12 Best Switch Party Games in 2025 for Endless Fun Nights

The best Switch party games have a special kind of magic. They can turn a quiet evening into a roaring competition, a casual hangout into hours of nonstop laughter, and a simple family night into a memory everyone talks about for weeks.

The Nintendo Switch is built for moments like these, with a library full of multiplayer gems that are easy to learn yet hard to put down .

In this guide, I am sharing my top ten picks for party perfection, each one guaranteed to keep players of all ages smiling, shouting, and coming back for just one more round.

Our Top Picks for Nintendo Switch Party Games

Choosing just a handful of favorites from the massive party library on the Nintendo Switch is no easy task, but these five titles have earned a permanent spot in my rotation.

They strike the perfect balance between easy-to-learn mechanics and pure, chaotic fun, making them instant crowd-pleasers no matter the occasion.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (2017) – This party favorite packs colorful tracks, chaotic items, and thrilling finishes that keep every race exciting. Even beginners can snag a surprise win, making it fun for everyone. Mario Party Superstars (2021) – This entry brings back classic boards and mini-games from past Mario Party titles, mixing nostalgia with fresh excitement. With unpredictable gameplay and last-minute twists, it’s a must-play for fans of Mario’s adventures. WarioWare: Move It! (2023) – Nothing breaks the ice like a room full of people flailing around to complete bizarre microgames. WarioWare: Move It! delivers that in spades, blending humor, speed, and absurdity for a party experience that never gets old. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (2018) – This is where friendships are tested. With a massive roster of characters and fast-paced battles, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is endlessly replayable. Whether you’re a button-masher or a competitive player, the chaos is always top-tier entertainment. Good Job! (2020) – From spilling paint across the office to crashing forklifts into walls, Good Job! turns workplace problem-solving into comedic gold. Its cooperative gameplay encourages laughter, creativity, and a healthy dose of sabotage.

If these top five aren’t enough to fill your game nights, keep scrolling. Our full list has even more gems waiting to turn your next party into a hit!

12 Best Nintendo Switch Party Games for Every Game Night

From high-energy competitions to laugh-out-loud cooperative challenges, these titles are built to keep the fun going for hours. They’re perfect for friends, families, or anyone looking to turn a regular evening into something unforgettable. How many of these best Switch party games have you played?

1. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe [Best Nintendo Switch Party Game For Wild and Hilarious Races]

Our score 10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Genre Kart Racing Platforms Nintendo Switch Year of release 2017 Creator/s Nintendo EPD (Developer), Nintendo (Publisher) Average playtime 20–100+ hours

If one best Nintendo Switch games can ignite friendly rivalries faster than you can say “Blue Shell,” it’s Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. Featuring a vibrant roster of iconic Nintendo characters, this party racing game delivers fast-paced, chaotic fun on over 40 imaginative tracks.

Its tight controls, polished visuals, and a soundtrack that sticks in your head for days make it a must-have for every Switch owner.

Pro tip Use your items wisely! Holding a shell or banana behind your kart can block incoming attacks, saving you from a wipeout. If you’re in first place, don’t waste your defenses too early. Keep one handy because a Red or Blue Shell is almost always coming your way.

The gameplay blends precision driving with outrageous power-ups, so no race ever feels predictable. With customizable rules, multiple modes (including Battle Mode), and both local and online multiplayer, the game adapts perfectly to any party setting.

Whether you’re cruising through Moo Moo Meadows or dodging shells in Rainbow Road, the thrill never fades.

My Verdict:

Nintendo fans will love how Mario Kart 8 Deluxe celebrates the brand’s charm while offering endlessly replayable races. It’s the perfect mix of accessibility and competitive depth, making it a guaranteed hit at gatherings of any size.

What do players say? Tmoneyicashout ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ If you look at every single factor that makes a game great, it has it. The gameplay is as fun as ever, it runs smooth and feels great. The amount of content you are getting is absurd. It’s instantly replayable. It’s a game you can play with your grandparents, your kids, your friends, your coworkers and everyone will be able to understand it and have fun. It is the ultimate party game.

