10 Best 3D Platformers in 2025: 3D Platforming Perfection!

The best 3D platformers offer some of the most memorable and unique experiences in gaming. With their challenging puzzles and numerous collectibles, you won’t have a dull moment while playing them.

Compared to classic 2D platformers, 3D platform games are also generally more accessible to newcomers to the genre. They require less precision and offer more freedom of movement.

If you want to get into 3D platformers but are not sure where to start, I’ve got you covered. In this list, I’ve curated the best 3D platformer games out there.

Our Top Picks for 3D Platformers

Some games are simply better than the rest of the field. Although all titles listed here are worth your time and money, these top games in particular are the ones that definitely won’t disappoint you. They stand out with their unique gameplay mechanics and distinctive visual styles.

Super Mario Odyssey (2017) – A 3D Super Mario game oozing with charm and creativity. The story is familiar, but new gameplay mechanics give a fresh element to the series. Features a huge amount of content and fair challenges for both Super Mario fans and beginners.

Astro Bot (2024) – A PS5 exclusive game that pays homage to the long history of PlayStation, with cameos from many popular franchises. Notable for taking full advantage of the DualSense controller’s features for an immersive gaming experience. It’s a top-notch 3D platformer that also serves as a tech demo for your PS5 console.

Sackboy: A Big Adventure (2020) – It’s LittleBigPlanet but now in full 3D! Features a beautiful, handcrafted-like world full of playful and imaginative details at every corner. Includes a vast number of collectibles and a four-player co-op mode for enjoying with your family and friends.

You can’t go wrong with any of these top picks. All three titles are award-winning games that rank as some of the best 3D platformers of all time. But if you want something different, take a look at the rest of the list below and see if any of the other games are more up your alley.

10 Best 3D Platformers With Stunning Worlds and Gameplay

From immersive gameplay to exciting multiplayer modes, all the games on this list bring something special to the table.

Find out if your favorite games made the cut! Dive into the full list below and discover the best 3D platformers that are worth buying even at full retail price.

1. Super Mario Odyssey [Best Game for Nintendo Switch]

Platforms Nintendo Switch Year of Release 2017 Developer Nintendo Publisher Nintendo Metacritic Score 97 Unique Features Cappy capture mechanic, sandbox-style gameplay, Joy-Con motion controls

Super Mario Odyssey is one of the best Super Mario games and is a must-play for both platforming fans and newcomers. It blends a perfect mix of exploration, creativity, challenge, and replayability, which results in a fantastic platforming experience.

As Mario, you’re tasked with rescuing Princess Peach from Bowser. To achieve this, you must visit different kingdoms and collect Power Moons, which are needed to move from one kingdom to the next.

Introduced in Super Mario Odyssey is a new capture mechanic that allows Mario to use his sentient hat, Cappy, to capture specific objects, enemies, and NPCs to acquire unique abilities. You can use these abilities to access more areas and solve puzzles.

With the Cappy capturing mechanic, you can use creative ways to complete levels and reach your goal. If you love playing with friends, there’s also a two-player mode where one player controls Cappy separately.

You don’t need to have played previous Super Mario games like Super Mario Sunshine and Super Mario Galaxy to enjoy this game. Yes, you’ll miss out on the many easter eggs and references, but it won’t make your experience less enjoyable.

It’s not surprising that Super Mario Odyssey is widely considered one of the best platformers of all time. It has everything you’d want from a 3D platformer, from creative levels and well-designed controls to memorable characters and a ton of collectibles. You won’t regret buying a Nintendo Switch just for this game alone!

2. Astro Bot [Best Game for PS5]

Platforms PS5 Year of Release 2024 Developer Team Asobi Publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment Metacritic Score 94 Unique Features Extensive DualSense utilization, PlayStation special levels, and cameos

A follow-up to Astro’s Playroom, Astro Bot is the best platformer on PS5. It’s an excellent game that makes you remember what gaming is all about: having fun!

The game starts with Astro and his crew of Bots being attacked in their mothership by the alien Space Bully Nebulax. This results in the Bots and the mothership parts getting scattered across different galaxies and planets. Your mission is to retrieve them all and defeat Space Bully Nebulax.

Astro Bot takes full advantage of the DualSense controller’s features to give you a more immersive and unique gaming experience. It’s a real shame that not many PS5 games do the same.

It uses the adaptive triggers feature to make you feel the weight of certain actions, like when pulling a lever. With the haptic feedback feature, the game lets you experience more varied sensations compared to a traditional controller vibration.

Motion controls are also used effectively throughout the game. You can use them to steer the Dual Speeder, Astro’s DualSense-themed spaceship used for traveling between levels.

With over 80 levels and more than 300 Bots to find, Astro Bot will certainly keep you busy. The game also includes a dose of nostalgia in the form of levels and Bots based on classic PlayStation games like Ape Escape, God of War, Uncharted, and LocoRoco. If you’re a big PlayStation fan, you’ll be in for a real treat.

