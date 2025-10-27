How To Get Lattice in Marvel Rivals in 2025?

This guide explains how to get Lattice in Marvel Rivals, the premium in-game currency for purchasing skins, in-game items, and the Battle Pass.

You can acquire Lattice in several ways – from purchasing it directly through the in-game store to completing specific tasks within the game.

With reasonable pricing and plenty of options, Lattice opens the door to exclusive heroes and customizations that ensure you’ll stand out on the map among other players .

Ready to maximize your in-game potential? Keep reading to discover everything you need to know about premium and standard coins, along with tips to get the most bang for your buck.

Currencies in Marvel Rivals

In game currency can be divided into two types – Lattice and Units, each of which plays its own role in the gameplay. If you’re still a beginner, check out our how to play Marvel Rivals guide for an overview of gameplay basics and progression.

Lattice Units Marvel Rivals premium currency that you can buy with real money.



Use these coins to purchase the season’s Battle Pass, exclusive in-game skins, and other premium items that are not available for purchase with in-game coins.



Many players use Lattice to unlock the best Marvel Rivals skins that stand out both in casual and ranked matches.



Buy token packs in several ways like through the official Xbox or PlayStation stores and Steam.



Since there are different packs available starting from 100 coins, it’s possible to choose the option that suits you best, based on the required amount of Marvel Rivals Lattice and your available budget. Marvel Rivals Units are the in-game currency that you earn without spending real money.



Units can be used to unlock character costumes, in-game sets, and other items in the in-game store.



The easiest way to earn Units is by completing daily missions.



Units are also awarded for certain in-game achievements.My personal observation is that many missions are completed automatically just during gameplay rounds, so rewards can be claimed without much difficulty.

In Marvel Rivals, free currency can be easily obtained through Lattice – the exchange is possible within the game at a 1:1 rate. The convert Lattice function often comes in handy when you want to acquire a specific item but lack enough units.

Both regular and premium currencies play a key role in the gameplay of Marvel Rivals. With Lattice, you gain access to full Battle Pass content and get exclusive rewards like skins for favorite characters.

Units, on the other hand, can be used to purchase cosmetic items – create a character that stands out among other players.

Understanding how to earn and use both currencies will help you get your achievements in Marvel Rivals and receive the most enjoyment from the gameplay.

I’ve prepared a detailed guide on the methods you can use to earn free and premium coins. This will help you choose the right option depending on your budget and goals.

How to Get Lattice in Marvel Rivals?

In Marvel Rivals, there are several ways to get Lattice, which gives you access to exclusive content.

I’ve tried to cover all available options so you can choose the one that suits you best. One Lattice coin usually costs roughly a cent or less , but the minimum number of tokens available for purchase is 100.

Purchasing With Real Money

The first way to get Lattice is by using the in-game shop, which allows you to buy coins with your money. Right now, players can choose from the following packages:

Quantity Price 100 Lattice $0.99 500 Lattice $4.99 1,000 Lattice $9.99 2,180 Lattice $19.99 5,680 Lattice $49.99 11,680 Lattice $99.99

These prices are fixed for official stores, and, as you may have noticed, the more tokens in a package, the better the deal. The availability of several package options allows you to buy Marvel Rivals premium currency in any amount you’d like.

Battle Pass Rewards

The next way to get tokens is by completing the Battle Pass. Each debut season offers players unique rewards at each level. There are two types of Battle Passes in the game – free and premium.

Both options allow you to get Lattice, but the premium Battle Pass path offers a lot more interesting and valuable rewards.

You can buy the Marvel Rivals Battle Pass for 990 Lattice, which is roughly equivalent to 10 dollars in real money.

With this price, you get access to exclusive items throughout the season. For example, you can get the Ivory Breeze skin and other valuable rewards.

A little tip – buy the Battle Pass only if you plan to actively log in and complete daily missions to progress through the levels. Otherwise, the purchase won’t pay off.

How to Use Lattice?

