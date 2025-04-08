9 Best Budget Gaming Monitors for Money-Savvy Gamers in 2025

Eneba Hub contains affiliate links, which means we may earn a small commission if you make a purchase through them—at no extra cost to you. Learn more

As a dedicated gamer who’s spent countless hours researching displays even for myself, I can confidently say that finding the best budget gaming monitor doesn’t mean sacrificing quality. The market has evolved dramatically in recent years, with manufacturers packing impressive specs into increasingly affordable devices.

I scoured numerous reviews and test results, consulting with competitive players and everyday gamers alike to find out which gaming monitors deliver the most bang for your buck. After compiling all the data, I’ve found that today’s affordable monitors offer features that were premium-only just a few years ago – 144Hz refresh rates, 1ms response times, and adaptive sync technologies are now accessible without breaking the bank.

Whether you’re a competitive FPS player yearning for lightning-fast response times, a strategy enthusiast looking for crisp visuals, or a casual gamer wanting a versatile display, there are loads of cheap gaming monitors to choose from. So, let’s dive in and find your perfect match.

Our Top Picks for Budget Gaming Monitors

After thorough comparisons, I’ve identified the absolute best budget gaming monitors that deliver exceptional value without burning a hole in your pocket. Each of these displays offers a standout feature that makes it perfect for specific gaming needs – be it performance, visuals, or versatility.

AOC Q27G3XMN – An all-rounder with 1440p resolution, 180Hz refresh rate, and excellent color accuracy that rivals gaming monitors twice its price. Z-Edge UG27 – The curved display for high contrast and a surprising 200Hz refresh rate at a wallet-friendly price point. KTC G27P6 – The most affordable OLED technology with unmatched contrast ratios and true blacks for atmospheric games. ASUS ROG Strix XG27UCS – Crisp 4K visuals and surprising responsiveness for detail-oriented gamers who don’t want to break the bank. SANSUI 34-inch UWQHD – Ultrawide panoramic display that transforms gameplay without the premium price tag.

Keep reading for my detailed breakdown of each monitor, complete with technical specifications, performance analysis, and an honest assessment of the most notable pros and cons.

9 Best Budget Gaming Monitors

After researching numerous budget gaming monitors across different brands, refresh rates, and panel types, I’ve gathered this complete list of the best affordable displays you can get your hands on right now. Each monitor has been evaluated based on its performance, features, value proposition, and overall gaming experience.

1. AOC Q27G3XMN [Best Overall Budget Monitor]

Specifications Details Screen Size 27″ Resolution 2560 x 1440 (QHD) Panel Type VA Refresh Rate 180Hz Response Time 1ms Curvature No Adaptive Sync G-Sync & FreeSync Compatible HDR DisplayHDR 1000 Ports 2x HDMI 2.0, 1x DisplayPort 1.4

The AOC Q27G3XMN will immediately impress anyone with its crisp 1440p resolution and premium gaming features at a budget-friendly price.

And to be completely frank, the 180Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time are everything you’ll need to eliminate any motion blur for that additional competitive edge in multiplayer matches.

AOC’s Quantum Dot technology also produces surprisingly vibrant colors that make atmospheric games pop, as expected with a VA panel powered by Mini-LEDs.

It’s also very important to mention its DisplayHDR 1000 capability and flawless adaptive sync compatibility with both NVIDIA and AMD graphics cards.

The build quality is also fairly impressive at this price point, with slim bezels for a sleek modern appearance and a solid port selection for anyone planning to hook up more devices.

While the stand isn’t the most premium-feeling, it offers good stability and an upgrade path with any VESA mount.

Pros Cons ✅ Exceptionally clear 1440p for high detail ❌ Limited stand adjustability, but supports VESA mounting ✅ 180Hz refresh rate ideal for competitive games ✅ Vibrant colors and good contrast ✅ Both G-Sync & FreeSync compatibility ✅ 3 ports for a multi-monitor setup ✅ Best color accuracy in this price range

Final Verdict: The AOC Q27G3XMN is an easy pick for all-around gaming performance with impressive specs that would typically cost significantly more, making it ideal for any budget-conscious gamers who don’t want to compromise quality.

See AOC Q27G3XMN on Amazon >

Specifications Details Screen Size 7″ Resolution 1920 x 1080 (FHD) Panel Type VA Refresh Rate 200Hz Response Time 1ms Curvature 1500R Adaptive Sync FreeSync Premium HDR HDR Ready Ports 1x HDMI 2.0, 1x DisplayPort 1.4

The Z-Edge UG27 immediately got my attention with its elegant 1500R curved design that keeps every pixel facing your eyes for a much clearer image.

