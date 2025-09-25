11 Best F1 Games 2025 for Formula One Enthusiasts

I’m always on the lookout for the best F1 games out there. I still remember playing my first Formula One racing game like it was yesterday. It was Formula One 97. Ever since that game, I’ve been a fan! Even today, I immerse myself in some of the most exciting F1 games as countless hours fly by, trying to push the limits of legendary circuits and competing with my friends.

Doesn’t matter if you power through Formula One on your own or battle alongside your pals; this blend of speed and strategy is bound to keep you glued to the track. The quality of the best F1 video game is that it captures the essence of Formula One racing with depth & realism.

The thrill of perfecting every turn or executing a flawless overtake remains unmatched in these games. This listicle will take you through some of the best Formula 1 games I’ve played.

Our Top Picks for F1 Game Titles

If you want to experience the thrill of Formula One racing, these five games stand out as the cream of the crop. Each title brings something unique to the track. You’ll find them a blend of realism, innovation, and immersive gameplay, exhilarating enough to satisfy casual players and hardcore racing simulation fans alike. These F1 games remain my personal favorites:

F1 2020 (2020) – Stands out for its deep career mode and multiplayer options, along with customizable race strategies and team management (that are pretty realistic). F1 2019 (2019) – A major step forward for the series, introducing the F2 championship, classic rivalries in career mode, and significant graphical and handling improvements. F1 2018 (2018) – Expanded the career mode with the introduction of press interviews and player rivalries, while also adding a collection of new classic cars and bringing back iconic circuits like Circuit Paul Ricard. F1 2023 (2023) – A natural successor to F1 ‘24, F1 2023 keeps the momentum going with polished gameplay and exciting new additions that make single- and multi-player modes simply amazing. F1 2017 (2017) – A highly praised entry that reintroduced classic Formula One cars to the series and significantly deepened the career mode with a much more extensive Research and Development system.

I am quite confident that these five titles represent the best in F1 gaming. Each option excels in different areas and delivers thrill together with excitement to racing fans. But I’ll explain them below in the next section. You’ll be introduced to a total of eleven adrenaline-pumping F1 titles.

11 Best F1 Game Titles Every Racing Fan Should Try

These are my top 11 picks for F1 game titles that genuine Formula One fans just can’t miss. These games combine realistic simulation and iconic tracks, blended with thrilling gameplay, to give you the ultimate Formula One experience.

1. F1 2020 [Modernized Gameplay with eSports Features]

Our Score 10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of Game Racing Simulator Platforms PC, PS4, Xbox One Year of Release 2020 Creator/s Codemasters Average Playtime 15 to 20 hours Best For Deep career mode fans What I Liked Rich career mode and 4 multiplayer modes

F1 2020 is the pinnacle of the Codemasters era, introducing the highly popular “My Team” mode that lets you create and manage your very own Formula 1 team as the 11th constructor on the grid. I got to customize everything from the team’s logo, livery, sponsors, and color scheme to choosing a real engine supplier like Mercedes or Ferrari, and signing a second driver from the Formula 2 grid. That’s why I think it’s one of the best racing games ever made.

This mode also combines traditional career racing with team management, balancing on-track performance with off-track decisions such as R&D priorities and contract negotiations. I found myself fully immersed not just in driving the 2020 cars and racing on official circuits, but also in managing budgets, selecting sponsors, and developing new parts to improve performance.

Pro tip Use Flashback to rewind and retry difficult corners, because it allows you to experiment without penalty. This helps you discover the ideal entry speed, braking point, and racing line. Repeat this process to improve your skills and lap times as efficiently as you can.

My Team mode added long-term strategy and depth. It made each decision impactful, giving a fresh layer to the series. The driving mechanics were finely tuned, with a realistic yet accessible racing experience with responsive handling, dynamic weather, and detailed damage effects.

Visually, F1 2020 is quite impressive, with detailed car models, lifelike lighting, and vibrant track environments that brought the excitement of Formula 1 to life.

The game’s presentation and race day atmosphere are polished, and they extend your immersion experience beyond just driving.

My Verdict: F1 2020 captivates you by merging intense racing action with team building, a must-play for both hardcore sim racers and newcomers eager for a complete F1 experience.

