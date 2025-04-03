9 Best Gaming Headsets for Pro-Level Audio Quality in 2025

Eneba Hub contains affiliate links, which means we may earn a small commission if you make a purchase through them—at no extra cost to you. Learn more

The best gaming headset can easily become the key to perfecting your gaming experience. No matter what kind of gamer you are and which games you play, sound matters. You need crisp audio, a solid mic, and all-day comfort because, let’s be honest, gaming sessions are never “just one more match.”

I’ve done a ton of research online and even talked to some pro gamers, and let me tell you, in 2025, the competition is tough. Some focus on pure audio quality, while others pack in fancy features such as haptic feedback or AI-powered noise cancellation. There are wireless and wired options. Open-back and closed. Trust me, there’s a lot to unpack here.

But don’t you worry, because I’m here to break it all down for you. I’ll go over the best options for different budgets and playstyles, so you can pick the right one without the guesswork. Whether you game on PC, PlayStation, Xbox, or even Switch, there’s a perfect headset out there. Let’s find it!

Our Top Picks for Gaming Headsets

There is plenty to consider when choosing the very top picks for the greatest gaming headsets out there. I have many strong contenders, each with its own advantages that make it worthy of being on this list. With that in mind, I picked five headsets that stood out the most:

Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 3 – the ultimate all-rounder – crystal-clear sound, top-notch comfort, and impeccable performance. Razer BlackShark V2 X – lightweight, powerful, and budget-friendly. This headset is proof that great sound doesn’t have to break your bank account. Razer Barracuda Pro – drown out the sound and immerse yourself in a game without any interruptions with top-tier noise cancellation with no equals. HyperX Cloud III – enjoy the ultra-clear sound and all-day comfort with zero cables to hold you back from being your best self. Sennheiser HD 560 S – hear every footstep and every note as it was meant to be heard with this studio-grade clarity headset that is simply unmatched.

Of course, there are many more details that come into play than what this shortlist is capable of accommodating. Today I brought you a total of nine headsets that are absolutely worth your attention. So stay with me, and in just a moment, I’ll do a deep dive into all of them one by one while also helping you figure out your best fit.

9 Best Gaming Headsets That Change The Way You Hear The Game

I know you’re probably itching to get down to it. You might already have a pretty good idea of what you need and only want to figure out the details, you could only know that you need a gaming headset and came here for advice, or you may be anywhere in between. Whatever the case, I can assure you that you’re in the right place.

So, are you ready to find your perfect gaming headset and take your gaming experience to heights like never before? Then, let’s jump right in!

1. Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 3 [Best Overall Gaming Headset]

Feature Details Connection type Wireless (2.4GHz, Bluetooth) Battery Life Up to 80 hours Noise Canceling Active noise cancelation Bluetooth Version Bluetooth 5.2 Weight 408g Microphone Flip-to-mute microphone with AI noise reduction Charging Time Around 4 hours

For those who are seeking a headset that could excel at everything, the Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 3 is exactly the kind of all-rounder you need. It’s simply a powerhouse like not many others: Rich and immersive sound, top-tier comfort, premium build, noise isolation, and a crystal-clear headset mic.

Even with intense use, the memory foam ear cushions stay cool and comfortable, making long gaming nights a breeze. The 50mm Nanoclear drivers deliver detailed, powerful audio, whether you’re pinpointing footsteps in competitive FPS games or getting lost in the atmospheric story-driven RPGs.

Then there is the Superhuman Hearing mode, which gives you an edge in tense moments by amplifying key in-game sounds, so you never miss an enemy sneaking up behind you. Plus, DTS Headphone X spatial audio creates a realistic, 3D-like soundstage, creating immersion like no other.

The wireless connection, which, with both 2.4GHz and Bluetooth, is fast and reliable, lets you swap seamlessly between devices or even take calls while gaming without missing a beat. And while the battery life might not quite hit the impressive numbers some HyperX gaming headsets do, at around 80 hours, it’s still a very big deal – enough to last through marathon gaming sessions without constantly recharging.

Pros Cons ✅ Exceptional surround sound quality with deep bass and spot-on highs ❌ There is only one battery that can’t be swapped out ✅ Plush ear cushions and a lightweight design make it highly comfortable ✅ Fast, lag-free, and reliable wireless performance ✅ Clear, natural voice capture with effective noise filtering ✅ Long battery life that lasts for several days of continuous use

Final Verdict: The Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 3 combines incredible sound, comfort, and seamless wireless performance, making it the ultimate gaming headset for any platform.