Its VA panel brings 3000:1 contrast with surprisingly deep blacks for this class of monitor, excellent for darker games or horror titles that look particularly atmospheric.

The 200Hz refresh rate coupled with 1ms response time is actually one of the best bargains you can find in the curved display market right now.

To no surprise, the color coverage is what you’d expect for a VA panel, producing vibrant, punchy colors and the Eye Care Technology to filter out blue light.

FreeSync support worked flawlessly with both my RTX 3080 and the spare AMD card I had lying around, so don’t expect any hitches there.

A little detail I particularly like is Z-Edge’s OSD menu, which is easy to navigate and switch between gaming presets. The FPS mode, for instance, brightens shadows slightly to help spot enemies in dark corners.

Pros Cons ✅ More immersive gaming with 1500R curve ❌ Non-adjustable stand height ✅ Excellent contrast ratio for a VA panel ✅ Extra smooth 200Hz refresh rate ✅ Deep blacks for atmospheric games ✅ Affordable entry into curved gaming monitors ✅ Very slim and sleek design

Final Verdict: The Z-Edge UG27 27-inch curved monitor for gaming is simply a no-brainer pick for immersive gaming experiences further boosted by great contrast and smooth performance, especially if you’re in the market for a lower-resolution panel.

Find Z-Edge UG27 27-Inch here >

3. KTC G27P6 [Best Budget OLED Gaming Monitor]

Specifications Details Screen Size 27″ Resolution 2560 x 1440 (QHD) Panel Type OLED Refresh Rate 240Hz Response Time 0.03ms Curvature No Adaptive Sync G-Sync Compatible & FreeSync Premium HDR HDR10 Ports 2x HDMI 2.0, 1x DisplayPort 1.4

Trying an OLED screen for the first time is like jumping from a 60Hz panel to 144Hz – you simply cannot go back.

That’s why the KTC G27P6 is a surprisingly cheap entry point into these types of monitors. Simply put, the perfect blacks and vibrant colors made other gaming monitors look flat by comparison.

The brilliant OLED panel’s instant pixel response time effectively eliminates any motion blur even in frantic gameplay, while the 240Hz refresh rate displays motion more fluidly than any other class of monitors out there.

The color performance is simply outstanding, covering 101% of the DCI-P3 color space. Even with that, the HDR takes it a whole leap forward.

The per-pixel illumination creates a dramatic 150,000:1 contrast ratio between light and dark areas that makes games look breathtaking.

Best OLED gaming monitors like G27P6 also include thoughtful features to protect the panel, including pixel shifting and an anti-burn-in tech to increase the monitor’s lifespan.

Pros Cons ✅ OLED-powered perfect blacks ❌ Maximum brightness is lower than high-end gaming monitors ✅ Incredibly fast 0.03ms response time ✅ 240Hz refresh rate is ultra-smooth for competitive titles ✅ HDR performance is incomparable to LCD monitors ✅ Virtually no input lag ✅ Built-in features protect against burn-in

Final Verdict: The KTC G27P6 brings previously luxurious OLED technology to the budget gaming monitor market, delivering unmatched contrast, color quality, and response times that transform gaming visuals at a surprisingly affordable price point. It’s also a great PS5 monitor when it comes to value for money.

Purchase KTC G27P6 on Amazon >

4. ASUS ROG Strix XG27UCS [Best Budget 4K Monitor]

Specifications Details Screen Size 27″ Resolution 3840 x 2160 (4K) Panel Type IPS Refresh Rate 160Hz Response Time 1ms Curvature No Adaptive Sync G-Sync Compatible HDR HDR400 Ports 2x HDMI 2.0, 2x DisplayPort 1.4, USB-C

ASUS ROG Strix 27″ is a shot you definitely won’t miss, especially if you’re looking for the crisp 4K clarity to everything on screen.

Despite pushing four times as many pixels as a 1080p display, the 160Hz refresh rate provides smooth gameplay that’s both responsive and fluid.

This is ideal not just for visually rich single-player experiences but also for best RTS games that benefit the most from small details accentuated by high resolutions.

The IPS panel delivered excellent color accuracy, covering 130% of the sRGB color space which resulted in vibrant, lifelike visuals.

