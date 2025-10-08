14 Best Soccer Games in 2025 That You Can’t Miss

If you’re looking for the best soccer games, this list has everything you need to kick off epic matches with friends or solo. From realistic simulations to arcade-style chaos, these titles bring the ball to life like never before.

There’s a game here for you; each title has a unique twist, so you’ll know which fits your style before booting up.

I’ve gathered fast-paced action, strategic team management, and online multiplayer thrills all in one list. Stick around to see all 14 picks, and get ready to find your next go-to game for hours of football action and intense match-ups.

Our Top Picks for Soccer Games

I’ve narrowed it down to the top three soccer games that shine in both skill and fun. These are the ones I’d jump into first:

EA Sports FC 26 (2025) – Hyper-realistic gameplay, smooth controls, and massive online modes make this one of the best soccer games for anyone chasing thrills and precision on the pitch. Football Manager 2024 (2023) – Manage tactics and transfers with a depth that keeps you hooked. A great soccer game for those who love building winning teams behind the scenes. Pro Evolution Soccer 6 (2006) – Nostalgic vibes, ahead of its time; remember those fast matches and tight competitions that feel fair and satisfying?

Scroll down for the full 14-game list and see which titles fit your playstyle, no matter if you’re looking for tactical mastery or chaotic ball control.

14 Best Soccer Games for Every Fan

This list covers all the top titles for both casual and competitive players. It’s your ultimate guide to the best soccer games out there. How many of these have you played?

1. EA Sports FC 26 [Best for Realistic Soccer Simulation]

Our Score 10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Sports / Soccer Simulation Platforms PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC, Switch, Switch 2 Year of release 2025 Creator/s EA Romania, EA Canada, Electronic Arts Average playtime 50–100 hours Best for Competitive players, fans of realistic soccer gameplay What I liked Career Mode, realistic graphics

EA Sports FC 26 is pure soccer game perfection. I get why it’s considered the best sports video game ever. From the first kick, I felt immersed in the world football universe that mirrors reality down to the last detail.

Playing it hits different. Every dribble, pass, and shot comes alive thanks to the DualSense controller. The gameplay is hyper-realistic, and scoring a last-minute goal gives me that rush only a true simulation can deliver.

Pro tip Spend time in Career Mode to sign the best players in EAFC 26 for your favorite teams. That attention to detail pays off in clutch matches.

I watch every detail and appreciate how everything feels alive. Well, the AI defenders are smart, and small mistakes feel brutal. But even with all that realism, I found it accessible enough to keep play sessions long and exciting.

Visually, it’s stunning. Stadium lighting, animated crowds, and player celebrations pop up on the screen, which makes every match feel cinematic. Commentary adds immersion, while slow-mo replays let me analyze my tactics and improve.

My verdict: EA Sports FC 26 has everything I want from a soccer game sim. If you love realism, licensed teams, and the thrill of world football, this one gets my full trust.

Our Score 9.8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Sports management simulation Platforms PC, macOS, iOS, Android, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS5, iPad, Apple Arcade, Switch Year of release 2023 Creator/s Sports Interactive, Sega Average playtime 100–200 hours Best for Players who enjoy in-depth management and strategic decision-making What I liked Fully licensed Japanese leagues and easy save transfers from previous editions

Football Manager 2024 puts me in total control of the soccer universe. I manage teams and scout talent, which turns every season into a personal challenge.

The gameplay feels like I’m running a real club. Every match is a puzzle, like choosing formations and making substitutions that actually impact outcomes. The depth is insane: finances, transfers, training schedules, player morale, it’s all in my hands.

Pro tip Invest in youth scouting early. A single star can make or break a season.

This is the dream for anyone who loves strategy over direct play. I’ve learned to appreciate the small decisions, like adjusting stamina or choosing a captain. Yeah, the game’s interface is overwhelming at first, but that just makes pulling off victories even more satisfying.

Visuals are clean, focusing on quality information. 3D match representations and detailed charts make every match a learning moment. Watching my teams perform and seeing my soccer plans unfold is addictive.

My verdict: Football Manager 2024 is my go-to for strategy nerds. This one makes every soccer game session feel like a true managerial experience.

3. Pro Evolution Soccer 6 [Best for Classic Simulation Fans]

Our Score 9.7 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Soccer simulation Platforms PS2, Xbox 360, PC Year of release 2006 Creator/s Konami Average playtime 30–50 hours Best for Nostalgic fans of classic football gameplay What I liked It brings back the good old days

PES 6 is a classic simulation game that still crushes it for soccer game enthusiasts. Each match feels like a chess game with a ball, where strategy and reaction matter. It’s old-school but satisfying, and I’ve spent countless hours perfecting my tactics against friends.