2. F1 2019 [A Career-Mode-Expanded Introduction to Classic Cars]

Our Score 9.8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of Game Racing Simulator Platforms PC, PS4, Xbox One Year of Release 2019 Creator/s Codemasters Average Playtime 12 to 18 hours Best For Improved handling What I Liked Refined driving physics and AI competitors

F1 2019 impressed me as one of the most authentic and immersive Formula 1 games to date. It introduced a brand-new F2 career mode alongside a significant graphical overhaul.

I enjoyed being able to start my journey in the highly competitive Formula 2 before progressing to Formula 1, which added a rewarding sense of career progression and realism. The night races looked more stunning and believable than ever, with breathtaking lighting effects that truly changed how tracks felt under different conditions.

On the track, I found the racing tight and tense thanks to the improved AI that pushed hard and raced intelligently, but also showed variability. So, every race felt unpredictable and thrilling.

The driving mechanics balanced simulation and accessibility well; the cars felt responsive, and managing tire wear and fuel made strategy essential. The damage system added an extra layer of challenge, as mistakes led to tangible consequences during races.

Pro tip Hitting apexes is key to staying ahead, but if your car oversteers mid-corner, lift off the throttle and downshift to regain control. On some tracks, it’s better to avoid kerbs as they can unsettle the car and cause spins or crashes.

Off the track, I appreciated the quality-of-life features, like in-session saving and a customizable Grand Prix weekend mode that gave me flexibility in how I played. The inclusion of multiple game modes, such as time trials, challenges, and invitationals with legends, kept the gameplay fresh and engaging.

My Verdict: F1 ‘19 is a standout for its depth, realistic racing, and polished presentation. It’s a game that appeals to both newcomers looking for a warm entry into Formula 1 gaming and hardcore fans searching for a detailed and challenging racing simulation.

3. F1 2018 [An AI-Powered Immersive Racing Experience]

Our Score 9.7 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of Game Racing Simulator Platforms PC, PS4, Xbox One Year of Release 2018 Creator/s Codemasters Average Playtime 12 to 16 hours Best For Realistic racing What I Liked Solid physics and detailed car customization (custom car liveries in the career mode)

F1 2018 delivers a refined and immersive Formula 1 racing experience, with a career mode that significantly expands on its predecessor.

The addition of more in-depth press interviews added real-life drama and stakes; they influence team morale and contract negotiations. Managing my car’s development became much more engaging, thanks to the improved R&D system where I earned “development points” during practice that I could invest across engine, chassis, and aerodynamics.

The risk of upgrade failure added a strategic layer. It forces you to do careful decision-making. Also, the return of classic cars from iconic eras into the main career mode was a real highlight, which allows you to race historic F1 legends like the 1972 Lotus 72D and the Ferrari 312T in special events that mixed unique challenges such as time attacks and overtaking scenarios.

Visually, F1 2018 will impress you with vibrant and detailed car models, richly textured tracks, realistic weather, and awesome lighting effects. I especially appreciated the expanded use of night races and new alternative configurations that added variety to the circuits. So, I have to admit that F1 ‘18 is both one of the best and most exciting sports video games for experienced virtual racers out there.

Pro tip Start by selecting a time trial at the circuit you want to learn and apply a setup from the leaderboards, making sure it matches your assist settings. Then, drive slowly around the track and focus on hitting each apex while also identifying landmarks to use as reference points for braking and turning.

The AI was notably tougher and more aggressive, which made wheel-to-wheel battles intense and rewarding. I had to defend my position with skill as opponents made daring first-corner moves and intelligent maneuvers like blocking race lines on corner entries that forced me to go wide and ramming into me mid-corners (like a typical road rage scenario).

I gotta admit this game brought a new level of authenticity and engagement to the series and is a must-play for any Formula 1 gaming enthusiast.

My Verdict: F1 2018 feels, at least for me, like it balances well both exciting racing and management depth. It’ll make you nostalgic about classic F1 games. The modern race strategy is really amazing to watch in replay. I’m sure both casual fans and hardcore sim racers will fall in love with this one.

