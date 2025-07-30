15 Best Games Like Overcooked! for You and Your Crew

This iconic title is one of the biggest names in co-op gaming, so it’s no surprise that people who’ve finished it are on the lookout for more games like Overcooked!. Working as a team is almost always more fun, even if it does bring a lot more chaos into the equation. And sometimes, watching everything fall apart because of one mistake is as fun as putting everything together.

While Overcooked! (and its sequel) deliver plenty of frantic excitement, they’re far from the only great co-op games out there. Regardless if you’re fixing engines, building bases, solving puzzles together, or blasting through waves of zombies, there are plenty of other games that offer the same mix of teamwork, strategy, and pure, hilarious chaos .

Our Top Picks for Games Like Overcooked!

I’ll admit that listing games similar to Overcooked! is a difficult task. I decided to focus on the co-op side, and these games on the list make for the best cooperative experiences.

It Takes Two (2021) – It’s a puzzle platformer with a very gripping story. Moving Out (2020) – You can throw caution to the winds in this madcap physics-based moving game. Tools Up! (2019) – Follow blueprints and build houses on this slower, more relaxed take on the genre. Out of Space (2020) – Stay fed, keep clean, don’t die to space slime. Who knew adulting would be this satisfying? Lumberhill (2021) – Cutting and delivering wood should be easy but nooooo, everything has decided to fight you.

But while these are the best entries on this list, every game here is definitely worth checking out!

15 Best Games Like Overcooked!

The fun of Overcooked! stems from its co-op aspect. Working together with your family and friends like a well-oiled machine to reach a common goal is a pretty amazing feeling.

But teamwork doesn’t extend purely to cozy games like Overcooked!. Sure, the cooking genre is nice, but online and local co-op games aren’t always about building or crafting things. Sometimes, players prefer to band together to smash enemies, survive, or build a giant base.

With that in mind, this list of games includes a bit of everything, from restaurants and factories to puzzle platformers and even zombie games where you’ll need to work as a team.

My Score ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S Release Year 2021 Best For Story-driven, two-player co-op experiences

It Takes Two is a banger co‑op game and a 23 million-seller that continues to dominate charts 3+ years post-launch, earning Game of the Year at TGA 2021 and an 88 Metacritic score from 151 outlets. I picked it because it sets a benchmark for two-player experiences with its addictive co-op mastery!

At its core, it’s a charming platformer that mixes creative puzzles with cooperative mechanics. It can be tricky sometimes but it’s easy enough not to stonewall beginners and casual players. It’s a hell of a lot of fun. Hazelight Studios completely blows you out of the water with this one.

I also recommend checking out the insanely fun game Split Fiction, which is a newer game from the same studio that surprisingly takes it to another level with co-op, story, level design, and more.

Key Highlights:

Solo purchase, dual play : Friend Pass lets one player join for free.

: Friend Pass lets one player join for free. Narrative-driven mechanics : Each level’s unique gameplay gimmicks are woven directly into moments of forgiveness or growth.

: Each level’s unique gameplay gimmicks are woven directly into moments of forgiveness or growth. Constant surprise: From magnetic puzzles to mini-games and boss battles, each level introduces fresh mechanics that keeps the game fun until the end.

Why we chose it Crafted exclusively for two-player cooperation, It Takes Two blends creative platforming and puzzle-solving with an emotionally resonant narrative that critics call “one of the best co‑op games ever.”

It Takes Two marries creative gameplay with a real-feel story, and strong design. It’s perfect for friends and partners who want something meaningful yet fun. Grab it, invite a buddy using the Friend Pass, and enjoy one of the most talked-about co-op games around.

My Score ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox One/Series Release Year 2020 Best For Physics-driven couch co‑op chaos

This game keeps things very simple: you play as a Furniture Arrangement & Relocation Technician, traveling across Packmore to tackle chaotic moving jobs. But there’s a catch. You’re always racing against the clock. Careful lifting takes too long, so you’ll be hurling couches through windows, tossing fragile boxes without a second thought, and making a mess in the name of efficiency.

“Handle with care” is just a suggestion when speed is the priority, and Smooth Moves always delivers, whether the items arrive in one piece or not. What truly makes Moving Out shine is its wildly entertaining yet surprisingly precise physics system. The unpredictable interactions add to the hilarity and it’s one of the most fun and chaotic simulation games out there.

