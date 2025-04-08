Best Curved Gaming Monitors in 2025

Eneba Hub contains affiliate links, which means we may earn a small commission if you make a purchase through them—at no extra cost to you. Learn more

Having the best curved gaming monitor in your setup will improve your gaming sessions, giving you the sense of immersion unique to top-quality curved screens. Our team has conducted hours of research and interviewed several pro gamers, and we have concluded that not all gaming monitors are equal.

In my quest to find the best curved gaming monitors, I have come across lots of amazing contenders. From huge, ultra-wide 40-inch monitors that’ll give you an absurdly good field of view to high-res, 4K OLED monitors that let you appreciate almost every single graphical wonder a game offers – you’ll certainly have no shortage of options if you want to get in on the curved screen gaming action.

To help you narrow down your choices, we have listed in this article seven of the best curved gaming monitors that are absolute must-haves. Here, you’ll also find the best curved monitors based on specific metrics, such as overall specs, lowest price, ultrawide gaming, and more.

Our Top Picks for Best Curved Gaming Monitors

Here are our team’s top picks for the best curved gaming monitors you can get your hands on, with all three entries being the best of the best in terms of overall specs or specific metrics:

1. MSI MPG 321CURX QD-OLED – gives you the most well-rounded, high-end gaming experience. It features not just a beautiful 32-inch 4K UHD QD OLED display, but also a top-notch refresh rate and response time, letting you enjoy smoother visuals and suffer virtually no input lag when playing games – all at a respectable price tag.

2. Dell S3422DWG – the best curved monitor for budget setups aiming for at least 30 inches in screen size. Sporting a fantastic 34-inch WQHD display at a very affordable price, it’s an absolute bang for your buck that’s perfect for 1440p gaming.

3. Corsair Xeneon Flex 45WQHD240 – stands proudly among the highest-performance curved gaming monitors above 40 inches due to its 45-inch QHD OLED display, 240Hz refresh rate, and 0.03ms response time. This beast gives you breathtaking, sharper visuals thanks to LG’s OLED tech, ensuring your games are as visually appealing as the developers intended them to be.

These curved gaming monitors are the highest-tier options that you should consider putting on the top of your list if you want to experience all the benefits of a curved screen for your gaming setup.

But if you’re still not satisfied, our team has prepared four more amazing curved gaming monitors for you to choose from, so stick around and scroll further down to find out which one might be the perfect fit for you!

7 Best Curved Gaming Monitors for Maximum Immersion

1. MSI MPG 321CURX QD-OLED [Best Overall Curved Gaming Monitor]

Specifications Details Panel Type QD OLED Curvature 1700R Screen Size 32 inches Resolution 4K (3840 x 2160, UHD) Aspect Ratio 16:9 Screen Surface Glossy Refresh Rate 240Hz Response Time 0.03ms

Most would agree that the MSI MPG 321CURX QD-OLED is the best curved gaming monitor currently on the market, and I wholeheartedly agree. Despite the fierce competition, it simply comes out on top no matter how you look at it.

This monitor has it all: The high-res QD OLED display, which pretty much takes all gaming, content creation, and media-binging to a whole new level, a lightning-quick 0.03 response time that makes your experience virtually lag-free, and a smooth 240Hz refresh rate smoothest image out there.

Moreover, this amazing piece of technology offers gaming-friendly features, such a FreeSync Premium Pro and G-Sync compatibility, which means you can pretty much forget about any kind of screen tearing. And if that’s not enough, it’s also VESA-mountable, so your setup customization is as limitless as it gets.

Naturally, it’s not the only highest-tier curved monitor with such features. However, few, if any, manage to combine all of this into a single product. And while it is a little pricey, if you can afford it, the investment is more than worth it.

