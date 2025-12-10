9 Best Small Soundbars in 2025 for Compact Living Space

Eneba Hub contains affiliate links, which means we may earn a small commission if you make a purchase through them—at no extra cost to you. Learn more

When your built-in TV speakers make movies, music, and games sound flat, the best small soundbar is the fix you genuinely need. With so many options out there, picking the right one can feel really overwhelming.

I compared dozens of small soundbars to find ones that actually live up to their promises. Price, performance, and practicality all factored into the final picks. This list covers nine soundbars for different setups and price points. Read on to find out exactly the models that fit your needs.

Our Top Picks for Small Soundbar

The soundbars I reviewed excel in their own category. However, three rise to the top thanks to their compact design, strong audio performance, and overall value.

Sonos Beam Gen 2 – The most versatile small soundbar you can buy right now. Dolby Atmos support, Trueplay room tuning, and the option to expand into a full surround system later make it a solid long-term investment. It also blends into most setups without looking out of place. ULTIMEA Solo B30 Pro – The best option for those prioritizing a soundbar with the most features under $100. The built-in subwoofer adds real bass that many budget bars lack. Multiple inputs and four EQ presets round out the package, making it a steal for bedrooms and smaller TVs. Yamaha SR-C20A – When space is limited, this 23-inch bar fits where others can’t. Yamaha packed a dedicated subwoofer inside, so you get full 2.1 sound without any external hardware. Warm, balanced audio makes it great for mixed content.

I still have several more picks to reveal. Scroll down for the full breakdown of all nine picks, including options for gaming, music, and specific TV brands.

9 Best Small Soundbars for Every Room and Budget

Not every compact soundbar fits every situation. Some soundbars excel at dialogue, others at gaming, and a few pair best with specific TV brands. The list below breaks down each option so you can find the best small soundbar for your needs.

Specs Details Audio Channels 5.0 (virtual Dolby Atmos) Supported Audio Features Dolby Atmos, Dolby Digital 5.1, Dolby TrueHD, Multichannel PCM, Trueplay tuning Connectivity Options HDMI eARC, WiFi, AirPlay 2, Spotify Connect Power Output (Wattage) Not disclosed by manufacturer Subwoofer Information None built-in; compatible with Sonos Sub Dimensions 25.6 x 3.9 x 2.7 inches

The Sonos Beam Gen 2 packs Dolby Atmos into a bar that fits under most 40-inch TVs. It processes height channels virtually, so you get that overhead immersion without ceiling speakers. Four elliptical woofers and a tweeter handle everything from dialogue to action scenes with surprising clarity.

Why we chose it Sonos Beam Gen 2 hits the sweet spot between size, sound quality, and smart features. Trueplay tuning adapts audio to your room’s acoustics. The Sonos app makes setup painless, and you can expand later with a Sub or rear speaker.

Voice control through Alexa or Google Assistant works straight out of the box. Dialogue stays impressively clear during late-night viewing at lower volumes. The bass won’t rattle walls, but it’s balanced and punchy for a bar this compact.

Sonos built the Beam Gen 2 for people who want premium sound without a bulky setup. It scales nicely too. Start with just the bar, then add a Sub or surrounds when you’re ready. For my money, it’s the best small soundbar if you value versatility and room to grow.

Pros Cons ✅ Dolby Atmos in a compact frame



✅ Tunes itself to your room using your iPhone



✅ Connects with other Sonos speakers for whole-home audio



✅ Built-in voice assistants (Alexa, Google Assistant)



✅ Clean, minimal design fits most setups ❌ May need the additional Sonos Sub for bass, but it still sounds clean

Final Verdict: Sonos Beam (Gen 2) is the best option for anyone who wants a compact, future-proof soundbar with room to grow.

2. ULTIMEA Solo B30 Pro [Best Budget Small Soundbar]

Specs Details Audio Channels 2.1 (built-in subwoofer chamber) Supported Audio Features Dolby Audio, 4 EQ presets (Movie, Music, News, Game) Connectivity Options HDMI ARC, Optical, Bluetooth 5.3, AUX, USB Power Output (Wattage) 120W total Subwoofer Information Built-in subwoofer Dimensions 15.75 x 4.25 x 2.76 inches

The ULTIMEA Solo B30 Pro punches way above its price. Most budget soundbars under $100 skip bass entirely, but this one has a built-in subwoofer chamber. That means deeper lows without needing a separate box eating up floor space.