Key Highlights:

Local four-player fun: Simple setup, couch-play ready, even split Joy-Con on Switch.

Simple setup, couch-play ready, even split Joy-Con on Switch. Customizable Assist Mode: Stretch timers and skip levels.

Stretch timers and skip levels. Ragdoll physics hilarity: Flying fridges and surprise crashes bring nonstop laughs.

Why we chose it Its unpredictable, physics-based chaos transforms mundane moving tasks into hilarious couch‑co‑op mayhem.

Moving Out gives you over-the-top physics with time-focused teamwork and successfully serves both laughs and challenge in a co-op setting. It’s kept an active player base and strong reviews years after launch and is a reliable pick for anyone looking for casual but memorable co-op fun.

My Score ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox One Release Year 2019 Best For Couch co‑op home renovation & task coordination

If building houses is more your thing, you’ll have a blast with Tools Up!. In this construction simulator, you’ll need to not only move furniture (not Moving Out levels of crazy!) but also build, landscape, paint, and more. There’s a lot of space to move around in Tools Up!, as each person can theoretically work on a separate task.

However, workflow management is very important if you want to succeed, so you’ll still need to plan and communicate with your team. I will add that, in my experience, Tools Up! is a more relaxing game compared to the other entries on this list. This makes it a great platformer game to play with younger family members or casual gamers.

Key highlights:

Couch-friendly for up to four: Each player can tackle tasks like painting and furniture moving side-by-side.

Each player can tackle tasks like painting and furniture moving side-by-side. Handy Assist Mode and Casual Mode: Offers timers adjustments and stress-free play for mixed-skill groups.

Offers timers adjustments and stress-free play for mixed-skill groups. Light DIY puzzles with comical mishaps: Mild obstacles add cozy fun.

Why we chose it Combining home renovation tasks with co‑operative planning and communication, Tools Up! offers relaxing gameplay that works wonderfully for casual co‑op sessions.

Tools Up! stands out as a low-pressure co-op fix-up game that’s beginner-friendly AND family-friendly. It earns solid review scores and remains a charming pick for casual co-op game nights. Want to relax and laugh with friends? This game is a perfect choice.

My Score ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, macOS, Linux, Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox One/Series Release Year 2020 Best For Cooperative strategy cleaning & resource management in tight, chaotic spaces

This outstanding indie game is as close to Overcooked! as you can get without the cooking. Here, we’re swapping kitchens for a chaotic battle against alien gunk. You and your friends play as roommates trying to keep both yourselves alive and your spaceship in one piece. Fight against alien gunk.

I’m recommending Out of Space because it takes Overcooked-style team chaos and adds a space-cleaning twist, with strategic timing and resource juggling.

Key highlights:

Random ship layouts: Each run shifts room design and resources, so you can’t just memorize the paths.

Each run shifts room design and resources, so you can’t just memorize the paths. Up to four-player format: Works with both online and local co-op, ideal for sharing the chaos.

Works with both online and local co-op, ideal for sharing the chaos. Weekly challenges: New modifiers each week make sure there’s always a new twist to tackle.

Why we chose it This strategic cleaning sim layers resource management and teamwork against an ever-spreading alien infestation.

Out of Space mixes emergency-style cleaning with calm prep and resource management. It rewards players for quick thinking and clear communication. This is a perfect party game that involves some light tactical fun.

My Score ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, Nintendo Switch Release Year 2021 Best For Wild, lumberjack co-op with unpredictable hazards

Ever have one of those days where it feels like everything is working against you? In Lumberhill, that is just another day on the job. What should be a straightforward task like chopping trees, making planks, and delivering lumber, quickly turns into pure chaos. From wild animals and raging fires to mischievous pirates and unpredictable weather, everything is out to stop you.

I went with Lumberhill because it turns a simple lumberjack theme into unpredictable chaos as fires and even pirates chase you down as you chop. The game earns a 77% “Mostly Positive” rating with over 150+ reviews on Steam, which stands for the game’s simple fun despite rough edges.

Key highlights:

Hazard variety: Random events like wildfires, T-Rex attacks, pirate bombs, and lightning strikes force constant adaptation.

Random events like wildfires, T-Rex attacks, pirate bombs, and lightning strikes force constant adaptation. Co-op flexibility: Supports up to four players in both local and online modes, plus optional PvP chaos!

Supports up to four players in both local and online modes, plus optional PvP chaos! Dynamic levels: Each of the 50+ levels brings fresh layouts and new environmental challenges.