2. Mario Party Superstars [Best Nintendo Switch Party Game For Retro Mini-Game Madness]

Our score 9.8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Genre Party / Board Game Platforms Nintendo Switch Year of release 2021 Creator/s NDcube (Developer), Nintendo (Publisher) Average playtime 20–60+ hours

If there’s one title that packs decades of Nintendo fun into a single cartridge, it’s Mario Party Superstars. This incredible Mario game revives five classic boards from the Nintendo 64 era and spices them up with 100 mini-games handpicked from across the franchise’s history.

Every match feels like a nostalgic trip, whether you’re dodging boulders in Bumper Balls or racing to grab coins in Hot Rope Jump. The visuals pop with bright, modern polish, yet still keep that classic Mario Party vibe fans remember.

Pro tip Always plan your moves around the Star location. Don’t just rush toward it. Look ahead on the board for hidden traps, Bowser spaces, or chance events that could change everything. Sometimes taking a slower, safer path can win you the game.

The updated controls are smooth, accessible, and thanks to consistent pacing, turns fly by without the downtime that slowed older titles. Plus, the online play is surprisingly solid, letting you challenge friends (or rivals) no matter where they are.

And if you’re in the mood to mix things up between party nights, you can check out some of the best racing games on the Switch for a change of pace.

My Verdict:

Nintendo fans will love how Mario Party Superstars honors the series’ roots while upgrading the experience for modern play. It’s a pure party classic, easy to pick up, endlessly fun, and perfect for every kind of gathering.

What do players say? Aimjock ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ I’m pretty happy with Mario Party Superstars. It’s everything Super Mario Party was supposed to be after the disappointment that game was. I love the classic minigames and the classic boards. The boards aren’t overly linear like in the last few Mario Party games, the minigames are fun, and the gameplay is exciting.

3. WarioWare: Move It! [Best Nintendo Switch Party Game For Ridiculous Chaos]

Our score 9.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Genre Party / Microgames Platforms Nintendo Switch Year of release 2023 Creator/s Intelligent Systems (Developer), Nintendo (Publisher) Average playtime 8–20+ hours

If you’ve ever wanted a party game that’s pure, unfiltered absurdity, WarioWare: Move It! is it. This title throws you into a rapid-fire collection of micro-games, each lasting just a few seconds, where you’ll use the Joy-Con’s motion controls to strike poses, flap your arms, dodge objects, and more.

The pace is relentless, and that’s the fun: you never have time to overthink, just react, laugh, and prepare for the next bizarre challenge.

Pro tip Focus on quick, small movements instead of big swings. Most microgames respond better to fast, precise actions, and staying calm helps you react faster. Pay attention to the on-screen cues. They usually hint at exactly what motion is needed to win.

The visual style is a colorful, cartoonish mashup, with over-the-top animations and wacky character designs that only WarioWare can pull off.

One second you’re hula-hooping, the next you’re brushing teeth or chasing chickens – all with motion controls that keep everyone in the room physically involved. It’s the kind of chaos that works perfectly in both small gatherings and big party settings, making it one of the best Nintendo Switch family games for energetic group fun.

My Verdict:

Nintendo fans will appreciate WarioWare: Move It! for its trademark humor, imaginative challenges, and seamless use of the Switch’s motion tech. It’s a guaranteed icebreaker and an instant party highlight.

What do players say? WRECK-IT-MUNDO ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ I’ve spent several hours straight on it now and I gotta say it’s a fun workout of a switch game. As a Warioware game. I’d say it’s more enjoyable than Get it Together for sure + has some Smooth Moves (Wii) vibes and even references, however it feels it’s lacking what the other games had. A good example is that there’s No Wario Cup unfortunate or challenges that rewarded you like replaying the stages and get X numbers far. A lot of other different modes aren’t playable for 1 player too (some are because of obvious reasons tho). However in the end, I liked it.

4. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate [Best Nintendo Switch Party Game For Epic, No-Holds-Barred Brawls]

Our score 9.6 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Genre Fighting / Party Platforms Nintendo Switch Year of release 2018 Creator/s Nintendo, Bandai Namco Studios, Sora Ltd. Average playtime 50–300+ hours

If you’ve ever wanted to see Mario face off against Pikachu, Link, or even Solid Snake in in one of the best platformer games ever, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is basically your dream come true. This is the crown jewel of Nintendo’s party lineup – a chaotic, adrenaline-pumping fighter where the goal isn’t to drain health bars but to launch your opponents off the screen in dramatic, slow-motion glory.

With over 80 characters from across gaming history, you can brawl as everyone from classic Nintendo icons to surprising third-party guests. The stages are just as exciting – one moment you’re smashing through Hyrule Castle, the next you’re dodging lava on Brinstar. Every map is packed with little details that make longtime fans grin.

Pro tip Learn what each character can do and practice how to get back on the stage. Stay near the middle to avoid getting knocked out, and use shields or dodges at the right time. Good timing and position help you last longer in every fight.

The game hits that sweet spot where both newcomers and competitive veterans can have fun. And when you want to switch up the fun, Nintendo’s got plenty more in store, from the best Nintendo Switch puzzle games for a brainy challenge to some of the for pure nostalgia.

My Verdict:

For Nintendo fans, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is a love letter to gaming history. Whether you play casually or competitively, it’s the kind of game that keeps bringing people back for “just one more match.”

What do players say? FNintendo ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Super Smash Bros. Ultimate comes out on top no matter what angle is used to look at it. A game that improves on nearly every single aspect of the series, it delivers on everything it proposes and on incredible levels, making this the best chapter made so far on this iconic Nintendo work which more than a game series, is a tribute to the world of gaming.

5. Good Job! [Best Nintendo Switch Party Game For Epic, No-Holds-Barred Brawls]

Our score 8.8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Genre Puzzle / Simulation / Party Platforms Nintendo Switch Year of release 2020 Creator/s Paladin Studios, Nintendo Average playtime 8–15 hours

If The Office had a baby with a slapstick physics sandbox, you’d get Good Job! – a game that turns mundane workplace tasks into absolute chaos. Your mission? Complete “serious” corporate assignments like moving projectors, delivering packages, or fixing the internet… in the dumbest ways possible.

Instead of carefully carrying equipment, you might catapult it through three walls. Need to water plants? Why not flood half the building while you’re at it. The beauty of Good Job! is that there’s no single “right” way to do anything, the game rewards creativity, efficiency, or just plain destruction.

Pro tip Think outside the box when completing tasks. You can slide, toss, or knock things over to finish objectives faster or just have fun. Experimenting with different approaches often leads to hilarious results.

Visually, it’s charmingly minimalist with clean, cartoonish 3D graphics, letting the ridiculous physics and slapstick animations take center stage. It feels like a playful cousin to some of the best sandbox games, but with a strong Nintendo twist.

My Verdict:

Nintendo fans will love Good Job! for its goofy humor, easy pick-up-and-play co-op, and endless potential for “I can’t believe that just worked” moments. It’s proof that not all party games need explosions; sometimes, a well-placed forklift is enough.

What do players say? AntyRec8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Played yesterday with girlfriend like for 5hours, game have little lag and little physics bugs but the fun was great 🙂 I recommend this game for coop 🙂

6. Just Dance 2025 [Best Nintendo Switch Party Game For Embarrassingly Fun Dance-Offs]

Our score 8.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Genre Rhythm / Music / Party Platforms Nintendo Switch Year of release 2025 Creator/s Ubisoft Average playtime Endless – it’s all about replay value

If karaoke nights are for your voice, Just Dance 2025 is for your whole body. This latest edition brings the hottest chart-toppers, viral TikTok moves, and global dance hits straight to your living room. Whether you’re battling friends in a fierce one-on-one or just trying to survive a marathon of non-stop bangers, the game keeps you moving, laughing, and occasionally collapsing in a sweaty heap.