Pros Cons ✅ Offers breathtaking visuals thanks to its brilliant QD OLED panel ❌ This beast of a gaming monitor comes with a hefty price tag, which is well worth it but might be too high for some ✅ Comes with a 3-year warranty that covers even the OLED burn-in ✅ Features a blazing fast 0.03ms response time and smooth 240Hz refresh rate ✅ Is VESA-mountable, allowing you a high level of customization ✅ Comes with gaming-friendly features like FreeSync Premium Pro and G-Sync compatibility

Final Verdict: The MSI MPG 321CURX QD-OLED is a “jack-of-all-trades, master-of-all” type of curved monitors that I and many other users have trouble finding a glaring fault in. If you want a truly great curved monitor and don’t mind a little steeper price, this is an investment truly worth making.

2. Dell S3422DWG [Best Budget Curved Monitor]

Specifications Details Panel Type VA Curvature 1800R Screen Size 34 inches Resolution 1440p (3440 x 1440, WQHD) Aspect Ratio 21:9 Screen Surface Matte Refresh Rate 144Hz Response Time 2ms

Are you in search of an actually worthwhile budget monitor that gives you a great performance without emptying your wallet? Well then, I suggest you check out Dell S3422DWG, because in this department, you’ll find very few alternatives that can even attempt to compete with this sweet piece of technology.

The 34-inch ultrawide screen wraps around your view just enough to feel immersive without being overwhelming. That gentle 1800R curve pulls you in whether you’re simply gaming or multitasking, while the 144Hz refresh rate keeps everything perfectly smooth.

The WQHD resolution makes everything better, too, increasing sharpness without making things look weird or putting too much strain on your GPU. And, of course, thanks to the VA Panel, the colors look truly bold and deep, just like they should.

It doesn’t have built-in speakers, and, sure, comparing it to other, more expensive options, it is slightly slower, with a lower refresh rate and response time. However, other than that, it’s nothing but great. You could hardly even tell its price just by looking at it, because the quality is simply that good.

Pros Cons ✅ Gives you a phenomenal widescreen gaming experience under a more affordable price tag ❌ Has a slightly lower refresh rate and response time compared to its much pricier competitors ✅ Includes a 3-year warranty from Dell that offers a free monitor exchange for even one faulty pixel ✅ Comes packaged with AMD FreeSync Premium Pro and is also G-Sync compatible ✅ Its VESA DisplayHDR 400-certified VA panel display has an amazing native contrast and vibrant, lifelike colors ✅ Features Dell’s ComfortView software solution that helps reduce eye stress and lets you game for longer hours

Final Verdict: The Dell S3422DWG delivers an immersive curved ultrawide gaming experience with sharp visuals and smooth performance, all while punching way above its very budget-friendly price.

3. Corsair Xeneon Flex 45WQHD240 [Best Curved OLED Gaming Monitor]

Specifications Details Panel Type OLED Curvature 800R Screen Size 45 inches Resolution 1440p (3440×1440, QHD) Aspect Ratio 21:9 Screen Surface Glossy Refresh Rate 240Hz Response Time 0.03ms

Now, if you don’t mind spending a bit more for the ultimate OLED gaming monitor experience, I say do yourself a favor and go with Corsair Xeneon Flex 45WQHD240. It’s truly wild, and I mean that in the most positive way.

First, it’s flexible. Like, you can actually bend it into a curve for that ultra-immersive feel during gaming, or flatten it out when you’re working or watching something. It adds actual versatility, which is perfect for those who do a little of everything.

Then there’s the OLED panel, and let me tell you, it’s stunning. Blacks look inky and endless, while the colors pop like crazy. Gaming on this bad boy truly feels like the next level, especially with that 240Hz refresh rate.

The motion clarity is probably one of its strongest points, staying true even at max resolution. And yes, it’s massive, at 45 inches ultrawide, but it still feels comfortable thanks to that 21:9 ratio.

Sure, it’s pricier, and the flex mechanism feels a bit delicate when you first try it. But once you get used to it, you’ll probably consider this one of your best investments.

Pros Cons ✅ Features LG’s world-class OLED technology with an impeccable visual quality in a massive, bendable 45-inch display ❌ Has a bit higher price tag due to its highest-tier components and excellent performance ✅ Extreme curvature of 800R makes it the perfect choice for full immersion gaming ✅ The combo of 240Hz refresh rate and 0.03ms response time makes it great for competitive and casual gamers alike ✅ Has a QWP polarizing matte that’s non-reflective and lets you consume content from any angle ✅ Has an AMD FreeSync Premium certification and G-Sync compatibility for smoother gaming sessions

Final Verdict: There’s nothing that defines OLED gaming quite like the Corsair Xeneon Flex 45WQHD240 with its unique bendable design, stunning visuals, and buttery-smooth performance.

