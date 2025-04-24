5 Best Gaming PCs Under $500 in 2025 – Affordable Performers

Eneba Hub contains affiliate links, which means we may earn a small commission if you make a purchase through them—at no extra cost to you. Learn more

You don’t need a super pricey rig to game on PC; in fact, the best gaming PCs under 500 USD will be more than enough for the majority of gamers.

But the problem with ‘affordable’ gaming PCs is that you could very easily end up with a system that simply isn’t worth it. It might have an unoptimized processor for gaming or an underpowered GPU that isn’t enough to play modern games.

To avoid this unfortunate circumstance, I’ve narrowed it down to 5 of the best budget gaming PCs available in the market right now. Trust me, after some extensive research comparing countless gaming computer options, these will be the best bang for your buck.

Whether you’re a veteran looking for a more affordable setup or a newcomer to the gaming PC world on a tight budget, I’ve got right what you need to get some decent gaming performance.

5 Best Gaming PCs Under $500 – Power & Performance on a Budget

1. SAAV X1 [The Best Overall]

Specifications Details CPU Intel Core i5 3.4GHz GPU Nvidia GeForce GTX 750 (2GB VRAM) RAM 16GB DDR3 Storage 512GB NVMe SSD OS Windows 10 Integrated/Discrete Graphics Card Discrete Weight 15.97lbs

The SAAV X1 is my personal pick for the best overall gaming PC for its excellent blend of aesthetics and power at an affordable price. The SAAV X1 is equipped with a sturdy Intel Core i5 processor boasting a 3.4GHz clock speed paired with a plentiful 16GB RAM capacity.

With this setup, anything you do on the PC feels responsive and fluid. But paired with the built-in discrete GPU, the GeFroce GTX 750, you’ll also get impressive in-game performance with silky smooth gaming sessions that aren’t just load-screens all the time.

This makes for a pretty potent combo and, based on my observation, will allow you to run most games, including newer releases, reliably at medium settings. You can expect detailed 720p/1080p resolutions and a smooth 60FPS in most titles, and considering the PC is for gamers on a tight budget, that’s one of the best deals around.

Not to mention its gamer-centrc design with eye-catching customizable RGB fans and lighting within a sleek glass panel case. It’s got a sturdy build quality but is still pretty lightweight, weighing in at just 15.97 lbs, so it’s convenient to move around.

Where the SAAV X1 falls slightly short is that it uses older hardware. This means that you might run into issues with outdated software/drivers, but considering the price, it’s still a worthy compromise that doesn’t affect how games run that much.

Pros Cons ✅ Powerful Core i5 processor & 16GB RAM for fast-loading games



✅ Plentiful 512GB SSD storage for all your games



✅ Eye-catching customizable RGB lighting on the fans and case



✅ High 550W power supply unit, perfect for upgrading



✅ Comes packed with an RGB keyboard and mouse for instant gaming ❌ Uses older components, but still runs games reliably























Final Verdict – The SAAV X1 is the perfect entry point for PC gaming newcomers who need a reliable & powerful system to game on, thanks to its formidable hardware at a great price.

Find the best deal for SAAV X1 on Amazon >

2. IPASON S7 [Best for Creators]

Specifications Details CPU AMD Ryzen 5 5600G GPU AMD Radeon Vega 7 RAM 16GB DDR4 Storage 1TB NVMe SSD OS Windows 11 Home Integrated/Discrete Graphics Card Integrated Weight 20.9lbs

The next option after extensive research into the market is the IPASON S7, perfect for both gaming and content creators. Firstly, it comes with an impressive AMD Ryzen 5 5600G processor with a plentiful 16GB DDR4 RAM capacity.

The AMD Ryzen 5 processor is a fantastic CPU that has a 6-core setup with up to 3.9GHz clock speeds. This makes it a great gaming PC, but also makes it ideal if you’re a content creator who shoots and edits videos!

The performance is quick, reliable and doesn’t slow down since it can keep up with intensive programs like photo and video editing software. Another reason the IPASON S7 is ideal for gamers and creators is the plentiful 1TB SSD storage, so you’ve got plenty of space to work with for storing videos, files, and games.

On the flip side, the IPASON S7’s GPU is an integrated GPU, the AMD Radeon Vega 7, and while it can handle casual games like Minecraft, Stardew Valley, or MOBAs at high settings, it won’t have a great gaming experience with more graphically intensive, newer games.

You’ll still be able to play these games, but you’ll have to settle for lower resolutions like 720p at low-medium graphics. Still, the IPASON S7 has all the makings of other budget gaming PCs with stylish ARGB cooling and lights in either a white or black case.

Pros Cons ✅ Ideal for content creators – powerful CPU w/ 3.9GHz clock speed



✅ Plentiful storage for games & videos – 1TB SSD



✅ Speedy 16GB DDR4 RAM for effortless multitasking



✅ Comes with the latest Windows 11 Home



✅ Stylish RGB fans and lighting ❌ No Bluetooth support, but remedied easily with an adapter





















Final Verdict – The IPASON S7 is the perfect companion for both casual gamers and creative content creators with a low budget, all while providing uncompromising specs.

