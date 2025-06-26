7 Best Monitors for Fortnite in 2025: Maximize Your Winning

Eneba Hub contains affiliate links, which means we may earn a small commission if you make a purchase through them—at no extra cost to you. Learn more

Getting the best monitor for Fortnite isn’t just about the bragging rights. It may not be obvious at first, but your choice of monitor can significantly reduce fatigue and eye strain, especially if you play the game for hours or use the monitor for other productivity-focused tasks.

Furthermore, the right Fortnite monitor can improve Fortnite’s colors, get you the best reaction speeds, and sharpen your sensitivity with low to no ghosting.

Thankfully, getting a new monitor doesn’t mean burning through your savings. That’s why I’ve outlined the best monitors for Fortnite that you can get at a reasonably good price – and other gaming enthusiasts agree with me.

Our Top Picks for Monitors for Fortnite

Some gamers care most about color accuracy, others want top-tier contrast or a monitor that can handle both work and play. No matter your preference, these top picks deliver the performance and features every Fortnite player needs.

Samsung Odyssey G90XF – Get a robust 3D gaming experience that redefines Fortnite before your very eyes. AOC Q27G3XMN – Upgrade your Fortnite gaming setup with a budget-friendly yet capable gaming monitor. Samsung Odyssey 49″ – Nothing beats this large, curved, and ultra-wide screen Fortnite gaming experience.

After choosing these top three, I found other impressive Fortnite monitors for competitive gaming, stunning visuals, and gaming marathons than what you’re most likely currently using. Keep reading to find them all and make the best choice.

7 Best Gaming Monitors for Fortnite and Smoother Gameplay

Get ready to step into a world of low input lag, top color performance, HDR support, impressive response time, and great image quality for the best Fortnite experience. These are the best monitors for Fortnite that are about to change the way you game forever:

1. Samsung Odyssey G90XF [Best Overall Monitor for Fortnite]

Features Details Screen Size (in) 27 Panel OLED Refresh Rate 165Hz Design Flat Resolution 4K Ports HDMI; DisplayPort; USB AMD FreeSync Premium Yes G-Sync Yes Extras 3D

The Samsung Odyssey G90XF is one of the most radical gaming monitor upgrades you can go fo, potentially making it the best monitor for Fortnite. This goes beyond looking for high refresh rate monitors and enters the realm of an immersive Fortnite gaming experience.

Whether you like to play a nice third-person shooter or opt for one of Fortnite’s two first-person gaming modes, the Samsung Odyssey G90XF makes the Fortnite experience so much better with its 3D offering. This already tells you it’s a good fit for the top FPS games on the market right now as well.

The flat monitor is almost bezel-less on all sides, giving a sleek and clean look that offers the most screen real estate to enjoy Fortnite in all modes. The only side with bezels accommodates a set of eye-tracking cameras. These cameras also track your head movement to keep delivering a high-definition 3D experience to you at all times.

I also like the decent screen real estate here – at 27 inches, no enemy is ever escaping your sight. This isn’t as big as the Samsung Odyssey 49″, for example, but I found the 27-inch viewing angle ideal for not having to turn my head too much.

Gamers will also appreciate the RGB lighting rim behind this massive monitor. What I love the most about it is how it syncs naturally with what’s happening on screen. You can pair that with some of the best RGB mechanical keyboards for gaming and productivity for a matching feel.

Pros Cons ✅27-inch screen real estate for large-screen gaming



✅Almost borderless design for futuristic gaming



✅Made of steel for a premium feel



✅RGB rim improves the visual experience while gaming



✅240Hz refresh rate and 1 millisecond refresh time for ultra-smooth gameplay



✅3D effect for immersive gaming without VR headsets ❌It’s a bit on the expensive end, but might be the only monitor you’ll need

Final Verdict: The Samsung Odyssey G90XF is the best Fortnite gaming monitor to get if you want an immersive gaming experience without getting a VR headset.

2. AOC Q27G3XMN [Best Budget Monitor for Fortnite]

Features Details Screen Size (in) 27 Panel LED Refresh Rate 180Hz Design Flat Resolution 2K Ports HDMI 2.0; DisplayPort AMD FreeSync Premium No G-Sync No Extras None

The AOC Q27G3XMN brilliantly solves an issue I notice with most budget gaming monitors for Fortnite: high input lag at higher refresh rates. At 180Hz, this monitor maintains the same low input lag as it did at a 60Hz refresh rate. So, Fortnite players don’t need to worry about downgrading the refresh rate just to get a better experience.