4. LG 45GS95QE UltraGear [Best Ultrawide Curved Monitor]

Specifications Details Panel Type OLED Curvature 800R Screen Size 44.5 inches Resolution 1440p (3440 x 1440, WQHD) Aspect Ratio 21:9 Screen Surface Matte Refresh Rate 240Hz Response Time 0.03ms

When it comes to the ultrawide gaming monitors, the LG UltraGear 45GS95QE is nothing short of a game-changer. Here’s why:

Its expansive 45-inch OLED display with a pronounced 800R curvature simply envelops you. Combine that with the 3440 x 1440 resolution and the OLED’s lifelike colors, and it’s already jaw-dropping.

The 240Hz refresh rate and 0.03ms response time also ensure the smoothest motion with pretty much non-existent lag. Plus, it’s both NVIDIA G-SYNC compatible and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro certified, so it’s safe to say that screen tearing won’t be a problem.​

The design is sleek and modern. The stand offers height, tilt, and swivel adjustments. And while such an aggressive curvature may not be a love at first sight for everyone, once you get used to it, it’s hard to imagine gaming without it.

Pros Cons ✅ Offers a distinctly optimized ultrawide gaming experience thanks to its WQHD display and 800R curvature ❌ Its extreme curvature might take a bit of time to get accustomed to ✅ Features the high-end gaming standard of 240Hz refresh rate and 0.03ms response time ✅ Has excellent build quality and an anti-glare, low-reflection OLED panel that helps in brighter environments ✅ Comes with a built-in AMD FreeSync Premium Pro and is G-Sync compatible ✅ Has a TS Headphone:X jack that lets you immerse yourself in incredible 3D audio with the highest bitrates and realism

Final Verdict: The LG UltraGear 45GS95QE offers an immersive 45-inch OLED curved display with exceptional performance, making it an ideal choice for gamers looking to make their experience ultrawide.

5. SAMSUNG 49″ Odyssey G9 (G95C) Series [Best Extreme Ultrawide Curved Gaming Monitor]

Specifications Details Panel Type VA Curvature 1000R Screen Size 49 inches Resolution 1440p (5120 x 1440, DQHD) Aspect Ratio 32:9 Screen Surface Matte Refresh Rate 240Hz Response Time 1ms

The Samsung 49″ Odyssey G9 (G95C) is a standout in the realm of extreme ultrawide curved gaming monitors. It’s truly an immersive gaming experience that’s hard to match.

Its 49-inch display with a 1000R curvature almost wraps around you, and the 5120×1440 Dual QHD resolution ensures that visuals are sharp and detailed.

The 240Hz refresh rate combined with a 1ms (GtG) response time is another great feature. This duo delivers ultra-smooth gameplay, crucial for fast-paced genres where every millisecond counts.

Additionally, the monitor supports both NVIDIA G-SYNC and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, which eliminates any kind of screen tearing and stuttering.​

And last but definitely not least, the DisplayHDR 1000 certification means that HDR content is presented with remarkable brightness and contrast, adding depth to visuals

Pros Cons ✅ Sports an outstanding horizontal screen space with its massive 49-inch DQHD and a 32:9 aspect ratio ❌ Large physical size requires significant desk space which may not be ideal for a more compact setup ✅ Boasts a respectable 240Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time which is great for competitive and demanding games ✅ Sharp 5120×1440 Dual QHD resolution brings the most detailed visuals ✅ Comes with an ergonomic stand and hexa plate stand, as well as stunningly immersive adapting RGB lighting ✅ Allows you to switch between connected output devices seamlessly via Samsung’s Auto Source Switch+

Final Verdict: For an unparalleled immersive gaming experience, the Samsung 49″ Odyssey G9 (G95C) offers an unbeated combination of expansive curved display, a high refresh rate, and advanced features.

