10 Best VPNs for PS5 in 2025: Fast, Secure & Reliable

If you’re searching for the best VPN for PS5, you’ve come to the right place. VPNs have quietly become one of the most useful tools for console gamers. A friend of mine started using one after constant lag ruined his online matches; within days, things felt smoother, and he was finally able to host games without issues.

Another gamer in our group uses a VPN to unlock early access to titles that drop in different regions first. He even streams anime on platforms that never show up on my PS5 unless I connect through the right country.

These are small changes that end up making a huge difference. In this guide, I’ll break down 10 VPNs that offer fast speeds, strong protection, and reliable connections for your PlayStation 5.

Our Top Picks for the Best VPN for PS5

Here are the three VPN services we believe stand out for PS5 gamers. Each offers a balance of speed, security, and ease of use – ideal for console play and streaming.

NordVPN – A strong choice because it offers high speed and stable connections, which helps keep lag low during online matches and avoids unexpected disconnections. CyberGhost – Great if you care about simplicity and ease of use, with a user‑friendly setup that makes using your PS5 with a VPN almost effortless. Proton VPN – A reliable option focused on privacy and security, offering robust protection if you want to keep your network safe while gaming or streaming.

Scroll down for the full list of 10 VPNs. Each one has its strengths, so you can pick based on what matters most to you.

The 10 Best VPNs for PS5 | Fast, Secure, and Easy to Use

Each VPN on this list has been selected based on real gaming needs, not just tech specs, and these options cover it all. Keep reading to find the best VPN for PS5 that fits your setup and playstyle.

1. NordVPN [Best for Fast and Flexible PS5 Gaming Setups]

Our Score 10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Simultaneous connections 10 Supported platforms Windows, macOS, Android, iOS, Linux, routers, Smart TVs, consoles (via router) Server count 8,600+ in 171+ locations Speed Up to 2964 Mb/s (USA), 2760 Mb/s (UK), 2820 Mb/s (Japan) Security features AES‑256 encryption, NordLynx protocol, kill switch, threat protection, Meshnet Best for Gamers using routers or PC setups, region-switching, competitive play What I liked Fast speeds, easy-to-follow router guides, consistent performance under load

NordVPN stands out for its exceptional speed and console compatibility. With 8,600+ servers in over 171 locations, it gives PS5 users reliable access to low-ping regions around the world. Its NordLynx protocol, based on WireGuard, consistently offers high-speed connections – averaging nearly 3,000 Mb/s in the US. That means smoother matchmaking, less lag, and faster downloads when routed through a PC or router.

Pro tip NordVPN’s Meshnet lets you host secure virtual LAN matches with friends, even across long distances, by linking devices over encrypted tunnels.

NordVPN also supports Smart DNS for streaming, and its setup guides are beginner-friendly. Even if you’re not tech-savvy, the router installation walkthroughs make it easy to secure your PS5 network without downloading apps directly. There’s no bandwidth cap, no speed throttling, and support is available 24/7 to help if anything goes wrong.

NordVPN’s Threat Protection feature also adds value for console households that share a network. While it doesn’t run directly on the PS5 or most consumer routers, you can enable it on a PC, Mac, or other main device and then share that protected connection with your console (for example, via hotspot or Ethernet). In that setup, Threat Protection helps block malicious domains, trackers, and some ads before traffic reaches your PS5.

Pros Cons ✅ Speeds remain high even during peak hours



✅ Easy router setup for full console protection



✅ Smart DNS lets you unlock global content



✅ Meshnet adds secure remote play options



✅ Clean app design and strong device support ❌ Requires router setup for PS5, but setup guides are very clear

Final Verdict: NordVPN is a top-tier VPN for PS5 players who want speed, security, and a smooth setup experience across all their devices.

2. Surfshark [Best for Unlimited Devices and High‑Capacity Servers for PS5]

Our Score 9.1 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Simultaneous connections Unlimited Supported platforms Windows, macOS, Linux, iOS, Android, routers, Smart TVs, consoles (via Smart DNS) Server count Servers in 100+ countries, 100Gbps high‑capacity rollout Speed Fast and stable performance on WireGuard and high‑capacity servers Security features WireGuard, AES‑256, CleanWeb, kill switch, no logs Best for Gamers who want unlimited devices, Smart DNS unblocking, and low‑latency routing What I liked 100Gbps servers, CleanWeb for cleaner traffic, strong Smart DNS support

If you’ve wondered whether you can use a VPN on PS5 without spending more than necessary, Surfshark checks all the boxes. Its Smart DNS feature, unlimited device support, and cutting-edge 100-Gbps servers help keep performance smooth, even at peak times. This is valuable for PS5 users who want stable download speeds, predictable latency, and smooth access to different regional PlayStation Stores. It also offers competitive pricing, which improves its value for households with many devices.

