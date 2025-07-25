25 Best Nintendo Switch Games You Should Try in 2025

The best Nintendo Switch games are pure time-sinks – the good kind. You sit down to play Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, and suddenly it’s 2 a.m. The Switch doesn’t just have range. It has heavy hitters.

From the open-air freedom of Tears of the Kingdom to the chaotic charm of Super Mario Bros. Wonder, these are top-tier experiences. Animal Crossing: New Horizons still has its grip on chill gamers everywhere. And Super Mario Odyssey? A modern platforming masterclass.

Whether you’re new to the console or just want the good stuff, this guide has you covered. Let’s get into the greats.

Our Top Picks for Nintendo Switch Games

We played a ridiculous number of titles to find the best Nintendo Switch games. We argued over the short list and came away with five that still hit hardest. These are the Switch must-haves – polished, replayable, and perfect on both the regular console and the Nintendo Switch Lite. Start here. Then keep scrolling.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (2023) – Open-world chaos, perfected. You drop into Hyrule with nothing but a stick and a dream – then start building flying machines and solving puzzles your own weird way. It builds on the best parts of the previous games and then goes wild with new tools. Super Mario Odyssey (2017) – A nonstop platforming playground. Super Mario Odyssey reinvents Mario with Cappy, a hat that lets you possess enemies and objects. Every level is packed with ideas, and the movement feels like gliding. Still unmatched after all these years. Super Mario Bros. Wonder (2023) – Classic Mario, but unhinged. Wonder throws in talking flowers, stampedes, pipe snakes, and wild power-ups that change the rules mid-level. It’s fast, weird, and packed with secrets. One of the most creative 2D platformers ever made. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (2017) – Still the king of kart racing. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe has 48 tracks, tight handling, and a massive roster. Online, offline, handheld mode, or docked – it always delivers. Animal Crossing: New Horizons (2020) – Chill sim at its finest. New Horizons lets you build your dream island, make friends with animal neighbors, and decorate everything. No timers, no pressure. Just good vibes and daily rituals that keep pulling you back.

Scroll down for 20 more picks – the best Nintendo Switch games across every genre, including hidden gems, big names, and everything in between.

25 Best Nintendo Switch Games for Couch or Commute

Ready to fall behind on your backlog? You’re about to. We’ve rounded up all the games for Switch that’ll make you say “just one more hour.” Let’s dive into our top picks. How many of these have you played?

1. The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Platforms Switch Year of release 2023 Developer Nintendo Average playtime 40+ hours for the main story Best for Fans of open-world adventure and creative puzzle solving Unique features Ultrahand and Fuse mechanics for building and combining objects

Tears of the Kingdom expands the iconic world of Hyrule into the skies and the ground below, blending exploration with deep creativity. If you’re after top adventure games on Switch, you won’t be disappointed.

The core gameplay revolves around classic Zelda exploration and combat but adds revolutionary new mechanics – Ultrahand and Fuse. Ultrahand lets you grab, move, and assemble objects in any combination, turning everyday items into wild inventions. Fuse lets you enhance weapons and gear by merging parts, making combat and problem-solving endlessly inventive.

Visually, the game sticks with the charming, hand-drawn style of Breath of the Wild but turns everything up a notch. The sky islands aren’t just pretty, they feel massive, mysterious, and worth the climb. Moving between land and sky is seamless, which gives the world a real sense of depth and scale.

There’s so much freedom in this game. The Ultrahand lets you build rafts, airships, or full-blown chaos machines from random junk. Fuse takes your weapons and lets you combine them with whatever’s lying around, rocks, monster parts, minecarts – it’s all fair game. Every puzzle or fight feels like an open-ended problem you get to solve your way, and that never gets old.

Why Nintendo Switch fans will enjoy it:

Tears of the Kingdom is the ultimate playground for Switch adventurers who love freedom and invention. It blends Zelda’s signature exploration with mind-bending new tools, creating one of the best Nintendo Switch games. If you want a title that constantly surprises and rewards your imagination, this is it.

2. Super Mario Odyssey

Platforms Switch Year of release 2017 Developer Nintendo Average playtime Around 12-15 hours for the main story Best for Fans of exploration-heavy platformers Unique features Cappy’s capture mechanic, massive sandbox-style worlds

Super Mario Odyssey is what happens when Nintendo lets Mario loose in a sandbox and hands him a sentient hat. The result? One of the best 3D platformers on Switch. Instead of just jumping on Goombas, you become the Goombas – and Bullet Bills, frogs, taxis, tanks, you name it. That’s thanks to Cappy, Mario’s new ghost-hat buddy who can possess just about anything with a face.

