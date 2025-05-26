5 Best iPads for Gaming in 2025

Eneba Hub contains affiliate links, which means we may earn a small commission if you make a purchase through them—at no extra cost to you. Learn more

You’ll have plenty of strong contenders to choose from when it comes to the best iPad for gaming, as Apple has introduced us to several of the most cutting-edge handheld touchscreen devices over the years. Built with ultra-powerful, high-quality components, these modern iPads can do just about anything, from crushing productivity tasks to running graphically demanding games.

As a dedicated gamer and fan of Apple who’s kept up with the brand’s releases closely – through phenomenal products to more underwhelming ones – over the years, I took the liberty of curating five of the best iPads that’ll give you the best gaming experience out of all the other devices in their catalogue.

Suppose you love the reliability, versatility, and overall premium “feel” that Apple products offer as much as I do and would like to get an iPad of your own to game with. In that case, you’re in luck, as listed below are the iPads that’ll give you the absolute best value for your money.

Our Top Picks for iPad for Gaming

Here are our team’s top picks for the best gaming iPads based on various factors, namely, overall specs, affordability, and screen size:

iPad Pro 11-Inch (M4) – the most well-rounded iPad on this list specs-wise. It’s capable of running high-end games, editing photos and videos seamlessly, and operating many other productivity-related tasks with ease, thanks to its powerful processor and supporting components. iPad (10th Generation) – a fantastic purchase for gamers who are on a budget, allowing you to play games at high FPS on a beautiful OLED display screen without breaking the bank. iPad Pro 13-Inch (M4) – offers a similarly impressive performance to its 11-inch counterpart due to their similar specs, albeit with more screen space that allows for more immersive gaming sessions.

These three are by far the most amazing options in Apple’s iPad lineup that you should be primarily interested in. They excel in just about every metric that matters, making them absolute must-buys for any gamer or Apple enthusiast out there.

Not convinced yet? Keep scrolling, as I’ll share with you exactly why these iPads are considered the best of the best for gaming, as well as two more fantastic iPads that might just suit your tastes better.

Best Ipads for Gaming: Top Five Models That Are Worth Buying

Specs Details Chipset Apple M4 Display Screen 11’’ Ultra Retina XDR Display (Tandem OLED) Max Resolution & Refresh Rate 2420 x 1668 pixels at 264 ppi, 120Hz RAM 8GB / 16GB Storage 256GB / 512GB / 1TB / 2TB Battery Capacity 31.9 Wh Available Colors Silver / Space Black Front Camera 12MP Back Camera 12MP

The iPad Pro 11-inch (M4) is easily the best gaming iPad when it comes to pure price-to-performance ratio. Any self-respecting gamer would be glad to have this awesome device, considering that it has an Apple M4 chip that’s arguably the best tablet-based processor yet, as my research shows – with the likes of Apple M3 and the Snapdragon 8 Elite (Gen 3) trailing behind by some margin.

It doesn’t stop there, however, as just like most Apple devices, the iPad Pro 11-inch (M4) distinguishes itself from other tablet models by having an eye-catchingly sleek and thin design. This is further bolstered by an incredible Tandem OLED screen panel that pulls you in, whether you’re gaming or watching videos.

Pros Cons ✅ Built extremely thin, with a beautiful Tandem OLED 120Hz-capable display that makes images pop out of your screen



✅ Boasts an exceedingly long battery life



✅ Its Apple M4 processor is among the best chips for mobile gaming right now



✅ Compatible with the Apple Pencil Pro and other Apple accessories, making it a must-have for users with all kinds of creative endeavors



✅ Features Apple’s personalized AI system that improves your overall quality of life and promises privacy protection



✅ It can be purchased with a nano-textured glass that enhances image quality and reduces glare and reflections ❌ Has a hefty price tag, but its Apple M4 chipset alone makes it a justifiable purchase for any gamer





































Final Verdict: With an abundance of processing power that’s comparable to even some gaming laptops and MacBooks, you’ll hardly find a device better-suited for handheld gaming than this iPad. Want to run AAA mobile games at max settings? This one can handle all that and way more.

Specs Details Chipset Apple A14 Bionic Display Screen 10.9’’ Liquid Retina Display (IPS) Max Resolution & Refresh Rate 2360 x 1640 pixels at 264 ppi, 60Hz RAM 4GB Storage 64GB / 256GB Battery Capacity 28.6 Wh Available Colors Blue / Pink / Silver / Yellow Front Camera 12MP Back Camera 12MP

As far as affordable iPads go, the iPad (10th Generation) certainly leads the pack, as it’s among the cheapest iPads you can get your hands on. Drawing from various user experiences with this product, I can say for certain that it’s as reliable as it is cheap, as it’s capable of lasting for years with little to no issues.