The HDR400 certification provides some improvements in compatible games, with better highlight detail and more natural lighting.

I was particularly impressed with the monitor’s Extreme Low Motion Blur Sync (ELMB SYNC) technology, which eliminates ghosting and tearing at high frame rates.

Pros Cons ✅ Exceptional 4K clarity and sharpness ❌ HDR performance is entry-level but still enhances compatible content ✅ 160Hz refresh rate rarely found on budget 4K gaming monitors ✅ High-class sRGB color accuracy ✅ ASUS Eye Care technology reduced eye fatigue during my long gaming sessions ✅ Multiple game-specific display profiles ✅ Sturdy build quality with a premium feel ✅ Loads of ports with multiple HDMI and DisplayPort inputs

Final Verdict: The ASUS ROG Strix 27″ offers an accessible entry point into 4K gaming with performance that rivals way more expensive, premium gaming monitors, making it perfect for detail-oriented gamers who want maximum visual clarity without breaking the bank.

Get ASUS ROG Strix XG27UCS now >

5. SANSUI 34-Inch UWQHD [Best Budget Ultrawide Monitor]

Specifications Details Screen Size 34″ Resolution 3440 x 1440 (UWQHD) Panel Type VA Refresh Rate 165Hz Response Time 1ms Curvature 1500R Adaptive Sync FreeSync HDR HDR Ready Ports 2x HDMI 2.0, 2x DisplayPort 1.4

Everyone I know who uses an ultrawide monitor says the same thing – it changes your gaming experience dramatically.

SANSUI 34-inch ultrawide monitor’s 21:9 aspect ratio immediately creates a sense of immersion that standard 16:9 gaming monitors simply can’t match, with the curved display wrapping around your field of view.

Top racing games and FPS titles particularly benefit from the extended peripheral vision, giving a better sense of surroundings or speed.

The VA panels like this one are the best choice when it comes to contrast for more pronounced dimension to nighttime scenes.

The 165Hz refresh rate is more than enough for even high-speed games, though running them at this framerate may require a little beefier PC setup for those extra pixels.

What impressed me most was how best ultrawide gaming monitors like Sansui transform productivity alongside gaming, allowing you to comfortably work with multiple windows side by side.

Pros Cons ✅ A wider field of view gives you an advantage in FPS games ❌ Doesn’t support G-Sync, but makes up for it with decent FreeSync compatibility ✅ 1500R curve is perfect for an ultra-wide panel ✅ 3440×1440 resolution is great for clarity without demanding extreme GPU power ✅ Extensive screen real estate for both gaming and productivity ✅ Picture-by-picture allows connecting multiple devices ✅ Surprisingly decent built-in speakers

Final Verdict: The SANSUI 34-inch UWQHD monitor is one of my personal favorites for cinematic gaming and the additional productivity benefits of a wider panel at a super fair price point.

Find out more about SANSUI 34-Inch UWQHD >

6. LG 32GS60QC-B [Best Budget 180Hz Monitor]

Specifications Details Screen Size 31.5″ Resolution 2560 x 1440 (QHD) Panel Type VA Refresh Rate 180Hz Response Time 1ms Curvature 1000R Adaptive Sync FreeSync compatible HDR HDR10 Ports 2x HDMI 2.0, 1x DisplayPort 1.4

LG is one of the top dogs in display space and 32GS60QC-B makes it immediately apparent. The 180Hz refresh rate delivers butter-smooth motion that will make tracking fast-moving targets noticeably easier than on standard 144Hz displays.

In addition, LG’s Dynamic Action Sync reduces input lag to the sweet 1ms for a tangible advantage in tracking enemy movements in even the fastest FSP games.

While I personally prefer IPS gaming monitors, the quality of this VA panel is almost indistinguishable from its IPS counterparts. The HDR10 support is also a welcome addition for compatible games with dramatic lighting.

The monitor’s build quality is on par with all top LG gaming monitors, with a sturdy stand offering tilt adjustments, while the matte screen finish is a huge bonus to reduce glare during daytime or while using intense indoor lighting.

Pros Cons ✅ Exceptional motion clarity with 180Hz ❌ No built-in speakers ✅ The 1ms response time adds a competitive advantage ✅ Dynamic Action Sync reduces input lag ✅ VA panel produces impressive contrast for atmospheric games ✅ 1440p resolution doesn’t demand excessive GPU power ✅ Very sturdy and stable stand

Final Verdict: The LG 32GS60QC-B offers competitive gamers an affordable entry into high refresh rate gaming with its 180Hz performance, making it perfect for players who prioritize smooth motion and responsiveness.