The old-school charm with new ideas sets the bar for what the best Mario games should feel like. The kingdoms are sprawling and vibrant, each one bursting with secrets, bizarre enemies, and unexpected side quests. New Donk City alone is worth the price of admission. It’s like Nintendo took every weird idea from a dream journal and made it work.

Visually, it’s bright, smooth, and packed with character. Whether you’re riding a sphinx through the desert or bouncing off musical notes in a candy-colored sky, Odyssey constantly surprises. And unlike some open-world games, it never overstays its welcome – there’s always something new around the corner.

The real magic is how it makes experimentation feel rewarding. You’re not punished for poking around. You’re rewarded with Power Moons, Easter eggs, and that sweet jingle that plays when you nail a tricky jump.

Why Nintendo Switch fans will enjoy it:

Because it’s Nintendo doing what Nintendo does best: taking a genre it invented and finding a way to make it feel fresh again. This is the best Nintendo Switch game, and it wears that crown proudly (with Cappy underneath, of course).

3. Super Mario Bros. Wonder

Platforms Switch Year of release 2023 Developer Nintendo Average playtime 40+ hours for the main story Best for Fans of open-world adventure and creative puzzle solving Unique features Ultrahand and Fuse mechanics for building and combining objects

In Super Mario Bros. Wonder, 2D Mario gets weird in the best possible way. On the surface, it’s a solid platformer game with tight controls, colorful worlds, and pipes galore. But then you touch a Wonder Flower, and everything goes off the rails. Suddenly, the level is crawling, singing, flipping, inflating, or turning into a completely different game. It’s chaotic, unpredictable, and somehow still polished to perfection.

It has the charm of the original game, but everything’s a little more alive this time. Mario’s expressions are bigger, enemies pull faces, and even the pipes look like they’re in on the joke. It’s colorful, bouncy, and full of little touches that make the world feel playful. And if you bring friends along, co-op is smooth and surprisingly non-chaotic – unless, of course, you want to mess with each other.

Each stage felt like a surprise waiting to happen. One level might have talking flowers giving you sass mid-run. Another might flip gravity or make pipes crawl like worms. It’s constantly throwing curveballs, and they almost always land.

Why Nintendo Switch fans will enjoy it:

Wonder is the shake-up 2D Mario didn’t know it needed. It takes a familiar formula and lets it go completely off the rails. If you love classic Mario but wish it got a little weirder, this is one of the best Nintendo Switch games you can play.

4. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

Platforms Switch Year of release 2017 (Deluxe version) Developer Nintendo Average playtime Endless replay value Best for Party play and chaotic online races Unique features 48 tracks, Smart Steering, revamped Battle Mode

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is less of a racing game and more of a friendship-testing simulator. You’ve got tight controls, beautifully designed tracks, and the ability to launch a red shell at your grandma right before the finish line. It’s the complete package, loaded with every DLC track from the Wii U version and a Battle Mode that finally feels like more than an afterthought.

The gameplay is classic kart racing with a high-gloss finish. Drifting around corners felt smooth, and the sheer variety of characters, vehicles, and tracks means no two races ever feel quite the same.

Toss in underwater driving, anti-gravity sections, and gliding, and there’s always something new to react to mid-race, usually while dodging a banana at 150cc. If you want to boost the experience with some awesome Switch accessories, I had a blast with the Mario Kart Racing Wheel Pro Deluxe.

Visually, it’s one of the best-looking games on the Switch. The art direction pops, the courses are loaded with tiny details, and everything runs like a dream even in split-screen. And with Smart Steering, even total newcomers can stay on the road (mostly) without yeeting off Rainbow Road every two seconds.

Why Nintendo Switch fans will enjoy it:

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is the no-brainer party pick. Whether you’re playing solo, online, or with three friends and a couch, it’s pure, polished chaos. If you’re looking for one of the best Nintendo Switch games that everyone can enjoy, this one basically lives in the top spot.

5. Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Platforms Switch Year of release 2020 Developer Nintendo Average playtime 60+ hours (or forever) Best for Fans of chill, creative gameplay Unique features Real-time clock, island customization, cozy social sim vibes

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is so much more than an amazingly cozy game – it’s basically a lifestyle at this point. You move to a deserted island, and from there, it’s full-on cozy chaos: catching bugs, fishing, decorating your home, digging up fossils, and avoiding eye contact with loan-happy raccoons. There’s no rush, no pressure – just you, some animal neighbors, and an island that slowly turns into whatever you dream up.