Get Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 3 on Amazon >

2. Razer BlackShark V2 X [Best Budget Gaming Headset]

Feature Details Connection type Wired (3.5mm) Battery Life N/A Noise Canceling Advanced passive noise cancellation Bluetooth Version N/A Weight 240g Microphone Razer HyperClear Cardioid microphone Charging Time N/A

If getting the best deal for the buck is your aim, then look no further than the Razer BlackShark V2 X. It punches way above its cost and is the ultimate budget gaming headset for any video game enthusiast out there who doesn’t want to overspend on their equipment.

According to most user reviews, the build quality exceeds expectations for the price by a few times. The sound is clear with strong directional audio, which is ideal for competitive gaming. The lightweight design and comfortable ear cups make it great for long sessions, and the overall design is sleek and modern.

What really makes the BlackShark V2 X stand out is its TriForce 50mm drivers, which separate bass, mids, and treble for a more detailed, immersive sound. No matter what kind of virtual warzone you’re in, the positional accuracy is next-level.

Moreover, Razer’s HyperClear Cardioid Mic ensures your voice is exactly how it should be, without background noise getting in the way. The closed-ear design offers a decent level of passive noise isolation, so you can stay focused on your game without distractions. And since it’s a wired headset, you never have to worry about battery life – just plug in and play.

Pros Cons ✅ Great sound quality with very clear and highly detailed audio ❌ Non-detachable microphone limits flexibility and customization options ✅ Highly comfortable, lightweight design for long gaming sessions ✅ Cardioid microphone provides crystal clear voice quality for communication ✅ Highly impressive performance for a fraction of the other headsets’ price ✅ Multi-platform compatibility makes switching platforms easy

Final Verdict: The Razer BlackShark V2 X provides exceptional audio and comfort at a budget-friendly price, making it the best choice for gamers looking to save without sacrificing performance.

Grab your Razer BlackShark V2 X on Amazon >

3. Razer Barracuda Pro [Best Gaming Headset for Noise Cancellation]

Feature Details Connection type Wireless (2.4GHz, Bluetooth) Battery Life Up to 40 hours Noise Canceling Active noise cancellation Bluetooth Version Bluetooth 5.2 Weight 340g Microphone Integrated beamforming noise-canceling microphone Charging Time Around 4 hours

There is nothing quite like losing yourself in the total immersion of your favorite game, and the Razer Barracuda Pro is the ultimate noise-canceling gaming headset to make that happen. Its hybrid active noise cancellation (ANC) blocks out distractions, letting you focus on every detail, and the experience could hardly be any more perfect.

The dual-mode ANC isn’t just strong but also smart. This headset drowns out all the noise, whether quiet or loud, keeping you locked into your game. It even adapts to different environments, so even if you’re gaming outside, noise is never an issue.

The audio is rich and balanced, making both big in-game explosions and subtle sound notes come to life. With Razer’s TriForce Bio-Cellulose 50mm drivers, the sound is incredibly detailed, offering deep bass and crystal-clear highs, while thanks to the THX AAA audio amplifier, distortion is kept at an absolute minimum. This means that every sound is precisely where it should be.

And last but not least, the plush ear cushions and lightweight frame ensure that even with such a strong focus on noise cancellation, the comfort is still top-tier. Whether you’re grinding through an RPG for hours or locked in a high-stakes FPS match, this headset keeps you comfortable, focused, and fully immersed.

Pros Cons ✅ Hybrid active noise cancellation blocks out all background noise ❌ No 3.5mm jack leaves you with no wired alternatives ✅ Rich and balanced sound, thanks to high-end drivers ✅ Dual wireless mode allows switching between Bluetooth and 2.4GHz ✅ Plush memory foam cushions keep your ears comfortable ✅ Strong battery life can hold for up to 40 hours on a single charge.

Final Verdict: With its outstanding active noise cancellation and premium audio, the Razer Barracuda Pro delivers an unmatched gaming experience by eliminating distractions and enhancing every sound.

