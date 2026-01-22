Best Power Supply for Gaming PC in 2026: 11 Reliable Choices

Eneba Hub contains affiliate links, which means we may earn a small commission if you make a purchase through them—at no extra cost to you. Learn more

The best power supply for gaming PC builds does more than turn your rig on: it keeps every component stable when the action gets intense. I’ve seen solid GPUs get dragged down by weak PSUs, and that’s a mistake worth avoiding. The best power supply delivers clean power, protects your hardware, and leaves room for future upgrades without stress.

This guide breaks down the top PSUs for gaming, covering wattage, efficiency ratings, and real-world reliability. From budget-friendly options to high-end units built for monster GPUs and overclocking, every pick here earns its spot for performance, safety, and long-term value.

Why you can trust our advice Eneba's writers and experts spend hours testing and reviewing games and gaming gear. Each review is based on hands-on testing, real-world use, and careful analysis. Our goal is to give you honest insights that will help you make the best decision for your setup. See how we test products

Top Picks: Power Supply for Gaming PC

After years of building, upgrading, and fixing rigs that deserved better, these are the three PSUs I’d trust first. They strike the perfect balance between power delivery, build quality, and long-term reliability; the stuff that actually matters when your GPU starts pulling serious watts. If you’re looking for the best PSU you can install once and forget about, this is where to start.

CORSAIR RM750e – Rock-solid efficiency, quiet operation, and clean power delivery make it the easiest recommendation for most gaming builds, from mid-range GPUs to modern upgrades.. Super Flower Leadex III ATX 3.1 – A favorite among enthusiasts, combining top-tier efficiency, premium internals, and massive headroom for next-gen GPUs without breaking a sweat. ASUS ROG Loki SFX-L – Compact power with serious punch, this SFX-L unit delivers stable performance and efficiency ideal for small-form-factor gaming rigs without sacrificing reliability.

Each of these earns its place as the best PC power supply depending on how hard you push your system. Scroll on to see the full list, where I break down every option by wattage, use case, and value so that you can match the right PSU to your build without guesswork.

11 Best Power Supplies for Gaming PC With Safe, Consistent Performance

The right PSU keeps your rig running smoothly when games push your hardware hard. This guide focuses on clean power delivery, upgrade-ready wattage, reliability, efficiency, and real-world performance. Keep reading to find the best PSU for gaming that matches your setup and lands you the best power supply for gaming PCs.

1. CORSAIR RM750e [Best Overall PC Power Supply]

10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★

Specs Details Wattage 750 W (continuous) Efficiency Rating 80 PLUS Gold (up to ~90 % efficiency) Form Factor ATX (ATX 3.1 compliant) Modularity Fully modular ATX Standard ATX 3.1 Connectors 1×24-pin ATX, 2×4+4 pin EPS/ATX12V, multiple 6+2 pin PCIe, SATA and peripheral options (including PCIe 12V-2×6/12VHPWR support)

The CORSAIR RM750e earns its spot as the best overall PC power supply by hitting the perfect balance of performance, reliability, and value. Built for a wide range of gaming setups, it delivers 750W of stable, continuous power with 80 PLUS Gold efficiency, meaning it wastes less energy, runs cooler, and keeps your electricity bill in check.

The RM750e provides clean, consistent power to every component, either on a single high-end GPU or a multi-component mid-range rig, protecting your system from voltage fluctuations and potential damage.

One of the biggest strengths of this PSU is its near-silent operation. Thanks to the zero-RPM fan mode at low loads, you’ll barely hear it humming while browsing or gaming lightly. When the system ramps up, the fan kicks in smoothly without any harsh noise, making it ideal for setups where silence is just as important as performance.

Why we chose it The RM750e gives a mix of quiet, reliable power and high efficiency. It’s a go-to for most mid-to-high-end builds: stable, trustworthy, and ready to handle whatever game you throw at it.

Fully modular cables add another layer of convenience, letting you build a tidy, uncluttered case with easy airflow. Safety features include over-voltage, under-voltage, short-circuit, and over-power protection, which are essential for safeguarding expensive hardware.

While this PSU covers most gaming PCs comfortably, extreme overclockers or multi-GPU setups may want higher wattage options. The RM750e brings its best in mid-to-high-end single GPU builds that need a reliable, efficient backbone without overspending.