The core loop is simple and strangely addictive. You gather materials, craft furniture, customize your island, and check in daily for little surprises. In that sense, it’s a game similar to Stardew Valley, only far less “guided.” It runs in real-time, so seasons change, shops rotate stock, and special visitors show up when they feel like it. It’s like living inside a chill little diorama.

New Horizons will drown you in soft colors, rounded edges, and adorable animations. The vibe is pure relaxation from the get-go – birds chirping, water lapping, your villager wobbling around with a giant butterfly net. Even the menus are cute.

Why Nintendo Switch fans will enjoy it:

New Horizons is the ultimate unwind-and-vibe game. It’s creative, peaceful, and endlessly customizable – perfect for winding down or sinking hundreds of hours into island life. If you want one of the best Nintendo Switch games that doesn’t ask much from you (except maybe a few bells), this one’s a must.

6. Pokémon Violet

Platforms Switch Year of release 2022 Developer Game Freak Average playtime Around 30-40 hours for the main story Best for Players focused on exploration Unique features Open-world design, rideable legendary Pokémon, non-linear story progression

Pokémon Violet shakes up the formula in the best kind of way – it finally lets you roam a fully open world, catching Pokémon in any order you like. No more being funneled through routes or blocked by invisible “your Pokémon isn’t ready” walls. Just you, your Koraidon mount (yes, it’s also your bike/jet/glider), and a massive world full of creatures to find, battles to win, and sandwiches to… cook?

Like with all Pokémon games for Switch, the core gameplay still revolves around catching, battling, and evolving your team, but now it feels like an adventure you shape yourself. You’ve got three main story paths to follow – gyms, Team Star bases, and Titan Pokémon – and you can tackle them however and whenever you want. It’s messy, a little unpolished in spots, but also the most fun the series has been in years.

Visually, it’s a mixed bag. The art direction is charming, the world is colorful and full of life, but the performance can get wobbly at times. That said, the freedom and scale more than make up for it, and riding around on your Pokémon never really gets old.

Why Nintendo Switch fans will enjoy it:

Violet brings long-overdue ambition to the series. It’s bold, experimental, and gives players way more control over their journey. If you’ve ever wanted a more open, freeform Pokémon experience, this is one of the top Switch games to dive into – technical hiccups and all.

7. The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD

Platforms Switch (remaster of the 2011 Wii title) Year of release 2021 Developer Nintendo Average playtime Around 30-40 hours Best for Story-focused players Unique features Motion controls, dungeon-heavy design, the origin story for the Zelda timeline

Skyward Sword HD takes the most divisive 3D Zelda and gives it a second wind on the Switch – this time with smoother controls and a much-needed quality-of-life glow-up. It’s a more linear, dungeon-focused adventure than Breath of the Wild, but it packs some of the most clever puzzle design and worldbuilding in the series.

You’re Link (surprise!), flying between sky islands on a giant bird and dropping into handcrafted regions below. Each area leads to a proper dungeon, packed with puzzles and enemies that actually make you think before swinging. Swordplay isn’t mindless – you’ve got to slash in the right direction, whether you’re using motion controls or buttons.

The art style is painterly-meets-watercolor, and the HD polish helps bring out the charm. It’s not a visual powerhouse, but it is colorful, expressive, and packed with personality, especially in its characters and boss fights.

Why Nintendo Switch fans will enjoy it:

Skyward Sword HD is for the Zelda fans who want dungeons, story, and structure, not open-world wandering. It’s a more guided adventure with some of the best swordplay in the franchise. If you’re craving a classic-style Zelda on the Switch, you’ll want to dig into this one.

8. Kirby and the Forgotten Land

Platforms Switch (remaster of the 2011 Wii title) Year of release 2022 Developer HAL Laboratory Average playtime Around 15-20 hours Best for Fans of chill, fun 3D platformers Unique features Mouthful Mode, where Kirby can wear and use everyday stuff as weapons or tools

Kirby finally goes full 3D, and it’s exactly the goofy, fun ride you want. The gameplay’s classic Kirby: suck up enemies, steal their powers, and bounce through colorful levels. But now, you’re running around open worlds full of secrets, weird stuff, and plenty to mess with.

The real kicker? Mouthful Mode. Kirby can chomp down things like cars, trash cans, and even vending machines (yeah, vending machines!) and use them to smash obstacles or solve puzzles. It’s ridiculous and brilliant all at once.

The levels are bursting with personality and just the right amount of weird. You don’t have to roam around too much, but the game rewards you if you go hunting for hidden goodies. It’s charming, easy to pick up, and a struggle to put down.