Why we chose it ULTIMEA Solo B30 Pro offers 2.1 sound in a single compact bar. Four EQ presets let you switch between movies, music, news, and games with one button. Setup takes minutes, and the included remote keeps things simple.

At 120W, it gets surprisingly loud for a bar this size. I appreciate that the low end doesn’t get muddy when you crank the volume. Voices cut through action scenes nicely, and Bluetooth 5.3 keeps wireless streaming stable from your phone.

For anyone shopping on a budget, the Solo B30 Pro is the best small soundbar under a hundred bucks. It handles movies, music, and casual gaming without breaking a sweat. Hard to ask for more at this price.

Pros Cons ✅ Built-in subwoofer saves space and adds real bass



✅ 120W output gets loud enough for medium-sized rooms



✅ Four EQ presets for different content types



✅ Multiple connections (HDMI ARC, Optical, Bluetooth, AUX, USB)



✅ Compact 16.5-inch frame fits under smaller TVs ❌ No Atmos support, yet performance stays solid

Final Verdict: The ULTIMEA Solo B30 Pro is best for budget-conscious buyers who want real bass without a separate subwoofer.

3. Yamaha SR-C20A [Best Ultra-Compact Soundbar with Built-in Subwoofer]

Specs Details Audio Channels 2.1 (built-in subwoofer) Supported Audio Features Dolby Audio, 4 Surround Mode (Stereo, Standard, Movie, Game) Connectivity Options HDMI ARC, Optical, Bluetooth, AUX Power Output (Wattage) 100W total Subwoofer Information Built-in subwoofer Dimensions 23.6 x 3.7 x 2.5 inches

At just over 23 inches, the Yamaha SR-C20A is one of the smallest full-range soundbars you can buy. Yamaha squeezed a dedicated subwoofer inside, so you’re getting legitimate low-end without any external hardware cluttering your setup.

Why we chose it Thanks to its size, Yamaha SR-C20A fits spaces other soundbars can’t. You also get virtual surround and Yamaha’s Clear Voice mode for boosting speech.

The sound signature leans warm and balanced. I like how it handles podcasts and news just as well as movie nights. Bass Extension mode adds some extra thump when you want it, though I’d leave it off for spoken content. Virtual surround won’t replace a true 5.1 system, but it widens the soundstage enough to feel immersive.

If limited space is your main challenge, the SR-C20A is the best small soundbar for getting full 2.1 sound when you barely have room for anything. Yamaha’s audio tuning keeps things sounding natural across movies, music, and everyday TV.

Pros Cons ✅ Ultra-compact 23-inch frame fits anywhere



✅ Built-in subwoofer for full-range sound in one unit



✅ Clear Voice mode makes speech easier to hear



✅ Warm, balanced audio great for mixed content



✅ Simple setup with HDMI ARC or Bluetooth ❌ Surround is subtle, though still more spacious than TV audio

Final Verdict: If space is limited, the Yamaha SR-C20A offers a compact design that still delivers proper low-end.

4. Samsung HW-S60D S-Series [Best Compact Soundbar for Samsung TVs]

Specs Details Audio Channels 5.0 (virtual Dolby Atmos) Supported Audio Features Dolby Atmos, DTS Virtual:X, Q-Symphony, Adaptive Sound Connectivity Options HDMI eARC, Bluetooth, WiFi, Spotify Connect, AirPlay 2 Power Output (Wattage) 200W total Subwoofer Information None built-in; compatible with Samsung wireless subwoofers Dimensions 26.3 x 2.4 x 4.1 inches

The Samsung HW-S60D is built specifically for Samsung TV owners. Q-Symphony lets your TV speakers and the soundbar play together instead of one replacing the other. That combo creates a fuller, wider sound than either could manage alone.

Why we chose it If you already own a Samsung TV, Samsung HW-S60D is the easiest upgrade. Pairing takes seconds, and the adaptive sound modes adjust automatically based on what you’re watching.