Playing it is pure adrenaline. The ball physics make each dribble and shot meaningful. I’ve experienced dodging defenders and seeing my players execute exactly what I planned.

Pro tip Focus on mastering manual passes; it unlocks insane counter opportunities.

Presentation is simple yet effective. Even though the graphics are dated, it doesn’t kill the excitement. Not to mention the commentary and cheering crowds that add hype without overwhelming the action, which keeps me engaged for long sessions.

My verdict: PES 6 remains the benchmark for classic simulation soccer games. I still get that skill-focused experience every time.

4. Rematch [Best for Fast-Paced Online Soccer Action]

Our Score 9.6 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Third-person multiplayer soccer Platforms ​​PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC Year of release 2025 Creator/s Sloclap, Kepler Interactive Average playtime 10–30 hours Best for Players who want a unique, tactical football experience What I liked Controlling a single player on a team makes the game more immersive

Rematch cranks soccer games into overdrive. I jump into third-person arcade chaos where team coordination and individual skill matter as much as my reaction time. The match pace is insane, and landing perfect passes and shots is thrilling. Forget realism; this is all about fun and quick reflexes.

Playing it feels like controlled chaos. I’ve run, tackled, and scored in ways that would never happen in real soccer, and that’s the appeal. Online matches with the guys are wild – sometimes chaotic, sometimes perfectly synced.

Pro tip Team synergy is key. Coordinate abilities for insane combo plays.

Well, lag happens occasionally, but it doesn’t stop me from going full speed on the ball. Players have unique abilities, and mastering them adds depth to every game.

Visuals really pop with colorful arenas, boost effects, and flashy tactics. The music and audio cues keep energy high. I watch every move closely because one mistake or a last-minute goal can flip the match in seconds.

My verdict: Rematch is my go-to arcade soccer. It’s fast, skill-based, and addictive. It’s surely gonna keep you engaged for hours.

5. Rocket League [Best for Creative Soccer Fans]

Our Score 9.4 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Vehicular soccer Platforms PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, PC Year of release 2015 Creator/s Psyonix Average playtime ~315 hours Best for Players who want fast, skill-based multiplayer fun What I liked Mixing soccer with cars creates a crazy, fun, and addictive experience

Rocket League is like nothing else in soccer games: I drive rocket-powered cars and hit the ball at insane speeds. The mix of team coordination and vehicle control keeps me hooked for hours. It’s truly one of those chaotic PS5 sports games I’ve ever played.

Playing it is chaotic but precise. I’ve learned to pull off aerial flips, wall shots, and boost combos, which make scoring incredibly satisfying.

Pro tip Train in aerial challenges to pull off insane shots.

Even when losing, I love chasing the ball across the arena and feeling that rush of speed. Matches with friends are a blast, and I constantly learn new ways to control my car mid-air.

Graphics are smooth and boost trails make every play visually exciting. I watch every pass and goal, appreciating the strategy behind every move. It’s absolutely fun and unlike any other soccer game experience.

My verdict: Rocket League is my pick for creative soccer game action. If you want a skill-heavy game, this one is gonna keep you coming back.

6. Pro Evolution Soccer 2017 [Best for Tactical Soccer Fans]

Our Score 9.2 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Soccer simulation Platforms PS3, PS4, Xbox 360, Xbox One, PC, Android, iOS Year of release 2016 Creator/s PES Productions (Konami) Average playtime ~20–30 hours Best for Fans of realistic soccer gameplay and tactical depth What I liked Multiple game modes

Gotta admit: although I’m a big-time FIFA and EAFC guy, PES 2017 is hands down one of the most satisfying soccer games I’ve ever played. The depth in tactics and strategy makes me lose for words; every match feels like a mental chess game on the field. If you’ve got an eye for the finer details of the game, this one’s for you.

On the field, the gameplay just feels right. Passing, dribbling, and shooting are all finely tuned. If you get the positioning right and time your shots properly, the satisfaction is off the charts. The AI is smart and mistakes feel punishing, which makes every match feel like a battle of wits and skill.

Pro tip Work on your manual passing. Mastering the art of perfect passes opens up a whole new level of tactics.

Visually, it’s about subtlety and immersion. The player animations are smooth, and the stadium atmosphere is spot-on. The presentation may not be the most extravagant, but I can’t deny how well it pulls me into the experience.

My verdict: PES 2017 is soccer at its core, perfect for fans who enjoy tactical depth and skill-based gameplay. If you love the intricacies of the game, this one’s a must-have.

