8 Best Doom Games in 2025: Greatest Hellraisers Ranked

The best DOOM game is a wild question, because honestly, I love almost all of them. This franchise has been ripping and tearing through demons and my free time ever since I first got a taste of it. There’s simply nothing else quite like being thrown into Hell with nothing but a shotgun to keep you company and getting dared to survive.

The DOOM franchise offers some of the best FPS games ever made, and every entry brings something cool to the table. Whether it’s blasting through the Plutonia Experiment on nightmare difficulty, unloading the plasma rifle into new waves of enemies, or landing a satisfying glory kill, the loop never gets old while the music keeps you absolutely pumped.

Even the weirder entries, like the darker DOOM 3 or the forgotten DOOM RPG, offer something interesting. And now that The Dark Ages has finally dropped, it seems like the perfect time to revisit this legendary series.

So, whether you’re just now discovering these masterpieces or have played any or all of them before, I invite you to join me on this hellishly awesome journey. Let’s rip and tear through the best of the best DOOM games together!

DOOM is a truly legendary franchise with many impressive games. But while some of the old titles will forever hold their spot among the greatest games of all time, the modern trilogy has been done so incredibly well that, in my opinion, it rightfully belongs at the very top, like so:

DOOM Eternal (2020) – Turn demon-slaying up to eleven as you attempt to save the Earth from Hell itself. Brutal combat, intense action, and an adrenaline rush like no other. DOOM: The Dark Ages (2025) – Explore the Slayer’s origins as you dive into a demon-infested dark fantasy world. The birth of a legend has never been so epic. DOOM (2016) – Unleash your rage as you rip and tear through demons on Mars while banging your head to an absolutely unbeaten soundtrack. Hell never stood a chance.

Nonetheless, just because other titles didn’t make the top 3, it doesn’t mean that those games are any less worthy of your attention. They might be a little dated, sure, but they’re also nothing short of pure gaming history. So, with that in mind, let’s dive into the main list and explore the greatest DOOM games one by one.

The 8 Greatest DOOM Games Ranked: Blast Through Hell

There’s nothing quite like going on an absolute rampage against a horde of demons while arguably the most powerful soundtrack in gaming history plays in the background. In the usual DOOM experience, you’re the main boss, and the game makes damn sure you feel like it.

So here we are. This is where things get actually fun. Prepare to get hooked like you didn’t expect, as you play throughout the night, fueled by nothing but the pure energy these games generate. It’s time for DOOM!

1. DOOM Eternal

Platforms Windows, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch Year of release 2020 Developer id Software Average playtime 21 Hours

To begin this list extra strong, DOOM Eternal is a game that took everything that this franchise is loved for and pushed it to the next level. It’s that pure, nonstop chaos perfected, and that’s simply glorious.

It’s still that same fast-paced, adrenaline-filled, hectic first-person shooter like its predecessor, but with a bigger weapon arsenal, smarter enemies, a deeper story, and even cooler level design. On your mission to save the Earth, you’ll still be slaying demons all the same, but this time, expect to do it with a bit more platforming and strategy.

There’s nothing more to add. The rest has to be experienced. It’s not without a good reason that DOOM Eternal, together with its Ancient Gods DLCs, is regarded as one of the best FPS games ever, and if you love the genre, you simply must play it.

2. DOOM: The Dark Ages

Platforms Windows, PS5, Xbox Series X/S Year of release 2025 Developer id Software Average playtime 17 Hours

If you ever felt that DOOM was not dark enough, you’re gonna love DOOM: The Dark Ages. That is not to say that this is the only reason to like it, because this game is amazing.

As a prequel to DOOM (2016), it drags us back in time to the brutal medieval nightmare on the Sentinels’ home planet, Argent D’Nur. Surprisingly, it’s not only the most story-heavy DOOM game to date but also one of the best medieval games out there.

Being back in the Dark Ages means that a good deal of the tech is gone, and the battles are a bit more strategic. But fear not, because the gameplay is still fast and no less fun. You get a whole bunch of cool new weapons, like a saw shield and dreadmace, while also getting to ride into the battle on a dragon or in a mech.

3. DOOM [2016]

Platforms Windows, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch Year of release 2016 Developer id Software Average playtime 17 Hours

The soft reboot of the franchise, DOOM (2016), is the ultimate revival of the series that we all so badly needed. It’s a phenomenal game, and its success is the reason why we now have the joy that is Eternal and The Dark Ages.

As you step into the shoes of Doom Slayer and wake up in your sarcophagus, every single moment is absolutely epic. The story, which revolves around you trying to stop the demonic forces on Mars, is not the deepest, but the gameplay is peak, and the soundtrack is still unmatched to this day.

This game took the original DOOM energy, modernized it, and turned it up, creating one of the greatest single-player games for PC and many other platforms. It’s raw, loud, and endlessly satisfying to play.

