Multiplayer Horror Game]

Platforms PC, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X Year of release 2019 Creator/s Developers – Shawn Hitchcock, SKH Apps, LLC;Publishers – Hitchcock Games, SKH Apps, LLC Average playtime 2 hours Metacritic score 5.5 (User Score)

Pacify trades the one-on-one combat of the top fighting games for chaotic multiplayer survival. The game is proof that horror doesn’t need long sessions to leave an impact. Matches in Pacify are short but packed with tension. You and your team explore creepy locations.

The goal is to clear the location from the ghosts. Modes include co-op exorcism runs and PvP, where players compete to complete objectives while dodging the spirit.

Pro tip During the doll-hunting phase, establish a central meeting point and work in pairs. When someone finds a doll, both players should converge on that location to handle the increased ghost activity together.

The quick-play modes range from 15-minute sprints to hour-long investigations. This makes it perfect for friends who want horror thrills without scheduling entire evenings around gaming sessions. The short-session structure eliminates all filler content.

You will find yourself immediately thrown into scenarios that other games would spend thirty minutes building up to. This keeps the game easy to pick up and play. This is one of those horror games that don’t just focus on horror but on combat and survival as well.

My Verdict: Pacify delivers concentrated horror experiences that respect your time commitment perfectly. It’s the ideal entry point for friends new to multiplayer horror gaming.

What do players say?

dreamup1234 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Pacify is the best multiplayer horror game on the ps5. I wish psn have more horror online games like Pacify that game is scary

11. White Noise 2 [Best Asymmetric Multiplayer Horror Game]

Platforms PC, PS4, Xbox One Year of release 2017 Creator/s Developer/Publisher – Milkstone Studios Average playtime NA Metacritic score 6.3 (User Score)

White Noise 2 splits players into two sides: investigators or the monsters. Each role feels very different. Investigators place equipment and plan their search routes. The monster has special powers to hunt and scare them.

New monsters and investigator gadgets open up as you advance. This makes both sides learn and adjust. This balance makes the game stand out among the best PS5 horror titles.

Pro tip During investigations, spread out across different areas. The monster can’t be everywhere at once, so covering ground separately makes it easier to stay safe. Also, make use of silence and crouching mode.

The name White Noise fits the game perfectly. Sound is everything. Investigators rely on audio cues to track evidence and predict the monster’s moves. The monster, in turn, uses noise to confuse or frighten players.

Noise, be it static, interference, or the environment, adds levels of focus distortion. This makes it hard to tell friends from foe or identify safe spots whenever I play with my friends. The focus on audio sets the game apart from typical horror experiences.

My Verdict: The investigator versus creature dynamic creates authentic cat-and-mouse tension. Playing as the creature is surprisingly strategic, while investigators must constantly coordinate to survive. The darkness mechanics add an authentic atmosphere.

What do players say?

Muckest ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Offline is fun and online is even more fun if you can find friends or others to play with.

12. Friday the 13th: The Game [Best Slasher Multiplayer Horror Game]

Platforms PC, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch Year of release 2017 Creator/s Developer – IllFonic; Publisher – Gun Media Average playtime 5½ hours Metacritic score 61 (PC), 61 (PS4), (53) Xbox One

On PC, this title competes with the top horror games available on Steam. Friday the 13th: The Game captures the classic slasher movie atmosphere where one unstoppable killer hunts multiple victims through iconic camp settings.

The gameplay is simple: one player takes on the iconic role of Jason Voorhees while others play camp counselors trying to survive the night.

With powers like map-wide teleportation, door-smashing strength, and gruesome grabs, Jason feels like an unstoppable predator. Survivors must counter with teamwork, stealth, and sharp planning to escape.

The “slasher” modes recreate those perfect horror movie moments where someone always makes terrible survival decisions while others watch in horror.

Pro tip While escaping in a car, have one person focus on repairs while others act as lookouts and distractions. Don’t all crowd the vehicle, or Jason can take out multiple players at once.

There are a few ways to win: fix the car, call the police, or survive until the timer runs out. What makes the slasher theme perfect is how it encourages the kind of poor decision-making that makes horror movies memorable.

Friends naturally recreate classic slasher scenarios, from hiding in cabins to attempting repairs while Jason stalks nearby. You will find yourself making choices you know are stupid but feel appropriate at the moment.

My Verdict: Friday the 13th captures classic slasher movie atmosphere better than most horror films. Playing as Jason is satisfying, while counselor gameplay requires actual strategy and teamwork. The authentic franchise elements make every match feel cinematic.

What do players say?

RuskoGamingStar ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ It’s still the best asymmetrical horror game there ever was. Simple fact.

13. Escape the Backrooms [Best Cooperative Multiplayer Horror Game]

Platforms PC, Mac OS Year of release 2022 Creator/s Developer/Publisher – Fancy Games Average playtime 8½ hours Metacritic score 6.7 (User Score)

When I played this game called “Escape the Backrooms,” I knew straightaway that it was inspired by the viral “Backrooms” creepypasta and turned into a co-op nightmare. You and your team are trapped in endless, eerie hallways.

The only goal is to find an exit while avoiding entities lurking there. Communication is key. The confusing layout pulls players away from each other, and regrouping is only possible through communication, just like in Lethal Company.

Pro tip Take advantage of the “movie” mode by assigning different players to control specific characters. This keeps everyone engaged and helps you make more strategic choices to keep characters alive.

Each Backroom level has its own challenges, so players cannot stick with one strategy forever. The goal of progress is not to level up your characters but rather to unlock new areas and ways to collaborate. The more you play, the more alive the environment becomes. When you finally reach a new level, the relief hits differently.