It has an incredibly long battery life too, which, in addition to its A14 Bionic chipset and 10.9-inch Liquid Retina Display, just makes this an unbelievably good gaming tablet even compared to other top-tier options at its price point.

I think this is one of the best “stopgap” iPads you can buy, not just if you’re on a budget but also if you’re looking to dip your toes into Apple products without burning a hole through your wallet.

Pros Cons ✅ The go-to budget option for gaming iPads as it’s exceedingly cost-effective



✅ Features plenty of color palettes to choose from



✅ Can be purchased with AppleCare+, offering you full coverage in case of accidental damage and 24/7 customer support



✅ Its 12MP front and back cameras are pretty impressive for its price



✅ Compatible with lots of Apple accessories, including the Apple Pencil Pro, which is great for digital drawing or note-taking ❌ The RAM could be better, but it should be enough for a solid handheld gaming experience



























Final Verdict: For Apple fans with a tight budget and a dream to get a solid gaming tablet at a low price tag, the iPad (10th Generation) is the answer, especially if you prefer not getting a refurbished iPad.

Specs Details Chipset Apple M4 Display Screen 13’’ Ultra Retina XDR Display (Tandem OLED) Max Resolution & Refresh Rate 2752 x 2064 pixels at 264 ppi, 120Hz RAM 8GB / 16GB Storage 256GB / 512GB / 1TB / 2TB Battery Capacity 38.99 Wh Available Colors Silver / Space Black Front Camera 12MP Back Camera 12MP

Now, we have one of the most expensive iPads ever released by Apple, which is the iPad Pro 13-Inch (M4). This technological wonder features a larger display screen than its 11-inch counterpart, with the same sleek design and powerful components that’ll put any existing gaming tablet to shame.

Given its screen size, it can technically be considered on-par with some of the best gaming laptops out there, display and performance-wise. This, to me, really says a lot in terms of just how far Apple’s handheld device tech has come over the years.

Pros Cons ✅ Has a 13-inch OLED and 120Hz display, making it perfect for more immersive, widescreen gaming and watching movies



✅ Boasts an exceedingly long battery life



✅ Its Apple M4 processor is among the best chips for mobile gaming right now



✅ Compatible with the Apple Pencil Pro and other Apple accessories, making it a must-have for users with all kinds of creative endeavors



✅ Features Apple’s personalized AI system that improves your overall quality of life and promises privacy protection



✅ Prides itself in having an impossibly sleek and thin design, making it highly portable despite its massive screen size ❌ It’s the most expensive iPad Pro model at the moment, but its top-of-the-line components and screen size make it well worth the premium price





































Final Verdict: Despite its hefty price tag, you’ll get exactly what you pay for with the iPad Pro 13-Inch (M4), which is a more immersive and smooth gaming experience. This is all thanks to its enormous OLED display and a gaming-optimized processor, which truly is a combo that’s leagues above what you can get from most gaming tablets on the market right now.

4. iPad Air 11-inch with M3 chip [Best Value for the Price]

Specs Details Chipset Apple M3 Display Screen 11’’ Liquid Retina Display (IPS) Max Resolution & Refresh Rate 2360 x 1640 pixels at 264 ppi, 60Hz RAM 8GB Storage 128GB / 256GB / 512GB / 1TB Battery Capacity 28.93 Wh Available Colors Space Grey / Blue / Purple / Starlight Front Camera 12MP Back Camera 12MP

The iPad Air 11-inch with M3 chip is the latest model in Apple’s iPad Air lineup. It features an Apple M3 chipset, as well as a fixed 8GB RAM and 128GB minimum internal storage combo that I personally consider the “sweet spot” for any modern gaming tablet.

Many users cite this new iPad Air as one of the best iPads for artists, too, which I’m inclined to agree with considering iPad Air’s previous models have featured fully laminated displays with added responsiveness. The iPad Air 11 is no different, and it has even better specs than its predecessors to boot.

Considering that this device excels in just about any metric that matters for gamers, artists, and casual users alike, it’s easy to see why I and many others see this “unicorn” product as a worthy investment.