Although it uses a mini-LED panel, I find that the AOC Q27G3XMN is somewhat close to an IPS gaming monitor while also having some characteristics of an OLED gaming screen. For instance, you’ll notice the blue tones more than the blacks when playing Fortnite.

Don’t get me wrong, though – the blacks on this gaming monitor are great as well, they’re not just as inky and deep as some dedicated OLED screens. Even so, that’s not a dealbreaker at this price point.

Right out of the box, you might notice that the screen has a slightly red tint. Jump into its RGB settings right away to correct that. Likewise, using the Medium local dimming settings over others brings about a noticeable improvement in your Fortnite gaming sessions. Thank me later.

Pros Cons ✅27-inch Mini-LED screen provides good gaming real estate



✅Well-designed stand with great cable management



✅Highly affordable for its advanced specs



✅Matte finish on the 2K screen prevents glare



✅Almost bezel-less design on 3 sides



✅Up to 180Hz refresh rate with no input lag



✅Brightness can go as high as 1000 nits ❌Some ghosting occurs around darker images, but it’s not bad at this price range

Final Verdict: If you want a decent Fortnite gaming monitor for a steep budget, the AOC Q27G3XMN is the answer to all your questions.

3. Samsung Odyssey 49″ [Best Ultrawide Monitor for Fortnite]

Features Details Screen Size (in) 49 Panel QD-OLED Refresh Rate 240Hz Design Curved Resolution 1440p Ports HDMI 2.1; DisplayPort; USB AMD FreeSync Premium Yes (Pro) G-Sync Yes Extras 3 USB ports

You don’t get a 3D experience on the Samsung Odyssey 49″, but you’ll now enjoy a far bigger screen real estate than was possible on the Samsung Odyssey G90XF. However, that also means it’s not the most portable monitor for competitive gaming. Even so, it’s one of the best ultrawide gaming monitors you can get for Fortnite.

The curvature on this one is slightly less than its older model, but it still doesn’t require you to swing your head too much from side to side to see the entire gaming landscape. That’s part of what makes it great for Fortnite, ensuring you can keep your build, maps, targets, the storm, and everything else in view simultaneously.

You’ll quickly notice that this unit peaks out at about 400-500 nits of brightness. That wouldn’t be a dealbreaker since Samsung seemingly sacrificed peak brightness for better and more accurate contrast here.

I like how that enriches the ultra-smooth gameplay, which is necessary to play some of the most popular Esports games.

When you’re not playing Fortnite, this gaming monitor is great for productivity. Whether you’re a finance personnel using a lot of spreadsheets, a video editor, or you pull up a lot of tabs for other reasons, this is the monitor to get.

Pros Cons ✅49-inch curved screen for immersive Fortnite gaming



✅Impressive and accurate color contrasts for better gaming visuals



✅Can easily replace a 3-monitor setup for improved productivity



✅No screen lag and high refresh rate for the ultimate visual fidelity



✅Tizen OS support brings support for Samsung smart objects and TV channels



✅Supports AMD FreeSync Premium for smooth PC and next-gen console gaming ❌Brightness tops out under 500 nits, which is fine for most indoor setups

Final Verdict: Fortnite gamers who are also heavy on productivity tasks will get the most value from this Samsung Odyssey 49″.

4. ASUS ROG Swift [Best OLED Monitor for Fortnite]

Features Details Screen Size (in) 32 Panel QD-OLED Refresh Rate 240Hz Design Flat Resolution 4K Ports HDMI 2.1; DisplayPort; USB-C; USB AMD FreeSync Premium Yes (Pro) G-Sync Yes Extras Motion Blur Settings

First off, ASUS ROG Swift takes care of your fear of burn-ins by including a 3-year warranty that includes burn-in protection. I think that goes on to show how much the brand trusts its great gaming monitor to stand up to the most intensive and repetitive Fortnite gaming without any burn-in issues.

Furthermore, you have a lot of safety settings – from screensaver options to screen dimming – to reduce the chances of a burn-in ever happening.

The most impressive thing about this screen, for me, is the combination of a QD-OLED screen on a 4K panel that’s capable of doing up to 240Hz refresh rate. I also like that it gets as high as 1000 nits (or more), which is sustained with the nice graphene cooling system on the back.