Pros Cons ✅ 750 W of reliable, consistent power for mid‑to‑high‑end gaming builds



✅ 80 PLUS Gold efficiency keeps heat, waste, and bills down



✅ Fully modular cables for clean builds and easy cable routing



✅ ATX 3.1 and PCIe 5.1 ready means it’s set for modern GPUs



✅ Zero RPM fan mode keeps idle noise nearly silent ❌ Fan can get louder under heavy load sometimes, but it’s still far from obnoxious compared with lesser PSUs

My Verdict: The CORSAIR RM750e is the ultimate all-around best PSU for gaming, combining whisper-quiet operation, gold-standard efficiency, and strong protection features at a competitive price. For most gamers, it’s a dependable foundation that will power a gaming rig confidently for years.

★ Best Overall PC Power Supply CORSAIR RM750e Shop on Amazon

2. Super Flower Leadex III ATX 3.1 [Best Value ATX 3.1 Power Supply]

9.8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★

Specs Details Wattage ~1300 W of continuous power suitable for demanding systems Efficiency Rating 80 PLUS Gold with Cybenetics Platinum validation (high real-world efficiency) Form Factor ATX Modularity Fully modular ATX Standard Compliant with ATX 3.1 and EPS 2.92, ready for modern transient loads Connectors 1× 20+4-pin ATX, 2× 8-pin CPU (4+4), 4× 8-pin (6+2) PCIe, 8× SATA, 4× Molex, 1× native 12V-2×6; suitable for high-end GPU setups

The Super Flower Leadex III ATX 3.1 is built for modern gaming rigs that demand serious power without sacrificing stability. With 1300W on tap, it’s ready for today’s flagship GPUs and the next wave of even more power-hungry hardware.

With high-efficiency performance and a reputation for rock-solid engineering, it delivers clean, consistent power under sustained heavy loads, making it a strong choice for high-end gaming and enthusiast builds.

At the core of the Leadex III is a foundation of high-quality Japanese capacitors, chosen for their durability and ability to maintain voltage stability even when pushed hard. This attention to component quality pays off in long-term reliability, especially for systems that see frequent high-load gaming sessions or stress testing.

Why we chose it Picked for next-gen rigs, the Leadex III delivers high wattage, stability, and whisper-quiet performance. Japanese capacitors and ATX 3.1 support make it a solid, reliable choice for heavy hitters.

The PSU also features a native ATX 3.1 connector, removing the need for adapters and ensuring full compatibility with next-gen GPUs that draw large, sudden power spikes.

Cooling and noise control are handled with the same care. The fan curve is tuned to stay quiet during moderate loads and ramp up smoothly only when necessary, keeping the system balanced rather than loud. Fully modular cabling makes installation easier and keeps airflow clean, which is critical in builds packed with high-performance components.

Super Flower’s design philosophy focuses on efficiency and stability rather than flashy extras, and that’s exactly where the Leadex III stands out. Voltage regulation remains tight even under extreme demand, protecting expensive hardware and maintaining consistent performance across long gaming sessions.

Pros Cons ✅ 1200–1500 W of raw, rock-solid power to handle the most demanding GPUs and next-gen rigs



✅ Fully modular cables keep your build clean, organized, and airflow-friendly



✅ Premium Japanese capacitors for stable, long-lasting performance under heavy gaming sessions



✅ ATX 3.1 ready for modern GPUs and high-end builds without compromises



✅ Semi-fanless operation keeps things whisper-quiet until you push it hard ❌ Price is on the premium side, but you’re getting insane power, rock-solid reliability, and a PSU built for monsters

My Verdict: The Super Flower Leadex III ATX 3.1 is a powerhouse PSU built for next-gen GPUs and demanding builds. With premium internals, native ATX 3.1 support, and massive wattage headroom, it’s a smart pick for gamers who want high-end power without compromises.