Pros Cons ✅ Has a previous-gen Apple M3 chip that crushes all the latest graphic-intensive and casual games even today



✅ Comes with Apple’s AI system for enhanced productivity and privacy protection



✅ Features four beautifully stylized colors to choose from



✅ Packs an 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage combo at minimum, which is ideal for a gaming tablet



✅ Compatible with Apple Pencil Pro as well as other accessories like the AirPods, Magic Keyboards, cases, and more ❌ It doesn’t have Face ID, but its touch ID fingerprint sensor should be reliable enough as a biometric security measure































Final Verdict: The iPad Air 11-inch with M3 chip and the Apple Pencil Pro are a match made in heaven. It’s very cost-effective, too, so it’s practically a given that I’d highly recommend this one for both hardcore gamers and creative users who like to produce detailed digital sketches and other artistic content.

Specs Details Chipset A17 Pro Display Screen 8.3’’ Liquid Retina Display (IPS) Max Resolution & Refresh Rate 2266 x 1488 pixels at 326 ppi, 60Hz RAM 8GB Storage 128GB / 256GB / 512GB Battery Capacity 19.3 Wh Available Colors Space Grey / Blue / Purple / Starlight Front Camera 12MP Back Camera 12MP

Last but certainly not least, we have the iPad Mini (A17 Pro), which is the latest iPad Mini model to date. This device is awesome for gamers who value excellent future-proofing as much as high-quality gaming performance on their iPads, as this little beast runs an A17 Pro chip alongside the “sweet spot” combo of 8GB RAM and 128GB minimum internal storage.

Of course, let’s not forget that this is also one of the smallest iPads in the market, which makes it the go-to option if you prefer lighter, more portable iPads over bulky ones. If you’re frequently travelling or you just find it hard to game while holding onto a heavier, 10-inch+ slab of plastic and metal for hours on end, then picking this up over other iPad or tablet models will do wonders for your quality of life.

Pros Cons ✅ Consumes less space, making it a more portable option amongst other top-tier iPads



✅ Features four beautifully stylized colors to choose from



✅ Can be purchased with AppleCare+ for full accidental damage coverage and 24/7 customer support



✅ The Apple M3 chip boasts incredible performance in both gaming and productivity tasks



✅ Its gorgeous 8-inch OLED display boasts more PPI than most other iPads, ensuring ultra-quality, vibrant images ❌ A 19.3 Wh battery is a little low for heavy gaming sessions, but the device does support fast-charging, making this less of an issue































Final Verdict: The iPad Mini (A17 Pro) is exceedingly easy to carry around, so it’s perfect for you if you’re always on the go or you just like a handheld device that takes very little effort to hold during your long gaming or binge-watching sessions.

What To Look for in a Gaming iPad?

Not all Apple products are built the same. Some more basic iPads are designed to simply handle day-to-day activities, common creativity tasks, and play casual games at most, while others can do all that in addition to being able to handle many games that you throw at it with ease.

Now, how exactly do you spot the difference between a decent iPad from a high-performance gaming iPad? It’s simple. When it comes to any kind of tech, it’s all in the specs of the components.

And here, I’ll show you all the specs that you should look for in an iPad, just so you get the highest value for your money as a gamer:

1. Processor (Chip)

Your iPad’s processor is the most important component to look out for, as it determines how smooth your games run and how well it handles other tasks, like video editing or multi-app browsing.

When it comes to Apple devices in general, there are two types of mobile CPUs (a.k.a. chip/chipset) that you should be aware of:

Apple A-series chips are designed mainly for smaller devices such as iPhones, iPads, and iPod Touch.

Apple M-series chips are generally more powerful and are commonly installed in MacBooks.

As you can see from my list, however, some iPads are now installed with M-series chips that make them the superior option for gaming, with performance comparable to even high-end MacBooks.

This doesn’t mean that iPads with A-series processors are obsolete, however, as in addition to still being able to run modern games comfortably, they’re also terrific budget to midrange options that’ll give you lots of bang for your buck.

For all gaming tablets in general (not just iPads), the best CPU for gaming right now is the Apple M4 chipset that’s installed in the iPad Pro 11-inch (M4) and iPad Pro 13 (M4) – both of which I’ve included in my list. This likely will continue to be the case until the end of this year when the next-gen Apple chipset is released.

2. Display

The viability of display factors such as screen size, max resolution, PPI (pixels-per-inch), and refresh rate mostly comes down to personal preference. Though personally, I’d recommend an iPad with a 120Hz refresh rate in particular if you’re willing to spend a premium for smoother-than-butter visuals when gaming or watching videos.

On the other hand, if you’re worried about an iPad’s image quality due to max resolutions and PPI – don’t be. It’s an Apple product, after all. Modern iPads feature either high-quality OLED or IPS displays, which do wonders for visual fidelity.