In other words, nothing stops you from enjoying Fortnite’s color accuracy and immersive visuals at all viewing angles. That makes it compatible with any kind of gaming setup.

Speaking of visuals, ASUS spoils you with a lot of screen setup options, even more than you may need. My personal favorite is the sniper night vision mode, which makes it seem like you’re playing Fortnite through advanced night vision goggles. This helped me get better at spotting enemy hiding spots and interesting items I might have missed on a normal day.

However, I noticed that the screen has some glare, which is to be expected from glossy OLED screens. Fortunately, it’s not as bad as some older models, but it’s worth keeping in mind.

Pros Cons ✅32-inch screen makes 4K Fortnite gaming very immersive



✅Extra low motion blur functionality reduces the motion blur effect



✅Several setup options to personalize gameplay and monitor



✅Sustains up to 1100 nits of brightness for longer gaming periods



✅Holds a 240Hz refresh rate for immersive gaming and visual clarity



✅Offers AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, G-Sync, and Adaptive Sync to improve PC and game console experience



✅2 HDMI ports and a Mac-supporting USB-C port ❌Lacks a matte finish against glare

Final Verdict: ASUS ROG Swift helps you experience Fortnite gaming in true 4K with a decent-sized screen and also brings decent Mac support on board.

5. LG Ultragear [Best 32-Inch Monitor for Fortnite]

Features Details Screen Size (in) 32 Panel Flat Refresh Rate 240Hz & 480Hz Design Flat Resolution 4K & 1440p Ports HDMI; DisplayPort AMD FreeSync Premium Yes (Pro) G-Sync Yes Extras Dual Mode (240Hz & 480Hz)

Whether you play Fortnite casually with friends or you’re a highly competitive gamer on the title, this LG Ultragear has something for you.

Thanks to its Dual Mode gaming functionality, you can seamlessly switch between gaming at 240Hz to 480Hz in mere seconds at the press of a button. That puts you into the driver’s seat of how you want your Fortnite session to go and makes you feel like you have two gaming monitors in one.

In a way, this makes it one of the best gaming monitors for Xbox and PS5, since you can adapt the best refresh rate and resolution to render Fortnite and other titles seamlessly from these gaming consoles.

You’ll also love the zero branding and almost absent bezels on the front. That gives you the full screen real estate to enjoy building ramps, watch the storm closing in better, and get clearer aims.

Overall, this screen is so good that it looks great even in 1080p mode. Even so, I recommend always taking advantage of the full 4K mode whenever you can.

Finally, I’m happy with the matte coating on this screen. It’s better than most in that it’s not grainy and almost disappears with brighter images. The only major complaint I have is that it lacks a USB Type-C connection, which might make it less than ideal for Mac users, for example.

Pros Cons ✅Dual Mode enables competitive and casual Fortnite gaming



✅32 inches is a sweet spot to enjoy 4K Fortnite gaming



✅Gets up to 1100 nits of sustained brightness, creating visual fidelity



✅Text clarity is great, making the monitor awesome for productivity tasks



✅Impressive matte coating eliminates glare and doesn’t introduce graining



✅Robust stand with minimal footprint and added cable management ❌Lacks USB-C connectivity, so it’s not great for a MacBook

Final Verdict: This LG Ultragear is the right choice for competitive Fortnite gamers looking for a responsive experience with low latency at high resolution from a 4K monitor.

6. Alienware AW3423DWF [Best Curved Monitor with Fortnite]

Features Details Screen Size (in) 34 Panel QD-OLED Refresh Rate 165Hz Design Curved Resolution 1440p Ports HDMI; DisplayPort; USB 3.2 AMD FreeSync Premium Yes (Pro) G-Sync No Extras Multiple in-game viewing modes

Dell is already a household name in performance hardware, so I wasn’t surprised to find that Alienware AW3423DWF is one of the best curved gaming monitors available. I recommend loading up a racing game on this monitor after playing Fortnite to keep enjoying the full blast of everything it offers.

The Alienware AW3423DWF starts with a curved 34-inch OLED screen, which looks as good in low-light conditions as it looks in a well-lit room. This makes it only smaller than the Samsung Odyssey 39”, but you won’t notice the difference if you’re coming from a smaller monitor or your PC. In fact, I think it works quite well as a small but fantastic gaming TV. Still, not in line with the Samsung Odyssey, which has actual TV capabilities.