6. SAMSUNG 32″ Odyssey Neo G8 [Best 4K Curved Gaming Monitor]

Specifications Details Panel Type VA Curvature 1000R Screen Size 32 inches Resolution 4K (3840 x 2160, UHD) Aspect Ratio 16:9 Screen Surface Matte Refresh Rate 240Hz Response Time 1ms

​If you’re all about that highest resolution, the Samsung 32″ Odyssey Neo G8 is a masterpiece of technology that pretty much redefines what’s expected from a 4K curved gaming monitor.

The 4K resolution delivers sharp and detailed visuals, making every game environment feel so lifelike that it seems real. At the same time, its 1000R curvature perfectly wraps your field of vision, pulling you directly into the heart of the action.

Moreover, the 240Hz refresh rate combined with a 1ms response time makes gameplay feel exceptionally smooth, while the Quantum Mini-LED technology enhances brightness and contrast, bringing out details in both shadows and highlights.

Then there are the usual high-end monitor features like AMD FreeSync Premium Pro and NVIDIA G-SYNC. And, of course, the design is not only stylish, but functional too, allowing for plenty of customization.

Pros Cons ✅ Its 2,000 nit peak brightness and 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio make it stand out over other 4K monitors ❌ Requires a powerful GPU to utilize its capabilities to the fullest ✅ Fast response time, smooth refresh rate, and FreeSync Premium Pro plus GSync compatibility ✅ Packaged with Auto Source Switch+, CoreSync RGB lighting, and the standard 1-year warranty. ✅ Features a VESA-compatible stand design, allowing you to move the monitor to your ideal position ✅ Pairs up seamlessly with high-end graphics cards, allowing you to play demanding AAA titles with the highest settings

Final Verdict: The Samsung 32″ Odyssey Neo G8 brings the most immersive gaming experience with top-tier performance and advanced features, all in the stunning 4K resolution.

7. Sceptre 34-Inch Curved Ultrawide WQHD [Best 1440p Curved Gaming Monitor]

Specifications Details Panel Type VA Curvature 1500R Screen Size 34 inches Resolution 1440p (3440 x 1440, WQHD) Aspect Ratio 21:9 Screen Surface Matte Refresh Rate 165Hz Response Time 1ms

The Sceptre 34-Inch Curved Ultrawide WQHD is a game-changer for anyone looking to step up their gaming experience with a brilliant 1440p resolution on a perfectly curved screen.

The 1500R curvature creates incredible immersion, while the 3440 x 1440 resolution delivers sharp, vibrant visuals that are perfect for any kind of gameplay or multitasking.

The refresh rate, which clocks at 165Hz, is a standout feature, providing super-smooth performance with little motion blur. Naturally, this is also combined with the 1ms response time, which ensures that every movement is crystal-clear.

Then, there is the 21:9 ultrawide aspect ratio, which is not only great for gaming but also offers extra screen real estate for multitasking or even watching movies in a cinematic format.

And if all that still seems somehow lacking, the 99% sRGB color coverage ensures your content looks vibrant and rich all the time.

Pros Cons ✅ Incredible price-to-performance ratio, punching way above what’s expected ❌ Top-tier performance for an unusually affordable price comes at a cost of slightly lower refresh rate ✅ Features eye-catching back-cover LED lights, giving it a cool, techno-modern look ✅ Has a breathtaking WQHD display that pairs up well with its 34-inch screen ✅ Comes with FreeSync Premium, which allows you to dive into smooth, tear-free gaming ✅ Sleek, edgeless design that won’t look out of place in any gaming setup.

Final Verdict: The Sceptre 34-Inch Curved Ultrawide WQHD offers superb gaming performance and sharp visuals, making it the ideal 1440p curved monitor for the price.

How To Choose a Curved Gaming Monitor?

Choosing the ideal curved gaming monitor based on your preferences is crucial, as your choice of monitor affects your entire gaming experience just as much as your choice of CPU and GPU does, if not more.