Pro tip Focus on big, clear movements instead of tiny details. The game scores based on how much your whole body matches the dancer, so exaggerating moves helps rack up points and keeps the energy high.

Gameplay is simple but addictive: pick a song, follow the on-screen dancer, and try to match every move as your Joy-Con tracks your performance. The better you dance, the higher your score – and the more bragging rights you earn. It’s the ultimate rhythm party game, standing tall alongside some of the best rhythm games out there.

My Verdict:

Nintendo fans will love Just Dance 2025 for its sheer accessibility, endless replayability, and how it turns even the shyest person into a dance-floor legend. It’s the perfect icebreaker for any party and a guaranteed calorie-burner.

What do players say? Bmambajamba ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ This is one of my favorite versions of the game in a while, like since 2019. I think it’s got a good diversity in songs. It’s fun and not too difficult.

7. Mario Strikers Battle League [Best Nintendo Switch Party Game For Hyper-Competitive Sports Chaos]

Our score 8.4 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Genre Sports / Action / Party Platforms Nintendo Switch Year of release 2022 Creator/s Next Level Games, Nintendo Average playtime 10–20 hours (longer with multiplayer)

If regular soccer feels too tame for you, Mario Strikers Battle League cranks the chaos up to eleven. This is no polite passing game, it’s a full-contact brawl dressed up as a sports match. You’ll sprint, slide-tackle, body-check opponents into electric fences, and unleash over-the-top Hyper Strikes that can score you double points.

Every character has unique stats and abilities, so building your dream team isn’t just about who looks coolest in the uniform – it’s about creating the perfect balance of speed, strength, and trick plays. Add in wild power-ups (banana peels, green shells, you name it) and suddenly your well-planned goal attempt turns into pure mayhem.

Pro tip Want to dominate the field? Focus on mastering passing combos and timing your tackles – brute force is fun, but well-placed plays will leave your opponents raging and your score climbing.

Visually, it’s bold and vibrant, with heavy outlines and comic book-style flair that make every tackle, shot, and victory pose feel larger than life. The action is smooth, fast-paced, and perfect for couch rivalries that might just ruin friendships… in the best way possible.

My Verdict:

Nintendo fans will eat this up for its unique blend of sports action and all-out chaos. Whether you’re in it for the outrageous goals or the unapologetically dirty plays, Mario Strikers Battle League delivers nonstop party energy.

What do players say? Cardboard_Waffle ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ The gameplay itself is pretty fun, but it’s pretty content bare if you want to play solo. It is pretty fun in local multiplayer too, so in that sense I’m glad I bought it. Otherwise it’s a tough sell, especially since they’ve stopped updating the game.

8. Luigi’s Mansion 3 [Best Nintendo Switch Party Game For Boo-Tiful Cooperative Scares]

Our score 8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Genre Action / Puzzle / Adventure Platforms Nintendo Switch Year of release 2019 Creator/s Next Level Games, Nintendo Average playtime 12–15 hours (longer with multiplayer)

Ghosts beware! Luigi is back, and he’s braver… well, sort of. In Luigi’s Mansion 3, you explore a haunted hotel floor by floor, solving puzzles, sucking up mischievous ghosts with the trusty Poltergust G-00, and laughing at Luigi’s over-the-top scaredy-cat reactions.

Co-op mode lets a second player jump in as Gooigi, a gooey green clone that can slip through grates, walk on spikes, and add double the ghost-busting power.

The gameplay blends light puzzle-solving with slapstick combat. Ghost encounters aren’t just about zapping enemies, you’ll slam them into walls, whip them around like ragdolls, and use the environment in creative ways. The visuals lean into a cartoon-horror vibe, with detailed rooms packed with hidden gags and charming animations that keep the tone spooky-but-silly.