Check out IPASON S7 at the best price on Amazon >

3. NOVATECH Phantom Pro [Best for Competitive Gamers]

Specifications Details CPU 8th Gen Intel Xeon E3-1230 v6 GPU AMD Radeon RX 580 8GB VRAM RAM 16GB DDR4 Storage 512GB NVMe SSD OS Windows 11 Pro Integrated/Discrete Graphics Card Discrete Weight 20lbs

Next up is the NOVATECH Phantom Pro, a powerful gaming PC built for competitive gamers on a tight budget. This is thanks to its impressive 8th Gen Intel Xeon processor that streamlines performance for both gaming and productivity tasks.

Add in the 16GB DDR4 RAM paired with the AMD Radeon RX 580 with a staggering 8GB VRAM capacity, and you get an extremely responsive & reliable gaming PC, perfect for gamers to play competitive shooters like Valorant or Fortnite.

But if you’re worried about missing a couple of shots with your high-quality FPS mouse, don’t be.

Based on my experience, this can run Fortnite, PUBG, CS2, and even GTA V at 80FPS+, while using high graphic settings at a 1080p resolution, making games feel responsive, look sharp, and run flawlessly with minimal lag.

The Phantom Pro also comes with a sizable 512GB SSD to improve game load times and have ample storage for the latest games money can buy.

Aside from the techy side of things, the Phantom Pro is a looker, too; the sleek gaming PC tower is adorned with vibrant RGB fans with 20 color modes to choose from.

Pros Cons ✅ Impressive GPU; high-FPS gaming w/ stellar visuals



✅ Features the latest Windows 11 Pro OS



✅ Responsive CPU & RAM for lag-free gaming



✅ Seamless connectivity – built-in Bluetooth & Wi-Fi



✅ Future-proof – convenient to upgrade ❌ Slightly limited storage capacity, but in line with other gaming PC options

























Final Verdict – The NOVATECH Phantom Pro is a powerhouse performer and is built specifically for gamers who need a robust & reliable gaming PC for competitive games.

Shop the NOVATECH Phantom Pro on Amazon >

4. STGAubron Radeon RX 560 [The Best Speedy Performer]

Specifications Details CPU Intel Core i5 quad-core 3.6GHz processor GPU AMD Radeon 560 (4GB GDDR5 VRAM) RAM 16GB Storage 512GB SSD OS Windows 10 Home Integrated/Discrete Graphics Card Discrete Weight 19.96lbs

If speedy performance is what you’re after, the STGAubron gaming PC is worth checking out. The STGAubron PC comes packed with an Intel Core i5 quad-core processor with a steady 3.6GHz clock speed.

It’s accompanied by a reliable 16GB RAM and a 512GB SSD, so games and tasks on the PC feel responsive and lag-free. The star of the show, though, is the AMD Radeon RX 560 GPU equipped with a plentiful 4GB VRAM that keeps games running smooth as butter.

You won’t notice any distortions or slowdowns and can reach up to 60 FPS+, even in more intensive games like Hogwarts Legacy and Elden Ring.

Plus, the STGAubron features an intricate CPU cooler system using 3 RGB-enabled fans to keep things cool in your chassis, which means faster and more responsive performance without throttling your PC from overheating.

To top it off, the whole package also includes some great accessories with an RGB mouse, mouse pad, and an RGB keyboard to get you gaming right away!

Pros Cons ✅ Powerful GPU for lag-free gaming



✅ Speedy processor & RAM setup



✅ Intricate cooling system to prioritize speed



✅ Includes an RGB keyboard, mouse & mousepad



✅ Comprehensive port selection – ideal for VR gaming ❌ Only supports up to Windows 10 OS



















Final Verdict – With a focus on speed, the STGAubron gaming PC is ideal for a wide variety of gamers, but especially for those who want uninterrupted, lag-free gaming at high frame rates.

Find the best deals on STGAubron Radeon RX 560 on Amazon >

5. GMKtec AMD Ryzen 7 5825U – [The Best Mini Gaming PC]

Specifications Details CPU AMD Ryzen 7 5825U GPU AMD Radeon 8-core 2000MHz RAM 16GB DDR4 Storage 512GB PCIe SSD OS Windows 11 Pro Integrated/Discrete Graphics Card Integrated Weight 3.12lbs

The last option on the list is a mini-gaming PC, the GMKtec Nucbox M5 Plus.

This PC features the most compact design possible without compromising on performance. The entire PC is in a tiny box form factor, weighing just 3.12 lbs, perfect for users who need the power of a gaming desktop PC wherever they go.

But don’t be fooled by its size, the GMKtech Nucbox M5 Plus is an impressive performer, equipped with the AMD Ryzen 7 5825U processor boasting a staggering 4.5GHz clock speed.

Not to mention the PC also has a 16GB RAM capacity and a plentiful 512GB SSD to house all your games and files. For the GPU, you’ll get a dependable AMD Radeon card, but the downside is that it’s an integrated graphics card, which means it’s not as powerful as other budget gaming PCs.