Speaking of your PC, the Alienware AW3423DWF’s AMD FreeSync and adaptive sync make rendering games from PC, consoles, and other sources a satisfying experience. You won’t have to deal with screen tearing, but you’ll get the best visual fidelity, even on demanding titles.

However, like most gaming monitors, the sound here is okay but not great. If you’re particular about stuff like that, investing in a great gaming headset should be at the top of your list.

Finally, Dell equips this unit with multiple viewing modes that help you find enemies and hidden items faster. My favorite is the heat vision, which is almost like an in-game cheat.

Pros Cons ✅34-inch ultrawide OLED screen for immersive Fortnite gaming



✅165Hz refresh rate for improved gaming clarity



✅Adjustable dark stabilizer mode to improve Fortnite nightscape gaming



✅Ultra-smooth visual output with minimal to no ghosting



✅Great deal compared to other monitors of similar specs



✅User-centric cable cover for improved storage and cable management ❌Glossy finish may sometimes cause reflections on the screen

Final Verdict: Alienware AW3423DWF offers a unique combination of an ultra-wide OLED screen with user-facing optimization features to improve Fortnite gaming at a relatively low price.

7. ASUS TUF Gaming [Best 4K Monitor for Fortnite]

Features Details Screen Size (in) 27 Panel IPS Refresh Rate 160Hz Design Flat Resolution 4K Ports HDMI; DisplayPort AMD FreeSync Premium Yes G-Sync Yes Extras Shadow Boost

I know that the ASUS TUF Gaming has spent some time on the shelves. Still, it’s worth revisiting for Fortnite gaming, given how well it performs with other fantastic battle royale games and even more demanding titles like Counter-Strike, Rainbow 6: Siege.

The appeal of this monitor doesn’t only come from its low price, though. Instead, you get a 4K screen with a 160Hz refresh rate. That may be lower than what the Samsung Odyssey promises with 4K, but it’s at a cheaper price.

ASUS spares no expense in the monitor’s customization settings as well. You can downgrade the 4K rendering, which I don’t recommend, and change a lot of other display options to taste. If you’re playing Fortnite in 4K, though, some of these impressive FPS gaming mice can make a difference for you.

Finally, I like how the 27-inch screen looks just ideal. It’s neither too big nor too small. So, you don’t have to swivel your head around too much to see what’s happening at different parts of the screen. Trust me when I say that’ll be a game changer in a title like Fortnite, where you need to be alert to your surroundings.

Pros Cons ✅Bezel-less design on 3 sides for extra gaming real estate



✅Screen is equipped with HDR 400, 4K rendering, and 160Hz refresh rate



✅Ideal size for gaming without head or neck fatigue



✅Can handle up to 250fps without screen tearing or visual clarity issues



✅Equipped with AMD Freesync Premium and NVIDIA G-sync for improved PC and console rendering



✅Great cable management on the back ❌While the brightness isn’t the highest, it still delivers great image quality

Final Verdict: There’s rarely another good-value 4K gaming monitor for Fortnite and even more fast-paced games from a trusted brand like the ASUS TUF Gaming.

How To Pick a Monitor for Fortnite?

Picking the best monitor for Fortnite isn’t about choosing the most expensive option or looking at the screen technology alone. Due to the unique nature of the game and other interesting titles for Fortnite gamers, I considered a series of relevant criteria, which I’ve broken down below:

Refresh Rate

The gaming monitor’s refresh rate refers to how many times the image on the screen is updated per second. If it’s too low, the images break when you move around, resulting in visual tearing. That’s why it might look like a tree or building you saw earlier has now been split into two parts before being put together again.

Besides the poor visuals, low refresh rate ratings also affect how fast you can spot enemies and react to them, among other things.

That’s why you should only consider a minimum of 144Hz refresh rate for Fortnite. That future-proofs your tech to an extent, and the monitor will work well with other fast-paced titles.

Response Time (ms)

Technically, response time refers to how fast your monitor can change color. But basically, it’s a measure of how fast your monitor can render a new screen as you move around.

For instance, if you’ve built a box in Fortnite and move out of it, a slow response time would show you shadows around your character and the box as you move. But with a fast response time, you eliminate motion blur to get clear and crisp images.