Pro tip Use Gooigi to reach tight spots and solve puzzles faster. Switch between Luigi and Gooigi to trap ghosts in tricky ways, and don’t forget to slam enemies into walls for extra fun and easier ghost captures.

And if you’re a fan of Nintendo’s wackier multiplayer experiences (or you’ve already conquered the best sports video games), Luigi’s Mansion 3 makes for a perfect change of pace.

My Verdict:

Nintendo fans will love this for its humor, cooperative gameplay, and inventive ghost-catching mechanics. It’s part puzzle adventure, part slapstick comedy, and all-around perfect for couch co-op nights.

What do players say? Bother-Familiar ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ I like Luigi’s Mansion 3 the most, because of the beautiful visuals, and funny, cool animations (Luigi would’ve won many Oscars if he were a film actor and Luigi’s Mansion 3 were a movie)!

9. Goat Simulator 3 [Best Nintendo Switch Party Game For Utterly Ridiculous Animal Anarchy]

Our score 8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Genre Sandbox / Simulation / Comedy Platforms Nintendo Switch Year of release 2023 Creator/s Coffee Stain North Average playtime 10–20 hours

If you’ve ever wondered what pure, unfiltered chaos looks like, Goat Simulator 3 has the answer, and it’s wearing horns. You play as a goat (obviously), but not just any goat. This one headbutts cars into orbit, licks objects to drag them around, and triggers bizarre events in a sprawling open world.

Pro tip Try combining different goat abilities at once – like licking objects while headbutting things – to create the funniest chaos. Exploring every corner of the map often triggers hidden events and crazy interactions that make the game even more unpredictable and silly.

Visually, it’s a colorful mash-up of realistic-ish environments and completely absurd physics, creating a playground where the laws of nature are more like loose suggestions. Think of it as the ultimate low-stakes, high-chaos party game, perfect for anyone who likes to laugh at utter nonsense.

My Verdict:

Nintendo fans who enjoy silly, consequence-free fun will love Goat Simulator 3. It’s a perfect pick for parties, younger players, or anyone looking for the best Switch games for kids that still deliver outrageous multiplayer antics.

What do players say? StoopidGnome ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ It’s hugely fun! Definitely worth the 20 bucks, I’ve ended up playing 40+ hours, and that’s just in one playthrough. There are lots of sidequests, minigames, activities and easter eggs (literally). Highly recommend

10. Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics [Best Nintendo Switch Party Game For Classic, Screen-Free Competition]

Our score 7.9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Genre Board / Card / Puzzle Platforms Nintendo Switch Year of release 2020 Creator/s Nintendo Average playtime Endless replay value

Sometimes the best party games are the ones that never go out of style. Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics bundles together a treasure chest of board, card, and tabletop favorites, everything from chess and checkers to darts, bowling, and even fishing. You can play solo against AI, pass the console around for local multiplayer, or go online to challenge friends across the globe.

Pro tip Start with the simpler games to warm up, then try the trickier ones to test your skills. Exploring different games often reveals hidden rules or fun strategies that give you an edge and keep every match fresh and exciting.

The visual style is clean, minimal, and distraction-free, letting the games themselves shine. Animations are smooth, sound effects are satisfying, and there’s a cozy “game night at home” feel – perfect for chilled evenings or quick competitive matches.

If you’re looking for more titles that keep everyone engaged, it’s worth checking out some of the best multiplayer games for Nintendo Switch.

My Verdict:

Nintendo fans who love variety and strategic thinking will adore this collection. It’s easy to pick up, endlessly replayable, and appeals to every age group, making it an ideal party staple.

What do players say? anonymoususer ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Love, love, love Clubhouse Games. I already play and enjoy a lot of the games in this collection irl, but it also introduced me and taught me how to play Hanafuda and Riichi Mahjong, and now I have been enjoying those ever since! I even bought a set of real-life Nintendo Hanafuda cards.