But considering the form factor and real-world performance, it’s still got plenty of juice for gamers. Even with the integrated GPU in the mini gaming PC form factor, you can run a great selection of indie titles and less-intensive games with high settings at 1080p resolution without noticeable drops in frame rate.

Pros Cons ✅ Impressive power in your pocket – compact mini PC for gaming



✅ Flagship level AMD processor w/ 4.5GHz clock speed



✅ Plentiful RAM & storage for the size



✅ Seamless connectivity – WiFi 6E & BT5.2 support



✅ Comes w/ Windows 11 Pro pre-installed ❌ Doesn’t include a dedicated GPU, but its impressive CPU makes up for it























Final Verdict – If you’ve got limited space for a gaming desktop, the GMKtec Nucbox M5 Plus mini PC is a fantastic option for casual gaming with fantastic visual fidelity.

Get the best price for GMKtec AMD Ryzen 7 5825U on Amazon >

What to Consider Before Getting a Gaming PC Under $500?

That said, unfortunately, there are some clear limitations to a gaming PC under $500, and there are some things you need to know. Check out our breakdown below for more info.

1. Performance

GPU

Realistically speaking, you’re not running games at Ultra settings with a gaming computer under $500, however, your favorite games will still have playable frame rates reaching at least 30 FPS and up to 60 FPS if you use medium or low settings.

While the latest games may not have an ideal gaming experience on budget gaming PCs, most eSports titles like tactical FPS games and MOBAs will still play great even on budget hardware, some even allowing high settings for graphics.

Budget gaming PCs with a discrete GPU are better suited for gaming than those with an integrated GPU. This way, your PC hardware uses separate components, improving fluidity and performance.

CPU

The good news is that a CPU for gaming doesn’t impact how games run quite as much as a GPU. Though for other tasks (browsing the internet, using other software), an upgrade to the processor is still important.

Typically, CPUs are newer-gen versions and have higher clock speeds and will perform better, so consider the total possible clock speed (GHz) for better everyday performance.

RAM

RAM impacts both everyday performance and gaming. With more RAM, the faster your gaming desktop can load things in the background. This also affects in-game loading and reduces lag, so more RAM is always better.

Higher RAM capacities also have the potential to improve in-game frame rates, so if you’re struggling with lower frame rates, an upgrade to RAM can help remedy the problem.

Storage

Higher storage is great not only for games but also for the rest of your files, so if possible, opt for upgraded storage capacities to ensure you can download and install modern games that might need over 100GB of space.

Aside from capacity, the ‘type’ of storage is also important. Typically, you’ll see HDDs and SSDs, with the key difference being that SSDs can load things up faster, like in-gaming loading or boot times. When possible, always opt for PCs that utilize SSD components for storage.

2. Visual Quality and Immersion

Lower Resolutions

In-game resolutions relate to how many pixels show up on a screen, which in turn allows for sharper, more detailed picture quality.

The price you pay for a budget gaming desktop is almost always to the possible resolution of most games. This is especially true for modern AAA titles, in which case it would allow a max of medium to low settings for resolution and graphics.

In most instances, we predict that a budget gaming desktop will allow for medium settings and resolutions, depending on the game you’re playing. This usually means a 1080p resolution, which is still very sharp and clear.

Limited Ray Tracing and Advanced Graphics

Aside from the resolutions, budget gaming PCs also miss out on features like ray tracing. Ray tracing is state-of-the-art tech that allows light to be more accurately portrayed in video games, acting as it would naturally in the real world. This feature is typically intensive to run and only available on powerful gaming PCs.

Budget gaming desktops also suffer from a lack of any ‘advanced graphics’ features. For example, features like real-time rendering GPU acceleration are available on a flagship graphics card, but older ‘budget’ GPUs often miss out.

3. Future-Proofing and Upgradability

Limited Upgradability

A prebuilt budget gaming desktop may limit the potential for upgrades since you’re stuck with a motherboard, components, and power supply that may restrict adding in new components.

If your budget gaming PC has a lower power supply, it may not support a higher-end graphics card if you choose to upgrade later on.

To make up for the price, budget PCs usually use older components, which means they will lose software and driver support faster than newer hardware, making your setup obsolete earlier than expected.

FAQs

What is the best gaming PC under $500?

In terms of overall gaming performance capability, included hardware, and value for money, our best overall pick, the SAAV X1, is the best gaming PC for most gamers under the $500 price range.

Is $500 good for a gaming PC?

Yes, $500 is good for an entry-level gaming PC. This is enough to play most popular games at low-medium graphics at high resolutions. But for the very “best” performance, detailed graphical fidelity, and 120FPS+, you’ll need to invest more than $500 into your gaming PC.

Can a $500 PC run Fortnite?

Yes, a $500 gaming PC can run Fortnite. In most cases, budget gaming PCs will have capable enough hardware to run Fortnite with at least 1080p resolution at medium-high graphic settings at a consistent and smooth 60FPS+ frame rate.

Can you use a gaming PC for work?

Yes, you can use a gaming PC for work since it has the same components as other computers. In fact, since gaming PCs prioritize performance with powerful CPUs and plentiful RAM & storage, they may work better than other ‘budget’ PCs.