7. EA Sports FC 25 [Best for Full Experience Soccer]

Our Score 9.1 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Soccer simulation Platforms PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC, Nintendo Switch Year of release 2024 Creator/s EA Sports, Electronic Arts Average playtime ~30–50 hours Best for Players seeking a comprehensive soccer experience with various modes What I liked Volta Football mode: 5v5 street futsal

No wonder why EA Sports FC 25 is one of the most popular esports games. The sheer amount of official content is staggering – teams, stadiums, and leagues that you’ll recognize immediately. The level of quality in this game is insane; it truly makes me feel like I’m living out the world football fantasy I’ve always dreamed of.

What stands out to me is the amount of soccer that feels alive. I get full control of my players when making decisions in the heat of the moment. I can tweak my team, set up tactics, and even dig into the finer details of each match. From the pre-match build-up to the final whistle, every game is an event.

Pro tip Try out other game modes like Volta to take a break from the lengthy regular matches.

Visually, the graphics are as close to world football as you can get. The stadiums are highly detailed, and the player models are spot-on. The immersion in the commentary, the atmosphere, and the pacing of the game all work together to create something special.

My verdict: EA Sports FC 25 is the ultimate soccer experience, perfect for anyone who loves the sport and wants to experience it in all its glory.

Our Score 9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Soccer simulation Platforms PS4, Xbox One, PC, iOS, Android Year of release 2019 Creator/s PES Productions (Konami) Average playtime ~15–25 hours Best for Players who appreciate detailed gameplay mechanics and team management What I liked Realistic ball physics and player movements

eFootball PES 2020 takes a step back from the chaotic pace of some other soccer games and focuses on methodical, strategic play. This game appreciates players who can think through their passes, build up plays, and control the tempo of the match. If you’re into soccer’s more cerebral side, this one is a gem.

The way you approach every ball and pass in this game is different. It’s all about patience; I find myself taking my time and waiting for the perfect chance to strike. It’s a slow burn at first, but once I get the flow going, it’s so satisfying.

Pro tip Focus on your build-up play; patience is key in this game. Perfect your passing game to really dominate the pitch.

Graphically, the game is polished. It doesn’t push realism to the limits, but the lighting and facial animations make it feel grounded. The stadiums look great, and the crowd noise gives the game an authentic atmosphere, especially in the finals of a big tournament.

My verdict: eFootball PES 2020 is perfect for anyone who loves to play soccer with strategy. If you enjoy more tactical gameplay, this one delivers a unique and thoughtful experience.

9. FIFA 17 [Best for Story Mode Fans]

Our Score 8.9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Soccer simulation Platforms PS3, PS4, Xbox 360, Xbox One, PC Year of release 2016 Creator/s EA Sports, Electronic Arts Average playtime ~20–40 hours Best for Players looking for a blend of realistic soccer and engaging story modes What I liked Introduction of “The Journey” story mode and improved graphics

FIFA 17 took the world by storm with its introduction of The Journey story mode, and I gotta say, it was a game-changer, making it one of the best FIFA games in my opinion. For those of us who love soccer and a good story, it’s the perfect combo.

You step into the boots of Alex Hunter, a young player on his eager way to the top of the world football scene. His journey is filled with life-changing moments, both on and off the field. When I played The Journey, I felt immersed in a story I actually cared about. The decisions I made affected Alex’s career, relationships, and ultimately his success.

Pro tip In The Journey, make the right career decisions; off-field choices can affect your team’s performance.

The gameplay is classic FIFA, but the story mode adds a personal touch that makes matches feel more meaningful. Players who enjoy a narrative will get a lot out of it, while those only after pure soccer action might find the story mode slower.

Still, skipping the story entirely means missing some of the drama and character moments that give the game extra depth.

Graphically, FIFA 17 does what it does best: delivers stellar visuals. The cutscenes in The Journey are cinematic, while the match graphics are clean and sharp. The stadiums, player likenesses, and animations are on point, and the crowds add to the atmosphere.

My verdict: FIFA 17 is a must-play if you want soccer with a compelling story. For me, The Journey really gives the thrill no other soccer game has.

Our Score 8.7 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Action Sports Platforms Nintendo Switch Year of release 2022 Creator/s Next Level Games (Nintendo) Average playtime ~10–20 hours Best for Casual players and fans of the Mario franchise seeking fun, fast-paced matches What I liked Chaotic gameplay, unique power-ups, and vibrant visuals

Super Mario Strikers: Battle League Football is the craziest, most over-the-top soccer game I’ve ever played. Forget about realism; this game cranks up the fun factor.