★ Best Value ATX 3.1 Power Supply Super Flower Leadex III ATX 3.1 Shop on Amazon

3. ASUS ROG Loki SFX-L [Best SFX Power Supply for Small Builds]

9.6 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★

Specs Details Wattage 1200 W total output Efficiency Rating 80 PLUS Titanium Form Factor SFX-L Modularity Fully modular ATX Standard ATX 3.1 Connectors 1× 24/20-pin motherboard, 2× 4+4-pin CPU EPS, 2× 16-pin PCIe (both PSU & component), 4× 8-pin PCIe, 6× SATA, 4× peripheral/Molex

The ASUS ROG Loki SFX-L is built for gamers who want extreme performance without committing to a full-size tower. Designed specifically for compact systems, this PSU delivers up to 1200W of premium power in an SFX-L form factor, making it possible to run flagship components inside small, space-conscious cases.

That combination alone puts the Loki in a class of its own for high-end small form factor builds. Despite its size, the Loki doesn’t cut corners. It offers high-efficiency performance that keeps heat and wasted power under control, even when paired with demanding hardware.

This makes it a strong match for builds running top GPUs for 4K gaming, where sudden power spikes and sustained loads are part of daily use. Voltage regulation stays tight under pressure, helping protect expensive components and maintain stable performance during long gaming sessions.

Why we chose it The Loki SFX-L is ideal for compact builds that don’t compromise on power. Up to 1200 W in a tiny chassis keeps high-end mini-ITX rigs fully loaded and efficient.

ASUS also leaned into build quality and thermal control. The cooling system is tuned for low noise, and the PSU remains impressively quiet considering how much power it can deliver. Fully modular cables are compact and flexible, which matters a lot when routing cables in cramped cases with limited airflow.

The overall design feels purpose-built for premium mini-ITX and compact ATX systems, not scaled down from a larger PSU. Its SFX-L form factor is designed for compatible cases that prioritize space efficiency, and the premium pricing reflects the level of power and engineering packed inside.

This PSU isn’t meant for entry-level builds; it truly comes alive in high-end systems with powerful CPUs and GPUs, where performance density matters more than cutting costs.

Pros Cons ✅ Packs up to 1200 W into a compact SFX‑L form factor for tiny yet powerful builds



✅ High efficiency keeps heat down and power delivery steady under load



✅ Fully modular cables make tight spaces easy to manage and airflow smooth



✅ ATX 3.1 support means modern GPUs get clean, direct power without adapters



✅ Quiet operation even under serious gaming sessions ❌ Premium price for a small PSU, but the performance and power density make it worth it for compact rigs

My Verdict: The ASUS ROG Loki SFX-L is the ultimate PSU for compact, no-compromise builds. If you want massive power, high efficiency, and top-tier reliability in a small chassis, this unit makes elite small form factor gaming possible.

★ Best SFX Power Supply for Small Builds ASUS ROG Loki SFX-L Shop on Amazon

4. be quiet! Pure Power 12 M [Best Quiet Gaming Power Supply]

9.3 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★

Specs Details Wattage 1000 W Efficiency Rating 80 PLUS Gold Form Factor ATX Modularity Fully modular ATX Standard ATX 3.1, compatible with PCIe 5.1 support Connectors 20+4 pin ATX, 12V‑2×6/12VHPWR, 4× PCIe 6+2 pin, SATA and peripheral connectors

The be quiet! Pure Power 12 M is built for gamers who care as much about acoustics as they do about performance. Designed to deliver up to 1000W of reliable power, this PSU focuses on keeping noise to an absolute minimum without compromising stability. It’s an excellent foundation for modern gaming PCs that run powerful hardware but still aim for a distraction-free setup.

The standout feature here is the exceptionally quiet operation. A large, high-quality fan combined with a semi-passive mode allows the PSU to remain nearly silent at low to moderate loads, spinning up only when the system genuinely needs it.

Why we chose it Perfect for silent gaming rigs. Semi-passive cooling and modular cables keep things clean, quiet, and worry-free. This setup feels reliable even when the system starts pushing hard.

This makes the Pure Power 12 M a great match for builds centered around top CPUs for gaming, where sustained performance and thermal control matter, but fan noise can easily break immersion.

Efficiency does a lot of the heavy lifting here. Less wasted power means less heat, fewer fan spin-ups, and a noticeably quieter system. The fully modular cables keep the build clean and airflow smooth, which helps everything stay cool and whisper-quiet where it matters.

In terms of build quality, the Pure Power 12 M feels solid and well-engineered. Power delivery remains stable under load, protecting sensitive components during long gaming sessions or productivity work. While it doesn’t chase flashy aesthetics or extreme wattage numbers, it prioritizes consistency and comfort, which many gamers value more in everyday use.