I think the slim profile is underrated here. At just 2.4 inches tall, it won’t block your TV’s IR sensor or look awkward on a shelf. The 5.0 channel setup handles spatial audio well, though bass-heavy content benefits from adding a separate soundbar with a subwoofer. Voices sound natural and the highs have a nice sparkle without getting harsh.

For Samsung TV owners, the HW-S60D is one of the best small soundbars you can pair with your setup. Everything just works out of the box, and the sound quality punches above typical all-in-one bars.

Pros Cons ✅ Q-Symphony pairs TV and soundbar audio together



✅ Ultra-slim 2.4-inch height fits compact spaces



✅ Adaptive Sound adjusts EQ automatically



✅ 200W output fills small to medium rooms



✅ WiFi streaming with Spotify Connect and AirPlay 2 ❌ No built-in sub, but clarity remains strong

Final Verdict: The Samsung HW-S60D S-Series is the best soundbar for Samsung TV, built for seamless integration and a clean, streamlined look.

5. OXS Thunder Lite [Best Small Soundbar for Gaming]

Specs Details Audio Channels 2.0 Supported Audio Features Virtual 3D Surround, Game Mode, Movie Mode, Music Mode Connectivity Options HDMI ARC, Optical, Bluetooth 5.0, AUX, USB Power Output (Wattage) 80W total Subwoofer Information None built-in Dimensions 17.7 x 4.8 x 2.9 inches

The OXS Thunder Lite was designed with gamers in mind. It’s compact enough to sit under a monitor or in front of a console, and the Game Mode prioritizes directional cues, like footsteps or ambient effects, so you can actually hear where sounds are coming from.

Why we chose it OXS Thunder Lite is a soundbar for gaming that doesn’t overcomplicate things. Plug it in, switch to Game Mode, and you’re set. The low-latency connection keeps audio synced with on-screen action.

I’d say the mids are where this bar shines. Gunfire and voice chat sit right in that range, and the Thunder Lite handles them without sounding thin. Bass is modest, but it’s enough for casual sessions. One thing worth noting: Bluetooth doesn’t support low-latency codecs, so stick with a wired connection for gaming.

For gamers on a budget, the Thunder Lite is one of the best portable soundbars for desktop or console setups. It focuses on what matters most during gameplay and skips the extras you won’t use.

Pros Cons ✅ Game Mode enhances directional audio for competitive play



✅ Low-latency connection keeps audio synced with gameplay



✅ Compact 17.7-inch size fits desks and small setups



✅ Multiple connection options including HDMI ARC



✅ Easy mode switching between Game, Movie, and Music ❌ Bluetooth has latency, yet fine for casual use

Final Verdict: The OXS Thunder Lite supports gamers who need better positional audio without sacrificing desk space.

6. VIZIO V-Series 2.0 [Best Small Soundbar for Music]

Specs Details Audio Channels 2.0 Supported Audio Features DTS Virtual:X, Dolby Audio, DTS TruVolume Connectivity Options HDMI ARC, Bluetooth, USB, AUX (Voice Assistant input) Power Output (Wattage) Not disclosed Subwoofer Information None built-in Dimensions 24 x 2.3 x 3.2 inches

The VIZIO V-Series 2.0 leans into what a soundbar for music should do well: balanced mids, present highs, and a wide frequency response. It captures more detail than most budget bars in this size range.

Why we chose it VIZIO V-Series 2.0 is tuned for music first. DTS Virtual:X widens the stereo image, giving albums more depth and separation between instruments.

The 30-inch frame pairs nicely with 40 to 50-inch TVs, and VIZIO’s QuickFit mount lets you attach it directly to compatible VIZIO screens.

I find acoustic and vocal tracks really shine here since the mids stay warm without getting muddy. Bass is limited without a sub, so if you listen to bass-heavy music, pairing it with a budget subwoofer might help.

For music lovers who want a no-fuss upgrade over TV speakers, the V-Series 2.0 is one of the best small soundbars at this price. It handles music, podcasts, and casual listening with a warm, pleasant tone.

Pros Cons ✅ Tuned for balanced music playback with wide frequency range



✅ DTS Virtual:X expands the soundstage for a fuller feel



✅ TruVolume prevents sudden loudness jumps between content



✅ QuickFit mounting for easy VIZIO TV pairing



✅ Simple single-cable HDMI ARC setup ❌ No subwoofer included, though mids and highs stay crisp

Final Verdict: If you prefer straightforward music listening, the VIZIO V-Series 2.0 keeps things clean and balanced.