3. Sackboy: A Big Adventure [Best for 4-Player Multiplayer]

Platforms PS4, PS5, PC Year of Release 2020 Developer Sumo Digital Publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment Metacritic Score 79 Unique Features Lovely handcrafted world design, 4-player co-op mode, character customization

Sackboy: A Big Adventure is part of the LittleBigPlanet series that originally launched on the PS3 console. But instead of the usual 2.5D side-scrolling gameplay in previous games, it features a 3D world that allows for more exploration.

As with previous LittleBigPlanet games, you control Sackboy, who is out to stop the villainous Vex from taking over his world, called Craftworld. The basic gameplay is simple, but the game stands out due to its unique visual design.

Exploring Craftworld is an absolute delight. It’s like a DIY handcrafted world created with random everyday objects like zippers, books, fabric, beads, and popsicle sticks. From the interactive objects to the background details, everything is colorful and imaginative.

The game is also notable for its co-op multiplayer mode, which allows for up to four players to play together either locally or online. Playing with others can be chaotic, but it makes collecting items and solving puzzles more fun. All the story levels are playable in co-op mode, so you can play the entire game with your friends.

If you’re a trophy hunter or completionist, the multiplayer mode is essential. In addition to the multiplayer-related trophies, some levels are only accessible with multiple players.

Sackboy: A Big Adventure is an excellent multiplayer game, with one of the most fun co-op multiplayer experiences in the genre. So if you’re looking for the best 3D platformers that you can enjoy with your friends, this one’s a must!

4. It Takes Two [Best for Split-Screen Multiplayer]

Platforms PS4, PS5, PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch Year of Release 2021 Developer Hazelight Studios Publisher Electronic Arts Metacritic Score 88 Unique Features Strictly 2-player gameplay, emotional story, varying gameplay mechanics

It Takes Two is unique among all the other games on this list. While the others have a traditional single-player mode, this one is only playable in two-player split-screen co-op mode, which is pretty rare in games. It’s an amazing 3D platformer that also makes a strong case for one of the best adventure games out there.

In the game, you and another player control Cody and May, a couple who are having problems with their marriage. The two plan to divorce but end up getting trapped inside their daughter Rose’s dolls, which resemble them. To regain their human bodies, they must work together and fix their relationship.

Each level will require you to communicate and coordinate extensively with your partner to navigate platforming sections, activate switches, solve puzzles, and defeat enemies. You can’t finish the whole game on your own.

As you go through each level, you’ll be introduced to different gameplay mechanics and new abilities for Cody and May. For example, in one area, the couple acquires magnets with opposite polarities, which they must use collaboratively to overcome obstacles.

I highly recommend this game if you want a fun two-player 3D platformer with clever co-op gameplay. And if you end up loving it, there are also other awesome split-screen games and games like It Takes Two that are worth looking into.

5. Sonic X Shadow Generations [Best for Sonic Fans]

Platforms Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch 2, PS4, PS5, PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S Year of Release 2024 Developer Sonic Team Publisher Sega Metacritic Score 80 Unique Features Includes both side-scrolling and 3D gameplay, levels based on other Sonic games

Like Super Mario Odyssey, Sonic X Shadow Generations comes from a long-running franchise. It’s a bundle that includes Sonic Generations and Shadow Generations. The former is a remaster of the 2011 game of the same name featuring the blue blur Sonic the Hedgehog, while the latter is a new adventure featuring Shadow.

Both games offer fast-paced gameplay where you regularly switch between side-scrolling and 3D gameplay. Your reflexes and patience will be tested here, but the rewards and feeling of satisfaction are worth it.

As an additional treat to fans, both games feature level designs based on other Sonic games, like the classic 1992 title Sonic the Hedgehog 2, considered one of the best Sonic games of all time.

If you want the best platformer that combines classic 2D gameplay and modern 3D platforming, this bundle is for you. Both Sonic Generations and Shadow Generations have challenging levels and plenty of collectibles to keep you busy.

6. Psychonauts 2 [Best 3D Platformer With Mature Themes]

Platforms PS4, PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S Year of Release 2021 Developer Double Fine Publisher Xbox Game Studios Metacritic Score 87 Unique Features Mature psychological themes, weird characters and level designs

Like the first game, Psychonauts 2 is set in an alternate world where psychic powers exist, with Razputin “Raz” Aquato as the playable character. Along with other psychic powers like telekinesis and levitation, Raz can enter minds. He uses this ability to help others with their mental struggles.

The game is notable for its representation of psychological themes. Each level depicts the mind and mental state of another character. Like when Raz dives into the mind of a character who suffers from alcoholism, he enters a mental world filled with liquor bottles.

In addition to the level design, the enemies also represent negative feelings. For example, Doubts are slimy creatures that spit out residue to slow you down, which symbolizes the way doubts can hinder you in real life.