Pros Cons ✅ Up to 1000 W of smooth, reliable power for mid-to-high-end gaming builds



✅ Semi-passive mode and large fan keep your rig whisper-quiet under load



✅ Fully modular cables for clean, organized builds and optimized airflow



✅ High efficiency keeps heat and wasted energy in check



✅ Stable voltage and ripple suppression ensure your components get steady juice ❌ Not the flashiest PSU out there, but the silence and reliability make it a dream for quiet, high-performance setups

My Verdict: The be quiet! Pure Power 12 M is the ideal choice for gamers who want strong performance without the noise. If you’re building a quiet, high-quality system around powerful components, this PSU delivers efficiency, silence, and reliability in equal measure.

★ Best Quiet Gaming Power Supply be quiet! Pure Power 12 M Shop on Amazon

5. Thermaltake GF1 [Best Value Gold-Rated Power Supply]

9.1 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★

Specs Details Wattage 850 W Efficiency Rating 80 PLUS Gold Form Factor ATX Modularity Fully modular ATX Standard ATX12V/EPS12V compliant Connectors 24‑pin ATX motherboard, multiple PCIe 6+2 pin, SATA, EPS/CPU power connectors

The Thermaltake Toughpower GF1 earns its reputation by doing exactly what a good PSU should: delivering clean, stable power day in and day out. With configurations up to 850W, it’s a great fit for mid-range gaming rigs that need dependable performance without drifting into overkill territory.

This is the kind of power supply you install once and stop thinking about, which is exactly the point. What makes the GF1 stand out is its robust build quality and consistently steady power output.

Voltage remains stable under load, helping protect your CPU and GPU during long gaming sessions or demanding multitasking. It’s a solid match for systems driving high-refresh setups and top gaming monitors, where stability matters just as much as raw performance. You don’t get flashy extras here, but you do get reliability you can count on.

Why we chose it Reliable, simple, and durable. The GF1 is a solid mid-range option that just works, giving steady power without any fuss; great for everyday gaming.

Efficiency and cooling are handled sensibly. The GF1 runs cool under normal gaming loads, and its fan profile is tuned to stay quiet without being overly aggressive. Fully modular cabling keeps cable clutter under control, keeping clean airflow and a tidy case layout. That makes it especially appealing for builders who want a straightforward, no-drama installation.

One of the biggest confidence boosters is the 10-year warranty. Thermaltake clearly expects this PSU to last, and that long-term backing turns the GF1 into a trusted foundation for years of upgrades. It’s not aimed at extreme overclockers or bleeding-edge builds, but that’s not its job.

Pros Cons ✅ Solid 850 W power that handles mid‑range gaming rigs without breaking a sweat



✅ 80 PLUS Gold efficiency keeps heat and noise down while you frag



✅ Fully modular design means a clean, airflow‑friendly build



✅ Stable power delivery protects your GPU and CPU from nasty spikes



✅ Great reliability backed by a long warranty for peace of mind ❌ Not the flashiest unit on the block, but its dependable performance and value make it a no‑nonsense choice for everyday gamers

My Verdict: The Thermaltake Toughpower GF1 is a dependable, long-lasting PSU that nails the basics. For mid-range gaming systems that need clean power and peace of mind, it’s a rock-solid choice that just keeps going.

★ Best Value Gold-Rated Power Supply Thermaltake GF1 Shop on Amazon

9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★

Specs Details Wattage 750 W Efficiency Rating 80 PLUS Gold Form Factor ATX Modularity Fully modular ATX Standard ATX 3.1 Connectors 1× 24‑pin ATX, 2× 4+4 pin EPS, 3× 6+2 pin PCIe, 1× native PCIe 5.1 16‑pin (450 W), SATA, Molex, FDD

The MSI MAG A750GL is built for gamers who want a PSU that won’t feel outdated the moment they upgrade their GPU. With up to 750W of power and native PCIe 5.1 and ATX 3.1 support, it’s one of the most future-proof options you can drop into a modern mid-range gaming PC.