Why we chose it It pushes co‑op unpredictability to the extreme with wildfires, weather, wildlife, and more.

Lumberhill offers thrilling co-op gameplay with nature-fueled challenges that keep players on their toes. If you want to spice up your next game night then grab three friends and brace for chaotic lumberjack teamwork. It’s a wild ride!

My Score ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, Nintendo Switch, PS4/5, Xbox One/Series Release Year 2022 Best For Strategic roguelike kitchen management with up to 4 players

This title is a cooking management game that supports up to four players. But where this game differs from Overcooked! is in just how dang hard things can get. See, PlateUp! is also one of the greatest roguelike games I’ve played, with all the difficulty that implies.

Randomly-generated upgrades, rising standards, complex dishes, and total freedom over your restaurants all mean that you’ll need to work hard to master this kitchen. But while PlateUp! is definitely a huge step up in difficulty compared to Overcooked! It’s tons of fun too.

Key highlights:

Restaurant customization: Choose menu items and unlock blueprints that let you automate tasks over 15-day runs.

Choose menu items and unlock blueprints that let you automate tasks over 15-day runs. Procedural roguelike rounds: Every few days you pick modifiers that reshape gameplay.

Every few days you pick modifiers that reshape gameplay. Co-op depth: With up to four players, it rewards teamwork and players on Reddit say it “feels better than Overcooked” in group coordination.

Why we chose it PlateUp! offers evolving weekly strategies and has surpassed 1.5 million Steam copies thanks to its addictive blend of structure and chaos.

PlateUp! is a smart blend of strategy, chaos, creativity, and kitchen management. Its strong Steam score and community praise show it gives you replayability and challenge. Want to test restaurant strategy with friends? Grab PlateUp! and enjoy culinary co-op that’s deeper than it looks.

My Score ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, Switch, PS4/5, Xbox One/Series, iOS, Android Release Year 2013 / 2017 / 2020 (CSD / CSD2 / CSD3) Best For Micro-management meat-and-potatoes cooking simulation

Just like Overcooked!, the Cook, Serve, Delicious! series is all about cooking dishes and serving them to hungry diners. But if you thought Overcooked! was busy enough, wait ’til you see how CSD’s kitchens look! Where Overcooked! is a macro-level cooking simulator, Cook, Serve, Delicious! brings you to the micro level.

For example, some customers will prefer simple burgers: patty, bun, and done. Others, however, will prefer more complex recipes, such as a burger with everything except two things. The heat is constantly on, too, as people will constantly be entering and demanding meals and dishes be made to their exact standards, and god help you when rush hour hits.

Key highlights:

Recipe precision: Customers demand exact ingredients and timing and the challenge makes gameplay sharp and fun.

Customers demand exact ingredients and timing and the challenge makes gameplay sharp and fun. Micro vs macro cooking: From flipping burgers to managing sides and drinks, each service tests tactical control across multiple stations.

From flipping burgers to managing sides and drinks, each service tests tactical control across multiple stations. Co-op synergy: Local multiplayer and Remote Play Together mean one copy supports shared kitchen stress.

Why we chose it Operating at the micro level, the CSD series delivers high-stakes cooking under pressure and is one of the most intense kitchen sims in gaming.

Cook, Serve, Delicious! offers rewarding gameplay by forcing you to juggle precise cooking tasks under pressure. Its standout Steam reviews and adaptable co-op support prove it’s a go-to choice for challenging kitchen sims.

My Score ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, macOS, Linux, Switch, PS4/5, Xbox One/Series, iOS, Android Release Year 2016 Best For Quirky physics puzzles with hilarious co-op failures

Human: Fall Flat is a quirky, funny, yet challenging co-op physics puzzle platformer. In this game, you and your friends will each assume control of a pudgy, doughy human. After a bit of fiddling, you’ll realize that controlling your humans is much harder than it initially appears; even something like opening a door becomes super complex.

Compounding this is the really awkward (and hilarious) way the humans move, made even better by the fact that you’ll need to platform your way around levels. Failure is always hilarious, and win or lose, Human: Fall Flat easily makes it to my list of the best platformer games.

Key highlights:

Physics-based puzzles: Each challenge plays on limp, unpredictable controls for comedic payoff.

Each challenge plays on limp, unpredictable controls for comedic payoff. Multiplayer mayhem: Up to eight players can join online or local co-op.

