8 Best Ultrawide Gaming Monitors in 2025

Eneba Hub contains affiliate links, which means we may earn a small commission if you make a purchase through them—at no extra cost to you. Learn more

If you’re looking for the best ultrawide gaming monitor to enhance your gaming experience, you’ve come to the right place. I’ve thoroughly reviewed the best models and prepared detailed information to help you choose the perfect monitor for your needs.

I don’t just list popular options; every model has been reviewed in real-world conditions to ensure this review is as objective as possible.

I’m confident that among the monitors I’ve selected, you’ll find the perfect option based on your game preferences and budget.

Our Top Picks for Ultrawide Gaming Monitors

When it comes to the best ultrawide gaming monitors, it’s essential to pick a model that offers excellent picture quality, high performance, and is perfect for different types of games. I’ve gathered 5 top models, each one perfect for gaming:

SAMSUNG 49“ Odyssey G9 (G95C) – an incredibly wide screen with a 5120×1440 resolution, perfect for deep immersion in games and work. Sceptre 34-Inch Curved Monitor – one of the cheapest ultrawide displays on the market, delivering quality visuals and a 165Hz refresh rate for its price. SAMSUNG 57“ Odyssey Neo G9 Series – this monitor essentially replaces two 4K displays combined into one giant 57-inch screen with a 32:9 aspect ratio.

Keep scrolling to see our full list of the best ultrawide gaming monitors you can get your hands on today!

8 Best Ultrawide Gaming Monitors

Ultrawide monitors are extremely popular among gamers – they provide a wide field of view and maximum immersion in games. A right monitor is not just a professional choice, but a great way to fully immerse yourself into the game you enjoy.

We’ve selected 8 top models that will appeal to gamers with various preferences – from esports to immersive open worlds.

1. SAMSUNG 49“ Odyssey G9 (G95C) [Best Overall Ultrawide Gaming Monitor]

Specifications Details Screen Size 49 inches Resolution 5120×1440 Curvature 1000R Refresh Rate 240Hz Response Time 1ms G-Sync Yes Connectivity DisplayPort, HDMI, USB-C HDR Support HDR1000 Aspect Ratio 32:9 Contrast Ratio 2500:1

SAMSUNG 49“ Odyssey G9 (G95C) is an excellent choice for gamers who need a balance between an immersive gaming experience and great hardware performance. It’s truly a massive 49-inch curved screen that delivers a resolution of 5120×1440.

I really liked the wide viewing angle – it enhances immersion in the game, and in some cases, gives you an edge. You can improve your reaction time on different in-game encounters with a wider field of view.

I would call this monitor the perfect choice for open-world games. It’s also great for fast-paced racing games. The refresh rate here is 240Hz, and the response time is just 1ms. The picture is sharp, and even during long gaming sessions, it’s comfortable on the eyes.

Another thing I noticed during reviewing is that the colors are quite bright and vivid. The high contrast ensures excellent clarity even in the tiniest details. It also supports G-Sync technology, guaranteeing a smooth gaming experience without screen tearing.

Pros Cons ✅ 49“ ultrawide screen for maximum immersion ❌ VA panel instead of OLED – not as instant in response as OLED displays, but with better black depth and excellent contrast ✅ 240Hz refresh rate for smooth gameplay ✅ 1ms response time with minimal image lag ✅ Excellent picture quality with deep blacks, bright colors, and sharp details ✅ G-Sync support for tear-free gaming ✅ Just a massive screen – perfect not only for gaming but also for content creation

Final Verdict: The SAMSUNG 49“ Odyssey G9 (G95C) is an amazing display with a high refresh rate and nearly perfect curvature that also makes it one of the best curved gaming monitors. I think it’s one of the best options for gamers who care about quality and performance.