Buy the Razer Barracuda Pro >

4. HyperX Cloud III Wireless [Best Wireless Gaming Headset]

Feature Details Connection type Wireless (2.4GHz) Battery Life Up to 120 hours Noise Canceling Advanced passive noise-cancellation Bluetooth Version N/A Weight 328g Microphone Detachable noise-canceling microphone Charging Time Around 4.5 hours

The HyperX Cloud III Wireless is an absolute champion when it comes to the best wireless gaming headsets, and it’s easy to see why. It not only brings up to a staggering 120 hours of gaming on a single charge but is also built for both comfort and performance.

Its memory foam ear cushions feel great even during marathon sessions, and the lightweight aluminum frame ensures long-lasting durability without adding unnecessary weight. The audio is as clear and detailed as it gets, thanks to its 53mm drivers, which deliver immersive audio perfect for both competitive and cinematic gaming.

The wireless connection comes with very low latency, ensuring that sound stays perfectly in sync with the action on-screen. The detachable noise-canceling microphone is another benefit that is not only convenient but also allows more customization, whether you’re chatting with teammates or going solo. And last but not least, it’s incredibly durable, making it a great long-term investment for any gamer looking for top-tier wireless audio.

Pros Cons ✅ Extremely long battery life offers up to 120 hours of continuous gaming ❌ Non-foldable design makes the headsets less portable ✅ Wireless 2.4GHz connection ensures lag-free performance ✅ Memory foam cushions reduce ear fatigue and increase comfortability ✅ Highest-quality sound makes everything clear and immersive ✅ Detachable noise-canceling mic for communication

Final Verdict: The HyperX Cloud III Wireless combines outstanding comfort, immersive sound, lag-free connectivity, and jaw-dropping battery life, making it the best wireless headset for gaming on the market.

Grab your HyperX Cloud III Wireless on Amazon >

5. Sennheiser HD 560 S [Best Audiophile Gaming Headset]

Feature Details Connection type Wired (3.5mm & 6.3mm) Battery Life N/A Noise Canceling None (open-back design) Bluetooth Version N/A Weight 240g Microphone None Charging Time N/A

If you’re one of those people who holds the headset’s sound quality above all else, then you’ll absolutely love the Sennheiser HD 560 S. It gives you pure, unfiltered audio with a wide and natural soundstage, making every little detail pop just as it was meant to.

The open-back design creates an immersive, spacious feel that closed-back headsets just can’t match. The lightweight build and comfortable ear pads make long gaming sessions effortless, ensuring comfort gets just as much attention as the audio quality.

When it comes to sound clarity and balance, this Sennheiser gaming headset easily rivals professional studio headsets, offering unmatched precision whether you’re tracking footsteps in an FPS or enjoying the layered intricacies of a story-driven RPG. With the HD 560 S, you’re getting audio that elevates your gaming experience to a level most other headsets simply can’t touch.

Pros Cons ✅ Open-back design provides immersive and realistic soundstage ❌ Lack of a microphone makes communication a bit more complicated ✅ Detailed mids and highs create exceptional clarity and audio super precise. ✅ Soft and breathable ear pads and lightweight build make it comfortable ✅ Studio-quality sound with a balanced profile offers perfect audio quality ✅ Sturdy materials make for a durable build that will last a long time.

Final Verdict: The Sennheiser HD 560 S, with its studio-quality audio and an open-back design that brings the next level of clarity to gaming and music, is perfect for all gamers who want to enjoy sound exactly the way it was meant to be heard.

Check out the deal on Sennheiser HD 560 S >

6. SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7P [Best Gaming Headset for PS5]

Feature Details Connection type Wireless (2.4GHz, Bluetooth) Battery Life Up to 38 hours Noise Canceling Passive noise isolation Bluetooth Version Bluetooth 5.0 Weight 325g Microphone Retractable noise-canceling microphone Charging Time Around 4 hours

For PlayStation gamers wanting to pair their console with a great PS5 gaming headset, the SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7P is a perfect match. It delivers immersive sound quality, making every detail feel alive, and its seamless connectivity with the console is simply unmatched.

The 360-degree spatial audio not only enhances immersion but also helps you pinpoint every movement with impressive precision. Whether you’re trying to survive in the middle of a battlefield or exploring an open world, you’ll feel like you’re right in the middle of the action.

In classic SteelSeries gaming headset fashion, the build quality is rock solid, with a lightweight frame and breathable ear cushions that ensure maximum comfort during those long sessions. Plus, the premium sound quality ensures you never miss a beat.