Why Nintendo Switch fans will enjoy it:

Kirby and the Forgotten Land is a straight-up joy machine. Every level throws something new at you, from wild powers to off-the-wall surprises that make you grin. It’s smart, weird, and it never drags. If you want a game that feels good to play and keeps the fun coming, this is the one to grab.

9. It Takes Two

Platforms Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC Year of release 2021 (Switch version in 2022) Developer Hazellight Studios Average playtime 10-12 hours Best for Couch co-op or online duo play Unique features Constantly changing mechanics, puzzle-platforming built for teamwork

We don’t have many games like It Takes Two. It’s a co-op game in the truest sense – you literally can’t play it solo. You and your partner play as Cody and May, a bickering couple turned into dolls by their kid’s tears (yep), stuck in a magical world where everything’s alive and nothing makes sense.

Each level throws in completely new mechanics: one minute you’re reversing time, the next you’re using magnets, flying squirrels, or riding frogs. It never sits still, which is a huge part of its appeal as one of the greatest co-op games out there.

Gameplay-wise, it’s a mix of puzzles, platforming, minigames, and pure chaos tuned to force actual teamwork. You’ll be laughing one second and arguing over timing the next. Every level looks and feels different, like a highlight reel of the developers throwing every idea at the wall – and somehow making it all stick.

Why Nintendo Switch fans will enjoy it:

This is the co-op game you buy to test friendships and fix relationships (or maybe the other way around). It’s smart, fast, funny, and genuinely surprising from start to finish. If you’ve got someone to play with, It Takes Two is easily one of the best experiences on the Switch – and one you’ll actually want to finish together.

10. Minecraft

Platforms Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, mobile, pretty much everything with a screen Year of release 2011 (Switch version in 2018) Developer Mojang Studios Average playtime Endless Best for Creative builders and survival fans Unique features Crafting, exploration, full creative freedom

Minecraft on Switch is exactly what you’d expect – an amazing sandbox experience, but portable. You spawn in a randomly generated world and go from punching trees to building castles, rollercoasters, or functioning calculators. Want to survive the night, mine deep into the earth, or just mess around in Creative mode? It’s your world. Do whatever.

You start with nothing, gather materials, and slowly turn the world into whatever you want – a fortress, a farm, or something completely ridiculous. One session, you’re digging for diamonds, the next you’re reshaping a mountain just because you can. It’s that mix of freedom and steady progress that keeps you hooked.

The Switch version runs great, and being able to jump into your world from the couch, in bed, or on the go just makes it even harder to put down. Local and online multiplayer are here too, so you can build (or blow things up) with friends.

Why Nintendo Switch fans will enjoy it:

This is one of the easiest buys on the platform. Whether you’re into survival, building, exploring, or just zoning out with a big blocky project, Minecraft gives you the tools and lets you go wild. It’s creativity, exploration, and chaos all in one – and it works perfectly on the Switch.

11. Yoshi’s Crafted World

Platforms Switch Year of release 2019 Developer Good-Feel Average playtime 8-12 hours Best for Relaxed platforming Unique features A hand-crafted visual style, flip-side level exploration

Yoshi’s Crafted World is a side-scrolling platformer wrapped in glue sticks, cardboard, and googly eyes. Each level looks like it was made with scissors, tape, and a pile of craft supplies – in the best way possible. You’ll see milk cartons, paper plates, and fuzzy pipe cleaners everywhere. It’s slower than most platformers, which gives you time to poke around, find secrets, and enjoy the weird little details.

The twist? After you beat a level, you can play it again in reverse. Same stage, totally different angle. It’s like peeking behind the curtain, but with Shy Guys hiding cardboard cows. It’s a simple idea that adds a surprising amount of replay value.

It’s great solo, but even better in co-op, especially if you’re playing with a younger gamer or just someone who wants to vibe and toss eggs at Shy Guys.

Why Nintendo Switch fans will enjoy it:

If you’re looking for something light, creative, and just plain cute, Yoshi’s Crafted World is an easy win. It’s not built to challenge you but to charm you. Perfect for winding down, exploring at your own pace, and getting lost in a world made of paper and string.

12. Fortnite

Platforms Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC, Android, cloud gaming Year of release 2017 (Switch version in 2018) Developer Epic Games Average playtime Endlessly replayable Best for Battle royale fans Unique features Building, regular live events, crossovers, creative mode

Fortnite is a pop culture blender with a rocket launcher and one of the best battle royale games ever. One minute you’re building a sniper tower, the next you’re doing a dance emote as Ariana Grande, and somehow it all just works. The Switch version brings the full experience: battle royale, zero build mode, Creative maps, and those massive in-game events that feel like digital concerts with bullets.