Buy LG 32GS60QC-B on Amazon >

Specifications Details Screen Size 32″ Resolution 2560 x 1440 (QHD) Panel Type VA Refresh Rate 180Hz Response Time 1ms Curvature 1000R Adaptive Sync FreeSync compatible HDR HDR10 Ports 2x HDMI 2.0, 1x DisplayPort 1.4

The huge screen of the LG 32GS60QC-B Ultragear is the best budget monitor in the 32-inch market to immediately transform your gaming setup.

This display strikes an excellent balance – large enough to be truly immersive without requiring the desk space of an ultrawide or the GPU demands of a 4K panel.

The 1440p resolution at this screen size provides excellent pixel density on top of already impressive performance stats.

What surprised me most was how the 180Hz refresh rate maintains great fluidity despite being a large VA panel.

In fast-paced titles like Call of Duty, the 1ms response time ensures minimal motion blur, while AMD FreeSync effectively eliminates any screen tearing.

I particularly appreciated the Black Stabilizer feature which improved visibility in dark scenes without washing out the image into blobs of grey.

Pros Cons ✅ Matte finish for less visible glare ❌ Requires adequate desk depth for optimal viewing distance ✅ 1440p is a great middle ground between 1080p performance and 4K sharpness ✅ Impressive 180Hz refresh rate for cinematic games ✅ 3000:1 contrast ratio ✅ Black Stabilizer feature for deeper blacks ✅ Versatile connectivity options

Final Verdict: Only select displays are good enough to deliver smooth performance on a large screen and the LG 32GS60QC-B Ultragear is definitely one of them while being one of the lightest on your wallet.

Get LG 32GS60QC-B Ultragear today >

8. Dell G2725D [Best 27-Inch Budget Monitor]

Specifications Details Screen Size 27″ Resolution 2560 x 1440 (QHD) Panel Type IPS Refresh Rate 180Hz Response Time 1ms Curvature No Adaptive Sync FreeSync compatible HDR No Ports 2x HDMI 2.0, 1x DisplayPort 1.4

The Dell G2725D arrives with the company’s trademark simplistic design that would look at home in any setup.

As expected of Dell, the monitor’s build quality is as solid as it gets, which feels more premium than its price tag suggests.

The same can be said for the provided stand, which offers full height, tilt, and swivel adjustments often missing in the budget class.

The best part, of course, is its IPS panel with excellent color accuracy and significantly wider viewing angles that cannot be matched by any VA or TN displays.

The 1440p resolution at 27 inches is the jackpot for image sharpness with the most optimal pixel density you can get for this size.

And the icing on the cake is the 180Hz refresh rate paired with the 1ms response time that keeps all the motions smooth and leaves practically no ghosting – particularly evident when playing competitive shooters like CS2 or Apex Legends.

Pros Cons ✅ Excellent build quality with a premium feel ❌ Lacks HDR support ✅ Wide viewing angles thanks to the IPS panel ✅ 180Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time for the cheapest price ✅ Stand with fully adjustable height and tilt ✅ ComfortView Plus reduces blue light without compromising color ✅ USB hub for multiple peripherals

Final Verdict: The Dell G2725D is the top value for the dollar, packing excellent build quality and all essential monitor features at the 27-inch sweet spot made by one of the most trusted brands.

Check out Dell G2725D on Amazon >

9. Acer Nitro EDA270U P [Best Budget 1440p Monitor]

Specifications Details Screen Size 27″ Resolution 2560 x 1440 (WQHD) Panel Type VA Refresh Rate 170Hz (OC) Response Time 1ms Curvature 1500R Adaptive Sync FreeSync Premium HDR HDR10 Ports 2x HDMI 2.0, 1x DisplayPort 1.2

Acer Nitro EDA270U P is a smart upgrade path for anyone looking around to replace their 1080p display for something sharper.

The jump to 1440p resolution gives you almost 77% more pixels, clearly evident when examining textures and small details in highly detailed games. On the other hand, while it’s typical for VA displays to have a narrower viewing angle, it makes up for it with extra vibrant colors and simply excellent contrasts.

And to be fair, the 170Hz refresh rate was more than enough for me to recommend this monitor to my friend looking to upgrade his PC setup.