Having said that, the tension is never fully gone because you don’t know what awaits in the next hallway. Escape the Back Rooms is one of those horror games that don’t show the players any mercy on mistakes.

My Verdict: The liminal space concept creates uniquely unsettling psychological horror. Staying together becomes essential for both gameplay and psychological comfort in the endless maze-like environments. It’s surprisingly effective at creating existential dread.

What do players say?

Gab22551 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ its one of the best etb games ever, i still get sad over the fact that i finished it because it was so good no other backrooms game compared to the amount of fun this game brought, heck the game MADE me a fan of the backrooms.

14. The Quarry [Best Cinematic Multiplayer Horror Game]

Platforms PC, PS4, PS5, PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox Cloud Gaming Year of release 2022 Creator/s Developer – Supermassive Games; Publisher – 2K Average playtime 9 hours Metacritic score 79 (PC), 74 (PS5), 78 (Xbox Series X)

The Quarry is basically like an interactive horror film. Instead of pure action or survival mechanics, the game emphasizes story choices and their consequences. Up to eight players take control of camp counselors, and every decision they make shifts the direction of the narrative.

The gameplay feels like watching a horror film together, but with the twist that you control what happens next. Every 10–15 minutes, the story pauses to let the group decide how characters should react. Those choices determine who lives, who dies, and how the night unfolds.

Because of its branching paths, The Quarry encourages replaying sections to uncover new scenes and alternate endings. Friends quickly become invested in the characters’ fates, debating each choice and often going back just to see how differently the story could play out.

Pro tip Use all three escape routes to divide the killers’ attention. Coordinate with teammates so multiple exits are being worked on at once.

The game is less traditional and more interactive, with tension coming from the fact that a bad choice could bring everyone’s demise. The story is set in Hackett’s Quarry, where summer camp counselors have been stranded on their last night.

What begins as a fun goodbye quickly turns into a nightmare full of supernatural creatures and dark secrets. The Quarry is definitely worth playing because of its multiple endings, and we all enjoy it whenever I play with my friends.

My Verdict: The Quarry succeeds as interactive cinema with genuine movie-quality production values. Multiple narrative outcomes encourage groups to explore every possible story branch together.

What do players say?

saqqara13 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ If you don’t go into it expecting cutting-edge gameplay, I think it’s super fun. The characters take center stage here, and they’re great at peeling the onion on the story. I really had a blast with this one.

15. The Texas Chain Saw Massacre [Best Grindhouse Multiplayer Horror Game]

Platforms PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S Year of release 2023 Creator/s Developer – Sumo Nottingham; Publisher – Gun Interactive Average playtime 52½ hours Metacritic score 72 (PC), 71 (PS5), 77 (Xbox Series X)

The Texas Chain Saw Massacre plunges players into one of the most notorious horror settings. It is an asymmetrical multiplayer game in which a group of survivors try to escape as the murderous Sawyer Family hunts them. What’s the twist? You face the entire family of killers, not just one.

Pro tip As victims, prioritize unlocking exits over collecting items. Focusing too much on upgrades and tools wastes precious time while the Family closes in on your location.

The players who control the family can select from a variety of killers. Leatherface, Hitchhiker and the Cook are your main choices. Sissy, Johnny, Bones, and Hands are also options. Each killer alters how survivors respond to the threat.

Matches are fast-paced and unforgiving. A single mistake can expose an entire team, and once the Family has you cornered, survival is almost impossible. The constant push to find exits while dodging multiple killers makes every second feel like borrowed time.

The atmosphere is the driving force behind the experience. Dusty landscapes and eerie sound effects perfectly capture the 1970s horror feel. This title is often recommended for its haunting countryside setting in lists of best horror games on Xbox.

Each chase is a thrilling experience, with violence that hits players hard. Although it is supposed to be played like a hardcore horror game, it can be quite fun as well at times.

My Verdict: The grindhouse aesthetic is uncompromisingly authentic and brutal. The 3v4 family dynamic creates overwhelming pressure that perfectly captures the original film’s atmosphere.

What do players say?

Captain-Cwada ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ The game is a lot of fun with friends for sure. I’d say it’s worth it on sale. I’ve been playing since the technical test early last year and I’ve loved the game since. I always play with one other person and I could play game after game.

FAQs

1. What is the best multiplayer horror game?

The best multiplayer horror game is The Outlast Trials. It mixes psychological horror with flawless multiplayer gameplay. You and your friends face twisted challenges where every session feels tense. All the horror fans are loving this game.

2. What is the #1 scariest multiplayer game on Roblox?

The #1 scariest multiplayer game on Roblox is The Mimic. Dark environments create an atmosphere of horror. Random scares make you cautious, and having friends near makes it thrilling to survive.

3. Is there a 6-player horror game?

Yes, there are many horror games that can be played with 6+ players. The Forest has a multiplayer survival mode for 8 players, and Dead by Daylight has 5 players (4 survivors + 1 killer).

4. Are there any multiplayer horror games on mobile?

Yes, the mobile platform has excellent multiplayer horror titles. Dead by Daylight Mobile, Identity V, and Horror Hide and Seek provide console-quality frights for phones. These games feature cross-platform play and touch-optimized controls for mobile gaming, although they dont have a huge fan following like the horror games on console.

5. Are there any horror co-op games?

Absolutely. Popular horror co-op games include The Forest, Phasmophobia, Left 4 Dead 2, and Dying Light. You can also try Killing Floor 2 for wave-based zombie action.