Pro tip Surfshark’s Smart DNS works instantly with PS5 and unlocks streaming libraries and digital stores without slowing the console. You can keep WireGuard running on your router or PC for other devices while PS5 stays on DNS mode for maximum speed.

Surfshark’s WireGuard protocol provides low latency when the VPN runs on a router or shared PC. This helps stabilize multiplayer games, voice chat, and party connections. With 100Gbps servers to dodge congestion, it also unlocks streaming services like a pro, making it a top-tier VPN for streaming without the top-tier bill.

Surfshark also offers clear router setup guides that walk users through Smart DNS, PC sharing, and router‑level installations. Households that use many connected devices benefit from its unlimited connection policy, while gamers gain access to clean and efficient traffic filtering through CleanWeb.

Pros Cons ✅ Unlimited devices support whole‑home gaming and streaming



✅ 100Gbps servers reduce congestion and stabilize speeds



✅ CleanWeb blocks ads and trackers, which creates cleaner background traffic



✅ Smart DNS works smoothly on PS5 for region unblocking



✅ Strong WireGuard performance for low‑latency routes ❌ Router setup may feel advanced for users who prefer plug‑and‑play options

Final Verdict: Surfshark is an excellent choice for multi‑device households that want fast PS5 region unblocking and reliable performance from high‑capacity servers.

3. CyberGhost [Best for Easy Streaming and Console-Friendly Setup]

Our Score 9.9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Simultaneous connections 7 Supported platforms Windows, macOS, Android, iOS, Linux, routers, Smart TVs, consoles (via router) Server count 11,500+ in 100+ countries Speed Fast throughput for downloads and stable ping for gaming Security features AES‑256 encryption, kill switch, no-logs policy, DNS/IP leak protection, WireGuard Best for Console users who want simple setup, low-latency access, and streaming flexibility What I liked Dedicated gaming servers, Smart DNS guides, beginner-friendly apps

CyberGhost offers one of the most straightforward VPN experiences for PS5 users who want privacy and flexibility. With apps for all major platforms and router configuration options clearly explained, it makes setup easy. Their Smart DNS feature works well for unlocking streaming apps on PS5, while their dedicated gaming server list helps reduce ping by letting users pick the best regions for matchmaking.

Pro tip CyberGhost’s app includes a tab specifically for gaming and streaming servers, which helps users instantly find the fastest routes for their region. Combine that with Smart DNS and your PS5 is ready for fast play and global access.

CyberGhost also performs reliably in terms of download and gameplay speeds. Even when tunneled through a router, the VPN maintains stable connections across Europe, North America, and Asia. It uses modern protocols like WireGuard and includes built-in protection against DNS and IP leaks, which helps reduce exposure during competitive online play.

The service also includes a generous 45-day money-back guarantee, giving users enough time to test it for specific gaming scenarios on console. If you need to verify performance with a particular game, region, or streaming service, there’s flexibility to do that without pressure.

Pros Cons ✅ Dedicated servers for gaming and streaming



✅ Simple Smart DNS setup for consoles



✅ Easy-to-use apps with clear walkthroughs



✅ Strong security without performance loss



✅ 45-day money-back guarantee for testing ❌ Allows only 7 devices at once, but that covers most home setups

Final Verdict: CyberGhost is a great pick for console users and families looking for privacy, low-latency gaming, and streaming flexibility without technical hurdles.

4. Proton VPN [Best for Advanced Privacy and Transparent Setup]

Our Score 9.8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Simultaneous connections 10 Supported platforms Windows, macOS, Android, iOS, Linux, routers, Smart TVs, consoles (via router) Server count Servers in 120+ countries Speed Strong throughput with VPN Accelerator and WireGuard support Security features AES‑256 encryption, kill switch, no-logs policy, VPN Accelerator, Stealth, NetShield Best for Power users, privacy-conscious streamers, advanced router setups What I liked Open-source policies, helpful documentation, high transparency

Proton VPN focuses on security and transparency while still offering the performance needed for gaming. Its router-friendly WireGuard support makes it easy to tunnel traffic from a host device or directly through OpenWrt or AsusWRT-Merlin routers, making it ideal for PS5 players who want more control. The VPN also offers solid throughput during online play, especially with VPN Accelerator enabled, which boosts speed by optimizing routing performance.