No adapters, no cable mess: just a direct, clean power connection designed for today’s hardware. That native compatibility is the real win here. The A750GL is ready to handle the power spikes and demands of the latest NVIDIA cards, making it a smart pairing for systems built around the best GPUs for gaming.

Why we chose it Future-proof and ready for modern GPUs. This PSU delivers clean, reliable power for mid-range builds and feels right at home in any current-gen setup.

Power delivery stays stable under load, which helps protect your components and keeps performance consistent during long gaming sessions or heavy multitasking. MSI keeps things practical across the board. The PSU offers solid efficiency, controlled thermals, and a fan curve that stays quiet during normal gaming use.

Fully modular cables make installation painless and keep airflow clean, which is especially helpful in compact or airflow-focused cases. Everything about this unit feels designed to make modern builds simpler rather than more complicated.

In terms of positioning, the A750GL lands right where it should. It doesn’t chase extreme wattage numbers, but it delivers exactly what most mid-range gaming rigs need: modern standards, clean power, and room to grow, at a price that doesn’t feel inflated. For builders planning a GPU upgrade in the near future, that balance matters.

Pros Cons ✅ Native PCIe 5.1 and ATX 3.1 support means modern GPUs get clean, direct power without adapters



✅ 750 W is great for mid‑range gaming rigs with room to grow



✅ Fully modular cables make builds tidy and airflow happy



✅ 80 PLUS Gold efficiency keeps heat and wasted juice under control



✅ Quiet fan profile and solid build quality for everyday gaming sessions ❌ Not a massive powerhouse, but it’s future‑ready and perfect for most gamers who want solid performance without overspending

My Verdict: The MSI MAG A750GL is a smart, future-ready PSU that takes the stress out of modern GPU upgrades. If you want clean PCIe 5.1 power without overspending, this one just makes sense.

★ Best PCIe 5.1 Power Supply MSI MAG A750GL Shop on Amazon

7. Seasonic Focus GX-850 [Best Semi-Fanless PC Power Supply]

8.8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★

Specs Details Wattage 850 W Efficiency Rating 80 PLUS Gold Form Factor ATX Modularity Fully modular ATX Standard ATX12V/ATX Connectors Standard ATX 24‑pin, EPS/CPU power, PCIe 6+2 pin connectors

The Seasonic Focus GX-850 is a premium power supply built for gamers who value long-term reliability and refined performance. While it isn’t truly fanless, it’s widely respected for running exceptionally quiet, even under sustained gaming loads.

With 850W of continuous power and 80 PLUS Gold efficiency, this PSU delivers clean, stable energy that high-performance systems depend on. Seasonic’s reputation for build quality is on full display here.

The Focus GX-850 uses high-grade internal components and tight voltage regulation to keep power delivery consistent, helping protect expensive hardware during long sessions or heavy workloads. That makes it a natural fit for builds centered around flagship gaming motherboards, where stable power and electrical cleanliness are critical for overall system health.

Why we chose it Quiet, efficient, and dependable. The Focus GX‑850 powers high-performance builds without adding noise, making it a top choice for serious gamers.

Efficiency plays a big role in the GX-850’s appeal. Less wasted power means lower heat output, which keeps fan noise down and improves overall system thermals. The cooling profile is tuned to stay calm during everyday use and ramp up smoothly only when necessary, maintaining a balanced and quiet experience.

Fully modular cabling keeps installations clean and airflow unobstructed, which helps everything run cooler and quieter over time. The Focus GX-850 also stands out for its durability. Seasonic’s engineering and quality control give this PSU a long service life, making it a dependable foundation for future upgrades.

While it doesn’t chase extreme wattage or flashy aesthetics, it excels where it matters most: stability, efficiency, and trust.

Pros Cons ✅ 850 W of dependable, clean power for serious gaming rigs



✅ 80 PLUS Gold efficiency keeps temps and noise in check



✅ Fully modular design makes cable management painless



✅ Built by a respected brand with great longevity and reliability



✅ Balanced performance that pairs well with high‑end components ❌ Not completely silent, but whisper‑quiet under most loads and still a top choice for quieter high‑performance systems

My Verdict: The Seasonic Focus GX-850 is a premium PSU you can rely on for years. If you want quiet operation, excellent efficiency, and rock-solid power delivery from a proven brand, this is a safe and smart choice.