The core loop is simple: drop in, gear up, and survive until you’re the last one standing. Or just fish for loot and vibe in a bush – it’s up to you. And if building forts at high speed stresses you out, Zero Build mode keeps the focus on aim, not architecture.

Fortnite never sits still. One week it’s lightsabers, the next it’s anime power-ups, and then suddenly you’re in a LEGO world riding a chicken. Every season flips the rules, drops new weapons, and throws in a ridiculous crossover just because it can. And while the Switch version won’t win any beauty contests, it holds up – and more importantly, it plays great.

Why Nintendo Switch fans will enjoy it:

It’s free, it’s fast, and it’s got more content than most paid games. Whether you’re in it to win or just want to mess around with friends dressed as Peely the banana, Fortnite is chaotic fun done right. And thanks to cross-play, you’re never short on competition.

13. Mario Strikers: Battle League

Platforms Switch Year of release 2022 Developer Next Level Games Average playtime 10-15 hours solo, unlimited with multiplayer Best for Chaotic couch matches Unique features 5v5 arcade-style soccer with power-ups, tackles, full character customization

Mario Strikers: Battle League brings chaos and doesn’t care one bit about fair play. It’s soccer, kind of, but with electric fences, giant shells, and no ref to stop you from body-slamming your friends into the wall. Teams are 5v5, you’ve got your standard passes and shots, but also Hyper Strikes that turn the ball into a goal-seeking meteor. Defense is more about violence than strategy, and yes, it’s as fun as it sounds.

Each character has different stats and special moves, and gear lets you tweak how they play – or just make Waluigi look extra ridiculous. The controls are tight, matches are fast, and every goal feels earned… or stolen at the last second by a lucky item drop. Mario Strikers won’t be making any lists of top sports video games, but that wasn’t the idea anyway.

Why Nintendo Switch fans will enjoy it:

If you like your sports games loud, weird, and slightly unfair, this one’s for you. It’s perfect for trash-talking with friends, pulling off absurd plays, or just watching Donkey Kong headbutt a ball into orbit. Soccer purists should probably look elsewhere, but if you’re here for over-the-top fun, Mario Strikers delivers.

14. Hollow Knight

Platforms Switch, PC, PS4, Xbox One Year of release 2017 (Switch version in 2018) Developer Team Cherry Average playtime 25-40 hours Best for Metroidvania fans and lore hunters Unique features Massive interconnected world, tight combat, haunting hand-drawn art

Hollow Knight drops you into the ruins of a forgotten bug kingdom and lets you figure it all out. No tutorials or blinking signs telling you where to go. Just you, a tiny sword called a nail, and a huge underground world full of strange bugs and hidden danger. You’ll explore, fight off weird little nightmares, and bump into characters who may or may not want to help. The story’s there if you’re paying attention, and I wholeheartedly recommend digging into it.

The combat is sharp and satisfying, with plenty of mobility and a steady drip of upgrades. Exploration is the real star here, though. The map just keeps expanding – caves, cities, gardens, catacombs – all hand-crafted and full of secrets. It’s the kind of game where you’ll take one wrong turn and end up somewhere terrifying… but also maybe find your new favorite boss fight.

Why Nintendo Switch fans will enjoy it:

This is one of the best games on the Switch for players who want a challenge, atmosphere, and a world that respects your curiosity. It’s tough but fair, beautiful but bleak, and once it gets its hooks in you, it doesn’t let go. Bonus: it’s absurdly cheap for the amount of game you get.

15. Ori and The Blind Forest

Platforms Switch, PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S Year of release 2015 (Switch version in 2019) Developer Moon Studios Average playtime 10-12 hours Best for Fans of Metroidvanias and emotional storytelling Unique features Gorgeous hand-painted visuals, plenty of emotional payoffs, moving soundtrack

Ori and the Blind Forest is a gorgeous beast. The art looks like someone took a watercolor brush to your screen and refused to stop. You control a tiny glowing spirit with moves so slick they make parkour look lazy.

The puzzles aren’t just filler – they twist your brain without breaking it. And the story? It sneaks in under your skin, packing more emotion than a rom-com marathon. It’s a tough game that demands respect, but beating a boss or uncovering a hidden path hits like a jackpot – if jackpots came with a killer soundtrack and zero annoying ads.

Why Nintendo Switch fans will enjoy it:

It’s a rare gem that looks incredible, plays beautifully, and tells a story that hits you right in the feels. Ori and the Blind Forest is a must-have for anyone who wants their gaming to mean something – and have a damn good time doing it.

16. Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle

Platforms Switch Year of release 2017 Developer Ubisoft Milan Average playtime 20-30 hours Best for Fans of tactical strategy with a goofy twist Unique features Turn-based combat, creative level design, hilarious Rabbids antics

Mario + Rabbids is what happens when Nintendo and Ubisoft throw a wild party and forget to clean up. It’s a great tactical RPG that sneaks in the chaos, with Mario teaming up with Rabbids dressed like your favorite Mushroom Kingdom friends. Yep, Rabbids Luigi is a thing. You move across grid-based battlefields, hurling weapons and ducking for cover while traps and explosive barrels keep you on your toes.

The battles are deep but never overwhelming. Every hero’s got a party trick, and smashing those tricks together is where the magic happens. One turn you’re vault‑jumping off Rabbid Luigi, the next you’re nuking Goombas with a yo‑yo. Off the grid, the map hides puzzles and goodies – nose around and you’ll cash in.

Why Nintendo Switch fans will enjoy it:

Brainy tactics wrapped in slapstick. It scratches the XCOM itch but lets you laugh while you’re plotting doom. Watching Rabbids cosplay Mario characters? Chef’s‑kiss chaos.

17. Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze

Platforms Switch, Wii U Year of release 2014 (Switch version in 2018) Developer Retro Studios Average playtime 10-15 hours Best for Hardcore platformer fans Unique features Tight controls, layered level design, Funky Mode for casual play

Tropical Freeze sounds chill (pun intended), but it chewed me up and spat me into a bottomless pit. This is Donkey Kong at his toughest – tight platforming, ruthless enemy placements, and levels that keep throwing curveballs just when you think you’ve figured them out. It’s tough but fair, and when you finally nail a sequence after twenty tries, it feels glorious.

The levels are more than just pretty backdrops. Each one is packed with movement and surprises – one moment you’re dodging falling fruit in a jungle, the next you’re riding a rocket through a collapsing factory. It’s all animated beautifully, with music that swings between relaxed and full panic.

Funky Mode is there if you want an easier ride. He’s got more health, infinite rolls, and a surfboard that laughs at spikes. No shame in using him – this game’s no joke.

Why Nintendo Switch fans will enjoy it:

It’s a masterclass in platforming. If you want something that tests your reflexes, rewards precision, and isn’t afraid to make you sweat, Tropical Freeze is DK at his best. Just don’t let the name fool you, it’s anything but chill.

18. Celeste

Platforms Switch, PC, PS4, Xbox One Year of release 2018 Developer Maddy Makes Games Average playtime 8-12 hours Best for Platformer purists looking for a challenge Unique features Pixel-perfect controls, assist mode, surprisingly emotional story

If you ever wondered what a zero-mercy platformer might look like, I present Celeste. It’s just you, a mountain, and a whole lot of ways to fall off it. Every screen is a precision challenge – tight jumps, air-dashes, and spikes absolutely everywhere. But the controls are so clean you’ll never blame the game. It’s always you. And somehow, that makes it fair.

The retro art style keeps things simple, but the animation is sharp and expressive. The soundtrack? A synthy, emotional gut-punch that somehow makes falling 200 times in a row feel oddly inspiring. The way it does its secrets also reminded me of some great Metroidvanias, even though the core gameplay doesn’t fit that particular bill.

And underneath the twitchy gameplay is a story that hits harder than you’d expect – about fear, pressure, and why we keep climbing when everything says we can’t.

Don’t worry if you’re not a masochist. Assist Mode lets you tweak the difficulty without killing the vibe. You can slow the game down, give yourself extra dashes, or just take a breather and enjoy the ride.

Why Nintendo Switch fans will enjoy it:

It’s tough, honest, and it respects your time. Celeste challenges you to be better without yelling about it – and turns that into something genuinely moving. Plus, it’s a portable pain. What’s not to love?

19. Bioshock: The Collection

Platforms Switch, PC, PS4, Xbox One Year of release 2020 (Switch version) Developers Blind Squirrel Games/2K Average playtime 35-50 hours Best for Fans of story-driven shooters Unique features Immersive worlds, morality choices, iconic design

BioShock: The Collection is basically three existential crises for the price of one. You get BioShock, BioShock 2, and Infinite, each with their own twisted worlds, wild powers, and one-liners that make you rethink reality. One minute, you’re electrocuting splicers in a ruined underwater city. The next, you’re in a floating sky-utopia run by a guy with way too many flags.