Get the best deal on Amazon >

2. Sceptre 34-Inch Curved Monitor [Best Budget Ultrawide Gaming Monitor]

Specifications Details Screen Size 34 inches Resolution 3440×1440 Curvature 1500R Refresh Rate 165Hz Response Time 5ms G-Sync No Connectivity HDMI, DisplayPort HDR Support No Aspect Ratio 21:9 Contrast Ratio 3000:1

If you’re looking to buy an ultrawide monitor but have a limited budget, be sure to check out this model. It offers solid gaming performance, but the purchase won’t put a serious dent in your wallet. The Sceptre 34-Inch Curved Monitor is a great find for both casual gamers and those taking their first steps in esports.

The manufacturer markets the display specifically as a gaming monitor. The 21:9 aspect ratio increases screen space, guaranteeing an immersive gaming experience.

This high-quality budget monitor supports Adaptive Sync Technology, which reduces input lag and eliminates screen tearing. The refresh rate is also impressive at 165Hz. The display performed quite well in different tasks.

It also offers good contrast and quite realistic color reproduction. In my opinion, the display is suitable not only for gaming but also for creating video content.

Pros Cons ✅ Affordable price – one of the best choices among budget ultrawide monitors ❌ The built-in speakers don’t provide the best sound, but you can make it work with headphones or external speakers ✅ Good contrast ratio – deep blacks provide maximum immersion, especially when gaming in the dark ✅ Adaptive Sync Technology reduces screen tearing and improves smoothness ✅ Decent response time of 5ms – the monitor can be used for competitive gaming ✅ Curved panel for even greater immersion

Final Verdict: If you’re in the market for an ultrawide monitor at an affordable price, the Sceptre 34-Inch Curved Monitor is the perfect option. It will appeal to PC gamers who want a high refresh rate and a wide modern screen without overpaying just for a brand name.

Grab this monitor on Amazon >

3. SAMSUNG 57“ Odyssey Neo G9 Series [Best Super Ultrawide Gaming Monitor]

Specifications Details Screen Size 57 inches Resolution 7680×2160 Curvature 1000R Refresh Rate 240Hz Response Time 1ms G-Sync Yes Connectivity DisplayPort, HDMI, USB-C HDR Support HDR1000 Aspect Ratio 32:9 Contrast Ratio 2000:1

Want to have full control over your gaming experience? The Samsung 57“ Odyssey Neo G9 is made just for you. Before purchasing, I strongly recommend thinking about getting a spacious gaming desk – the monitor will require a lot of space.

But in return, you’ll get an ultra-wide monitor with an incredible Dual UHD resolution and a 240Hz refresh rate. What I liked is the deep blacks, as well as the rich, vibrant shades, and the color accuracy doesn’t suffer either. I’d call this monitor the perfect choice for immersive gaming.

The vast screen space allows you to have multiple windows open at the same time. This will be appreciated not only by gamers but also by content creators. The screen is great for multitasking and ensures you don’t miss anything.

Another thing I liked is the HDR1000 support, which provides incredible clarity, and the high contrast ratio makes it comfortable to play even in a dark room. With this monitor, you can take your gaming to a whole new level.

Pros Cons ✅ The massive 32:9 screen ratio guarantees a comfortable gaming experience in competitive games ❌ Right now, it’s one of the most expensive monitors, but the price fully matches the quality and functionality ✅ The 240Hz refresh rate is perfect for fast-paced games ✅ The QD-OLED panel provides deep black shades and amazing picture quality ✅ Adaptive Sync ensures smooth gameplay and eliminates lag ✅ There are plenty of ports (USB-C, HDMI, DisplayPort, USB-A ports), making it easy to connect to both PCs and consoles

Final Verdict: If you want to take advantage of the super ultra-wide display format, this is the perfect option. If you have a powerful gaming PC and enough free space, you won’t find a better option on the market.