For screen size, I’d say that 11 inches is the sweet spot for an iPad, but again, it all comes down to what your preference is. An iPad with an 8-inch screen, for example, might be better for those of you who tend to travel a lot as they take up less space, not to mention they’re easier to hold on to during long gaming sessions.

3. RAM and Storage

RAM is another crucial component for iPads, as is the case for every other electronic device. Your RAM (i.e. memory) influences your iPad’s multitasking capabilities. The more RAM you have, the more apps you can run simultaneously without lagging or freezing.

I recommend getting an iPad with at least 8GB RAM, just so you’ll rarely encounter any issues while gaming. For budget iPads, 4GB RAM should be enough as long as you stick to low to medium settings for more memory-intensive games.

For your iPad’s storage, a 64GB internal memory should be the bare minimum, as iPads do not come with a dedicated SD card slot, limiting their expandability. Ideally, your iPad should have 128GB internal storage, just so you’ll have plenty of storage not just for your games, but your photos, videos, and other non-gaming apps as well.

4. Battery Life and Connectivity

Battery life determines how much time you’ll be able to play games before you’re due for a recharge, so you should always look out for this particular spec. Most iPads are generally advertised to last for at least 10 hours, but note that this usually doesn’t take into account long gaming sessions.

The easiest way to tell if an iPad has a long-lasting battery or not is determining its Wh, which is the total amount of energy its battery can store. For example, a 30Wh iPad will almost always beat out a 19Wh iPad in terms of battery life, but this can also be affected by factors such as screen types and heat management, so be wary.

For connectivity, just make sure that your iPad is capable of accessing WiFi 6E and 5G mobile data connections, as brilliant specs won’t matter much if you’re playing an online game with less-than-ideal internet speed.

5. Audio and Accessories

If you really want to unleash your iPad’s gaming potential to the fullest, I highly recommend iPads that are compatible with a variety of gaming accessories, such as Bluetooth controllers and Magic Keyboards. After all, touchscreen gaming may be good enough, but some games are just better experienced with gaming peripherals, such as FPS games or other competitive titles.

On a related note, I also suggest getting iPads that support high-quality audio for that added immersion while gaming with either your speaker or AirPods on. This shouldn’t be much of a problem, though, as almost every iPad nowadays supports Apple’s Lossless Audio Codec (ALAC), which is fantastic for hi-fi audio.

6. Operating System and Future Proofing

All iPads post-2019 come with iPadOS, and it’s just as well optimized for gaming as it is for all sorts of content creation activities. Apple is known for frequent updates and long-time OS support, so you’re pretty much set in terms of future-proofing if you buy any iPad with this operating system.

iPadOS also has a sizable library of games ready for download at the App Store and other great gaming features, such as “Game Mode”, which enhances gaming performance, and the Apple Arcade, which is an Apple-exclusive subscription service where you can find tons of fun games that you can play – online or offline.

FAQs

What is the best iPad for gaming?

The best iPad for gaming is the iPad Pro 11-Inch (M4). It has amazing processing power, capable of running just about any graphically intensive modern game with ease.

How to play Fortnite on iPad

You can play Fortnite on any iPad through the Xbox, Amazon Luna, and GeForce Now cloud gaming apps. If you’re in the EU region, you can just install the Epic Games Store app and play Fortnite from there.

Can you play Steam games on an iPad?

Yes, you can play Steam games on an iPad by taking advantage of Steam’s remote play feature. You can do this by installing the Steam Link app, which allows you to play games in your PC’s Steam library via streaming.

How to play Roblox on a school iPad

You can play Roblox on a school iPad by using a VPN or connecting to a portable hotspot before downloading and opening the game.

What is Game Mode on iPad?

“Game Mode” on an iPad is a feature that makes it easier for your device to run games at high FPS, giving you a smooth, lag-free gaming experience.

How to play Xbox on iPad

You can play Xbox games on iPad through the Xbox Cloud gaming app. Alternatively, you can check if the Xbox game has a mobile version already available on the Apple App Store.

How to play PS5 on iPad

You can play PS5 games on iPad by installing the PS Remote Play app from the Apple App Store. You can only do this if you have a PS5 console, as the app streams the game from there.

Are iPads good for gaming?

Yes, iPads are good for gaming. This is due to the innovative chipsets that Apple has developed in recent years, giving iPads enough processing power to function as a reliable handheld gaming device.

Which iPad for heavy gaming?

The best iPads for heavy gaming are the iPad Pro 11-Inch (M4) and the iPad Pro 13-Inch (M4). Both of them have a high-performance processor that should more than suit all your gaming needs, as well as amazingly long battery life.