4. F1 2023 [Revamped Driving Physics for More Realism]

Our Score 9.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of Game Racing Simulator Platforms PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One/Series X Year of Release 2023 Creator/s Codemasters Average Playtime 15 to 20 hours Best For Latest features seekers What I Liked Polished gameplay and new mechanics

The “big three” are done, but I’m still not done with my list of the best Formula One titles. In fact, F1 ‘23 is, in my humble opinion, the best racing game for PS5 because of how realistic they’ve made car mechanics in this game (from braking to acceleration), Las Vegas & Qatar circuits (loved ‘em), red flags (that can be a bit annoying but overall very exciting,) and the Precise Drive Technology that just makes you feel like you’re an actual F1 racer behind the wheel.

Playing F1 2023, I was really drawn into the new chapter of the “Braking Point” story mode, which takes a deeper dive into the lives and struggles of the fictional Konnersport team. The story felt more engaging and emotionally resonant this time, with better writing and improved character interactions (let me brazenly call it a definite step up from the first).

Outside the story, I enjoyed how the new F1 World hub ties everything together. It gave me a sense of progression across both single-player and multiplayer modes through unlockable cosmetics and car parts. On the track, racing feels more precise and technical, with AI drivers behaving smarter and racecraft feeling more authentic.

Pro tip Assists can make the game easier, but limit your ability to fully control the cars in F1 23, so avoid using the racing line assist. Instead, rely on brake markers or track features like lines, marshal boxes, and walls to learn precise braking points before corners.

I found myself strategizing laps carefully, managing overtakes, tire wear, and pit stops in a way that captured the tension of real Formula 1. Visually, it is just stunning; the tracks are vibrant, the lighting & weather effects boost immersion, and the new color system makes racing more vivid.

My Verdict: While some have criticized the game’s microtransactions and lack of newer F2 cars, for me, the thrill of driving and the rich career and story modes more than make up for it. F1 ‘23 strikes a great balance between realistic simulation and accessible gameplay.

5. F1 2017 [First Integration of Formula 2 and Deeper Driver Stories]

Our Score 9.3 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of Game Racing Simulator Platforms PC, PS4, Xbox One Year of Release 2017 Creator/s Codemasters Average Playtime 10 to 15 hours Best For Progressive series players What I Liked Career mode improvements, realistic handling

This one offers an in-depth Formula 1 racing experience centered around a comprehensive career mode that extends over ten seasons. As a player, I managed every aspect of my team’s development, including a significantly expanded R&D system with over 115 upgrades, where my progress was carefully balanced with the risk of upgrade failures.

I also strategically managed key car components like the power unit and gearboxes to avoid penalties. Alongside the intense on-track racing, I navigated off-track activities including contract negotiations, team management, and skill development programs.

Pro tip The 2010 Red Bull RB6 stands out as one of the most user-friendly cars thanks to its impressive stability and high downforce that keep it firmly planted on the track. Its power delivery is especially predictable at the top end of the 18,000 rpm rev range, which allows for later braking and higher speeds than expected.

A standout feature in this installment is the integration of classic F1 cars from the past 30 years, which are not only available in various game modes but are woven into the career mode through events featuring multiple gameplay challenges like overtakes and time attacks.

Visually, the game enhanced my immersion with updated tracks, alternative circuit layouts, night racing at Monaco, and vibrant paddock environments. The inclusion of female driver avatars and customizable helmets gave me (and my pals) additional personalization. I have no doubt that most fans will appreciate F1 2017 for its deep career mode and the nostalgic addition of classic cars, which together provide substantial progression and replay value.

My Verdict: F1 2017 appeals to simulation enthusiasts and those seeking richer narrative and gameplay variety, positioning it as one of the most complete & engaging games in the series.

6. F1 2021 [Story Mode Debut and Multiplayer Heaven]

Our Score 9.1 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of Game Racing Simulator Platforms PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One/Series X Year of Release 2021 Creator/s Codemasters Average Playtime 14 to 18 hours Best For Story mode lovers What I Liked Introduced story mode with rich narrative

Playing F1 2021, I really felt that it brought a fresh dimension to the series with its introduction of story mode. It puts me in the shoes of Aiden Jackson, a young driver climbing the ranks from Formula 2 to F1, dealing with rivals, teammates, and the intense pressures that come with a racing career. I was casually reminded of Brad Pitt’s F1 that was released a few months ago (isn’t it the best movie ever?).