★ Best Semi-Fanless PC Power Supply Seasonic Focus GX-850 Shop on Amazon

8.6 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★

Specs Details Wattage 850 W Efficiency Rating 80 PLUS Gold Form Factor ATX 3.1 & PCIe 5.1 ready Modularity Fully modular ATX Standard ATX 3.1 compatibility Connectors Includes PCIe 12VHPWR cable, multiple PCIe 6+2 pin, ATX 24‑pin, EPS/CPU, SATA and peripherals

The Redragon RGPS-850W 80+ is a power supply built for gamers who want both reliable performance and a bold visual statement. With 850W of stable power and 80 PLUS efficiency, it can handle demanding hardware while keeping the system running smoothly.

What sets it apart is its built-in RGB lighting, which can be customized to match your rig’s theme, turning a standard PSU into a centerpiece of your setup. Beyond the lights, this PSU delivers consistent voltage regulation and robust protection features, keeping your CPU, GPU, and other components safe during extended gaming sessions.

Why we chose it Style meets substance. RGB lighting adds flair while stable power keeps demanding games smooth. This one fits gamers who want eye-catching looks without sacrificing performance.

It’s especially well-suited for systems tackling the most graphically demanding PC games, where sudden power spikes and sustained loads can challenge lesser units. Fully modular cables make installation neat and help maintain airflow, ensuring that your flashy build doesn’t compromise on performance or thermals.

The cooling system is designed to keep fan noise minimal while efficiently managing heat, allowing the RGB effects to excel without distraction. Build quality feels solid, giving peace of mind for long-term use, and the combination of aesthetics and functionality makes it a standout choice for gamers who care about both form and function.

Pros Cons ✅ 850 W of solid power for beefy gaming rigs and high‑end hardware



✅ Built‑in RGB lighting adds flair that matches any gaming setup



✅ Fully modular cables make cleanup and airflow way easier



✅ 80 PLUS Gold efficiency keeps heat and wasted juice down



✅ Stable voltage delivery supports intense sessions and demanding games ❌ RGB adds a bit of flair that may not be everyone’s vibe, but if you love lights and performance, this PSU delivers both

My Verdict: The Redragon RGPS-850W 80+ is perfect for gamers who want dependable power and a striking visual flair. With customizable RGB and solid efficiency, it powers high-end builds confidently while making your setup look as impressive as it performs.

★ Best Affordable High-Wattage Power Supply Redragon RGPS-850W 80+ Shop on Amazon

9. Thermaltake Smart 500W 80+ [Best Budget Power Supply for Basic Builds]

8.3 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★

Specs Details Wattage 500 W continuous output Efficiency Rating 80 PLUS certified Form Factor ATX12V/EPS12V Modularity Non-modular ATX Standard ATX12V v2.31 / compatible ATX spec Connectors ATX 24‑pin, 2× PCIe 6+2 pin, SATA, Molex

The Thermaltake Smart 500W 80+ is an entry-level power supply designed for builders who need a quiet and reliable foundation without breaking the bank. Delivering 500W of stable power, it’s ideal for simple desktops, casual gaming setups, or secondary PCs where extreme wattage isn’t required.

Its core strength lies in offering consistent performance at an extremely affordable price, making it a practical choice for budget-conscious builders. This PSU stands out for its low-noise operation, which keeps your system whisper-quiet even during longer sessions of light gaming or everyday computing.

Why we chose it Simple and trustworthy. The Smart 500W is perfect for entry-level or casual rigs: budget-friendly but reliable enough to get the job done.

It doesn’t chase flashy features or high efficiency ratings, but it provides a dependable and straightforward power source for systems that don’t need a lot of bells and whistles. Installation is easy, and while it’s not modular, the compact design keeps things tidy in smaller cases.

The Smart 500W 80+ is a great match for casual gaming rigs, basic productivity PCs, or home setups where reliability and silence matter more than raw power. It delivers the essentials, doing its job efficiently without fuss. If you’re putting together a gaming PC or a wallet-friendly workstation, it’s an easy pick.