Pro tip Proton VPN’s documentation includes detailed instructions for advanced firmware like OpenWrt and Merlin, helping power users optimize their PS5 connection directly from the router.

The platform’s audited no-logs policy and open-source infrastructure also set it apart. For streamers, esports players, or anyone broadcasting from a console-connected home network, this level of transparency can be a critical factor. NetShield, the built-in ad and malware blocker, protects against unwanted popups and trackers even while browsing on linked PS5 browsers or secondary devices.

Proton VPN also benefits from a strong support community and a wide set of configuration tools. If you plan to fine-tune your setup or route console traffic through specific IPs, there’s no shortage of resources to help. The service’s base in Switzerland reinforces its privacy-first approach, backed by some of the world’s strongest data laws.

Pros Cons ✅ Clear router setup guides for PS5 and power-user firmware



✅ NetShield protects console browsers and linked devices



✅ Open-source and regularly audited infrastructure



✅ VPN Accelerator improves speeds for routed devices



✅ Based in Switzerland with strict privacy laws ❌ No Smart DNS, but router tunneling works well for PS5

Final Verdict: Proton VPN is the right choice for users who want performance, transparency, and custom control across console and home devices. It balances security with flexibility in ways few VPNs manage.

5. VyprVPN [Best for Stable Performance and Self-Owned Infrastructure]

Our Score 9.7 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Simultaneous connections 5 Supported platforms Windows, macOS, Android, iOS, Linux, routers, Smart TVs, consoles (via router) Server count 70+ countries with fully owned infrastructure Speed Consistent and stable under load, good for hosting via PC/router Security features AES‑256 encryption, Chameleon protocol, kill switch, VyprDNS, no-logs Best for Gamers who need reliable performance and router-level customization What I liked Self-owned servers, Chameleon support, no third-party logging risks

VyprVPN sets itself apart by operating and managing its own global network. This reduces the risk of third-party interference and helps maintain consistent routing paths, which benefits console gamers using PS5 behind a VPN. When running VyprVPN on a PC or router, connection stability remains strong – even during long play sessions – thanks to auto-reconnect features that keep gameplay smooth.

Pro tip VyprVPN works well with advanced routers like DD-WRT, Tomato, and Asus firmware. This makes it easy to protect your PS5 across the entire home network and test out setups.

VyprVPN’s Chameleon protocol is another key strength. It helps bypass deep packet inspection (DPI) and throttling, which some ISPs apply to gaming traffic. This gives users better control over ping and packet delivery, especially when playing online matches where consistency matters. Although not branded as a free VPN for PS5, VyprVPN’s 30-day money-back guarantee lets you try it risk-free to see how it performs with your setup.

The VPN’s platform also emphasizes privacy. It was one of the first providers to undergo independent audits confirming its strict no-logs policy. Paired with VyprDNS and secure hardware, this ensures that no activity is recorded or leaked when the VPN is active across your devices.

Pros Cons ✅ Owns and manages all VPN servers (no third parties)



✅ Compatible with flashed routers for full PS5 coverage



✅ Chameleon protocol bypasses throttling and filtering



✅ No logs, strong encryption, and custom DNS



✅ 30-day money-back guarantee to test for gaming use ❌ Lacks Smart DNS, but router setup offers full network coverage

Final Verdict: VyprVPN is a dependable solution for users who want total control over their VPN environment and reliable console protection. It supports advanced routing, avoids speed dips, and offers helpful tools for anyone setting up a VPN on PS5 while keeping performance intact.

6. Mullvad [Best for Maximum Privacy and Lightweight Console Routing]

Our Score 9.6 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Simultaneous connections 5 Supported platforms Windows, macOS, Linux, iOS, Android, routers, consoles (via router) Server count Servers in 40+ countries Speed Consistent performance, lightweight footprint on host devices Security features No account sign-up, WireGuard, AES-256 encryption, no-logs, open-source tools Best for Gamers who want full anonymity, Linux users, custom router setups What I liked Anonymous access, low system load, strong router compatibility

Mullvad offers one of the most privacy-centered VPN services on the market. It does not require users to register with an email or username, instead assigning a random account number. This makes it ideal for PS5 owners who want complete anonymity while routing console traffic through a host device or VPN-enabled router. Setup is lean and efficient, with no tracking and no personal data stored.