This narrative-driven mode adds a dramatic and personal touch to the racing experience, which makes it feel more than just laps around a track. The story also serves as a great way to learn the game, blending fun cinematic moments with solid gameplay. I am also quite confident that you’ll find F1 ‘21 literally the best cross-platform game in this franchise.

Pro tip Accidental or intentional contact on the track is not tolerated in Formula One, with minor bumps usually earning warnings and more severe cases resulting in time penalties or disqualification. Crashing into people also damages your car, which can lead to retirement from the race if the damage is too severe.

Beyond the story, I enjoyed the return of the “My Team” mode, where I managed all aspects of my racing team, including the new focus stat that affects driver motivation & performance, a cool twist that adds depth. The gameplay itself features realistic physics, rewarding, smooth, and strategic driving, while adapting well to both newcomers and seasoned players.

My Verdict: I found it to be a well-rounded game that added narrative depth while maintaining the quality racing simulation fans expect, a must-try for both newcomers and longtime fans.

Our Score 8.8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of Game Racing Simulator Platforms PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One/Series X Year of Release 2022 Creator/s Codemasters Average Playtime 15 to 20 hours Best For Performance-focused players What I Liked Enhanced graphics and dynamic weather

F1 2022 is the first game to feature the new technical regulations and cars of the 2022 Formula 1 season, delivering a fresh & immersive racing experience. I found myself engaged in realistic race weekends, managing car setups, tire wear, and fuel strategies across official circuits.

The game introduced me to “F1 Life,” a customizable social hub where I could showcase my achievements, cars, and apparel, along with drivable Supercars that added variety to my overall gameplay. Visually, F1 ‘22 impresses with highly detailed car models, realistic lighting, dynamic weather effects, and authentic track environments, creating a vivid race atmosphere.

Pro tip Unlike real Formula 1 races, F1 22 focuses on shorter race formats to keep gameplay engaging and manageable. Instead of the full 58 laps of Melbourne, you can choose races lasting 3 or 5 laps, or set the distance to 25%, 50%, or the full length of a real race.

The physics and driving mechanics are refined for greater realism, including interactive pit stops, new sprint races, and adaptive AI that adjusts to players’ skill levels, offering both challenge and approachability. The game also supports virtual reality, giving players a deeply immersive experience as if they are truly in the cockpit. The new gameplay mechanics, including safety cars and formation laps, bring added depth to race strategy.

My Verdict: I really loved F1 2022’s blend of impressive visuals, enhanced realism, and innovative social features. The combination of authentic racing dynamics with accessible options makes it appealing to both newcomers and seasoned Formula 1 enthusiasts alike.

8. F1 2013 [Amazing Simulation and Pretty Graphics]

Our Score 8.7 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of Game Racing Simulator Platforms PC, PS3, Xbox 360 Year of Release 2013 Creator/s Codemasters Average Playtime 10 to 14 hours Best For Classic racing experience What I Liked Balanced gameplay, well-received controls

I liked F1 2013 for its “F1 Classics” mode that allowed me to race with legendary cars, drivers, and tracks from the 1980s and 1990s. The game features all current teams, drivers, and circuits from the 2013 season, with players engaging in realistic Grand Prix racing, customizing car setups, and navigating dynamic weather conditions. It’s simply an unmissable one for F1 fans.

The inclusion of Scenario Mode adds quick, focused challenges, increasing the game’s replayability. I also found AI significantly improved, providing competitive and unpredictable racing experiences, with opponents making mistakes and engaging in authentic battles.

Visually, F1 2013 impressed me with detailed car models, realistic lighting, rain effects, and immersive track environments. I experienced a more realistic car behavior, including improved KERS and traction control, which also makes the gameplay both challenging and rewarding.

Pro tip Start by hotlapping tracks with different setups to get familiar with the cars, tracks, and physics, braking slightly later than the suggested driving line but without overbraking. Then, try driving with minimal assists, while traction control can be set to medium once you’re comfortable, though it’s not recommended for keyboard users.

Pretty sure you folks will greatly appreciate F1 ‘13 for its blend of modern racing simulation with nostalgic content, especially the F1 Classics mode, and the deeper racing strategy.

