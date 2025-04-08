9 Best Gaming Monitors for Xbox Series X in 2025

Eneba Hub contains affiliate links, which means we may earn a small commission if you make a purchase through them—at no extra cost to you. Learn more

Finding the best monitor for your Xbox Series X is a game-changer – it’s like unlocking a whole new level of performance. But let’s face it, with so many options out there, it’s easy to get lost in the specs.

The Series X is an absolute powerhouse, and you need a monitor that can keep up – think 4K resolution, lightning-fast refresh rates, and ultra-low input lag. That’s why we’ve rounded up a squad of Xbox diehards here at Eneba to cut through the noise and bring you a list of gaming monitors that actually deliver.

Whether you’re all about sweating it out in ranked matches or enjoying cinematic single-player adventures, this guide has you covered.

Not all gaming monitors are built the same, so picking the right one for your playstyle is key. Ready to unleash the full potential of your Xbox Series X? Let’s dive in.

Our Top Picks for Xbox Series X Gaming Monitors

From racing games to cinematic RPGs, these monitors cater to every genre:

1. Samsung Odyssey OLED G8 – Offers truly stunning visuals and smooth gameplay.

2. LG UltraGear QHD 27GL83A – A budget-friendly option with impressive performance.

3. SAMSUNG 57 Odyssey Neo G9 Series – Delivers a premium gaming experience with its expansive display.

4. LG 45GS95QE – Known for its vibrant OLED display and deep contrasts.

5. ASUS ROG Swift PG32UQ – Perfect for 4K gaming with exceptional clarity.

But don’t decide just yet – scroll down to explore our full list of monitors, complete with top features and specs.

9 Best Xbox Series X Gaming Monitor

Choosing the right monitor for your Xbox Series X will bring your favorite titles to life. Whether you’re looking for the latest features or a budget-friendly option that doesn’t skimp on performance, these monitors have something for every gamer.

Dive into our detailed reviews to find the perfect match for your gaming setup, and unlock the full potential of your Xbox Series X.

1. Samsung Odyssey OLED G8 [Best Overall Monitor for Xbox Series X]

Specifications Details Screen Size 32 inches Resolution 4K UHD Refresh Rate 240Hz Response Time 0.03ms Panel Type OLED Connectivity HDMI 2.1, DisplayPort

The Samsung Odyssey OLED G8 is the best monitor for Xbox Series X and also excels in PC gaming. Its 4K resolution and 240Hz refresh rate deliver exceptional image quality, ensuring crisp details and fluid motion.

With variable refresh rate (VRR) support, this outstanding gaming monitor eliminates screen tearing, providing a smooth experience in fast-paced shooters like Call of Duty and immersive open-world adventures.

Beyond performance, its sleek, ultra-thin design adds a premium touch to any setup. Features like G-Sync and FreeSync compatibility, ultra-low input lag, and HDR support make it a favorite among serious gamers. The Odyssey OLED G8 transforms Xbox Series X gaming into something truly spectacular, offering deep blacks, vibrant colors, and an ultra-responsive feel.

Whether you’re battling opponents in competitive arenas or exploring vast landscapes, this monitor enhances every moment.For those who demand top-tier performance and visual excellence, the Odyssey OLED G8 stands as one of the best choices on the market today.

Pros Cons ✅ Exceptional color accuracy and contrast ❌ Premium price point, but worth it ✅ High refresh rate for smooth gameplay ✅ Low input lag for competitive gaming ✅ Sleek and modern design ✅ G-Sync compatible

Final Verdict: This premium monitor redefines what’s possible in gaming displays. For those seeking the ultimate HDR gaming experience, this monitor is nothing short of spectacular.

2. LG UltraGear QHD 27GL83A [Best Budget Monitor for Xbox Series X]

Specifications Details Screen Size 27 inches Resolution QHD 1440p Refresh Rate 144Hz Response Time 1ms Panel Type IPS Connectivity HDMI, DisplayPort

The LG UltraGear QHD 27GL83A is the secret weapon for budget-conscious Xbox gamers, delivering impressive performance without breaking the bank.