Pro tip Mullvad pairs well with custom router firmware like OpenWrt or Tomato, letting advanced users build secure VPN tunnels that reach all home devices, including the PS5.

The VPN uses WireGuard by default, helping maintain low latency and high efficiency when shared through a host device. It also works well on Linux systems and resource-limited setups, which is a plus if you’re running your own network environment. Since it avoids flashy features and sticks to essential performance, it offers a reliable experience without extra overhead.

Mullvad also provides detailed documentation that walks through advanced network use cases, including how to use a VPN on PS5 through PC or router-level installations. While it doesn’t offer Smart DNS or app integrations for consoles, the manual setup secures stable protection for users who want complete control.

Pros Cons ✅ No email, no personal info required



✅ Lightweight and efficient on routers or PCs



✅ WireGuard by default delivers fast tunneling



✅ Ideal for advanced setups and Linux users



✅ Transparent policies and open-source apps ❌ Allows only 5 simultaneous devices, though rarely limiting for solo users

Final Verdict: Mullvad is the right choice for privacy-first gamers and power users who want a clean, anonymous, and efficient way to secure their PS5 traffic across the network. It excels in custom setups and makes control a priority.

7. Private Internet Access (PIA) [Best for Configurable Settings and NAT Control on PS5]

Our Score 9.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Simultaneous connections Unlimited Supported platforms Windows, macOS, Linux, Android, iOS, routers, Smart TVs, consoles (via router) Server count Servers in 91+ countries, strong U.S. presence Speed Excellent performance on router/PC setups, supports port-forwarding Security features WireGuard, AES-256, open source apps, kill switch, no logs Best for Gamers who want custom DNS/NAT options and flexible routing What I liked Unlimited connections, large U.S. server pool, NAT-friendly features

Private Internet Access (PIA) provides a high level of customization that benefits gamers looking to fine-tune their VPN setup. The app includes advanced features like port forwarding and custom DNS settings, which help users manage NAT types on PS5 when the VPN is hosted on a router or PC. This improves connection stability for voice chat, multiplayer lobbies, and game hosting.

Pro tip PIA’s port-forwarding and DNS tools are ideal for adjusting Open NAT or Moderate NAT settings on PS5, especially when paired with router-based installs or bridge-mode PCs.

PIA also has one of the largest server footprints in the U.S., which makes it easier to access region-specific PlayStation Store content or game servers. This is helpful for gamers trying to redeem early access codes or download content locked to a different U.S. region. The app supports WireGuard and open-source transparency, which boosts speed while maintaining strong encryption.

The provider includes detailed guides for setting up the VPN on custom routers, allowing advanced users to route their PS5 network traffic cleanly. If you’re trying to reduce ping, PIA offers a reliable, flexible solution across all your devices.

Pros Cons ✅ Fully open-source apps and audit-friendly code



✅ WireGuard and port forwarding improve NAT type and stability



✅ Unlimited devices support large households



✅ Large U.S. server pool helps with PlayStation content access



✅ Strong router setup documentation ❌ Interface has many options, which may overwhelm beginners

Final Verdict: PIA is the best fit for tech-savvy users who want precise control over their VPN setup and NAT configuration. It works reliably with PS5 when installed on routers or shared through a bridged PC.

8. ExpressVPN [Best for Overall Speed and Console Simplicity on PS5]

Our Score 9.4 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Simultaneous connections up to 10 or 14 depending on plan Supported platforms Windows, macOS, Linux, Android, iOS, routers, Smart TVs, consoles (via router/MediaStreamer) Server count 3,000+ servers in 105 countries, premium-tier infrastructure Speed Blazing-fast performance across all servers, optimized for low ping Security features AES‑256, Lightway protocol, no-logs, RAM-only servers Best for Gamers who want plug-and-play speed with strong encryption and reliable access What I liked Best-in-class speed, Smart DNS for consoles, smooth PSN/streaming access

With great performance and exceptional stability, ExpressVPN easily earns its place among the best VPNs for gaming. Its MediaStreamer DNS setup makes it easy to use on PS5 without installing an app. ExpressVPN also runs all of its servers on RAM-only infrastructure, ensuring that no user data is ever written to disk – a key privacy advantage.

Pro tip ExpressVPN’s MediaStreamer lets you unlock U.S. PSN content directly on your PS5 even without full VPN encryption, giving you faster performance for streaming or regional game access.