Up to eight players can join online or local co-op. Endless replayability: Multiple solutions and community-made levels (5,000+ in Steam Workshop) give it lasting variety.

Why we chose it This puzzler turns simple tasks into hilarious co‑op challenges. It’s too fun not to try and if you want to have a laughter-filled gaming session, then you shouldn’t skip this one.

Human: Fall Flat is a charming, physics-driven game thanks to loose, unpredictable gameplay and a thriving workshop full of custom stages. It remains highly rated and widely played years after release. Want to laugh till you fall over? Invite a friend and let the flailing begin.

My Score ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, macOS, Linux, PS4, Vita, Wii U, Switch, Xbox One, iOS, Android Release Year 2016 Best For Survival-focused co-op with permadeath and rich DLC

Most survival sandbox games have their needs tacked on as an afterthought. Don’t Starve Together, on the other hand, does not mess around. Almost everything is out to kill you, from frogs to werepigs and even the very darkness. You’ll need to plan, explore, and carefully manage your resources, and even if you do everything right, you’re never completely safe.

Luckily, this difficulty is offset by a charming Tim Burton-esque art style and a nice 3D isometric point of view. While you’ll never go hungry for content in Don’t Starve Together, the game also boasts multiple DLC packs, as well as a very active modding community.

Key highlights:

Permadeath survival: Every decision matters when everything can end your run.

Every decision matters when everything can end your run. Cooperative strategy: You and your friends must gather and support each other to stay alive.

You and your friends must gather and support each other to stay alive. Massive mod ecosystem: Over 700,000 Steam Workshop followers and tools to tweak every gameplay aspect.

Why we chose it Pairing permadeath survival with co‑op resource management and seasonal DLC, this game offers cooperative challenges and community-driven content that hooks you.

With over 480k positive reviews and a strong 95% Steam rating from nearly half a million players, this game proves it’s about surviving AND thriving together. If you want a challenge that demands brains and teamwork then embrace the delightful chaos that sets Don’t Starve Together apart.

My Score ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, Linux, macOS, Nintendo Switch Release Year 2016 (PC), 2020 (Switch) Best For Deep factory automation and co-op optimization

If you’re looking for a bigger production sim than Overcooked!, Factorio might be the right game for you.

The game’s premise is deceptively simple. You crash-land on the world of Nauvis and use raw minerals like coal, iron, and copper to build rocketry to make your way back home. In practice, Factorio is an entirely different beast.

You’ll likely forget your original goal as you get swept up in the drive to expand and optimize, and each new technology gives you even more toys to play with. And with so much to do and how addicting the entire game is, Factorio is easily one of the best indie games I’ve ever played. While this game is plenty of fun solo, things get even crazier once you pull friends into the equation!

Key highlights:

Factory Automation: Massive depth, from simple mining drills to advanced robotics.

Massive depth, from simple mining drills to advanced robotics. Co-op Optimization: Multiplayer integrates collaborative planning and logistics.

Multiplayer integrates collaborative planning and logistics. Endless Replayability: Expansive tech trees and procedural maps keep each playthrough fresh.

Why we chose it Factorio turns teamwork into an addictive planning exercise that’s endlessly replayable. It’s one of the only games where every small fix snowballs into massive gains.

Factorio lets players enjoy deep factory-building mechanics and shines brightest when played together. With a stellar 97% positive rating on Steam, it’s a must-play indie gem.

My Score ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, macOS, Linux Release Year 2023 Best For Claustrophobic submarine co-op with engineering depth

Barotrauma is a claustrophobic and frantic cooperative game about undersea exploration set on Europa, one of Jupiter’s moons. As pioneers on humanity’s newest frontier, you and your crew will need to steer your submarine through Europa’s cold and bleak depths. But make no mistake: keeping a sub in working condition is HARD, and danger comes from every angle.

You and your crew will need to constantly upgrade, repair, and maintain your sub, invest in your skill trees, and fend off any invaders, lest you sink. The technical know-how (especially for mechanics and engineers) is so deep that I’d easily consider Barotrauma to be one for the list of the best simulation games I’ve played!

Key highlights:

Intense Submarine Management: Complex systems demand constant attention and strategic upgrades.

Complex systems demand constant attention and strategic upgrades. Immersive Teamwork: Specialized roles encourage deep collaboration under pressure.