In case you’re having trouble determining what monitor fits your tastes (or budget) perfectly, there are only six main factors that you should know about, namely:

1. Curvature

The curvature of a curved monitor is denoted by R (radius), which is then measured in millimeters. For example, a 1500R curved gaming monitor means that the radius of its curvature is 1500mm.

Furthermore, keep in mind that the lower the R-value of a curved monitor, the more prominent its curve is. A 1000R monitor has a more noticeable curve than a 1500R monitor, for instance, so don’t be fooled by higher numbers!

So, which curvature is the best for gaming monitors anyway? Well, our findings show that you only really need to stick to around 1800R to 1500R to get all the benefits a curved screen can give, with 1000R being the ultimate sweet spot if you want to go for maximum immersion in your games, especially for open-world games that benefit from wider FOVs.

Note that your viewing distance and angle can also be a factor when it comes to choosing your monitor’s curvature. You’ll get more out of a 1000R monitor if you sit close to it, so it’s fantastic for desktop gaming in general. However, if you like playing games or watching movies at a distance, curved monitors ranging from 1500R to 2000R will do you just fine.

2. Refresh Rate & Response Time

Picking up a curved monitor with the highest refresh rate and response time is an absolute must for gamers, as both of them significantly affect the quality of your gameplay.

Refresh rate (Hz) refers to how many times a monitor can update the images it displays per second. Basically, the higher your refresh rate is, the smoother the “motions” on your screen are. A high refresh rate not only improves your gaming performance but also makes other activities like watching movies or getting work done a more satisfying experience.

For PC gamers, remember to check if your CPU and graphics card are powerful enough to utilize your monitor’s high refresh rate. After all, having a 240Hz gaming monitor wouldn’t matter much if your graphics card or CPU can only manage low FPS when gaming.

Response time (ms), on the other hand, indicates how fast your monitor’s pixels can change color. The lower a monitor’s response time is, the faster it responds to your controls, making it a priority spec for those of you who live and breathe FPS games.

If you’re a hardcore gamer, you should aim for at least 120Hz in refresh rate and 1ms in response time when choosing your ideal curved gaming monitor.

3. Resolution & Aspect Ratio

Resolution affects the sharpness of the images your monitor shows and is determined by how many pixels it can call upon to display said image. It is usually shown in a width x height format. For example, a 4K monitor has a resolution of approximately 3840 x 2160, which means it has a total of 8,294,400 pixels available for display. That’s a lot of pixels!

When choosing the best curved gaming monitor, there are four resolutions you need to take note of:

Monitor Resolutions Width x Height Measurements 4K UHD (Ultra High Definition) 3840 x 2160 DQHD (Dual Quad High Definition) 5120 x 1440 WQHD (Wide Quad High Definition) 2560 x 1440 QHD (Quad High Definition) 2560 x 1440 FHD (Full High Definition) 1920 x 1080

If you’re a gamer who wants to enjoy all the modern AAA titles to the fullest, you should get at least a QHD or WQHD curved gaming monitor, which lets you play at 1440p or 2K resolution. FHD should still be a good ultra-budget option in 2025, though I highly recommend 4K UHD if you want to crank up all the latest games’ graphics to the max and don’t mind the cost.

Meanwhile, a monitor’s aspect ratio is the ratio in which it can display images relative to its width and height (width:height), with the ideal standard for most gamers being 16:9. If you prefer playing games on a wider, more immersive screen, however, I would recommend getting a WQHD or DQHD monitor instead, as they usually have an aspect ratio of anywhere from 21:9 to 32:9.

As you can see, WQHD and DQHD monitors are more optimized for ultrawide gaming due to their native aspect ratios being higher than regular QHD monitors. Because of this, PS gamers should better go with one of these PS5 monitors.

For Xbox, we recommend these top-of-the line Xbox Series X monitors.

4. Screen Size

Screen size is the physical size of your monitor’s display area and is measured diagonally, in inches. Obviously, the more screen space, the better your gaming experience will be, right?

Well, my research suggests that this isn’t actually the case. For general desktop gaming, anywhere from 24 – 32 inches is the optimal screen size. For an ultrawide gaming setup, consider getting a monitor with anywhere from 34 – 49 inches in screen size.