Console players get a lot to gain here – think region-only PlayStation Store deals, early beta downloads, and faster online play thanks to optimized routes. And if you’ve ever wondered how to change region for PS5 without jumping through weird settings menus, ExpressVPN keeps the whole process painless and console-friendly.

It’s especially helpful for unlocking U.S. PSN content, playing on overseas servers, and reducing lag in fast-paced online games. Even though it supports fewer simultaneous devices than some competitors, its focus on quality over quantity makes it a top-tier option for gamers.

Pros Cons ✅ Fastest VPN speeds on PS5



✅ Easy DNS setup for consoles



✅ Lightway protocol for lower ping



✅ Excellent for region-unlocking PS Store



✅ No-logs policy and RAM-only servers ❌ Good performance comes at a higher price, which might not suit every budget

Final Verdict: ExpressVPN is the best choice for console gamers who want the fastest speeds, strong security, and simple setup on PS5. It’s a premium product with premium results – ideal for players who prioritize low ping and wide server access.

9. IPVanish [Best for Whole‑Home Coverage and Easy PS5 Setup]

Our Score 9.3 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Simultaneous connections Unlimited Supported platforms Windows, macOS, Android, iOS, Linux, routers, Smart TVs, consoles (via router/hotspot) Server count 3,200+ servers in 150 locations across 113 countries Speed Stable performance on router/PC setups, strong download throughput Security features AES‑256 encryption, kill switch, no‑logs, Secure Browser, malware controls Best for Households with many devices, gamers using routers/hotspots, cloud gaming users What I liked Unlimited device support, simple router tutorials, strong speeds

IPVanish provides a flexible setup that works well for PS5 users who want an easy and reliable way to secure their console traffic. The unlimited device policy makes it ideal for larger households, and the router tutorials help users protect every device without hassle. The VPN maintains stable throughput on PC or router hosts, which helps reduce lag during cloud gaming or large downloads.

Pro tip IPVanish’s hotspot guides are helpful for quick PS5 protection because they let you route console traffic through your PC or phone when you cannot configure a router directly.

IPVanish also includes tools that support NAT stability and multiplayer reliability, offering clear documentation for users troubleshooting voice chat or matchmaking problems. The VPN’s knowledge base includes instructions on how to set up a VPN, and the service provides strong encryption with optional Secure Browser protections for added online safety.

IPVanish combines flexibility and speed, giving PS5 users a simple way to secure their gaming environment without limiting devices. The optional security tools and straightforward setup process make it suitable for many home network layouts.

Pros Cons ✅ Unlimited simultaneous connections support large households



✅ Clear router and hotspot setup guides for PS5 users



✅ Stable speeds that work well with cloud gaming



✅ NAT troubleshooting resources for multiplayer games



✅ Strong security with no-logs and encrypted browsing tools ❌ No dedicated port forwarding, though NAT workarounds help many setups

Final Verdict: IPVanish is a solid choice for users who want whole‑home VPN coverage and an easy PS5 setup workflow. It offers stable speeds, strong privacy, and unlimited connections across all devices.

10. Windscribe [Best for Smart DNS Unblocking and Free Console Testing]

Our Score 9.2 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Simultaneous connections Unlimited Supported platforms Windows, macOS, Linux, iOS, Android, routers, consoles (via Smart DNS or host PC) Server count Servers in 65+ countries Speed Solid speeds, stable on both DNS and VPN setups Security features WireGuard, AES-256, SOCKS5, no-logs, split tunneling Best for Console users who want Smart DNS, unblocking tools, and free-tier testing What I liked Free plan, flexible DNS tools, good documentation for console setup

Windscribe stands out by offering a rare blend of Smart DNS access, port-forwarding, and a free tier – all of which can be helpful for PS5 users who want to test VPN features or unlock region-specific content without a paid plan. Its lightweight app supports flexible setups across routers, PCs, and Smart TVs, giving users multiple ways to protect and optimize their network.

Pro tip Windscribe’s free plan includes Smart DNS and limited VPN access, which is enough to test console setups before subscribing. You can use it to try unblocking content or to verify how it works when shared from a host PC.

The Smart DNS tools help unlock streaming and gaming content across multiple regions, including access to foreign game stores or early DLC drops. Setup is simple through DNS changes on the PS5 network settings. For more advanced use, the SOCKS5 proxy can improve routing or NAT behavior when paired with PC sharing or router-based installs.