Pros Cons ✅ Super budget‑friendly power solution for simple gaming or everyday PCs



✅ Quiet operation keeps your setup chill during lighter use



✅ Basic, reliable performance for entry‑level builds



✅ Easy to install with standard connectors



✅ Great value if you don’t need high wattage ❌ Not meant for beastly rigs, but perfect for starting builds or casual gaming setups with solid, dependable power

Final Verdict: The Thermaltake Smart 500W 80+ is the perfect pick for builders who want a quiet, simple, and cost-effective power solution. For casual gamers or anyone assembling a budget-friendly system, it provides reliable, no-frills power that gets the job done.

★ Best Budget Power Supply for Basic Builds Thermaltake Smart 500W 80+ Shop on Amazon

10. CORSAIR AXi Series, AX1600i [Best High-End PC Power Supply]

8.1 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★

Specs Details Wattage 1600 W continuous power, designed to handle extreme loads with headroom for high-end components. Efficiency Rating 80 PLUS Titanium (~94% efficiency) Form Factor Standard ATX Modularity Fully modular ATX Standard ATX12V v2.4 (backward compatible) Connectors 1×24-pin ATX, 10× 8-pin PCIe, 16× SATA, multiple Molex, 2× floppy; robust connector set for high-end builds

The CORSAIR AXi Series AX1600i is a no-compromise power supply designed for builders who push hardware to the edge. Delivering a staggering 1600W of continuous power with 80 PLUS Titanium efficiency, it keeps even the most demanding gaming and workstation setups running stably under full load.

High efficiency translates into less wasted energy, lower heat output, and tighter performance when every component is drawing serious power. What truly defines the AX1600i is its fully digital power platform. Instead of traditional analog regulation, this PSU uses advanced digital signal processing to deliver ultra-precise voltage control.

Through CORSAIR’s iCUE software, users can monitor power draw in real time, fine-tune rails, and track efficiency with a level of detail that’s rare even in high-end PSUs. For enthusiasts who care about control and data, this level of insight turns power delivery into something you actively manage rather than blindly trust.

Why we chose it This one’s a beast. 1600 W, Titanium efficiency, and iCUE control make it a dream for extreme builds. It’s known to be trusted to power monsters without breaking a sweat.

Internally, the AX1600i is built with premium components designed to handle sustained heavy loads without instability. Voltage regulation remains exceptionally tight, helping protect expensive GPUs and CPUs during intense gaming sessions, stress tests, or overclocking runs.

Despite its massive output, the cooling system is tuned for low noise, keeping fan activity smooth and controlled rather than aggressive.

This PSU also supports fully modular cabling, which is essential when dealing with complex builds packed with high-end components. Cable management stays clean, airflow stays unobstructed, and upgrades remain painless even in dense, power-hungry systems.

Pros Cons ✅ 1600 W of unstoppable, ultra-stable power for extreme rigs and future-proof builds



✅ 80 PLUS Titanium efficiency keeps temps low, energy waste minimal, and performance top-tier



✅ Fully modular cables make your build clean, tidy, and airflow-friendly



✅ Zero RPM fan mode keeps your rig whisper-quiet until the action heats up



✅ iCUE digital control lets you fine-tune power delivery like a pro ❌ Price hits hard, but you’re getting top-tier efficiency, premium components, and a PSU that can handle the wildest gaming monsters

My Verdict: The CORSAIR AX1600i is the ultimate choice for extreme builders who want absolute precision, elite efficiency, and total control over power delivery. If your system demands serious wattage with zero compromises, this PSU delivers confidence at the highest level.

★ Best Power Supply for Gaming PC Reliable & Efficient PSU Options Shop on Amazon

11. ARESGAME AGV Series [Best Entry-Level PC Power Supply]

7.9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★

Specs Details Wattage 500 W Efficiency Rating 80 PLUS Bronze certified Form Factor ATX Modularity Non-modular ATX Standard Standard ATX Connectors 1× 24‑pin ATX, 1× 4+4 pin EPS, 2× 6+2 pin PCIe, SATA and Molex connectors

The ARESGAME AGV Series is designed with simplicity in mind, offering up to 500W of power for entry-level PCs that don’t need anything flashy. This power supply focuses on the essentials, making it a practical choice for basic gaming setups, home PCs, or office machines where reliability matters more than premium features.

If you’re building on a tight budget, the AGV Series delivers a straightforward power solution without unnecessary extras driving up the price. What makes this PSU stand out in its category is its cost-effective approach.