My Verdict: F1 ‘13’s balance of accessibility and realism makes it a favorite for both newcomers and hardcore Formula 1 enthusiasts. Despite some bugs and minor flaws, it remains a standout title in the series for its depth and faithful representation of F1 racing.

9. F1 2024 [Advanced AI Delivering Ultimate Racing]

Our Score 8.6 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of Game Racing Simulator Platforms PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One/Series X Year of Release 2024 Creator/s Codemasters Average Playtime 15 to 20 hours Best For Ultimate realism seekers What I Liked Latest tracks, ultra-realistic simulation and visuals

We’ve finally come across the best simulation game in the Formula One franchise. F1 ‘24 presents a very revamped career mode where players build their reputation by racing as real-life drivers, engaging in contract negotiations, setting performance goals, and progressing through a realistic and dynamic Formula 1 season. I couldn’t help but become a fan of this edition.

The new “EA Sports Dynamic Handling” system offers smoother and more responsive car physics, making driving more accessible but arguably less challenging for hardcore sim racers. I typically enjoyed managing upgrades, testing in practice sessions, and racing across real 2024 circuits with updated visuals and immersive weather effects.

Visually, F1 24 features detailed car models, realistic lighting, rain, and track environments that heighten immersion. The game runs smoothly with high graphical fidelity, allowing for dynamic racing scenarios enhanced by authentic engine and tire sounds.

Pro tip F1 24 offers improved controller handling, reducing the wheel’s previous advantage. Before driving, take a moment to adjust controls like steering dead zones for better performance.

While the physics in this game are more forgiving, enabling easier recovery from mistakes, this has split opinions; some praise the accessibility for controller users (count me in this faction), while purists miss the tougher, more nuanced driving dynamics of previous entries.

What I really appreciated in F1 2024 was how it kept evolving the career mode into a more engaged, driver-focused experience, and for bringing visually striking, fluid gameplay that balances accessibility and realism.

However, those seeking a hardcore simulation might find the handling too lenient.

My Verdict: F1 24 delivers a stable and polished package suited for both newcomers and longtime Formula 1 game fans. Just make sure you have a good sim racing setup at home.

10. Formula One Championship Edition [Iconic Classic with Arcade-Style Fun]

Our Score 8.2 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of Game Racing Simulator Platforms PS3 Year of Release 2009 Creator/s Codemasters Average Playtime 10 to 14 hours Best For Nostalgic fans What I Liked Classic tracks with enhanced AI

If you’re one of those nostalgic F1 fans, you’ll admire me for adding this gem to my list.

I just had to include Formula One Championship Edition here for its stunning high-definition visuals and realistic racing experience. I competed in fast-paced races on authentic tracks, managing car setups and mastering the challenging physics.

The game also features detailed car damage, dynamic weather, and vibrant lighting effects, which enhance immersion. Its motion-sensing control with the SIXAXIS controller added a unique physical element to my gameplay (although I used traditional controls for precision).

The game delivered an intense sense of speed, with screen blur and camera shake amplifying the thrill, especially in tight racing packs (I really thought for a moment I could reignite my long battle with motion sickness). It makes you feel like you’re back in those arcades again.

Pro tip To improve your skills, never race below Medium difficulty and turn off all driving aids except possibly Traction Control and ABS, depending on your preference. While driving an F1 car can feel overwhelming at first, experienced sim racers typically adapt quickly.

The frame rate remained fast and stable even during heavy rain, where visibility realistically suffered from mist and raindrops, adding to the challenge. Authentic engine sounds, nuanced tire noise, and superb Doppler effects enriched my audio atmosphere.

The AI gave me a balanced challenge, rewarding smooth driving over aggressive twitchiness and allowing even my skilled comrades to excel by mastering precise racing lines.

I’m sure fans will simply love Formula One Championship Edition for its blend of visual fidelity, authentic car handling, and innovative controls, which makes it one of the best F1 games on the PS3.

My Verdict: This game stands out for delivering a true next-gen console racing experience that appeals to both casual players and hardcore F1 enthusiasts.