The 1ms response time keeps any motion blur to a minimum even during rapid camera movements – particularly in games, where spotting enemies quickly makes all the difference.

Though to get the most advantage, better pair this monitor with the best budget gaming mouse for precise control and a high-quality gaming headset for immersive audio.

Pros Cons ✅ Excellent VA panel with high contrast ❌ Limited stand adjustability ✅ Solid 170Hz refresh rate ✅ AMD FreeSync Premium compatibility ✅ Slim bezels are ideal for multi-monitor setups ✅ Adequate built-in 2W speakers ✅ Included both DP and HDMI cables

Final Verdict: The Acer Nitro EDA270U P is a safe bet for anyone stepping into the 1440p realm and makes a perfect upgrade path from 1080p displays without the premium cost of 4K.

Get Acer Nitro EDA270U P on Amazon >

How To Choose a Monitor for Gaming on a Budget in 2025?

Finding the best budget gaming monitor requires balancing several key factors to get the most value for your money. This includes drawing several crucial lines of where to compromise and where to hold firm when shopping on a budget. In this monitor buyer’s guide, I’ll teach you all the most important things to look for and how to choose the best monitor for your needs.

1. Resolution vs. Performance

When shopping for a budget gaming monitor, one of the most crucial decisions you’ll face is balancing resolution against performance. This trade-off directly impacts both visual quality and gameplay smoothness. Here are your main resolution options:

1080p (Full HD): The most budget-friendly option that works particularly well on smaller screens (24-27 inches) and requires less GPU power, making it ideal for competitive players or those with mid-range graphics cards.

The most budget-friendly option that works particularly well on smaller screens (24-27 inches) and requires less GPU power, making it ideal for competitive players or those with mid-range graphics cards. 1440p (QHD): This sweet spot balances sharpness with performance demands and is particularly well-suited for 27-inch displays with approximately 77% more pixels than 1080p. For immersive gaming experiences in top open-world games or story-driven titles, prioritize gaming monitors with higher resolution and enhanced dynamic range.

This sweet spot balances sharpness with performance demands and is particularly well-suited for 27-inch displays with approximately 77% more pixels than 1080p. For immersive gaming experiences in top open-world games or story-driven titles, prioritize gaming monitors with higher resolution and enhanced dynamic range. 4K (UHD): Offers the highest level of detail but demands powerful hardware and typically comes at a higher price point. Best for detail-oriented genres like strategy games.

From my personal experience, 1440p is the best value proposition for most gamers, offering noticeably improved visuals over 1080p without the steep hardware requirements and price increase of 4K. If you’re primarily playing competitive games where frame rates matter most, 1080p remains the best option to make the most out of your hardware.

2. Refresh Rate & Response Time

These two specifications determine how smoothly your games will run and how clearly you’ll see fast-moving objects. The refresh rate, measured in Hertz (Hz), indicates how many times per second your monitor updates with new images. Higher numbers deliver smoother motions:

60Hz: The bare minimum for gaming, though increasingly uncommon

The bare minimum for gaming, though increasingly uncommon 144Hz: The sweet spot for budget gaming monitors with noticeably smoother gameplay

The sweet spot for budget gaming monitors with noticeably smoother gameplay 165Hz-240Hz: Ideal for competitive gaming but usually steering to higher prices

From my own experience, I can confidently say that upgrading from 60Hz to 144Hz is the most noticeable jump in gaming experience. When playing fast-paced battle royale games, those smoother motions make tracking objects significantly easier.

You should also remember that response time measures how quickly pixels can change color, typically expressed in milliseconds (ms). Here are some usual examples:

1ms: Optimal for competitive gaming with minimal motion blur

Optimal for competitive gaming with minimal motion blur 4-5ms: Acceptable for most gaming scenarios, common in budget IPS panels

Acceptable for most gaming scenarios, common in budget IPS panels >5ms: Can cause noticeable ghosting in fast-paced games

The response time is most noticeable during rapid camera movements or displaying fast-moving objects. For competitive gamers, I strongly recommend prioritizing a 1ms response time, as the reduced motion blur can provide an actual competitive advantage in games that demand split-second reactions.

3. Size & Aspect Ratio

When shopping for a budget gaming monitor, size and aspect ratio significantly impact both your gaming experience and your wallet.