Nobody likes ghosting, which is why you should only look at monitors with about 1ms response time or lower.

Resolution

Should you buy a 1080p, 1440p, or 4K gaming monitor for Fortnite gaming?

First, understand that the gaming monitor’s resolution determines how smooth the images and text on the screen look. However, the resolution shouldn’t be taken in isolation.

For instance, a 39-inch screen with 4K resolution at 120Hz refresh rate might not necessarily look better than a 27-inch 1440p screen with 165Hz refresh rate.

When every other thing is fairly equal, though, it’s always best to go for the higher resolutions.

For me, I wouldn’t touch a 1080p gaming monitor anymore these days. So, the least you should consider is 1440p. Consider other games you play and your productivity needs before choosing 4K.

Panel Type (IPS, TN, VA, OLED)

Gaming monitor manufacturers like to throw around a lot of buzzwords like IPS, OLED, and some other variations. But what do they mean for your Fortnite and overall gaming experience?

The first thing to note is that there are two main panel families to choose from:

OLED: features W-OLED and QD-OLED

features W-OLED and QD-OLED LCD: encompasses IPS, VA, and TN

Generally, LCDs offer better brightness compared to OLED, which invests more in deeper blacks. This comes down to preference in how you like your gaming images rendered.

However, LCDs have the worst contrast ratios compared to OLED, impacting image richness and depth. This can affect the life-like appeal and how immersive your gaming experience is.

And what about the response times? The best IPS panels can only handle about 4-6.5ms GTG response times. This is compared to a 0.3ms GTG refresh rate on OLEDs – a massive jump. So, OLEDs deliver a better real-world motion clarity at any refresh rate when compared to LCDs.

Adaptive Sync Technology (NVIDIA G-Sync / AMD FreeSync Premium)

You should care about adaptive sync technology since you’ll most likely connect your PC or gaming console to the monitor.

Let’s say your gaming monitor is capable of 160Hz gaming, but you’re about to run a game from your PC at 114Hz. Without adaptive sync, your monitor will force this game to run at 160Hz, which will break the game’s visual elements.

But with adaptive sync, your gaming monitor can automatically downgrade to run the game at its preferred refresh rate. The best part is that the gaming monitor continues to automatically match your game through refresh rate drops and increments.

This gives you a competitive edge, eliminates screen flickering, and ensures immersive gameplay regardless of what gaming input you’ve connected to your gaming monitor.

Connectivity (Ports)

Without ports, you wouldn’t be able to hook up your PC or console to the monitor anyway. Even so, some ports are more important than others.

For example, I recommend the HDMI 2.1 as it provides marginally faster and smoother Fortnite gameplay compared to, say, HDMI 2.0.

That said, here are some of the main ports I recommend as must-haves:

DisplayPort – To connect your gaming console or PC to the monitor.

– To connect your gaming console or PC to the monitor. HDMI Port – To connect a PC to the monitor, or hook up another display to the monitor.

– To connect a PC to the monitor, or hook up another display to the monitor. USB Ports – Can be useful to connect MacBooks and other peripherals, like a keyboard.

FAQs

What is the best monitor for Fortnite?

The best monitor for Fortnite is the Samsung Odyssey G90XF, bringing a 3D effect for a mesmerizing gaming experience. At 27 inches, it’s just the right size for most desks, and its pixel density looks great for a 4K screen.

Is a 24-inch monitor good for Fortnite?

Yes, a 24-inch screen can be a good monitor for Fortnite, but it’s best to start at 27 inches. That’s because a 24-inch screen may look and feel cramped and not offer you the best wide-angle viewing to justify an upgrade from your laptop gaming.

Is a 240Hz monitor good for Fortnite?

Yes, a 240Hz gaming monitor is more than ideal for Fortnite, as anything from 144Hz would make a difference for this fast-paced title. But don’t focus solely on choosing a 240Hz monitor, and also consider other relevant specs, including panel technology and resolution.

What panel is best for Fortnite?

OLED panels are the best for Fortnite gaming monitors. They offer the best blacks, great image quality, improved depth, and stunning visuals to transform Fortnite into a mesmerizing, near-realistic experience.

Is a curved monitor better for Fortnite?

A curved monitor isn’t necessarily better for Fortnite compared to a flat-screen monitor. The choice of monitor type will depend on your Fortnite gaming style and other personal preference considerations.