It’s soccer with a lot of twists of Mario madness, where you control iconic characters from the Mario universe, each with special moves and wild tactics. This game is all about chaos and fun, truly one of the most interesting Mario games for me.

Playing it feels like a Mario Kart race with a ball. I can pull off power shots, dodge incoming attacks, and use all kinds of wacky items to swing the match in my favor.

Pro tip Always use your character’s special ability when the ball is in a crucial position; it can change the entire game.

I’ve spent hours just trying to pull off the perfect shot, only to be interrupted by an explosive ball or a special move from Luigi. It’s not about strategy as much as it’s about creating chaos and having fun, truly one of the most ridiculous sports games for Switch.

Visually, it’s colorful and fast-paced; the characters are vibrant and the special moves are flashy. The soundtrack matches the action, which keeps the energy high.

My verdict: Super Mario Strikers: Battle League Football is a fun, chaotic take on soccer that’s perfect for casual play. It’s great for anyone looking to kick back and enjoy a fun match.

11. Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions [Best for Anime and Soccer Fans]

Our Score 8.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Action, Sports Platforms PS4, PC, Switch Year of release 2020 Creator/s Tamsoft (BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment) Average playtime ~10–15 hours Best for Anime fans, arcade soccer enthusiasts What I liked Engaging story modes and vibrant anime visuals

Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions blends soccer with anime-style drama. It is truly a wild ride for anyone who loves over-the-top action and epic world football moments. It’s like playing through your favorite sports anime where the ball flies like a rocket, and every player has insane special moves.

The gameplay is all about pulling off crazy skills and dramatic finishes. The teams are packed with unique abilities that can turn the tide of the game in a single minute. I found myself pulling off awesome shots, while the characters’ personal stories unfolded like I was watching a high-stakes anime showdown.

Pro tip Master the special moves; they can make all the difference in a tight match.

You’ll find yourself focused on creating those unforgettable cinematic moments. But, I’ll admit, the gameplay can feel a bit repetitive after a while, and the lack of deeper tactical options limits its replay value.

The visuals are pure anime, with bright, bold colors and exaggerated action that’s totally in-your-face. The cutscenes and flashy special moves give it a unique vibe. And soundtrack gets me pumped for every match.

My verdict: Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions is a must-play for anyone who loves anime and soccer. It’s crazy and it brings something fresh to the genre.

12. Kopanito All-Stars Soccer [Best for Chaos-Loving Soccer Fans]

Our Score 8.4 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Arcade Sports Platforms PC, macOS, Linux Year of release 2016 Creator/s Merixgames Average playtime ~5–10 hours Best for Party gaming, casual multiplayer What I liked Humorous visuals and skill-based gameplay

Kopanito All-Stars Soccer is one of the most fun soccer games I’ve ever played. It’s pure arcade madness, with wacky physics, wild power-ups, and a fast-paced playstyle that keeps me coming back for more. If you’re in the mood for a quick, chaotic match with no serious rules, this game’s it.

The gameplay is all about unpredictability and tons of goals. The matches are short, but they’re full of ridiculous moments, like my teammate kicking the ball out of bounds only to get hit by a stray power-up.

Pro tip Don’t focus too much on tactics; just enjoy the chaos and go for those wild, unpredictable plays.

The humor is built into the game, and the over-the-top antics keep the action lively. There’s no real deep strategy here; just pick your team, let loose, and have fun. But yeah, gotta admit, this lack of depth can also make it feel shallow for players looking for more strategic gameplay.

Visually, it’s bright and colorful, with a cartoonish style that fits the tone perfectly. The quirky animations and goofy characters make it feel like a party game, perfect for playing with friends.

My verdict: Kopanito All-Stars Soccer is pure soccer fun in its most absurd form. It’s not trying to be realistic, you’re just gonna have a good time and embrace the chaos. Perfect for when you want something light and goofy.

Our Score 8.3 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Turn-based strategy, sports management Platforms PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch Year of release 2015 Creator/s Creoteam Average playtime ~20–30 hours Best for Strategy lovers, football management fans What I liked RPG elements, club management depth

Football, Tactics & Glory takes a whole new approach to soccer. It combines the long-term planning of a football management sim with the turn-based tactics of a strategy game, and honestly, it’s one of the most unique experiences I’ve had. If you like making big-picture decisions and watching them unfold over time, this is the game for you.

Every match feels like a battle of wits as I carefully plan my tactics where I have to adjust my lineup and formations to outsmart my opponent. The turn-based system means every move counts, and I’m constantly thinking a few steps ahead.