Specialized roles encourage deep collaboration under pressure. Engineering Depth: Detailed technical mechanics deliver rewarding mastery.

Why we chose it Barotrauma makes co-op more exciting by making communication and coordination ABSOLUTELY critical for survival.

Barotrauma brilliantly blends intricate submarine mechanics with nerve-wracking co-op gameplay. Assemble your crew and brave the depths today.

My Score ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, macOS, Switch, PS3/4, Xbox 360, Xbox One Release Year 2008 Best For Four-player arcade beat‑‘em‑up mayhem with charm

Sometimes, all you need is some good old-fashioned chaos, and Castle Crashers offers just that with nonstop action and over-the-top fun. This arcade-style beat-em-up embraces everything that made classic brawlers great like waves of enemies to demolish and co-op gameplay for up to four players, whether online or local.

Castle Crashers perfectly captures the spirit of arcade classics while injecting a fresh dose of humor and creativity. The game’s vibrant hand-drawn visuals and whimsical style blend effortlessly with frantic four-player action. You’ll come to love how hilarious and chaotic this game is.

Key highlights:

Dynamic Co-op Combat: Playable online or locally, the game offers fluid team mechanics.

Playable online or locally, the game offers fluid team mechanics. Unique Character Abilities: Each knight boasts special magic skills and customizable equipment.

Each knight boasts special magic skills and customizable equipment. Quirky Humor and Charm: The humorous storytelling and hilarious boss fights keep the experience engaging and entertaining.

Why we chose it A four-player beat‑’em‑up classic that excels in cooperative play. Its fast-paced combat hits harder when you’re clowning around with friends, and the offbeat humor never lets up.

Castle Crashers hits the sweet spot between retro arcade mayhem and modern multiplayer fun. The game has a 96% positive rating on Steam with over 80,000 reviews. Grab your friends and dive into the charming chaos today.

My Score ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PS5 Release Year 2024 Best For Tactical, chaotic, friendly-fire sci-fi co-op

The few, the proud, the expendable..the Helldivers. Helldivers 2 manages to capture the feelings of solidarity and camaraderie as each and every one of its players fights to “defend” Super Earth. It feels incredible to be part of a whole, and that experience is one of the reasons why Helldivers 2 is easily one of the best adventure games in recent times.

As a Helldiver, you’re part of an elite peacekeeping force (read: one of a multitude of nameless cannon fodder) tasked with spreading managed democracy beyond Super Earth. This involves spreading liberty and freedom to three different factions, whether they want it or not. To assist you in your missions, you’ll have access to dozens of badass weapons and impactful stratagems.

I should also mention that friendly fire is always on in Helldivers 2. Friends will be shot, limbs will be blown off, and hilarity will ensue.

Key highlights:

Chaotic Co-op Action: Strategic teamwork meets explosive battles, enhanced by always-on friendly fire.

Strategic teamwork meets explosive battles, enhanced by always-on friendly fire. Diverse Weaponry & Stratagems: Extensive loadouts and powerful tactical abilities.

Extensive loadouts and powerful tactical abilities. Darkly Humorous Tone: Over-the-top violence combined with satirical storytelling.

Why we chose it Bracketed as “the most fun” co-op shooter since Left 4 Dead. Helldivers 2 earns its reputation with chaotic missions that demand real coordination, not just run-and-gun reflexes.

Helldivers 2 expertly blends tactical depth with chaotic multiplayer fun. It might not be a cooking sim, but if you want a co-op that will have a grip on you, then here it is.

My Score ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, Switch, PS3/4, Xbox 360/One Release Year 2012 Best For Four-campaign cooperative action-horror shooter

Contentious Resident Evil 6 may be, but there’s no denying that the focus on co-op mode made it a great game to play with a friend. Sure, it might have dialed down on the survival horror mechanics, but what you get in return is an action-packed zombie (okay, infected) shooter. There are still lots of jumpscares, guns, QTEs, and enemies to blow to pieces.

Resident Evil 6 features not one, not two, but four campaigns that will take you across America, Central Europe, and China in a bid to stop a horrific new bioweapon. You’ll play as a dynamic duo in each campaign, and each of them give you a new POV on the entire incident, so you’ve pretty much got to play them all.

Key highlights:

Multiple Story Campaigns: Four distinct narratives offer unique perspectives and variety.

Four distinct narratives offer unique perspectives and variety. Co-op Focus: Built specifically for two-player teamwork, both in split-screen and online modes.