While budget monitors come at a significantly lower price point than premium monitors, LG UltraGear still boasts a lightning-fast 144Hz refresh rate and an ultra-responsive 1ms response time, making it perfect for fast-paced shooters and competitive multiplayer games like Fortnite and Call of Duty, where every millisecond counts.

The QHD resolution (2560×1440) enhances visuals with crisp detail and vibrant colors, making your favorite games look sharper and more immersive. Despite its affordability, the LG UltraGear 27GL83A competes with higher-end models by offering NVIDIA G-Sync and AMD FreeSync compatibility, reducing screen tearing and ensuring buttery-smooth gameplay.

Console gamers looking for a high-performance gaming monitor without the premium price tag will find the UltraGear 27GL83A an excellent choice. It’s also a fantastic option for those who want to play across multiple displays – pair it with the best TV for Xbox Series X to create a dual-screen gaming setup for the ultimate experience. Whether you’re grinding ranked matches or exploring vast open worlds, this monitor delivers next-level gaming at a budget-friendly price.

Pros Cons ✅ Affordable price with excellent performance ❌ Not 4K resolution ✅ Fast response time for minimal motion blur ✅ Vivid colors and wide viewing angles ✅ G-Sync compatible ✅ Easy setup and user-friendly interface

Final Verdict: This is the ultimate budget-friendly monitor for Xbox Series X gamers who want high performance without a premium price tag. It’s a smart choice that delivers where it matters most.

3. SAMSUNG 57′ Odyssey Neo G9 Series [Best Premium Monitor for Xbox Series X]

Specifications Details Screen Size 57 inches Resolution Dual 4K UHD Refresh Rate 240Hz Response Time 1ms Panel Type Mini-LED Connectivity HDMI, DisplayPort

The SAMSUNG 57″ Odyssey Neo G9 Series is a jaw-dropping gaming monitor that delivers an unparalleled ultrawide experience. Its dual 4K UHD resolution (7680×2160) and 240Hz refresh rate provide breathtaking visuals and buttery-smooth performance, making it an ideal choice for immersive, open-world games and fast-paced shooters alike.

With its super-wide 32:9 aspect ratio, you get a panoramic view of your surroundings, giving you a competitive edge in games that demand situational awareness.

But it’s not just about size – Quantum Mini-LED technology ensures exceptional brightness and contrast, delivering deep blacks and vivid highlights that redefine how games look and feel. HDR 1000 support enhances every scene, making explosions more intense, nightscapes darker, and colors richer than ever before.This monitor is perfect for Xbox Series X, PC gaming, and multitasking, offering a next-level experience for gamers who demand the best.

Whether you’re soaring over landscapes in Microsoft Flight Simulator or battling in high-stakes multiplayer matches, the Odyssey Neo G9 provides unmatched immersion. If you’re looking for a premium ultrawide gaming monitor that pushes the boundaries of gaming visuals, this is the ultimate choice.

Pros Cons ✅ Expansive screen for immersive gaming ❌ Requires ample desk space ✅ High refresh rate for smooth motion ✅ Exceptional brightness and contrast ✅ Advanced connectivity options ✅ Stunning design

Final Verdict: This is a premium investment for serious gamers who want to push the boundaries of visual gaming. It’s less a monitor and more a portal to another world.

4. LG 45GS95QE [Best OLED Monitor for Xbox Series X]

Specifications Details Screen Size 45 inches Resolution WQHD 1440p Refresh Rate 240Hz Response Time 0.03ms Panel Type OLED Connectivity HDMI 2.1, DisplayPort

The LG 45GS95QE might just be the holy grail for OLED gaming enthusiasts. Its massive 45-inch curved display wraps around your field of view, delivering an immersive, uncompromising experience that pulls you right into the action.

Thanks to OLED technology, you get deep blacks, vibrant colors, and infinite contrast, making every game look stunning. Whether you’re exploring eerie corridors in Resident Evil or navigating breathtaking open worlds, this monitor takes immersion to the next level.