Again, immersion and viewing distance are key when picking the best screen size for your setup. For example, if you like playing in the comfort of your couch or bed and away from the monitor, then you should definitely opt for a bigger one. Otherwise, scaling down a bit on your monitor size will be the more cost-effective move.

5. Panel Type

There are five different panel types you should be aware of when purchasing the best curved gaming monitor for your gaming PC or console, each with its own list of pros and cons:

Monitor Panel Types Pros Cons VA ✅ Great for HDR content

✅ Excellent contrast

✅ Vibrant bright colors

✅ Deep blacks and dark colors ❌ Has limited viewing angles

❌ Suboptimal response times for gaming IPS ✅ Plenty of viewing angles

✅ Outstanding color accuracy

✅ Effective in well-lit areas ❌ Tends to display weaker blacks or darker colors

❌ Susceptible to IPS glow, which makes it less effective in darker areas TN ✅ Fast response time

✅ Generally more affordable than other panel types ❌ Older technology with little to no advancements over the years

❌ Poor color contrast and image quality OLED ✅ Superior to all other panel types in terms of overall display quality ❌ Generally more costly than other panel types

❌ Has a slight risk of OLED burn-in

As you can see from the table above, OLED is the best panel type for monitors. This is why you’ll see OLED or QD-OLED monitors sitting proudly among the higher end of gaming monitors. They’re a tad expensive, sure, but the viewing quality they provide is second to none.

If you’re put off by the cost and the risk of OLED burn-in (which rarely happens), however, either VA or IPS curved gaming monitors will do nicely no matter your setup. Otherwise, TN monitors are a cheaper alternative still worthy of consideration, especially if you mainly play competitive games that call for quick response times.

6. Ergonomics and Comfort

Want to build the optimal gaming setup? If so, then don’t forget that ergonomics and comfort should also influence your choice of curved gaming monitors.

Now, if you want to be able to tell whether a specific curved gaming monitor can give you a better quality of life or not, just ask the following questions:

Can the monitor be set up precisely at your eye level?

Will you be able to see the images displayed on the monitor even at an angle or a distance?

Does the monitor lessen the stress on your eyes by having acceptable screen brightness and eyecare features?

Can the monitor be adjusted in a way that encourages you to have good posture?

If the answer to all this is yes, then congratulations, you’re off to a good start. Fortunately for you, almost all modern curved gaming monitors check off all items on this list, although some do it better than others.

A good example of gaming monitors with outstanding ergonomics that you should keep an eye out for would be those that are VESA-mountable, which allows for more flexible and comfortable gaming setups as you can easily customize your monitor’s positioning with it.

FAQs

What is the best curved monitor for gaming?

The best curved gaming monitor is the MSI MPG 321CURX QD-OLED. Its blazing-fast refresh rate and response time are perfect for both casual and competitive gamers, and it also sports a highly immersive 4K UHD display.

Are curved monitors better for gaming?

Yes, curved monitors are better for gaming, especially when it comes to larger monitors. This is because of the added immersiveness and lower eye strain that curved monitors provide, which make longer gaming sessions less strenuous and a more pleasant experience.

Are curved monitors good for work?

Not particularly. Curved monitors generally don’t provide any significant advantages over flat screens when it comes to work productivity.

Are curved monitors worth it?

Absolutely! Curved monitors are a must-have for frequent gamers considering that they have a lot of ergonomic benefits over flat monitors. They’ve also gone down in price compared to when they were first introduced in the gaming market, so you’ll have lots of budget options to choose from nowadays.

What’s the benefit of a curved monitor?

A curved monitor has several benefits, but the most prominent one is that it mimics the shape of the human eye. Due to the fisheye effect, it gives a wider field of view, which in turn creates a more realistic and immersive gaming experience.

How are curved monitors measured?

Curved monitors can be measured by their screen size (in inches) and curvature (in R/radius). The higher the screen size, the larger the display surface of the monitor, while a monitor’s curvature goes down the higher its R/radius value is.