Built specifically for two-player teamwork, both in split-screen and online modes. Action-Packed Gameplay: Intense combat and adrenaline-pumping quick-time events.

Why we chose it Its two-player campaigns shine in split-screen and online co-op. It’s one of the few big-budget games that actually commits to varied two-player design.

Despite shifting from its survival horror roots, Resident Evil 6 promises thrilling co-op action through multiple immersive campaigns.

My Score ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, macOS, Linux, Xbox 360 Release Year 2009 Best For Iconic zombie survival co-op with strategy and teamwork

Valve’s zombie shooter is the textbook example of “old but gold”. Left 4 Dead 2 is the perfect game for when you want to cut loose with your buddies and take it out on hordes of the living dead. In this game, you’ll step into the shoes of one of four survivors (Coach, Nick, Rochelle, or Ellis) and try to escape a zombified America by shooting, hacking, or smashing the infected to bits with your weapon of choice.

Gameplay is simple, quick, and incredibly addicting. As fun as the apocalypse might be, Left 4 Dead 2 quickly teaches you that you can’t fight alone. Cooperation is vital to the game, as special infected can immobilize or quickly kill a lone survivor. But together, you and your friends (or bots) will be able to execute complex strategies and face down any horde that comes your way.

Key highlights:

Dynamic AI Director: Procedural enemy placements and scenarios feels fresh.

Procedural enemy placements and scenarios feels fresh. Tactical Co-op Gameplay: Requires teamwork and coordination to survive special infected.

Requires teamwork and coordination to survive special infected. Enduring Popularity: Still widely played, supported by a dedicated community and active mods.

Why we chose it Regarded as a co-op masterpiece. Its dynamic campaigns and AI Director still sets the benchmark for its field.

Left 4 Dead 2 remains the gold standard for co-op zombie shooters and boasts over 96% positive ratings on Steam from nearly 600,000 reviews. Gather your squad and dive into this timeless classic today.

More Co-Op Games to Try

While Overcooked! is a standout co-op game, there are plenty of other co-op games with excellent multiplayer. Be sure to check out:

Overcooked! 2 – the sequel is more of the same chaotic fun.

River City Girls – a beat-em-up that boasts a fantastic soundtrack, an amazing artstyle, and solid gameplay.

Unrailed! – build train tracks through endless procedurally generated worlds.

GTFO – plumb an infested complex with nothing but basic weapons, strategy, and teamwork. Very difficult.

Cooperative Games: Best Picks TL;DR

Cooperative games tap into our natural desire for teamwork. They mix fun gameplay with shared experiences. These games require clear communication and effective collaboration.

Beyond gameplay mechanics, the heart of co-op games lies in the memorable stories and hilarious mishaps shared with friends. Our best picks like Moving Out and It Takes Two thrive on creating these unforgettable moments.

For more recommendations and deeper dives into gaming titles, our passionate gaming blog can offer guidance and hearty insights to help you find even more games that SLAP.

FAQs

What is the most similar game to Overcooked!?

For a similar cooking experience with a twist, PlateUp! blends cooking with restaurant management. If you enjoy the teamwork-focused gameplay loop, Out of Space, Tools Up!, and Lumberhill offer the same frantic co-op energy in different settings.

How do you get better at games similar to Overcooked!?

The key to success is teamwork and coordination. Assign specific roles to each player so tasks are efficiently divided, and establish a smooth workflow to avoid unnecessary chaos.Communication is essential – constantly call out what you’re doing to keep everyone on the same page.

What makes Overcooked!-style games appealing?

Overcooked!-style games thrive on cooperative chaos, blending frantic multitasking with tight teamwork. They encourage clear communication, rapid problem-solving, and role-based gameplay, making them highly replayable and perfect for lively multiplayer sessions with friends or family.

Are there any casual alternatives to Overcooked!?



Yes, Moving Out offers a similarly hectic cooperative experience in furniture-moving scenarios, while Tools Up! puts a team of players in charge of home renovations. Both games deliver the same playful chaos, accessible mechanics, and fun, approachable gameplay Overcooked! fans enjoy.

Do games similar to Overcooked! support single-player?

Most Overcooked!-like games can be played solo but are significantly harder and less entertaining without teammates. AI teammates or simplified gameplay are often included, yet these games truly excel and reach their full chaotic potential when played cooperatively with friends or family.