11. Big Brain Academy: Brain vs. Brain [Best Nintendo Switch Party Game For Laugh-Filled Mind Battles]

Our score 7.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Genre Puzzle / Party / Educational Platforms Nintendo Switch Year of release 2021 Creator/s Nintendo Average playtime Quick bursts or extended sessions

Big Brain Academy: Brain vs. Brain takes mental agility and turns it into a hilariously competitive party game. Players face off in a variety of quick-fire challenges testing memory, logic, math, and reflexes. Difficulty scales automatically, so everyone can enjoy a fair fight.

Pro tip Try your best in every type of challenge, even the ones you’re not good at. Think fast and don’t spend too long on one question – speed often beats perfect answers.

The visual style is colorful and cartoonish, with charming avatars and snappy animations that keep the mood upbeat. Every puzzle is easy to understand but tricky to master, making it perfect for both casual gamers and competitive types. For more team-oriented fun, you might want to explore some of the best co-op games available on Switch.

My Verdict:

Nintendo fans will love how this game combines brain training with party play. It’s proof that thinking fast can be just as fun as button-mashing, especially when bragging rights are on the line.

What do players say? Parzival127 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ I am really enjoying it!!! I like to think I’m smart so getting a good score on each game is going to get me my money’s worth in terms of play hours easily. I also like the difficulty selection for multiplayer so I can choose a higher difficult than my opponent and sweat without demolishing them, unlike every other multiplayer game I play with family or most friends.

12. Super Bomberman R 2 [Best Nintendo Switch Party Game For Bomb-Tastic, Last-Man-Standing Fights]

Our score 7 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Genre Action / Party / Multiplayer Platforms Nintendo Switch Year of release 2023 Creator/s Konami Average playtime Endless replay value

Super Bomberman R 2 takes the series’ classic “drop bombs, trap opponents, survive” formula and cranks it up with fresh modes, massive maps, and stage customization. The game offers chaotic multiplayer battles, both local and online, where every second counts, and one wrong move can turn you into a fiery puff of smoke.

Pro tip Keep moving and place bombs smartly. Don’t stay in one spot too long, and try to trap opponents in corners for easy wins. Timing is key – drop bombs just before they move to get the perfect explosion.

The visuals are bright, colorful, and polished, giving each map a playful yet intense vibe. The updated modes include team-based objectives, castle defense, and a robust stage creator that lets you design your own explosive arenas. If you want to keep the fun going on the go or on a powerhouse setup, check out the best gaming laptops for smooth, portable play.

My Verdict:

Nintendo fans who thrive on fast-paced, edge-of-your-seat competition will love this one. It’s frantic, strategic, and endlessly replayable – the perfect party chaos.

What do players say? XboxEra ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ So when you’re not playing story mode or making levels… ranked matchmaking and private play... crossplay works fine. Great character selection and customization store.

FAQs

What is the best Nintendo Switch party game?

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is widely regarded as the ultimate Nintendo Switch party game. Its fast-paced, easy-to-pick-up racing, colorful tracks, and chaotic multiplayer fun make it perfect for players of all ages and skill levels, guaranteeing laughter, competition, and endless replayability.

What are fun 2-player party games on Switch?

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe are great party games to play with one other person.

You can defeat opponents using weapons, beat the final boss, or enjoy sports modes. They’re free from complexity yet full of challenge for any team.

Are there any party games on Switch for families?

Yes, plenty of family-friendly parties and other games like Mario Kart and Mario Party offer characters everyone can hope to enjoy.

These games let you play video games together on TV or handheld, often with limited-time events and seasonal sales on the Nintendo eShop.

What Nintendo Party game has 8 players?

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate lets up to 8 players play locally or online. With so many characters and varied game modes, it’s one of the party games that can sell out fast.Perfect for friends, family, and competitive multiplayer games on the Switch for a fun evening.