11. F1 Challenge ‘99–‘02 [A Nostalgia-Immersed Nod to late-‘90s Formula 1 Seasons]

Our Score 8.0 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of Game Racing Simulator Platforms PC Year of Release 2003 Creator/s EA Sports Average Playtime 15 to 25 hours Best For Historic F1 seasons fans What I Liked Focus on three classic seasons with deep simulation

I’d like to end my list with this particular gem. F1 Challenge ‘99–‘02 is a visually stunning and highly authentic Formula 1 simulator that compiles four full seasons (1999-2002) into one comprehensive package. I realized I could engage in realistic races across accurately recreated circuits, choosing from 44 meticulously detailed cars with pretty amazing setups.

The game features a sophisticated physics engine that delivers credible car behavior and feedback, rewarding smooth and precise driving. Beyond single races, players can compete in full-season championships, testing their skills against intelligent AI. I have to say that this one is arguably one of the best single-player games on PC for Formula One enthusiasts.

Pro tip To unlock all options, open your Save Folder and edit the player (PLR) file with a text editor. Find the line Options Num Controls=”26″ under [Controls] and change the 26 to 44, then save and close the file.

However, there are still flaws that really grinded my gears. Despite impressive visuals, the title lacks dramatic collision damage, instead opting for detached parts that vanish quickly. The user interface is polished and customized according to team colors, though some menus may be confusing for newcomers

My Verdict: While it lacks a true career mode, the game’s fidelity and extensive content make it a timeless classic for dedicated sim racers seeking an authentic F1 experience enriched by a passionate modding scene. Its finality and attention to detail secure its place as one of the best and enjoyable open-wheel racing sims ever created.

Honorable Mentions

My main list of the best F1 titles ends here. Though I still want to add a few names that are still alive in my memory. These other games existed before the days of Instagram and YouTube, when we couldn’t just hop online to get tips & cheat codes or measure your progress against online player data; these titles introduced early realistic physics and graphics, along with enhanced AI (yeah, AI existed in the ‘90s) and weather systems. These contributions shaped the evolution of racing simulations as we know them today. That’s why they have a loyal fanbase (me as the self-styled greatest fan). So, do check out these three titles as well.

12. Grand Prix 2 [Legendary Classic Praised for Realistic Racing Physics]

Our Score 7.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of Game Racing Simulator Platforms PC Year of Release 1996 Creator/s MicroProse Average Playtime 20 to 30 hours Best For Simulation purists What I Liked Exceptional accuracy for its time

If you ask me about the best multiplayer games for F1 lovers from the ‘90s, this one will be at the top of my list. Grand Prix 2 or GP2 is a landmark 1990s PC racing simulator that recreates the 1994 Formula 1 season with exceptional realism, including all teams, drivers, and circuits.

This 30-year-old F1 game made me engage deeply in race strategy, car setup customization, qualifying, and racing from multiple camera perspectives, including immersive cockpit views.

It also includes seven adjustable driving aids ranging from automatic transmission to steering assistance; these driving aids let me tailor my experience from arcade-like to hardcore simulation. Visually, GP2 impressed me with texture-mapped graphics that accurately depict cars & circuits adorned with authentic sponsors, creating a near-photo-realistic look for its time.

Pro tip For faster GP2 driving, turn off throttle help, set first gear to 40-46, and use a rear wing setting of 1 with the front wing between 9 and 13, though this requires practice. Beginners should focus on driving without automatic brakes and gradually improve by progressing through levels until winning at the ace level.

Its pioneering physics engine simulates car motion in three axes, leading to realistic handling and dramatic airborne crashes. The game also features random mechanical failures for those seeking full realism and an engaging split-turn multiplayer mode (my friends love it mostly because it reminds us of our childhood days; this one and the next entry.).

Grand Prix 2’s unique selling point is this blend of stunning graphics and a sophisticated physics model that redefined racing simulations.

My Verdict: Grand Prix 2 became a milestone that influenced countless future racing games. Fans appreciate it for its depth, challenge, & ability to capture the intensity of Formula 1 racing, which makes it a revered classic in PC sim racing history.

13. Formula One 97 [Old-School F1 with Mechanical Setups]

Our Score 7.4 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of Game Racing Simulator Platforms PlayStation, PC Year of Release 1997 Creator/s Bizarre Creations Average Playtime 10 to 12 hours Best For Retro console racers What I Liked Trendsetting 3D graphics

Formula One `1997 is a PlayStation classic racing game based on the 1997 Formula One World Championship, featuring all major teams and tracks from that season.