Find the best deal on Amazon >

4. Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 [Best 4K Ultrawide Gaming Monitor]

Specifications Details Screen Size 57 inches Resolution ‎7680×2160 Curvature 1000R Refresh Rate 240Hz Response Time 1ms G-Sync Yes Connectivity DisplayPort, HDMI, USB-C HDR Support Quantum HDR 2000 Aspect Ratio 32:9 Contrast Ratio 5000:1

If you’re looking for an OLED ultrawide monitor with excellent image quality and top-notch performance, the Samsung Odyssey OLED G 9 will meet all your needs. Right now, it’s one of the best options for PC gaming – you’ll get fantastic mini-LED backlighting for better atmosphere, HDR 2000 that ensures deep and rich shades of black in games, as well as a 240Hz refresh rate.

I also liked the low response time – no delays in competitive games that could affect your result.. The monitor offers great clarity in 4K resolution on an ultrawide screen. It’s an excellent choice for both competitive gaming and cinematic adventures in games.

G-Sync compatible and also equipped with FreeSync Premium Pro technology, it eliminates screen tearing – during long gaming sessions, the gameplay was always smooth and comfortable. If you have the budget for the purchase and want a product that will truly enhance your gaming experience, you’ll like this monitor.

In the ranking of great ultrawide gaming monitors, this monitor rightfully holds one of the highest spots.

Pros Cons ✅ 4K resolution (5120×1440) delivers incredible clarity on the screen ❌ Takes up a lot of space – but is that bad? ✅ 240Hz refresh rate for smooth and fast gameplay under any conditions ✅ G-Sync Compatible and FreeSync Premium Pro support all modern adaptive sync technologies ✅ Wide viewing angles and high brightness – you’ll be able to comfortably play in a sunlit room or at night ✅ LED backlighting creates an unforgettable atmosphere in your gaming space

Final Verdict: Gamers who want to take full advantage of 4K resolution and a high refresh rate will appreciate this gaming monitor. If your device has a powerful graphics card, you can expect maximum immersion in the gaming experience, no matter what type of games you prefer.

Get yours on Amazon >

5. LG 45GS95QE [Best 1440p Ultrawide Gaming Monitor]

Specifications Details Screen Size 45 inches Resolution 3440×1440 Curvature 800R Refresh Rate 175Hz Response Time 0.03ms G-Sync Yes Connectivity HDMI, DisplayPort HDR Support HDR10 Aspect Ratio 21:9 Contrast Ratio 1200:1

LG 45GS95QE is the best OLED ultrawide monitor that gamers who value high-quality visuals without stepping up to 4K will appreciate. With a 1440p native resolution, the monitor delivers excellent performance, providing sharp and detailed images on the screen.

The OLED panel ensures deep, clear, and vibrant colors, making the display a great choice for both single-player and multiplayer gaming.

Gaming specifications: The screen size is 45 inches with a curved surface. Overall, I’d call this monitor an ideal option for a cinematic experience with deep immersion in the story. Large screen real estate provides excellent immersion in what’s happening on the screen.

The best results were shown in open-world games as well as in projects with a deep storyline. Personally, I felt like I was at the center of the game, completely not distracted by the surrounding moments.

Pros Cons ✅ OLED panel for deep blacks and vibrant colors ❌ High price, but considering the image quality and gaming capabilities, it is fully justified ✅ 1440p resolution for clear images and text ✅ G-Sync compatible for smoother gameplay ✅ Perfect for open-world games with rich graphics ✅ Three-year warranty for peace of mind regarding quality ✅ KVM functionality for an easy switch between devices

Final Verdict: If you’re looking for a monitor with the perfect balance of performance, image quality, and size, the LG 45GS95QE is a great choice. Whether you’re into gaming or content creation, this monitor will give you the full advantage in all aspects.

Find the best deal on Amazon >

Specifications Details Screen Size 49 inches Resolution 5120×1440 Curvature 1000R Refresh Rate 240Hz Response Time 0.03ms G-Sync Yes Connectivity DisplayPort, HDMI, USB-C HDR Support HDR10+ Aspect Ratio 32:9 Contrast Ratio Infinite (OLED)

This device completely changes your view on image quality in games. The high-quality gaming monitor offers incredible color accuracy and brightness. If motion handling and the absence of blur in fast scenes matter to you, this monitor will meet all your needs.