24 inches: The most affordable option that works well for competitive gaming where you need to see everything at once

The most affordable option that works well for competitive gaming where you need to see everything at once 27 inches: Offers good immersion without requiring constant head movement

Offers good immersion without requiring constant head movement 32 inches and larger: More immersive but typically more expensive and requires a deeper desk

Most reviews online state that 27 inches hit the perfect balance of enough screen real estate to appreciate the details while remaining practical for most desks. Though for a truly ergonomic setup, consider pairing your monitor with the best budget gaming chair to keep you comfortable during long gaming sessions.

On the other hand, we can’t just measure sizes without talking about aspect ratios. Here are the most common standards:

16:9: The traditional widescreen format compatible with most games and content

The traditional widescreen format compatible with most games and content 21:9 (Ultrawide): More immersive but typically more expensive and uncommon in the budget category

More immersive but typically more expensive and uncommon in the budget category 16:10: Slightly more vertical space, useful for productivity but hard to find

The easiest and most practical choice is sticking with 16:9 monitors, which have the best compatibility with games and tend to be more affordable. Ultrawide gaming monitors have their upsides, especially in racing games, but usually cost noticeably more.

4. Panel Type

You cannot overlook the panel technology, as it significantly impacts image quality, speed, and price.

TN (Twisted nematic) VA (Vertical alignment) IPS (In-plane switching) Pros Fastest response times (often 1ms), highest refresh rates, most affordable Better contrast ratios for deep blacks, bright colors, affordable mid-range option Superior color accuracy, wide viewing angles, increasingly affordable Cons Poor viewing angles, inferior color reproduction, limited contrast Typically slower response times can cause ghosting in fast-paced games Typically higher response times, potential for IPS glow, slightly more expensive

Budget IPS gaming monitors have improved dramatically in recent years. I currently recommend IPS for most gamers as they provide the best balance of image quality and performance.

5. Adaptive Sync (G-Sync vs. FreeSync)

Screen tearing (that jarring horizontal split in your image during fast movement) can haunt even the most powerful gaming setup. Adaptive sync technologies solve this by synchronizing your monitor’s refresh rate with your graphics card’s output:

NVIDIA G-Sync AMD FreeSync Pros Offers more consistent quality and a broader effective range More budget-friendly, widely available, and compatible with NVIDIA cards Cons Requires proprietary hardware only found in expensive gaming monitors Quality varies widely between models

FreeSync monitors offer the best value for budget gamers. Many newer FreeSync gaming displays also work with NVIDIA graphics cards as “G-Sync Compatible”, though the mileage may vary.

FAQs

What is the best budget gaming monitor?

The best budget gaming monitor is AOC Q27G3XMN. It’s one of the best bang for the buck offering 180Hz refresh rate at 1440p, 1ms response time, and adaptive sync support at a very wallet-friendly price.

What is the best gaming monitor?

The best gaming monitor right now is MSI MPG 321URX with a 32-inch 4K OLED panel offering an incredible pixel density and a stunning 240Hz refresh rate bolstered by 0.03ms response time. However, it’s far from budget-friendly costing $800-$900 USD.

What is the best Hz for gaming?

The best refresh rate for gaming is 144Hz. It’s significantly smoother than 60Hz without the premium cost of 240Hz or higher displays. Competitive players can benefit from 240Hz, but faster panels are significantly more expensive.

What makes a good gaming monitor?

A good gaming monitor combines the right resolution (1080p or 1440p), fast refresh rate (at least 144Hz), low response time (1-4ms), and panel type (IPS, VA, TN) suited to your gaming style.

How to choose a monitor for gaming?

To choose a monitor for gaming, first decide on your budget, then choose features based on the games you play. Focus on refresh rate and response time for competitive games or resolution and panel quality for story games.

What type of monitor is best for gaming?

IPS monitors are best for gaming due to excellent color accuracy and great viewing angles. TN panels are viable for competitive gaming on a tight budget, while VA panels are best for atmospheric games with dark scenes.

Who makes the best gaming monitors?

The best gaming monitors are made by ASUS, LG, Samsung, and AOC. However, each brand has strengths: ASUS – competitive gaming features, LG – superior IPS panels, Samsung – VA panels, and AOC – best value for money.

How much is a gaming monitor?

Gaming monitors range from $150 to $2000+. Budget gaming monitors with 1080p resolution cost $150-$250, mid-range 1440p displays range from $250-$500, and premium options with 4K resolution, HDR, or ultra-high refresh rates usually start at $500.