It’s a great first-person shooter, but not the run-and-gun kind. You’ve got weapons, sure, but also genetic powers that let you set traps, summon crows, or light up a room in the most literal way possible. The combat’s smart, the pacing keeps things tense, and the story hits harder than you’d think, especially if you go in blind.

And yes, it runs flawlessly on Switch. Frame rates hold up, visuals are crisp, and having all three games on the go feels almost illegal.

Why Nintendo Switch fans will enjoy it:

You get three iconic games, all packed with atmosphere, storytelling, and enough firepower to fry a Big Daddy. If you want narrative-heavy shooters that still let you throw bees at people, this is the one.

20. Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit

Platforms Switch, PC, PS4, Xbox One Year of release 2020 (original in 2010) Developer Criterion Games Average playtime 10-15 hours Best for Arcade racing fans Unique features Cops vs racers, Autolog challenges, high-speed chaos with full online support

Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit is all gas, no realism, and one of the top racing games on Switch. It’s arcade racing at its finest – tight controls, ridiculous speed, and a cop mode that lets you ram people off the road legally. You can play as the outlaw trying to outrun the law, or flip sides and bring the hammer down with spike strips, EMPs, and whatever else the police force can spare.

Races are fast, loud, and aggressive. This isn’t about cornering technique, but dodging helicopters and surviving long enough to cross the finish line in one piece. The Autolog system constantly pushes you to outdo your friends, and the Switch version runs surprisingly smooth, even when everything’s exploding.

It’s pure, over-the-top fun in a world where traffic laws mean nothing and crashing at 200mph is just part of the plan.

Why Nintendo Switch fans will enjoy it:

It’s pick-up-and-play racing with teeth. You don’t have to worry about tuning menus and gear ratios; there’s just nitro, rubber, and vengeance. If you want to tear up the road and maybe ruin a few friendships, Hot Pursuit still delivers.

21. Dragon Ball: Xenoverse 2

Platforms Switch, PC, PS4, Xbox One Year of release 2017 (Switch version) Developer Dimps Average playtime 30-60 hours Best for DBZ fans who love custom characters Unique features Time-travel chaos, RPG elements, huge online battles

Xenoverse 2 lets you punch Frieza in the face with your own custom Saiyan. What else do we need? You’re tossed into a wild Dragon Ball timeline that’s breaking apart, and it’s your job to fix it by joining the Time Patrol and wrecking some villains.

It’s a hybrid of an arena fighter and a great RPG game. Combat is fast, flashy, and packed with screen-shattering explosions. You can fly, teleport, fire off massive ki blasts, and even go Super Saiyan mid-fight. Between missions, there’s a big hub world where you can train, shop, and challenge other players online.

There’s an absurd amount of content – tons of characters, outfits, abilities, and fanservice crammed into every corner. And yes, the Switch version holds its own, with full local and online multiplayer, plus motion controls if you’re feeling brave.

Why Nintendo Switch fans will enjoy it:

It’s a full-on Dragon Ball power trip, built for fans who want to be in the show. If you’ve ever yelled “Kamehameha!” at your screen, this one’s for you.

22. Sonic Mania

Platforms Switch, PC, PS4, Xbox One Year of release 2017 Developers Christian Whitehead / Headcannon / PagodaWest Games Average playtime 5-8 hours Best for Fans of classic Sonic and speedrunners Unique features Retro-inspired zones, smooth platforming, new twists on old-school levels

Sonic Mania isn’t just a throwback – it’s a full-on love letter to the Genesis era, co-written by the fans who know it best. It brings back everything that made old-school Sonic sing: tight controls, wild level design, and that perfect mix of speed and chaos. One second you’re zipping through loops, the next you’re bouncing off springs into a boss fight shaped like a vending machine.

You’ve got your pick of Sonic, Tails, or Knuckles, each with different routes and tricks. The new stages fit right in with the classics, and the remixed old ones? Chef’s kiss. It’s all wrapped in a pixel-perfect style that somehow makes the ‘90s look better than you remember.

And it runs like a dream on Switch – handheld, docked, whatever. No drops, no weird load times, just fast, smooth, and endlessly replayable.

Why Nintendo Switch fans will enjoy it:

It’s classic Sonic, but better. Whether you grew up on Green Hill Zone or just like going fast and breaking stuff, Sonic Mania nails the feeling.

23. Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Platforms Switch Year of release 2022 Developer Monolith Soft Average playtime 80-100+ hours Best for Fans of JRPGs and deep lore Unique features Six-character battles, massive open zones, emotional story

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 is a giant, emotional sci-fi opera with swords the size of motorcycles and a story that swings for the fences. You control a team of six soldiers caught in a never-ending war, slowly realizing there’s way more going on than just who’s winning. Think Final Fantasy, but with more mechs and fewer haircuts.