I highly recommend Psychonauts 2 if you want a game with mature themes and humor that may not be suitable for a younger audience. It has a unique visual design, with surreal environments and quirky characters.

7. Neon White [Best for Speedrunners]

Platforms PC, Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S Year of Release 2022 Developer Angel Matrix Publisher Annapurna Interactive Metacritic Score 89 Unique Features Speedrunning-focused with short levels, card-based gameplay, anime-inspired visuals

Featuring an anime visual design, Neon White is one of the most unique platformers out there. It combines gameplay elements from platformers, first-person shooters, puzzle games, and card games.

You’ll love this title if you like beating high scores in platform games. Unlike 3D platformers that focus on exploration, Neon White is centered on speedrunning, where you try to finish levels as fast as possible. The levels are incredibly short and can be completed in less than a minute.

To get the best scores, you must find the most efficient path to the finish line and take full advantage of your Soul Cards. Found throughout levels, Soul Cards serve a dual purpose. First, they represent weapons for shooting enemies and obstacles. And second, if you discard them, they allow you to use special movement abilities like double-jumping.

With its extremely fast gameplay and short levels, Neon White is the best platformer for quick gaming sessions. It’s available for Windows, so if you have a dedicated gaming laptop, you can play it during flights and train rides for on-the-go entertainment.

8. Klonoa Phantasy Reverie Series [Best for 2.5D Platform Gameplay]

Platforms Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S Year of Release 2022 Developer Monkey Craft Publisher Bandai Namco Entertainment Metacritic Score 78 Unique Features Challenging 2.5D side-scrolling, distinctive Wind Bullets gameplay mechanic

Klonoa Phantasy Reverie Series includes two games: remasters of Klonoa: Door to Phantomile and Klonoa 2: Lunatea’s Veil, originally released for the PS1 and PS2, respectively. The first game is based specifically on the 2008 Nintendo Wii remake.

Aside from visual and performance upgrades, differences from the original games include adjustable difficulty settings, a time attack mode, and a two-player co-op mode.

Both Klonoa games may have 3D environments, but unlike other top 3D platformers, you can’t move around freely. The gameplay is 2.5D side-scrolling, with the levels featuring curves and twists to create a sense of depth.

Klonoa’s main weapon is the Wind Ring, which fires Wind Bullets to inflate enemies and pull them back to him to carry around. You can throw carried enemies toward other enemies or use them for double-jumping while in midair to access higher platforms and hidden collectibles.

If you prefer 2D side-scrolling gameplay but prefer a 3D presentation, this Klonoa 2.5D remaster compilation is for you. It’s the best way to experience the first two Klonoa games if you missed out on the originals.

9. Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time [Most Challenging 3D Platformer]

Platforms Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S Year of Release 2020 Developer Toys for Bob Publisher Activision Metacritic Score 85 Unique Features High difficulty, Quantum Mask gameplay mechanics, co-op and competitive multiplayer modes

A direct sequel to Crash Bandicoot: Warped by Naughty Dog, Crash Bandicoot 4 features Crash and his sister Coco as the main playable characters. It’s one of the most challenging 3D platformers where you must master your timing if you don’t want to die a million times each level.

Quantum Masks are introduced in this game. They give you special powers for overcoming obstacles. For example, the Ika-Ika mask reverses gravity to allow you to walk on ceilings. These magical masks give the game a fresh element while retaining the core gameplay the series is known for.

Crash Bandicoot 4 is packed with bonus content. In addition to all the collectibles, it includes three additional playable characters, two play styles, Time Trials, and a mirror mode where the level design becomes inverted.

The game also supports local multiplayer and is one of the few Xbox co-op games that allow up to four players in local co-op mode. It’s a must-play for Crash Bandicoot fans and gamers looking for modern platformers with insane replay value.

10. Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair [Amazing Platformer With 2.5D/3D Gameplay]

Platforms Nintendo Switch, PS4, PC, Xbox One Year of Release 2019 Developer Playtonic Games Publisher Team17 Metacritic Score 82 Unique Features Includes both 2.5D side-scrolling and 3D exploration, altered levels, gameplay modification

Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair features 3D graphics and fun 2.5D side-scrolling. Your ultimate goal is to beat the Impossible Lair final level, which is accessible anytime but almost unbeatable if you challenge it too early.

This game offers gameplay variety, with the 2.5D side-scrolling being only half the fun. Between levels, you enter a 3D overworld where you can explore more freely. In addition to acting as a hub for selecting levels, this massive overworld includes secrets to uncover and puzzles to solve.

By doing specific actions in the 3D overworld, you can alter the state of levels, like changing the weather. This means you can experience each level in two different versions.

You can also find hidden Tonics in the overworld. Tonics allow you to modify your gaming experience with effects like increased checkmates and faster running.

If you want to play this game but don’t have any of the listed compatible platforms above, I recommend getting an excellent gaming tablet. You can play it through the Amazon Luna cloud gaming service.