Windscribe provides accessible setup options for gamers who want unblocking features, basic NAT control, or to test a VPN without paying up front. Console users benefit from the clear documentation and flexible tools.

Pros Cons ✅ Free plan with Smart DNS access



✅ SOCKS5 and port forwarding improve NAT options



✅ Works with custom routers and host PC setups



✅ Easy-to-follow console and streaming guides



✅ Transparent policies and no-logs by default ❌ Port-forwarding requires manual setup and understanding of networking

Final Verdict: Windscribe is a great pick for multi-device gamers who want Smart DNS flexibility and an easy way to test VPN tools for PS5. It’s one of the few options that supports both free usage and advanced networking tools like SOCKS5 and custom port routing.

Top Things to Check When Choosing a VPN for PS5

Picking a VPN for your PS5 isn’t just about grabbing the biggest brand logo and hoping for the best. What actually matters is how it feels in-game: low latency, a wide choice of servers, and speeds that don’t nosedive the second you queue up. And because no two setups are the same, your location, router, and playstyle will all change how a VPN behaves.

If you also use a mobile controller with Remote Play on your phone or tablet, your connection matters even more – any extra delay turns precise inputs into clumsy finger gymnastics. So before you commit, check that your VPN supports gaming-friendly protocols, has servers close to your region, and lets you test things properly. Speed, security, and real-world testing are what actually count.

Speed and Low Latency

Low ping is king. Every delay between your input and the server response can be the difference between a win and a loss. That’s why choosing a VPN with fast tunneling protocols like WireGuard or NordLynx is critical – they’re specifically designed to minimize overhead.

Console users, especially on PS5, should look for VPNs that support router-level configuration or Smart DNS. If your provider offers a free trial, use it to run ping tests on your actual servers. VPNs like ExpressVPN and NordVPN consistently rank high in performance, but the real test is how they perform in your region, on your setup, with your game.

Before committing, run a match using the VPN’s nearest gaming-optimized server. Anything under 60ms is usually solid. Anything above 80ms? Time to test another provider.

Large Server Network

A VPN is only as good as the servers it gives you. For smooth PS5 gaming, you want lots of low-latency options in regions close to you: Europe if you’re in the EU, North America if you’re on that side of the Atlantic, and so on.

A bigger server list usually means less congestion, fewer lag spikes, and more freedom to hop off a bad route and onto a better one. Providers like CyberGhost and Surfshark offer thousands of servers worldwide, which is great when you’re chasing both low ping and access to different regional content.

Still, raw numbers aren’t everything. Prioritize VPNs that let you manually choose your server region and avoid cramming everyone onto the same “popular” locations at rush hour. Control over where you connect is just as important as how many places you could connect to.

Free vs. Paid VPNs: Understand the Trade-Offs

Free VPNs might sound tempting, but they’re almost always a bad match. Most free plans come with bandwidth caps, limited server access, or slower speeds. Some even log your data or inject ads – a dealbreaker for gamers seeking privacy and stability.

Paid VPNs, on the other hand, offer faster speeds, broader access to gaming-optimized servers, and 24/7 support. Private Internet Access and ExpressVPN, for example, have dedicated resources for gamers – something free services can’t match.

That said, you don’t have to dive straight into a long-term subscription. If you’re on a budget, look for VPNs with 30-day money-back guarantees or free trials. Use that window to test ping, stability, and performance with your actual games and devices. Some deals even bundle extras like password managers, which is a nice bonus when you’re already juggling PSN logins and subscription renewals.

My Overall Verdict

The best VPN for PS5 depends on your needs – speed, server reach, console compatibility, or multi-device access. Each VPN on this list brings a distinct advantage to the table.

NordVPN leads for low ping and stable connections , thanks to NordLynx.

, thanks to NordLynx. Proton VPN offers strong privacy features , including a reliable free plan.

, including a reliable free plan. Mullvad stands out with anonymous access and efficient router setups.

and efficient router setups. Private Internet Access offers advanced control with port forwarding and wide OS support.

with port forwarding and wide OS support. ExpressVPN is the go-to for simple console use via Smart DNS.

via Smart DNS. Windscribe blends flexibility and custom router setups with a generous free tier.

and with a generous free tier. Surfshark excels with unlimited connections and Smart DNS for PS5.

Pick based on what matters most: ping, protection, or platform flexibility. All VPNs are trusted choices to help you stay fast, safe, and region-free.