The combat system is real-time with MMO vibes – positioning matters, skills come on cooldowns, and every character has a unique role. You’ll swap classes, chain attacks, and eventually unlock flashy giant mech forms called Ouroboros. It sounds messy, but it all clicks once you’re in the flow.

The world is massive, strange, and packed with detail. You’ll cross windswept cliffs, glowing wetlands, and half-buried machines the size of buildings. It feels alien but lived-in, like exploring the ruins of something ancient and dangerous. The Switch keeps up without melting in your hands.

Why Nintendo Switch fans will enjoy it:

It’s big, bold, and built to sink hours into. If you like rich worlds, dramatic twists, and combat that lets you nerd out over builds, Xenoblade 3 delivers – and then dumps a pile of side quests on top for good measure.

24. Just Dance 2025 Edition

Platforms Switch, PS5, Xbox Series X/S Year of release 2024 Developer Ubisoft Average playtime Unlimited Best for Party nights, casual fitness, and dance fans Unique features 40 new songs, online multiplayer, seasonal events, mobile phone tracking

Just Dance 2025 doesn’t care if you’ve got rhythm – just that you’re moving. It’s the ultimate no‑judgment zone where you can go from Dua Lipa to Shrek in under five minutes and nobody bats an eye. It’s simple to set up and an ideal Switch game for family if you want to burn some calories while having an absolute blast.

The tracklist blends chart-toppers, throwbacks, and just enough weird stuff to keep things interesting. Yes, there’s still K‑pop. No, you still won’t nail the moves. And the best thing? You don’t even need fancy Switch controllers to have a good time (but it’s definitely better with them).

You don’t even need a Joy-Con. Just grab your phone, fire up the app, and start flailing. Solo, co-op, or full-blown online dance battles – the game tracks it all. Seasonal updates and events give you new reasons to come back, and the menus are slick enough that even your grandma could find her way to Bad Bunny.

Why Nintendo Switch fans will enjoy it:

It’s chaotic cardio in disguise. Great for parties, family nights, or dancing alone in your living room. If you’ve got a pulse and a little floor space, Just Dance 2025 will find a way to make you move.

25. Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition

Platforms Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S Year of release 2021 (Switch version) Developers Grove Street Games / Rockstar Games Average playtime 60-80 hours Best for Fans of open-world chaos Unique features Three open-world games in one bundle, modernized controls based on GTA V, cheats still work

It’s the trilogy that taught a whole generation how to steal cars, dodge cops, and blow up everything with a rocket launcher – now on your Switch. GTA III, Vice City, and San Andreas are back with modern controls, tweaked visuals, and all the chaotic charm that made them infamous in the first place.

Yeah, it’s not the prettiest port, and some edges are still a little rough. But the freedom is still unmatched. You can hijack a tank, start a turf war, or just vibe to ’80s synth while jumping your motorbike into a pool. It’s open-world mayhem that still holds up, flaws and all.

And hey, playing San Andreas on a handheld feels a bit like getting away with something. In a good way.

Why Nintendo Switch fans will enjoy it:

Three iconic cities, one download button. If you want classic GTA carnage on the go – with missions, music, and more explosions than a summer blockbuster – this collection still delivers the goods. Just don’t expect it to behave.

FAQs

What is the best Nintendo Switch game?

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is the best Switch game. It delivers a massive, open-world adventure that rewards creativity, exploration, and a bit of chaos. It pushes the Switch to its limits, but it’s absolutely worth it.

How to download games on Nintendo Switch?

Head to the Nintendo eShop on your Switch, find the game you want, purchase it, and it’ll download automatically. Just make sure you’ve got enough storage or a microSD card plugged in.

What Pokémon games are on Switch?

Popular Pokémon games on Switch include Pokémon Violet, Scarlet, Legends: Arceus, Brilliant Diamond/Shining Pearl, Sword/Shield, and Let’s Go Pikachu/Eevee. They cover traditional RPGs, remakes, and new open-world experiments.

What Zelda games are on Switch?

If you own a Switch console, you can play Tears of the Kingdom, Breath of the Wild, Skyward Sword HD, and Link’s Awakening. Hyrule Warriors also brings action-heavy spin-offs into the mix.

Why are Switch games so expensive?

Nintendo rarely discounts its major titles, and physical cartridges cost more to produce than discs. Add in high demand and long-lasting popularity (especially for first-party games), and prices tend to stay up.