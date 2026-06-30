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Home » Hot Eneba Deals » Preorder GTA 6 for PlayStation and Xbox with a 15% discount

Preorder GTA 6 for PlayStation and Xbox with a 15% discount

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Nate Kencana
Nate Kencana Tech Writer | Your Go-To for Gaming Reads and More
Fact checked by: Vita Stevens
Updated: June 30, 2026
Preorder GTA 6 for PlayStation and Xbox with a 15% discount
Image Credit: Rockstar Games

If you’ve been waiting to preorder GTA 6, here’s the deal – Eneba Hub readers get an exclusive 15% off using the discount code HUB15 at checkout. Apply the code on Eneba‘s product page, and your key will be ready for you on launch day.

HUB15 is an Eneba Hub exclusive code – use it at checkout to unlock a 15% discount on your GTA 6 preorder, with no expiry date.

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Why Preorder GTA 6 on Eneba?

eneba site with GTA6 preorder possibility

Eneba is one of the most trusted digital game marketplaces around, and the reasons to use it for your GTA 6 preorder are solid:

  • Instant digital delivery – your key arrives in your account the moment it’s available, with no physical shipping delays.
  • Verified keys – all products on Eneba come from verified sellers, so you’re not taking a gamble on a sketchy third-party listing.
  • Hub-exclusive 15% discount – the code HUB15 is available only to Eneba Hub readers, giving you a price you won’t find on the official storefronts.
  • Trusted marketplaceEneba has served millions of gamers globally, backed by buyer protection and responsive support.

What versions of GTA 6 can you preorder?

Whether you are team PlayStation or Xbox, Eneba has you covered. Secure your copy of GTA VI for your preferred platform and use code HUB15 at checkout to save 15%.

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Whichever console you own, you’re getting the same next-gen visuals, lightning-fast loading times, and the full Vice City map. The best part? The HUB15 discount works for game keys on both platforms, so you can choose your preferred ecosystem without worrying about missing out on the deal.

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How To Use Code HUB15 on Your GTA 6 Preorder

Eneba site, adding GTA6 to cart

Getting the discount on your preorder takes less than two minutes. Here’s how:

  1. Head to the GTA 6 listing.
  2. Click Add to Cart.
  3. At checkout, enter HUB15 in the discount code field.
  4. Complete your payment – the 15% discount applies automatically.
  5. Your game key is stored in your Eneba account and delivered on release day.

That’s it. No hoops, no minimum spend. The code works on the standard preorder and has no expiry date, so use it on your own schedule.

GTA 6 Release Date and Platforms

Grand Theft Auto VI launches on November 19, 2026, exclusively on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.

Rockstar Games has not announced a PC release date. If you’re on console, this is the launch to plan around – and preordering now locks in your copy ahead of what will be one of the biggest game launches in years.

GTA 6 Overview

Get ready to return to the neon-soaked streets of Vice City in the biggest Grand Theft Auto installment yet.

Grand Theft Auto 6 takes players back to the state of Leonida, home to the vibrant, crime-ridden streets of Vice City. This marks the series’ first major entry in over a decade, introducing players to a Bonnie and Clyde-inspired duo, Lucia and Jason.

The game promises a massive, evolving map with a dynamic weather system and the most immersive narrative Rockstar has ever delivered.

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FAQs

Does code HUB15 work on GTA 6 preorders?

Yes, HUB15 is an Eneba Hub exclusive code that takes 15% off your GTA 6 preorder. Apply it at checkout on the product page. It has no expiry date, so use it whenever you’re ready to buy.

When does GTA 6 come out?

GTA 6 launches on November 19, 2026, exclusively on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. No PC release date has been announced by Rockstar Games. Preordering on Eneba guarantees your key is ready on launch day.

Is Eneba a legitimate place to preorder GTA 6?

Yes. Eneba is a verified digital marketplace trusted by millions of gamers worldwide. All keys are sourced from verified sellers, and Eneba‘s buyer protection means you get what you paid for, on time.

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Nate Kencana

Tech Writer | Your Go-To for Gaming Reads and More

Hi! I'm Nate. An Indonesian wordsmith who's passionate in storytelling, SEO, football, and billiards.

I write for a living, play music as a side hustle, and try to make Neuer-level saves between the posts in football.

When I'm not writing or chasing my sons (re: cats) around the house, I'm usually watching Arsenal match highlights or driving around the town while listening to Tulus.

The rest? Is still unwritten.

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