Pros Cons ✅ Seamless compatibility between the headset and the PS5 console ❌ Plastic build, while durable, is not as strong as some alternatives ✅ Immersive 360-degree spatial audio helps you hear every detail ✅ Dual wireless mode allows access to game audio and Bluetooth calls ✅ Retractable noise-canceling mic with AI noise suppression ✅ Up to 38 hours of battery life with USB-C fast charging

Final Verdict: The SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7P headset delivers immersive sound, spatial audio, all-day comfort, and seamless connectivity with PS5, making it the ultimate choice for all PlayStation gamers.

Grab your SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7P on Amazon >

7. SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7X [Best Gaming Headset for Xbox Series X]

Feature Details Connection type Wireless (2.4GHz, Bluetooth) Battery Life Up to 38 hours Noise Canceling Passive noise isolation Bluetooth Version Bluetooth 5.0 Weight 325g Microphone Retractable noise-canceling microphone Charging Time Around 4 hours

If it’s specifically an Xbox Series X gaming headset that you’re looking for, then you’ll find no better match than the SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7X. It simply nails that perfect mix of comfort, premium audio, and versatility, all the while incorporating perfectly seamless connectivity with your console.

The soundstage is immersive, making every gunshot, footstep, and explosion feel alive. Its wireless connection is very low latency, and the battery lasts long enough for even the longest gaming sessions. The retractable mic is a great touch, staying out of the way when you don’t need it. Plus, it connects to multiple devices at once, so you can game on your Xbox while chatting on Discord.

Pros Cons ✅ Seamless compatibility between the headset and the Xbox Series X console ❌ Plastic build, while durable, is not as strong as some alternatives ✅ Immersive 360-degree spatial audio helps you hear every detail ✅ Dual wireless mode allows access to game audio and Bluetooth calls ✅ Retractable noise-canceling mic with AI noise suppression ✅ Up to 38 hours of battery life with USB-C fast charging

Final Verdict: With its immersive sound, strong wireless performance, multi-device connectivity, great comfort, and unmatched Xbox Series X compatibility, the SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7X is the perfect choice for any Xbox gamer.

Find more about SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7X >

8. Corsair HS80 RGB USB [Best Wired Gaming Headset]

Feature Details Connection type Wired (USB) Battery Life N/A Noise Canceling Passive noise isolation Bluetooth Version N/A Weight 367g Microphone Omnidirectional flip-up microphone Charging Time N/A

While all the wireless headsets sure are convenient, they’re nowhere near as reliable as some of the wired headsets, like the Corsair HS80 RGB USB. Sure, the wire might get in the way here and there, but when you’re actually playing, you won’t get more immersive audio than that.

The low latency of a wired connection ensures that there’s zero delay, meaning you get to experience audio in real-time. At the same time, the high-fidelity drivers deliver precise, well-balanced sound, ensuring every note and sound effect is crystal clear.

Of course, there’s more to it. Its plush memory foam ear cups and floating headband make long sessions effortless, while high-fidelity drivers deliver precise, well-balanced sound. The microphone captures voice chat with clarity, ensuring seamless communication, the integrated Dolby Atmos support enhances spatial awareness, giving you a much-needed competitive edge, and the RGB lighting allows you to customize your experience to the fullest.

Pros Cons ✅ Integrated Dolby Atmos support gives great spatial audio precision ❌ Non-detachable cable offers reliable connection but limits flexibility ✅ The floating headband design offers great comfort for extended wear ✅ Aluminum-reinforced frame makes the headset durable and long-lasting ✅ RGB and EQ settings allow for a lot of customization ✅ High-quality microphone ensures seamless communication

Final Verdict: When it comes to the true wired headsets, there’s nothing better than the Corsair HS80 RGB USB, which offers high-quality audio, lasting comfort, a durable build, and a lot of freedom in customizing your experience.

Grab your Corsair HS80 RGB USB on Amazon >

9. SteelSeries Arctis GameBuds [Best Earbuds for Gaming]

Feature Details Connection type Wireless (2.4GHz, Bluetooth) Battery Life Up to 10 hours (plus 30 hours in the charging case) Noise Canceling Active noise cancellation Bluetooth Version Bluetooth 5.3 Weight 5.3g per earpiece Microphone Built-in microphone Charging Time Around 90 minutes

If you’re like me and prefer the freedom of gaming earbuds over fancy yet bulky headsets, here’s the SteelSeries Arctis GameBuds. These earbuds might look simple, but don’t underestimate them, because they bring high-fidelity audio into the gaming world that seriously rivals their over-the-head counterparts.