Performance-wise, the LG 45GS95QE is built for elite gamers. With a lightning-fast 240Hz refresh rate and an incredibly low 0.03ms response time, motion clarity is second to none, ensuring you stay one step ahead in every battle. NVIDIA G-Sync and AMD FreeSync Premium support eliminate tearing and stuttering, making fast-paced games like Call of Duty and Valorant feel buttery smooth.

Beyond gaming, its 21:9 ultrawide aspect ratio makes it perfect for multitasking and content consumption, offering an immersive cinematic experience. Whether you’re a competitive gamer or someone who wants the absolute best visual experience, the LG 45GS95QE sets a new standard for OLED gaming monitors.

Pros Cons ✅ Stunning OLED display with deep contrasts ❌ Large size may not fit all setups ✅ High refresh rate for fluid motion ✅ Curved design enhances immersion ✅ Excellent color accuracy ✅ G-Sync and FreeSync compatible

Final Verdict: For those willing to invest, this gaming monitor offers an unparalleled visual experience that will redefine how you play.

5. ASUS ROG Swift PG32UQ [Best 4K Monitor for Xbox Series X]

Specifications Details Screen Size 32 inches Resolution 4K UHD Refresh Rate 144Hz Response Time 1ms Panel Type IPS Connectivity HDMI 2.1, DisplayPort

With exceptional clarity that makes every pixel count, the ROG Swift PG32UQ delivers a visual feast for serious gamers. Its 4K UHD resolution (3840×2160) ensures razor-sharp detail, making every frame look crisp and lifelike. Whether you’re navigating sprawling battlefields in RTS games or exploring intricate RPG environments, this monitor enhances every detail, bringing worlds to life like never before.

The HDR support (DisplayHDR 600) and wide color gamut (DCI-P3 98%) elevate visuals with deeper blacks, brighter highlights, and vibrant colors, transforming games from good to breathtaking. RTS and open-world titles benefit immensely from this enhanced contrast, allowing for better visibility and immersion in every scene.

The PG32UQ is built for smooth performance, featuring a 144Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time to minimize motion blur and lag. With NVIDIA G-Sync and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro compatibility, screen tearing and stuttering are virtually eliminated, ensuring buttery-smooth gameplay even in fast-paced action sequences.

For gamers who refuse to compromise on visual quality, the ROG Swift PG32UQ delivers stunning 4K detail, making it an elite choice for those who demand the best gaming experience possible.

Pros Cons ✅ Crisp 4K resolution for detailed visuals ❌ Higher price point ✅ Fast refresh rate for smooth gameplay ✅ HDR support enhances color and contrast ✅ Wide color gamut for vibrant images ✅ G-Sync compatible

Final Verdict: The ASUS ROG Swift PG32UQ represents the pinnacle of 4K technology. For Xbox Series X gamers who refuse to compromise on visual quality, this is a stand-out display.

6. Sony INZONE M10S [Best 1440p Monitor for Xbox Series X]

Specifications Details Screen Size 27 inches Resolution QHD Refresh Rate 480Hz Response Time 0.03ms Panel Type OLED Connectivity HDMI 2.1, DisplayPort

The Sony INZONE M10S is a top-tier solution for gamers who want OLED-like performance without the OLED price tag. Sitting at the sweet spot of 1440p, this monitor delivers vibrant colors, deep contrast, and exceptional image quality, making every game look sharp and immersive.

The sleek, low-profile stand isn’t just about looks – it’s designed to maximize desk space, allowing for a cleaner, more efficient gaming setup. With a 144Hz refresh rate and HDR support, it offers smooth performance and stunning visuals, ensuring an immersive experience.

For gamers seeking a great balance between performance and value, the INZONE M10S is a fantastic choice.

Pros Cons ✅ Extremely high refresh rate for competitive gaming ❌ Not 4K resolution ✅ Fast response time eliminates motion blur ✅ Compact design with a low-profile stand ✅ G-Sync compatible ✅ Affordable for an OLED monitor

Final Verdict: A compact powerhouse that proves great things come in small packages. For competitive gamers, this monitor offers an uncompromising gaming experience.