7. BlueAnt Soundblade [Best Under-Monitor Mini Soundbar for PC]

Specs Details Audio Channels 2.1 Supported Audio Features 3 EQ modes, built-in touch controls Connectivity Options USB-C, Bluetooth, AUX Power Output (Wattage) 120W total Subwoofer Information Built-in subwoofer Dimensions 23 x 8.58 x 2.13 inches

The BlueAnt Soundblade is built to slide under your monitor and stay out of the way. At just 2.13 inches tall, it clears most monitor stands while packing a full 2.1 system inside. The 80mm down-firing subwoofer provides bass you wouldn’t expect from something this flat.

Why we chose it BlueAnt Soundblade solves the clutter problem. Instead of two desktop speakers plus a sub taking up space, you get everything in one slim unit. USB-C means plug-and-play on PC and Mac with no drivers needed.

What surprised me is how loud this thing gets. At 120W peak, it can push well over 100dB, which is way more than most people need at a desk. Lows and mids come through strong, though highs can sound slightly clipped at max volume. For gaming, the wide stereo separation helps with positional cues in shooters.

Desktop users who want a soundbar without sacrificing desk space should give this one a serious look. It handles work calls, movies, and gaming sessions without needing a separate speaker setup.

Pros Cons ✅ Ultra-low 2.13-inch profile fits under most monitors



✅ Built-in subwoofer adds real bass without extra hardware



✅ 120W peak power fills a room easily



✅ USB-C, Bluetooth 5.3, and AUX for flexible connections



✅ Comes with swappable riser feet for extra height ❌ Highs clip at max volume, but normal levels sound smooth

Final Verdict: For tidy desks, the BlueAnt Soundblade adds power without adding clutter.

8. Sonos Ray [Best Small Soundbar for Dialogue in Small Rooms]

Specs Details Audio Channels 2.0 Supported Audio Features Dolby Digital, DTS Digital Surround, Trueplay tuning, Speech Enhancement, Night Sound Connectivity Options Optical, Ethernet, WiFi, AirPlay 2, Spotify Connect Power Output (Wattage) Not disclosed Subwoofer Information None built-in Dimensions 21.9 x 3.7 x 2.7 inches

The Sonos Ray is the smallest soundbar Sonos makes, and it’s tuned to do one thing really well. Voices stay clear even when explosions and music compete for attention. If you’re tired of rewinding to catch what characters said, this one fixes that.

Why we chose it Sonos Ray offers Speech Enhancement that boosts vocal frequencies with one tap in the app. Night Sound keeps explosions quiet while dialogue stays audible, which is perfect for late-night binge sessions without waking up the house.

You can place the Ray inside a TV cabinet and still get clear audio since the sound projects straight out the front. Trueplay tuning adjusts the output to your room’s acoustics using your iPhone and I appreciate how simple the setup is. Two cables, download the app, and you’re good to go.

If you live in a bedroom or small apartment and constantly find yourself asking “what did they say?”, the Ray solves that problem. It’s the best portable soundbar for dialogue, from news and dramas to podcasts.

Pros Cons ✅ Speech Enhancement makes dialogue easy to follow



✅ Night Sound keeps volume balanced for late viewing



✅ Front-facing sound works well inside cabinets



✅ Trueplay auto-tunes to your room (iOS required)



✅ Expandable with Sonos Sub and surround speakers ❌ No HDMI, yet optical stays simple and stable

Final Verdict: The Sonos Ray supports clearer voices and cleaner sound where space is limited.

9. LG S20A [Best Small Soundbar for LG TV]

Specs Details Audio Channels 2.0 Supported Audio Features Dolby Digital, DTS Digital Surround, AI Sound Pro, WOW Orchestra Connectivity Options HDMI ARC, Bluetooth 5.3, USB Power Output (Wattage) 50W Subwoofer Information None built-in; uses passive radiator for bass Dimensions 25.6 x 2.5 x 3.9 inches

LG S20A is the soundbar for LG TV that makes the most sense. WOW Orchestra lets the TV speakers and soundbar play together, expanding the soundstage instead of replacing it.