Built for long sessions, these lightweight earpieces with ergonomic fit stay comfortable even after hours of gaming. Battery life is really solid, even with the active noise canceling turned on, and the included case gives you extra juice on the go. Oh, and with The Arctis, you can customize your experience in all kinds of ways, making it a perfect fit for you no matter how or where you play.

Pros Cons ✅ Ultra-low latency 2.4GHz and the advanced Bluetooth 5.3 connections ❌ Lack of physical volume controls makes it more difficult to adjust on the go ✅ Active noise cancellation that can be turned on or off wherever you like ✅ Super lightweight design is incredibly comfortable ✅ Strong bass response enhances in-game audio effects and atmosphere ✅ Is highly customizable and works perfectly across multiple platforms

Final Verdict: The SteelSeries Artics GameBuds offer exceptional sound clarity, precise imaging, wide customization, and all-day comfort that you might not find in any of their over-the-head counterparts, making them perfect for gamers who do not like bulky headsets.

Check out SteelSeries Arctis GameBuds on Amazon >

How To Choose the Right Gaming Headset?

While I might be able to recommend headsets based on pure statistics, user reception, or even my own personal experience, ultimately, choosing the right gaming headset is all about you. After all, what’s the point of getting the fanciest product with shiny reviews only to get it and realize it just doesn’t fit you?

Naturally, I can’t make the right choice for you. However, I can definitely guide you through this process, helping you find exactly what you’re looking for. Thus, if you’re still feeling unsure about what to get, here’s what you should consider:

1. Sound Quality

Sound in gaming is one of those things that you can’t see or touch, but will definitely feel its quality. Of course, for the best experience, you need clear, accurate audio to be able to react fast and stay fully immersed in whatever is happening.

If you want pure, high-fidelity sound, the Sennheiser HD 560 S and FIIO FH3 HiFi are some of the best choices out there, delivering studio-quality detail like few others can. For deep immersion with powerful surround sound, the SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7P/X, HyperX Cloud III Wireless, and Corsair HS80 RGB USB bring 3D spatial audio that makes every movement feel real.

Lastly, if you’re a competitive player, you might want to consider the Razer BlackShark V2 X and Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 3, which enhance footsteps and gunfire for an edge in FPS games. Essentially, it all depends on how you game.

2. Microphone Quality

When it comes to online gaming, especially if you play competitively, a good mic can make all the difference in the world.

Omnidirectional mics pick up sound from all directions, which can feel more natural but also capture unwanted noise. On the other hand, unidirectional mics focus on your voice and block out background noise, making them perfect for gaming. That’s exactly why almost all the headsets I talked about previously have the latter.

Many top headsets, like the Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 3 and Corsair HS80 RGB USB, use passive noise cancellation with high-quality mic designs to filter out distractions. Others, like the Razer Barracuda Pro, take it further with active noise cancellation, ensuring your voice stays clear in noisy environments.

In short, if communication matters to you, the best you can do is go for a noise-canceling, unidirectional mic.

3. Noise Cancellation

Depending on the setting you game in, noise cancellation might be a massive benefit that makes the biggest difference in your experience. However, here, you still need to consider what kind of noise-canceling you need.

Active noise cancellation (ANC) uses technology to actively block out ambient noise, while passive noise isolation simply uses the headset’s physical design to block sound. Closed-back headsets like the HyperX Cloud III Wireless and SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7P/X typically offer better passive noise isolation, and some, like the Razer Barracuda Pro, even come with ANC for a more immersive experience.

In contrast, open-back headsets like the Sennheiser HD 560 S let sound pass through, offering minimal isolation but a more natural sound, which might be perfect if you don’t mind others hearing what you’re up to.

4. Wired vs. Wireless

Now, let’s make a seemingly obvious, yet possibly a bit more complicated choice. That’s right, it’s all about whether you should go for the wireless or wired connection.

Wired headsets like the Corsair HS80 RGB USB offer zero latency and a stable connection, perfect for competitive gaming. They also don’t rely on battery life, so you’re always ready.