The aspect ratio provides a wide viewing angle, which is perfect for open-world games or FPS titles. Thanks to its high resolution and G-Sync compatible support, you’ll enjoy a smooth image without tearing, even in the most demanding games.

Pros Cons ✅ QD-OLED for incredible colors and contrast ❌ Quite a high price, but it’s fully justified for this image quality ✅ Best ultrawide monitor for gaming and productivity needs ✅ Smooth gameplay thanks to G-Sync compatibility ✅ OLED panel eliminates lag and motion blur ✅ A large screen space for gaming and work ✅ Gaming specifications screen size for maximum gaming comfort

Final Verdict: SAMSUNG 49“ Odyssey QD-OLED is one of the most powerful and performance-driven displays for gaming. The standout advantage is the amazing picture quality on the screen. If you’re ready to invest in the best ultrawide monitor, this model will not disappoint you.

Get this monitor on Amazon >

7. LG 39GS95QE [Best Ultrawide Gaming Monitor for Competitive Gaming]

Specifications Details Screen Size 39 inches Resolution ‎3440×1440 Curvature 800R Refresh Rate 240Hz Response Time 0.03ms G-Sync Yes Connectivity HDMI, DisplayPort HDR Support HDR10 Aspect Ratio 21:9 Contrast Ratio 1000:1

The monitor offers maximum performance for competitive gaming. It has a 39-inch diagonal and an optimal aspect ratio for better immersion. The display space is sufficient for both gaming and multitasking, where it’s crucial to handle multiple windows at once. Thanks to OLED panel technology, the monitor has incredibly accurate colors and deep blacks, making it perfect for graphically demanding games.

The LG 39GS95QE supports G-Sync compatible, ensuring a smoother gaming experience and fast response time, especially in shooters and racing games. The screen has a high refresh rate and low response time.

These advantages will work in your favor in competitive gaming – no lag will stop you from making a successful shot. The monitor is ideal for games where both speed and image clarity are important, such as modern AAA titles where you want to appreciate the full depth of graphics and detail.

Pros Cons ✅ Best ultrawide monitor for competitive gaming with excellent refresh rate and response time ❌ A slightly higher price, but the quality is worth it ✅ OLED panels for bright and crisp images ✅ G-Sync compatible support to eliminate screen tearing ✅ Ideal for FPS titles and other fast-paced games ✅ Screen real estate for multitasking and open-world games ✅ High resolution and detailed image quality

Final Verdict: The LG 39GS95QE is a beast among ultrawide gaming monitors for gamers focused on competitive gaming. It offers both fast response time and high refresh rates. Both casual gamers and true eSports professionals will appreciate this monitor.

Get the best deal on Amazon >

8. Dell S3422DWG [Best 34-Inch Ultrawide Gaming Monitor]

Specifications Details Screen Size 34 inches Resolution 3440×1440 Curvature 1800R Refresh Rate 144Hz Response Time 2ms G-Sync Yes Connectivity HDMI, DisplayPort HDR Support Yes Aspect Ratio 21:9 Contrast Ratio 3000:1

The Dell S3422DWG is the best ultrawide monitor with a 34-inch diagonal that offers optimal value for its high performance and picture quality. This monitor is also suitable for content creators. Thanks to VA panel technology, it delivers vibrant colors and deep shades of black. This ensures high contrast even in the darkest games.

The touch panel and enhanced motion handling provide comfort during long gaming sessions, and the adjustable tilt and height features allow you to set the monitor up for any gaming conditions. At the moment, I would call this display versatile on the market – it’s suitable for gaming, content creation, and performing other everyday tasks on the computer.