Why we chose it LG S20A is built specifically for LG TV owners who want plug-and-play simplicity. One remote controls everything, and AI Sound Pro handles the EQ so you don’t have to fiddle with settings.

The WOW Interface is a nice touch. Volume, sound modes, and connection status all show up on your TV screen, controlled by your existing LG remote. At 50W with a passive radiator, bass stays present without a separate sub. I wouldn’t call it room-shaking, but it fills bedrooms and smaller living rooms nicely.

LG TV owners looking for a simple, well-integrated upgrade should start here. The S20A connects with one cable and syncs with your TV remote out of the box. It’s one of the best mini soundbars if seamless LG integration matters to you.

Pros Cons ✅ WOW Orchestra combines TV and soundbar audio for wider sound



✅ AI Sound Pro auto-adjusts EQ based on content



✅ Control everything from your LG TV remote



✅ Compact 25.6-inch frame fits under most TVs



✅ Single HDMI ARC cable for clean setup ❌ 50W won’t fill big rooms, but great for small spaces

Final Verdict: As the best soundbar for LG TV, LG S20A offers effortless pairing and smart sound adjustments.

What Size Soundbar Should You Opt For?

Soundbar size directly impacts how well it performs, how it fits your space, and how it looks under your TV. Picking the right dimensions means better sound coverage without awkward visual mismatch.

How to Choose the Right Size

Match your soundbar width to about 75-100% of your TV’s width. For a 43-inch TV, something around 30 inches works well. For 32-inch screens, look for bars under 25 inches. Going too wide makes the setup look unbalanced, while going too narrow can limit how immersive the sound feels.

Before buying, measure the space under your TV. Check the height clearance between your stand and the screen. Most compact soundbars sit around 2-3 inches tall, but some are chunkier.

If your TV legs are close together, make sure the bar fits between them or sits in front without wobbling. Wall-mounted TVs give you more flexibility, but you’ll still want the bar centered beneath the screen for the best audio-visual sync.

Room size matters too. A 50W bar handles bedrooms and small living rooms just fine. Medium-sized spaces benefit from something with more output or a separate subwoofer. Desk setups need ultra-compact options that don’t crowd your monitor.

Recommendations by Setup

For desk or monitor use, look for bars under 20 inches. The BlueAnt Soundblade and OXS Thunder Lite both fit well in compact workspaces without blocking your screen.

Bedroom TVs between 32 and 43 inches pair nicely with bars around 22-25 inches. The Yamaha SR-C20A and Sonos Ray are solid choices here since they offer full sound without overwhelming smaller rooms.

Small living rooms with 43 to 55-inch TVs can handle slightly wider bars in the 25-30 inch range. The Sonos Beam Gen 2 and Samsung HW-S60D both offer enough output to fill these spaces while still keeping a compact profile.

My Overall Verdict

Choosing the best mini soundbar depends on your setup, budget, and what you watch most. Every option on this list improves on built-in TV speakers, but some fit certain needs better than others.

For the best all-around pick → Sonos Beam Gen 2 . Dolby Atmos, Trueplay tuning, and room to expand into a full surround system make it the most versatile option. It handles movies, music, and gaming equally well.

. Dolby Atmos, Trueplay tuning, and room to expand into a full surround system make it the most versatile option. It handles movies, music, and gaming equally well. For budget buyers → ULTIMEA Solo B30 Pro . Built-in bass and multiple inputs for under $100 is hard to beat. You’re getting 2.1 sound in a single compact bar without cutting corners.

. Built-in bass and multiple inputs for under $100 is hard to beat. You’re getting 2.1 sound in a single compact bar without cutting corners. For gaming desks → OXS Thunder Lite . Compact size and low-latency mode keep you competitive without cluttering your setup. The wide stereo separation helps with positional audio in shooters.

. Compact size and low-latency mode keep you competitive without cluttering your setup. The wide stereo separation helps with positional audio in shooters. For dialogue clarity → Sonos Ray. Speech Enhancement and Night Sound make every word easy to hear in smaller rooms. Perfect for anyone tired of rewinding to catch what characters said.

Any of these soundbars will be a big step up from built-in TV speakers. Match the size to your screen, consider your room, and you’ll find something that fits.