Wireless headsets, such as the Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 3 or HyperX Cloud III Wireless, provide freedom of movement and eliminate cable clutter. However, they require charging, so you’ll need to consider battery life, and while the latency might be barely noticeable, it’s usually still there.

If you’re okay with recharging now and then, wireless could be the way to go. However, if you want something more reliable, wired is for you.

5. Platform Compatibility

One of the most important things to pay attention to when picking a gaming headset is how compatible it is with your platform.

Headsets like the Corsair HS80 RGB USB often use USB for better sound quality and extra features, which may be available on PC but not elsewhere. Nintendo Switch works with 3.5mm or USB-C, and mobile devices often use Bluetooth or 3.5mm.

While PlayStation and Xbox systems do work with Bluetooth, they’re usually most reliable when used with 3.5mm or USB connections, and here, headsets like the SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7P/X and Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 3 are great examples.

In short, if you want flexibility across platforms, make sure your headset offers multiple connection options like USB and 3.5mm or Bluetooth. If not, go for something that gives you the most on your platform.

6. Comfort & Build Quality

When it comes to considering things regarding extended gaming sessions as well as long-term use of the headset, there is nothing more important than comfort and build quality.

Lightweight designs with adjustable headbands, like the SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7P, offer flexibility and a secure fit. Cushioned ear cups, such as those on the HyperX Cloud III Wireless, enhance comfort, especially when using them for a prolonged time.

Over-ear headsets provide better sound isolation and are typically more comfortable than on-ear models. And if you’re looking for durability, headsets like the Razer BlackShark V2 X and Corsair HS80 RGB USB are built with sturdy materials that can handle wear and tear.

Naturally, choosing what kind of comfort is best for you can be quite difficult without being able to actually feel it. But most of those features, like memory foam and breathable fabrics, are more than just words. Trust me, if you plan to game a lot, they’re worth it.

7. Budget & Brand

Nobody wants to overspend, no matter what they’re buying. However, if you want to get a good gaming headset that will last you a long time, its brand also matters.

Trusted brands like SteelSeries, Razer, HyperX, Corsair, and Logitech are known for delivering quality and performance. Generally, you get what you pay for, so decide how much you’re willing to spend.

Keep in mind that a known name doesn’t necessarily mean a high price. Headsets like the SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7P/X or Razer BlackShark V2 X can give you a lot for the price without compromising on sound and comfort.

But, of course, for the best value, check both user and professional reviews to get an idea of real-world performance. Sometimes, the most unheard-of names can come up with some great hidden gems, and even the strongest brands can make mistakes every once in a while.

FAQs

What is the best gaming headset?

Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 3 is currently the best overall gaming headset. It guarantees top-tier audio quality, a crystal-clear microphone, impressive comfort, cross-platform compatibility, and versatile connectivity with up to 80 hours of battery life for wireless gaming.

What is the best gaming headset for PS5?

SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7P is the best gaming headset for PS5 players. It offers seamless compatibility with your PlayStation console, highly immersive and balanced sound quality, a clear microphone, long-lasting comfort, and up to 38 hours of battery life for wireless gaming without interruptions.

What is the best gaming headset for PC?

HyperX Cloud III is the best gaming headset for PC players. You get premium-quality sound, unmatched comfort, a highly durable design, a noise-canceling microphone, and perfect flexibility with lag-free wireless performance and an option to plug it in directly to your PC via USB.

What is the best gaming headset for Xbox?

SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7x is the best gaming headset for Xbox players. It has perfect Xbox compatibility, highly immersive and balanced sound quality, a clear microphone, the highest-class comfort, and up to 38 hours of battery life for wireless gaming without interruptions.

How to clean headsets?

The best way to clean your headsets is by using an alcohol wipe or a soft cloth with rubbing alcohol or cleaning vinegar to clean earwax and debris. For smaller gaps where you can’t quite reach with your fingers, consider using cotton buds instead.

How to check the sound quality of a headset?

To check a headset’s sound quality, listen to different types of audio for clarity, balance, and depth. Ensure there’s no distortion at higher volumes, compare your results with other available headsets, and, if it has surround sound, verify clear directional audio for an immersive experience.

What is the difference between gaming headsets and headsets?

Most gaming headsets have built-in microphones for in-game communication and often come with features such as surround sound and noise cancellation. Regular headphones focus primarily on audio quality and don’t include a microphone or various gaming-specific features.