I participated in high-speed races with two distinct modes: Arcade, offering vivid visuals and accessible handling, and Grand Prix, which focuses on a more simulation-style experience.

The game includes split-screen multiplayer and showcases detailed cars and tracks with the visual style typical of late 1990s console racing games. Its standout feature is the lively arcade gameplay paired with a thrilling sense of speed, complemented by Murray Walker’s full race commentary that brings authentic excitement to the races.

Pro tip Formula 1 ‘97 lets you enable mechanical failures, reflecting the common blown engines of the 1990s. Though frustrating, these rare events add excitement and realism to the game.

But here’s the best part. The game introduced one of the earliest racing lines to help newcomers and split handling between modes, catering to both casual players and those seeking realism.

But the AI can be aggressive in racing tactics, which adds unpredictability and challenge. The cars feel light and responsive, making collisions dramatic but entertaining. Fans surely love Formula One ‘97 for its nostalgic value, vibrant presentation, and immersive audio commentary, which together provide a captivating and entertaining racing experience.

My Verdict: It remains a beloved milestone for racing fans and PlayStation gamers, celebrated as one of the best classic F1 titles before the series changed developers.

14. F1 Race Stars [Whimsical Kart Racer with Vibrant Tracks and Characters]

Our Score 6.9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of Game Arcade Racing Platforms PC, PS3, Xbox 360 Year of Release 2012 Creator/s Codemasters Average Playtime 8 to 12 hours Best For Casual arcade play What I Liked Fun cartoon-style, accessible racing

F1 Race Stars is a lighthearted kart racer that features cartoonish versions of F1 drivers and teams competing on fun, imaginative tracks filled with shortcuts and power-ups. I played this one with my nieces and nephews; we engaged in races that emphasize entertaining gameplay, using creative items and mastering twists and turns rather than realistic racing physics.

Pro tip Unlike most kart racers, this game lacks a drift mechanic, so you must brake before corners to maintain speed on exit. To assist with this, it includes corner direction indicators similar to those found in Codemasters’ Dirt series.

The game’s vibrant, colorful visuals and exaggerated design offer a playful alternative to your traditional F1 sims, which makes it accessible to all ages and skill levels. What sets it apart is its fun, accessible approach, blending the excitement of F1 with a Mario Kart-style experience.

Folks looking for casual multiplayer fun and a whimsical take on the sport will enjoy the lively tracks and humorous characters, providing a refreshing break from serious racing games.

My Verdict: F1 Race Stars is perfect for families and players wanting a cheerful, fast-paced kart racer featuring beloved F1 personalities.

My Final Verdict on The Best F1 Game

Here are the best racing games for Formula One fans. F1 2020 impresses with its accessible gameplay and an immersive career mode, perfect for newcomers. F1 2019 offers refined handling and smarter AI, delivering intense, competitive races. Meanwhile, F1 2018 stands out for its challenging wheel-to-wheel battles that test the mettle of even experienced players.

From personal experience, if you focus on car setups like tire pressure and wing angles early on, it’ll greatly improve your race performance across all F1 games. If you happen to be starting fresh, I strongly suggest you take your time understanding each track’s unique demands to make better lap times and come up with an unbeatable race strategy.

FAQs

What is the best F1game?

The best F1 game in the Formula One franchise is F1 2024. It offers realistic simulation & stunning graphics that create an immersive gameplay for F1 racing fans.

What type of game is F1?

F1 is a realistic racing simulator game that focuses on Formula One motorsport. You can find detailed car physics, real-world tracks, competitive racing models, and a lot of other fun stuff in these titles, simulating the actual F1 driving experience.

How many F1 games are there?

There are 20 F1 video games out there. These games cover yearly editions and special releases that reflect evolving technology & racing seasons.

Is the F1 video game realistic?

Yes, the F1 video game is realistic. It features accurate car dynamics, weather effects, race strategies, and even a typical Formula One driver’s career trajectory. That’s how these games virtually recreate the true F1 experience for fans.

What is the best-selling F1 game?

The best-selling F1 game is F1 ‘20 due to its deep career mode and multiplayer options, appealing to a wide audience and establishing strong fan loyalty.