Pro tip Plan carefully. Your squad’s success relies on how well you adapt to your opponent.

It’s a great mix of soccer and deep strategy. That said, the pacing can drag a bit, and some players may find the waiting between turns a bit tedious.

The visual style is simple but effective, with a minimalistic approach that lets the focus stay on the tactics. The game doesn’t try to overwhelm with flashy graphics; instead, it hones in on what’s important – strategic decision-making. It’s a great match for players who enjoy soccer as a thinking person’s game.

My verdict: Football, Tactics & Glory is perfect for fans who love strategy and soccer. It’s a unique take on the genre that blends management with turn-based combat for a deeply engaging experience.

14. Behold The Kickmen [Best for Satirical Soccer Fans]

Our Score 8.1 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Action, Sports, Comedy Platforms PC, Switch Year of release 2017 Creator/s Size Five Games Average playtime ~3–5 hours Best for Fans of satirical humor, casual gamers What I liked Unique take on football, humorous narrative

Behold The Kickmen is an oddball in the soccer world, and I love it for that. The game leans hard into its intentionally “bad” design, and that’s what makes it so hilarious. If you enjoy a good laugh while playing, this is the game that knows how to poke fun at the whole genre.

The gameplay is intentionally ridiculous, with low-quality graphics and over-the-top mechanics that feel like they’re trying to mock every soccer game out there. The ball physics are intentionally goofy, and the controls are clunky. But that’s the charm; it’s a satire of modern soccer games, and it doesn’t take itself seriously at all.

I’ve had countless moments where I just burst out laughing at the absurdity. That said, the wonky mechanics and poor controls can be frustrating, and it doesn’t have the polish most soccer fans would expect.

The graphics are minimal, with a retro, pixelated style that only adds to the fun. The sound effects are equally as goofy that just enhances the satirical vibe. It’s clear this game isn’t trying to be realistic; it’s more about creating a laugh-out-loud experience than anything else.

My verdict: Behold The Kickmen is a unique, satirical take on soccer that makes fun of everything we love about the genre. If you’re looking for a hilarious, no-holds-barred ride, this is it.

My Overall Verdict

After checking out all titles, it’s clear that football and soccer games have options for every type of player. Choosing your starting point depends on whether you want chaos, strategy, or realism:

For newcomers → Super Mario Strikers: Battle League Football . Fast-paced matches and over-the-top fun make it a perfect way to play soccer without worrying about tactics or stats.

. Fast-paced matches and over-the-top fun make it a perfect way to play soccer without worrying about tactics or stats. For realistic soccer simulation addicts → EA Sports FC 26 . Its polished teams, smooth controls, and lifelike world football experience put you right in the middle of the action and give every match a satisfying edge.

. Its polished teams, smooth controls, and lifelike world football experience put you right in the middle of the action and give every match a satisfying edge. For tactical minds → Football Manager 2024 . If you love building squads and pulling off winning strategies, this soccer sandbox lets you control every minute goal and see your ideas come to life.

. If you love building squads and pulling off winning strategies, this soccer sandbox lets you control every minute goal and see your ideas come to life. For casual chaos → Rocket League . Rocket-powered cars smashing a ball at top speed create unpredictable, high-energy sessions, ideal for local multiplayer games with friends.

. Rocket-powered cars smashing a ball at top speed create unpredictable, high-energy sessions, ideal for local multiplayer games with friends. For nostalgia fans → Pro Evolution Soccer 6. Its classic mechanics still hold up for quick matches and remind me why I fell in love with soccer games in the first place.

No matter your style, these picks cover everything from fast goals and last-minute thrillers to long-term squad building. My advice: grab a controller, jump in, and enjoy the soccer action with your friends.

FAQs

What is the best soccer game?

The best soccer game is EA Sports FC 26. It offers hyper-realistic gameplay, immersive team management, and multiple game modes that make it perfect for both casual players and hardcore football fans.

Both are correct. “Football” is commonly used in most of the world, while “soccer” is widely used in the U.S. and Canada. The choice just depends on regional preference, but either term will be understood by most players.

Which is better, FC25 or UFL?

FC 25 is better than UFL. It has smoother gameplay, more licensed teams, realistic player stats, and better online modes, which give you a more complete football experience.

Is Pro Evolution Soccer better than FIFA?

No, FIFA edges out PES in licenses, player authenticity, and game modes. PES is fun for gameplay purists, but FIFA gives a more complete experience for most players.

Who sells more, FIFA or PES?

FIFA sells more than PES. FIFA (now called EAFC)’s global reach, official licenses, and consistent yearly improvements keep it as the top choice for football gamers worldwide.