Pros Cons ✅ Good color accuracy and contrast thanks to VA panel technology ❌ If we’re being picky, the response time (2ms) might not be as fast as other more expensive models ✅ G-Sync compatible support for smooth, tear-free gaming ✅ 144Hz refresh rate for smooth FPS gameplay ✅ Optimal size for immersive open-world games ✅ Attractive price compared to more expensive models

Final Verdict: The Dell S3422DWG is the perfect choice for those looking for the best ultrawide monitor with excellent features for gaming and work. It offers a great combination of color accuracy and a fairly reasonable price compared to other models in top picks.

Get yours on Amazon >

How to Choose an Ultrawide Gaming Monitor?

Choosing a good gaming monitor is not an easy task, especially when you’re looking for the best option within your budget. It’s important to consider a range of parameters, including display resolution, refresh rate, response time, and support for adaptive technologies. All of these parameters will directly impact your gaming performance and the image quality on the screen. But how do you figure out which gaming monitor is truly worth the money and when you’re just overpaying for a well-known brand?

In this section, I’ll talk about the key features of gaming monitors that you should pay attention to before making a purchase. Is smooth gameplay and fast response time important for competitive games? Or do you want to enjoy deep blacks, brightness, and realistic color reproduction for a more immersive gaming experience?

We’ll help you understand which technologies can truly affect your gaming experience and which ones are just marketing hype.

Screen Size and Aspect Ratio

The first thing to pay attention to is the screen size and aspect ratio. For instance, it’s important to note that ultra-wide screens are not the best monitors for PS5.

In addition, although the Xbox Series X and Series S have partial support for ultrawide screens. Since the optimization isn’t fully completed, we recommend getting one of the best Xbox Series X monitors for optimal and immersive gameplay.

Currently, the market mainly features ultrawide displays with the following aspect ratios. All of these will impact immersion and comfort in certain games.

Aspect Ratio Description 21:9 The standard for most ultrawide monitors, making it a great option for gamers who prefer story-driven and open-world titles. 32:9 The equivalent of two standard 16:9 displays. This is an excellent choice for players who enjoy simulators or strategy games, as well as for multitasking. With this screen, you can open multiple tabs at once and easily switch between them.

The size of the gaming screen will also affect the experience. Most commonly, the following models can be found in the gaming market.

Screen Size Description 34 inches A balanced option suitable for FPS and MOBA games, as well as for open-world games where having as much of the game space in view as possible is crucial. With this monitor, you can expect maximum immersion. 38 inches A larger monitor format that lets you unleash the full potential of cinematic games. This type of display is also a good choice for content creators. 49 inches A huge panoramic option, which I personally enjoy using for racing sims and racing games.

Refresh Rate and Response Time

The refresh rate of a monitor is another factor that can affect your gaming experience. Most standard monitors have 60Hz, but for FPS titles and fast-paced racing games, this is insufficient. Pay attention to monitors with the following specifications:

144Hz – the optimal choice for most gamers, providing smooth gameplay in great FPS games;

– the optimal choice for most gamers, providing smooth gameplay in great FPS games; 165Hz – a slightly improved version of 144Hz , useful for competitive games;

– a slightly improved version of , useful for competitive games; 240Hz – ideal for esports, where every millisecond counts.

It’s also important to consider the response time – the time it takes for a pixel to change color. Among ultrawide monitors, you’ll find the following response times:

1ms – the best option for competitive games;

– the best option for competitive games; 3ms-5ms – suitable for most gamers, but may show slight artifacts in fast-moving scenes.

Resolution and Image Quality

The choice of resolution directly affects image detail and performance. Two popular options for the best ultrawide monitor are:

1440p (UWQHD, 3440×1440) – the sweet spot between quality and load on the graphics card. Ideal for fast-paced games and esports;

– the sweet spot between quality and load on the graphics card. Ideal for fast-paced games and esports; 4K ultrawide (5120×2160, 5120×1440) – maximum detail, perfect for cinematic games and content creation.

