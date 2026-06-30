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Preorder GTA 6 for PlayStation and Xbox with a 15% discount

If you’ve been waiting to preorder GTA 6, here’s the deal – Eneba Hub readers get an exclusive 15% off using the discount code HUB15 at checkout . Apply the code on Eneba‘s product page, and your key will be ready for you on launch day.

HUB15 is an Eneba Hub exclusive code – use it at checkout to unlock a 15% discount on your GTA 6 preorder, with no expiry date.

Why Preorder GTA 6 on Eneba?

Eneba is one of the most trusted digital game marketplaces around, and the reasons to use it for your GTA 6 preorder are solid:

Instant digital delivery – your key arrives in your account the moment it’s available, with no physical shipping delays.

– your key arrives in your account the moment it’s available, with no physical shipping delays. Verified keys – all products on Eneba come from verified sellers, so you’re not taking a gamble on a sketchy third-party listing.

– all products on Eneba come from verified sellers, so you’re not taking a gamble on a sketchy third-party listing. Hub-exclusive 15% discount – the code HUB15 is available only to Eneba Hub readers, giving you a price you won’t find on the official storefronts.

– the code is available only to Eneba Hub readers, giving you a price you won’t find on the official storefronts. Trusted marketplace – Eneba has served millions of gamers globally, backed by buyer protection and responsive support.

What versions of GTA 6 can you preorder?

Whether you are team PlayStation or Xbox, Eneba has you covered. Secure your copy of GTA VI for your preferred platform and use code HUB15 at checkout to save 15%.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba

Whichever console you own, you’re getting the same next-gen visuals, lightning-fast loading times, and the full Vice City map. The best part? The HUB15 discount works for game keys on both platforms, so you can choose your preferred ecosystem without worrying about missing out on the deal.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba

How To Use Code HUB15 on Your GTA 6 Preorder

Getting the discount on your preorder takes less than two minutes. Here’s how:

Head to the GTA 6 listing. Click Add to Cart. At checkout, enter HUB15 in the discount code field. Complete your payment – the 15% discount applies automatically. Your game key is stored in your Eneba account and delivered on release day.

That’s it. No hoops, no minimum spend. The code works on the standard preorder and has no expiry date, so use it on your own schedule.

Grand Theft Auto VI launches on November 19, 2026, exclusively on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.

Rockstar Games has not announced a PC release date. If you’re on console, this is the launch to plan around – and preordering now locks in your copy ahead of what will be one of the biggest game launches in years.

GTA 6 Overview

Get ready to return to the neon-soaked streets of Vice City in the biggest Grand Theft Auto installment yet.

Grand Theft Auto 6 takes players back to the state of Leonida, home to the vibrant, crime-ridden streets of Vice City. This marks the series’ first major entry in over a decade, introducing players to a Bonnie and Clyde-inspired duo, Lucia and Jason.

The game promises a massive, evolving map with a dynamic weather system and the most immersive narrative Rockstar has ever delivered.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba

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