It provides stable power for everyday components like entry-level CPUs, integrated graphics, or low-power GPUs, keeping systems running smoothly during regular use. The design prioritizes consistency over performance headroom, which is exactly what budget builds need.

Why we chose it Budget-friendly and reliable. The AGV keeps entry-level builds running smoothly, giving first-time builders a safe, no-nonsense power source.

You’re not paying for features you’ll never use, and that’s a win for first-time builders or anyone putting together a secondary PC. The AGV Series keeps installation simple and familiar. Fixed cables reduce complexity and help maintain a clear layout for smaller cases, while the cooling setup is tuned for quiet operation during light workloads.

Under normal use, the PSU stays unobtrusive and does its job without drawing attention to itself. That said, this unit is best suited for low-power systems. It’s not built for high-end GPUs, heavy overclocking, or future upgrades that dramatically increase power demands. Within its intended role, though, it performs exactly as expected and offers dependable value.

Pros Cons ✅ Budget‑friendly 500 W power for basic gaming builds and everyday PCs



✅ Simple, no‑frills design that just gets the job done



✅ Stable power delivery for entry‑level CPUs and light GPUs



✅ Easy installation with a straightforward layout



✅ Keeps noise and complexity to a minimum ❌ Not built for heavy gaming, but ideal for casual rigs and first‑time builders who just want reliable power

My Verdict: The AGV Series is a solid pick for budget-conscious builders who want reliable power without paying for extras. For basic systems and entry-level builds, it gets the job done cleanly and affordably.

★ Best Entry-Level PC Power Supply ARESGAME AGV Series Shop on Amazon

What to Look for in a Power Supply

Choosing the right power supply is about more than just wattage. A good PSU keeps your system stable, protects your components, and leaves room for future upgrades. These are the key things worth paying attention to before you buy.

Wattage headroom: Your PSU should comfortably cover your system’s total power draw, with extra room for spikes and upgrades. Running a PSU at its limit reduces efficiency and long-term reliability.

Your PSU should comfortably cover your system’s total power draw, with extra room for spikes and upgrades. Running a PSU at its limit reduces efficiency and long-term reliability. Efficiency rating: Higher efficiency means less wasted power and lower heat output. This keeps fan noise down, improves overall system thermals, and can save money on electricity over time.

Higher efficiency means less wasted power and lower heat output. This keeps fan noise down, improves overall system thermals, and can save money on electricity over time. Build quality and components: High-quality internal components help deliver clean, stable power. This matters most under load, where poor power delivery can cause crashes or shorten hardware lifespan.

High-quality internal components help deliver clean, stable power. This matters most under load, where poor power delivery can cause crashes or shorten hardware lifespan. Modular vs non-modular cables: Modular designs let you use only the cables you need, improving airflow and making cable management easier. Non-modular units are cheaper but can create extra clutter.

Modular designs let you use only the cables you need, improving airflow and making cable management easier. Non-modular units are cheaper but can create extra clutter. Noise levels: Fan size, fan curve, and semi-passive modes all affect how loud a PSU gets. A quieter PSU makes a big difference in everyday use, especially in gaming or work setups.

Fan size, fan curve, and semi-passive modes all affect how loud a PSU gets. A quieter PSU makes a big difference in everyday use, especially in gaming or work setups. Form factor compatibility: Make sure the PSU matches your case size, whether that’s standard ATX, SFX, or SFX-L. Size mismatches can stop a build before it even starts.

Make sure the PSU matches your case size, whether that’s standard ATX, SFX, or SFX-L. Size mismatches can stop a build before it even starts. Modern connector support: Newer GPUs and motherboards may require updated connectors. Native support reduces clutter and ensures stable power delivery without adapters.

Newer GPUs and motherboards may require updated connectors. Native support reduces clutter and ensures stable power delivery without adapters. Protection features: Over-voltage, under-voltage, short-circuit, and over-power protections are essential. These safeguards protect your system if something goes wrong.

Over-voltage, under-voltage, short-circuit, and over-power protections are essential. These safeguards protect your system if something goes wrong. Warranty and reliability: A longer warranty usually reflects confidence in the PSU’s build quality. It’s also peace of mind for a component that runs every time your PC is on.

Paying attention to these details helps ensure your power supply supports your system safely and reliably for years.

FAQs