7. ASUS ROG Swift 38” PG38UQ [Best HDR Monitor for Xbox Series X]

Specifications Details Screen Size 38 inches Resolution 4K UHD Refresh Rate 144Hz Response Time 1ms Panel Type IPS Connectivity HDMI 2.1, DisplayPort

The ASUS ROG Swift 38″ PG38UQ is an excellent gaming monitor for HDR gaming enthusiasts, offering stunning visuals and top-tier performance. Its vibrant colors and deep contrasts make every scene pop with detail, transforming your gaming sessions from ordinary to extraordinary.

Whether you’re exploring vast open worlds or engaging in fast-paced action, the PG38UQ ensures every frame looks breathtaking.With a lightning-fast 144Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, and G-Sync compatibility, this monitor delivers buttery-smooth gameplay free from screen tearing or lag.

Its expansive 38-inch screen enhances immersion, making you feel like you’re right in the action, perfect for both competitive and cinematic gaming experiences.

Pros Cons ✅ Excellent HDR performance with vivid colors ❌ Requires ample desk space ✅ Large screen for immersive gaming ✅ Fast refresh rate for smooth motion ✅ G-Sync compatible ✅ Wide color gamut

Final Verdict: For those seeking the ultimate HDR gaming experience, this monitor is nothing short of spectacular.

8. KTC H34S18S [Best Curved Monitor for Xbox Series X]

Specifications Details Screen Size 34 inches Resolution WQHD 1440p Refresh Rate 165Hz Response Time 1ms Panel Type VA Connectivity HDMI, DisplayPort

The KTC H34S18S is an unbeatable choice for gamers craving an immersive curved screen. Its expansive 34-inch ultrawide display wraps around your field of vision, enhancing depth and realism without sacrificing image quality.

With FreeSync and G-Sync compatibility, you’ll enjoy tear-free, ultra-smooth gameplay, ensuring no stuttering or interruptions. It’s a must-have for racing and sports games where split-second reactions matter.

The high refresh rate and fast response time make motion feel seamless. Pair it with the best budget gaming chair for the ultimate immersive setup.

Pros Cons ✅ Curved design enhances immersion ❌ Not 4K resolution ✅ High refresh rate for smooth gameplay ✅ Wide colour gamut for vibrant visuals ✅ FreeSync and G-Sync compatible ✅ Affordable price

Final Verdict: An immersive gaming experience that punches well above its price point. For gamers seeking a curved monitor, this model is so easy to recommend.

9. InnoView 2K 180Hz [Best Portable Monitor for Xbox Series X]

Specifications Details Screen Size 23.8 inches Resolution QHD 1440p Refresh Rate 180Hz Response Time 1ms Panel Type IPS Connectivity USB-C, HDMI

The InnoView 2K 180Hz may be small in size, but it’s a game-changer for mobile Xbox gamers who demand high performance on the go. This portable powerhouse delivers smooth, detailed visuals that defy its compact frame, turning any space into your personal gaming arena.

With a lightning-quick 180Hz refresh rate, 2K resolution, and low response time, it ensures fluid, crisp gameplay without lag or motion blur. Whether you’re gaming at home, traveling, or setting up a secondary display, this monitor is versatile and powerful.

For gamers who want top-tier performance in a portable package, the InnoView is your perfect companion.

Pros Cons ✅ Portable and lightweight design ❌ Smaller screen size ✅ High refresh rate for smooth gameplay ✅ Easy connectivity with multiple devices ✅ Crisp and clear visuals ✅ Affordable price

Final Verdict: The ultimate solution for gamers who need flexibility without compromising on performance. It proves that great gaming experiences aren’t limited to massive, stationary displays.

How To Choose a Gaming Monitor for Xbox Series X?

Playing games on the right gaming monitor is crucial for maximizing your Xbox Series X experience. While choosing the best monitor is a personal preference, here’s what you need to know.

Resolution vs. Display Quality

When it comes to resolution, 4K UHD (much sharper picture) is the gold standard for Xbox Series X, offering stunning clarity and detail. However, 1440p is a great alternative if you’re looking for similar specs and high refresh rates but significantly cheaper.