You should also consider pixel density (PPI) – the higher this value, the sharper the image. For example, a 34“ 3440×1440 monitor has a higher PPI than a 49“ 5120×1440, which affects text clarity.

Additionally, HDR (High Dynamic Range) support is important:

HDR400 – basic level, doesn’t provide actual HDR effect;

– basic level, doesn’t provide actual HDR effect; HDR600 – better quality with increased brightness;

– better quality with increased brightness; HDR1000 – premium option for the most vivid colors, deep blacks, and shadows.

Screen Size

The larger the screen, the deeper the immersion. However, you should also consider screen real estate and how comfortable it will be in your gaming setup. Here are some options that might suit you if you’re looking for a gaming screen:

34“ (21:9) – a versatile size for FPS titles and racing games. A great balance between detail and field of view;

– a versatile size for FPS titles and racing games. A great balance between detail and field of view; 38“ (21:9) – a wider display, perfect for cinematic open-world games;

– a wider display, perfect for cinematic open-world games; 49“ (32:9) – maximum immersion, but requires a spacious gaming desk.

Keep in mind that your gaming space should be large enough to accommodate such a display. It’s also important to maintain the optimal distance from your eyes to the screen:

34-38“ – 60-80 cm .

. 49“ – 80-100 cm (or more).

Panel Technology

Panel technology affects color reproduction, contrast, and response time. The following options can be found in the gaming monitor market:

IPS – bright colors, wide viewing angles, but lower contrast. A good choice for content creation ;

; VA – high contrast, deep black colors, but slightly slower response time, which may lead to motion handling artifacts;

OLED panels – excellent contrast, fast response time that eliminates motion blur, brighter and more vibrant colors.

Ergonomics and Comfort

The monitor should provide comfort during long gaming sessions. The following gaming setup factors should be considered:

Height, tilt, and swivel adjustment – minimizes neck strain;

VESA mount compatibility – the ability to mount on a gaming desk or wall for space-saving;

KVM functionality – convenience when working with multiple devices.

FAQs

What is the best ultrawide monitor?

This category of monitors refers to devices with an aspect ratio of 21:9 or 32:9, providing a significant increase in screen space compared to standard monitors. It’s an ideal choice for content creators, PC gamers, and anyone who needs multitasking. With such a screen, you can fit many windows and various information to have simultaneous access to everything.

Are ultrawide monitors good for gaming?

Yes, this is one of the key uses for such equipment. These models offer better visibility and a deeper immersion in games. It’s especially exciting to play open-world games on such a monitor, as you can see a lot more details at once compared to a traditional monitor. OLED panels and low input lag ensure smooth movements and no delays during gameplay.

Is it worth buying an ultrawide monitor?

Yes, purchasing one is definitely justified if you want to enhance your gaming experience, boost productivity, or enjoy a more immersive gaming session. Even though ultrawide monitors often come with a hefty price tag, their cost is entirely justified by their excellent color reproduction and smooth motion.

Does the PS5 support ultrawide monitors?

Ultrawide monitors are not the best choice for gaming on a PS5. The first issue you’ll face is the black bars on the sides since the image is displayed in a 16:9 format. You also won’t be able to take full advantage of refresh rates above 144Hz, as the console can output a maximum of 120Hz.

Does Xbox support ultrawide monitors?

Unlike the PS5, the Xbox Series X and Series S have partial support for ultrawide monitors. However, the optimization isn’t fully completed, and players may encounter stretched images or black bars in certain moments.

Does Valorant support ultrawide monitors?

No, Valorant doesn’t support ultrawide monitors. The game only supports a 16:9 aspect ratio, and black bars will appear on the sides when played on other devices. It’s worth noting that the game’s developer, Riot Games, made this decision deliberately – this way, some players don’t gain an advantage from a wider field of view.

Does Elden Ring support ultrawide monitors?

Officially, Elden Ring doesn’t support ultrawide monitors, but players can bypass this limitation using mods. By the way, playing on an ultrawide monitor provides a completely new experience.