4. DOOM II

Platforms Windows, macOS, PS, PS3, PS4, PS5, Xbox 360, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, Android, iOS, Game Boy Advance, Sega Saturn Year of release 1994 Developer id Software Average playtime 10 Hours

DOOM II is where the classic DOOM franchise hit its stride. It took the original DOOM and made everything meaner, faster, and way more chaotic, showing us what fighting against forces of Hell is really all about.

As a Doomguy who is yet to become a Doom Slayer, you’re back on what’s left of Earth, trying to fight off a demon invasion. The enemy design got tougher, the level design got trickier, and the combat got some serious improvements. It managed to double down on action while still keeping that creepy, hellish atmosphere, which made the first game so awesome.

It felt like the best DOOM game of its time, and honestly, it still holds up today, even if it is dated in some ways. The super shotgun changed the gameplay loop forever. Don’t let the old graphics scare you away from this relentless, demon-filled classic.

5. DOOM

Platforms Windows, macOS, PS, PS3, PS4, PS5, Xbox 360, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, Android, iOS, Game Boy Advance, SNES, Sega Saturn Year of release 1993 Developer id Software Average playtime 8 Hours

Dubbed the grandfather of FPS games, the classic DOOM is arguably the most important first-person shooter ever made. It’s not only a great game that spawned this epic franchise – it’s a real legend, and it all starts with a simple Space Marine and an unexpected appearance of hordes of demons on Mars.

With its punchy combat, maze-like level design, and relentless enemy hordes, it made every fight feel personal, fast, loud, and wildly satisfying. Sure, by today’s standards, it does look very simple, but there was something incredibly magical about it when it first dropped. Just you, the combat shotgun, and a swarm of demons were all you ever needed.

And you know, I think it’s still amazing to this day. It’s raw, unfiltered action from start to finish, and if you don’t mind those few dated parts, it’s absolutely worth it. This is where the legend of the Doom Slayer truly began.

6. DOOM 64 [Remaster]

Platforms Nintendo 64 (Original), Windows, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch Year of release 1997, 2020 (Remaster) Developer Midway Studios San Diego, Nightdive Studios (Remaster) Average playtime 9 Hours

Continuing the Doomguy’s fight against demons in a space station and Hell itself, DOOM 64 is the underdog of the franchise, and I absolutely love it for that. It’s that same classic DOOM game formula but drenched in a much more saturated atmosphere, making it darker, moodier, and almost dreamlike.

The visuals are totally unique compared to the other original games, with smoother sprites and eerie lighting that still gives me chills. The enemy design is sharper, the level design is more puzzle-heavy, and the tone is pure dread.

Out of all the DOOM games, this one stands in a shadowy corner, which is exactly what makes it shine. If hunting the Mother of Demons sounds like your kind of epic journey, don’t miss out on this.

7. DOOM 3

Platforms Windows, Mac OS X, Linux, PS3, PS4, Xbox, Xbox 360, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch Year of release 2004 Developer id Software Average playtime 13 Hours

Taking place in a separate DOOM universe, DOOM 3 is the slowest burn in the DOOM franchise. Yet, while it’s undeniably different, it’s still amazing, and with how terrifying it is, it could easily place among the best horror games.

This game doesn’t rush you into a horde; it drags you down into the shadows first. You’re still a very capable space marine, but this time, it’s all about tension, atmosphere, and fear. You’re constantly watching your back, flashlight in one hand, plasma rifle in the other.

With a totally different gameplay loop from the classic DOOM games, this is a truly great horror experience. Creepy, immersive, and unforgettable, it’s easily one of the most underrated picks in all the DOOM games.

8. Final DOOM

Platforms Windows, macOS, PS, PS3 Year of release 1996 Developer TeamTNT Average playtime 16 Hours

Originally a fan-made mappack which evolved into a full-on spin-off, the Final DOOM is where the DOOM franchise shows its most unforgiving side. It’s a brutally amazing extension of DOOM II, loaded with two insanely tough campaigns: The Plutonia Experiment and TNT: Evilution.

There are no new weapons or abilities, but that’s not a problem. The level design is vicious, smart, and totally merciless, which absolutely makes up for it.

While these days, the go-to experience for ultimate challenge seekers might be the ultra nightmare difficulty on the modern DOOM games, back then, this was it, and it was glorious. And if you’re wondering, the answer is yes, it still holds up well today. Don’t miss out on it.

FAQs

What is the best DOOM game?

DOOM Eternal is widely considered the best DOOM game for its fast-paced combat, deep mechanics, and intense, story-driven single-player campaign.

What DOOM should I play first?

Start with DOOM (2016). It’s a great entry point with modern gameplay, intense action, and a story that sets up DOOM Eternal and The Dark Ages.

What is the newest DOOM game?

DOOM: The Dark Ages is the newest DOOM game. It’s a medieval-style prequel to DOOM (2016) and Eternal, with brutal combat and fresh mechanics.