You can spend Lattice to access various opportunities that will help diversify and enhance your gameplay. This helps you achieve better results in battles and guarantees faster progress in the Battle Pass.

You’ll be able to complete challenges, level up, and receive more and more upgrades for the game. To check the number of available premium tokens, look at the information in the top right corner of the main game menu.

Unlock & Enhance Characters

A key use of premium coins is to purchase different game sets – small, medium, or large bundles.

You can spend the coins directly to purchase a new in-game character. With this character, you will expand your gaming options and unlock new strategies in battles.

Buy Boosters and Upgrades

With Lattice, you can also buy various game boosters – they speed up progress in the combat levels and help you level up faster.

Another reason to buy boosters is the advantage in battles they give by increasing the player’s effectiveness and performance.

Purchase Event and Special Packs

Premium coins also grant access to seasonal events – within these events, you can purchase special and limited-time bundles.

These bundles contain exclusive and rare characters, along with various boosters to improve your gameplay.

Customize Your Deck

Lattice is the key to personalizing your character deck. Tailor your deck to reflect your unique playstyle, fine-tuning it with powerful abilities, special items, and strategic enhancements.

This level of customization allows you to adapt to challenges and opponents, increasing your chances of success in competitive and cooperative modes. A well-optimized deck can make all the difference in crucial battles!

Converting to Units

Lattice can be used to get Units – through conversion, you’ll get one unit for one Lattice.

These are free in-game tokens that can be used to purchase game skins and cosmetic upgrades in the in-game store. We all love skins – it’s always nice when your character stands out among the classic ones.

Converting to Chrono Tokens

One of the most exciting features is the ability to convert certain resources into Chrono Tokens. These tokens act as a premium currency, unlocking exclusive rewards, limited-time items, and special events.

Use your Chrono Tokens wisely to secure upgrades, rare skins, or even additional boosters that give you the upper hand in tough challenges.

How to Get Units in Marvel Rivals?

Among the Marvel Rivals currencies, there is also an option called Units. These coins can be used to purchase skins, emotes for characters, and other in-game items.

Unlike Lattice, Units can be obtained for free.

While testing the game, I found several ways to get units in Marvel Rivals. I think that if you’re just starting to get familiar with the game, free tokens will be enough to cover your needs.

If you want more personalization, perks, and an advantage in battles, definitely consider buying Lattice.

Battle Pass Progress

The first way to earn free coins is by progressing through the Battle Pass levels. By completing missions and other relevant tasks, you will earn points, and, upon reaching a certain amount, you will unlock a new level.

With each level, you will receive Units, as well as other goodies. If you have the premium Battle Pass, you will receive a decent amount of Units. They are also available in the free version but in smaller quantities.

Achievements and Milestones

Marvel Rivals also offers access to various achievements, tasks, and events.

For example, you may need to win a match with a specific character – complete this goal and receive a certain amount of coins.

Completing tasks will also contribute to your overall game progress.

Converting Lattice to Units

If you need more Units and there’s no time to complete a task, simply convert your Lattice to Units. Each Lattice equals one Unit.

This is especially important when you want to acquire a limited-time item and have no time to earn units for free.

How to Optimize Lattice Acquisition?

I’ve also prepared a few tips for beginner players to help you use Lattice efficiently and optimize your expenses:

Plan your purchases in advance. I recommend you check the list of items and upgrades available for purchase and highlight the options that suit your gameplay.

I recommend you check the list of items and upgrades available for purchase and highlight the options that suit your gameplay. Watch for in-game promotions. Marvel Rivals often offers special deals, and the developer runs periodic sales. This is a great way to get the items you need at a minimal cost.

Marvel Rivals often offers special deals, and the developer runs periodic sales. This is a great way to get the items you need at a minimal cost. Use bonuses. Many platforms offer promotions or discounts when you purchase a certain amount of Lattice. This will help you save money.

And if you’re a fan of superhero titles in general, you’ll definitely enjoy our picks for the best Marvel games that take the action beyond the arena.