Don’t forget to look for High Dynamic range (HDR) support, like HDR10 or Dolby Vision, to enhance your visuals with richer colors and contrasts. Quantum dot layer technology enhances dark rooms and dark scenes.

Refresh Rate & Response Time

A monitor for Xbox Series X with a maximum refresh rate of at least 120Hz is ideal for fast-paced shooters. A high maximum frame rate, such 240Hz, is ideal for fast-paced games, allowing you to experience every detail without lag or stutter. A low response time (1ms) ensures motion handling is smooth, reducing blur – perfect for racing games.

Size & Aspect Ratio

For an immersive experience, a monitor size between 27-32 inches is ideal. For an ergonomic setup, consider pairing your monitor with a budget gaming chair that offers comfort during long gaming sessions. Curved screens enhance immersion – but double-check for compatibility issues as they aren’t fully supported by Xbox Series X.

HDMI & VRR Support

Ensure your monitor has HDMI 2.1 for 4K at 120Hz, VRR (Variable Refresh Rate), and ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode). These features eliminate screen tearing and stuttering, perfect for racing games and sports games. For precise controls and fluid gameplay, HDMI 2.1 and VRR are essential.

Adaptive Sync (G-Sync vs. FreeSync)

G-Sync (NVIDIA) and FreeSync (AMD) are technologies that prevent screen tearing. FreeSync monitors are generally more affordable and widely compatible, making them a great budget-friendly option.

Panel Type

When selecting a monitor, consider its suitability for both console and PC use. IPS panels, for example, are great for color accuracy and viewing angles, making them ideal for PC use as well as Xbox Series X. Understanding panel types can help you choose the best monitor for your needs:

IPS: Best for colours and viewing angles.

Best for colours and viewing angles. VA: Offers great contrast but slightly slower response time.

Offers great contrast but slightly slower response time. OLED/Mini-LED: Premium options with the best contrast and response time.

Recommended Setup: For the best experience, choose a 4K, 120Hz monitor with HDMI 2.1 and VRR support. If on a budget, a 1440p, 120Hz FreeSync monitor is a great alternative.

OLED panels offer excellent contrast and response times but come with a burn-in risk if static images are displayed for extended periods. While burn-in risk is minimal, consider your usage patterns when choosing an OLED monitor.

Finally, for PS5 fans, I’d recommend our equally detailed guide to buying your next monitor for PS5.

FAQs

What is the best monitor for Xbox Series X?

The best monitor for Xbox Series X is one that offers 4K resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and HDMI 2.1 support. These features ensure you get the most out of your console’s capabilities, providing smooth and immersive gameplay.

How to connect Xbox to monitor?

To connect your Xbox to a monitor, use an HDMI cable. Simply plug one end into the Xbox and the other into the monitor’s HDMI port. Ensure the monitor is set to the correct input source to display the Xbox output.

How to use a laptop as a monitor for Xbox?

Using a laptop as a monitor for Xbox requires an HDMI input port, which most laptops lack. However, you can use a capture card to connect the Xbox to the laptop via USB, allowing the laptop to display the Xbox output.

What is the best gaming monitor?

The best gaming monitor depends on your needs. For Xbox Series X, look for a monitor with 4K resolution, high refresh rates, and low input lag. These features enhance your gaming experience with smooth visuals and responsive gameplay.

What makes a good gaming monitor?

A good gaming monitor offers high resolution, fast refresh rates, and low response times. Features like HDR support and adaptive sync (G-Sync or FreeSync) also contribute to a superior gaming experience by enhancing visuals and reducing screen tearing.

How to choose a monitor for gaming?

When choosing a gaming monitor, consider resolution, refresh rate, and response time. Ensure it has HDMI 2.1 for Xbox Series X compatibility. Evaluate your budget and prioritize features that enhance your gaming style, such as adaptive sync and HDR support.

What is a KVM switch, and do I need one for my gaming setup?

A KVM switch allows you to control multiple computers with one set of peripherals. It’s useful if you have a multi-device setup and want to switch between them seamlessly.